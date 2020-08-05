|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . 2 . 4 | . . . . . . | . . 4 w . .
|Last bat : Joe Root (C)c Mohammad Rizwan b Yasir Shah14(58b2x40x6) SR:24.14, FoW:62/4 (19.5 Ovs)
|44.2 : N Shah to Pope, Drags his length back and the line is a little straighter. It is worked towards mid-wicket.
|44.1 : N Shah to Pope, FOUR! Delightful! Easy! Full and outside off, Pope leans into it and creams it through covers for a boundary.
|43.6 : M Abbas to Pope, On a length on off, Pope pushes it to point and takes off for a run. Buttler hesitates but decides to go for it. He makes it easily in the end.
|43.5 : M Abbas to Pope, FOUR! Width and dealt with ease! Good length ball outside off, Pope drives it with superb timing through the cover region for a boundary.
|43.4 : M Abbas to Jos Buttler, Quick single! Full delivery on middle, Buttler works it to mid on and takes a single.
|43.3 : M Abbas to Buttler, Full ball outside off, Buttler lets it go to the keeper. Rizwan dives to his right and collects it well. Excellent keeping.
|43.2 : M Abbas to Buttler, Good length ball on off, Buttler blocks it to cover.
|M Abbas to Pope, NO BALL! Full ball on off, Pope pushes it towards cover-point and takes a single. The third umpire conveys it to the on-field umpire that Abbas has overstepped.
|43.1 : M Abbas to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope works it to square leg.
|42.6 : N Shah to Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Jos makes another leave.
|42.5 : N Shah to Buttler, Outside off, not played at it again.
|42.4 : N Shah to Buttler, On a length outside off, Buttler shoulders arms to it.
|42.3 : N Shah to Buttler, Good length ball on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|42.2 : N Shah to Buttler, FOUR! That is a gorgeous shot! That will give him a lot of confidence! Full delivery outside off, Buttler lunges forward and times it beautifully through extra cover for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up between the two. Brilliant one for the hosts. They have weathered the first hour well and need to continue.
|42.1 : N Shah to Buttler, Full ball on middle and leg, Buttler blocks it to mid on.
|41.6 : DRINKS! An excellent hour of play for both sides! Pakistan did not give many runs and their fast bowlers were right on the money and they kept it tight. England, on the other hand, would be pleased that they haven't lost a wicket despite a few passing the edge. They will look to consolidate from here on and not throw away their wickets.
|M Abbas to Pope, Fullish on off, Pope pushes it to point.
|41.5 : M Abbas to Pope, Was there an edge? The keeper certainly thinks so. Good length ball outside off, Pope attempts to defend but misses. The keeper does well to collect it and appeals for caught behind. Nothing from the umpire though.
|41.4 : M Abbas to Pope, On a length outside off, Pope lets it go to the keeper.
|41.3 : M Abbas to Pope, Good length ball on off, Pope blocks it to cover.
|41.2 : M Abbas to Pope, On a length on off, solidly blocked to mid off.
|41.1 : M Abbas to Pope, BEATEN! Lovely delivery from Abbas! Good length ball outside off, Pope looks to push at it but fails to make any connection.
|40.6 : N Shah to Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Jos lets it go to the keeper.
|40.5 : N Shah to Buttler, Fullish on middle, Jos taps it to the point region.
|40.4 : N Shah to Buttler, Good length ball on off, Jos defends it to cover.
|40.3 : N Shah to Buttler, On a length outside off, Buttler makes another leave.
|40.2 : N Shah to Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Buttler shoulders arms to it.
|40.1 : N Shah to Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|39.6 : M Abbas to Buttler, On off, Buttler solidly blocks it out onto the pitch.
|39.5 : M Abbas to Buttler, FOUR BYES! The keeper is not getting that! A big in-swinger from Abbas on the pads, Buttler looks to flick but misses. Rizwan dives to his left but misses. The ball goes into the fine leg fence.
|39.4 : M Abbas to Buttler, Goes full this time and bowls it on off, Jos strides forward and drives it to mid off.
|39.3 : M Abbas to Buttler, On a length on off, Jos blocks it to point for another dot.
|39.2 : M Abbas to Buttler, Abbas bowls a length ball outside off, Buttler covers his stumps and lets it go to the keeper.
|39.1 : M Abbas to Buttler, Good length ball on middle, Buttler blocks it to cover off the back foot.
|38.6 : N Shah to Pope, Good length ball outside off, Pope leaves it alone.
|38.5 : N Shah to Pope, Outside off, left alone by Pope.
