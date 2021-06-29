|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the first ODI between EnglandÂ and Sri Lanka. After a drubbing in the T20Is, Sri Lanka would be keen to get back to winning ways. But their recent form and team strength both are no match to England. The hosts go in as the firm favorites but anything can happen in cricket. Will England continue their dominance or will Sri Lanka spring a surprise? We will find out. Toss and teams in a bit.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and falls in the favour of England, as they opt to field first.
|England (PLAYING XI) -Â Jonny Bairstow (WK), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
|Sri Lanka (PLAYING XI) -Â Kusal Perera (WK & C), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka (ODI DEBUT), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya Lakshan (ODI DEBUT), Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama (ODI DEBUT).
|We are set to begin! The England players have made their way out on the field. Followed by Kusal PereraÂ and Pathum NissankaÂ who come out to bat. It will be Chris WoakesÂ who willÂ start with the ball.
|2.4 : BREAKING NEWS - Cricket fans would already be aware that Sri Lanka have decided to call back three players - Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella - for breaching player protocols. Add to it, Avishka Fernando is already ruled out due to an injury. But the hosts have some withdrawals as well. After the first T20I, Jos Buttler made himself unavailable for the entire white-leg tour, due to an injury and in the latest news, as confirmed by Michael Atherton on air, DAWID MALAN has
|Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Beaten! Just as I say that this one swings a bit! Length ball, lands on off and nips away just enough to beat the outside edge as Nissanka looks to defend.
|2.5 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, down the leg side. Nissanka fails to get any bat on it. Wide called.
|Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Serves a length ball, around off. Punched to covers now.
|0.0 : Who will bowl with the second new ball? David WilleyÂ it is.
|2.6 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Nicely played. Back of a length, around off. Nissanka punches it past cover for a couple.
|3.1 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, Play and a miss! On a length, around off, angling away. Perera lookds to drive it away but misses.
|3.2 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, A length ball, on off, Perera defends it solidly.
|3.3 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, EDGY FOUR! A good length ball, on off, Perera looks to works this over mid on. But only manages to get an inside edge as the ball goes past over the off stump. It beats Jonny BairstowÂ behind the stumps and rushes towards the boundary at fine leg.
|3.4 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, A touch full, outside off, Perera pushes it over point and gets a couple.
|3.5 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, On off, Perera is solid in his defense.
|3.6 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, BEATEN! This was close. Straighter, on a length, on off. Perera looks to work it over the off side but misses. The ball though zips past the inside edge into the keeper's mitts.
|4.1 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length, around off. Nissanka blocks it out off the back foot.
|4.2 : Great scenes at the Chester-le-Street before the start of the game. It is always a proud moment for a father to congratulate or commemorate his son's achievements, isn't it? Before the start of play, David WilleyÂ was handed a cap by his father, Peter Willey, in front of the entire squad. Is he making his debut, you ask? Oh no, folks. He is playing his 50th ODI. So the management decided to make it a bit special for both, father and son. Great gesture by the ECB.
|Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Well bowled. Lands it on a length, just outside off. Nissanka takes half-a-stride forward looking to defend it, but the ball nips back in and hits him high on the pads.
|4.3 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, around off. Pushed to covers now.
|4.4 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! TAKEN! That is a poor stroke by Pathum Nissanka! David Llyod calls it a 'cunning plan' on air! So, Chris WoakesÂ bowls a nice slower one, it is also short in length and outside off.Â ItÂ deserves to be dispatched to the fence. Pathum NissankaÂ realizes this and goes for it, but he gets it off the toe end of the blade and Moeen AliÂ takes an easy catch at mid-wicket.
|4.5 : Chris Woakes to Charith Asalanka, Fuller ball, around off. Defended out.
|4.6 : Chris Woakes to Charith Asalanka, A touch shorter, around off. Charith AsalankaÂ pulls it towards mid-wicket.
|4.4 : Who will come out next? Oh, it is the debutant Charith AsalankaÂ whoÂ makes his way in at No. 3. It is his ODI debut and he finds himself batting in a tricky situation. Two slips in place for him.
|5.1 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, Just a single now. Fuller ball, on off. Pushed past mid on for one. Kusal PereraÂ needs to play a big knock here, he is the only player in the team to have played over 100 ODIs. So he needs to make his experience count.
|5.2 : David Willey to Charith Asalanka, Serves a fuller ball, just outside off. Charith AsalankaÂ defends it nicely. Stil to get off the mark in ODI cricket.
|5.3 : David Willey to Charith Asalanka, Lands it on a length, around off. Pushed to the off side.
|5.4 : David Willey to Charith Asalanka, Another good front foot defence by Charith Asalanka. He has looked pretty good with his defence so far.
|5.5 : David Willey to Charith Asalanka, OUT! TAKEN! The debut is not a good one for Charith Asalanka! David WilleyÂ drags his length just a bit and bowls it in the corridor of uncertainty. There is some extra bounce on that one, plus Charith AsalankaÂ played it away from his body. So, all he gets is the outside edge. Joe RootÂ takes a good catch to his left at first slip.
