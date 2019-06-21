|0.0 : Today's clash is between the host and one of the title contenders England and 1996 World Champions Sri Lanka. Both the teams have had a very contrasting fortunes in this edition of the World Cup. England have just tasted defeat at the hands of Pakistan other than that they have been very clinical in their approach. The return of their Captain Eoin Morgan both from injury and to form has added the silver lining which was missing. Sri Lanka Have had their set of luck and misfortunes. Apart for th
|PITCH REPORT - Nasser Hussain and Wasim Akram are the pitch analyst for the day. Hussain says bowling from the Football stand the straight boundaries are 74m whereas from the other end it is 78m. He says the sun is out and it looks like a good day. Wasim Akram from the other end agrees with Nasser and says it is a lovely day and tells us it is a day which is called as a batting day in England. On the pitch, Akram informs that it is a belter for batting and informs us that the average score here
|TOSS - The skippers and the match referee are out in readiness. England skipper, Morgan spins the coin. Sri Lanka skipper, Karunaratne calls Tails and it lands in his favour. SRI LANKA OPT TO BAT.
|Sri Lanka skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne says that it is a batting track and hence they are batting first as they do not want any scoreboard pressure. On the break he says it was a good chance to discuss the strategy and focus. Reckons they need to do something special here to beat England. On the form of his sides middle order. Karunaratne says he is not worried about it and is confident that the it will come good. On the team changes, Karunaratne informs there are two changes in his side as Milin
|Eoin Morgan says they would have wanted to bat too, it looks a good wicket and they would have wanted to make use of it. Informs they have gone with the same line-up like the last game and he expects there to be some turn later on. States their first priority is to get into the semi finals and if they do that, they will assess which player needs a rest in the games ahead. Ends by saying, it is a big moment for Moeen Ali as it is his 100th cap and he deserves a place in the side.
|Sri Lanka Playing XI - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando (IN for Lahiru Thirimanne), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis (IN for Milinda Siriwardana), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
|England Playing XI - James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
|The players are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. First up it will be Sri Lanka's followed by England's. We are not far away from the first ball being bowled in this game.
|Done and dusted with the National Anthems! The English players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Sri Lankan openers, Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne. Chris Woakes has the first new ball in hand. Two slips in place. However, we have a slight delay as we have a sightscreen issue. It has been solved though and Woakes comes running in to bowl the first ball.
|0.1 : C Woakes to D Karunaratne, An excellent beginning by Woakes! He lands it on a length and around off, it jags back in sharply. Karunaratne is surprised by the movement. He fails to put bat on ball. It hits him high on the pads and goes to the keeper.
|0.2 : C Woakes to D Karunaratne, Slightly fuller and outside off, Karunaratne looks to hit it through the off side but ends up playing outside the line, it goes off the inner half towards the bowler.
|0.3 : C Woakes to D Karunaratne, Once again Karunaratne does not find the middle! This is fuller and on the pads, it is angling away. DK looks to work it on the leg side but due to the away angle, the ball goes off a soft leading edge to cover.
|0.4 : C Woakes to D Karunaratne, Sri Lanka are away! Karunaratne manages to work this on the leg side and takes a single. Woakes is a little too straight this time.
|0.5 : C Woakes to K Perera, Perera is now off the mark! Back of a length delivery and once again the line is around middle and leg. It is worked on the leg side for a single.
|0.6 : C Woakes to D Karunaratne, A dot to end a tight first over by Woakes. Length and outside off, it is left alone.
|Jofra Archer to bowl from the other end with the second.
|1.1 : J Archer to K Perera, On a length and outside off, it is left alone. Good line and length to begin with.
|1.2 : J Archer to K Perera, Back of a length on off, Kusal stands tall and defends it back to the bowler.
|A direct hit! Is Karunaratne short? He seems relaxed though but you never know with direct hits.
|1.3 : J Archer to K Perera, NOT OUT! Karunaratne is in! That too quite easily. Archer bowls a back of a length delivery around off, Perera works it towards mid-wicket and sets off. Karunaratne hesitates for a second and then goes for it. Morgan gets to the ball quickly and hits bull's eye at the striker's end. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that Karunaratne has made his ground.
|1.4 : J Archer to D Karunaratne, Good length and on off, Dimuth defends it out.
|1.5 : J Archer to D Karunaratne, A good bouncer! DK ducks under it.
|1.6 : J Archer to D Karunaratne, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Archer draws first blood and it is of the in-form Sri Lankan captain. Dreadful start for the visitors after electing to bat. A good delivery from Archer. He lands it on a length and it is on off, angles away. Karunaratne does not play for the angle and hence, ends up playing inside the line. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper. England are pumped up. End of a successful first by Archer.
|Who will come out at number 3? Will Angelo Mathews get a promotion? He has not been in the best of form in this tournament. No promotion for Mathews. It is going to be Avishka Fernando.
|2.1 : C Woakes to K Perera, On the pads, Perera looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|2.2 : C Woakes to K Perera, OUT! In the air... taken! Kusal Perera is out of here! Both the openers who added a 100-plus run stand against Australia are back in the hut even before the end of the third over. Nothing great about this delivery, it is on the shorter side and outside off. Perera looks to cut but there is extra bounce. It takes the top edge and flies down to third man where Moeen Ali takes an easy catch running forward. Sri Lanka in huge trouble here.
|Two quick and early wickets has seen the talented Kusal Mendis walk out to bat now. Three slips in place as Avishka Fernando is on strike.
|2.3 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Back of a length and around off, Fernando stands tall and keeps it out.
|2.4 : C Woakes to A Fernando, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|2.5 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Fernando scores his first run! There is width on offer and AF guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
|2.6 : C Woakes to K Mendis, Back of a length delivery on off, Mendis rocks back and keeps it out. Two consectuive successful overs in a row for England.
