|0.0 : The first Test was a draw. Time for the second one now. The first one was a batting paradise. The second might be a deck for the spinners. No Robinson for England. No Williamson and Santner for New Zealand. Who holds the edge? We shall find out in the span of say, 5 days? Hello and a warm welcome to the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston.
|MORE BREAKING NEWS - Well, seems like injuries are biting New Zealand one after the other. First, Mitchell Santner.Â Then, Kane Williamson.Â âââââNow,Â BJ Watling. This would have been his penultimate Test but unfortunately for him, his sore back has troubled him. So he misses out from this game. Tom BlundellÂ will be the man with the gloves for this game.
|Jimmy the man. Another big day for the Lancashire great. This will be the 162nd Test match for James Anderson, the most by any player to have represented England in Test cricket. And Jimmy is not done yet. He will go past Sir Alastair Cook and would want to produce a special performance.
|TOSS - The flip of the coin is done. Tom LathamÂ has called incorrectly and ENGLAND WILL BAT FIRST.
|New ZealandÂ (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Will Young (IN FOR KANE WILLIAMSON), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK) (IN FOR BJ WATLING), Daryl Mitchell (IN FOR COLIN DE GRANDHOMME), Neil Wagner, Matt Henry (IN FOR MITCHELL SANTNER), Ajaz Patel (IN FOR TIM SOUTHEE) and Trent Boult (IN FOR KYLE JAMIESON). Wow. That's 6 changes to the previous XI!
|EnglandÂ (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (WK), Olly Stone (IN FOR OLLIE ROBINSON), Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Just the one change here...
|All ready? You bet! The second Test is all set to get underway! The English openers, Rory BurnsÂ andÂ Dominic Sibley,Â have come to the crease. The returning man,Â Trent Boult, is all set to take the new ball. Burns to face. Three slips and a gully. Let's play!
|0.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, FOUR! Through that gap between slips and gully! He always manages to exploit that. doesn't he? Length ball, outside off, shaping away, Burns plays at it with soft hands, gets a bit of an outsid eedge but it escapes along the ground, through that gap, to the third man fence. England are underway.
|Matt HenryÂ to share the new ball with Boult.
|1.1 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Full, around off, watchfully defended.
|1.3 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Very full, around off, swinging in, flicked through mid-wicket. Two fielders give it a chase and Sibley is on the board with a couple.
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Around off, a bit straight, shouldered arms to.
|1.2 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, pushed towards gully.
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Very full, but down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Around off, nipping back in sharply, Rory misses his tuck and is hit on the pads.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Outside off, pushed towards gully.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Fuller, around off, pushed towards gully.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Outside off, let through to the keeper.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Around off, Burns looks to defend but gets a bit of an outside edge towards gully.
|Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Very full, around middle, watchfully pushed towrads mid off.
|3.2 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Around middle and leg, straightening a touch, Rory BurnsÂ Â looks to work it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
|3.3 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Full, around off, watchfully pushed towards cover.
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Around off, on a length, let through.
|1.6 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Full, around off, well defended.
|1.5 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Very full, outside off, dug out back to the bowler.
|3.4 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Around off, Burns defends it towards short mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns,Â On a length, around middle, watchfully patted back.
|1.2 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, 2 runs.
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, WIDE! Very rare, very rare in a Test match. But this one was very very wide. Full, outside off, almost swings way past the pitch. Â Tom Blundell does well to take it with a dive to his right.
|1.3 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Very full, around off, swinging in, flicked through mid-wicket. Two fielders give it a chase and Sibley is on the board with a couple.
|3.6 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Down the leg side, Rory misses his tuck and the ball goes off his thigh pads towards fine leg. Two leg byes taken.
|4.1 : Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, swinging away, left alone.
|4.2 : Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, outside off, this time Dominic SibleyÂ lunges and pushes it towards cover.
|4.3 : Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley, A touch short, on the hips, turned away, just past a fine square leg, to his right, for a single. Interesting field placement.
|4.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Full, outside off, pushed wide of mid off. Ajaz PatelÂ gives it a chase and keeps the batsmen to a run.
|4.5 : Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley, On middle and leg, tucked towards short mid-wicket.
|4.6 : Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, a bit straighter, clipped through mid-wicket. Devon ConwayÂ gives it a chase and the batsmen run hard to cross each other thrice.
|5.1 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Full, outside off, asking to be driven, not answered. Left alone.
|5.2 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, That's a good ball. 83 mph bouncer, around off, Dominic SibleyÂ sways and lets it pass.
|5.3 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Full, around off, solidly blocked out.
|5.4 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Another solid defense offered by Sibley.
|5.5 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Slightly behind the good length and on off, Sibley blocks it nicely.
|5.6 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Nips back off the seam! A back of a length delivery, outside off, nips back in sharply, as Dominic SibleyÂ raises his blade and does not want anything to do with the ball this time. End of a good over for the Kiwis.
|6.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns,Â An awayswinger outside off, Burns watches it sail into the keeper's mitts.
|6.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, A carbon copy of the previous delivery.
|6.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Three awayswingers outside off and Burns leaves it for the third time in a row.
|6.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, On a length, outside off, pushed towards point.
|6.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, A bouncer, down the leg side. swayed under.
|6.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Full, outside off, left alone.
|7.1 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, left alone.
|7.2 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, On a good length around off, watchfully blocked out.
|7.3 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, rises off a length, Sibley fends it off towards leg gully.
|7.4 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Around middle, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|7.5 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Full, outside off, moving away, Dominic SibleyÂ feels for it but misses.
|7.6 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, nips back in a long way, Sibley shoulders arms and the ball just misses the off stump!
|8.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Full, outside off, pushed to the off side.
|8.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, This is in that corridor of uncertainty, or the avenue of apprehension, outside off, on a length, batsmen have confusion whether to play or leave, so does Burns, plays it late and gets beaten due to the late movement.
|8.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Full, around middle, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|8.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|8.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, There is that nip backer.Â From outside off, Rory BurnsÂ looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Boult appeals for LBW, extends it as well, but umpire Richard Kettleborough is not interested. Perhaps a bit too high. UltraEdge detects an inside edge.
|8.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Outside off, well wide, left alone.
|9.1 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Full, around middle, pushed down the ground. Neil WagnerÂ gives it a chase and stops it near the ropes with a slide. Three runs taken.
|9.2 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Around off, solidly defended.
|9.3 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Around off, worked to the leg side.
|9.4 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Now he pushes this to the off side.
|9.5 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Fuller, around middle, pushed towards mid on.
|9.6 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, On the pads, turned towards deep square leg for a couple. The stand moves to 21.
|First bowling change of the Test. Neil WagnerÂ into the attack now.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, What a start. Full, just outside off, swinging away. Should it be played? Should it be left? Burns does the latter.
|Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Around middle and leg, tucked towards fine leg for a single. Sibley moves into double figures.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Slightly wider than the previous one, easier leave outside off.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Play and a miss! On a length, just outside off, Rory BurnsÂ feels for it but misses, as it moves away a touch.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Around off, pushed towards cover.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Outside off, left alone again.
|10.2 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Full and wide outside off, swinging away, shouldered arms to.
|10.3 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, More swing, outside off, let through again.
|10.4 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Full and wide outside off, let through again.
|10.3 : Ha ha ha... Michael Holding and his jokes. Holding recounts the year 1976 when he visited Leeds and actually saw people SITTING on the sightscreen but no batsman had an issue with that. Feels irritated that batsmen these days hold up play at the slightest moment.
|10.5 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Very full, outside off, watchfully pushed out.
|10.6 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Terrific delivery to end the over.Â On a length, outside off, Rory BurnsÂ feels for it but the ball kicks off after landing and beats the outside edge. Neil WagnerÂ smiles.
|11.1 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, On a length outside off, Dominic SibleyÂ feels for it but misses.
|0.0 : Somebody is off the field. Because Tim SoutheeÂ is on and is fielding at third slip.
|11.2 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, A bit too straight this time, clipped towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|11.3 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, On a length, outside off, seaming away, let through.
|11.4 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns,Â Fuller, around off, Rory BurnsÂ looks to push it through the off side but the ball straightens and goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid on.
|11.5 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Outside off, angling away, left alone.
|11.6 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, On a good length, around off, pushed towards point.
|12.1 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley,Â Full, around off, Dominic SibleyÂ pushes it towards gully.Â
|0.0 : It was bright and sunny this morning but it has gone overcast now. There is no rain forecast but the light has dipped tremendously. Good conditions for swing bowlers. Meanwhile, Daryl MitchellÂ is warming up.
|12.2 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, on a length, left alone.
|12.3 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Action replay of the previous delivery.
|12.4 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around off, Sibley is squared up but at the last moment, manages to get his bat down in time to push the ball towards cover.
|12.5 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Very full, around off, swinging in, pushed towards mid on.
|12.6 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Around off, well defended.
|13.1 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Fuller, around off, pushed towards cover.
|13.2 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Outside off, driven on the up through the covers for a couple.
|13.3 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Beauty! On a length, around off, Rory BurnsÂ looks to drive but misses.
|13.4 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Around off, solidly defended.
|13.5 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Around middle, tucked to the leg side.
|13.6 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Fuller, around off, angling away, shouldered arms to.
|DRINKS BREAK.
|14.1 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|14.2 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, This is well wide of the stumps. Wagner wants Sibley to go for the drive but Dom is not too keen on it.
|14.3 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Full outside off, Sibley lets it carry to the keeper.
|14.4 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Good length ball outside off, Sibley is not interested in that.
|14.5 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, This time Wagner comes close to the stumps and bowls it full on off. Sibley keeps it out.
|14.6 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, This one swings back in. It is on off, Sibley defends it with a straight bat. Maiden to begin the second hour of the first session.
|Change of bowling at the Birmingham end. Daryl MitchellÂ to bowl now.
|15.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns,Â Full, around middle, some swing, clipped through mid-wicket for a couple.
|15.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, On a good length, around leg, rearing away, pushed back down the track a touch awkwardly.
|15.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Very full, outside off, dug out towards cover.
|15.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Fuller, around middle, driven towards mid on.
|15.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, On a length, around off, moving away, Rory BurnsÂ is squared up as he looks to defend. Gets an outside edge but because he played it with soft ands, the edge does not carry to gully.
|15.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, That is a beauty. Pitching on a length outside leg and then nipping away past Burns as he looked to defend.
|16.1 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, IN THE AIR... JUST WIDE OF POINT... FOUR! Neil WagnerÂ almost gets the breakthrough. Fuller, wider, outside off, Dominic SibleyÂ gets sucked into that and plays a loose drive. The ball flies in the air but eludes the diving fielder at point. to his right. Trickles into the fence behind. The stand moves to 31.
|16.2 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, On a length, outside off, left alone.
|16.3 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around off, pushed towards mid off.
|16.4 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Around off, solidly kept out.
|16.5 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, FOUR! GORGEOUS! Better application from Sibley this time. Very full again from Wagner, this time Dominic makes sure his footwork is neat. Leans to the pitch of the ball, closes the the face of the bat and drives it through the covers.
|16.6 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, on a length, shaping away, left alone.
|17.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Swing, but down the leg side. Rory BurnsÂ misses his flick.
|17.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns,Â Around middle, nudged through mid-wicket. Neil WagnerÂ gives it a chase and whole-heartedly slides to his left, pushes the ball back and it is collected by Ajaz PatelÂ who was tracking it from the inner circle. Three runs are taken.
|17.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns,Â On a length, outside off, angling very wide, away from the batter, left alone.
|17.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Dominic Sibley, On a length, outside off, left alone.
|17.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Dominic Sibley, Very full, outside off, swinging away, dug out back to the bowler.
|17.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, on a length, moving away, left alone.
|18.1 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns,Â EDGED, FOUR! Not sure Burns was aiming it through that region. Full, around leg, swinging away, Rory BurnsÂ looks to flick but the away swing induces a leading edge. The ball goes between third slip and gully and skipper Tom LathamÂ gives it a chase from gully, gets to the ball, tries to push it back but fails. He then lands very hard on the advertising board and injures his right elbow. Winces in pain. This stand moves to 42.
|18.2 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Outside off, punched through the covers to get three and move into the 20s.
|18.3 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, A short ball, around off, Sibley ducks.
|18.4 : Neil Wagner to Dominic Sibley, Around middle, Dominic SibleyÂ tucks it to the leg side and calls for a tight single. Ajaz PatelÂ gets to his left from square leg but while picking up the ball, fumbles. Single is easily completed.
|18.5 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Outside off, asking Burns to drive but he refuses to play at that.
|18.6 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, On a length outside off, left alone.
|19.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Dominic Sibley, Full, around off, swinging away, pushed down the ground through mid on for a single.
|19.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, On a length, around off, coming back in, defended to the off side.
|19.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Full, down the leg side, clipped towards fine leg for a single.
|19.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Dominic Sibley, Around middle, nudged to the leg side.
|19.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Dominic Sibley, That came out of nowhere. On a length, outside off, suddenly rears up, Dominic is watchful and hops with the ball, swaying away from the line.
|19.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Dominic Sibley, FOUR! Easy pickings for Dominic Sibley. A length ball, down the leg side, Sibley just works it through mid-wicket. 50-STAND IS UP!