|5.4 : There are so many types of slower balls developed by fast bowlers. Chris WoakesÂ is no exception. The ball on which Pathum NissankaÂ got out, was not far different from the normal balls he usually bowls. He did not roll his fingers over the seam nor did he change his wrist position. All he did was keptÂ the seam upright and then covered it. And then, he just angled it in. Seems so easy to make and spot changes of pace but you can see the effort put in behind the same.
|5.6 : David Willey to Dasun Shanaka, Edged to get off the mark! Full and wide outside off. Dasun ShanakaÂ surprisingly decides to go for it on his very first ball. He goes at it with his hands, but his feet are glued to the crease. The ball goes past the second slip and runs to third man for one. Just the 2 runs and the wicket from the over.
|The next batsman walking in at No. 4 is Dasun Shanaka. Will he be able to stick around with the skipper?
|6.1 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, FOUR LEG BYES! A back of aÂ length ball down the leg side. Shanaka looks to flick but misses. The ball beats the diving keeper as well. It races towards the fine leg boundary. The fielder makes a diving effort, but was in contact with the boundary line as he cuts the ball off. Leg byes given.
|6.2 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, A length ball, outside off, left alone by Shanaka.
|6.3 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Full and outside off, Shanaka drives it to mid off.
|6.4 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, On a length, outside off, Shanaka again works it to mid off.
|6.5 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller in length, outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|6.6 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller, around off, Dasun ShanakaÂ looks to drive but the ball comes in and goes off the toe end of his bat towards mid on.
|7.1 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, A length ball, around off, Perera tucks it through mid-wicket. The batters take three. Good running.
|7.2 : David Willey to Dasun Shanaka, WIDE! A full length ball, down the leg side. Shanaka misses his flick. Wide called.
|David Willey to Dasun Shanaka, A full length delivery, around middle, nips in, Shanaka looks to flick it but misses and the balls rolls to the leg side off the pads. There was an appeal made by David Willey, but the umpire is unmoved. Leg Bye given.
|7.3 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, FOUR! SLAPPED! Good length ball, outside off, Perera punches it through cover. Liam LivingstoneÂ dives to his right to make a half stop. But the ball was hit with sheer power as it races towards the boundary.
|7.4 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Overpitched, outside off, Perera cuts it through the point region for a boundary. This is good batting by the skipper.
|7.5 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, Fuller and on middle, Perere flicks it to sqaure leg and gets a couple.
|7.6 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, Two more! A length ball, outside off, Perera cuts it over square leg. Adil RashidÂ collects the ball safely. Two taken.
|8.1 : Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! This is an absolute JAFFA!Â Dasun ShanakaÂ couldn't do anything about it. Chris WoakesÂ strikes again and gets his second man of the day. He is rattling the new batsmen, and not letting them to settle at all. Serves a length ball, on off, this one nips away. Shanaka looks to defend iit but misses, as the ball takes the outside edge and flies to the right of Jonny BairstowÂ who takes an easy catch.
|0.0 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ walks out to bat at No. 5.
|8.2 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, Length ball, around off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ pushes it to point.
|8.3 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, Serves a length ball, on off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ blocks it from the crease.
|8.4 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, Full ball, on middle, Wanindu HasarangaÂ defends it to the leg side.
|8.5 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, On a length, outside off, Hasaranga works it to cover.
|8.6 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, Good length ball, on off, Wanindu HasarangaÂ drives it to cover.
|9.1 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, In the airrr...but safe! Length ball, wide outside off. Perera throws his hands at it but his feet barely moved. The ball takes the splice of the bat and lands short of third man as they take one.
|9.2 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, A loud appeal for LBW but turned down. A fuller length ball, lands on middle, coming back in. Wanindu HasarangaÂ looks to flick it but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Going down leg probably.
|9.3 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on off, Hasaranga is solid in his defense.
|9.4 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, Ah..that was close! A full length ball, on off, Wanindu HasarangaÂ looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls past the off stump towards point.
|9.5 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, A full length ball, on the pads, Hasaranga flicks it to the left of Jonny Bairstow.
|9.6 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, Good length ball, on off, Wanindu HasarangaÂ blocks it to the off side. Just a single off the over.
|Powerplay 1 is done! Now, only 4 fielders can stay outside the ring till the 40th over. Also, Mark WoodÂ comes in the attack.
|10.2 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, A full length ball, on the pads, Perera misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
|10.1 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, EDGY FOUR! A full length ball, outside off, Perera swings his blade and gets a thick outside edge. As the ball goes through the slip region for a boundary at third man. Luckily there were no slips placed otherwise Sri LankaÂ would have lost their most experienced batter.
|10.3 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, A length ball, on off, Perera drives it to mid off.
|10.4 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, A full length ball, on off, Perera works it back to the bowler. WoodÂ stops the ball brilliantly with his left foot.
|10.5 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, On a length, around off, Perera works it to mid on.
