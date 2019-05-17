|0.0 : 350-plus in the second game. Almost chased down. 350-plus in the third game. Comfortably chased down. Sorry state of pitches and bowlers. Now, we approach a venue where run-fest is a small word. Hello and a warm welcome to yet another 'death-bed for the bowlers' game - the fourth ODI between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
|A caution for all the bowlers - do not expect anything from this game. ANYTHING. It is as flat as a road and you can get nothing other than runs. Feast yourself, if you are a batsman, pray for luck, if you are a bowler.
|TOSS - We have a new captain for tonight's game. Eoin Morgan being suspended after found being too slow in the third ODI, is replaced by Jos Buttler. The Somerset-born Lancashire star has won the flip of the coin and ENGLAND WILL CHASE.
|TEAM NEWS - The home side has made a couple pf changes. Along with Buttler, James Vince, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid make their way in. Who miss out? Morgan of course, followed by Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett and David Willey. Pakistan have made fewer changes - three in particular - Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hasnain come in for Haris Sohail, Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf.
|The players walk out to the middle amidst cloudy skies. Jofra Archer to start off proceedings. Imam-ul-Haq to face the first ball. Fakhar Zaman is his partner...
|0.1 : J Archer to Imam, On a length outside off, Imam looks to punch through the line but misses.
|0.2 : J Archer to Imam, A bit wider outside off, left alone.
|0.3 : J Archer to Imam, On middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg.
|0.4 : J Archer to Imam, Another flick, this one is behind square leg and he gets off the mark with a couple.
|0.5 : J Archer to Imam, On a good length around middle, watchfully defended.
|0.6 : J Archer to Imam, Full and straight, Imam looks to turn it to the leg side but at the last moment, pushes it towards mid off.
|Mark Wood to bowl with the second new ball. So we have sheer pace from both ends to start with.
|1.1 : M Wood to F Zaman, Wow. This guy has barely played cricket in the last few months but he has already cranked up 88.5 mph on his very first ball. Full and around off, swinging away, Zaman reaches out to drive but gets a bottom edge towards mid-wicket.
|1.2 : M Wood to F Zaman, Around middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket.
|1.3 : M Wood to F Zaman, Full and straight, watchfully defended.
|1.4 : M Wood to F Zaman, SIX! Off the top edge! How small is this ground? A short ball, around middle and leg, Zaman looks to pull but is beaten for pace and cramped for room. The ball goes off the top edge and over the keeper, clearing the fence behind.
|1.5 : M Wood to F Zaman, A length ball, pretty straight, watchfully blocked.
|1.6 : M Wood to F Zaman, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|2.1 : J Archer to Imam, Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|2.2 : J Archer to Imam, On a good length, outside leg, Imam looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Jofra starts to appeal but then bails out.
|2.3 : J Archer to Imam, A short ball, around middle and off, the southpaw ducks under it.
|2.4 : J Archer to Imam, Around middle and off, watchfully defended.
|2.5 : J Archer to Imam, A short ball, down the leg side, pulled towards deep backward square leg for a single.
|2.6 : J Archer to F Zaman, Outside off, on a length, Fakhar looks to push it on the up but gets beaten.
|3.1 : M Wood to Imam, On a good length around middle, watchfully defended.
|3.2 : M Wood to Imam, OUCH! Imam is down in pain. He has thrown his bat and gloves and is in too much woe. A short ball, around off, the southpaw looked to pull but the delivery skidded on after pitching and came on way too quickly. The left-hander was found to be early into the shot and was hit flush on the left elbow.
|We might see a real delay here. The physio is out in the middle and Imam is certainly not happy. There are some elbow exercises going on and the southpaw is seemingly in way too much pain. AND IMAM IS WALKING OFF. Sensible call. With the world cup around the corner, it is better taking care of your health.
|Babar Azam walks in next.
|3.3 : M Wood to B Azam, Around off, watchfully defended.
|3.4 : M Wood to B Azam, A short ball, pulled wide of mid on for a couple.
|3.5 : M Wood to B Azam, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|3.6 : M Wood to B Azam, Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
|4.1 : J Archer to B Azam, On a good length outside off, zips in after pitching, Azam looks to defend but misses and is hit on the left thigh.
|4.2 : J Archer to B Azam, Outside off, left alone.
|4.3 : J Archer to B Azam, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|4.4 : J Archer to B Azam, FOUR! Fine shot. A short ball outside off, Azam gets on top of the bounce and punches it through point for a boundary.
|4.5 : J Archer to B Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|4.6 : J Archer to B Azam, SIX! That is a cracking shot! Short and outside off, Babar rises up with the bounce and crashes a cut over backward point! That is not a short boundary at all, so all the credit to Babar.
|5.1 : M Wood to F Zaman, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|5.2 : M Wood to F Zaman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|5.3 : M Wood to B Azam, FOUR! Glorious shot. On a length outside off, Azam punches this on the up through the covers!
|5.4 : M Wood to B Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|5.5 : M Wood to B Azam, Full and around off, watchfully pushed to the off side.
|5.6 : M Wood to B Azam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|6.1 : J Archer to F Zaman, Around off, watchfully defended.
|6.2 : J Archer to F Zaman, FOUR! Down the leg side, Zaman tucks it through square leg and finds the gap and the boundary!
|6.3 : J Archer to F Zaman, Around middle and leg, helped to the leg side for a single.