|3.1 : J Archer to A Fernando, Back of a length on off, Fernando stands tall and guides it to point.
|3.2 : J Archer to A Fernando, Loose shot! Back of a length and outside off, AF hangs his bat out away from the body, gets beaten.
|3.3 : J Archer to A Fernando, Brave leave! This is bowled just outside off and comes back in just a little. Fernando covers his off pole and shoulders arms to it. It goes close past the off pole.
|3.4 : J Archer to A Fernando, Another good leave! Just outside off, Fernando shuffles across and lets it be.
|3.5 : J Archer to A Fernando, Back of a length and on the body, the batter defends it to mid on.
|3.6 : J Archer to A Fernando, Confusion but then no harm done! Shorter and on off, Avishka stands tall and pushes it to cover. Mendis wants a run but is sent back. Root runs in from point but does not collect the ball cleanly. A maiden by Archer. The English bowlers have started off brilliantly.
|4.1 : C Woakes to K Mendis, Angles this into the pads, Mendis works it towards fine leg and gets to the other end.
|4.2 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Back of a length and on middle, Fernando defends it onto the ground.
|4.3 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Good shot but an even better stop! Back of a length delivery on middle, Fernando goes back and punches it firmly towards mid on. The fielder there dives to his left and takes the pace off the ball. The batsmen take one and then go for the second. The mid off fielder does the mopping up job and fires it to the bowler but Mendis completes the second with a dive.
|4.4 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Another good punch! Shorter and on off, Fernando once again stands tall, gets on top of the bounce and punches it past mid off for two. Two lovely shots by Fernando, just shows how good the pitch is.
|4.5 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Now works this around the corner with the angle and gets to the other end.
|4.6 : C Woakes to K Mendis, Back of a length and on off, Mendis defends it out.
|5.1 : J Archer to A Fernando, BEATEN! This is angled into the batsman which means Fernando has to play at it. Pitches and then holds its line. Beats the outside edge of AF as he tries to defend.
|5.2 : J Archer to A Fernando, FOUR! Cracked! What a shot that is! Stand and deliver stuff! A length delivery and on off, Fernando crunches it through covers and it races away to the fence. First boundary of the day.
|5.3 : J Archer to A Fernando, Very good comeback by the bowler! Lands it closer to the off pole and on a length. Once again it straightens. Fernando's outside edge is beaten as he tries to defend.
|5.4 : J Archer to A Fernando, Now goes short and this keeps coming in with the angle. Fernando does very well to sway away from it.
|5.5 : J Archer to A Fernando, SIX! The first boundary came in this over and now the first biggie too. Archer goes short and bowls it on the body, Fernando does not shy away from playing the pull. He nails it and it flies into the backward square leg fence.
|5.6 : J Archer to A Fernando, FOUR! Caressed! This is lovely batting from Fernando! Once again nothing wrong with this delivery. It is on a length and around off, Fernando just uses the pace and creams it through the cover region for a boundary. 14 from the over, a much-needed one for Sri Lanka.
|6.1 : C Woakes to K Mendis, Outside off, shapes away. Mendis lets it be.
|6.2 : C Woakes to K Mendis, Good fielding again! England have started off well in the field! On the pads, this is worked towards mid on where Archer dives to his right and saves three for his side.
|6.3 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Edged and a run! The third slip just moved away but don't think that would have gone to hand. Back of a length and this straightens. Fernando looks to defend it off the back foot but it goes off the outside edge and down to third man for one.
|6.4 : C Woakes to K Mendis, Another single now as this is worked towards fine leg.
|6.5 : C Woakes to A Fernando, FOUR! Beautiful from Fernando. Where was he all this while? He is moved onto 25 and he has played some quality shots till now. This time it is the on-drive, probably the toughest shot in the game. Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to the long on fence.
|6.6 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Follows the boundary up with a solid back foot defense to the this back of a length delivery. Another good over for Lanka. Runs started to come quickly.
|7.1 : J Archer to K Mendis, Good length and on off, it is defended onto the ground.
|7.2 : J Archer to K Mendis, Slightly fuller and outside off, Mendis first thinks of playing at it but then tries to pull his bat out of the way. It goes off the outside edge towards gully where Stokes dives to his left and stops a run.
|7.3 : J Archer to K Mendis, On the fuller side outside off, Mendis drives it nicely but to mid off.
|7.4 : J Archer to K Mendis, Good leave! In the corridor of uncertainty, Mendis shoulders arms to it.
|7.5 : J Archer to K Mendis, On the shorter side and on off, it is kept out.
|7.6 : J Archer to K Mendis, OHHH! On middle, this one straightens after pitching. Mendis looks to work it on the leg side but the ball goes off the leading edge towards cover. Another maiden over from Archer.
|8.1 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Two runs! Good use of the wrists there. It is on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket. Archer from mid on hares after it, gets to the ball just before it crosses the ropes and then parries it to Bairstow who is running behind him from mid-wicket. Two taken.
|8.2 : C Woakes to A Fernando, FOUR! Another excellent shot! He picks the length early here. It is slightly short and on middle, Fernando arches back and pulls it uppishly over mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
|8.3 : C Woakes to A Fernando, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|8.4 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman, it is defended.
|8.5 : C Woakes to A Fernando, Back of a length and on off, another one which is blocked.
|8.6 : C Woakes to A Fernando, This is on the pads, Fernando looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|9.1 : J Archer to K Mendis, Goes very full and this is hit to mid off. Does not get the timing right.
|9.2 : J Archer to K Mendis, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|9.3 : J Archer to K Mendis, Shorter and outside off, Mendis guides it down to third man and takes one.
