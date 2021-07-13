|0.0 : TwoÂ matches done, series done. Pakistan were shocked in the opener, England showed that it was no fluke in the second. As MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan revel seeing the future stocks of their respective countries, can other teams start taking notice? 'Youngsters need to win us games' is the motto of Misbah-ul-Haq. Can Pakistan restore that faith in him? Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI between England and Pakistan in Birmingham.
|... GAME DAY ...
|Why Dhoni and Morgan, do you ask? If you remember, before the 2015 ODI World Cup, there was a tri-series in Australia, which involved the hosts of course, along with England and India. Australia were way too dominant in that series and not surprisingly, pulvarised everyone in the mega tournament to follow. England were able to beat only Scotland and Afghanistan during the World Cup, while India fared way better, reaching the semi finals. However, it was after that, that the teams started to focu
|India have one team playing in England while another is in Sri Lanka. Yet, both teams are equally capable of winning either series. In fact, if social media memes and jokes are to be believed, especially, former England skipper, Michael Vaughan, any team from the Indian T20 League can be as dominant as the senior one! Regarding England, this is not their first-choice team. It is not their B-team either. It is their C-team, which has been made overnight, due to a Covid spread in the original squa
|What's wrong with Pakistan? One would say, lack of match practice. In the pre-Covid era, teams used to tour other countries, play a couple of wam-up matches, getÂ used to the conditions and then begin an international series. Sadly, in this Covid era, practice matches have been abolished and teams can only play an intra-squad game, which is not actually that useful, as a county opposition can be. So, looking on the brighter side, Pakistan have had their two warm-up games done and tonight might s
|WEATHER REPORT - The most frequently talked about topic in England, Ireland and Sri Lanka. NO RAIN CLOUDS in the sky. Conditions pleasant for cricket and we should have an uninterrupted game of cricket. Hurrah!
|TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. It has landed in Ben Stokes' favour and ENGLAND WILL CHASE.
|England (UNCHANGED XI) - Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (C), John SimpsonÂ (WK), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib MahmoodÂ and Matt Parkinson.
|PakistanÂ (UNCHANGED XI) - Imam-ul-Haq,Â Fakhar Zaman, Babar AzamÂ (C), Mohammad RizwanÂ (WK), Saud Shakeel,Â Sohaib Maqsood,Â Shadab Khan,Â Faheem Ashraf,Â Hasan Ali,Â Shaheen AfridiÂ and Haris Rauf.
|Interesting approach from both sides. Pakistan have understandably not panicked and stuck to what they feel is their best XI. England, on the other hand, have resisted the temptation of fielding bench players considering that the series is done and are going with what they believe is their strongest team to inflict a whitewash. Let's hope for a cracker then.
|The players make their way out onto the field. Saqib MahmoodÂ has the first new ball in his hand. Who are the Pakistan openers? Imam-ul-HaqÂ and Fakhar Zaman.
|0.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! Not a bad way to start! Overpitched, on the pads, Imam-ul-HaqÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket to get going with a rollicking boundary.
|0.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Imam-ul-Haq, Outside off, on a length, great comeback by Mahmood, Imam pushes but misses.
|0.3 : Saqib Mahmood to Imam-ul-Haq, What did that hit? There was a noise. On a length, around middle, IUH walks into the defensive push, but misses. The ball perhaps hits the pads and goes through to the keeper.
|0.4 : Saqib Mahmood to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! Second freebie in the over. Half volley, around middle, Imam-ul-HaqÂ flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball slows down as it reaches the ropes but makes it in the end.
|0.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length, outside off, good carry, Imam shoulders arms.
|0.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Imam-ul-Haq, Huge shout for LBW! Turned down. Saqib MahmoodÂ wants a review but Ben StokesÂ shakes his head. On a length, around leg, Imam looked to flick but missed and was hit on the pads, There were two noises heard and Stokes reckons that there was an inside edge. Dear me. UltraEdge shows the noise coming because of the bat hitting the pad while Ball Tracker shows the ball to be hitting leg stump! Reprieve for Imam.
|Lewis GregoryÂ to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman, Around off, on a length, pushed towards cover.
|1.2 : Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman, Around middle, Zaman pushes it down the track.
|1.3 : Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman, Around middle, angling away, Fakhar ZamanÂ looks to work it to the leg side but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. A single taken.
|1.4 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Around middle, on a length, Imam-ul-HaqÂ works it towards short mid-wicket.
|1.5 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Fuller, around off, Imam leans and drives it towards mid off.
|1.6 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Around off, angling away, pushed towards mid off.
|2.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, 'NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!' screeches Imam. Where was Fakhar going? Around middle, Fakhar ZamanÂ tucked it towards short mid-wicket and started to run blindly. But Imam, who had his eyes open, saw the fielder coming in and sent his partner back. That would have been a suicidal run.
|2.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, On middle and off, pushed towards the off side.
|2.4 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, On a good length, around middle, angling away, extra bounce, FZ punches it towards cover.
|2.3 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Good effort by Matt Parkinson, but in vain.Â On a good length, around middle, Zaman looks to defend but the ball moves away and squares him up. The outside edge is taken and it goes past second slip through third man. Parkinson gets across to his right from that position and slides to his right to push the ball away. He misses and the ball hits his left knee. It deflects away and Matt tries to stop the ball again. This time, he is able to push the ball a
|2.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, Around middle, on a good length again, Fakhar ZamanÂ misses his flick and is hit on the pads.
|2.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, Around middle and leg, nudged straight to short mid-wicket.
|3.1 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length, around middle, Imam-ul-HaqÂ looks to flick but gets a leading edge to cover.
