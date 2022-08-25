|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : Sarel Erweec Ben Foakes b James Anderson3(12b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:3/1 (4.2 Ovs)
|12.2 : Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar, No run.
|12.1 : Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar, No run.
|11.6 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, 2 runs.
|11.5 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, Ollie RobinsonÂ angles this one in, around middle and leg. Keegan PetersenÂ works it away towards mid-wicket.
|11.4 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, FOUR! short of length, outside off. Keegan PetersenÂ cuts that one away of the middle of the bat. Jonny BairstowÂ chases that ball but the ball wins the race.
|11.3 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, A beauty! A good-length delivery, shaping away only a tad, outside off. Keegan PetersenÂ hangs back and tries it push this one away but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
|11.2 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, Serves this on a good length but way outside off. Keegan PetersenÂ lets that ball go through to the keeper.
|11.1 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Ollie RobinsonÂ speeds in from 'round the wicket and serves a fuller ball, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ pushes it off the front foot towards cover for a single.Â
|10.6 : Stuart Broad to Keegan Petersen, Over the wicket, fuller length delivery angled on off stump. Keegan PetersenÂ pushes it towards the mid on.
|10.5 : Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar, Touch fuller now, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ presses forward and tapsÂ it towards point for a quick single.Â
|10.4 : Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar, Good length, on the leg stump. Dean ElgarÂ tries to flick it down the leg. But he misses it completely and Ben FoakesÂ dives toÂ his right to collect the ball.
|10.3 : Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar, A length ball again, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ stands tall and dabs it towards the fielder at point.
|10.2 : Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar, Good length, outside off, moving away.Â Dean ElgarÂ gets beaten on the outside edge while trying to block this one.
|10.1 : Stuart Broad to Keegan Petersen, Stuart BroadÂ begins with a fuller one from over the wicket, outside off. Keegan PetersenÂ taps it towards cover and takes a single.Â
|9.6 : Stuart BroadÂ comes into the attack. He replaces James Anderson.
|Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Another good-length delivery outside the off pole, Dean ElgarÂ initially goes to play at this but changes his mind and leaves it alone.Â
|9.5 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Ollie RobinsonÂ gets this closer to the off stump and on a good length, Dean ElgarÂ defends this back down the pitch.Â
|9.4 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, What a follow-up delivery! Ollie RobinsonÂ bowls this just outside off on a good length. Dean ElgarÂ pushes at this and is beaten.Â
|Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, NO BALL! OH.. MY! What a disaster for England! They had a wicket but Ollie RobinsonÂ has overstepped! He gets the ball to nip back into the pads from a slightly fuller length. Dean ElgarÂ looks to flickÂ this and gets an inside edge onto his pads asÂ the ball loops towards short leg. Ollie PopeÂ does well to hold onto this and Dean ElgarÂ sighs in disappointment. Wait a moment... This umpire indicates that it is a no ball! Dean ElgarÂ survives and how expensive
|9.3 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Good timing on this one! Ollie RobinsonÂ goes a touch fuller and outside off, Dean ElgarÂ gets on the front foot and punches this into the vacant mid off region. The fielders give chase but the ball reaches the long off fence and Dean ElgarÂ gets his first boundary.
|9.2 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Ollie RobinsonÂ serves this on a good length and wide outside off, Dean ElgarÂ gets a stride forward and leaves it alone.Â
|9.1 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Ollie RobinsonÂ comes 'round the wicket and attacks the off stump of the batter, Dean ElgarÂ looks to defend but gets beaten by the swing.Â
|8.6 : James Anderson to Keegan Petersen, James AndersonÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole, Keegan PetersenÂ pushes at this and gets an inside edge onto his pads.Â
|8.5 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Goes full this time and in line with the stumps, Dean ElgarÂ mistimes his flick through mid-wicket for a run.Â
|5.6 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, What a jaffa! Ollie RobinsonÂ serves this on slightly back of a length and gets the ball to move away sharply after pitching on middle. Keegan PetersenÂ plays inside the line of the ball and the ball goes through to the keeper.Â
|5.5 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, FOUR! This is slightly streaky but South AfricaÂ gets their first boundary! Ollie RobinsonÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off, Keegan PetersenÂ looks to guide this to fine but gets an edge just past the slip cordon for a boundary to third man.
|5.4 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, Ollie RobinsonÂ serves this on a good length and just outside off, Keegan PetersenÂ is watchful and he leaves this one alone.