|38.4 : N Shah to Pope, BEATEN! Wow, what a beauty from Naseem! There is a good battle going on between Naseem and Pope! Length ball outside off, Pope looks to defend but misses it completely.
|38.3 : N Shah to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope works it to mid-wicket.
|38.2 : N Shah to Pope, Top class stuff from Naseem! Pakistan have done well with the ball in the morning session! Good length ball outside off, Pope looks to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
|38.1 : N Shah to Pope, Good length ball on off, Pope defends it to the cover region.
|37.6 : M Abbas to Buttler, BEATEN AGAIN! Top, top stuff from Abbas! On a length and around off, it pitches and moves away. Buttler looks to defend but gets beaten.
|37.5 : M Abbas to Buttler, Goes wide of the crease now, maybe to create an angle or to stay away from the danger zone. It is outside off, left alone.
|37.4 : M Abbas to Buttler, On middle, it is kept out. The umpire just having a look at where Abbas finishes with his followthrough, whether he is stepping on the danger area, no warning or word for now.
|37.3 : M Abbas to Buttler, Angled into the pads, Buttler looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|37.2 : M Abbas to Buttler, That is a peach! Just too good! Buttler could only hope for it to miss the outside edge. It lands on off and it is on a length which means Buttler has to play at it. He looks to defend but the ball leaves him and whizzes past the outside edge.
|37.1 : M Abbas to Buttler, Angled into the off pole, it pitches and then leaves the batter. Beats the outside edge of Buttler's bat. Good delivery again.
|36.6 : N Shah to Pope, That's a loose, loose shot from Pope! He would be disappointed by that! Good length ball outside off, Pope looks to drive but fails to make any connection with it.
|36.5 : N Shah to Jos Buttler, Nice looking drive! Full ball outside off, Buttler leans forward and creams the drive through extra cover. Three taken before the fielder cuts it off. First runs for Jos in 30 balls.
|36.4 : N Shah to Buttler, Fullish delivery on off, Buttler prods forward and pushes it to cover.
|36.3 : N Shah to Jos Buttler, Just short! The first slip fielder is standing a little behind! This though is a loose shot from Jos Buttler! Back of a length ball outside off, Buttler looks to punch it off the back foot but it takes the edge and goes towards first slip. It lands in front of the fielder at first slip.
|36.2 : N Shah to Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Buttler has no problems in leaving it alone.
|36.1 : N Shah to Jos Buttler, Naseem starts with a full delivery on off, at 142 kph. Buttler strides forward and pushes it to mid off.
|35.6 : Naseem Shah is into the attack for the first time on Day 3.
|M Abbas to Pope, On the stumps to end, defended nicely.
|35.5 : M Abbas to Pope, Another one outside off, left alone.
|35.4 : M Abbas to Pope, One more delivery outside off, not played at.
|35.3 : M Abbas to Pope, Attacks the off pole, blocked out.
|35.2 : M Abbas to Pope, Just outside off, Pope does not play at it.
|35.1 : M Abbas to Pope, Outside off, not played at.
|34.6 : S Afridi to Buttler, On middle, Buttler defends it out nicely.
|34.5 : S Afridi to Pope, Good running! Such quick singles are important when runs are not coming easily. On middle, it is pushed towards mid on for one.
|34.4 : S Afridi to Pope, Outside off, left alone.
|34.3 : S Afridi to O Pope, Good stop! Good work from Pakistan in the field! They are making England work hard for their runs which will just keep building the pressure. Full and on off, Pope strokes it to the right of mid off where the fielder dives and stops it.
|34.2 : S Afridi to Pope, Fuller and on off, it tails back in a touch. Pope strokes it to mid on.
|34.1 : S Afridi to Pope, Another inside edge! Maybe Pope is just going at it a little too hard. It is full and outside off, Pope looks to hit it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|33.6 : M Abbas to Buttler, Outside off, not played at.
|33.5 : M Abbas to Buttler, On a length outside off, Buttler does not bother playing at that one.
|33.4 : M Abbas to Buttler, Fullish ball on off, Jos pushes it to mid off for another dot.
|33.3 : M Abbas to Buttler, On a length on off, Buttler blocks it to cover.
|33.2 : M Abbas to Buttler, FOUR BYES! Poor keeping from Rizwan! Should have stopped that! Good length ball outside off, Buttler looks to defend but misses. The keeper fails to collect and the ball goes to the third man fence. 100 up.
|33.1 : M Abbas to Jos Buttler, EDGED BUT JUST SHORT! Good length ball on off, Buttler looks to defend but gets an outside edge. Luckily for him, it lands short of the second slip fielder.