|10.6 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, LEG BYE! A length ball, on the pads, Perera misses his flick. The ball rolls towards fine leg after clipping the pads. The batters sneak a single. Leg Bye given.
|Sam CurranÂ comes in the attack now.Â
|11.1 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Full and on off, Perera defends it to cover.
|11.2 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, LEG BYE! Full and on the pads, Perera misses his flick yet again. The ball clips the pads and goes to the leg side. Leg Bye.
|11.3 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on off, Hasaranga defends it out solidly.
|11.4 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, On a length, outside off, Hasaranga looks to heave it away, but manages to get a thick outside edge. The balls goes past Joe RootÂ in the slip towards third man. The batters take a couple.
|11.5 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, WIDE! Short ball,around off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ ducks under it. Wide given.
|Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! Nicely struck! Overpitched ball, outside off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ leans into and punches it past point. The fielder from point chases it and even slides for it, but the ball wins the race.
|11.6 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fullish, around middle and leg, Hasaranga defends it to the leg side.
|12.1 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Serves a length ball, on off, angles back in as Wood is coming 'round the wicket. Perera defends it out watchfully.
|12.2 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Full length ball, around middle, Perera flicks it through square leg and gets a single.
|12.3 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, On a length, comes back in from outside off, Wanindu HasarangaÂ defends it to point.
|12.4 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Back of a length ball, outside off, Wanindu HasarangaÂ lets it go through toÂ the keeper. This is a new challenge for Wanindu HasarangaÂ as he isn't used to someone bowling at 150 kmph at him. Will be interesting to see how he rises to the challenge.
|12.5 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Full length ball, on off, Wanindu HasarangaÂ opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a single.
|12.6 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, BEATEN! WOW! What a delivery by Mark Wood. He is making the ball dance. A good length ball, pitching on middle, swinging away. Perera looks to defend but misses. The ball moves away after pitching and beats the outside edge. It also goes over the off stump just by a whisker. Perera is lucky to still be on the pitch.
|13.1 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Bowls it on a length, on the pads. Wanindu HasarangaÂ clips it to deep backward square leg for one.
|13.2 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Good length ball, on middle, Perera pulls it to square leg for a single. The Free Hit doesn't cost much then.
|13.3 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, BEATEN! Good length ball, outside off. The ball takes off after pitching. Wanindu HasarangaÂ looks to push it away but misses, as the ball bounces over his blade.
|13.2 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Back of a length, wide outside off. Perera pulls it across the line. The ball goes wide of deep mid-wicket and they get a couple. Looks like Wood has overstepped so the next ball will be a Free Hit.
|13.4 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A full length ball, on middle, Hasarange flicks it to fine leg for a run.
|13.5 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, A length ball, around middle, Perera tucks it to mid-wicket and takes off for a single.
|13.6 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fuller length, on off, Hasaranga pushes it to point.Â
|14.1 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Angles in a full length ball, on off, Perera defends it back to the bowler off the front foot.
|14.2 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Back of a length ball, on off, Perera ducks under it. That was a pacy ball.
|14.4 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, A full length ball, on off, Hasaranga nudges it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
|14.5 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Full and on off, Perera drives it to mid off. He was looking for a run, but was sent back immediately.
|14.6 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, A single to end the over. Fullish and on middle, Perera flicks it to square leg for a run.
|0.1 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Woakes starts by serving a length ball, around off. Pathum NissankaÂ blocks it out nicely.
|0.2 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Some swing there. Length ball, lands outside off and shapes away as Nissanka leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Lets it go on a length, around off. Nissanka defends it off the back foot.
|0.4 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, A touch fuller, on the pads now. Nissanka clips it to mid-wicket.
|0.5 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length, outside off. Punched to covers. Can he start off with a maiden here?
|0.6 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Yes, he does! Woakes lets it go on a length, around off. There is some away shape but Nissanka nicely pushes it to point.
|1.1 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, First runs off the game! Willey bowls a length ball, way down the leg side. Wide called.
|David Willey to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Off the mark with a boundary! Short and wide outside off. Perera latches on it and cuts it over covers for a boundary.
|1.2 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, A touch fuller, on off. Perera tucks it to the leg side for one.
|1.3 : David Willey to Pathum Nissanka, Bowls a full one, angling away from the right-hander. Left alone now.
|1.4 : David Willey to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller again, on the pads. Nissanka strides into it and clips it to mid-wicket.
|1.5 : David Willey to Pathum Nissanka, Off the mark! Length ball, outside off. Nissanka opens the blade and runs it to third man for one.
|1.6 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Lovely stroke! Overpitched ball, outside off. Perera just punches it past covers for a boundary.
|2.1 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Short ball, down the leg side. Pathum NissankaÂ misses his pull. Wide called. Someone appeals for a catch but the bowler is not interested. Neither is the umpire.
|Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller ball, on off. Nissanka covers his stumps and plays this to point.
|2.2 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length, around off. This is pushed towards mid on. Nissanka wanted the single but his skipper is not interested.