|6.4 : J Archer to B Azam, Full and outside off, Azam pushes this wide of mid off and takes a quick single.
|6.5 : J Archer to F Zaman, Around middle and leg, helped wide of mid on for a quick run.
|6.6 : J Archer to B Azam, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|7.1 : M Wood to F Zaman, SIX! You bowl length over here, you disappear. Zaman agrees. This is pitched around middle and leg, Zaman hammers this over mid-wicket and it clears the fence with ease.
|0.0 : The umpires are checking the ball now. It seems to have gone out of shape. Out comes the box of balls.
|7.2 : M Wood to F Zaman, FOUR! 'CATCH IT!' is the call but no one is catching that. This is how extra pace can help the batsman. This is around leg and middle, short in length, Fakhar is hurried into the pull and he barely even gets his bat to the ball in time before it comes on quickly. But to his luck, it takes the top edge and goes wide of short fine leg to the fence behind!
|7.3 : M Wood to F Zaman, FOUR! Bad ball, not punished properly but still Wood gets the treatment. Full and down the leg side, Zaman swings hard, gets it off the inner half of the bat but it speeds past a diving Adil Rashid at short fine leg for a boundary.
|7.4 : M Wood to F Zaman, Close call. FZ pushes this towards mid off and sets off for a quick single. Ben Stokes intercepts to his left from extra cover, picks the ball up and then has an under-arm flick at the bowler's end but misses. Zaman was in though, as per the replays.
|7.5 : M Wood to B Azam, First sign of movement all afternoon. On a length outside off, Azam looks to defend but the ball pitches and moves away off the deck to beat the outside edge.
|7.6 : M Wood to B Azam, This is pitched around leg, Babar looks to flick but the ball straightens and goes off the leading edge towards mid off. 15 from the over!
|Interesting. Joe Denly to bowl his part-time leggies. This could be the time to tee off for Pakistan.
|8.1 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, On middle and leg, flicked to the leg side for a single.
|8.2 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Landed around middle, drifting in, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|8.3 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, A touch short, around middle and leg, milked through square leg for one.
|8.4 : Joe Denly to B Azam, FOUR! Too short and punished this time. Outside off, a hint of width, Babar goes back and punches this through point for a boundary!
|8.5 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|8.6 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Around leg, worked wide of mid-wicket for a single.
|9.1 : M Wood to B Azam, FOUR! Fine shot! 50-RUN STAND IS UP! Full and outside off, Azam leans and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary!
|9.2 : M Wood to B Azam, Outside off, run down to third man for a couple.
|9.3 : M Wood to B Azam, Landed outside off, played straight to point.
|9.4 : M Wood to B Azam, Full and straight, watchfully defended.
|9.5 : M Wood to B Azam, A short ball outside off, Azam looks to play the upper cut but misses.
|9.6 : M Wood to B Azam, Full and just around off, well blocked out. 63/0 in Powerplay 1, though you can add that retired hurt of Imam to the wickets total.
|POWERPLAY 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Outside off, punched off the back foot.
|10.2 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Full and around off, pushed through mid on for a single.
|10.3 : Joe Denly to B Azam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|10.4 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Outside off, played straight to point.
|10.5 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|10.6 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Flighted outside off, BA comes down the track and looks to flick but misses. Is hit on the pads and England appeal but the impact was outside off. The ball goes down to short third man and Azam is sent back. He is lucky though. That ball was almost gobbled by Buttler as it deflected off the pads but could not quite collect the ball.
|Tom Curran into the attack.
|11.1 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Outside off, punched back.
|11.2 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Outside off, pushed wide of mid off for a single.
|11.3 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Down the leg side, helped fine for a run.
|11.4 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Full and outside off, driven on the up, but drops short of cover.
|11.5 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Down the leg side, helped through square leg for one more.
|11.6 : Tom Curran to B Azam, WIDE. Will have to rebowl that. Full and down the leg side, Azam misses his flick.
|Tom Curran to B Azam, Down the leg side once more, flicked towards fine leg for another single.
|12.1 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : STAT ALERT - England have won 19 out of their last 20 ODIs while chasing. One was a TIE.
|12.2 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Down the leg side, worked through square leg for a run.
|12.3 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Tossed up outside off, driven straight to short cover.
|12.4 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|12.5 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|12.6 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Outside off, Zaman punches this behind point. Tom Curran gives this a good chase from sweeper cover and gets to the ball, pulling the ball back in. Two runs taken.
|13.1 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|13.2 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Full and outside off, driven down the ground. Ben Stokes gives it a good chase from mid off, gets to the ball, dives but while returning the ball, he slips and almost loses the ball. He manages to recover but in that process, the batsmen take the third.
|13.3 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a run.
|13.4 : Tom Curran to B Azam, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|13.5 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|13.6 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Outside off, Zaman looks to punch but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man. A run taken.
|14.1 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Tossed up around leg, flicked through mid on for a single.
|14.2 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Full and around off, pushed through mid on for a run.
|14.3 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Outside off, played through point for one.
|14.4 : Joe Denly to B Azam, FOUR! Nicely done. Full and outside off, Azam comes down the track and lofts it over mid off who is inside the circle. One bounce and into the ropes.
|14.5 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|14.6 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for one more.
|15.1 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
|15.2 : Tom Curran to B Azam, WIDE. A bouncer, around middle, Azam ducks out of harm's way.
|Tom Curran to B Azam, Outside off, guided towards third man for a single.