|32.6 : S Afridi to Pope, The sucker ball to end, full and wide outside off. Pope is not sucked into the shot. He leaves it alone.
|32.5 : S Afridi to Pope, Outside off, left alone.
|32.4 : S Afridi to Pope, Good length and on off, blocked.
|S Afridi to Pope, Fuller and outside off, Pope goes after it a little too hard. He gets an inside edge onto the leg side. Afridi has overstepped as the third umpire conveys the message to the on-field umpire.
|32.3 : S Afridi to Pope, FIFTY FOR POPE! His 5th in Tests! Quality, quality knock till now! He thrived under testing conditions yesterday against bowlers who were brilliant. Also, he was under pressure when he walked out but he has come good. Needs to keep going though. He gets there by working it through square leg and bags a couple.
|32.2 : S Afridi to Pope, It bounces over the stumps! Pope probably decided to play that really late and that could have cost him. It is on a length and just outside off. Pope looks to play it late but gets an inside edge which bounces in front of the stumps and then goes over it.
|32.1 : S Afridi to O Pope, Another dot! Fuller and around off, Pope looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half towards mid on.
|31.6 : M Abbas to Buttler, A fuller ball to end! JB strokes it towards mid on. The fielder there moves to his left quickly and stops it. Good energy shown by Pakistan in the field. They aren't letting England score easily.
|31.5 : M Abbas to Buttler, Outside off, not played at.
|31.4 : M Abbas to Buttler, BEATEN! This is what Abbas can do. He would land it on one length and the line is around that off pole and get it to move both the ways. This time he gets it to straighten. Buttler does nothing wrong as he tries to play the original line but is beaten.
|31.3 : M Abbas to Buttler, Outside off, left alone.
|31.2 : M Abbas to Buttler, Good length and on middle, kept out.
|31.1 : M Abbas to Pope, Pope probably misses out on one there! It is angled into the pads, Pope works it nicely but too close to mid on for one.
|30.6 : S Afridi to Buttler, This one comes back in just a little after landing on middle, Buttler works it to mid-wicket.
|30.5 : S Afridi to Buttler, Once again hits the length and the off stump is attacked. Buttler goes back and keeps it solidly.
|30.4 : S Afridi to Buttler, Another delivery on a length and on the stumps, defended nicely.
|30.3 : S Afridi to O Pope, Quick run! Afridi gets this one full and around off, Pope pushes it to mid off and takes off. The fielder does have a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Pope's dive would have saved him though.
|30.2 : S Afridi to Pope, Another leave as it is once again bowled outside off.
|30.1 : S Afridi to Pope, Just outside off, Afridi is looking to get the ball back in. It goes on with the angle. Left alone.
|29.6 : M Abbas to Buttler, Good length ball on middle, Buttler solidly blocks it to mid-wicket.
|29.5 : M Abbas to Buttler, On a length outside off, Buttler makes a leave to this one.
|29.4 : M Abbas to Buttler, Full ball on off, Buttler prods forward and defends it to cover.
|29.3 : M Abbas to Buttler, Good length ball outside off, moving away. Buttler lets it through to the keeper.
|29.2 : M Abbas to Buttler, Good length ball on middle, Buttler solidly defends it to mid on.
|29.1 : M Abbas to Buttler, Abbas starts with an out-swinging goog length delivery outside off, Buttler leaves it alone.
|28.6 : Mohammad Abbas will bowl from the other end.
|S Afridi to Pope, Good start from Afridi! Good length ball on off, Ollie pushes it to mid off to get through the over.
|28.5 : S Afridi to Pope, Another length ball outside off, Pope shoulders arms to it.
|28.4 : S Afridi to Pope, Good length ball on middle, Pope flicks it to mid-wicket.
|S Afridi to Pope, NO BALL! Shaheen oversteps! Good length on off, Pope solidly blocks it to cover.
|28.3 : S Afridi to Pope, Full ball on off, Pope prods forward and pushes it to the mid off region for a dot.
|28.2 : S Afridi to Pope, Good length ball on off, angling in. Pope camps on his back foot and pushes it to gully.
|28.1 : S Afridi to Pope, Afridi starts with a good length ball down the leg side, Pope leaves it alone.
|27.6 : We are all set to begin Day 3! The Pakistan players make their way out to the middle, followed by Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler. 98 overs are scheduled to be bowled today, weather permitting. Shaheen Afridi will start with the ball.
|Weather report - The sun is out and that is a good sign for all the cricket fans. Let's hope that the rain gods stay away and do not spoil the party.