|2.3 : Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka, Bowls a fuller one, on the pads. Nissanka flicks it through square leg for a couple. The swing seems to have disappeared now.
|Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, A length ball, around the hips, Perera works it to short fine leg for a single.
|14.6 : Drinks Break! A good start for the hosts as they pegged back the Sri Lankan order cheaply. The bowlers would now look to pick a few quick wickets to get into the tail. For Sri Lanka, Kusal PereraÂ remains the key as he has batted really well so far and would want to score a big one. Adil RashidÂ comes into the attack now to work his spin. Replacing Sam Curran.
|15.1 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Loopy ball, around off. Perera defends it off the front foot.
|15.2 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Tossed up, outside off. Perera pushes it to cover. This was a googly but Perera read it early.
|15.3 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Nicely tossed up, on middle and leg. Perera shimmies down the track and whips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|15.4 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Googly now, on off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ defends it out. Kumar Sangakkara is in the commentary box and he is picking the googly while sitting there. What a legend.
|15.5 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Loopy ball, around off. DefendedÂ out.
|15.6 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Darted down the leg side now. Rashid has to reload as the umpire calls it a wide.
|Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Flatter ball, around off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ defends it well.
|16.1 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Fuller ball, down the leg side. Perera works it down to fine leg for a single now.
|16.2 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Beaten! Hurls a shorter ball, just outside off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ pokes at it but the ball zips past the outside edge.
|16.3 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Beaten again! Mark WoodÂ is keeping the fielder at first slip in play here. Length ball, outside off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ is stuck in the crease as he looks to defend it. The ball zips past the outside edge yet again.
|16.4 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Three in a row! The same delivery yields the same result as Wanindu HasarangaÂ is still not comfortable with his foot movement.
|16.5 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Wood is all over Hasaranga at this moment. He has absolutely no clue what to do against the pacer. Back of a length, outside off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ is beaten as he looks to push it.
|16.6 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Length ball, outside off. Pushed to covers now.
|17.1 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Nicely tossed up, around off. Perera pushes it to the off side.
|17.2 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Fuller ball, on off. Clipped to the leg side for one.
|17.3 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! All he had to do is clear the man at mid on and he did with ease! Loopy ball, on off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ clears his front leg and hammers it to the long on fence. Good shot to relieve some pressure.
|17.4 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, This is good cricket. The boundary is followed by a single. Loopy ball, on off. Pushed down to long off for one by Wanindu Hasaranga.
|17.5 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Googly, outside off. Perera sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|17.6 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Googly again. Outside off now, Wanindu HasarangaÂ pushes it to mid-wicket.
|Sam CurranÂ comes back into the attack now. He changes ends now. Replaces Mark Wood.
|18.1 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Good length ball, on the pads. Tucked away towards deep square leg for one.
|18.2 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Serves a length ball, around off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ nicely runs it to third man for one.
|18.3 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Extra bounce there! Curran comes over the stumps and bowls it back of a length. This one comes back in and also bounces a lot more than Kusal PereraÂ expected. He was lining up for the cut shot, but he was taken by surprise and gets hit on the gloves.
|18.4 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Bowls it on a length, outside off. Turned to the leg side for one.
|18.5 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Comes 'round the stumps now and bowls a length ball, on off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ pushes it to point.
|18.3 : The physio comes out to have a look at Kusal Perera's finger. As he gotÂ hit on his gloves. He still looks a bit uncomfortbale, but he decides to continue anyway.
|18.6 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Digs this one short and wide outside off. Left alone now.
|19.1 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, 50 for Kusal Perera! The skipper has led from the front and will look to score a big one now. His second 50 against England and it comes at a crucial time. Loopy ball, on the pads. Kusal PereraÂ clips it wide of short third man for one.
|19.2 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, SIX! Wanindu HasarangaÂ has hit that so well! Tossed up, on middle. He gets low and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence. Just over the ropes.
|19.3 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
|19.4 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Flatter ball, on the pads. Wanindu HasarangaÂ gets some pad on it and the ball goes to the leg side. A single is taken.
|19.5 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Nicely swept! Loopy ball, outside off. Kusal PereraÂ nails the sweep. The ball goes towards deep mid-wicket. David WilleyÂ runs across to his left and even dives but his effort is not good enough to stop the ball.
|19.6 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Googly, outside off. Kusal PereraÂ clips it through square leg for one.
|20.1 : The physio is out there as Kusal PereraÂ has been hit on the left bicep.
|Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, OUCH! That must have hurt. The extra bounce troubles the skipper yet again. A length ball, on off, it gets an extra bounce off the pitch. Perera hops and looks to defend, but the goes onto hit him on his bicep. He goes down in pain.
|20.2 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Beaten! What a beauty! On a length, outside off, keeping the line of the delivery. Perera looks to defend but zips past the outside edge.
|20.3 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Another unplayable delivery!Â This is gorgeous! A length ball, on off, nips away a little. Perera looks to defend, but ends up losing his balance as the ball beats the outside edge.