|15.3 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, FOUR! That is short and asking for trouble. Pulled over square leg for a boundary.
|15.4 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|15.5 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
|15.6 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Around middle and leg, defended towards short mid-wicket.
|16.1 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|16.2 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|16.3 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Outside off, punched past the bowler towards long on for a run.
|16.4 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Fullish on middle, pushed through mid on for one more.
|16.5 : Joe Denly to F Zaman, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for another single. 100 UP FOR PAKISTAN. Another decent start for them.
|16.6 : Joe Denly to B Azam, Outside off, punched off the back foot for one more.
|DRINKS BREAK. If you have just checked onto the scorecard, Pakistan's score reads 101/0 but they are technically one down, with Imam-ul-Haq getting injured in the fourth over and gone to the hospital for a precautionary x-ray. He got hit on the left elbow and coach Mickey Arthur had his head in his hands. There is plenty of breeze but barely any movement on this deck. It is a proper highway with no traffic. Feast yourselves. Pakistan are doing well but they are not quite targetting the part-time
|17.1 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a couple.
|17.2 : Tom Curran to B Azam, FIFTY FOR BABAR! In 49 balls. His 12th in this format. A short ball, around off, Azam pulls it through mid-wicket for a run. Just a simple raise of the bat towards the crowd and the dressing room. Now, for the acceleration.
|17.3 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, On middle, pushed through mid on.
|17.4 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, 10TH ODI FIFTY FOR ZAMAN! Like Babar, he too, has played a decent knock but needs to go a bit berserk now. England are bossing this middle period.
|17.5 : Tom Curran to B Azam, On middle and leg, helped through square leg for a run.
|17.6 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|Proper spin on offer now. Here is Adil Rashid.
|18.1 : A Rashid to B Azam, Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single.
|18.2 : A Rashid to F Zaman, FOUR! Full and outside off, Zaman lofts this over mid off and gets a boundary!
|18.3 : A Rashid to F Zaman, Pitched outside leg, Fakhar looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads.
|18.4 : A Rashid to F Zaman, Down the leg side, Fakhar paddles this down the leg side. Short third man gets across and returns a throw to the keeper who in turn, fires it to the bowler. He misses, the backup misses as well but luckily for England, Joe Root is backing from mid on. Three runs in the end, which could have been seven.
|18.5 : A Rashid to B Azam, Outside off, punched off the back foot for a run.
|18.6 : A Rashid to F Zaman, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|19.1 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Full and around middle, pushed straight to mid on.
|19.2 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Around off, watchfully defended.
|19.3 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Full and around off, Azam looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|19.4 : Tom Curran to B Azam, A short ball, around off, Azam pulls it through mid-wicket where Joe Denly dives to his right and dives to stop the ball.
|19.5 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Another short ball, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
|19.6 : Tom Curran to F Zaman, OUT! Caught! Wow. A wicket falls at last. After 119 legal deliveries. A length ball, outside off, Zaman reaches out to hit hard but gets a top edge. The ball flies high in the air and Mark Wood runs in from third man. He keeps his eyes on the ball and dives forward to take the catch. The 107-run stand is broken and Fakhar Zaman walks off after doing all the hard work, for 57.
|Time for the Professor to deliver a lecture. Here comes Mohammad Hafeez.
|20.1 : A Rashid to B Azam, Rashid tosses it up outside off, Babar strokes it to deep point and gets to the other end.
|20.2 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Short outside off, Hafeez looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which goes on one bounce to Stokes at first slip.
|20.3 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Once again short on the body this time, Hafeez pushes it to mid off.
|20.4 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Hafeez is off the mark. Outside off, Hafeez nudges it to deep cover and gets a run.
|20.5 : A Rashid to B Azam, On the body, BA milks it to long on and rotates the strike.
|20.6 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Short and wide outside off, MH cuts it but straight to the man at point.
|Ben Stokes is introduced into the attack.
|21.1 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, Stokes starts with a back of a length delivery outside off, Babar looks to pull but misses and it hits him on the pads. The ball goes towards point and they take a leg bye.
|21.2 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, On the pads, Hafeez glances it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|21.3 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, On off, Babar defends it to the man at cover.
|21.4 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, Bouncer on off, Azam pulls it but finds the man at mid-wicket.
|21.5 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, Length ball on off, Azam taps it back to the bowler.
|21.6 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, On the pads, Azam flicks it to square leg and keeps the strike. Tight start from Stokes. Just 3 off his first.
|22.1 : A Rashid to B Azam, FOUR! Beautiful. Flighted on off, Babar gets on his front foot and drives it wonderfully through covers for a boundary.
|22.2 : A Rashid to B Azam, On the body, BA tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|22.3 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, has played it to the point region.
|22.4 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, SIX! Hafeez takes the aerial route and gets the desired result. Rashid tosses it up outside off, Hafeez gets on his knees and slog sweeps it against the spin over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|22.5 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Follows it up with a single down towards sweeper cover.
|22.6 : A Rashid to B Azam, FOUR! Nice way to finish the over. Floated outside off, Babar picks the length early and smashes it through covers for a boundary. A very good over for Pakistan. 16 runs off it.
|23.1 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, On the shorter side and it skids through. Hafeez is a touch late on the pull, it hits his gloves and rolls towards square leg for one.
|23.2 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, Back of a length on off, Babar plays it late and down to third man for a single.
|23.3 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, Goes slightly fuller and on off, Hafeez goes back and defends it onto the ground.