|9.4 : J Archer to A Fernando, FOUR! Dismissed! Once again, Fernando picks the length quickly. He is oozing in confidence out there. Short and on middle, Avishka goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|9.5 : J Archer to A Fernando, SIX! Fernando is dealing in boundaries at the moment. Wow! Another outrageous shot. On the shorter side again and it is on the body, Avishka once again takes the challenge of pulling it. Clears the backward square leg fence with ease. He moves onto 41.
|Change of ball please! That ball has gone missing and the umpires have called for the bag of balls.
|9.6 : J Archer to A Fernando, Close! Goes for the yorker but it is just outside off. Fernando is taken by surprise and fails to get his bat down in time. Luckily for him, it is not on the stumps. A very exciting Powerplay 1 comes to an end. Sri Lanka had a horrible start but have fought back nicely courtesy, Fernando. They are 48 for 2 after it.
|Powerplay 2 begins! Maximum of 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Sri Lanka start the rebuilding phase after getting rocked by two quick wickets. Mark Wood to inaugurate it.
|10.1 : M Wood to K Mendis, Good length on middle, it is kept out.
|10.2 : M Wood to K Mendis, Fuller and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|10.3 : M Wood to A Fernando, Back of a length on off, Fernando guides it to point.
|10.4 : M Wood to A Fernando, Good length and on off, Fernando pushes it through covers for one. 50 up for Lanka. It has come up at a good pace but they have lost the two wickets.
|10.5 : M Wood to K Mendis, Down the leg side, Mendis looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|M Wood to K Mendis, Back of a length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|10.6 : M Wood to A Fernando, FOUR! Educational edge! This is on a length and outside off, Fernando looks to play it with an open face of the bat but the ball flies off the outside edge and to the third man fence. The 50-run stand is up between the two. Fernando has 46 off them. A vital one as Sri Lanka were in big trouble when the two joined association. They need to continue though. Spoils the over, 8 from it.
|Ben Stokes into the attack. He has been good with the ball in this tournament. Sri Lanka have steadied the ship here. Can Stokes disrupt it?
|11.1 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, Back of a length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|11.2 : Ben Stokes to A Fernando, Another back of a length ball on off, Fernando guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
|11.3 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, Goes fuller this time and on middle, Mendis pushes it to mid on.
|11.4 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, On the shorter side on middle, Mendis pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|11.5 : Ben Stokes to A Fernando, On off, this is defended.
|11.6 : Ben Stokes to A Fernando, Back of a length and this is kept out off the back foot. A tight over to begin with by Stokes.
|12.1 : M Wood to K Mendis, This one is angled into the batsman, Mendis lunges and defends it onto the ground.
|12.2 : M Wood to K Mendis, Back of a length and on off, Mendis stays back and keeps it out.
|12.3 : M Wood to K Mendis, Another one outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|12.4 : M Wood to A Fernando, Good timing! It is the slower one and fuller outside off, Fernando strokes it through covers and now is one short of a half ton.
|12.5 : M Wood to A Fernando, OUT! How soft is that dismissal? Fernando just can't believe what he has done! He stands there in disbelief after the catch is taken and then trudges off slowly. Falls one short of a half ton. Wood bangs this one short and around off. Fernando looks to play the upper cut. Does so but the ball goes straight towards third man where Rashid takes it by taking a few steps ahead. End of a very entertaining knock by the youngster. Showed a lot of promise but Sri Lanka would
|12.6 : M Wood to A Mathews, The idea was good but the execution was not there. Looks to bowl the yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss. It is jammed out to mid on. Just the three runs and an important wicket.
|13.1 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, Good length around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|13.2 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Back of a length and on off, Mathews defends it.
|13.3 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Shorter and on middle, Mathews ducks under it.
|13.4 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, BEATEN! This is angled into the off pole, Mathews looks to defend but the ball straightens and goes past the outside edge.
|13.5 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Outside off, it is left alone.
|13.6 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Another one which is bowled outside off, Mathews makes another leave. Angelo seems to have decided to take his time here. Rightly so as he comes into this game in very bad form.
|14.1 : M Wood to K Mendis, This is on a length and around off, Mendis looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer part and through backward point for two.
|14.2 : M Wood to K Mendis, Goes short now and it is on the body of the batsman, Mendis pulls it through square leg for one.
|14.3 : M Wood to A Mathews, On the shorter side and on middle, Mathews ducks under it.
|14.4 : M Wood to A Mathews, On the middle stump, Mathews pushes it back towards mid on.
|14.5 : M Wood to A Mathews, That whizzes past the outside edge! On a length and around off, this straightens after pitching. Mathews looks to defend but the ball just about kisses the outside edge.
|14.6 : M Wood to A Mathews, On the fuller side on off, this is hit firmly back towards the bowler who makes a half-stop. AM is still not off the mark.
|15.1 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, FOUR! A half volley and it has been put away! Fuller and on off, Mendis creams it through covers and it races away. This should get Mendis going.
|15.2 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, Mix-up but safe! This is pushed towards mid on and Mendis wants a run. He is halfway down the wicket but Mathews sends him back. Kusal turns and quickly gets back in. The throw from the mid on fielder was always wayward.
|15.3 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, Back of a length and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|15.4 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
|15.5 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|15.6 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, A single which means Mathews is off the mark. On the shorter side, this is guided towards mid-wicket for one.
|Drinks! Sri Lanka had a horrendous start to their innings. They lost their openers quickly. They did manage to rebuild courtesy Avishka Fernando's brilliant innings but he just departed before his fifty and now they have their experienced pair of Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis in middle who they would hope to bail them out. England would like to go the way they are going and would look to chip in with a few wickets.
|16.1 : M Wood to A Mathews, Back of a length ball on off, Mathews pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
|16.2 : M Wood to K Mendis, Excellent ball! Very full, almost a yorker. Mendis does well to get his bat down. Wood is bowling with nice rhythm here.