|20.4 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, A full length ball, around middle. Perera defends it out solidly.
|20.5 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Fuller ball, on off. Perera punches it past cover and gets to the other end.
|20.6 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Serves a fuller one, on off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ pushes it to cover with ease.
|21.1 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Loopy ball, on off, Perera defends it to cover.
|21.2 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Flighted on off, Perera looks to flick but gets an outside edge as the ball rolls to short third man.
|21.3 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Floated on off, Perera flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|21.4 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Loopy ball, around middle, Hasaranga goes back and punches it through the cover region for a single.
|21.5 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Floated, on off, Perera sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
|21.6 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Nicely played.Â Tossed up, on off, Wanindu HasarangaÂ chips it over the mid off fielder and the ball lands in a vacant area. Two taken as he didn't try to hit it too hard and the fielder from mid offÂ gets the ball in time.
|22.1 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Full length ball, on the pads, Perera flicks it to deep square leg and gets a single.
|22.2 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on the pads, Wanindu HasarangaÂ hops and tucks it through square leg. The batters come back comfortably for the second run.
|22.3 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, around middle, Hasaranga tucks it to fine leg and scampers through for a run.
|22.4 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Full and on the pads, Perera removes his front leg and clips it to mid-wicket for another single.
|22.5 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Oh, Beauty! A length ball, outside off, nipping away. Hasaranga looks to poke it but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
|22.6 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, Good length ball, outside off, Hasaranga defends it to point.
|23.1 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Floated full and on off, Perera sweeps it to deep square leg for a run.
|23.2 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Flatter, on off, HasarangaÂ stays in his crease and pushes it to cover for a run.
|23.3 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Floated, outside off, Perera drives it through covers for another single.
|23.4 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Tossed up, full and on off, Hasaranga drives it uppishly past the bowler, towards mid off and gets a single.
|23.5 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Full, on middle, Perera clips it to mid-wicket for another single.
|23.6 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Flatter, short and on off, Wanindu HasarangaÂ pulls it to wide of long on for a single.
|24.1 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A full length ball, on the pads, Wanindu HasarangaÂ tucks it towards fine leg and gets a single.
|24.2 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Serves a full length ball, around middle, Perera flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a run.Â
|24.3 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! Sheer timing! A length ball, on off, Hasaranga punches it with soft hands through the cover and gets a boundary.
|24.4 : Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga, A full length ball, on middle. Hasaranga flicks it to deep mid-wicket for another single. This is smart batting.
|24.5 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, A touch short, on off, Perera defends it to point. And shouts 'NO' straightaway for the run.
|24.6 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, A length ball, on the pads, Perera flicks it to the leg side and gets another single. Moves to 65.
|25.1 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Flatter ball, on the pads. Tucked to the leg side for one.
|25.2 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! Beautiful batting! Wanindu HasarangaÂ is playing really against Rashid. Loopy ball, on middle. He just lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|25.3 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Flatter ball, on off. Defended out.
|25.4 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! Even better now! Nicely tossed up, outside off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ creams it past mid off as the ball races to the extra cover fence.
|25.5 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! This is excellent batting from Wanindu Hasaranga! Rashid tosses this up, on off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ nicely hits it over mid off for a boundary. Moves to 49 now.
|25.6 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Googly now, on off. Wanindu HasarangaÂ gets the inside edge back on the pads as he looks to defend.
|26.1 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, Good length ball, on off. Defended out.
|26.2 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, Length ball, on the pads. Kusal PereraÂ gets some pad on it and it rolls to the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
|0.0 : Chris WoakesÂ comes back into the attack now. His figures 5-4-6-2 so far.
|26.3 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, 50 for Wanindu Hasaranga! What a solid knock he has played so far. A calm and composed knock was just what the team needed and he has done that. Fuller ball, on off. Pushed past cover for one.
|26.4 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, Fuller ball, on off. Perera gets the inside edge back on the pads as he looks to defend.
|26.5 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, Slower length ball, outside off. Pushed to covers.
|26.6 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, Fuller ball, on off. Perera drills it straight to cover.
|27.1 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, A full length ball, on off, Hasaranga pushes it to the right of the sweeper cover and gets a single.
|0.0 : David Willey (5-0-36-1)Â is back on.
|27.2 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, A short ball, on off, Perera pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run,Â
|27.3 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, Serves a length ball, on off, Hasaranga defends it to the off side.
|27.4 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on off, Hasaranga guides it to third man for a single.
|27.5 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, Good length, around middle, Perera pulls it to fine leg and gets a single.
|27.6 : David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga, Back of a length ball, on the body line, Wanindu HasarangaÂ tucks it to the leg side and gets another single. Good running by the batters.
|28.1 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, A length ball, on off, Hasaranga punches it through covers for a run.
|28.2 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, On a length, around middle, Perera flicks it to mid-wicket and take a run.Â
|28.3 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, Good length ball, on off, Hasaranga is solid in his defense.