|23.4 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, Another dot as the slower one is worked towards mid-wicket.
|23.5 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, Slower one again outside off, Hafeez waits for it and then guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
|23.6 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, Well fielded! Saves at least two for his side. Shorter in length and on off, Azam guides it to the left of point. Roy there dives to that direction and stops it. End of a tight over by Stokes.
|24.1 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Loopy delivery on middle, Hafeez milks it down to long off for a run.
|24.2 : A Rashid to B Azam, Flighted on off, Babar pushes it to cover and takes a quick run.
|24.3 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Quicker on the pads, Hafeez comes down the track and flicks it away to the on side for a run.
|24.4 : A Rashid to B Azam, Leg spinner outside off, BA strokes it to long on against the spin for a run.
|24.5 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Floated on middle and leg, Hafeez flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|24.6 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Single to end the over. It is outside off, Hafeez just nudges it to long on and gets an easy run.
|25.1 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, WIDE! Shorter in length but down the leg side, Hafeez looks to pull but misses. Wide signalled.
|Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, Short again this time, Hafeez taps it down to third man and gets a run.
|25.2 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, On a length, Babar defends it with soft hands. The ball goes behind and they take a run as Buttler comes and gathers it. Good running this.
|25.3 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, On the pads, Hafeez flicks it away to the on side and rotates the strike.
|25.4 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, FOUR! In the air but safe. Short around off, Bababr pulls it wide of the diving mid-wicket fielder. The fielder from deep square leg has no chance to stop it and the ball races away to the fence.
|25.5 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, Slower delivery now outside off. Azam follows the boundary with a smart single with a push towards cover.
|25.6 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, 10 runs from the over. Another good one for Pakistan. The last ball is on the pads, Hafeez flicks it towards deep square leg for a run.
|26.1 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Yorks himself there. It is flighted on middle and leg, Hafeez comes down the track and jams it out.
|26.2 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Floated on off, Hafeez flicks it away to the leg side for a run.
|26.3 : A Rashid to B Azam, On the pads, Azam flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|26.4 : A Rashid to B Azam, This time Babar flicks it past the man there for a run.
|26.5 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Googly pitching on middle, Hafeez defends it successfully.
|26.6 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Single to end the over. In the air but safe. Tossed up on middle and leg, Hafeez hits it uppishly towards long on. It falls short of the man there and he keeps the strike with a run.
|27.1 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, Angles in a length ball on off, Hafeez gets behind the line and pushes it down to mid on.
|27.2 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, On the body, Hafeez tucks it wide of the man at mid-wicket and gets a run. Denly hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. An unnecessary throw there. The ball deflects off the stumps towards fine leg for another run. 2 taken overall.
|27.3 : Ben Stokes to M Hafeez, On the pads, Hafeez looks to flick but it goes off his pads to the leg side for a leg bye.
|27.4 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, On off, Azam gets onto his back foot and blocks it.
|27.5 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, FOUR! In the slot of Azam. It is full outside off, Babar says thank you very much and smashes his drive past cover for a boundary.
|27.6 : Ben Stokes to B Azam, Now follows it up with a single down top third man. Smart batting this. 8 off the over.
|28.1 : A Rashid to B Azam, Full on off, Babar blocks it off the fornt foot.
|28.2 : A Rashid to B Azam, On the pads, Azam tucks it down the leg side for a single.
|28.3 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, OUTSTANDING EFFORT! Jason Roy has saved FIVE runs for his side but is still disappointed. Will tell you why? A full toss outside off, Hafeez jumps out of the crease and pumps it over mid off. It is destined to go all the way over the rope but Roy in the deep jumps to take the catch over his head. But he realizes that his momentum is making him fall on the rope, hence he releases the ball immediately towards long on. After that he is seen shaking his head as he feels t
|28.4 : A Rashid to B Azam, Flighted outside off, Babar strokes it to deep cover and gets a run.
|England have taken a review for caught behind. Hafeez is the man in question.
|28.5 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, NOT OUT! England have lost their only review. Flatter outside leg, Hafeez looks to flick but misses. There was a noise as the ball went behind and Buttler grabs it. They put in an appeal which is turned down. Buttler and Rashid have a chat before they take it upstairs. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows there was no bat involved. England lose their only review.
|28.6 : A Rashid to M Hafeez, Floated on the stumps, MH blocks it off his front foot.
|Moeen Ali comes into the attack now.
|29.1 : M Ali to B Azam, Starts with a shortish length ball on off, Babar goes on the back foot and punches it down to long on for a run.
|29.2 : M Ali to M Hafeez, A mistimed shot in the air... SAFE! Floated and full ball around off, Hafeez jumps out of the crease to play a big shot over long off but fails to connect properly. Stokes runs back from inside the ring, tries to catch the ball with a dive but it falls wide of him. Two runs taken.
|29.3 : M Ali to M Hafeez, Advances down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
|29.4 : M Ali to B Azam, Shortish and on off, punched to sweeper cover for a single.
|29.5 : M Ali to M Hafeez, Helps a full ball through mid-wicket for a run.
|29.6 : M Ali to B Azam, Leans forward to a full ball on middle and pushes it down to mid on. Dot ball to end the over, 6 from it.
|Jofra Archer is back on.
|30.1 : J Archer to M Hafeez, Jofra starts his new spell with a slower delivery. It is full on middle, Hafeez flicks it away to deep square leg and gets a run.