|England, on the other hand, need Pope and Buttler to build a strong partnership and reduce the trail. They have only the bowlers to come after this and they don't want a wicket to fall early. An exciting day awaits us.
|Day 3 is called the moving day and this Test match has moved pretty quickly on Day 2. Pakistan inched ahead courtesy a fine batting performance from Masood and then their bowlers were exceptional, reducing the hosts to 92/4. They would now hope to pick up wickets quickly and get a good lead.
|... Day 3, Session 1 ...
|The first session on Day 3 can well decide which way this game is going. Do join us at 1100 Local (1000 GMT) to find out.
|Pope though is doing really well. He is 4 short of a half ton and Buttler has started off well. They need to continue though as England still trail by another 234 runs. Pakistan know another wicket and they will be into the bowling all-rounders. They would hope for more of the same from their bowlers.
|Pakistan's session, Pakistan's day! They are well ahead in the game at the moment! They had a hero with the bat in Masood and heroes with the ball in Abbas, Afridi and Yasir. Afridi started things by getting rid of Burns. Then Abbas took over and picked up Sibley and Stokes. Root then tried to weather the storm but he fell prey to Yasir.
|Y Shah to Buttler, Flighted outside off, Buttler leaves it alone. STUMPS ON DAY 2.
|27.5 : Y Shah to Pope, Flatter one on middle, Pope flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|27.4 : Shah to Pope, NOT OUT! Buttler is well in! The umpire probably wanted to be sure! Floated ball on middle, Pope comes down the track and pushes it back to the bowler. Shah gets a hand on it and it rolls onto the stumps. Pakistan appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. The replays roll in and they show that Buttler was well in.
|27.3 : An appeal for run out. It has been taken upstairs. Yasir has gotten hands to it but Buttler is well in.
|Y Shah to Pope, Loopy delivery on off, Pope pushes it to point.
|27.2 : Y Shah to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Pope plays it to covers.
|27.1 : Y Shah to Pope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|26.6 : S Afridi to Buttler, Good length ball on off, Buttler blocks it to point.
|26.5 : S Afridi to Buttler, Good shot for nothing! Full delivery on middle, Buttler drives it with power but straight back to the bowler.
|26.4 : S Afridi to Pope, Good length ball on off, Ollie pushes it to cover and takes a single.
|26.3 : S Afridi to Pope, On a length on off, Pope defends it to mid off.
|26.2 : S Afridi to Pope, Good length ball outside off, Ollie leaves it alone.
|26.1 : S Afridi to Pope, Very full delivery outside off, Pope lets it go to the keeper.
|25.6 : Y Shah to Buttler, Outside off, not played at.
|25.5 : Y Shah to Buttler, This time behind square! Short ball outside off, Buttler cuts it behind square on the off side and picks up a couple.
|25.4 : Y Shah to Buttler, FOUR! That is exceptionally well timed! Flatter one outside off, Buttler moves inside his crease and drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|25.3 : Y Shah to Pope, Tosses this one on middle, Pope uses his feet and drives it to mid off for a single.
|25.2 : Y Shah to Pope, Flatter ball outside off, Pope lets it go to the keeper.
|25.1 : Y Shah to Pope, Floated on middle, Pope defends it to short leg.
|24.6 : S Afridi to Buttler, Good length ball on middle, Buttler tucks it to mid-wicket.
|24.5 : S Afridi to Buttler, On a length on the pads, Buttler looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. There is a mild appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|24.4 : S Afridi to Buttler, Good length delivery on middle, Jos blocks it to mid on.
|24.3 : S Afridi to Buttler, On a length outside off, Buttler makes another leave to the keeper.
|24.2 : S Afridi to Buttler, Outside off, not played at.
|24.1 : S Afridi to Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Buttler shoulders arms to it.
|23.6 : Y Shah to Buttler, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|23.5 : Y Shah to Buttler, That nearly took the off stump! Loopy ball on middle, Buttler looks to defend but it spins away and beats the edge. It goes just over the off stump.
|23.4 : Y Shah to Buttler, Close! Floated outside off, Buttler looks to leave. The ball goes just past the off stump.
|23.3 : Y Shah to Pope, Full on off, Pope dances down the track and drives it to mid off for a quick single.
|23.2 : Y Shah to Pope, Loopy ball outside off, Pope shoulders arms to it.
|23.1 : Y Shah to Pope, Flatter on middle, Pope flicks it to deep square leg and picks up a couple.
|22.6 : S Afridi to Jos Buttler, FOUR! That's a poor delivery and it is beautifully played by Jos Buttler! Fullish on off, Buttler creams the drive through mid off for a boundary.