|28.4 : Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga, OUT! CAUGHT! Hasaranga was tempted with the height and he goes after it, but it proved to be costly. And look, it is Chris WoakesÂ again, it is his third wicket for the day. He gets the main breakthrough, this is what the English side were after. Serves a short ball, on off, Hasaranga looks to pull it away but does not middle it. Infact, he hits it with the lower end of the bat. He was not in control of the shot. The ball flies high towards square leg. Li
|Dhananjaya LakshanÂ is the new batsman in.
|28.5 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya Lakshan, Off the mark! Fuller ball, on middle and leg. Lakshan clips it to fine leg for one.
|28.6 : Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, Back of a length, outside off. Perera gets the inside edge as he looks to defend. The ball goes to short fine leg and Dhananjaya LakshanÂ insists on taking the quick run. There is a shy at the bowler's end but the fielder misses.
|Moeen AliÂ comes in the attack now.
|29.1 : Moeen Ali to Kusal Perera, Loopy ball, on off, Perera works it to cover and gets a single. Moves to 71.
|29.2 : Moeen Ali to Dhananjaya Lakshan, Floated, on middle, Lakshan comes downÂ the track and blocks it watchfully.
|29.3 : Moeen Ali to Dhananjaya Lakshan, Tossed up, on off, Lakshan stays back and defends it to cover.
|29.4 : Moeen Ali to Dhananjaya Lakshan, On off, kept out.
|29.5 : Moeen Ali to Dhananjaya Lakshan, Loopy ball, on middle, Lakshan is solid in his defense.
|29.6 : Moeen Ali to Dhananjaya Lakshan, Full, on off, Lakshan sweeps it towards square leg and gets a run.
|30.1 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya Lakshan, Fuller ball, around off. Pushed to point now.
|30.2 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya Lakshan, Serves a length ball, just outside off. Lakshan punches it nicely to point.
|30.3 : Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya Lakshan, OUT! TAKEN! Not a day for debutants! First, Charith AsalankaÂ went for a duckÂ and now, Dhananjaya LakshanÂ goes back too! On the other hand, Chris WoakesÂ is having a great day with the ball! Bowls it on a length, outside off. Lakshan looks to punch it but his feet go nowhere. He gets the outside edge and Joe RootÂ takes a good catch at first slip, diving to his left.
|Who will come out at No. 7? It is going to be Ramesh Mendis.
|30.4 : Chris Woakes to Ramesh Mendis, Length ball, outside off. Mendis gets hit high on the pads as he looks to defend.
|30.5 : Chris Woakes to Ramesh Mendis, Back of a length, outside off. Mendis pushes it to point.
|30.6 : Chris Woakes to Ramesh Mendis, A wicket maiden for Chris Woakes! Length ball, on off. Defended out now.
|31.1 : Moeen Ali to Kusal Perera, Loopy ball, on off. Clipped to the leg side.
|31.2 : Moeen Ali to Kusal Perera, An easy single as this is eased down to long off.
|31.3 : Moeen Ali to Ramesh Mendis, Fuller ball, outside off. Mendis pushes it to long on for one.
|31.4 : Moeen Ali to Kusal Perera, Flatter ball, short and wide outside off. Cut away to deep point for one.
|31.5 : Moeen Ali to Ramesh Mendis, OUT! LBW! It is umpire's call and Ramesh MendisÂ is gone! Tossed up, outside off. Mendis plants his foot forward to defend but the ball turns and hits his pad. He isÂ struck on the front pad and that too right in the front of the middle stump. The umpire givesÂ it a long hard thought before raising his finger. Mendis reviews this but it is umpire's call on hitting.
|Who will come out next? It is Chamika KarunaratneÂ who walks in at No. 8.
|31.6 : Moeen Ali to Chamika Karunaratne, Flatter ball, on off. Defended out.
|31.5 : Review. Dhananjaya LakshanÂ goes for the review. The on-field decision is OUT. The Ultra Edge shows that no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker showsÂ umpire's call when the ball is hitting the stumps. The original decision stands.
|32.1 : David WilleyÂ comes back into the attack.
|David Willey to Kusal Perera, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to mid off.
|32.2 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, OUT! TAKEN! The skipper goes as EnglandÂ are well on top now! Length ball, outside off. Perera decides to test these big square boundaries and looks to go over mid-wicket. He hits it quite well but not well enough to clear the ropes. Sam BillingsÂ takes it with ease and a very, very good knock by Kusal PereraÂ comes to an end.
|Binura Fernando is the next batsman.
|32.3 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, A length ball, on middle, Chamika KarunaratneÂ tucks it to mid-wicket and takes off for a single. Moeen AliÂ comes charging in but fails to collect the ball off the ground.
|32.4 : David Willey to Binura Fernando, A bouncer, on the leg side, Fernando ducks under it.
|32.5 : David Willey to Binura Fernando, A full length ball, on off, Fernando defends it to the leg side via the inner half of the blade.
|32.6 : David Willey to Binura Fernando, A length ball, on off, Fernando is solid in his defense.