|16.3 : M Wood to K Mendis, Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off, the ball moves away a hint after pitching. Kusal has a poke at it but gets beaten.
|16.4 : M Wood to K Mendis, On middle, Mendis flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
|16.5 : M Wood to A Mathews, Back of a length ball around off, Mathews pushes it back to the bowler.
|16.6 : M Wood to A Mathews, On a length around off, Mathews taps it to point and comes out for a quick run but Mendis says no and sends him back.
|17.1 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, Goes fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|17.2 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, Another nicely clip but once again straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
|17.3 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, On the off stump now and Mendis goes back defends it.
|17.4 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, Excellent, excellent work by Stokes there. Just shows how good an athlete he is. A direct hit would have been very close. A back of a length delivery on middle, Mendis works it to the right of the bowler. The batters go for a run. Stokes gets to the ball quickly and then turns and fires it at his end but misses. Replays show that Mendis' dive would not have saved him.
|17.5 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Outside off, the batter does not fiddle with it.
|17.6 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, On the fuller side, this is stroked to mid off.
|Spin time! Moeen Ali comes onto bowl for the first time in his 100th ODI.
|18.1 : M Ali to K Mendis, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|18.2 : M Ali to K Mendis, Flatter and outside off, Mendis guides it down towards short third man for one.
|18.3 : M Ali to A Mathews, Works it with the turn towards short fine leg for one.
|18.4 : M Ali to K Mendis, Fuller on off, this is eased down to long on for one.
|18.5 : M Ali to A Mathews, On the off pole again, Mathews works it to the man at mid-wicket.
|18.6 : M Ali to A Mathews, Another easy single as this is hit down to long on. Mathews does slip after taking off but recovers well.
|19.1 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Fuller and on off, Mathews strokes it to covers.
|19.2 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Fullish again on off, Mathews once again hits it to covers.
|19.3 : Ben Stokes to A Mathews, A short one and on the body, Mathews pulls it down to fine leg and takes one.
|19.4 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, Another good looking drive but straight to the cover fielder! Fuller on off, Mendis fails to find the gap in the cover region with the drive.
|19.5 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, FOUR! Finds the gap this time! A full toss on off, Mendis takes full toll of it as he hits it through extra cover for a boundary.
|19.6 : Ben Stokes to K Mendis, This is angled into the batter who works it to mid-wicket.
|Mathews is not ready but Moeen bowls it. It is a good off spinner but Mathews was not happy with some movement behind the sightscreen. Mathews still manages to defend the ball with one hand. All smiles in the end.
|20.1 : M Ali to A Mathews, This is flatter on the pads, Mathews works it to short fine leg.
|20.2 : M Ali to A Mathews, On the stumps, blocked.
|20.3 : M Ali to A Mathews, Flighted on off, AM prods forward and keeps it out.
|20.4 : M Ali to A Mathews, Shorter in length and outside off, Mathews goes back and guides it through point for a couple.
|20.5 : M Ali to A Mathews, This is worked with the turn to the man at mid-wicket.
|20.6 : M Ali to A Mathews, Another single as this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
|Spin time! Adil Rashid comes on to weave his magic.
|21.1 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Straighter outside off, Mathews leaves it alone.
|21.2 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Floated on off, Mathews pushes it wide of mid off and gets a single.
|21.3 : A Rashid to K Mendis, Shorter again and outside off, Mendis goes back and hits it with the turn through covers for just the one.
|21.4 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Another short ball, Mathews goes back and punches it through covers for one.
|21.5 : A Rashid to K Mendis, Now bowls it very full and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|21.6 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Another single as this is punched down to long off. Rashid was too short in his first over. He did get a little purchase but needs to be more fuller.
|22.1 : M Ali to A Mathews, This is fuller and on middle, Mathews works it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
|22.2 : M Ali to K Mendis, Another single as this is eased down to long on for one.
|22.3 : M Ali to A Mathews, On the stumps, Mathews strokes it down to long on for one.
|22.4 : M Ali to K Mendis, Good teamwork! Slightly shorter and on middle, Mendis goes back and pulls it through square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and then parries the ball to the mid-wicket fielder who runs to his right. A single.
|22.5 : M Ali to A Mathews, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
|22.6 : M Ali to K Mendis, On the stumps, this is pushed to cover.
|23.1 : A Rashid to K Mendis, Floated up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
|23.2 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Flighted ball on off, this pitches and turns away. Mathews looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer half towards point for one. 100 up for Sri Lanka.
|23.3 : A Rashid to K Mendis, Gives it a lot of air and lands it on middle, this is hit down to long off for one.
|23.4 : A Rashid to A Mathews, FOUR! Mid on is up and he took the risk, it pays off. Flighted ball and on middle, Mathews goes against the spin, it does not go off the middle but it is wide of mid on and to the fence. A welcome boundary.
|23.5 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|23.6 : A Rashid to A Mathews, A single to end a good over for Lanka. On the stumps, Mathews works it through mid-wicket for one.
|24.1 : M Ali to A Mathews, Flatter and on off, Mathews shuffles across and works it towards mid-wicket for one.
|24.2 : M Ali to K Mendis, Another piece of good fielding! Short and on middle, this is pulled through square leg. Bairstow in the deep runs to his right, dives and pushes it back in. The fielder from deep square leg does the mopping up job. Saved two for their side there.
|24.3 : M Ali to K Mendis, Works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
|24.4 : M Ali to K Mendis, Another excellent stop! Once again Bairstow is the man. On the shorter side again and this is pulled nicely through mid-wicket. JB in the deep once again sprints to his right, dives, fields the ball and then quickly parries it to the fielder coming in from deep square leg. Two runs again.