|22.5 : S Afridi to Buttler, Outside off, not played at.
|22.4 : S Afridi to Buttler, Fullish ball outside off, Buttler does not play at that one.
|22.3 : S Afridi to Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Buttler leaves it alone.
|22.2 : S Afridi to Buttler, Good length ball down the leg side, Buttler looks to flick but misses.
|22.1 : S Afridi to Pope, Good length ball on the pads, Pope looks to defend. It goes off his thigh pad towards deep square leg. A leg bye taken.
|21.6 : Shaheen Afridi is back into the attack. 6-3-7-1 are his figures so far.
|Y Shah to Buttler, Flatter one outside off, Buttler lets it go to the keeper.
|21.5 : Y Shah to Buttler, Low full toss on middle, Jos paddles it to fine leg for another couple.
|21.4 : Y Shah to Buttler, Flighted ball on middle, Buttler paddle sweeps it to fine leg for a couple. Buttler is off the mark.
|21.3 : Y Shah to Buttler, On middle, Buttler defends it back to the bowler.
|21.2 : Y Shah to Jos Buttler, Low full toss on off, Buttler drives it to cover. It ricochets off the fielder towards mid off. No run though.
|21.1 : Y Shah to Buttler, Loopy ball on off, Buttler prods forward and defends it to cover.
|20.6 : N Shah to Pope, Good length ball on off, Pope defends it out.
|20.5 : N Shah to O Pope, FOUR! Slashes and slashes hard! There is a good battle going on between Naseem and Pope. Full ball outside off, Pope looks to slash but it takes the edge and goes past the gully fielder and into the fence.
|20.4 : N Shah to O Pope, FOUR! Pope is a good player and shows it again. Short delivery on off, Pope pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|20.3 : N Shah to Pope, Short delivery outside off, Pope sways away from it.
|20.2 : N Shah to Pope, Good length delivery on middle, Pope offers a solid block on this one.
|20.1 : N Shah to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|19.6 : Y Shah to Buttler, Loopy ball on middle, Buttler defends it back to the bowler.
|19.5 : Jos Buttler makes his way out to the middle.
|Y Shah to Root, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Root falls and Pakistan strike again! Yasir Shah did not start well but has delivered the wicket. Root was struggling at the crease and his luck runs out. Brilliant catch from Rizwan though. Flatter one around off, Root looks to cut but it is too close. It takes the outside edge towards the keeper. Rizwan takes a good catch. England have a long tail and they desperately did not want this wicket to fall. Pakistan are on top at the moment.
|19.4 : Y Shah to Pope, Short and outside off, Pope cuts it through point for a single. 50-run partnership between Pope and Root. A much-needed partnership for England. They were in trouble early on and this has settled the nerves a little bit.
|19.3 : Y Shah to Root, Floated delivery on off, Root plays it towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|19.2 : Y Shah to Root, Flighted delivery on off, Root looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|19.1 : Y Shah to Root, Tossed up delivery on middle, Root flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|18.6 : N Shah to Pope, An appeal for LBW! Good length ball on off, angling in. Pope looks to leave it but the ball comes in and hits him on the pads. Naseem appeals but nothing from the umpire. Good decision not to review as the Ball Tracker shows that it was missing the stumps.
|18.5 : N Shah to Pope, PLAY AND A MISS! Extra effort ball from Naseem! Short ball outside off, Pope looks to play the cut but the ball beats the bat and goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|18.4 : N Shah to Pope, On a length on off, Ollie solidly blocks it to mid off.
|18.3 : N Shah to Pope, Length ball on off, Pope blocks it to cover off the front foot.
|18.2 : N Shah to Pope, Good length ball on middle, Pope pushes it to mid on.
|18.1 : N Shah to Pope, Short ball outside off, Pope sways away from it.
|17.6 : Y Shah to Root, FOUR! Yasir Shah is leaking runs here! Floated on middle, Root paddle sweeps it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|17.5 : Y Shah to Root, Short one outside off, Joe punches it to point.
|17.4 : Y Shah to Root, Tossed up outside off, Root leaves it alone.
|17.3 : Y Shah to Pope, Good batting! Floated ball on middle, Pope comes down the track and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|17.2 : Y Shah to O Pope, FOUR! Hammered! 50 up in style! Short ball on middle, Pope moves inside the crease and then pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|17.1 : Y Shah to O Pope, Flatter ball outside off, Pope cuts it straight to point.
|16.6 : N Shah to Root, Back of a length on off, Root blocks it to point.