|3.2 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! That's his third boundary and all in the same zone! On a length, around middle, Imam gets across and works it neatly through mid-wicket. Moves to 12 from 11 balls.
|3.3 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length, around middle, IUH walks across and defends it down to mid off.
|3.4 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Ooohh... this is pushed across the left hander, Imam-ul-HaqÂ looks to force itÂ through the off side but gets an inside edge past the stumps towards fine leg. A run taken.
|3.5 : Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman, Down the leg side, Fakhar ZamanÂ tucks it towards fine leg for one.
|3.6 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Outside off, on a length, left alone.
|4.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, Around middle, pushed towards cover. Again, indecision in the running as Zaman wants a single but Imam doesn't.
|4.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, Around middle, on middle and leg, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|4.3 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, Once again, not offering any width to the batter, it is a back of a length ball on off, kept out.
|4.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, WIDE. Down the leg side,Â Fakhar ZamanÂ misses his flick.
|4.4 : Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, Another WIDE, down the leg side, Zaman misses his flick again.
|Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman, OUT! CAUGHT IN THE SLIPS! Fakhar ZamanÂ goes early again. Saqib MahmoodÂ strikes early again. The bounce does the southpaw in. On a good length, around middle, Zaman looks to push at it. But the away angle and the extra bounce, cramp him for room. The ball hits the top half of the bat, around the outside edge and flies to second slip. Good leaping catch by Zak Crawley.
|Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam,Â walks in at number 3, replacingÂ Fakhar Zaman.
|4.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Fuller, around off, driven back to the bowler.
|4.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Around off, solidly defended.
|5.1 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! Fine shot. Short, around off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ punches it through point. The fielder gets a hand to it but still, the ball races away to the fence.
|5.2 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Around middle, on a length, Imam flicks it straight to short mid-wicket.
|5.3 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, On a length, around off, angling away, IUH shoulders arms.
|5.4 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, WIDE. Down the leg side, Imam-ul-HaqÂ misses his flick.
|Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length, around off, angling away, Imam shoulders arms.
|5.5 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Full, straight, around middle, angling away, the southpaw comes forward and shoulders arms.Â
|5.6 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Full, around off, IUH drives it straight to mid off.
|6.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Around a good length, outside off, pushed towards point.
|6.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, This is angled into the right hander, Babar AzamÂ works it towards mid on.
|6.3 : It has gone a touch overcast. Robert Key on air mentions that we might have an odd shower or two. The wind is picking up as well. Let's hope the clouds are blown away.
|Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Fuller, around off, Babar drives it straight to mid on again.
|6.4 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Full, around off, the skipper looks to drive but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid on.
|6.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Fine yorker, around middle, dug out, watchfully.
|6.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Outside off, left alone.
|7.1 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Full, on middle, driven towards mid on.
|7.2 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Around off, driven straight to cover.
|7.3 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ looks to flick but gets an outside edge to point.
|7.4 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! LuckyÂ boundary. Around middle, Imam-ul-HaqÂ looks to defend but gets an outside edge. The ball flies past second slip to the third man fence.
|7.5 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Full and on middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|7.6 : Lewis Gregory to Imam-ul-Haq, Outside off, left alone.
|8.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|8.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Outside off, left alone.
|8.3 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Action replay of the previous delivery.
|8.4 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, On a good length, around middle, blocked out.
|8.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Another back foot defense on offer.
|8.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Outside off, Babar pushes for a single to cover and sets off, but is sent back.
|Craig OvertonÂ to bowl now.
|9.1 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Down the leg side, nudged straight to fine leg for a single.
|9.2 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, FOUR! Around middle, Babar AzamÂ flicks it uppishly but it is wide of mid-wicket and meets the fence.
|9.3 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Around off, Babar is squared up as he looks to defend. The edge falls safely on the off side.
|9.4 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Around off, solidly defended.
|9.5 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Fuller, outside off, driven straight to cover.
|9.6 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Around off, on a length, the skipper defends. Pakistan are 35/1 at the end of Powerplay 1. Not many wickets lost, but they need to get a move on.
|POWERPLAY 2 has been signalled. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. There is a bowling change as well. Here's Brydon Carse.
|10.1 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length, outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ pushes but misses.
|10.2 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length again, around off, this time it is left alone.
|10.3 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Fuller, wider outside off, Imam shoulders arms again.
|10.4 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Short, outside off, IUH punches it straight to point.
|10.5 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Around off, this time Imam-ul-HaqÂ walks into the shot and pushes it towards mid off.
|10.6 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! Fine shot to end the over. A touch short, around middle, Imam swivels and pulls it behind square leg to end the over well.
|11.1 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, On a length, outside off, Babar AzamÂ flirts with it and nearly nicks it behind.
|11.2 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Similar ball, this time it is left alone.
|11.3 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Fuller, outside off, driven straight to cover.
|11.4 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, This one nips back in, Babar looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|11.5 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, FOUR! That is a fine, fine shot. Fractionally, short, around middle, Babar AzamÂ just swivels a touch and pulls this away. But there is no power in the shot. It is pure placement, just guiding the ball to the mid-wicket fence. The stand moves to 22 from 43 balls.
|11.6 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Around middle, Azam nudges it wide of mid on, to his right and gets a couple. Moves to 10 from 25 balls.
|12.1 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length, around middle, Imam-ul-HaqÂ works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|12.2 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Similar ball, angling into the right hander, Babar AzamÂ rolls his wrists over the ball and nudges it wide of mid on for a run.
|12.3 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Excellent running. Fuller, around off, Imam just pushes it down the ground. Sees that mid off is a touch wide and takes a quick single. Good judgement.
