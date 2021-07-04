|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI between England and Sri Lanka. The series is already decided but both these teams have plenty to play for in this game. For the hosts, it is a great opportunity to test their bench strength and enforce a clean sweep. But for Sri Lanka, the stakes are much higher. They can't win the series but they have plenty to play for. Firstly, they haven't won a single game on this tour and they would look to get a consolation win under their belt. This wou
|UPDATE 1033Â local (0933Â GMT) - TOSS TIME!Â Oh no, as the forecast predicted, drizzle is passing through Bristol. Hence, the flip of the coin has been delayed. Let us hope that it isn't a significant delay.
|The covers are off. Both the captains are in the middle. The umpire tosses the coin and it lands in the favour of England. They opt to bowl first. See we hoped that it isn't a significant delay and the Gods answered our call!
|England (PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny BairstowÂ (WK), Joe RootÂ , Eoin MorganÂ Â (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali,Â Sam Curran, Chris WoakesÂ (IN PLACE OF MARK WOOD), David Willey, Tom Curran,Â Adil Rashid.
|Sri Lanka (PLAYING XI) -Â Pathum Nissanka, Kusal PereraÂ (C & WK), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando (IN PLACE OF CHARITHÂ ASALANKAÂ ), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.Â
|The English players are making their way out in the middle. Followed by Avishka FernandoÂ and Kusal PereraÂ who come out to open for the Islanders. Chris WoakesÂ to start with the new ball.
|0.1 : Chris Woakes to Avishka Fernando,Â Starts with a fuller ball, on off. There is some away movement but Fernando covers it and defends the ball.
|0.2 : Chris Woakes to Avishka Fernando, FOUR! Top shot to get off the mark! Fuller ball, wide enough for Avishka FernandoÂ to drive it and he does so in style. The ball races to the cover fence.
|0.3 : Chris Woakes to Avishka Fernando, Full and on middle, Fernando glances it towards square leg and picks up three.
|0.4 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, A full length ball, on off, Perera pushes it to cover.
|0.5 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, A lengthÂ ball, on the pads, Perera tucks it to mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|0.2 : It looks a bit overcast at the moment. The predictor shows showers during the course of the game. Anytime the rain couldÂ interfere and disruptÂ the proceedings,Â which is the default weather when one plays in England.Â
|0.6 : Chris Woakes to Avishka Fernando, A length ball, on off, Fernando defends it to the leg side. A nice and positiveÂ start for Sri Lanka.
|David WilleyÂ to bowl from the other end and use the other new ball.
|1.1 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Poor ball! Full ball, down the leg side. Perera runs it past short fine leg and gets a boundary.
|1.2 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, Another wide one, down the leg side. This time, Perera does not get bat on it.
|David Willey to Kusal Perera, Willey is struggling with his line here. Another one down the leg side. Wide called again.
|David Willey to Kusal Perera, Back of a length, on off. Perera pushes it towards mid on and takes one.
|1.3 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Fuller ball, outside off. Fernando pushes it past point and gets one.
|1.4 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, Fuller ball, outside off. Perera drags it across to the wide long on fence. But the outfield is a bit heavy so the fielder chases it down and saves one run.
|1.5 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Back of a length, on off. Avishka FernandoÂ defends it out.
|1.6 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, A touch fuller, on off. Fernando pushes it back to the bowler.
|2.1 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, Back of a length, outside off. Perera misses his cut. Jonny BairstowÂ stops the ball, but he failed to grabÂ it cleanly as the ball popped out of his gloves.
|2.2 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, OUT! BOWLED! Chris WoakesÂ gets the first one and Kusal PereraÂ goes for a timid score! Fuller ball, it is wider so Perera goes for the booming drive. But his feet go nowhere and he gets an inside edge back on the stumps.
|The next man to walk in at number 3 is Pathum Nissanka.
|2.3 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Serves a fuller ball, on off. Nissanka defends it out.
|2.4 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, on the pads. Nissanka looks to work it to the leg side but gets hit high on the pads.
|2.5 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Back to the fuller length, on off. Well defended by Pathum Nissanka.
|2.6 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, outside off. Nissanka rises with the bounce and punches it past point to get off the mark with a boundary.
|3.1 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Length ball, angling across from the right-hander. Fernando looks to defend but the ball zips past the outside edge.
|3.2 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Fuller ball, on off. Defended out now.
|3.3 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Bowls it on the length, on middle and leg. Fernando defends it to the leg side.
|3.4 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Fuller ball, on the pads. Flicked down to fine leg for a couple.
|3.5 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, FOUR! Very well played! Length ball, just outside off. Avishka FernandoÂ nicely punches it past covers and gets a boundary.
|3.6 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Length ball, on off. Defended out. This has been a good start for Sri Lanka, in terms of the run rate. They would have wanted their skipper to be out in the middle though.