|24.5 : M Ali to K Mendis, Flatter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one. The 50-run stand is up. Another important one. They have gone along with a steady pace but Sri Lanka will hope they can make it big now.
|24.6 : M Ali to K Mendis, Once again a short ball which is pulled. This time it is a lot closer to JB so just a run.
|25.1 : A Rashid to K Mendis, Short outside off, Mendis pushes it towards point.
|25.2 : A Rashid to K Mendis, On the pads, Mendis flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|25.3 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Flighted on middle and leg, Angelo strokes it wide of mid on and gets one.
|25.4 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Short on off, Mathews punches it to cover.
|25.5 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Googly, it does not turn much. It is pitched on off, Mathews pushes it to mid off.
|25.6 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Floated on off, Mathews defends it off the front foot to get through the over.
|26.1 : M Ali to K Mendis, Another short one, Mendis pulls it but straight towards deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
|26.2 : M Ali to A Mathews, This is worked with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
|26.3 : M Ali to K Mendis, Slightly shorter and on off, this is hit through covers for one.
|26.4 : M Ali to A Mathews, Goes flatter and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
|26.5 : M Ali to A Mathews, Flatter and on off, this is defended.
|26.6 : M Ali to A Mathews, Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long on for one.
|27.1 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Floats it up on off, this is hit to mid off.
|27.2 : A Rashid to A Mathews, LEG BYES! This is on the pads, Mathews looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes down towards fine leg. Two taken.
|27.3 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Very full outside off, this is jammed down to long off for one.
|27.4 : A Rashid to K Mendis, Floats it up on off, this is hit through covers for one.
|27.5 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Another full ball, Mathews hits it down to long off for one.
|27.6 : A Rashid to K Mendis, Slightly shorter, this seems to have stuck in the surface. Mendis looks to pull but mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|28.1 : M Ali to K Mendis, Short outside off, Mendis cuts it towards backward point. Looks for a single but does not get it.
|28.2 : M Ali to K Mendis, Floated on middle and off, Mendis flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|28.3 : M Ali to K Mendis, Inside edge to the rescue. Off spinner pitching on off, Mendis looks to flick but the ball keeps low. Fortunately he gets an inside edge on it as the ball then hits his pad.
|28.4 : M Ali to K Mendis, Tossed up on middle, Mendis flicks it wide of mid-wicket and gets a single.
|28.5 : M Ali to A Mathews, WIDE! Moeen misses his line and sprays it down the leg side. Mathews looks to flick but misses.
|M Ali to A Mathews, This time Mathews is able to flick it and get one.
|28.6 : M Ali to K Mendis, Shorter on off, Kusal punches it to cover.
|29.1 : A Rashid to A Mathews, FOUR! Risky shot though! A low full toss on the stumps, Mathews goes down and sweeps it through square leg, no one in the deep so a boundary. Needed to get bat on ball there or he was plumb in front. Good start to the over, they need to make it count now.
|29.2 : A Rashid to A Mathews, The googly on middle, Mathews goes back and works it with the spin through mid-wicket for one.
|29.3 : A Rashid to K Mendis, Fuller on off, Mendis finds cover with a drive.
|29.4 : A Rashid to K Mendis, OUT! A wicket against the run of play! The two were looking at ease against the spinners but Mendis perishes and once again a budding partnership comes to an end, that too at the right time as the two would have looked to up the ante now. Rashid gets his first wicket. It is the googly outside off. Mendis may have picked as he looked to drag his sweep through the leg side. Ends up hitting it a lot straighter than he would have liked. It goes uppishly towards mid-wicket
|Next batsman in is Jeevan Mendis.
|29.5 : A Rashid to J Mendis, OUT! Two in two for Rashid and all of a sudden, Sri Lanka have half their side back in the hut. A soft dismissal this. Rashid floats it up and it is quite full. Mendis looks to drive it with hard hands but ends up chipping it straight back to the bowler who takes a dolly. Not a good comeback into the team for Mendis. Rashid is on a hat-trick now.
|Hat-trick Ball! Dhanajaya de Silva to face it. England on a roll here.
|29.6 : A Rashid to de Silva, No hat-trick! He tempts the batsman by floating it up outside off, Dhananjaya does go for the drive but he gets on top of the bounce nicely and strokes it through covers for two. End of a double wicket over.
|30.1 : M Ali to A Mathews, This is flatter and on off, turns back in. Mathews looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|30.2 : M Ali to A Mathews, This is full and on off, Mathews hits it with the turn down to long on for one.
|30.3 : M Ali to de Silva, Flatter and on off, Dhananjaya keeps it out.
|30.4 : M Ali to de Silva, Looks to work it with the turn through the leg side but closes the face of the bat a little early. It goes off the leading edge towards point.
|30.5 : M Ali to de Silva, This is pushed to the right of the bowler who rushes there and stops a single.
|30.6 : M Ali to de Silva, This is down the leg side, Dhananjaya looks to pull but misses. Wided.
|M Ali to de Silva, In the air... but safe! De Silva looks to play the sweep but the ball takes the top edge. Lands safe in the backward square leg region. The batters take one.
|31.1 : A Rashid to de Silva, Floats it on off, it is blocked.
|31.2 : A Rashid to de Silva, A single as this is eased through mid off for one.
|31.3 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Shorter and outside off, Mathews looks to cut but ends up chopping it through covers for one.
|31.4 : A Rashid to de Silva, BEATEN! That has turned square! Slower through the air on off, this one pitches and goes away. Dhananjaya looks to defend but is beaten by the extravagant turn.
|31.5 : A Rashid to de Silva, Slightly shorter and on off, de Silva looks to cut but chops it to cover.
|31.6 : A Rashid to de Silva, A single to end another good over by Rashid. De Silva pushes it through covers for one.