|12.4 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Around off, on a good length, Babar defends solidly.
|12.5 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, This one kicks off after pitching, on a good length, Azam is squared up but manages to push the ball away to point.
|12.6 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Fuller, wide outside off, let through.
|13.1 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Fuller, around off, angling in from around the wicket. Imam-ul-HaqÂ works it towards short mid-wicket.
|13.2 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Around middle, Imam drives it on the up towards mid on.
|13.3 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Down the leg side, IUH misses his flick. No wide signalled, must have hit the pad.
|13.4 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Outside off, on a length, Imam-ul-HaqÂ punches it through the covers for a couple.
|13.5 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Back ofÂ a length, outside off, pushed towards cover.
|13.6 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Down the leg side, Imam works it through mid-wicket for a single. The stand moves to 30 from 56 balls.
|14.1 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length, outside off, angling away, Imam-ul-HaqÂ shoulders arms.
|14.2 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Oops! A short ball, around middle, angling away, IUH looks to pull but the ball comes on slowly after pitching. Takes the bottom edge and goes on the bounce behind. The keeper, John Simpson,Â dives to his left and takes it in front of first slip.
|14.3 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Fuller, around off, Imam drives it towards mid off.
|14.4 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Around off, Imam drives it on the up towards mid off.
|14.5 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, A short ball, around middle and leg, IUH helps it through square leg for a single.
|14.6 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, WIDE. Slips down the radar, down the leg side, on a length, Babar AzamÂ misses his flick.
|Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Back of a length, around off, Babar nudges it through mid-wicket and takes the single to keep the strike.
|15.1 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Fuller, outside off, a touch wide, Babar AzamÂ drives but finds cover. Gives a big grin to his partner. It was there for the drive and runs were there on offer, but he just could not pierce the gap.
|15.2 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Outside off, the length is held back a touch, Babar defends it back down the track.
|15.3 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Magnificent delivery. On a good length, outside off, Azam goes to push at it but at the last moment, decides to let it go. Is late though and gets beaten, but had he not held himself back, he would have been walking back to the pavillion. That ball straightened after pitching.
|15.4 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Fuller, around off, the skipper works it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|15.5 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, On a good length, around middle and off, BA defends it down the track.
|15.6 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Slower delivery, outside off, on a length, Babar AzamÂ watches it go into the keeper's gloves.
|16.1 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Fuller, around off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ drives it on the up towards cover.
|16.2 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq,Â A short ball, around middle, Imam swivels and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 2000 RUNS UP FOR IMAM IN ODIS!
|16.3 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Short and around off, defended.
|16.4 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, DIRECT HIT WOULD HAVE HAD BABAR AZAM! A short ball, around off, Babar nudged it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Babar was a goner.
|16.5 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Outside off, on a length, Imam mistimes his punch towards point.
|16.6 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Around middle, nudged though square leg for a single.
|DRINKS BREAK.
|17.1 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Outside off, steered behind point for a single.
|17.2 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Around off, nudged wide of mid-wicket for a run.
|17.3 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Full, outside off, Imam looks to drive but gets an outside edge towards third man. A run taken.
|17.4 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Around off, clipped through mid-wicket for one more.
|17.5 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|17.6 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Down the leg side, flicked behind square leg for a couple.
|18.1 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam,Â On a good length, outside off, Babar AzamÂ punches it towards cover.
|18.2 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Short ball, around off, Babar pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|18.3 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, FOUR! CRISP! Half volley outside off, Azam leans and drives it through the covers.
|18.4 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam,Â Oohh... ouch. Extra bounce. On a good length, around off, the skipper hops and looks to work it through the leg side but gets hit on the midriff.
|18.5 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Around off, this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|18.6 : Brydon Carse to Imam-ul-Haq, Full, around off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ pushes it out towards cover.
|19.1 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Around off, on a length, pushed towards cover.
|19.2 : Blue skies, finally! The sun is out in full bloom now.
|Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Another length ball, around middle, Babar AzamÂ nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
|Run out? There is a direct hit and it is referred upstairs. Babar looks in though. Yes, the replay confirms.
|19.3 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, NOT OUT. Safe as a house. But there are communication issues with these two. Around off, Imam punched it towards cover and called for a single. Babar responded but then, got sent back. The fielder at cover-point stopped the ball, took an aim and fired his missile. Hit the stumps at the bowler's end and got the crowd excited, but when referred upstairs, one replay was enough to indicate that Babar was back in.
|19.4 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length, outside off, angling away, Imam-ul-HaqÂ steers it towards third man for a run.
|19.5 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Around middle, short in length, the skipper nudges it wide of mid-wicket for a single.
|19.6 : Craig Overton to Imam-ul-Haq, Down the leg side, Imam tucks it towards fine leg for one more.Â
|A loud cheer goes around the ground as Ben StokesÂ takes matters into his own hands.
|20.1 : Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, Starts off with a straightish ball, Imam-ul-HaqÂ tickles it towards fine leg for a single.
|20.2 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, Around off, on a length, Babar AzamÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|20.3 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, FOUR! TONK! That was hit really hard. Stokes bangs it in and Babar immediately hangs back. Pulls it with authority through mid-wicket. Moves to 32 from 50 balls, in a stand of 62 from 96.
|20.4 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, Fuller, outside off, Babar drives it straight to short extra cover.
|20.5 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, Outside off, this is driven on the up through the covers for a run.
|20.6 : Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, Ahhh... another piece of miscommunication.Â Around off, angling away, Imam punched it behind point and set off for a single. Now, third man had to cover some area to his left and there was a big opportunity for the second. Accordingly, Babar turned blind for the second. But for some reason, Imam is happy with the single and sends his skipper back. Poor running.