|4.1 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, on off. Nissanka works it to the leg side.
|4.2 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Good length ball, outside off. Punched to covers now.
|4.3 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller ball, on off. Nissanka covers the stumps and plays it to mid on.
|4.4 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Good length ball, on the off pole. Nissanka shuffles across and tucks it to square leg.
|4.5 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, This lands on a length, outside off and nips back in. Nissanka shuffles across to tuck it away but gets hit very high on the pads. Hence, the appeal for LBW is turned down.
|4.6 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller ball, around off. Punched to mid off now. A maiden for Woakes.
|5.1 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, OUT! LBW! Good use of technology by the hosts! Good length ball, lands on middle and nips back in. Fernando looks to work it to the leg side but gets hit on the pads. The appeal for LBW is turned down but Willey persuades his skipper to review this. There is no bat on that one and Ball Tracker shows three reds.
|5.2 : David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to mid off.
|0.0 : Who will come out next? Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ it is.
|Review! David WilleyÂ makes his captain take it upstairs as he is conviced he got his man. The on field decision is NOT OUT. The Ultra Edge showsÂ no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows three reds. A nice review for England, as Sri Lanka lose another man.
|5.3 : David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva, Strays down the leg side now. Wide called.
|David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva, Back of a length, on off. De Silva defends it off the back foot.
|5.4 : David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva, Fires a full one, on off. De Silva pushes this to mid off now.
|5.5 : David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Good shot for nothing. Full ball, around the off pole. De Silva punches it down the ground nicely, but the man from mid off runs across to his right and dives to stop it.
|5.6 : David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full ball, on the pads. De Silva gets hit on the pads while looking to flick. This time, the ball is going down the leg pole.
|6.1 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Good length ball, on off. Defended out.
|6.2 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller ball, on off. Nissanka tucks it to the leg side.
|6.3 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Fires a full one, on the off pole. Nissanka defends it off the front foot.
|Review! This time it Woakes who convinces his captain to take it upstairs for LBW. The Ultra Edge confirms no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker though shows that the ball is missing the wickets. England lose a review this time.
|6.4 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, NOT OUT!Â Back of a length, lands on off and nips back in. Nissanka gets hit on the pads as he looks to defend it. England review this after the umpire turns down the appeal. But the ball is going over the stumps and Nissanka is safe. Sri Lanka get a leg bye as the ball rolls to the off side.
|6.5 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full ball, on off. De Silva covers the stumps and blocks this.
|6.6 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length ball, outside off. Nicely punches to covers now.
|7.1 : David Willey to Pathum Nissanka, Good length ball, on middle. Nissanka plays it with the swing towards mid-wicket now.
|7.2 : David Willey to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller ball, on the leg pole. Nissanka clips it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|7.3 : David Willey to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Sri Lanka continue to struggle againstÂ left-arm pacers on this tour! Pathum NissankaÂ was not able to rotate the strike so David WilleyÂ set him up very well. He bowls it wider and on just the right length to entice Nissanka. This doesn't come back in, instead, it goes on with the angle as Willey is bowling over the wicket. Pathum NissankaÂ goes for it but gets the outside edge and Jonny BairstowÂ dives to his right to take it.
|The next man in at No. 5 is Oshada Fernando.
|7.4 : David Willey to Oshada Fernando, Fuller ball, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ punches it past covers for a couple. The difference between this shot and Pathum Nissanka's is that Fernando takes his body to the pitch of the ball. Whereas, Nissanka went only with his hands.
|7.5 : David Willey to Oshada Fernando, Full ball, on the pads. Clipped to deep square leg for one.
|7.6 : David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva, Down the leg side again. Wide called again.
|David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva, FOUR! Lovely stroke! Shorter ball, outside off. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ punches it past mid off and gets a boundary.
|8.1 : Chris Woakes to Oshada Fernando, Length ball, on the pads. Clipped to the leg side for one.
|8.2 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva, Serves a length ball, just outside off. Pushed towards point now.
|8.3 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva, Serves a fuller ball, outside off. Left alone now.
|8.4 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva, Lands it on a length, on the fifth stump line. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ taps it towards point.
|8.5 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva, OUT! TAKEN! Very smart bowling by Woakes! He set Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ with his swing bowling, bowled it on a length for a while and then surprised him with a nice bumper. This was well directed on Dhananjaya de Silva's body, he goes for the pull but only gets the top edge towards fine leg. Adil RashidÂ settles under it and takes it with ease now.
|Who will come out next? It is Wanindu Hasaranga. Can he help the team out of this mess?
|8.6 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, Length ball, on off. Defended out by Hasaranga.
|9.1 : David Willey to Oshada Fernando, Fuller ball, on the pads. Clipped towards short fine leg for one.
|9.2 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, Beaten! Length ball, just outside off. There is some away movement as the ball zips past the outside edge.