|32.1 : M Ali to de Silva, This is flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|32.2 : M Ali to A Mathews, This is worked through square leg for one.
|32.3 : M Ali to de Silva, Flatter and outside off, this is guided towards short third man.
|32.4 : M Ali to de Silva, Shorter in length and outside off, de Silva goes back and pushes it through covers. Two taken.
|32.5 : M Ali to de Silva, Another single as this is hit down to long on.
|32.6 : M Ali to A Mathews, Flighted on off, Mathews hits it back to the bowler.
|33.1 : A Rashid to de Silva, Floats it up on off, this is pushed to the man at cover.
|33.2 : A Rashid to de Silva, Flatter and on middle, the batter goes back and keeps it out.
|33.3 : A Rashid to de Silva, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs.
|33.4 : A Rashid to de Silva, Gives it a lot of flight now and lands it outside off, Dhananjaya looks to drive it hard through the off side but ends up mistiming it to cover.
|33.5 : A Rashid to de Silva, Flatter and on middle, this is defended.
|33.6 : A Rashid to de Silva, FOUR! First signs of aggression from Dhananjaya. He brings out the slog sweep to this tossed up ball on middle, hits it well and away from the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a welcome boundary. 150 up for England.
|34.1 : M Ali to A Mathews,Floated on middle, defended to mid-wicket.
|34.2 : M Ali to A Mathews, Floated on middle once again, Mathews defends it to the bowler.
|34.3 : M Ali to A Mathews, Ali bowls it on the middle and leg, Mathews defends it on the ground off the front foot.
|34.4 : M Ali to A Mathews, Mathews plays this flatter one on off to mid off.
|34.5 : M Ali to A Mathews, Mathews plays this tossed up delivery to mid on for a single.
|34.6 : M Ali to de Silva, Wide! Moeen sprays one down the leg side, de Silva looks to flick but misses it. Wide signaled by the umpire.
|M Ali to de Silva, Mathews defends this floated one on the middle stump with a closed bat-pad defense.
|Drinks Break! Sri Lanka in all sorts of trouble here. They have lost half their side but Angelo Mathews is still there. He has been cautious in his approach so far but with just 15 overs remaining he will have to let loose at some point of time. England have bowled very professionally here. They have curtailed the run flow and also picked wickets at regular intervals.
|35.1 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|35.2 : A Rashid to de Silva, Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|35.3 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Flighted ball on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|35.4 : A Rashid to de Silva, Nicely bowled! This drifted into the batsman, pitches and then turns away. Dhananjaya goes back and guides it to point.
|35.5 : A Rashid to de Silva, Flighted one on off, de Silve looks to drive but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
|35.6 : A Rashid to de Silva, A single to end! Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|36.1 : M Ali to de Silva, Just short! Dhananjaya comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. De Silva looks to defend but it seems to have taken the inside edge onto the pads and then it lobs towards cover where it falls just short of the fielder.
|36.2 : M Ali to de Silva, Quicker and outside off, it is kept out.
|36.3 : M Ali to de Silva, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad.
|36.4 : M Ali to de Silva, A single as this is stroked towards long on.
|36.5 : M Ali to A Mathews, Mathews now hits it down to long on for one.
|36.6 : M Ali to de Silva, A dot to end Ali's spell. He sees the batter comes down the track and lands it short. It is blocked. An economical spell by him. He finishes with figures of 10-0-40-0.
|37.1 : A Rashid to A Mathews, On the stumps, it is defended.
|37.2 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Flighted ball on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|37.3 : A Rashid to de Silva, Shuffles right across and then plays the sweep shot through square leg for one.
|37.4 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Good stop! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped towards cover, Stokes there gets down quickly and stops it with one hand. Saves a run.
|37.5 : A Rashid to A Mathews, This time Mathews gets it past Stokes and a single results towards sweeper cover.
|37.6 : A Rashid to de Silva, A chance! A very, very tough one! The googly outside off, Dhananjaya looks to cut it but the ball is too full to play that shot. It goes off the bottom edge, hits the keeper's pad and goes towards short fine leg for one.
|Joe Root comes on to bowl. England to continue with more spin.
|38.1 : Joe Root to de Silva, On the stumps! This is chipped over the mid-wicket fielder for a run.
|38.2 : Joe Root to A Mathews, On the stumps, defended.
|38.3 : Joe Root to A Mathews, Another dot as Mathews works it to the man at mid-wicket.
|38.4 : Joe Root to A Mathews, A low full toss on the pads, it is hit through mid-wicket for one.
|38.5 : Joe Root to de Silva, Flatter and quicker on off, Dhananjaya looks to pull but then ends up hitting it down to long on for one.
|38.6 : Joe Root to A Mathews, Root gets away with one there! A full toss down the leg side, Mathews looks to sweep but it goes off the inner half towards deep square leg for one.
|An appeal for a stumping has been taken upstairs! No England player seems to be excited.
|39.1 : A Rashid to A Mathews, NOT OUT! Mathews never lifted his feet there! He finally goes for one there! Mathews shuffles right across and looks to play the slog sweep to this delivery outside off. He is beaten by the dip and the turn away. Buttler takes the ball and whips the bails off. An appeal follows and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show he is fine.
|39.2 : A Rashid to A Mathews, Once again goes for the big heave on the leg side, mistimes it through mid-wicket for one.
|39.3 : A Rashid to de Silva, Flighted ball outside off, de Silva tries to drag it over mid on. It goes off the toe-end and over mid on for two.
|39.4 : A Rashid to de Silva, Looks to be innovative and tries to play the reverse sweep but misses.
|39.5 : A Rashid to de Silva, The googly on leg, de Silva had no idea about that. He looks to defend but the ball hits his pad.
|39.6 : A Rashid to de Silva, A dot to end a top class over! The Lankan batsmen played so many shots in this over but could only manage 3 runs in this over. Flatter and outside off, Dhananjaya chops it to cover.