|30.2 : J Archer to B Azam, Outside off, Azam strokes it to cover and gets to the other end.
|30.3 : J Archer to M Hafeez, Good length ball on off, Hafeez gets on his back foot and blocks it.
|30.4 : J Archer to M Hafeez, Outside off, Hafeez easily drives it to deep cover and takes a run.
|30.5 : J Archer to B Azam, Peach of a delivery. Jofra extracts extra bounce. It is outside off, Azam looks to drive but misses. The ball just about misses the outside edge on its way to the keeper.
|30.6 : J Archer to B Azam, Play and a miss to end the over. Slower delivery outside off, Azam looks to cut it but misses.
|31.1 : M Ali to M Hafeez, Shorter on middle, Hafeez cuts it to deep point for a run.
|31.2 : M Ali to B Azam, Full on off, BA tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|31.3 : M Ali to B Azam, Tossed up outside off, Babar hits it on the off side for a run.
|31.4 : M Ali to M Hafeez, In the air but safe. Flighted on off, Hafeez comes down the track and uppishly pushes it between mid off and the bowler. The ball goes to long off and they take a run.
|31.5 : M Ali to B Azam, On the pads, Babar flicks it to the leg side for a run.
|31.6 : M Ali to M Hafeez, On the pads, Hafeez glances it tofine leg and keeps the strike.
|32.1 : J Archer to M Hafeez, Back of a length ball on off, Hafeez flat bats it towards the bowler.
|32.2 : J Archer to M Hafeez, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Hafeez drives it elegantly through covers. The fielder in the deep puts in a dive but cannot stop it from going to the ropes.
|32.3 : J Archer to M Hafeez, Dot now. Length ball outside off, Hafeez plays it to the man at point.
|32.4 : J Archer to M Hafeez, Outside off on a length, Hafeez runs it down to point for a run.
|32.5 : J Archer to B Azam, Length ball on off, BA pushes it to mid off.
|32.6 : J Archer to B Azam, Fuller on off, Azam strokes it to the man at cover. 5 off this one.
|33.1 : M Ali to M Hafeez, Play and a miss. Flatter outside off, MH looks to cut but misses. The ball just goes over the outside edge.
|33.2 : M Ali to M Hafeez, Flighted on middle, Hafeeza plays it to the man at long on and gets a single.
|33.3 : M Ali to B Azam, Tossed up on middle and off, BA comes down the track and plays it to long on for a run.
|33.4 : M Ali to M Hafeez, SIX! Right on the ropes. Tossed up on off, Hafeez comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head. The ball hits the rope and the replays confirm it. Six signalled.
|33.5 : M Ali to M Hafeez, Flatter on off, Hafeez taps it to point.
|33.6 : M Ali to M Hafeez, Missed stumping. Floated on leg, Hafeez comes down the track but misses it. The ball goes through him to the keeper. Buttler does not collect it and it hits him and goes to short fine leg. The skipper is gutted with himself and rightfully so. Moeen should have had his man there.
|Mark Wood is back!
|34.1 : M Wood to B Azam, Starts off with a v ery straight delivery, it is worked through square leg for one. Into the 90s is Azam, also the 200 is up for Pakistan.
|34.2 : M Wood to M Hafeez, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter, it is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
|34.3 : M Wood to B Azam, Gets his line right and lands it on off, the length is similar. Pushed to mid off.
|34.4 : M Wood to B Azam, A crisp drive through the covers, straight to the man at sweeper though and it is only a single.
|34.5 : M Wood to M Hafeez, FOUR! That has been nailed! What a way to get to your fifty. His 37th in ODIs. A very good comeback game for him. He creams this length ball through point and it races away. The fielder did not have a lot to move but he stood no chance. Raises his bat does the Hafeez. Can he make it big now? Pakistan would hope he does and that too at a quicker rate.
|34.6 : M Wood to M Hafeez, A dot to end! Back of a length on off, Hafeez keeps it out.
|Drinks Break. Pakistan are going strong at the moment but will now look to up the run rate. Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam both are set in the middle with the former reaching his fifty just before the break, while the latter looks on course to get to a ton. They are going just under 6 at the moment but should aim to get close to 350 on this wonderful batting track. England need a wicket here to break the partnership and put pressure on the visitors.
|35.1 : M Ali to B Azam, Moeen bowls it flatter on middle, Babar comes down the track and pushes it wide of the bowler to long off for a run.
|35.2 : M Ali to M Hafeez, SIX! Just over. Shorter on middle and off, Hafeez rocks onto his back foot and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|35.3 : M Ali to M Hafeez, Now follows it up with a single down to fine leg for a run.
|35.4 : M Ali to B Azam, On the pads, Azam flicks it down to square leg for a run.
|35.5 : M Ali to M Hafeez, Shorter outside off, Hafeez looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which goes towards backward point for a run. 100-run stand comes up!
|35.6 : M Ali to B Azam, Floated on the stumps, Azam comes down the track and strokes it to long on to keep the strike.
|36.1 : M Wood to B Azam, On the shorter side, it is slapped through covers for one.
|36.2 : M Wood to M Hafeez, Slower ball on off, Hafeez eases it through covers for another single.
|36.3 : M Wood to B Azam, Very full on middle, this is jammed out to mid on for a run. Three singles in the first three balls in this over.