|9.3 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fuller ball, on off. Punched back to the bowler.
|9.4 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, A touch shorter and wider outside off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ punches it to deep point for one.
|9.5 : David Willey to Oshada Fernando, Starts on the leg stump and the swing takes the ball down the leg side. Wide called.
|David Willey to Oshada Fernando, Fires a fuller ball, in the line of the stumps. Fernando pushes it to mid on.
|9.6 : Powerplay 1 comes to an end! Now maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle until the 40th over.
|David Willey to Oshada Fernando, Length ball, just outside off. Fernando is beaten on the defence. The Powerplay 1 is done and EnglandÂ are well on truly on top with 4 wickets for just 45 runs.
|10.1 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, A good length ball, on off, Hasaranga stays back and pushes it out.
|10.2 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, Now serves a full length ball, on off, Hasaranga digs it out to the off side and takes a single.
|10.3 : Chris Woakes to Oshada Fernando, A length ball, on off, Oshada FernandoÂ defends it back to the bowler.
|10.4 : Chris Woakes to Oshada Fernando, A full length ball, on middle. Fernando tucks it to square leg.
|10.5 : Chris Woakes to Oshada Fernando, Follows it up with a sharp bouncer. Fernando ducks under it. Wide called due to height.
|Chris Woakes to Oshada Fernando, Full and on middle. Fernando flicks it through mid-wicket. The batters come back for an easy three. This also brings up 50 for Sri Lanka.
|10.6 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, A full length delivery, on off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ defends it to point.
|Sam CurranÂ comes in the attack. He took 5 wickets in the last game, yet he comes to bowl after the Powerplay. Goes to show the strength of this England attack.
|11.1 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, Full length ball, on off, across the right-hander. Fernando defends it out.
|11.2 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, Another full length delivery, on off. Fernando blocks it to point.
|11.3 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, On a length, on off. Fernando prods and defends it to cover.
|11.4 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, Fuller this time,Â on off. Fernando pushes it to cover but straight at the fielder.
|11.5 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, On off, Fernando is solid in his defense.
|11.6 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, A full length ball, on off. Fernando pushes it to cover. He was looking for a run but was sent back. A maiden to start with for Sam Curran.
|Curran comes in the attack. This time, it is Tom Curran.
|12.1 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Serves a full length ball, on off. Hasaranga pushes it to mid off.
|12.2 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on off. Hasaranga punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single.
|12.3 : Tom Curran to Oshada Fernando, A full length ball, on off. Fernando tucks it to leg side and takes off for a run.
|12.4 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on off, coming back in. Hasaranga nudges it to mid-wicket for a run.
|12.5 : Tom Curran to Oshada Fernando, BEATEN! Fires in a length ball, on off, this one in swinging away. Fernando looks to defend but misses. The ball beats the outside edge.
|12.6 : Tom Curran to Oshada Fernando, EDGY! A full length ball, on off. Fernando looks to defend it with a stright bat but the ball takes the outside edge and rolls towards third man. Single taken.
|13.1 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, Full, on the pads. Fernando flicks it to sqaure leg and takes a run.
|13.2 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Not far away from Jason RoyÂ at backward point!Â A full length ball, outside off. Hasaranga looks to drive it but gets an outside edge. The ball goes uppishly past the man at backward point but manages to get it away from him. A single taken.
|13.3 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, On off, kept out solidly.
|13.4 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, SIX! Off the top edge. A short ball, on off. Fernando comes down the track and looks to pull it away. The ball takes the top edge and goes high in the air towards the fine leg region. But this time it ends up in the stands for a biggie.
|13.5 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, A length ball, on off. Fernando is solid in his defense.
|13.6 : Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando, A full length ball, on off. Fernando drives it through covers for a single.
|14.1 : Tom Curran to Oshada Fernando, OUT! CAUGHT! Tom CurranÂ did not have to wait for long to get into the wicket taking list. He strikes in his first ball of his second over. Oshada FernandoÂ after being so patient in the middle, takes one wrong decision and it proves to a costly one as he walks back into the shed. Serves a length ball, on off, Fernando looks to chip it over the man at mid off. But does not get the connection he wanted. Chris WoakesÂ takes an easy catch above his head at mid o
|0.0 : Drinks break! Well, EnglandÂ are well and truly on top here with their 5 wickets. Now, they will look to wrap things up as soon as possible. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu HasarangaÂ remains the key to take them to a respectable score. Also, Dasun ShanakaÂ is the new batter.
|14.2 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Play and a miss! An ambitious start by Dasun Shanaka. He does not need a sighter. A length ball, outside off. Shanaka looks to chase it but misses.
|14.3 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, A length ball, on off. Shanaka stays back and guides it to third man to get off the mark with a single.
|14.4 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on off. Hasaranga goes back and defends it out.
|14.5 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Another length ball, on middle this time. Hasaranga tucks it to the leg side and gets a run.
