|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 0wd 4 . 1 | . . 1 4 1 1 | 4 . . 4 1 4
|Last bat : Jason Royc Danushka Gunathilaka b Dushmantha Chameera36(22b4x41x6) SR:163.64, FoW:80/1 (9.1 Ovs)
|13.3 : Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, FOUR! That was nothing more than a punch! Full ball on off, Buttler drives it past the bowler and into the long off fence.
|13.2 : Isuru Udana to Dawid Malan, Back of a length ball on the pads, Malan plays it to square leg for a single.
|13.1 : Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, Short ball on middle, Buttler pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|12.6 : Isuru Udana is back on.
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler, On the pads, Buttler flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|12.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler, Flatter ball on middle, Buttler looks to flick but gets a leading edge back to the bowler.
|12.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Flatter ball on off, Malan guides it to third man for a single.
|12.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Loopy ball on middle, Dawid works it to mid-wicket.
|12.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, BEATEN! Brilliantly bowled! Tossed up around off, Malan looks to defend but misses.
|12.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler, Full on middle, Buttler plays it to long on for a single.
|11.6 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Flatter and on the pads. Buttler clips it to square leg for another single.
|11.5 : Akila Dananjaya to Dawid Malan, Darted on the pads. Malan flicks it in front of square leg for a single.
|11.4 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Another tosed up delivery, on middle and leg. Buttler wrists it to mid-wicket and takes a single. 100 up as well for England.
|11.3 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Lofted on middle. Buttler eases it to mid-wicket and runs for a couple.
|11.2 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, FOUR! 50 for Jos ButtlerÂ in no time! Short ball, on middle. Buttler gets low and pulls it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
|11.1 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, SIX! Out of the ground! On middle. Jos ButtlerÂ reaches out to the pitch of the ball and smokes it over long on for a biggie.
|10.6 : Akila Danajaya is back on.
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Darted on the pads. Malan clips it to mid-wicket.
|10.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, On middle. Punched straight to the cover fielder.
|10.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Full ball, outside off. Malan drives it wide of sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
|10.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler, Loopy ball, on middle. Buttler flicks it to square leg for a single.
|10.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler, Outside off. Buttler pushes it to point.
|10.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Tossed up, on off. Malan runs it down to third man for a single.
|9.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, Fullish ball on the pads, Buttler works it to the deep mid-wicket region for a couple.
|9.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, Good length ball on off, Malan guides it to third man and gets underway withÂ a single
|9.4 : Slip has been placed for Dawid Malan.
|Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, Short ball outside off, Malan sways away from it.
|9.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, Good length ball on off, Malan defends it to point.
|9.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, Good length ball outside off, Malan looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|9.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy, OUT! CAUGHT AT MID OFF! That is a spectacular catch! End of a magnificent partnership and they have put England on top. Good length ball outside off, Roy dances down the track andÂ looks to go over mid off. He times it pretty well but Danushka Gunathilaka dives and takes an excellent catch. Will this lift Sri Lanka?
|Dawid MalanÂ is the next man in.
|8.6 : Dushmantha Chameera is back on. 2-0-20-0 are his figures so far.
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy, Loopy ball on middle, Roy lifts it to long on for a single.
|8.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy, Tossed up on middle, Roy heaves it to the deep mid-wicket region for a couple.
|8.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy, Quicker ball outside off, Roy looks to cut but misses.
|8.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler, Flatter on middle, tucked to long on for a single.
|8.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler, Floated on middle, Buttler pushes it back to the bowler.
|8.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler, Flatter ball outside off, punched to cover.Â
|7.6 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ is into the attack now.
|Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, Full and on the pads. Jos ButtlerÂ flicks it to square leg for a single. 9 off the over.
|7.5 : Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Smoked! A slower short ball, on middle. Buttler waits and clubs It to the mid-wicketÂ region for a boundary.
|7.4 : Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, Length ball, on off. This is punched to covers for nothing.
|Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, WIDE! Spills it down the leg side. Buttler looks to sweep it but misses.Â Wide given.
|7.3 : Isuru Udana to Jason Roy, A fuller length ball, on middle. Nudged towards mid-wicket for a single.
|7.2 : Isuru Udana to Jason Roy, Ouch! A length ball, on middle. Roy lofts it straight to Jos Buttler who does not have time to reactÂ and gets hit on the body.Â Roy apologizes right away.
|7.1 : Isuru Udana to Jason Roy, Placement! Slower, length ball, on middle. Jason RoyÂ wrists it with ease to long on and takes easy couple of runs.
|6.6 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Fraction short, outside off. Buttler cuts it straight to the point fielder.
|Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, WIDE! Angles this one, down the leg side. Buttler misses his flick. Wide called.
|6.5 : Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy, Darted on the pads. Roy flicks it off the back foot to square leg for a single.
|6.4 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Loopy ball, on the pads. Buttler flicks it to square leg for a single.
|6.3 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Tossed up, on off. This is pushed to covers.
|6.2 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Tossed up, on middle. Buttler tucks it to mid-wicket with soft hands. Takes two runs.
|6.1 : Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy, Floated on middle. Roy cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
|5.6 : Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Whacked! Good length ball outside off, Buttler lifts it over extra cover for a boundary. England are 61 for 0 at the end of the Powerplay. They needÂ 69 runs in 84 balls.
|5.5 : Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, FOUR! This time Buttler pierces the gap! Good length ball outside off, Buttler punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
|5.4 : Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Buttler cuts it to point where the fielder does well to stop it.
|5.3 : Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, On a length on middle, Buttler defends it back to the bowler.
|5.2 : Isuru Udana to Jason Roy, Good length ball on off, Roy plays it to short third man for a run. England are doing it easily at the moment.
|5.1 : Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler, Shortish ball outside off, Buttler cuts it to point and takes a single.
|4.6 : Isuru Udana is into the attack.
|Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Full on middle, Buttler nudges it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
|4.5 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Full on off, Buttler pushes it to mid off.
|4.4 : Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy, Slower ball on off, Roy plays it to the leg side and takes a run.Â 50 up for England in no time.
|4.3 : Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy, FOUR! Jason Roy is on a rampage here. He has raced to 26 off just 11 balls. Shortish on middle, Roy pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
|4.2 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Loopy ball on middle, Buttler tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|4.1 : Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Floated on off, Buttler defends it to cover.
|3.6 : Akila Dananjaya is into the attack.
|Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy, Fuller and on middle. Roy flicks it wide of mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Big over for England,Â 17 coming off it.
|3.5 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler, A back ofÂ a length ball, outside off. Buttler hops and pushes it to backward point and gives back the strike to Roy.
|3.4 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy, LEG BYE! A length ball, on the hips. Roy misses his flick. The ball rolls to the on side and the batter sneak a single.
|Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy, WIDE! Same Length, driting down the leg side. Again called a Wide.
|Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy, WIDE! Slower length delivery, down the leg side. Roy misses his flick. Wide Called.
|3.2 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy, SIX! Massive! Short ball, around off. Jason RoyÂ steps down and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|3.3 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy, FOUR! Charged up! A length ball, on middle. Roy pulls it late toward backward square leg for a boundary.
|3.1 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler, Angles this on middle. Buttler nudges it to mid on for a quick single.
|2.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy, FOUR! 13 off the over! A short ball, on off. Roy gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, On middle. Flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|2.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, FOUR! A back of a length delivery, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge toÂ third man for a boundary.
|2.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, Slower length delivery, outside off. Buttler waits and looks to punch but gets an inside edge back on the deck.
|2.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, Length ball, down the leg side.Â Jos ButtlerÂ steps across and looks to paddle it but misses.
|2.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Up and over!Â A full length delivery, outside off. Buttler rocks back and drives it uppishly over extra cover for a boundary.
|1.6 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler, Full on off, Buttler defends it to mid off and takes a run.
|1.5 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy, Good length ball outside off, Jason guides it to third man for a single.
|1.4 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy, EDGED AND FOUR! Fullish ball on middle, Roy looks to flick but it goes off the inner half towards backward square leg for a boundary.
|1.3 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler, Just over! Good length ball on off, Buttler looks to paddle but does not time it well. It just goes over the short fine leg fielder and a run is taken.
|1.2 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler, Good length ball on off, Jos pushes it to mid off.
|1.1 : Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler, PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Buttler looks to cut but misses.
|0.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, Good length ball on off, Buttler pushes it to cover and takes a single.
|0.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, Good length ball on off, Buttler defends it to mid off.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Nuwan Pradeep it is.Â
|0.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Proper cricket shot! Buttler is off the mark in fine fashion! Good length ball outside off, Buttler drives it through cover for a boundary.
|Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, WIDE! Good length ball way outside off, Buttler looks to cut but misses. Wide given though.
|0.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy, EDGED! Good length ball outside off, Roy looks to drive but it takes the outside edge and it goes to third man for a single.
|0.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy, SWING AND A MISS! Jason Roy does not want any sighters it seems! Good length ball outside off, Roy throws his hands at it but fails to get any bat on it.
|0.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy, Good length ball outside off, Roy looks to punch it off the back foot but misses.