|36.4 : M Wood to M Hafeez, OUT! Now a wicket! Hafeez departs soon after getting to a half ton. The short ball does the trick for Wood. Timely wicket for England as Hafeez was just looking to step on the gas. It is the bumper and it is outside off. Hafeez looks to drag his pull but due to the pace, he is a touch late into the shot. Ends up hitting it a lot straighter than he would have wanted. It goes straight into the hands of Jordan the substitute at mid on. England are ecstatic after breaking t
|Shoaib Malik is the new man in.
|36.5 : M Wood to S Malik, Back of a length again on off, Malik blocks it out.
|36.6 : M Wood to S Malik, Goes very full and on off, Malik jams it out. End of a top over by Wood, just the three runs and a wicket from it.
|Tom Curran is back into the attack.
|37.1 : Tom Curran to B Azam, On the body, Babar tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Moves to 97.
|37.2 : Tom Curran to S Malik, FOUR! What a shot! Length ball outside off, Malik slashes it over point for a boundary. Good way to get off the mark.
|37.3 : Tom Curran to S Malik, Full on the pads, Malik flicks it away to deep square leg and gets a single to follow up the boundary.
|37.4 : Tom Curran to B Azam, FOUR! 100 FOR BABAR AZAM! What a fine knock this has been from him. He came in after Imam got injured but he is looked absolutely amazing. On the pads, Babar flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary to get to his 9th ODI hundred. He takes his helmet off and raises his bat and soaks in the applause from the crowd.
|37.5 : Tom Curran to B Azam, Now a single towards deep cover.
|37.6 : Tom Curran to S Malik, WIDE! Curran misses his line and length and sprays it down the leg side. Malik looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
|Tom Curran to S Malik, Outside off on a length, Shoaib hits it to the man at point.
|38.1 : M Wood to B Azam, Outside off, BA punches it to the off side for a run.
|38.2 : M Wood to S Malik, Full on the pads, Shoaib flicks it to square leg for a run.
|38.3 : M Wood to S Malik, Slower delivery on a length outside off, Malik taps it down to third man and rotates the strike.
|38.4 : M Wood to B Azam, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full on middle and leg. It is a half volley given as a gift from Mark to Babar. He takes it with both hands and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|38.5 : M Wood to B Azam, FOUR! Now from an edge. This is a cruel game for the bowlers. Nothing wrong in the delivery. It is on a length outside off, Azam looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge which goes flying through the third man region for a boundary.
|38.6 : M Wood to B Azam, This time cuts it off the middle but straight to point.
|39.1 : Tom Curran to S Malik, Slower delivery really full on off, Shoaib flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket. They run the first one hard and get the second one. Buttler does not gather the throw properly allowing them to take an extra run. 3 taken in total. Poor from England. There have been some pretty average stuff in the field from England today.
|39.2 : Tom Curran to B Azam, On off, Azam blocks it off the front foot.
|39.3 : Tom Curran to B Azam, FOUR! That went like a tracer bullet. Short outside off, Azam gets the width he likes and slashes his cut through point for a boundary.
|Just in - Imam-ul-Haq has returned from the hospital after his X-ray. It's all fine, no fracture and there is just swelling at the moment. His left elbow is all wrapped up, probably some ice applied.
|39.4 : Tom Curran to B Azam, OUT! Curran has the last laugh and an excellent innings from Babar comes to an end. Tom bowls it on a length outside off, taking some pace off it. Babar looks to punch it off the back foot but is early into his shot. It goes uppishly towards deep cover. For a moment, it looked like it will fall short of Archer but Jofra dives in front and takes a good catch. Babar walks off to a standing ovation from the crowd.
|Asif Ali comes out next to bat.
|39.5 : Tom Curran to A Ali, Shorter on the body, Asif plays an awkward looking pull towards mid-wicket for a run. He is off the mark.
|39.6 : Tom Curran to S Malik, On the pads, Malik flicks it wide of the man at deep square leg and gets a couple.
|Powerplay 3 has been signaled! Now a maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the end of the innings. Also, Jofra Archer is on.
|40.1 : J Archer to A Ali, SIX! Asif Ali is wasting no time here. Full on middle and leg, it is in the slot for Asif. He smokes it over long on. The fielder there was interested for a bit but in the end can just watch it sail over the fence.
|40.2 : J Archer to A Ali, This time hits it to the man there along the ground for a single.
|A run out appeal has been taken upstairs! Asif Ali is the man in question. No one seems excited though.
|40.3 : J Archer to S Malik, NOT OUT! Good running but also great football skills shown by Archer. Good length ball on off, Malik looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Asif calls for a quick single, Archer goes to the ball and hits the stumps by kicking the ball. They go upstairs and the replays show Ali was in.
|40.4 : J Archer to A Ali, On middle, Asif strokes it to long on for a run.
|40.5 : J Archer to S Malik, Good length ball outside off, Shoaib cuts it wide of deep point and gets a couple.
|40.6 : J Archer to S Malik, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Back of a length ball outside off, Malik slashes it over and wide of point fielder for a boundary. 15 runs off the over.
|Adil Rashid is back on now!
|41.1 : A Rashid to A Ali, Ali brings out the slog sweep but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|41.2 : A Rashid to S Malik, Flatter and on the pads, it is pushed towards mid on gently. The batsmen take two. Good running.
|41.3 : A Rashid to S Malik, Another slider and on the pads, it is flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|41.4 : A Rashid to A Ali, Lovely placement! Ali works it between long on and mid-wicket and takes an easy two.