|14.6 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, On off, Shanaka is solid in his defense.
|15.1 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on off. Hasaranga pushes it to cover for a run.
|15.2 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, A length ball, on the pads. Shanaka tucks it to square leg for a single.
|15.3 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Shouts of catch but safe. A full length ball, on off. Hasaranga cuts it through point for a single. The ball goes past Jason RoyÂ again.
|15.4 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Good length ball, outside off. Shanaka lets it go to the keeper.
|15.5 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, BEATEN! What a delivery. A length ball, on off, moving away. Shanaka looks to defend it but misses. The ball beats the outside edge.
|15.6 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, A length ball, on off. Shanaka defends it out.
|Dark clouds are surroundingÂ the ground, but the sun is shining nicely on the ground. At least for now.
|16.1 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Serves a full length ball, on off. Hasaranga defends it to mid off.
|16.2 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on middle. Hasaranga clips it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
|16.3 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Outside off, Dasun ShanakaÂ leaves it for the keeper.
|16.4 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Back of a length ball, on middle. Shanaka stays back and tucks it to the leg side.
|16.5 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, This time the ball stays low. A length ball, on middle. Shanaka nudges it through mid-wicket and takes a couple.
|16.6 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, A length ball, on off. Shanaka drives it to the left of mid on. Ali comes to his left to make the stop.
|There is a gully and a wide gully in place now. The slip has been removed.
|17.1 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! A boundary comes after quite some time. Something to cheer for the Sri LankanÂ fans. A touch short, outside off. Hasaranga pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|17.2 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, On off, pushed to point for a single.
|17.3 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, BEATEN! On a length, outside off, swinging away. Shanaka looks to chase it but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
|17.4 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, On middle, Shanaka tucks it to square leg for a run.
|17.5 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Good length ball, on off. Hasaranga stays back and defends it to cover.
|17.6 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length delivery, on off. Hasaranga flicks it to the right of mid on for a run. He keeps the strike. Moves to 15.
|18.1 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Full and on off. Hasaranga works it to mid on.
|18.2 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Another full length ball, on off. Hasaranga pushes it to Ali at mid on.
|18.3 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, On a length, on off. Hasaranga stays back and pushes it through cover for a single.
|18.4 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, A length ball, outside off, nips in. Shanaka hangs back and punches it to point.
|18.5 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, An inswinger again. Full and on off. Shanaka defends it solidly.
|18.6 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, A length ball, on middle. Shanaka pulls it to deep square leg. The batters come back comfortably for the second run.
|19.1 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length delivery, outside off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ leaves it alone.
|19.2 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, WIDE! This is full and way outside off. Hasaranga leaves it. Wide called.
|Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, outside off. Hasaranga pulls it to mid on.
|19.3 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on middle. Hasaranga tucks it to the leg side and looks for a run. But Sam CurranÂ is quick to recover the ball.
|19.4 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on middle. Hasaranga flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|19.5 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Full and on the pads. Shanaka clears his front leg and clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|19.6 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on the pads. Hasaranga nudges it to the leg side for another single.Â
|20.1 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fuller ball, on the off pole. Hasaranga pushes it to the left of the bowler.
|20.2 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Good length ball, outside off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ drags it towards deep mid-wicket. David WilleyÂ runs to his left and keeps it down to a couple.
|20.3 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Bowls it on a length, on off. Defended out from the crease.
|20.4 : Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, OUT!Â TAKEN! The short ball does the trick and Sri Lanka slide further! Hasaranga goes yet again while looking to pull one. A nice bouncer, on middle and leg. Wanindu HasarangaÂ gets the top edge as he looks to pull it. The ball goes towards deep square leg, where David WilleyÂ takes a couple of steps forward and sends back Hasaranga.
|The next man to walk in at number 8 is Chamika Karunaratne.
|20.5 : Tom Curran to Chamika Karunaratne, Serves a length ball, around off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ punches it past the diving cover fielder and takes one.
|20.6 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Shorter ball, on off. Shanaka pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
|21.1 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, An outswinger, but this starts outside off. Left alone.
|21.2 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Much better! Lands it on the fourth stump line and gets it to nip away. The ball goes past the outside edge as Shanaka looks to defend.
|There are two slips in place now.
|0.0 : Chris WoakesÂ comes back into the attack now. He replaces Sam Curran. His figures so far 6-2-18-2. A slip in place for him.
|21.3 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Back of a length, outside off. Left alone now.
|21.4 : Looking at the swing of the ball. Jonny BairstowÂ asks the skipper for the second slip. As Moeen AliÂ steps in.
|Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Beaten! Serves a length ball, around off. Shanaka is beaten as he looks to defend.
|21.5 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Back of a length, outside off. Shanaka goes for the drive but misses.
|21.6 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller ball, on off. Defended out now.
|David WilleyÂ comes back into the attack.