|16.5 : N Shah to Root, Short ball outside off, at 144 kph. Root looks to play at it first but moves his bat away.
|16.4 : N Shah to Root, Full ball on off, Root strides forward and plays it to mid off.
|16.3 : N Shah to Root, On a length on off, Root blocks it to cover off the back foot.
|16.2 : N Shah to Pope, Good length ball on middle, Pope works it to mid-wicket.
|16.1 : N Shah to Pope, FOUR! Pope is a class player and it shows in this shot! Full delivery outside off, Pope lunges forward and drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|15.6 : Y Shah to Root, FOUR! That will break the shackles! Loopy ball on middle, Root goes on his knees and then sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|15.5 : Y Shah to Root, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|15.4 : Y Shah to Root, Massive turn! Loopy ball outside off, Root looks to defend but the ball spins away and beats the bat.
|15.3 : Y Shah to Root, A big appeal for LBW! Probably going down leg. Floated ball on the pads, Root looks to defend but gets rapped on the pads. Pakistan appeal but the umpire is not interested. The Ball Tracker shows that it was pitching outside leg.
|15.2 : Y Shah to Pope, Loopy ball on off, Pope drives it through the covers for a single.
|15.1 : Y Shah to Pope, Shah starts with a loosener on the pads, Pope pulls it to deep square leg for a couple.
|14.6 : Spin time! Yasir Shah is into the attack.
|N Shah to Root, On a length on middle and leg, Root defends it to mid on.
|14.5 : N Shah to Pope, Good length ball on middle, Pope flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|14.4 : N Shah to Pope, FOUR! Classic shot from Pope! Brilliant! Full ball on middle, Pope drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|14.3 : N Shah to Pope, Good length ball down the leg side, Pope looks to flick but fails to make any connection.
|14.2 : N Shah to Pope, Full ball on middle, Ollie pushes it to mid on.
|14.1 : N Shah to Pope, On a length on middle at 143 kph. Pope solidly plays it back to the bowler.
|13.6 : M Abbas to Root, On middle, solidly defended to silly mid off.
|13.5 : M Abbas to Root, Good length ball outside off, Root shoulders arms to it.
|13.4 : M Abbas to Root, On a length on off, Joe punches it to cover.
|13.3 : M Abbas to Root, Good length ball on middle, Root is solid in defense.
|13.2 : M Abbas to Pope, On a length on the pads, Pope flicks it through mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|13.1 : M Abbas to O Pope, Full ball on middle, Pope pushes it to mid on for nothing.
|12.6 : DRINKS! A brilliant hour of play for Pakistan! They are all over England and have taken 3 wickets for just over 30 runs on the board. Abbas showed what a class bowler he is and Afridi was menacing. England, on the other hand, need this partnership to continue and not throw away their wickets away.
|N Shah to Root, BEATEN! Excellent start from Naseem! Good length ball outside off, Root looks to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
|12.5 : N Shah to Pope, Good length ball on middle, Pope looks to flick but misses and hits him on the pads. The ball rolls to square leg and the batters take a leg bye.
|12.4 : N Shah to Pope, Full on off, Pope pushes it to mid off.
|12.3 : N Shah to Pope, BIG SHOUT! Good length ball on middle and leg, Pope looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. The Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the stumps.
|12.2 : N Shah to Pope, That took off! Good length ball outside off, that takes off after pitching. Pope leaves it alone. Rizwan does well to collect it.
|12.1 : N Shah to Pope, Shah starts with a good length ball outside off, at 136 kph. Pope lets it go to the keeper.
|11.6 : Naseem Shah comes into the attack. He is the youngest bowler to take a Hat-Trick in Test cricket.
|M Abbas to Root, Good length ball on off, Root looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and it goes towards deep square leg. A couple taken.
|11.5 : M Abbas to Root, Good length ball outside off, Root shoulders arms to it.
|11.4 : M Abbas to Root, Length ball on middle, Root flicks it to square leg.
|11.3 : M Abbas to Root, Good length ball on off, Root strides forward and defends it to cover.
|11.2 : M Abbas to Root, On a length outside off, Root has no problems in leaving it alone.
|11.1 : M Abbas to Root, Good length ball on middle, Root plays it back to the bowler.
|10.6 : S Afridi to Pope, Nicely done! Full delivery outside off, Pope drives it through covers and picks up a couple to end the over.
|10.5 : S Afridi to Pope, Good shot for nothing! Full delivery on middle, Pope drives it straight back. It touches the boot of Afridi and rolls to the stumps at the bowler's end.
