|0.0 : UPDATE 3.59 pm IST (10.29 am GMT) - The rain Gods are back and it looks like we're in for a longer wait. Thankfully, the ground staff had the pitch under covers before it started pouring down. We'll be back with the latest updates, stick around.
|UPDATE 3.53 pm IST (10.23 am GMT) - Well, it has gone a lot darker in the last few minutes and the ground staff aren't taking any chances. The covers are being brought on and the pitch is being covered. Hopefully, this isn't a big delay and we can get started with the game. Stick around for more updates.
|Dean Elgar, the captain of South AfricaÂ says that it looks like a good surface but it will be difficult for batting early on. Adds that they didn't do well in the previous Test but it is still 1-1 which is a positive thing. Informs that they have made four changes to the Playing XI.
|English skipper, Ben StokesÂ is in for a chat. He starts by saying they will bowl first. Adds that they have done well bowling first this summer. Says the pitch has been under covers for a while and hopes that they can make the most of the conditions on offer.
|England (Playing XI) - Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook (In for Jonny Bairstow), Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach andÂ James Anderson.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton (In for Aiden Markram), Khaya Zondo (In for Rassie van der Dussen), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder (In for Simon Harmer), Marco Jansen (In for Lungi Ngidi), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada andÂ Anrich Nortje.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in England's favor. They have elected to BOWL first.