|22.1 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Full length ball, on off, Chamika KarunaratneÂ defends it out solidly.
|22.2 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Length ball, starts on leg and goes down the leg side. Wide called.
|David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed back to the bowler.
|22.3 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Serves a full ball, on the fourth stump. Chamika KarunaratneÂ nicely punches it back to the bowler.
|22.4 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Back of a length, outside off. Pushed towards mid off now.
|22.5 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, NOT OUT! Fuller ball, on off. Karunarane taps it to mid off and takes off for the single. The fielder runs and underarms it on the stumps at the bowler's end. But Chamika KarunaratneÂ is well inside.
|22.6 : David Willey to Dasun Shanaka, Length ball, just outside off. Shanaka is beaten as he looks to defend.
|22.4 : Umpire Review. There is a shout for run out. The umpire takes it upstairs. The replays show the batter is well inside the screen. Not Out.
|23.2 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, Serves a length ball, right on the off pole. Chamika KarunaratneÂ comes down the track to defend but the ball shapes away from his outside edge.
|23.3 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, On and length and wide enough for Chamika KarunaratneÂ to leave it.
|23.1 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, Good length ball, outside off and left alone.
|23.4 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, Beaten again! Back of a length, on the fourthÂ stump line. Chamika KarunaratneÂ comes down the track to defend but gets beaten to the away movement.
|23.5 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, Fuller ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ looks to work it to the leg side but gets the leading edge. The ball goes past covers and they take one.
|23.6 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Full ball and the away means that Dasun ShanakaÂ can leave it with ease.
|24.1 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Length ball, on the pads. Chamika KarunaratneÂ gets hit on the gloves as he looks to flick it.
|24.2 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Back of a length, outside off. Punched to deep cover for a single.
|24.3 : David Willey to Dasun Shanaka, Full ball, just outside off. Shanaka gets the outside edge down to third man for one.
|24.4 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Short of a length, on middle and leg. Chamika KarunaratneÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|24.5 : David Willey to Dasun Shanaka, Bowls it on a length, just outside off. Dasun ShanakaÂ works it towards point.
|24.6 : David Willey to Dasun Shanaka, Slash and a miss! Shorter and wider outside off. Shanaka goes for the big cut shot but misses.
|There are three slips in place now. EnglandÂ are clearly looking to wrap things up as soon as possible.
|25.1 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, Serves a length ball, on the pads. Chamika KarunaratneÂ tucks it to square leg for a single.
|25.2 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, On a length, outside off. This is an easy leave for Dasun Shanaka.
|25.3 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Outside off, left alone.
|25.4 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Oh, that was close! A good length delivery, on off. Shanaka gets an inside edge as he looks to push it out. The ball goes past the stumps towards fine leg. A single is taken.
|25.5 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, On middle, tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|25.6 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, FOUR! This came out of nowhere. A length ball, on middle. Shanaka prods and lifts it over the mid-wicket region through the gap for a boundary.
|Time for some spin! Adil RashidÂ comes in the attack. A slip in place for him.
|26.1 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, Loopy ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ defends it out.
|26.2 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, Tossed up, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ pushes it to cover.
|26.3 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, On middle. Chamika KarunaratneÂ goes back and tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|26.4 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, SIX! BANG! Tossed up, on off. Dasun ShanakaÂ uses his feet and powers it over the long off fence for a biggie.
|26.5 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, On off, Shanaka tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|26.6 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, Looped up, on middle. Chamika KarunaratneÂ defends it out.
|27.1 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Full length ball, on off. Shanaka blocks it to cover.
|27.2 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, On a length, outside off. Shanaka punches it to point.
|27.3 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Length ball, on off. Shanaka pushes it to point.
|27.4 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Back of a length ball, around the hips. Dasun ShanakaÂ nudges it to square leg for a single.
|27.5 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne,On off, kept out by Chamika Karunaratne.
|27.6 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, A length ball, on middle. Chamika KarunaratneÂ flicks it to the leg side for a single. A brilliant spell by Woakes, just 28 runs and 2 wickets from his 10.
|28.1 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, Floated and outside off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ dabs it to point.
|28.2 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, WIDE! Looped up, down the leg side. Chamika KarunaratneÂ misses his flick. Wide called.
|Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, On off, kept out.
|28.4 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, On off, Chamika KarunaratneÂ prods and defends it out.
|28.5 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, Loopy ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ keeps it out.
|28.3 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, Tossed up, on middle. Chamika KarunaratneÂ stays back and nudges it to mid-wicket. The batters take a single. An overthrow leads to an extra run as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|28.6 : Adil Rashid to Chamika Karunaratne, Shouts for catch but the ball falls short. Tossed up, outside off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ looks to defend it to cover. The ball gets an extra bounce off the pitch that even surprises the batsman. The ball flies towards cover but falls short of the man.