|10.4 : S Afridi to Pope, Fullish on middle, Pope pushes it back to the bowler.
|10.3 : S Afridi to Pope, Full ball outside off, Pope lets it go to the keeper.
|10.2 : S Afridi to Pope, On a length outside off, Pope does not bother to play at that one.
|10.1 : S Afridi to Pope, Good length ball outside off, left alone.
|9.6 : M Abbas to Root, The batsman has played it to the point region.
|9.5 : M Abbas to Root, On a length on off, Root blocks it out.
|9.4 : M Abbas to Pope, Full ball on middle, Pope flicks it through mid-wicket and picks up three before the fielder cuts it off.
|M Abbas to Pope, NO BALL! Length ball on off, Pope guides it to the gully region. Abbas oversteps again.
|M Abbas to Pope, NO BALL! Abbas has overstepped! Good length ball on off, Ollie blocks it to the off side.
|9.3 : M Abbas to O Pope, On middle, Ollie pushes it down to mid on.
|9.2 : M Abbas to Pope, Fullish on off, Pope looks to push it off the front foot but it takes the inside edge and goes towards the leg side.
|9.1 : M Abbas to Pope, Good length ball on off, Pope defends it to cover.
|8.6 : S Afridi to Root, BEATEN! Afridi is on fire at the moment! Root is under a lot of pressure! Full delivery outside off, moving away. Root looks to block but fails to get any bat on it.
|8.5 : S Afridi to Root, Outside off, left alone.
|8.4 : S Afridi to Root, BEATEN! Excellent piece of bowling from Afridi! Good length ball outside off, Root attempts to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
|8.3 : S Afridi to Root, Full on middle, Root pushes it to mid on.
|8.2 : S Afridi to Root, BEATEN! Lovely stuff from Afridi! Good length ball outside off, Root looks to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
|S Afridi to Root, NO BALL! Very full delivery on middle, Root plays it well as he defends it to the off side. Afridi has overstepped.
|8.1 : S Afridi to Root, Good length ball outside off, Root shoulders arms to it.
|7.6 : M Abbas to Pope, Good length ball on off, Pope guides it to gully.
|7.5 : M Abbas to Root, Finally, Root is off the mark! It took him 22 balls to do so. Fullish on off, Root plays it to cover and takes a single.
|7.4 : M Abbas to Root, Nicely bowled! Good length ball, nipping in. Root looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|7.3 : M Abbas to Pope, Full ball on off, Pope pushes it to cover and takes a single.
|7.2 : M Abbas to Pope, Well played! Good length ball outside off, Pope guides it through gully and picks up a couple.
|7.1 : M Abbas to Pope, Good length ball on middle, Pope pushes it to mid on.
|6.6 : S Afridi to Root, Fullish ball on off, Root blocks it to cover.
|6.5 : S Afridi to Root, Full ball on middle, Root works it to square leg.
|6.4 : S Afridi to Root, Good length ball outside off, left alone.
|6.3 : S Afridi to Root, Good length ball outside off, Root lets the ball through to the keeper.
|6.2 : S Afridi to Root, Full on off, Root drives it to mid off.
|6.1 : S Afridi to Root, Full ball on off, Root pushes it to point.
|5.6 : M Abbas to Pope, Good length ball on middle, Pope flicks it to mid-wicket. The third umpire checks for a No Ball but is fine. End of another excellent over.
|5.5 : M Abbas to Pope, EDGY FOUR! Unconvincing but England will take it! Good length ball on off, Pope looks to defend but it takes the edge and goes through the gully region for a boundary.
|5.4 : M Abbas to Pope, On a length on off, Pope pushes it to point.
|5.3 : Ollie Pope is the next man in.
|Abbas to Ben Stokes, OUT! TIMBER! It takes something special to get Stokes out and this is one of the best balls you will get to see. You could see the surprise on Stokes' face. Unplayable to be honest. Stokes standing in the crease or outside wouldn't have mattered. One just gets the feeling that delivery would have gotten out many a batters. It is a length delivery, slightly fuller for Stokes as he is a touch ahead of his crease. He looks to defend the original trajectory but the ball mov
|5.2 : M Abbas to Stokes, Full ball on off, Stokes prods forward and blocks it to cover.
|5.1 : M Abbas to Stokes, Good length ball outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
|4.6 : S Afridi to Root, Good length ball on middle, Root defends it back to the bowler.
|4.5 : S Afridi to Root, Good length ball on off, angling in. Root strides forward and blocks it to mid off.
|4.4 : S Afridi to Root, Short ball outside off, Root sways away from it.