|5.3 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Goes full this time on the pads, Dean ElgarÂ clips this to deep backward square leg for a single.Â
|5.2 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, Angling into the pads from a good length, Keegan PetersenÂ looks to work this leg side but the ball hits the pad and rolls to square leg for a leg bye.Â
|5.1 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, Ollie RobinsonÂ bowls this on a good length and angling down leg, Keegan PetersenÂ glances this fine and Ben FoakesÂ does well diving to his left to stop this. Would have run away to the boundary.Â
|8.4 : James Anderson to Keegan Petersen, James AndersonÂ bowls this back of a length and outside the off stump Keegan PetersenÂ gets on top of this and knocks it wide of cover for a single.Â
|8.3 : James Anderson to Keegan Petersen, James AndersonÂ gets this one to come in sharply from outside off and on a good length. Hits Keegan PetersenÂ high on the pads and everyone except the bowler appeal. There may have been an inside edge as well.
|4.6 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Lovely delivery! A length ball from 'round the wicket, nipping away only a tad, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ gets beaten on the outside edge while trying to block this one out.Â End of a successful over from James Anderson!
|4.5 : James Anderson to Keegan Petersen, Angling in now, darting it on the thigh pad. Keegan PetersenÂ tucks it towards square leg and rotates the strike. Keegan PetersenÂ is off the mark.
|4.4 : James Anderson to Keegan Petersen, Back of a length, angling in, around middle and off. Keegan PetersenÂ gets on his toes and blocks this one out.
|4.3 : James Anderson to Keegan Petersen, On a length, tailing back in, outside off. Keegan PetersenÂ leans forward and leaves it alone.
|4.2 : James Anderson to Sarel Erwee, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! James AndersonÂ draws first blood! There is the edge they were looking for! An early breakthrough for EnglandÂ and this is just what they needed. A good-length delivery, nipping back in a tad, around off. Sarel ErweeÂ stays in his crease and looks to block this one. But the ball goes off the inside edge towards the keeper. Ben FoakesÂ takes a good catch diving to his right. A sketchy innings from Sarel ErweeÂ comes to an end!
|4.1 : James Anderson to Sarel Erwee, Pitches it up this time, outside off, angling away. Sarel ErweeÂ looks to push this one away, but he misses and gets beaten on the outside edge once again. This is the third time he has got beaten on that outside edge.Â
|8.2 : James Anderson to Keegan Petersen, James AndersonÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off, Keegan PetersenÂ blocks this towards cover.
|3.6 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, A fuller one, angling down leg. Dean ElgarÂ misses his flick. Ben FoakesÂ makes a good stop behind the stumps.Â
|3.5 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Comes in from 'round the wicket to Dean Elgar! Ollie RobinsonÂ bowls a length ball, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ blocks it out towards cover.
|3.4 : Ollie Robinson to Sarel Erwee, Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Sarel ErweeÂ stays in his crease and clips it towards square leg and rotates the strike.Â
|3.3 : Ollie Robinson to Sarel Erwee, A good-length delivery, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ hangs back and pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|3.2 : Ollie Robinson to Sarel Erwee, Another out-swinger, tad fuller, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ prods to drive this but he fails to get any bat on it.Â
|3.1 : Ollie Robinson to Sarel Erwee, A good-length delivery, nipping away, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ leans to drive this one but he misses.Â
|James Anderson to Keegan Petersen, FOUR! This one has been dispatched! James AndersonÂ bowls this a fraction short and outside off, Keegan PetersenÂ gets on his toes and punches this to deep point for a boundary. That should release some pressure.Â
|2.6 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Beaten! Around the fourth stump line, hint of away movement, a length ball. Dean ElgarÂ looks to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|2.5 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Outside off, swinging away.Â Dean ElgarÂ leaves that alone.
|2.4 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, A length delivery, around middle and leg. Dean ElgarÂ pushes it towards mid-wicket.
|2.3 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Change of angle now from James Anderson! He runs in from 'round the wicket, serves this one on a length, around the thigh pad. Dean ElgarÂ misses his tuck and gets hit on his thigh pad.
|2.2 : James Anderson to Sarel Erwee, Angling in now, darting it on the pads. Sarel ErweeÂ tucks it towards square leg and takes a single.
|2.1 : James Anderson to Sarel Erwee, James AndersonÂ comes over the wicket, and serves a good-length delivery, on middle. Sarel ErweeÂ misses his flick and gets hit in his groin area.Â
|7.6 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Ollie RobinsonÂ angles this into the stumps from a good length and gets the ball to straighten after pitching. Dean ElgarÂ edges this between the second and third slip as the ball falls just short.Â
|7.5 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, This is on a good length and outside off, Keegan PetersenÂ knocks this through backward point for a single.Â
|1.6 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, A good-length delivery, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ blocks this one out. A good start for Ollie RobinsonÂ on his return to Test cricket.Â
|1.5 : Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Ollie RobinsonÂ goes 'round the wicket now, serves a length ball, tailing back in, around middle. Dean ElgarÂ manages to get an inside edge onto his padsÂ while trying to block this one.
