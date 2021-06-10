England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, New Zealand in England, 2 Test Series, 2021, June 10, 2021

ENG 303/10 (101) , 122/10 (41.1) New Zealand beat England by 8 wickets NZ 388/10 (119.1) , 41/2 (10.5) Match over share share Google +

Commentary :