|29.1 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Back of a length, outside off. Shanaka runs it to third man for one.
|29.2 : Tom Curran to Chamika Karunaratne, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a catch by Jonny Bairstow! Fuller ball, outside off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ goes hard at it with his hands and looks to hit it down the ground. But gets the outside edge. The ball is flying to the rightÂ of Jonny BairstowÂ and there is also a slip in place. But Bairstow decides to take matters into his own hands, quite literally. He dives to his right and takes a one-handed stunner to send back Chamika Karunaratne.
|0.0 : Tom Curran is back on. His figures 5-0-16-2 so far.
|29.2 : The next batsman in at No. 9 is Binura Fernando.
|29.3 : Tom Curran to Binura Fernando, FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Punched past point. Roy thought that there is someone in the deep and raised his hand signaling that the fielder in the deep should collect it. But there is no one in the deep and the ball runs to the fence.
|29.4 : Tom Curran to Binura Fernando, Length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|29.5 : Tom Curran to Binura Fernando, Back of a length, outside off. Pushed towards point.
|29.6 : Tom Curran to Binura Fernando, Back of a length, outside off. Fernando gets the outside edge down to third man for one.
|30.1 : Adil Rashid to Binura Fernando, Flatter ball, outside off. Pushed to the off side.
|30.2 : Adil Rashid to Binura Fernando, Loopy ball, around off. Defended out.
|30.3 : Adil Rashid to Binura Fernando, Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed to the off side.
|30.4 : Adil Rashid to Binura Fernando, Nicely tossed up, on off. Binura FernandoÂ defends it out.
|30.5 : Adil Rashid to Binura Fernando, Darted on the pads. Binura FernandoÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|30.6 : Adil Rashid to Binura Fernando, Googly now, lands on middle and spins back in. Binura FernandoÂ works it to the leg side for one.
|31.1 : Tom Curran to Binura Fernando, Full and on off. Binura FernandoÂ pushes it to cover and gets a single.
|31.2 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, A full length ball, outside off. Dasun ShanakaÂ drives it to sweeper cover for another single.
|31.3 : Tom Curran to Binura Fernando, A rare miss by Sam Billings. He has hit the stumps a couple of time now in this series. The Lankan tail-enders continue to make a mess while running between the wickets. A length ball, on off. Dasun ShanakaÂ works it to the leg side via an inside edge. The nonstriker is looking for a run but is sent back. Sam BillingsÂ underarms it at the bowler's end but misses the stump. Morgan had run across from short cover and was almost at the stumps, so Billings could
|31.4 : Tom Curran to Binura Fernando, On off, kept out.
|31.5 : Tom Curran to Binura Fernando, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Jonny BairstowÂ back in the service behind the stumps. Tom Curran, what a day he is having with the ball. This really shows the depth of the home side. A good length ball, on off. Binura FernandoÂ looks to heave it away but only manages to the thinnest outside edge. The ball glides towards the keeper, Jonny Bairstow. Who takes the simplest of catches.
|Dushmantha ChameeraÂ is the new batter.
|31.6 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Length ball, on the pads. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ gets the inside edge back on the pads as he looks to defend.
|32.1 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Flatter ball, outside off. Left alone.
|32.2 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Loopy ball, on off. Shanaka blocks it out.
|32.3 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Flatter ball, on off. Shanaka pushes it towards wide long on. Sam Curran fumbles a bit but it is still a single.
|32.4 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Googly now, on middle Dushmantha ChameeraÂ defends it.
|32.5 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Nicely tossed up, on off. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ defends it well.
|32.6 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, A single to end the over. That means Dushmantha ChameeraÂ will be on strike for the next over. Flighted ball, outside off. Drilled away to deep extra cover for one.
|33.1 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Good length ball, around off. Defended out.
|33.2 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Fuller ball, on off. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ defends it off the front foot.
|33.3 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Length ball, outside off. Shanaka misses his defence and a fumble by Jonny BairstowÂ allows a bye.
|It has started to drizzle. But the game continues.
|33.4 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Length ball, outside off. Shanka gets a thick outside edge over point as he looks to hit it through the off side. A couple of runs.
|33.5 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed towards point for a quick single.
|33.6 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Serves a length ball, outside off. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ pushes it to deep point for one.
|34.1 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Darted down the leg side. Wide called now.
|Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Googly, on middle. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ gets hit on the pads as he looks to defend.
|34.2 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Tossed up, outside off. Chameera goes for the drive but misses.
|34.3 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Googly, lands on middle and comes back in. Chameera gets hit on the pads as he looks to flick it.
|UPDATE 1337 Local TimeÂ (1237 GMT) -The umpire calls for the covers which bring a halt to the game. Hope that the rain doesn't stick around for long. I suspect EnglandÂ will be very keen to walk back out to play.
|UPDATE 1349 Local Time (1249 GMT) - Unfortunately, it looks like it could be a lengthy delay. The rain has gotten heavier and the entire square is under the covers now.