|We are going to see some spin now. Left-arm orthodox, Ajaz Patel, replaces Neil Wagner. Interestingly, this end has featured all left-armers so far.
|20.1 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Around off, a touch short, worked towards short leg.
|20.2 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Fuller, around middle, worked towards short leg again.
|20.3 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Quicker through the air, outside off, watchfully defended.
|20.4 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Fuller, around middle, nudged towards short leg once more.
|20.5 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Faster, around middle, worked towards guess who - FSL.
|20.6 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Around off, well blocked out. Nice start from Ajaz.
|Hmmm... we have a left-armer from the other end as well. Trent BoultÂ returns into the attack as the floodlights get switched on as well. 5-2-10-0 so far.
|21.1 : Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley, On a good length, around off, angling away, left alone.
|21.2 : Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley, Similar ball, angling away, let through again.
|21.3 : Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around off, pushed hurriedly towards mid off, like a half drive.
|21.4 : Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, down the leg side, with a bit of swing too, clipped towards long leg for a single.
|21.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Outside off, swinging away, left alone.
|21.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Full, outside off, pushed towards point.
|22.1 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Full, around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|22.2 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Ajaz gives this one air on off. Sibley blocks it.
|22.3 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|22.4 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around off, Dominic SibleyÂ looks to push but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards square leg.
|22.5 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Shorter, around off, Sibley looks to punch but gets a bottom edge back to the bowler.
|22.6 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, left alone.
|23.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, On a length, outside off, pushed towards point.
|23.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Fuller, around off, swinging away, watchfully pushed towards cover.
|23.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|23.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Short ball. Burns ducks under it.
|23.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, FOUR! Short, outside off, Rory BurnsÂ rocks back and cuts it to the right of gully and finds the third man fence.
|23.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, The cut again, this time to the left of the gully fielder. This time he dives and stops it.
|24.1 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Short, outside off, cut through point for a single.
|24.2 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Fuller, around off, watchfully defended.
|Having a look... We have an appeal for a run out which is referred upstairs but no one looks remotely interested. Yeah, the reason is Burns well being in.
|24.3 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, NOT OUT. Well in, is Burns. Full, around middle, Rory BurnsÂ pushes it towards mid on and sets off for a quick single. Neil WagnerÂ gets to the ball and fires a throw at the stumps at the bowler's end. There is barely any appeal but the on-field umpire takes it upstairs. One replay is good enough to make the decision. David Lloyd on air informs us that even if the on-field umpire feels the batsman is safe, it is his duty to refer it upstairs for a second look, as
|24.4 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Short, outside off, cut straight to point.
|24.5 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, FOUR! Nice shot. Dominic SibleyÂ is growing in confidence. Short, outside off, Sibley rocks back and punches it through the covers.
|24.6 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around middle, pushed towards mid on.
|25.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Short outside off, left alone.
|25.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Fuller, around off, defended solidly.
|25.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Landed around off, solidly defended.
|25.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Around off, pushed towards point.
|25.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Around middle, nudged towards mid on.
|25.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, First real aggressive shot. Short, around off, Burns swivels and pulls it all along the ground to fine leg for a run.
|26.1 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Full, around off, watchfully defended.
|26.2 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Comes down the track this time, does Burns, gets a bit adventurous, reaches out and pushes the ball wide of mid off, to his right, for a single. Moves to 30.
|26.3 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Fired in outside off, left alone.
|26.4 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Looped up, around off, Dominic SibleyÂ lunges and blocks.
|26.5 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around middle, blocked towards the bowler.
|26.6 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|27.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Fuller, around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|27.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Around off, on a length, shaping away, Rory BurnsÂ feels for it but misses.
|27.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Ooohh... nearly did him in there. Trent BoultÂ slips in a low full toss on the leg stump. Rory BurnsÂ looks to flick but is a second late. The ball almost goes past the bat but somehow, takes the leading edge and goes to cover.
|27.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Outside off, pushed towards cover.
|27.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, On a length, outside off, Burns walks down the track and pushes it towards cover.
|27.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Around off, squirted through point for a couple.
|28.1 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Full, around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|28.2 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Short, outside off, punched straight to cover. 'YEAH! WAIT, WAIT, WAIT!' is the call.
|28.3 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around middle, whipped straight to short mid-wicket.
|28.4 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Flatter around off, solidly blocked out.
|28.5 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Ooohhh.. what as that? Swinger? Seam up, swinging back into the right hander, yes, swinging back in, pitches and then skids through. Sibley somehow blocks it out in a hurry, crouching as an after effect.
|28.6 : Ajaz Patel to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, pushed towards mid off. LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|Wonderful opening session for England. Something which they have longed to see consistently in the last few years - both openers walking back unscathed. Too many times they have been 20/3 or 30/2 but this has been a solid beginning. Dominic SibleyÂ has looked a bit scratchy but in between, has played some wonderful shots as well. Rory BurnsÂ has looked compact and assuring.
|Nothing ill can be said about the Kiwi bowling though. They bowled well, hit the right areas, kept things tight, swung the ball, moved it off the seam, but have not been able to enforce many mistakes or get the edge. The sun was out for a brief moment during the first session but it has mostly been overcast throughout. The openers have done all the hard work. It is time now to cash in. New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim for a good start after Lunch as a break generally disrupts concentrati
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are all set to resume! The Kiwis make their way out for the afternoon session and so do the English openers, Rory Burns and Dominic Sibely to resume their innings. Matt Henry to begin. Here we go...
|29.5 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, Just outside off, left alone.
|29.6 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! There is the wicket New Zealand wanted and they draw first blood immediately after Lunch. Perfect start for them and that is a lovely delivery from Henry. He lands it on off and on a length which means Sibley has to play at it. The ball moves away just enough to kiss the outside edge and go into the hands of the keeper. A gritty knock from Sibley comes to an end. He falls after getting off to get another start. Can theÂ Kiwis build on thi
|30.1 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Outside off, on the fuller side. Some away movement for Wagner as well. Left alone.
|30.2 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Sticks with the fuller length. This time Burns strokes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
|0.0 : The next batsman coming in at No. 3 is Zak Crawley. While,Â Neil WagnerÂ comes into the attack from the other end.
|30.3 : Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley, Quite wide outside off, Crawley need not play at those so early in his innings.
|30.4 : Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley, And again, outside off, left alone.
|30.5 : Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley, Almost! That is a lovely delivery by Wagner. Exactly what he has been wanting to do. He is trying to get the ball back in from outside off but he has been a little too wide. This time gets it back in from a little more closer to the off pole. Crawley initially looks to leave it but then sees it coming back in, tries to block but is beaten for pace. He's fortunate it just goes past the off pole.
