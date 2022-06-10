|Batsmen
|7.4 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, 3 runs.
|7.3 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, No run.
|7.2 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, On off, defended.Â
|7.1 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Outside off, left alone.Â
|6.6 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, That was a close leave! After getting the last ball to move away, gets this one back in from just outside off. Latham leaves it alone. It goes just past the off pole.Â
|6.5 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, BEATEN! Beauty! Length, angled into the off pole, lands and leaves the batter. Latham is beaten as he plays inside the line of the delivery.Â
|6.4 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, On the stumps, kept out.Â
|6.2 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Closer to the off pole this time and defends it.Â
|6.3 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Angled into the pads, Latham works it to mid-wicket.Â
|6.1 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Tries to bowl the inswinger but the line is well outside off, left alone.Â
|5.6 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Angled into the pads, Young lets the ball come to him and then works it to mid-wicket.Â
|5.5 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Outside off, Young leaves it alone.Â
|5.4 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, That has taken off! Really well played in the end by Young! This is on a length, it lands and gets big on the batter. Young does well to take one hand off the handle and defend it. He did that to keep the ball down. Really well played.Â
|5.3 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Angled into the off pole. Young keeps it out.Â
|5.2 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, On off, defended well.Â
|5.1 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Makes the batter play, bowls it on the stumps, negotiated well by Young.Â
|4.6 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, A lot of movment into the batter but the line was well outside off. Left alone.Â
|4.5 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, On the off pole, blocked.Â
|4.4 : James Anderson to Will Young, Another tight run but Young would have been in! On middle, this is worked to mid on. Broad runs in, picks it up with one hand and without gathering his balance has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.Â
|4.3 : James Anderson to Will Young, Indecisive there! Another one just outside off, Young looks to play at it but then in the end, looks to leave it, it goes off the face and on the bounce to the slip fielder.Â
|4.2 : James Anderson to Will Young, Nice and late! Doing what he was not doing in the last game, that is let the ball come to him. On a length and around off, Young plays it right under his eyes on the off side.Â
|4.1 : James Anderson to Will Young, Good length and on off, defended.Â
|3.6 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, FOUR! That is the shot of the morning so far! That is creamed. Off the front foot this time. After a short one, Broad goes full and on middle, Latham shows the full face of the bat and milks it down to the long on fence. Beautiful. So pleasing to the eye. End of a very good over for the kiwis.Â
|3.5 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, FOUR! Solid punch! Slightly shorter in length and on off, Latham hangs back and pushes this through covers. Trademark Latham there. The outfield is really quick here.Â
|3.4 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Good half stop! Saves three for his side! Length and on off, Young looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge to the right of the fielder. He dives and gets a hand to it. It goes behind towards third man for one.Â
|3.3 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Tight run! Latham would have been in though! On off, this is pushed towards cover. Latham takes off. Stokes gets to the ball, turns and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.Â
|3.2 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Outside off, a big grunt as Broad delivers the ball. Easy leave though for Latham.Â
|3.1 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Good length and on off, it is pushed to cover. Broad bowls this from around the wicket, like he usually does to left-handers.Â
|2.6 : James Anderson to Will Young, A dot to end! On off, Young hangs back and blocks.Â
|2.5 : James Anderson to Will Young, Now goes full, looks to target the pad of the batter, Young works it to square leg.Â
|2.4 : James Anderson to Will Young, That is a beauty! Unplayable! Not a lot you can do with that but just hope it misses the outside edge! This is angled into the off and then Anderson gets it to leave the batter. Young is beaten as he tries to defend.Â
|2.3 : James Anderson to Will Young, Good solid start by Young so far! Length and on off, this is pushed to covers.Â
|2.2 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Angled into the pads, Latham looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.Â
|2.1 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Starts this over with a length delivery outside off, Latham lets it through. Good pace in this surface but not a lot of movement so far.Â
|1.6 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Another harmless nut to end the over! Just the boundary from it then! The last ball is one outside off, not played at.Â
|1.5 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Solid! Length and around off, Young gets right behind the line and keeps it out.Â
|1.4 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, FOUR! Off the mark in style! That should make Young feel a whole lot better. He has been short of runs lately but that is a good confident stroke. Shorter and around off, Young hangs back and pushes it through covers for a boundary.Â
|1.3 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Good length and on off, blocked.Â
|1.2 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Just outside off again, not played at.Â
|1.1 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, Yes and no but alll safe in the end! Shorter and on off, Young looks to drop and run on the off side. He takes off but is sent back in time.Â
|0.6 : Stuart BroadÂ to bowl from other end.
|James Anderson to Tom Latham, A maiden to begin with! A harmless nut to end. Outside off yet again, not played at. Not a lot of movement then in the first over for Anderson.Â
|0.5 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Just outside off again, left alone.Â
|0.4 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, This one jags back in sharply! Length and outside off, it zips through and also comes back in. Hits Latham high on the pads.Â
|0.3 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Outside off, left alone.Â
|0.2 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Angled into the off pole, Latham solidly defends it.Â
|0.1 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Some swing to begin with! This one moves away, the line is well outside off. Left alone.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! The England players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the New Zealand openers, Tom LathamÂ and Will Young. James AndersonÂ will bowl. Here we go...
|Ben Stokes says the wicket tends to get better as the game goes on and they are looking to put them under pressure by taking wickets with the new ball. States they were going toe-to-toe in the last Test and he is very pleased with the guys for the effort and character they showed. Adds they just want to enjoy the game and do well. Informs Leach is fine and he was unfortunate in the last game.
|Tom Latham says they wanted to bowl first too, there is a little bit of green tinge but seems dry. Adds they need to play the first hour well and it will get easier. Informs Kane is fine. Ends by saying they are playing 4 seamers and Nicholls comes in along with Bracewell.
|NEW ZEALAND (PLAYING XI) -Â Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls (IN FOR Kane Williamson), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (IN FOR Colin de Grandhomme), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry (IN FOR Ajaz Patel), Trent Boult.
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
|TOSS - ENGLAND HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD!Â
|New Zealand on the other hand, havenât been at their best in this format this year. They have been pretty inconsistent. Can they turn it around though? Theyâll have to do it without their best batter Williamson but they still have a lot of quality in their side. Toss coming up in a bitâ¦