|1.4 : Ollie Robinson to Sarel Erwee, On a length again, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ dabs it towards cover-point and takes a single. South AfricaÂ and Sarel ErweeÂ are up and running!Â
|1.3 : Ollie Robinson to Sarel Erwee, Good-length delivery, around off, at 135 clicks. Sarel ErweeÂ leans forward and blocks it out.
|1.2 : Ollie Robinson to Sarel Erwee, Oh, well bowled! On a length, nipping back in, around the off pole. Sarel ErweeÂ looks to block this but he gets beaten on the inside edge.
|7.4 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, Beaten on the inside edge this time! Ollie RobinsonÂ gets this to nip back in from outside off on a good length. Keegan PetersenÂ pushes at this but the ball zips through the bat and close to the off stump.Â
|1.1 : Ollie Robinson to Sarel Erwee, Ollie RobinsonÂ begins with a good-length delivery, around middle and leg. Sarel ErweeÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket.Â
|7.3 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, That was unplayable! Ollie RobinsonÂ bowls this on a length and outside off, Keegan PetersenÂ looks to play at this but there is some extra bounce from the pitch. The ball rises sharply and beats his outside edge.Â
|0.6 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Angling in again, on the pads. Dean ElgarÂ looks to flick this one but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pad. A maiden to begin with!
|0.5 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Back of a length, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ does not fiddle with that one.
|0.4 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Angling in now, tighter line, around the off pole. Dean ElgarÂ shoulders his arms at it. The ball deflects off his pads and goes towards the keeper.
|0.3 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, On a length, swinging away, wide of off. Dean ElgarÂ lets it go through to the keeper.
|7.2 : Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen, Ollie RobinsonÂ bowls this a good length and outside off, Keegan PetersenÂ taps this towards cover.
|James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Shorter one this time, shaping away a tad, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ hangs back and taps it towards point.
|0.1 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, James AndersonÂ begins with a length ball, angling down leg. Dean ElgarÂ leaves it alone. Ben FoakesÂ dives to his right and makes a good stop.Â
|Ollie Robinson to Dean Elgar, Ollie RobinsonÂ begins this over from 'round the wicket and angles this one full and into the pads, Dean ElgarÂ clips this to fine leg and tales a run.Â
|6.6 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Back-of-a-length delivery outside off, Dean ElgarÂ fends this towards gully and a misfield allows a single.Â
|6.5 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, James AndersonÂ pulls his length back a fraction and serves this outside off, Dean ElgarÂ gets on top of this and works the ball through point for a brace.Â
|6.4 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, Beaten once again! James AndersonÂ serves thisÂ just outside off on a good length. Dean ElgarÂ plays for the line of the ball but gets beaten by the movement away.Â
|6.3 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, This one is bowled on a good length as well and outside off, Dean ElgarÂ raises his arms and lets this go.Â
|6.2 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, On a good length and outside off, Dean ElgarÂ nudges this towards gully.Â
|6.1 : James Anderson to Dean Elgar, James AndersonÂ starts with a beauty! The ball suddenly doing a bit here. Come'round the wicket and bowls this on a good length and just outside off. The ball straightens after pitching and beats the outside edge.Â
|4.2 : Keegan PetersenÂ makes his way out to the crease. A left-right combination is now in the middle.Â
|0.6 : Ollie RobinsonÂ will share the new ball with James AndersonÂ in the absence of Matthew Potts.
|0.0 : WeÂ are ready for action to get underway! The players have made their way out in the middle. Dean ElgarÂ and Sarel ErweeÂ will open the batting for South Africa. James AndersonÂ will begin the proceedings with the ball. FourÂ slips and a gully in place. Let's play!
|England (Playing XI) - Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson (In place of Matthew Potts), Jack Leach, James Anderson.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Simon Harmer (In place of Marco Jansen), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
|TOSS - The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of South Africa. They have elected to BAT first.
|For the first time under head coach, Brendon McCullum and the leadership of Ben Stokes, EnglandÂ have been defeated. It was also the first time that EnglandÂ were asked to bat first under them. And their aggressive batting approach completely misfired in the first Test. McCullum did mention that their new style of playing would involve risks and would bring ups and downs. They will be probably sticking to their same approach and will aim to turn things around. As expected, EnglandÂ have already