|30.6 : Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! The Kiwis have two in two overs. Whatever they have had for Lunch is surely working. Crawley bags a duck and his poor run continues. Wagner sets him up brilliantly. He got the last two balls to come back in. This one is angled away from off. Crawley has a tentative poke at it. He is worried about the ball coming back in. This one does not and it goes off the outside edge. It is taken by Mitchell at second slip. England in a spot of bother.
|The batsman coming in at No. 4 is Joe Root.
|31.1 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns,Â A length ball, outside off, left alone
|31.2 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Another length ball, on off, Burns blocks it watchfully.
|31.3 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns,Â A full delivery on the middle and off, Burns blocks solidly.
|31.4 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Good length ball, on off, Burns keeps it out.
|31.5 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, NO BALL! A length ball on off, this time Burns times his drive well and gets it past mid off, but the ball does not have enough legs to reach the boundary, as the fielder mops up. The batters pick three. Overstepped, No ball given.
|Matt Henry to Joe Root, Good length ball, just outside the off pole. Root lets it go to the keeper.
|31.6 : Matt Henry to Joe Root, FOUR BYES! Root was beaten but the keeper couldn't keep the ball in his mitts as it rushes through for a boundary at fine leg.Good length ball, outside off, Joe RootÂ looks to defend as the ball sways away and gets beaten but get the freebie.
|32.1 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Good length ball, on off, kept out.
|32.2 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Serves a fullish delivery, on off, Burns blocks it watchfully.
|32.3 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Fires in a good length ball, outside off, Burns shoulders arms to it.
|32.4 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, A length ball, around off, Burns pushes it out.
|32.5 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, On a length, outside off, left alone.
|32.6 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Another length ball, outside off, Root has no bat to offer.
|33.1 : Matt Henry to Joe Root, Fires in a length ball, on off, Root pushes it to the off side.
|33.2 : Matt Henry to Joe Root, Good length on off, Root punches it off his back foot to point.
|33.3 : Matt Henry to Joe Root, A full delivery on middle, Joe RootÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|33.4 : Matt Henry to Joe Root, FOUR! EDGY FOUR! A length ball, outside off, Root looks to push it to the off side but gets an outside edge as the ball goes through the gap between slip and gully for a bounday.
|33.5 : Next batsman coming in at No. 5 is Ollie PopeÂ
|Matt Henry to Joe Root, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! OH MY GOD! The consistent balling of good line and length is paying off Matt HenryÂ now. He gets his second for the day and he gets the main man this time as Joe RootÂ has to depart early. Good length ball, outside off, Root looks to defend but gets a thin outside edge as the ball gets carried to Tom BlundellÂ behind the wickets who takes an easy catch.
|33.6 : Matt Henry to Ollie Pope, A length ball, outside off, left alone.
|34.1 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Good length ball, outside off, Burns leaves it for the keeper.
|34.2 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, A touch fuller, on off, Burns defends it solidly.
|34.3 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, FOUR! Well played shot by Burns! Fuller outside off, Burns slashes it through backward point for a boundary,
|34.4 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Serves a good length ball, outside off, Burns goes back to his patient side and leaves it alone.
|34.6 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, A length ball, on off, Burns works it to cover. A tight over from Neil Wagner.
|34.5 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Full ball, on middle and leg, Burns pushes it to mid on.
|29.1 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns,Â Henry starts with a length ball, around the hips, Burns glances it to fine leg for a single. First run of this session and it does not take long to score it.
|29.2 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, That does not bounce at all, at least not as much as Sibley thought it would. Length and just outside off, shorter than a length actually. Sibley drops his hands and tries to leave it alone but the ball does not bounce a lot, it hits the glove and to his luck, goes on the bounce to the keeper.
|29.3 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, First sign of swing for Henry in this session but the line is well wide outside off. Left alone.
|29.4 : Matt Henry to Dominic Sibley, STREAKY FOUR! Better from Henry. Lands this closer to the off pole and gets it to shape away. Sibley pushes at it, this one goes off the outside edge but between gully and third slip for a boundary. Sibley too is off the mark in this session.
|35.1 : Matt Henry to Ollie Pope, A length ball, on the pads, Pope glances it to fine leg for a single.
|35.2 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, A length ball, on the pads, Burns tucks it to the leg side.
|35.3 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Short ball, on the bodyline, Burns looks to pull it but misses as the ball goes through to the keeper.
|35.4 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Another short ball, on middle, Burns sits under this one.
|35.5 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, A touch short, on off, Burns defends it to the off side.
|35.6 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, A back of a length delivery, on middle, Burns decides to duck again. Just a single of the over.
|36.1 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, A good length ball, on the fourth stump line. Pope shoulders arms to it.
|36.2 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, A length ball, outside off, Pope pushes it to point.
|36.3 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, Serves a length ball, outside off, Pope punches it with the bottom of the bat to mid off.
|36.4 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, A touch fuller, on off, Pope defends watchfully.
|36.5 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, On a length, on the pads, Pope nudges it to mid-wicket.
|36.6 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, LEG BYE! A loud appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved. A full ball, on the pads, Pope looks to flicks it but misses and gets hit on the pads. The batters sneak a run. Leg bye given.Â
|37.1 : Matt Henry to Ollie Pope, Good length ball, outside off, left alone.
|37.2 : Matt Henry to Ollie Pope, A length ball, on off, Pope drives it down the ground past mid on for three.Â
|37.3 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Fullish delivery, around off, kept out solidly.
|37.4 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, A length ball, outside off, Burns drives it with soft hand past mid off. The chasing fielder makes a great stop in the deep. The batter come back for three comfortably.
|37.5 : Matt Henry to Ollie Pope, Good length ball, way outside off, Pope shoulders arms to it.
|37.6 : Matt Henry to Ollie Pope, A length ball, outside off, Pope leaves it alone.
|38.1 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Good length ball, outside off, Burns has no stroke to offer.Â
|38.2 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, A touch fuller, outside off, Burns prods and drives it to mid off.
|38.3 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, A length ball, on off, kept out.
|38.4 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, A full ball, on middle, Burns clips it to mid-wicket and takes a quick single. Good running here.
|38.5 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, Serves a good length ball, outside off, Pope shoulders arms to it.
|38.6 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope,Â A full length delivery on off, Pope blocks it to cover.
|39.1 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, On a length outside off, Burns pushes it to cover.
|39.2 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, Back of a length delivery, on middle, Burns ducks under this one.
|39.3 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns,Â Good length ball, down the leg side, Burns looks to flick it but misses.
|39.4 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, A length ball, on off, Burns blocks it to cover.
|39.5 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns,Â FOUR! That is a fabulous shot by Burns! Which also brings up 100 for England.Â A length ball, outside off, Burns slashes it through the cover region for a boundary. That would relieve some pressure from Burns.