|We are going to see spin for the first time. Matt Parkinson,Â the wrist spinner from Lancashire, is onto bowl.
|21.1 : Matt Parkinson to Imam-ul-Haq, Full, around off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ is straightaway down the track to push the ball down to long on for a single.
|21.2 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Around middle and leg, Babar AzamÂ works it straight to square leg.
|21.3 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Uses his feet, does Babar, gets to the pitch of the ball and flicks it towards short mid-wicket.
|21.4 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Looped up, outside off, Azam lunges and defends towards cover.
|21.5 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Fuller, around off, BA drives it towards long off for a single.
|21.6 : Matt Parkinson to Imam-ul-Haq, Around middle, Imam tucks it through mid-wicket for one. Three singles from Parkinson's first over. It will be interesting to see how he goes today. In the previous two games, he has come on at a time when Pakistan were struggling, having lost 3-4 wickets. Today, he has come on in the middle of a good partnership.
|22.1 : Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, Fuller, around middle and leg, Imam-ul-HaqÂ flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|22.2 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, Fractionally short, outside off, Babar AzamÂ cuts it behind point for a couple. The stand moves to 70 from 106 balls.
|22.3 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, On a good length, around off, Babar works it towards short mid-wicket.
|22.4 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, Fuller, around off, angling in, Azam works it towards square leg.
|22.5 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, Around off, on a length, left alone.
|22.6 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, On a good length, outside off, the skipper punches it behind point for a couple. We should have been done with the over but the umpire is not done yet. He is actually talking to Stokes and probably telling him that he is too close to overstepping. Just a friendly warning, one supposes. No no ball signalled.
|23.1 : Matt Parkinson to Imam-ul-Haq, Fuller, around middle, Imam-ul-HaqÂ comes down the track and pushes it towards long on for a single.
|23.2 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Tossed up, around off, Babar AzamÂ comes down the track now and flicks, but finds short mid-wicket.
|23.3 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, FOUR! Up and over. That was thrashed. Full, outside off, Babar AzamÂ gets underneath it and blasts it over Ben StokesÂ at mid off. Just for a brief moment, Stokes thought he could get across to his right but the ball went well over him.
|23.4 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Slower through the air, around off, Babar is down the track this time, pushing the ball down to long on for a run.
|23.5 : Matt Parkinson to Imam-ul-Haq, The googly, outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ goes back and cuts it to the right of Saqib MahmoodÂ at short third man. Deep point gets to the ball and the batters take three runs. 100 UP FOR PAKISTAN. 157 balls left.
|23.6 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Floated, around middle and off, Azam pushes it past the bowler, towards long off for one. 10 from the over.
|24.1 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, Around middle, Babar AzamÂ nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
|24.2 : Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, On a good length, outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ steers it through third man for a run. 50 UP FOR IMAM-UL-HAQ. In just 66 balls. He should have been out lbw in the very first over, which the umpire did not give and Stokes did not review, but since then, he has been excellent.
|24.3 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, A short ball, around off, Babar pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|24.4 : Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, EDGED, FOUR! No slip and Imam profits. Short and wide outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ throws his bat at it as he looks to cut. But he is too close to the ball and gets a thick outside edge. It flies towards first slip but that area is vacant. The ball then races down to the third man fence.
|24.5 : Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, A quick bouncer, around middle, Imam thinks about the pull but then bails out. Stokes has two men in the deep on the leg side for the pull or hook.
|24.6 : Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, Outside off, steered towards third man. Surprisingly, Imam wants the second but this time, Babar denies. The stand moves to 90 from 122 balls.
|25.1 : Matt Parkinson to Imam-ul-Haq, Full, around middle, Imam-ul-HaqÂ comes down the track and defends.
|25.2 : Matt Parkinson to Imam-ul-Haq, A touch short, around middle, Imam nudges it through square leg for a single.
|25.3 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Fuller, outside off, Babar AzamÂ pushes it through the covers for a run.
|25.4 : Matt Parkinson to Imam-ul-Haq, Around middle, the googly, IUH comes down the track and hits it straight back to the bowler. Parkinson misfields but short mid-wicket quickly mops up.
|25.5 : Matt Parkinson to Imam-ul-Haq, OUT! BOWLED! Boy o boy, that's a ripper from Matt 'Warne' Parkinson! Tell you what, Shadab Khan will be loving this in the dressing room. It is England who are going to bat second. Beautifully tossed up, wide outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ reaches out to drive. But the ball pitches, spins in a mile, goes past the inside edge and hits the stumps! Just a little bit of rough outside the left-hander's off stump and that was enough for the ball to spin. The 92-run stan
|Mohammad RizwanÂ walks in at number 4, replacing Imam-ul-Haq.
|25.6 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ defends solidly. 2 runs and a wicket in the over, Matt Parkinson's figures read 3-0-15-1.
|26.1 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, Full, around middle, this is driven through mid on. The fielder quickly gets across to his left and makes a good stop.
|26.2 : Ben Stokes to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, pushed through cover for a single.
|26.3 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, A short ball, pulled to deep square leg for a run.
|26.4 : Ben Stokes to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! A short ball, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|26.5 : Ben Stokes to Mohammad Rizwan, WIDE.Â Short and down the leg side, Rizwan misses out on the pull.
|Ben Stokes to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run.
|26.6 : Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, No run.
|27.1 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, No run.
|27.2 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Full again, this time Rizwan connects with his sweep and gets it powerfully through mid-wicket.
|27.3 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, WIDE. Down the leg side, Rizwan looks to sweep but misses again.
|Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, nudged to the leg side for a run.