|41.5 : A Rashid to A Ali, Slows it up and lands it around off. Ali dances down the track and looks to go big but it goes off the inner half towards long on for one.
|41.6 : A Rashid to S Malik, On the pads, Malik works it down to long on and keeps strike for the next over. 8 from the over without the batters taking any risks.
|42.1 : J Archer to S Malik, Full outside off, Shoaib hits it towards long on and gets a single.
|42.2 : J Archer to A Ali, Nice change of pace there. It is outside off and slower, Asif swings his bat but misses.
|42.3 : J Archer to A Ali, Two in a row now. Another slower delivery outside off, Asif once again frees his arm but misses.
|42.4 : J Archer to A Ali, Smart, smart bowling this. This is the reason he is a man in demand. After two slower balls, Jofra bowls a pacy yorker outside off, Ali misses to hit it once again.
|42.5 : J Archer to A Ali, FOUR! Now he connects and gets a boundary. Length ball outside off, Asif drives it through covers for a boundary.
|42.6 : J Archer to A Ali, OUT! Tremendous catch from Mark Wood! Jofra gets the better of Asif. Jofra bangs it in short and Ali looks to pull but ends up top edging it. The ball goes high in the air but does not get the desired distance. It goes to the left of Mark Wood at deep backward square leg. He keeps his eyes on the ball and takes an excellent catch diving full length. The breeze was not helping his cause but as he kept his eyes on the ball he was able to catch it. A good lesson for any you
|Imad Wasim is the new batsman. He is ready to take strike but there is no non-striker there. Shoaib Malik has gone to the pavilion, probably to attend the nature's call. He returns after a while. A bowling change also. Mark Wood to bowl...
|43.1 : M Wood to I Wasim, On off, Wasim drives it towards cover and gets a single.
|43.2 : M Wood to S Malik, Full toss on middle, Malik was looking to flick it but gets a leading edge which goes towards point for a single. He would be kicking himself for missing out on a juicy full toss.
|43.3 : M Wood to I Wasim, Slower delivery shorter in length, Imad looks to hit it on the off side but gets it off the lower half of his bat towards cover for a single.
|43.4 : M Wood to S Malik, Back of a length ball on the leg side, Shoaib was moving away and hence Wood smartly followed him. Shoaib still manages to cut it behind point for a run.
|43.5 : M Wood to I Wasim, Brilliant bouncer. It is right on the money. His short ball did the damage earlier in the day to Imam but luckily Imad's blow is not as nasty as Imam's one. He looks to pull it but misses. The ball hits him on his helmet and goes towards third man for a leg bye.
|Physio has come out in the middle. Imad Wasim is looking a bit rattled. Takes his helmet off and is trying to catch some breath.
|43.6 : M Wood to S Malik, Full on the pads, Malik flicks it wide of deep square leg for a couple.
|Tom Curran is back for another go.
|44.1 : Tom Curran to I Wasim, Very good ball from Tom. Bowls it slow and wide outside off to Imad. He had cleared his front leg out of the way early so he ended up leaving it alone.
|44.2 : Tom Curran to I Wasim, Play and a miss. Length ball on off and middle, Wasim looks to pull it but misses.
|44.3 : Tom Curran to I Wasim, SIX! Slower bouncer gone wrong. Tom rolls his finger on it and bowls it short, Imad flat-bats it over the bowler's head. His bottom hand came off the bat but still he managed to clear the rope.
|44.4 : Tom Curran to I Wasim, Good comeback from Curran. He bowls a good pacy yorker on middle, Imad cannot do much but just jam it out.
|44.5 : Tom Curran to I Wasim, FOUR! Slashed and slashed hard. It is on a length outside off, Imad slams it over covers for a boundary.
|44.6 : Tom Curran to I Wasim, WIDE! Bouncer gone wrong again. It is over the bowler's head and it has been signalled as wide.
|Tom Curran to I Wasim, OUT! Bowled 'em. End of an eventful over. Good length ball on middle, Imad was looking to go too hard at Curran, he misses his shot and Curran hits. The stumps are disturbed and Tom Curran is a happy man. Imad's cameo comes to an end.
|Sarfaraz Ahmed is the new man in.
|45.1 : J Archer to S Malik, Turns it off his pads to the leg side for a run.
|45.2 : J Archer to S Ahmed, Makes room to a length ball around off but drives it straight to mid off.
|45.3 : J Archer to S Ahmed, 300 up for Pakistan. On the pads, Sarfaraz flicks it wide of fine leg and gets a couple. They will look to get another 50 runs minimum.
|45.4 : J Archer to S Ahmed, Length ball on off, Sarfaraz moves away and then runs it down to third man for a run.
|45.5 : J Archer to S Malik, FOUR! Shoaib gives himself room and smacks this slower delivery over point for a boundary. Cannot offer too much width to this experienced campaigner.
|45.6 : J Archer to S Malik, WIDE! Attempted bouncer from Jofra goes over the head of Malik. Wide signalled.
|J Archer to S Malik, Quick single taken. Good running. On off, Shoaib strokes it towards mid off. Jofra runs behind it and has a shy at the bowler's end. He misses and they get the single easily in the end. 10 from this over!
|Mark Wood is back on.
|46.1 : M Wood to S Malik, FOUR! On the leg side now. Shoaib showing why Pakistan need him in their squad. Length ball on middle and leg, Shoaib whacks his pull between deep mid-wicket and long on for a boundary.