|39.6 : Matt Henry to Rory Burns, A short ball to end the over! Burns sits under this one.
|40.1 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, A length ball, way outside off, Pope shoulders arms to it..
|40.2 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, No run. Length and on off, pushed to cover.
|40.3 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, Slightly fuller and on leg, Pope flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|40.4 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, A touch fuller, on leg, Pope flicks it past mid on. The fielder makes an excellent stop before the boundary line. But the batters run four this time, no problem if they can't get a boundary.
|40.5 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, Way outside off, left alone.
|40.6 : Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope, Another length ball, outside off, left alone.
|41.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Good length and on off, Burns guides it to gully.
|41.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, The inswinger this time but the line is way down the leg side. The keeper does really well to dive to his right and stop it.
|41.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Outside off, left alone.
|0.0 : Daryl MitchellÂ comes into the attack now. His figures 3-0-11-0 so far.Â
|41.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|41.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Ohhhh! Short and down the leg side, Burns looks to pull but misses. Had he got a glove to that, he would have been disgusted.
|41.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, On off, kept out.
|42.1 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, Length and on off, Pope gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
|0.0 : Changes from both the ends now as Trent BoultÂ comes into the attack. His figures 9-2-18-0 so far.
|42.2 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, Another one on a length and around off, this is pushed to covers again.
|42.3 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, This one is angled away from outside off, left alone.
|42.4 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|42.5 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, Gets this one to tail back in a little from around off, blocked.
|42.6 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, A dot to end then! On off, it is pushed to mid off.
|DRINKS!! A really good hour for the visitors. They came out all guns blazing after Lunch and took three wickets in quick succession, pushing England onto the back foot. However, Pope and Burns have started well but they need to go on. England will hope the two can build a good stand. New Zealand on the other hand, will hope they can keep picking wickets at regular intervals.
|43.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns,Â Serves a good length ball, outside off, Burns lets it go to the keeper.
|43.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns,Â A length ball, on off, Burns punches it through cover for a couple. That brings up his half-century. What a solid knock form Burns. England needed this right now and would hope that he sticks out for long.
|43.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, A touch short, on off, Burns pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|43.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Ollie Pope, A length ball, way outside off, Pope shoulders arms to it.
|43.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Ollie Pope, A length ball, on off, Pope pushes it to mid off for a single.
|43.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Another length ball, on off, Burns blocks it to cover.
|44.1 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope,Â Fires in a length ball, on off, Pope keeps it out.
|44.2 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope,Â Good length ball, on off, Pope pushes it to cover.
|44.3 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope,Â A short ball, around off, the ball takes off as it hits the deck. Pope sways away from the line of the delivery.
|44.4 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, Good length ball, on off, Pope defends it onto the pitch.
|44.5 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope,Â A full ball, outside off, Pope punches it to cover but cannot find the gap. As the batters take a single.
|44.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, A length ball, on off Burns defends it watchfully.
|45.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Ollie Pope,Â On a length, outside off, Pope shoulders arms to it.
|45.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Ollie Pope,Â Another length ball, outside off, Pope leaves it alone.
|45.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Ollie Pope,Â Serves a fullish delivery now, on off, Pope is forced to play this one as he pushes it to cover.
|45.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Ollie Pope, A length ball, on off, pushed to mid on.
|45.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Ollie Pope,Â Full ball, on leg, Pope flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|45.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Ollie Pope, On a length ball, outside off, Ollie PopeÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|46.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, A length ball, on off, Burns gets behind the line of the ball and keeps it out.
|46.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns,Â FOUR! SHORT AND PUNISHED! Back of a length delivery on off, Burns pulls this one through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|46.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Good length ball, outside off, Burns shoulders arms to it.
|46.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, A length ball, on off, blocked solidly.
|46.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns,Â A full ball, on leg, Burns removes his front leg and clips it deep square leg for a single.
|46.6 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, A length ball, down the leg side, Pope has a go at it but misses. 5 of the over. Boult has been good today but is yet to get a wicket under his name.
|47.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Loose from Burns! Shorter and outside off, Rory goes after it away from his body. He slashes but misses.
|47.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Fuller and on off, this is driven but to mid off.
|47.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, A gentle delivery on middle, it is driven back to the bowler.Â
|47.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Mitchell is getting some nice shape. This time into the batter but the line is outside off. Left alone.
|47.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Rory Burns, Slightly fuller and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|47.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Ollie Pope, This one does not come out that well! It is well wide outside off, left alone.
|48.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Beautiful away movement on this one. Fuller and on off, it is driven to mid off.
|48.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Drags his length back a little, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|48.3 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, From around the wicket to the right-hander. Length and on off, blocked.
|48.4 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, Off the outer half! Good fielding job at the end. This is angled into middle, Pope looks to play it through the on side but it goes off the outer half and the man at point dives to his left and stops it.
|48.5 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, On middle, blocked.
|48.6 : Trent Boult to Ollie Pope, Almost! Fuller and tailing back in from middle, Pope looks to drive but this goes off the inside edge down to fine leg for one.
|49.1 : Ajaz Patel to Ollie Pope, FOUR! Really nicely played! Yes, it is a bad ball but still has to be put away. This is short and outside off; this is cut through point for a boundary.
|0.0 : Sipn Now! Ajaz PatelÂ is called into the action now. His figures 5-3-7-0 so far.
|49.2 : Ajaz Patel to Ollie Pope, Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. Defended.Â
|49.3 : Ajaz Patel to Ollie Pope, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|49.4 : Ajaz Patel to Ollie Pope, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Ajaz is into the attack and Ajaz gets Pope. Ollie will be gutted. He just put this away to the fence a couple of balls ago but now falls to the same ball. Not a good one. It is short and wide outside off again. Pope looks to cut again. This time he probably looked to get it a lot finer than he did the last time. It goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper. Another start not converted by Pope and another partnership which was bu
|The new batsman to come in theÂ middle at No. 6 is Dan Lawrence.
|49.5 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, On middle, kept out.
|49.6 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Floats it up on off, this is pushed to cover. End a good over from Patel, a successful one.
|50.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, This is very full and on middle, Burns looks to jam it out but he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|50.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Once again, lovely shape away from the bowler. Outside off and moves away prodigiously. Left alone.
|50.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, On middle, Burns looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
|50.4 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, NOT OUT! Impact is outside off! That seemed the case right from the time it hit the pad.
|50.5 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, On off, kept out.
|50.6 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, A single to end! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Lawrence is off the mark.
|50.4 : Was that an LBW? New ZealandÂ go straight up for the review. The Ultra Edge shows us that there is no spike as the ball passes the bat. The Ball tracker confirms that the impact is outside off and the stumps weren't hitting. The NOT OUT decision stands.