|27.4 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Outside off, Babar pushes it towards long on for a single, 50 FOR THE SKIPPER.
|27.5 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, pushed towards mid on.
|27.6 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, A full ball, outside off, Rizwan looks to paddle but gets a top edge over the keeper, through fine leg. A couple taken.
|28.1 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, Full, around middle, pushed towards mid on.
|0.0 : Lewis GregoryÂ is into the attack. 4-0-15-0 so far.
|28.2 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, Short, outside off, pushed towards cover.
|28.3 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, Outside off, this is steered towards third man for a single.
|28.4 : Lewis Gregory to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, bunted through the covers for a run.
|28.5 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, SIX! Powerful hit! A short ball, outside off, Babar launches into it and pulls it massively over mid-wicket!
|28.6 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, Outside off, steered through third man for a single.
|29.1 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, FOUR! Fine shot. Looped up, outside off, Babar AzamÂ comes down the track and lofts it over mid off. He is just starting to find his groove.
|29.2 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Down the leg side, Babar looks to sweep but the ball hits his right glove, then the wrist and then drops down to the leg side.
|29.3 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
|29.4 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Down the leg side, the googly, nudged through fine leg for a single.
|29.5 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, watchfully defended to the leg side.
|29.6 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Around off, short in length, punched towards cover for a single.
|30.1 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, A short ball, outside off, Babar hacks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|30.2 : Lewis Gregory to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, dabbed to third man for a run.
|30.3 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, A short ball, around off, Azam pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder gets to the ball and then dives near the ropes to pull the ball back in. Three runs taken.
|30.4 : Lewis Gregory to Mohammad Rizwan, A short ball, delivered from the back of the hand, Rizwan looks to pull but the ball hits his gloves and goes down the leg side.
|30.5 : Lewis Gregory to Mohammad Rizwan, A short ball, outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one more.
|30.6 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, Another short ball, Babar pulls it through mid-wicket for one more.
|31.1 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Short, outside off, Babar AzamÂ cuts it behind point for a single.
|0.0 : Mid on goes back now.
|31.2 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, The googly, around off, Mohammad RizwanÂ backs away and punches it through the covers for a run.
|31.3 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Around middle, short in length, Babar punches it down to long on for one.
|31.5 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Around the middle stump, pushed towards long on for a single.
|31.6 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Fuller, outside off, driven wide of mid off for a run.
|32.1 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, Outside off, on a length, Babar AzamÂ drives it straight to mid off.
|31.4 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, DROPPED! That was a toughie. Fuller, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ lunges to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards the keeper. Now, John SimpsonÂ is moving to his right and he has to change direction to his left, as the ball has hit the inside edge. Cannot hang on.
|32.2 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, FOUR! VIOLENCE! Short ball, around off, Babar pulls it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. 50-STAND IS UP IN 39 BALLS!
|32.3 : Lewis Gregory to Babar Azam, Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
|32.4 : Lewis Gregory to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! The body language is changing now, for Pakistan. They seem a lot more confident. Full, around middle, Rizwan punches this uppishly, right at his partner. Babar ducks and the ball races to the left of mid on, to the fence behind. Rizwan moves to 23 from 20 balls.
|32.5 : Lewis Gregory to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller, around off, watchfully defended.
|32.6 : Lewis Gregory to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, MR pushes it towards mid on for a quick single. Good running. 10 from the over, Lewis GregoryÂ has been at the receiving end today - 7-0-42-0 so far.
|DRINKS BREAK. Wow. Pakistan are finally back. Babar Azam amongst the runs means that the batting usually looks comfortable. He is looking well set to get to his 14th ODI century. 17 overs left. The stage is left. Is 300 coming? England have not quite been able to get the breakthroughs consistently today and hence, the bowlers have gone for runs. Can they bounce back in the death stages?
|33.1 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller, around middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ defends it to the leg side. A single taken.
|33.2 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Outside off, fuller in length, spinning away, Babar AzamÂ looks to drive but the ball takes the outside edge and dies through the slip region. A run taken.
|33.3 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, worked through mid on for one.
|33.4 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, SIX! Fantastic hit! Tossed up, outside off, Babar comes down the track and launches this over mid off, who is three quarters of the way towards the ropes. Does not matter. Sails well over the ropes! Moves to 84 from 91 balls and the stand is worth 65 from 47 deliveries.
|33.5 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Around off, pushed down to long on for a run.
|33.6 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, The googly to end the over, around off, MR defends. 10 from the over, 20 in the last 2.
|Brydon CarseÂ comes on now. 5-0-20-0 so far.
|34.1 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Around off, Babar AzamÂ helps it through square leg for a single.
|34.2 : Brydon Carse to Mohammad Rizwan, Short, outside off, a touch wide, Mohammad RizwanÂ throws his bat at it and mistimes it through the covers for a run.
|34.3 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, ALMOST! Yorker, outside off, Babar, backing away to the leg side, attempts to push it through the off side but misses. Seemed like a woody sound was heard but the ball just missed the off stump!
|34.4 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Around off, on a length, Babar defends it close to his body. Looks to tap and run to the off side but the bowler quickly gets to the ball. However, they still make it through for the single.
|34.5 : Brydon Carse to Mohammad Rizwan, Short, around off, Rizwan pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|34.6 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|Saqib MahmoodÂ returns. 5-2-14-1 so far.
|35.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan, On a length, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ guides it towards third man for a single.
|35.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, A short ball, outside off, Babar AzamÂ mistimes his pull towards mid on.
|35.3 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Great shot, good fielding. Good cricket all around. Fractionally short, outside off, Babar cuts it behind point. The timing is sweet and the ball races away towards the point fence. But Craig OvertonÂ races across to his left from sweeper cover, dives to his left and in one go, quickly gets up and releases the ball towards the keeper. Excellent. Two runs taken.