|UPDATE 14:02 Local TimeÂ (13:02 GMT) - We finally have some good news for you!Â The rain has past and the covers are coming off. The game should resume soon. The officials have decided that there will be no loss of overs. The game to resume at 1420 local time (1320 GMT).
|34.4 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, FOUR! What a start! Tossed up, outside off. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ thumps it to the cover fence.
|34.5 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, FOUR! Two in a row! Full toss, outside off. Chameera gets the outside edge as he looks to slog it and the ball runs past short third man for a boundary.
|34.6 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Flatter ball, on off. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ misses his defence.
|35.1 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Back of a length, outside off. Pushed to point now.
|35.2 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller ball, on the pads. Tucked towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|35.3 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Fuller ball, on off. Chameera defends it out.
|35.4 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Back of a length, outside off. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ defends it off the back foor.
|35.5 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Serves a length ball, on middle. Chameera gets the inside edge down to fine leg for one.
|35.6 : Tom Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Shorter ball, on middle and leg. Shanaka pulls it deep square leg for one.
|0.0 : Alright then, we are back. The players stride outÂ on the field. English players spread into their respective positions. As Dushmantha ChameeraÂ and Dasun ShanakaÂ walk in the middle to continue with the bat. Adil RashidÂ will complete his over.
|36.1 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Flatter ball, outside off. Pushed through covers for a couple.
|36.2 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Loopy ball, around off. Shanaka taps it to the off side.
|36.3 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Shanaka comes down the track and hits it down the ground. But Willey runs across from long on and keeps it down to one.
|36.4 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Flatter ball, outside off. Left alone.
|36.5 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Loopy ball, around off. Chameera pushes it to covers now.
|36.6 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, Flatter ball, outside off. Chameera pushes it to the off side for one.
|37.1 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, FOUR! Via overthrows! Length ball, around off. Chameera pushes it towards backward point. Willey has a shy at bowler's end but misses and with no one backing up the ball runs to the fence.
|37.2 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Length ball, on off. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ defends it out.
|37.3 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Back of a length, outside off. Left alone now.
|37.4 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Serves it on a length, on off. Chameera defends it from the crease.
|37.5 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Beaten! Back of a length, outside off. It misses the outside edge as Chameera looks to defend.
|37.6 : Tom Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, Beaten again! So, Tom Curran will not get a 5-fer here! Fuller ball, outside off. The ball zips past the outside edge as Chameera looks to defend.
|37.5 : The umbrellas are up and out again in the crowd. Maybe we can witness another halt in play. Hope the rainÂ passes by soon.
|38.1 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller ball, on off. Drilled to deep cover for one.
|38.2 : Adil Rashid to Dushmantha Chameera, OUT! STUMPED! Lovely workÂ by Jonny Bairstow!Â Tossed up, outside off. ChameeraÂ goes for the drive but fails to get any bat on it. Bairstow whips the bails off in a jiffy and has a smile on his face as he is very confident. The TV umpire is called in. There is no bat on that one and it looks like Chameera's foot is on the line while the bails are whipped off. Out it is, on the big screen.
|0.0 : Umpire review for stumping! By Jonny Bairstow'sÂ reaction the umpire was forced to take it upstairs. The Ultra Edge shows no bat is involved. The replays show, that the batsman hand no foot behind the line. Hence the TV umpire gives it as OUT. Smart work behind the stumps by JB.
|38.3 : Adil Rashid to Asitha Fernando, Quicker and shorter ball, outside off. Fernando fails to get any bat on it.
|Asitha FernandoÂ is the new man to walk in.Â
|38.4 : Adil Rashid to Asitha Fernando, Googly, on leg. Asitha FernandoÂ gets hit on the pads as he looks to defend.
|38.5 : Adil Rashid to Asitha Fernando, Flatter ball, on off. Asitha FernandoÂ defends it out.
|38.6 : Adil Rashid to Asitha Fernando, Googly, on the leg stump now. Asitha FernandoÂ is once again hit on the pads. But the ball is drifting down the leg side.
|Sam CurranÂ is back into the attack. His figures 5-1-23-0 so far.
|39.1 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Length ball, down the leg side. Wide called now.
|Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Serves a length ball, on off. Shanaka defends it out.
|39.2 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Full and wide now. Shanaka hits it to deep cover but doesn't take the single.
|39.3 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Length ball, outside off. Shanaka gets across the line to paddle it but gets hit on the pads.
|39.4 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Back of a length ball, outside off. Pushed towards point now.
|39.3 : The physio has been called out. Dasun ShanakaÂ calls him on,Â he looks in some pain.
|39.5 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, FOUR! Cracking shot! Full ball, outside off. Shanaka hits it past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
|39.6 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, Direct hit and Asitha FernandoÂ was a goner! Length ball, outside off. Shanaka taps it towards cover and takes off for a quick single. David WilleyÂ attempts a direct hit at the batter's end but misses.