|Mark Wood (4-0-10-0)Â is back on. He has a slip in place.
|33.1 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Full length ball, outside off, Chamika KarunaratneÂ pushes it through covers for a single.
|33.2 : Mark Wood to Binura Fernando, Another full length delivery, on off, Binura FernandoÂ works it through cover for a single. Eoin MorganÂ collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but the ball goes past the stumps. Replays show that Binura FernandoÂ would have been safe even if the ball hit the stumps.
|33.3 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, WIDE! Back of a length ball, down the leg side. Chamika KarunaratneÂ looks to flick it but misses. The ball zips past his gloves and create a minute sound. Jonny BairstowÂ behind the wickets think there was a nick and makes an appeal. But the umpire is unmoved and signalled it as a wide.
|Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, A length ball, on off, Chamika KarunaratneÂ defends it well.
|33.4 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, BEATEN! Amazing stuff from Wood. A length ball, outside off, Chamika KarunaratneÂ looks to push it to cover but misses.
|33.5 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, A length ball, on off, kept out.
|33.6 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Oh dear! It was poor communication from the batsmen.
|34.1 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Length ball, on off. Defended out.
|34.2 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Oh my word! They could have been run out again! Length ball, on off. Pushed to Billings at point, there is a fumble so Binura FernandoÂ wants the single. But Chamika KarunaratneÂ sends him back. Luckily for them, Sam BillingsÂ misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|34.3 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Length ball, on off. Defended out.
|34.4 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Fuller ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ pushes it to cover.
|34.5 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to mid off.
|34.6 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, A single now. Length ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ clips it to mid-wicket for one.
|35.1 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Length ball, on the pads. Clipped to deep square leg for one.
|35.2 : Mark Wood to Binura Fernando, Length ball, wide outside off. Fernando goes for it but misses.
|35.3 : Mark Wood to Binura Fernando, Good length ball, on the pads. Binura FernandoÂ clips it to deep square leg for one.
|35.4 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Length ball, outside off. Left alone now.
|0.0 : The umpire takes it upstairs, to confirm the RUN OUT. The replays confirm that the batsman was inside the crease. The final decision is NOT OUT.
|35.5 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Serves a length ball, on the pads. Chamika KarunaratneÂ clips it to the leg side.
|35.6 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Back of a length, on off. Defended out.
|36.1 : David Willey to Binura Fernando, OUT! CAUGHT! David WilleyÂ gets into the action now, as he strikes for the third time. A slower short ball, on off, Binura FernandoÂ hits it awkwardly towards the leg side. The ball goes in the air and towards Moeen AliÂ at mid-wicket, who strides forward and takes an easy catch to depart Fernando. Now it is a matter of time till the bowlers rattle out the tail-enders.
|0.0 : Dushmantha ChameeraÂ walks in at No. 10.
|36.2 : David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, Full, on middle, Dushmantha ChameeraÂ defends it to the leg side.
|36.3 : David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, Short ball, on middle, Chameera ducks under it.
|36.4 : David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, BEATEN! On a length, outside off, Chameera looks to defend it but misses. As the ball zips past the outside edge.
|36.5 : David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, A full length ball, on off, Chameera looks to defend but the ball goes towards third man via an outside edge. Chameera gets off the mark and gets a single.
|36.6 : David Willey to Chamika Karunaratne, A bouncer, on middle, Chamika KarunaratneÂ ducks under this one.
|37.1 : Mark Wood to Dushmantha Chameera, Yorker, on off. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ pushes it to the off side for one.
|37.2 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Back of a length, around off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ hops up to defend it.
|37.3 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Just short! Length ball, just outside off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ gets the outside edge but it lands just short of Joe RootÂ at first slip.
|37.4 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Back of a length, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ gets hit on the body as he looks to defend.
|37.5 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Fuller ball, outside off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ chips it over cover for a couple.
|37.6 : Mark Wood to Chamika Karunaratne, Shorter ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ ducks under it.
|38.1 : David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, A length ball, on middle, Dushmantha ChameeraÂ looks to defend and gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|38.2 : David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, Full and on off, Chameera defends it to cover.
|38.3 : Review time! Eoin MorganÂ has reviewed this for LBW. There is a spike as the ball passes the bat.
|David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, NOT OUT! There was a spike that saved the batsman.Â Full length ball, around middle and leg. Comes back in. Chameera looks to defend but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Willey makes a loud appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. Willey tells his captain that it has pitched in line, as Eoin MorganÂ decides to go with the bowler and takes the review. The replays show there was a spike as the ball passed the bat. Hence, the decision stands.
|38.4 : David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, A full length ball, on off, Chameera defends it to point.
|38.5 : David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, On off, kept out.
|38.6 : David Willey to Dushmantha Chameera, Length ball, on off, Chameera is solid in his defense.
|Chris Woakes (8-5-11-4)Â is back on.