|51.1 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|51.2 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Beaten! This is floated up on off, really nice and slow. It pitches and then turns away. Dan is beaten as he tries to drive.
|51.3 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Big turn again! First real sign of the ball turning. This lands on off and then spins away. Lawrence is beaten as he tries to block.
|51.4 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Watches this carefully and then lets it go outside off.
|51.5 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|51.6 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, FOUR! Pushed away! Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers. A really good shot. First boundary for Lawrence and it brings out a big cheer from the crowd.
|Neil WagnerÂ back into the attack now. His figures 11-4-29-1 so far.
|52.2 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Outside off, left alone.
|52.1 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Back of a length and on middle, kept out.
|52.4 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Shorter and on off, blocked.
|52.3 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Outside off, left alone.
|52.5 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Outside off again, this is guided to point.
|52.6 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, FOUR! Put away! That is a half volley, a rare bad ball by Wagner and Burns puts it away. Full and outside off, it is driven through covers for a boundary.
|53.1 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Loopy ball, on off, Dan LawrenceÂ works it past point for a single.
|53.2 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns,Â Tossed up, on off, Burns camps back and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|53.3 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Loopy and full, on off, Burns pushes it to mid off.
|53.4 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, Floated on off, Burns nudges it to the leg side.
|53.5 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns, 1 run. Tossed up, on off, Rory BurnsÂ drives it to mid on for a single.
|53.6 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Loopy ball, on off, kept out.Â
|54.1 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns,Â Serves a length ball, on off, Burns nudges it to the leg side.Â
|54.2 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, A length ball, down the leg side, Burns pulls it but gets the bottom edge as the ball goes to the left of Tom BlundellÂ who makes brilliant stop.
|54.3 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Effort ball! Wagner bends his back and serves a short ball, on the bodyline. Burns smartly sway away from the line of the delivery.
|54.4 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, A length ball, outside off, left alone.
|54.5 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns, Another short ball, on middle, Burns decides to leave it at the last moment.
|54.6 : Neil Wagner to Rory Burns,Â EDGY FOUR! A full delivery, on off, Burns looks to defend it but gets an outside edge as the ball goes past the diving fielder at gully for a boundary.
|55.1 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence,Â Loopy ball, on the pads, Lawrence flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|55.2 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Tossed up, full and on off, Dan LawrenceÂ pushes it to mid off.
|55.3 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Floated on middle. nudged to mid-wicket.
|55.4 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Loopy ball, outside off, Lawrence leaves it alone.
|55.5 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Flatter on off, Lawrence punches this to cover for a single.
|55.6 : Ajaz Patel to Rory Burns,Â FOUR! Played with eleganceÂ by Burns! Loopy ball, on leg, Rory BurnsÂ glances it to fine leg for a boundary as there is no man near it. This also brings up 150 for England.Â THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1.
|A really good session then for the Kiwis. They just gave away the 85 runs in the 27 overs and have managed to take 4 wickets.
|It wasÂ Henry who startedÂ off everything as he got Sibley in the very first over after Lunch. Root and Crawley then followed and England were in trouble then.
|Pope and Burns then wereÂ building nicely before the former fell. Burns however, is battling it out hard but he needs someone to stick around. Can Lawrence do so? New Zealand on the other hand, will hope they can have a similar session like this one. Will we see a fightback from the hosts?
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session! The Kiwi players are out in the middle. Boult to begin. Lawrence and Burns to continue their innings.
|56.1 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, A slight misfield and a run! England are underway in this session on the first ball itself. Boult goes for the magic ball. An in swinging yorker, it shapes back in from outside off, Lawrence strokes it towards mid off for one.
|56.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Good length and on off, blocked.
|56.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Runs for Burns now! Length and around off, he plays it lateÂ and with the swing through point for two.
|56.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Fuller and shaping away. Burns shows the full face of the bat and strokes it to mid off.
|56.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, Good length and on off, kept out.
|56.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, FOUR! That is a lovely drive! Exquisite! Fuller and on middle, this is creamed pastÂ mid on and the ball races away to the fence. Mid off does give it a chase but in vain.Â
|57.1 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Outside off and on a length, left alone.Â
|57.2 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Fortunate FOUR! This is a beauty of a delivery! Length and around off, shapes away. Lawrence looks to leave it right at the end. It goes off the bottom and through the slip cordon for a boundary.
|57.3 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Good leave! Outside off, Lawrence covers the line and lets it be.
|57.4 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Back of a length and on off, kept out.
|57.5 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, EDGY FOUR AGAIN! Frustrating stuff for Henry! Length and around off, this one squares Lawrence up as it moves away. It goes off the outside edge between slip and gully for another boundary.
|57.6 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Fuller and on middle, Lawrence jams it out. A good over for England. A couple of fortunate boundaries but they won't mind how they come as long as they do.
|58.1 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns,Â Full ball, outside off, Burns works it straight to point.
|58.2 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns,Â Good length delivery, outside off, Burns leaves it alone as the ball goes through to the keeper.
|58.3 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns,Â A length ball, on middle, Burns flicks it past mid-wicket for a couple.
|58.4 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, A length ball, on off, that come back in faster as Burns is late in his defence as the ball takes the leading edge and falls safely in the off side.
|58.5 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, A length ball, on off, Burns keeps it out.
|58.6 : Trent Boult to Rory Burns, OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIPS! This time Burn has to depart early without reaching his ton. Finally, Boult gets his first wicket of this innings. What a peach of a delivery. On a length, outside off, Burns was enticed into the shot as he gets a thick outside edge as the fielder in the second slip takes a spectacularÂ llow catch to see Burns off. New ZealandÂ strike again quickly after a session break.
|James Bracey walks out to bat!
|59.1 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, A touch fuller on off, Dan LawrenceÂ defends solidly.
|59.2 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, A length ball, on off, pushed to cover for a couple.
|59.3 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
|59.4 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Length ball, outside off, blocked it back to the bowler.
|59.5 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, FOUR! That is a beautiful shot. Short and outside off, Lawrence punches it through cover for a boundary.
|59.6 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Length and on off, kept out.
|60.2 : Trent Boult to Olly Stone, On middle, blocked.
|60.1 : Trent Boult to James Bracey, OUT! Taken! Bracey is distraught! A duck in the last game and a duck here now. Boult gets another one and New Zealand well and truly on top now. This is a beauty! This is fuller and shaping away. Inviting the youngster to drive and the batter obliges. He does go for it but away from the body. It goes off the outside edge and Mitchell takes a sharp catch diving to his left at third slip.
|60.3 : Trent Boult to Olly Stone, FOUR LEG BYES! The idea was right but the execution wasn't there. This is full and tailing back in but from leg. Stone looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards the fine leg fence.