|40.1 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Flatter ball, on middle. Tucked to the leg side.
|40.2 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Short and wide outside off. Shanaka cuts it to deep cover.
|40.3 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
|40.4 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, SIX! Good shot! Shorter ball, outside off. Dasun ShanakaÂ goes back and hammers it over the long on fence.
|0.0 : Powerplay 2 comes to an end! Now maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle until the end of innings.
|40.5 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Short and wide outside off. Cut away to deep point for one.
|40.6 : Adil Rashid to Asitha Fernando, Beaten by a whisker! Loopy ball, outside off. Fernando looks to defend but the ball goes just past the outside edge.
|41.1 : Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka, OUT! RUN OUT! That is a hopeless run out! Fuller ball, on the pads. Dasun ShanakaÂ clips it to deep mid-wicket. Now, Asitha FernandoÂ wants the second but Dasun ShanakaÂ doesn't. Fernando has reached the bowler's end as the throw comes in from the deep. Both the batters are at the same end. Curran throws the ball to the Jonny Bairstow, who does the rest. Sri LankaÂ are bowled out for 166!
|So, England need 167 runs to win and complete the clean sweep. It should be an easy task for the home side given their batting strength. Can the Sri Lankan bowlers continue to impress with the ball and take away a consolation victory before going back home? Join us in some time for the chase.
|The English Lions continue to dominate in this series. They have never fallen short of anything in this tour. It was David Willey and Chris Woakes to start the party in Bristol, although the crowd must've been still in a hangover from yesterday night's victory in football, to see their country reach the semi-finals of EURO 2021. The pacy pair picked up two wickets each before the end of Powerplay 1, which left the opposition in no man's land. Later, it was a one-man show as Tom Curran went onto
|Another strong performance by the EnglandÂ bowlers means that they need only 167 runs to win the series. Given their batting strength, it should be a walk in the park for them. Sri Lanka had yet another tough day with the bat and will be extremely disappointed.
|UPDATE 15:20 Local Time (14:20 GMT) - The game should've gotten underway by now. But it looks like the rain has crashed the party yet again. Stay tuned for more updates.
|UPDATE 15:40 Local Time (14:40 GMT) - We still do not have any good news as it continues to rain. We have reached the point where we have started losing overs. A reminder that 1800 Local is the latest thatÂ we can start a 20-over game. The chances of Sri Lanka defending it after DLS comes into picture are getting slimmer by the minute.
|No different story for Sri Lanka.Â They continued to repeat the same mistakes and the top order once again collapsedÂ within the first 10 overs. The visitorsÂ wereÂ four menÂ down, asÂ the skipper started the proceedings. Pathum NissankaÂ and Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ followed his path as they got out in single digits. It was then a short stand of Wanindu Hasaranga and Oshada Fernando that helped them recover a bit, but it was a short stand. As both of them fell while looking to up the ante. In the e
|UPDATEÂ 16:20 Local TimeÂ (15:20 GMT) - MATCH HAS BEEN CALLED OFF! The weather Gods have had their way and the continuous pouring down has meant that the match has been called off. Sri Lanka have avoided a clean sweep. EnglandÂ win the ODI series on top of winning the T20I series. They have completely dominated this game too with the ball and would have wanted to chase this down but it wasn't to be. Stay tuned for the presentation.
|David WilleyÂ is the PLAYER OF THE SERIES, he says he is happy to be involved back in the game. He was out of the game due to injuries and he is glad that he could come back stronger. Ends by saying it a good feeling to receive the cap for the 50th ODI. Finishes by saying that the white ballÂ this year has swung a lot more.
|Kusal Perera, the Sri LankaÂ skipper,Â is down for a chat, he says it was a tough tour for them. Adds that they did well in patches but it wasn't good enough. Further adds that their batting is a big concern but their fielding and bowling have been quite good. Says that batters need to trust their ability and get back to the basics. Finishes by saying that they need to be consistent enough to beat the top teams.
|Eoin Morgan, the England skipper,Â is up for the chat, he says everybody is delighted by the series win. Also says he really liked the way the bowlers started the game today. Says the boys have never taken anything for granted, they were up for the fight and they were impressive. He praises the efforts of David Willey as he was very consistent throughout the series. Also says the areas they are trying to improve on, they have done well in the series. Regarding T20Is, stresses the importance of d
|Right then! Eoin MorganÂ lifts the trophy and he must be a happy skipper now. Sri Lanka have managed to get 5 points in the World Cup Super League Table and some good performances by individuals from this series. To say that they had a tough tour would be putting it mildly. Now, they go back home and gear up to face India. For England, it was a good start to their summer as far as limited-overs cricket is concerned. Now, they will face up against Pakistan and that should be an exciting contest.