|35.4 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Another couple. Babar moves to 91 from 99 balls. A short ball, around middle, Azam helps it through square leg.
|35.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Short again, the cut shot again, Overton again. This time, it is straight to him and the batsmen get a single.
|35.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, angling in, Rizwan helps it through square leg for one more. Moves to 30 from 29 balls.
|36.1 : Brydon Carse to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, on a length, Mohammad RizwanÂ pushes it towards cover.
|36.2 : Brydon Carse to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Sweet timing again! A short ball, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ pulls it through mid-wicket and the ball races away! The stand moves to 81 from 63 balls.
|36.3 : Brydon Carse to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, Rizwan guides it towards third man for a single.
|36.4 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Dropped short, outside off, Babar mistimes his pull to mid on.
|36.5 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, FOUR! Excellent batting. Carse drops it short again, outside off, Babar AzamÂ latches onto the pull and hits it through mid-wicket, finding the gap with ease. A hit away from the century as he moves to 96.
|36.6 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Outside off, short in length, Azam taps it behind point for a run.10 from the over, 200 UP FOR PAKISTAN. This last 50 has taken 39 balls, the fastest for Pakistan today.Â Brydon Carse'sÂ figures read 7-0-34-0 so far.
|37.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, FOUR! If only you could hear the roar! The crowd has gone bonkers. Babar Azam reaches his 14th ODI century in 104 balls. To imagine that it took him 15 balls to get his first run, it is commendable to see him cover up for the time taken early on and the composure shown. A real captain's knock, able to absorb the pressure and transfer it onto the opposition. Gets there by crunching it through point. He leaps in theÂ air and punches his fists, showing how much th
|37.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Outside off, steered towards third man for a single.
|37.3 : Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, worked through square leg for a run.
|37.4 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Length ball, outside off, Babar flays hard without moving his feet and misses.
|37.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, A short ball, around middle, Azam pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|37.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, pushed towards cover for a run.
|Craig OvertonÂ returns. 6-0-26-0 so far.
|38.1 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, Short, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ cuts it through point for a couple.
|0.0 : A slight halt in play. While completing the second run on the previous ball, he dived and while doing so, his hhead jerked a touch and the helmet hit the ground. That can hurt. The physio has been called for.
|38.2 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, Rizwan works it through mid-wicket for a single. Moves to 40 from 36 balls.
|38.3 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Outside off, on a length, Babar AzamÂ waits for the ball to arrive and then plays this extremely late through the vacant slip cordon towards third man. Two runs taken. 100-RUN STAND UP IN 76 BALLS!
|38.4 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Similar ball, similar shot, Azam does a repeat of the previous shot but gets a single this time.
|38.6 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Around off, Azam works it towards point and takes a quick single, beating the shy from the fielder towards the non-striker's end. The throw misses the stumps.
|38.5 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
|39.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, A short ball, outside off, Babar AzamÂ pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|39.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! WALLOP! Short, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ gets on top of the bounce, leaps and pulls it through mid-wicket. The ball races away.
|39.3 : Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan, A rare swing and a miss. Outside off, on a length, Rizwan walks into the shot and looks to thrash it through the off side but misses.
|39.4 : Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, coming in, MR tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|39.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, FOUR! There he goes again. Short, outside off, Babar AzamÂ pulls it over wide mid on. This is the final over before the fielding restrictions get lifted. Remember, from the 41st over, you can have 5 fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Babar moves to 112 from 112 balls. The stand is worth 113 in 84 deliveries.
|39.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Outside off, on a length, coming in, Azam backs away and from the middle-and-off line, pushes the ball to third man for one. 11 from the over, Saqib Mahmood's figures read 8-2-40-1 so far.
|POWERPLAY 3 time. 5 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle now. Can Pakistan get 100 in the last 10?
|40.1 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single.
|40.2 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, angling in, Mohammad RizwanÂ works it through mid-wicket for a run.
|40.3 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, A short ball, outside off, into the body, coming in with the angle, Babar AzamÂ comes down the track and pulls it towards backward square leg for one.
|40.4 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! A bit streaky but he will take it to get to his HALF CENTURY. In 42 balls. A length ball, around middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ gets across, looks to paddle but the ball takes the top edge and flies very fine, to the fine leg fence. The stand moves to 121 from 89 balls.
|40.5 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, A length ball, outside off, cutting back in sharply, Rizwan looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. He is in pain but manages to take a leg bye.
|40.6 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, A short ball, down the leg side, Babar looks to tuck but misses. The ball goes off his pads through fine leg and a couple of leg byes are taken. 10 from the over, 21 in the last 2.
|Gamble. Massive one. Matt ParkinsonÂ is back on. 7-0-46-1 so far.
|41.1 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Full, around off, Mohammad RizwanÂ works it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|41.2 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, whipped through mid-wicket for a brace again.
|41.3 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Full, outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
|41.4 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Short, outside off, Babar AzamÂ cuts it to sweeper cover for a run.
|41.5 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Down the leg side, Rizwan gets across, looks to sweep, misses the ball but atÂ the last moment, manages to get some bat on it. The ball rolls off the under edge through fine leg. A single taken.
|41.6 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, FOUR! Bad last ball spoils the over! Short, outside off, Babar camps back and punches it through the covers. Long off rushes to his left but cannot get there! 11 from the over, 32 in the last 3.
|42.1 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan,Â Full, down the leg side, Mohammad RizwanÂ falls over and flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|42.2 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, FOUR! WHACK! Just a fraction bit short, around off, but Babar AzamÂ is quickly onto the pull. Backs away and lashes it through mid-wicket.