|Powerplay 3 time! Maximum of 5 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings. Can Sri Lanka reach 250 from here?
|Has Dhananjaya's dive saved him there? They have gone upstairs to check and once again England do not seem confident.
|40.1 : Joe Root to A Mathews, NOT OUT! Yes, it does save him! Mathews works this flatter delivery through mid-wicket. They take one and go for the second. The fielder in the deep fires it to the bowler who collects the ball and whips the bails off. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show the dive has saved Dhananjaya.
|40.2 : Joe Root to A Mathews, Another single as Mathews works it through mid-wicket.
|40.3 : Joe Root to de Silva, Flatter and on off, de Silve pushes it through coves for one.
|40.4 : Joe Root to A Mathews, Very full and on middle, this is jammed out to the bowler.
|40.5 : Joe Root to A Mathews, FOUR! Gets a freebie to get to his half ton! his 38th in ODIs. A full toss down the leg side, Mathews sweeps it behind square on the leg side and the ball races along to the fence. It has been a fighting innings from Mathews. He has played role of the anchor here but now needs to get going.
|40.6 : Joe Root to A Mathews, A single to end a good over for Lanka. This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|Jofra Archer back for another burst! 5-2-26-1, his figures so far.
|41.1 : J Archer to A Mathews, Good length ball on middle, Mathews defends it with a straight bat.
|41.2 : J Archer to A Mathews, Fuller now, Angelo pushes it to the man at cover.
|41.3 : J Archer to A Mathews, In the air but safe. Full around off, Mathews looks to hit it over long off but gets a top edge which goes to third man on the bounce. Single taken.
|41.4 : J Archer to de Silva, Length ball on off, de Silva defends it onto the ground.
|41.5 : J Archer to de Silva, WIDE! Bouncer gone wrong. It goes over the head of de Silva who ducks under it. Wided by the umpire.
|J Archer to de Silva, Full now on off, Dhananjaya defends it off the front foot.
|41.6 : J Archer to de Silva, Short on middle and off, de Silva pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. That brings up the 50-run stand between the these two. Sri Lanka need 4s and 6s here. They need to step on the gas.
|Mark Wood comes for his second spell. His figures read 4-0-16-1. Can he break this budding partnership and cause a Lankan collapse?
|42.1 : M Wood to de Silva, Bowled on the stumps, Dhananjaya plays it late towards point for one.
|42.2 : M Wood to A Mathews, Mathews makes room and Wood bowls a cutter outside off, Angelo slaps it to mid on.
|42.3 : M Wood to A Mathews, Inside edge for a brace! Another slower one and Mathews once again swings. The ball stays a touch low, it hits the inner half and goes towards fine leg for two.
|42.4 : M Wood to A Mathews, Another single! Singles won't harm England right now. This is shorter and on middle, Mathews flat-bats it towards mid on where Archer dives to his left and keeps it down to one.
|42.5 : M Wood to de Silva, Good delivery! Slower one and outside off, Dhananjaya swings by taking his eyes off the ball and misses.
|42.6 : M Wood to de Silva, On the stumps, de Silva mistimes it towards mid on for one. Just the 5 from this over. Sri Lanka would be wanting a lot more than that.
|43.1 : J Archer to de Silva, A yorker, can't do a lot with that. It is jammed through mid-wicket for one.
|43.2 : J Archer to A Mathews, Short and that hurries onto the batsman, Mathews pulls it awkwardly through mid-wicket for one.
|43.3 : J Archer to de Silva, OUT! That is a very, very good catch by Root! England have been excellent in the field today and that tops it all. Dhananjaya's struggle comes to an end. Archer bowls a leg cutter on off, Dhananjaya clears his front leg and flat-bats it towards mid on. Root there runs to his left and takes a good diving catch to his left.
|Thisara Perera comes in to replace Dhananjaya de Silva. Sri Lanka would want some big hits from their hard-hitting batsman.
|43.4 : J Archer to T Perera, A bumper to welcome the new batter! Perera ducks under it.
|43.5 : J Archer to T Perera, Down the leg side, it is flicked to fine leg for one.
|43.6 : J Archer to A Mathews, This is bowled into the body, cramping Mathews for room. He guides it towards point for one.
|44.1 : M Wood to A Mathews, Goes short and on middle, Mathews pulls it through mid-wicket, it is away from the man in the deep and a couple.
|44.2 : M Wood to A Mathews, Good bowling! Mathews makes room and Wood spears it full and wide outside off. AM fails to reach it.
|44.3 : M Wood to A Mathews, Leading edge but safe! Slower one and Wood follows Mathews. He looks to tuck it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat too early. It takes a soft leading edge towards point for one.
|44.4 : M Wood to T Perera, Full and just inside the tramline outside the off pole. Perera looks to put bat on ball as he is moving away. Misses.
|44.5 : M Wood to T Perera, Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|44.6 : M Wood to A Mathews, Shorter and on middle, hurries onto the batsman, Mathews mistimes his pull through mid-wicket for one.
|45.1 : J Archer to A Mathews, Another slower one and into the body of the batsman, Mathews guides it towards backward point for one.
|45.2 : J Archer to T Perera, This is on the pads, Perera fails to flick it. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards mid-wicket. A leg bye taken.
|45.3 : J Archer to A Mathews, Full and on the pads, this is hit through covers for one. Sri Lanka are dealing in singles at the moment. Need a boundary. 200 up for them.
|45.4 : J Archer to T Perera, OUT! CAUGHT! Another excellent, excellent catch, this time by Rashid. Can't keep him out of the game today, did it with the ball before and now doing it with his hands. Archer gets his third. He bowls it short and outside off. Perera looks to cut but the ball goes off the top edge towards third man. Rashid runs in, dives forward and takes it inches above the ground. Thisara fails to make an impact when his team needed him. 240 now looks farfetched.
