|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : Will Youngc Jonny Bairstow b James Anderson1(2b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:1/1 (2.1 Ovs)
|2.1 : Kane WilliamsonÂ walks out to bat now! The skipper was not in the best of forms in the recently concluded Indian T20 League but he can take a lot more time for himself as this format allows that but he faces a tough challenge as the ball is doing a bit.Â
|James Anderson to Will Young, OUT! CAUGHT! James Anderson strikes in his second over. This is a superb one-handed catch by Jonny Bairstow. England have had issues with their slip catching but this one will make them feel confident. It's a length delivery in the channel outside off, shaping away a tad atÂ 81 mph, Will YoungÂ could have left this alone but has a needless poke at it with unsure footwork. The ball takes a soft outside edge and flies towards second slip. It appears to be dying d
|1.6 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Beautiful delivery! Broad hurls across a full delivery, close to off and straightening just a touch, Latham has a nervous poke inside the line and misses.
|1.5 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, On a length and outside off, angling in a bit, Tom covers his stumps and allows it through.
|1.4 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Good stop at gully! Broad lands it on a length and outside off, Latham pushes at it and it goes off the outer half. The gully fielder dives across to his left to stop the ball.
|1.3 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Goes very full and around off, as a surprise delivery, Latham brings a straight bat down and pushes it back towards the bowler.
|1.2 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Broad also switches to 'round the wicket for the southpaw. He serves it on a length and in the region outside off, Latham leaves it alone.
|1.1 : Stuart Broad to Will Young, New ZealandÂ are underway! Broad begins his spell with an inswinger. It's on a length and around off, Young plays with soft hands towards square leg and opens his account with a single.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end then? Stuart BroadÂ it is. Three slips and a gully in place.
|James Anderson to Tom Latham, A gentle outswinger, quite wide outside off, an easy leave for Latham. Jimmy begins with a maiden.
|0.5 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, In the channel outside off, on a good length, this time Tom confidently covers the line and shoulders arms.
|0.4 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Back of a length, around off and angling in, Latham plays late near his body and taps it down towards gully.
|0.3 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Beauty of a delivery! The 'round the wicket angle is certainly troubling the batter. It's on and around off, on a length and straightening off the seam, Latham plays inside the line and gets beaten.
|0.2 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Anderson goes closer to the off stump line, the length is slightly fuller and it holds its line, Latham makes a watchful leave.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the first ball then! England are in a huddle and now walk out to the middle. They are followed by Will YoungÂ and Tom Latham! It is partly sunny and there is also a big cloud hovering above the ground. It will be interesting to see if there will be some movement for the bowler and if there is, the great man, James AndersonÂ will surely get it. He is the one opening the bowling for the hosts. Here we go...
|0.1 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, James AndersonÂ begins with an outswinger. He lands it on a length and close to off, Latham feels for it inside the line as the ball beats the bat.
|0.0 : Ben Stokes, the English skipper, says that they would have batted as well. Regarding him leading the team, Stokes replies that it's not too different, it's just that he will have to make a few more decisions. Informs about Matthew Potts'Â debut and praises his skills. Informs about the illness of Graham Thorpe who is in hospital at the moment and he is wearing his name on his jersey to showÂ support.
|Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, says that they want to bat first as the sun is out and it looks like a good surface. Mentions that he is happy to be back in the side and informs that Ajaz Patel along with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme constitute their bowling attack. Shares that they have prepared well and are looking forward to this game.
|NEW ZEALAND (PLAYING XI) - Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.Â
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.Â
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT!Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|It is a beginning of a new era for England! They have a new coach who is a Kiwi himself, Brendon McCullum and also, a new captain Stokes. It will be great to see how things pan out under the two for the hosts. One thing is for sure though, we will witness some exciting and aggressive cricket from the Three Lions. The Kiwis, on the other hand, haven't won a Test series this year despite playing two at home. They drew against both, South Africa and Bangladesh. The tourists though have happy memori
|The hosts have already announced their XI! They have included a spinner in it and also, they have turned to theÂ experienced heads of Anderson and Broad. Both missed the series against the Windies and they are now back into the mix. They have a debutant too as Matthew PottsÂ will be featuring for his country for the very first time whereas the batting is more or less similar to the one that played in the West Indies. As far as the Kiwis are concerned, Trent BoultÂ could be in line to play this T
|After almost two months of fast, exciting T20 cricket, it is now time for the oldest and the longest format of the game to take the centre stage. England and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match Test series with the first one being played at Lord's. Welcome to the coverage and stay with us for all the updates.