|42.3 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Has hit one onto his calf there. Around off, Azam looks to punch but gets a thick inside edge onto his calf or ankle.Â Winces in pain. A run taken.
|42.4 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, Slower delivery, outside off, Rizwan steersÂ it behind point for a single.
|42.5 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, WIDE. Another slower ball, this is down the leg side. Azam misses his tuck.
|Craig Overton to Babar Azam, Another slower delivery, short in length, the skipper pulls it towards fine leg for a run.
|42.6 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, Short, outside off, Rizwan punches it through the covers. Sweeper cover gets across to his left, slides and stops the ball, keeping the batsmen to a couple. 11 from this over as well, 43 in the last 4.
|43.1 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam,Â DROPPED! Oh nearly! Juicy full toss, outside off, Babar AzamÂ comes down the track and slams it towards short mid-wicket. Actually, he mishits it. But still, the ball goes powerfully to Brydon CarseÂ over there, who cannot hang on.
|43.2 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam,Â Short and outside off, cut through point for a single.
|43.3 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Full, down the leg side, Mohammad RizwanÂ sweeps it past Dawid MalanÂ at short fine leg, to his right, to meet the fence. 150-RUN STAND IS UP, IN 106 BALLS!
|43.4 : Matt Parkinson to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, this is pushed through point for a run.
|43.5 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, SIX! Floated up by Parkinson, around off, Babar comes down the track and swings this through the line over long on! Babar moves to 133 from 124 balls.
|43.6 : Matt Parkinson to Babar Azam, Short, around off, Azam backs away and punches it through cover for one. 13 from the over, 56 in the last 5!
|44.2 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run.
|44.1 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, TOP EDGE, LANDS SAFELY! No idea how has that not been taken. A short ball, outside off, Babar AzamÂ backs away and looks to pull. But the change of pace does him in. The top edge is induced and the ball goes straight up in the air. Matt ParkinsonÂ is there at mid off while Ben StokesÂ is at mid on. But both are at the edge of the circle and neither can get to the ball as it lands just beside the stumps at the bowler's end!
|44.3 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Fuller, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ pushes it uppishly, to the left of the bowler, wide of mid off, to his right, to the fence down the ground. Rizwan moves to 70 from 53 balls.
|44.2 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, A short ball, outside off, Babar pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
|44.4 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, angling away, Rizwan guides it towards third man for a run.
|44.5 : Craig Overton to Mohammad Rizwan,Â Similar ball, dabbed towards point for one more.
|44.6 : Craig Overton to Babar Azam, FOUR! A short ball, outside off, Babar pull it through mid-wicket for another boundary. 12 from the over, 68 in the last 6!
|Brydon Carse comes back on. 7-0-34-0 are his figures so far.
|45.1 : Brydon Carse to Mohammad Rizwan, Carse bowls a low full toss on middle, Rizwan works it to mid on and crosses over for a run.
|45.2 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, SIX! This is some hitting we are seeing the last few overs. Brilliant from Azam. Carse was looking for the yorker again but misses his length. Ends up bowling it full on middle, Azam lifts it over long on for a maximum.
|45.3 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Short on middle, Azam clears his front leg and then looks to pull but mistimes it to mid on for one.Â
|45.4 : Brydon Carse to Mohammad Rizwan, PLAY AND A MISS! Shortish on the pads, Rizwan takes a few steps forward and then looks to pull but fails to get any bat on it.
|45.5 : Brydon Carse to Mohammad Rizwan, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rizwan walks off and this ends a very big partnership. A wonderful one for Pakistan. Mohammad Rizwan departs after playing an excellent knock. He gave this innings real impetus. Shortish down the leg side, Rizwan looks to pull but seems to have gotten the gloves back to the keeper, John Simpson who takes it. England appeal but the umpire waits for a long while before he raises the finger. Rizwan does not bother reviewing as he walks stra
|Sohaib Maqsood comes out at number 5.Â
|45.6 : Brydon Carse to Sohaib Maqsood, EDGED AND FOUR! Perfect start from Sohaib Maqsood! Good length ball around off, Maqsood shuffles across and then opens the face of the bat and then guides it to third man for a boundary.
|Saqib mahmood is into the attack now. Can he finish well for England?
|46.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Good start from Mahmood! He bowls it full and outside off, just inside the tramline. Azam lets it go to the keeper.Â
|46.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Excellent running! Mahmood bowls a low full toss outside off, Azam drives it wide of long off. Azam calls for two and makes it before the throw reaches to the keeper's end.Â
|46.3 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, WIDE! Very full way outside the tramline outside off, Azam does not play at that. Wided.
|Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Very full outside off, Azam digs it out to deep point. Moves to 149 with a single.
|46.4 : Saqib Mahmood to Sohaib Maqsood, WIDE! Down the leg side, Maqsood moves across and looks to flick but misses. Wided. 300 up for Pakistan.Â
|46.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Sohaib Maqsood, Short ball around off, Maqsood sways away from it.Â
|46.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Sohaib Maqsood, FOUR! Spoils the over! Short ball on middle and leg, Maqsood swivels and then pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 8 runs from it.