|Isuru Udana comes in now to bat.
|45.5 : J Archer to A Mathews, Very full and on middle, Mathews hits it hard towards mid off and takes one. The fielder has a shy at the batsman's end but misses.
|45.6 : J Archer to I Udana, Goes short and it is outside off, Udana ducks under it. Wided for height.
|J Archer to I Udana, Looks for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss, this is guided towards point for one. Another top over for England.
|46.1 : M Wood to I Udana, Back of a length on off, Udana guides it through point for one.
|46.2 : M Wood to A Mathews, Mathews makes room and Wood follows him. AM fails to flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
|46.3 : M Wood to I Udana, FOUR! A welcome, welcome boundary! Wood goes short and around off, Udana swings, it goes off the outer half over point and races to the fence. Sri Lanka need a few more.
|46.4 : M Wood to I Udana, OUT! Boundary and then out! Udana has been bounced out! Wood bangs it short and it is on the body again, Udana looks to pull but it hits the higher portion of the bat. It lobs towards mid on where Root takes a simple catch.
|Lasith Malinga comes on to bat next.
|46.5 : M Wood to A Mathews, FOUR! Carved away! A high full toss outside off at 148 KPH. Mathews just opens the face, uses the pace of the bowler and guides it past point for a boundary. Second in the over.
|46.6 : M Wood to A Mathews, Now sensible stays back and works it through square leg and keeps strike for the next over. Yes, Sri Lanka lost a wicket in this over but 11 runs came from it.
|47.1 : J Archer to A Mathews, Slower one on middle, Mathews keeps it out. He may have not picked the slower ball there.
|47.2 : J Archer to A Mathews, A full toss on the stumps, Mathews once again is surprised by it as he pushes it back to the bowler.
|47.3 : J Archer to A Mathews, A slower one and fuller in length. Mathews hits it through covers but only for one. Malinga on strike now.
|47.4 : J Archer to L Malinga, A short one on middle, Malinga makes room and then lets it go. A yorker coming up now?
|47.5 : J Archer to L Malinga, Does go for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Malinga pushes it to covers for one.
|47.6 : J Archer to A Mathews, FOUR! Cleverly played! A short ball on middle, Mathews arches his back and manages to upper cut it over the keeper for a boundary. However, it will be Malinga on strike for the next over.
|48.1 : M Wood to L Malinga, A short one on middle, Malinga moves away and looks to pull but misses.
|48.2 : M Wood to L Malinga, Another short one and on the body, Malinga looks to pull but misses to get hit on the shoulder. It lobs towards the keeper who takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head though.
|48.3 : M Wood to L Malinga, OUT! TIMBER! Full, straight and at 148 KPH, too good for Malinga. He makes room and the ball is at the base of the leg stump. He misses his slash and the leg stump is knocked over. No. 9 goes down and Wood has three more balls to take the final wicket.
|Nuwan Pradeep is the last man to come out to bat.
|48.4 : M Wood to N Pradeep, Pradeep gets off strike on his first ball! Wood goes for another yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. This is hit down to long on for one.
|48.5 : M Wood to A Mathews, Brilliant again from Wood. Bowls a yorker right at the shoes. Mathews does well to get his bat down. The ball goes towards the on side and they take a couple as the fielder from deep mid-wicket gathers it.
|48.6 : M Wood to A Mathews, Short outside off, Mathews flat-bats it towards long off and keeps the strike with a single. Excellent from Wood. Just 4 runs and a wicket.
|49.1 : J Archer to A Mathews, SIX! Finally Mathews let's it loose and gets his first maximum of this game. Slower ball on leg, Mathews clears his front leg and heaves it over mid-wicket fence for a 74m biggie.
|49.2 : J Archer to A Mathews, Brilliant comeback! Bowls a pin-point yorker. Mathews does really well to jam it out.
|49.3 : J Archer to A Mathews, A full toss on middle, Mathews hits it through mid-wicket but does not take the run.
|49.4 : J Archer to A Mathews, This time gets two! A low full toss on middle, Mathews works it wide of long on and takes a brace.
|49.5 : J Archer to A Mathews, Short and on middle, Mathews is surprised by that one. He ducks under it.
|49.6 : J Archer to A Mathews, A dot to end! So despite the six, only 8 from the over. Short and on middle, Mathews looks to pull but misses. SRI LANKA END WITH 232/9!
|So, Sri Lanka have crawled their way to 233! A very dull display by the bat with them and they surely do not have enough on the board. They were put in to bat and their innings started off in the worst possible manner as they lost both their openers within the first 3 overs. Fernando though started a counter-attack and his partnership with Mendis got things back on track. However, once the former fell, the run rate just kept going down. It was slow going between Mathews and Mendis and the latter
|The England bowling was spot on right from the word go! Their new ball bowlers did a decent job. Moeen Ali applied the brakes in the middle. Rashid bowled his best spell of the World Cup so far. Wood and Archer finished with a three-fer, Woakes had one to his name and Rashid finished with a couple. However, Wood was probably the pick of their bowlers. He is down for a chat with Alison Mitchell.
|Mark Wood says they started off brilliantly as they got two early wickets in the start and then they finished off well in the end as well. Wood also credits the spinners for the way they squeezed runs in the middle. Mark feels he is in the best form of his life and is bowling well. On the pitch, Wood informs the ball was gripping a bit and there was also a little spin on offer. He feels though Mathews played well they did well to restrict Sri Lanka.
|233 is the target now for England! They will surely fancy themselves to chase this down. Sri Lanka will need their bowlers to be at their absolute best if they are to defend this. Will they be able to do so? Join us in sometime to find out.