|60.4 : Trent Boult to Olly Stone, On off, kept out.
|60.5 : Trent Boult to Olly Stone, Angling away this time from the off pole. Stone hangs his bat out and is beaten.
|60.6 : Trent Boult to Olly Stone, Fuller again and on middle, this is worked to mid on.
|61.1 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, A little too straight, this is worked through square leg for one.
|61.2 : Matt Henry to Olly Stone, Back of a length and on off, blocked.
|61.4 : Matt Henry to Olly Stone, On off, blocked.
|61.3 : Matt Henry to Olly Stone, Outside off, Stones slashes but misses.
|61.5 : Matt Henry to Olly Stone, Another one on a length and around off, kept out.
|61.6 : Matt Henry to Olly Stone, On middle, this is pushed towards cover.
|62.1 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, On middle, this is kept out nicely.
|62.2 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Good length yet again, Lawrence plays it to mid off.
|62.3 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, A little too straight, this is worked through square leg for one.
|62.4 : Trent Boult to Olly Stone, Past the fielder for two! Full and outside off, this is driven square on the off side for a couple.
|62.5 : Trent Boult to Olly Stone, Full and wide outside off, left alone.
|62.6 : Trent Boult to Olly Stone, A couple more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket, another two.
|63.1 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, FOUR! That has races away to the fence! This is short and on the body. Lawrence pulls it hard and down to the fine leg fence. There is a fielder and he did not have a lot to go but he had no chance.
|63.2 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, That swung a long way after passing the batter. Outside off, left alone. It kept going away. The keeper dives and makes a half stop.
|63.3 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Outside off, left alone.
|63.4 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, On middle, blocked.
|63.5 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Misfield and two! Fuller and on middle, this is driven towards mid on. Wagner there does not stop it and the batters take two.
|63.6 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, On middle, blocked.
|Wagner is back on!
|64.1 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Fuller and on off, coming back in. This is driven to mid off.
|64.2 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, On middle, blocked.
|64.3 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, This is a wide one outside off and Stone goes chasing after it but is beaten.
|64.4 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Back of a length and on off, blocked.
|64.5 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Shorter and on middle, Stone rides on top of the bounce and keeps it out.
|64.6 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, A leg bye to end then! On the pads, Stone looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for one.
|65.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Olly Stone, Fuller and on off, this is driven to mid off.
|65.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Olly Stone, A muted appeal but nothing! This is angled into the pads, Stone looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|65.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Olly Stone, On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|65.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, On middle, this is defended off the back foot.
|65.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, A very full ball outside off, Lawrence looks to carve it but finds point.
|65.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, Really short and really wide outside off, Lawrence slaps it but to covers.
|66.1 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, On off, Â blocked.
|66.2 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Down the leg side, left alone.
|66.3 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Outside off, left alone.
|66.4 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Outside off, one more harmless ball, left alone.
|66.5 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, On middle, kept out.
|66.6 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Shorter and on middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket.
|67.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, Outside off again,Â not played at.
|67.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, An outswinger but outside off, another leave.
|67.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, Attacks the stumps, Lawrence plays it with a straight bat to the bowler.
|67.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, On middle, kept out.
|67.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, Another defensive stroke to this ball on middle, all of a sudden things have gone a little slow.
|67.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, Fuller and on off, it is stroked to mid off.
|68.1 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Into the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|68.2 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, On middle, this is played back to the bowler.
|68.3 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Nicely played for two more! This one comes back in from middle, Lawrence gets his front leg out of the way and works it through mid-wicket for two.
|68.5 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|68.4 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, On middle, kept out.
|68.6 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Shorter and on off, this is kept out.
|69.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Olly Stone, A bumper, it is ducked under.
|69.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Olly Stone, Angled into the pads, Stone looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|69.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Olly Stone, Outside off, left alone.
|69.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Olly Stone, TWOÂ AND THE SCORE MOVES ONTO 199! Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers. Does not have enough to go to the boundary but twoÂ taken.
|69.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, On middle, kept out.
|69.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, Another one on off, it is kept out nicely.
|70.1 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Back of a length ball, angled across, outside off. Stone shoulder arms it.Â
|70.2 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, On middle, kept out.
|70.3 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, FOUR! Put away and the 200 is up! Short and wide outside off, this is cut through point for a boundary.
|70.4 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Outside off, Stone goes after it but is beaten.
|70.5 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Another one on the stumps. Defended.
|70.6 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Shorter and outside off, it is cut through point for another boundary.
|71.1 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Tossed up, outside off. Dan steps out and flicks it to mid-wicketÂ
|71.3 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Tossed up, blocked outÂ
|71.4 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Flatter and quicker, on off. Dan defends it back.
|71.5 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Loopy, outside off, blocked outÂ
|71.6 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Four! Spills it down the leg side,Â Dan glances it fine as the ball rolls over to fine leg fence for four.
|71.2 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence, Chance!! Fraction short, outside off. Dan looks to cut it but gets beaten by the angle, goes for the cut and gets hit on gloves, keeper misses to grab
|72.1 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Fuller and on off, it is driven to covers.
|72.2 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Very full and tailing back in. This is driven to covers.
|72.3 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, On off, kept out.
|72.4 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, On middle, kept out.
|72.5 : Neil Wagner to Olly Stone, Three! Shorter and on off, this is slapped through covers for three.
|72.6 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Outside off, left alone.
|73.1 : Ajaz Patel to Olly Stone, Tosses it up on off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|73.2 : Ajaz Patel to Olly Stone, Angles it into the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|73.3 : Ajaz Patel to Olly Stone, Floats it up on off, this is driven to covers.
|73.4 : Ajaz Patel to Olly Stone, On middle, kept out.
|73.5 : Ajaz Patel to Olly Stone, Nicely floats it up on middle, blocked.
|73.6 : Ajaz Patel to Olly Stone, On off, it is pushed to covers.
|DRINKS! This is a good fight back from the hosts! They were struggling at 175 for 6 but these two have steadied the ship somewhat. Can they continue or will New Zealand hit back after the break?
|74.1 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Four! Misfield!! Fuller and around off. Dan drives it towards mid- off where the fielderÂ lets it go through for a boundary.Â
|74.2 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, On middle. Driven back to Wagner.
|74.3 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Good length delivery, on middle. Dan flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
|74.4 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Fuller and outside off. Lawrence leans into the drive but gets a thick inside edge, hitting back on the pads.
|74.5 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Four! Gorgeous shot!! Fuller delivery, outside off. Lawrence drives this swiftly towards long- off for four.
|74.6 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Fuller and outside off. Driven straight to mid-off.
|75.1 : Ajaz Patel to Olly Stone, On middle, kept out.