|47.1 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, 150 up for Babar Azam! First one in ODIs and it has been a dominant innings from the Pakistan skipper. Good length ball outside off, Azam punches it to deep cover for one to reach his milestone.Â
|47.2 : Brydon Carse to Sohaib Maqsood, OUT! CAUGHT! The tactics of bowling short works for Brydon Carse! TheÂ dangerous Maqsood goes cheaply. He can be a dangerous batsman at the death. Short ball on middle, Maqsood looks to pull but fails to get the required timing and the distance on it. It goes to deep mid-wicket where James Vince takes the catch.Â
|Hasan Ali has been promoted up the order. No surprises here as Hasan has shown before that he can hit the long ball.Â
|47.3 : Brydon Carse to Hasan Ali, EDGED AND FOUR! Hasan Ali is away with a boundary. Good length ball around off, Ali looks to smack it to the leg side but gets a top edge and it goes over the keeper for a boundary.
|47.4 : Brydon Carse to Hasan Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Carse gets his third wicket and there will be no fireworks from Hasan Ali in this game! Short ball around off, Hasan Ali clears his front leg and looks to pull but it takes the top edge and goes to mid-wicket where Zak Crawley settles under it and takes a comfortable catch.Â
|Faheem Ashraf comes out now.
|47.5 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, Slower ball on middle, Azam waits for it and then pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|An appeal for run out taken upstairs! Babar Azam looks short of his crease. No, no he has made it in but by just.
|47.6 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, NOT OUT! Azam is in! Terrific throw from Dawid Malan. Good length ball outside off, Azam cuts it to point and takes off for a single. Malan collects and has a shy at the bowler's end and hits. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that Azam has dragged his bat in.Â
|48.1 : Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam, Fullish ball outside off, Azam lifts it to deep cover for one.Â
|48.2 : Saqib Mahmood to Faheem Ashraf, SIX! What a start to his innings, Faheem Ashraf! Short ball on middle, Ashraf pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.Â
|48.3 : Saqib Mahmood to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! EDGED AND FOUR! 10 from balls for Faheem Ashraf! Short ball around middle, Ashraf looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it goes over the keeper for a boundary.
|48.4 : Mid on drops back to the boundary now.
|Saqib Mahmood to Faheem Ashraf, Short ball around middle, Ashraf looks to pull but misses.Â
|48.5 : Saqib Mahmood to Faheem Ashraf, WIDE! Loose from Mahmood! Very full down the leg side, Ashraf looks to swing it away but misses. Wide given.
|Saqib Mahmood to Faheem Ashraf, OUT! TIMBER! Faheem Ashraf goes but he has done his job. Good length ball on off, Ashraf looks to swing it away but is early into the shot. He misses and the ball uproots the timber. Pakistan are losing some wickets towards the end.Â
|Shadab Khan makes his way out to the middle.
|48.6 : Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust! Pakistan are losing wickets in search for a big finish! Full outside off, Shadab Khan looks to drive it to the off side but it goes off the outside edge to John Simpson who takes a comfortable catch. One more over to go. Saud Shakeel is the next man in.Â
|49.1 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, FOUR! Excellent start to the final over for Pakistan! Shortish on middle, Azam pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
|49.2 : Brydon Carse to Babar Azam, OUT! CAUGHT! The Edgbaston crowd stands and applauds for what has been a magnificent knock from Babar Azam.Â Full ball outside off, Azam looks to lift it over the off side but it takes the top edge and goes to point where Dawid Malan takes a comfortable catch.Â
|Shaheen Afridi is the next man in.
|49.3 : Brydon Carse to Saud Shakeel, Short ball around off, Shakeel looks to pull but it goes off the inner half to fine leg for a single.
|49.4 : Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi, OUT! CAUGHT! 5-fer for Brydon Carse! Pakistan 9 down now with two more balls to go! Short on off, Afridi looks to pull but it goes off the top edge to mid on where James Vince takes the simplest of catches. This has been a good finish from England.
|Haris Rauf is the last man in.
|49.5 : Brydon Carse to Saud Shakeel, Slower short ball outside off, Shakeel is early into his pull and misses.
|49.6 : Brydon Carse to Saud Shakeel, TWO TO END THE INNINGS! Short ball on middle, Shakeel pulls it to deep square leg and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off. PAKISTAN END ON 331 FOR 9.
|Needless to say, this is a commanding score put by Pakistan on the board. For the first time in the series, the English bowlers were put under pressure. And when the wickets did not come as frequently as they did in the first two ODIs, they buckled. Yes, England finished well, picking up some quick wickets in the end but the target will not be an easy one to chase.Â
|Babar was joined by Rizwan and the duo utilized the momentum created by the previous pair. 179 runs were scored in just 120 balls as England were taken to the cleaners. Babar was actually batting slowly but Rizwan's urgency got the partnership rollicking and eventually, rubbed onto Babar as well, who just switched on a different gear once he reached the 80s. The skipper played beautifully for his 158 and it was an innings to savor. It was this stand between Babar and Rizwan which took Pakistan p
|Right then. 332Â to chase. Can Pakistan win their first game of the tour? The pitch looks good but there are rough patches on the surface as well, which will aid turn and the likes of Shadab and Shakeel will enjoy. But if it does not turn, then we are in for a fabulous run chase. Stay tuned for England's reply.
|Saqib Mahmood did begin well though, getting Fakhar Zaman early but after that it was all Pakistan. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam played themselves into form and added 92 for the second wicket. Imam could have actually been dismissed LBW in the very first over but Ben Stokes chose not to review an LBW call, which was confirmed as plumb by the Ball Tracker. But the fun didn't end there.
|In a rare off day, England struggled with the ball. They felt things were under control when Imam and Babar were batting but were completely taken aback by the shift of gears from the Pakistan skipper and the mammoth 3rd-wicket stand. The attack was launched in the 33rd over, at which stage, Pakistan were 159/2. You can see the carnage in the last few overs. Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahmood pulled things back in the end with Carse using the short ball to perfection. He ended up with 5 in his pocke
|... THE RUN CHASE ...