|4.3 : S Afridi to Root, On a length on off, Root solidly blocks it to point.
|4.2 : S Afridi to Root, Good length ball outside off, Root lets it through to the keeper.
|4.1 : S Afridi to Root, Full delivery way outside off, Root does not bother playing at that one.
|3.6 : M Abbas to Stokes, A wicket maiden! On middle, Stokes keeps it out.
|3.5 : M Abbas to Stokes, Another solid defense to this ball on middle.
|3.4 : M Abbas to Stokes, On off, it is defended again. Stokes is standing well ahead of his crease to negotiate the swing.
|3.3 : M Abbas to Stokes, Good length and on middle, defended.
|3.2 : Ben Stokes comes out with his side in big trouble.
|M Abbas to Sibley, OUT! Three reds and that turns out to be a waste of a review. Expected that as it looked plumb. England in deep, deep trouble here as they have lost both their openers within the first 4 overs. Abbas has one now. This is on a length and around off, it pitches and jags back in. Sibley fails to put bat on ball and is hit on the pad. An appeal and up goes the finger. Sibley reviews and replays show that the on-field call is the right one. England lose a review too.
Dom Sibley takes the review this time! The Ball Tracker shows all reds. Waste of a review.
|3.1 : M Abbas to Sibley, On a length on middle, Sibley flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|2.6 : S Afridi to Root, On a length on off, Root defends it out onto the pitch.
|2.5 : S Afridi to Root, Good length ball on middle, Root blocks it solidly.
|2.4 : S Afridi to Root, Full ball on off, Root pushes it to cover.
|2.3 : S Afridi to Root, Another appeal! An inside edge saves Root! Full delivery on middle and leg, Root looks to flick but seems to have inside edged it onto the pads. Afridi goes up in huge appeal but nothing from the umpire. The replays confirm that there is an edge on that.
|2.2 : S Afridi to Root, NOT OUT! Excellent review from Joe Root! Afridi gets a lot of bounce due to his height and that's what saved the English skipper. Afridi is on fire at the moment! He is causing all sorts of problems for England. Good length ball around off, nipping in sharply, Root is late into his defense and gets hit on the pads. Afridi and the rest appeal and the umpire raises the dreaded finger. Root takes the review immediately. The Ultra Edge confirms that there is no bat on it. What
Joe Root has been given out LBW! Root takes the review. It is a fair delivery! It is clearly pad first. Good review as the Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the stumps.
|2.1 : S Afridi to Root, OHH! Good shape and carry for Afridi! Good length ball outside off, angling in sharply. Root watches the ball carefully and shoulders arms.
|1.6 : M Abbas to Sibley, EDGY FOUR! Fuller and around middle, it shapes away. Sibley looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the outside edge wide of gully for a boundary.
|1.5 : M Abbas to Sibley, On off, defended.
|1.4 : M Abbas to Sibley, On middle, it is worked through square leg for two. Sibley is off the mark.
|1.3 : M Abbas to Sibley, Outside off, it is left alone.
|1.2 : M Abbas to Sibley, Good delivery! On a length and around off, shapes away a touch. Sibley defends it out nicely.
|1.1 : M Abbas to Sibley, Length and just outside off, left alone.
|0.6 : Mohammad Abbas will bowl from the other end.
|S Afridi to Root, Good length ball outside off, Root leaves it alone. Excellent start from Pakistan.
|0.5 : S Afridi to Root, Full ball outside off, Root lets it go through to the keeper.
|0.4 : Joe Root is the next man in.
|S Afridi to Burns, OUT! LBW! Fantastic review from Pakistan! What a start for them! Just the start they needed! That's why Pakistan's fast bowling line-up is one of the best. Good length ball on middle and leg, which straightens after pitching. Burns looks to push but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Pakistan put in a huge appeal but nothing from the umpire. Azhar takes the review after consulting his teammates. The Ultra Edge shows no bat and the Ball Tracker shows that it is pitching i
Pakistan have taken a review for LBW. Rory Burns is the man in question. The Ultra Edge shows no bat. The Ball Tracker shows that all reds. Burns has to go.
|S Afridi to Burns, FOUR! ENGLAND ARE UNDERWAY IN A TERRIFIC FASHION! Afridi overpitches it on middle, Burns flicks it nonchalantly through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|0.2 : S Afridi to Burns, Excellent follow-up delivery from Afridi! Good length ball outside off, moving away. Burns lets it go to the keeper.
|0.1 : S Afridi to Burns, Afridi starts with a poor one! Good length ball down the leg side, Burns lets it go to the keeper.