|39.1 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, Serves a length ball, on off, Chamika KarunaratneÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|39.2 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, A full length ball, on off, Chamika KarunaratneÂ tucks it to mid-wicket and scamper through for a single.Â
|39.3 : Chris Woakes to Dushmantha Chameera, BEATEN! Full length ball, outside off, Dushmantha ChameeraÂ hangs his bat out, as he looks to defend it. The ball nips away a bit as it beats the outside edge.
|39.4 : Chris Woakes to Dushmantha Chameera, Yorker, on the money, Chameera gets his blade down in time and digs it out. Chris WoakesÂ makes a loud appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved.Â Although, there is a confusion amongst the English side if it hit the boots or the bat? They have a little chat but Eoin MorganÂ says NO and they don't go for the review.
|39.5 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, Fuller ball, on the pads. Clipped to the leg side.
|39.6 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, Back of a length, outside off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ pushes it to cover.
|Powerplay 2 is done! Now, 5 fielders can stay outside the ring till the end of the innings. Also, Sam CurranÂ is back on.
|40.1 : Sam Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, FOUR! Hammered! Length ball, on off. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ hammers it over Curran's head for a boundary.
|40.2 : It will be Praveen JayawickramaÂ to walk in at No.11.
|40.3 : Sam Curran to Chamika Karunaratne, Shorter ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ ducks under it.
|40.2 : Sam Curran to Dushmantha Chameera, OUT! RUN OUT! This was on the cards! Length ball, on the pads. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls to the off side. Now, Chamika KarunaratneÂ is eager to get on the strike and runs past Dushmantha Chameera. The bails are taken off at the bowler's ends and Chameera is gone.
|40.4 : Sam Curran to Chamika Karunaratne, Good length ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ pushes it to long on for one.
|40.5 : Sam Curran to Praveen Jayawickrama, Good length ball, wide outside off. Left alone.
|40.6 : Sam Curran to Praveen Jayawickrama, Too wide for Praveen JayawickramaÂ to offer a stroke to this one.
|41.1 : Chris Woakes to Chamika Karunaratne, Slower length ball, outside off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ slaps it to third man. There was again some lapse in communication but they decided to take the single.
|41.2 : Chris Woakes to Praveen Jayawickrama, Length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|41.3 : Chris Woakes to Praveen Jayawickrama, Serves a yorker, on off. Praveen JayawickramaÂ keeps it out.
|41.4 : Chris Woakes to Praveen Jayawickrama, Slower full toss, perhaps a yorker gone wrong. Praveen JayawickramaÂ defends it.
|41.5 : Chris Woakes to Praveen Jayawickrama, FOUR! What a shot! Fuller ball, on off. Praveen JayawickramaÂ flicks it to the mid-wicket fence.
|41.6 : Chris Woakes to Praveen Jayawickrama, Leg bye.
|Chris Woakes to Praveen Jayawickrama, Length ball, on the pads. Praveen JayawickramaÂ gets hit on the pads as he looks to flick it.Â
|42.1 : Sam Curran to Chamika Karunaratne, SIX! SMASHED! Curran bowls a length ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ hammers it over the mid-wicket fence.
|42.2 : Sam Curran to Chamika Karunaratne, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to long on. Moeen AliÂ is slow to get to the ball and the batters get back for the second.
|42.3 : Sam Curran to Chamika Karunaratne, OUT! RUN OUT! Oh my word, that is incredible by Sam Billings! Length ball, on off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ tucks it to the mid-wicket region. Sam BillingsÂ runs in from the fence, collects the ball and nails the throw at the bowler's end. The umpire knows that the batsman is out and raises his finger. Sri LankaÂ end at 185!
|What a performance by England! They have been absolutely clinical and have restricted Sri LankaÂ to 185. They will be mighty pleased and would back their batsmen to chase it down. Sri Lanka had another tough game as their inexperienced batting order struggled big time.
|England were right on the money from the very beginning. Woakes and Willey rocked the top order and had Sri Lanka on the mats. There was a nice partnership brewing but Woakes came back and broke that too. Wood bowled really well and went past the outside edge on numerous occasions but without any luck. Ali took the one wicket while Rashid had a tough day and was the most expensive bowler. Woakes was the pick of the bowlers as he took 4 wickets while Willey took 3.Â Towards the end,Â it was down
|Right then! 186 to get in 300 balls, that is all that EnglandÂ need to go 1-0 in the series. Given their batting, it should be a walk in the park for them. Sri LankaÂ needÂ ChameeraÂ to strike big and strike early if they are to make a game of it. Hasaranga has had a good game with the bat, but now his bowling is what matters. Will EnglandÂ chase it down? Or will Sri Lanka spring a surprise? We will find out. Do join us for the chase in a while.
|Sri Lanka had a horror start with the bat. They were 46 for 3 at one point and a collapse seemed on the cards. But Perera and Hasaranga had other plans as they stitched a brilliant partnership of 99 runs. But Hasaranga fell at the wrong time while looking to up the ante. That triggered a collapse and Perera too fell soon while looking to score quick runs. After that, there wasn't much resistance by the lower order. They struggled to get runs on the board, the same way they struggled to communica