|46.2 : M Wood to S Malik, Smart batting, this. Wood follows Malik who was making room by moving away from the leg stump. He bowls it on his body and Shoaib strokes it towards backward point for a couple.
|46.3 : M Wood to S Malik, Length ball outside off, Malik cuts it wide of deep point for a couple.
|46.4 : M Wood to S Malik, OUT! HIT WICKET! A funny dismissal to say the least. Length ball just outside off, Malik was deep inside his crease as he was expecting a yorker but it was a length ball. He looks to slap it down the off side but ends up taking off his stumps with his bat. He will be reminded about this dismissal for a long time to come now.
|Hasan Ali is the new batsman.
|46.5 : M Wood to H Ali, Full on off, Ali hits it wide of mid off and gets off the mark straightaway.
|46.6 : M Wood to S Ahmed, Full on off, Sarfaraz drives it wide of mid off and keeps the strike.
|Tom Curran is back.
|47.1 : Tom Curran to S Ahmed, Full and outside off, Sarfaraz looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards point. A single taken.
|47.2 : Tom Curran to H Ali, OUT! Hasan Ali holes out. The slower one does the trick for Curran and he gets his fourth wicket of the match. He has had a good day with the ball. It is slow on full, Hasan looks to go over mid-wicket fence but he does not time it well. Joe Denly takes a good catch in the deep.
|Surprising! Imam-ul-Haq has come out to bat with his left elbow nicely wrapped.
|47.3 : Tom Curran to S Ahmed, On the pads, Safaraz looks to flick but misses. It goes off the pads and they take a leg bye.
|47.4 : Tom Curran to Imam, Good length ball on middle, Imam blocks it. Maybe his elbow is not yet fully recovered.
|47.5 : Tom Curran to Imam, Outside off, Imad defends it towards short third man for a run.
|47.6 : Tom Curran to S Ahmed, On the pads, Sarfaraz flicks it to mid-wicket for a run. Tremendous over from Curran. Just 4 runs and a wicket.
|48.1 : J Archer to S Ahmed, Fuller on off, Sarfaraz lofts it over covers. The ball falls short of the fielder in the deep and they get a single.
|48.2 : J Archer to Imam, Excellent bouncer. Playing with the mind of Imam. It is on the body, Imam ducks under it.
|STAT ALERT - This is the second time that Shoaib Malik has been dismissed hit wicket in ODIs - THE 8TH PLAYER TO SUFFER THIS FATE!
|48.3 : J Archer to Imam, Full on middle and leg, Imam flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|48.4 : J Archer to S Ahmed, Length ball on off, Sarfaraz flat bats it past Jofra. Ben Stokes runs to his right from mid off and stops the ball with a dive. Not the most convincing dives though. They take just a run.
|48.5 : J Archer to Imam, WIDE! Jofra misses his line and length and bowls it down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
|J Archer to Imam, Bouncer. Right on the money. Imam ducks under it and lets it carry to the keeper.
|48.6 : J Archer to Imam, Another bouncer to end the over. Just 4 runs off the over. Brilliant. Jofra finishes with the figures of 10-0-62-1.
|49.1 : Tom Curran to S Ahmed, Brilliant start. Yorker on the leg side, Sarfaraz looks to jam it out but misses.
|49.2 : Tom Curran to S Ahmed, FOUR! Back of a length ball on off, Sarfaraz upper cuts it towards backward point for a boundary. Pakistan need more of this.
|49.3 : Tom Curran to S Ahmed, FOUR! This is even better. Length ball outside off, Sarfaraz smashes it through covers for a boundary.
|49.4 : Tom Curran to S Ahmed, Length ball on the body, SA plays it towards mid off and gets a run.
|49.5 : Tom Curran to Imam, Length ball outside off, Imam looks uncomfortable but gets a single by running it down to third man.
|49.6 : Tom Curran to S Ahmed, MISFIELD AND FOUR! The skipper finishes the innings with a boundary. Fuller on off, Sarfaraz lofts it over mid off. Roy runs in from long on and puts in a dive to stop the ball. He gets there but cannot collect it cleanly. The ball goes past him for a boundary. Pakistan end with 340/7 from their 50 overs.
|14 runs off the last over have seen Pakistan reach 340 from their final over but one would feel England would be the happier side going into the break. Normally, 340 is a good total but these days nothing less than 375 looks safe.
|After winning the toss, England put the visitors to bat first. The innings did not get off to a good start for the Asian side as they lost Imam-ul-Haq due to an injury. Babar replaced him out in the middle. He had a brilliant partnership with Fakhar and the two added 107 with both getting to their respective fifties. Fakhar Zaman could not carry for long after and was dismissed but Babar carried on. Him and Hafeez stitched together a 104-run stand. Babar went on to convert his start to a big one
|As for England's bowling, Tom Curran was the star. Though he gave away 75 runs off his 10, he got a 4-fer and restricted Pakistan under 350. Archer and Wood also got into the wickets column with 1 and 2 respectively. In all, 7 bowlers were used by the English. They will be happy with their efforts overall as they gave away just 42 runs in the last 5 overs and have managed to restrict the tourists to a below par total on this batting paradise.
|So, 341 to get off the 50 overs. England are in the driver's seat at this moment. Pakistan's bowling has been lacklustre in this series so far and Sarfaraz will be hoping that changes tonight. The second innings is not far away. Join us for it.