|75.2 : Stone decides to go for the review. The Ultra Edge confirm that there is no ball involved, and has hit the pads cleanly. The Ball Tracker shows THREE REDSÂ and Olly StoneÂ is a goner. AsÂ EnglandÂ lose a review.
|Ajaz Patel to Olly Stone, OUT! THREE REDS AND NEW ZEALAND BREAK THE STAND! A stand which would have got them frustrated. A good little innings comes to an end from Stone.
|The next batsman coming at No. 9 is Mark Wood.
|75.3 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, On middle, kept out.
|75.4 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, On off, Wood blocks it out.
|75.5 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Another one tossed up on off, Wood is solid in defense.
|75.6 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Wood is off the mark as he slaps this one which is a touch short through covers for one.
|76.1 : Neil Wagner to Mark Wood, Banged in short, on middle. Wood hops and blocks it out.
|76.2 : Neil Wagner to Mark Wood, Short ball, onto body. Wood pulls this one along the ground through mid-wicket for couple of runs.
|76.3 : Neil Wagner to Mark Wood, Length ball, outside off. Wood shoulder arms it .
|76.4 : Neil Wagner to Mark Wood, On middle. Solid defence from Wood.
|76.5 : Neil Wagner to Mark Wood, Another short ball, on middle, Wood pulls it off back foot towards mid-wicket for single.
|76.6 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Length delivery, on middle. Wood flicks it to mid-wicket.
|77.1 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood,Â Loopy ball, on off, Wood prods and defends it solidly.
|77.2 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Floated on middle, Wood blocks it back to the bowler.
|77.3 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Tossed up, on off, Wood defends it watchfully.
|77.4 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Flatter and short, outside off, Wood cuts it through point uppishly as the ball flies over the fielder and lands safely. The batters take a couple.
|77.5 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, A loopy ball, on off, kept out.
|77.6 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, On off, defended solidly.
|78.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, Fullish ball, outside off. Dan on drives it to mid-on.Â
|0.0 : Daryl MitchellÂ comes into the attack now. His figures 10-2-22-0 so far.Â
|78.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, Length ball, on middle. Flicked to mid-wicket.
|78.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Dan Lawrence, Tad fuller, outside off. Lawrence streches and slaps it to sweeper cover for single.
|78.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Mark Wood, Spills it down the leg side, Keeper dives to his left and grabs it.
|78.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Mark Wood, Length ball, outside off. Shoulder arms it to keeper.
|78.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Mark Wood, On middle. Blocked out watchfully. Just a single from this over!
|79.1 : Ajaz Patel to Dan Lawrence,Â Loopy ball, on off, Lawrence pushes it to mid off for a single and brings up his FIFTY! The crowd is showering him with applauds. This lad deserves it.
|79.2 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Tossed up, on off, Wood defends it solidly.
|79.3 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Floated,Â on off, kept out.
|79.4 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Tossed up, on off, flicked to mid wicket.
|79.5 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Flatter on off, Wood capms back and blocks it to the off side.
|79.6 : Ajaz Patel to Mark Wood, Loopy ball, on middle, Wood nudges it to mid-wicket.
|80.1 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Length delivery, on middle. Lawrence looks to flick but misses, gets hit on pads. There's a lone appeal by Trent but umpire is unmoved.Â
|80.2 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, On middle. Lawrence blocks it out.
|80.3 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Length delivery, on middle. Flicked to mid-wicket.
|80.4 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, 3 runs. Tad fuller, on middle and off. Lawrence rocks back and flicks it through mid-on and mid-wicket for three runs.
|80.5 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Length ball, outside off, nicks back in. Wood gets a thick outside edge to his defensive block, but the ball dosen't get carried to the third slip.
|80.6 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Length and on middle. Blocked out.
|0.0 : The second newÂ ball has been taken by New Zealandâââââ and Boult comes into the attack straightaway!
|81.1 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A full delivery on off, Wood defends it as the ball takes the inside edge and gets hit onto the pads.
|0.0 : Matt HenryÂ comes into the attack from the other end. So changes at both ends now.Â
|81.2 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A length ball, on off, Woods defends it solidly.
|81.3 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A touch fuller, on off, Wood works it to mid off.
|81.4 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A low full toss, on off, Wood flicks it to mid-wicket.
|81.5 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood,Â WOW! Thats a beauty! Good length ball, just outside the off pole. Wood looks to defend it but misses as the ball zips past the outside edge to the keeper.
|81.6 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A length ball, on off, Wood pushes it to mid on. Another maiden for Matt HenryÂ in this game.
|82.1 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Back of a length ball, around off. Lawrence covers his stump and blocks it out on pitch.
|82.2 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Tad fuller, on off, with a hint of in swing. Lawrence gets across and flicks it in front of square leg for single.
|82.3 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Beaten!! Length ball, angling across, outside off. Wood goes for a jab but gets beaten on outside edge.
|82.4 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Beaten!! Length ball, outside off. Wood looks to defend but gets beaten on outside edge.
|82.5 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Appeal denied!! Full and drifting on the pads, nicks in a bit as well. Wood looks to flick but gets hit on pad. Boult is up for an appeal but is denied by umpire.
|82.6 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Length delivery, outside off. Wood shoulder arms it.
|83.1 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, OutsideÂ off, left alone.
|83.2 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Back of a length, it is kept out.
|83.3 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, On a length and around off, Wood looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge, lands short of the fielder at second slip. He makes a half stop. It goes behind for one.
|83.4 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, BYE! Outside off, left alone. It bounces in front of the keeper who does not stop it cleanly. A single.
|83.5 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, On middle, it is blocked.
|83.6 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Good length again and on middle, kept out.
|84.1 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, On off, Lawrence blocks it nicely.
|84.2 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Lawrence almost played on there! This is short and on the body, Lawrence looks to pull but is a touch early in the shot. It hits the glove and misses the leg pole by just.Â
|84.3 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, FOUR! One of the best shots today! Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers and it races away to the fence.
|84.4 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, On middle, Lawrence works it to mid-wicket.
|84.5 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Fuller and on middle, Lawrence strokes it to mid on.
|84.6 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, FOUR! Whipped and whipped away for a boundary! Lawrence needed to hit that or he was a goner! This is full and on the pads, Lawrence shuffles across and whips it through mid-wicket. Races away. Lawrence is playing a gem of a knock here.
|85.1 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, NOT OUT! It is bat first! That was the only doubt, if it was bat first or pad and it is bat. Length and around off, Wood lunges to defend but he does so outside the line. It hits both bat and the pad. A huge appeal, turned down. Henry reviews but it shows that the Kiwis have lost their review.
|85.2 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, On off, kept out.
|85.3 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Another one on the stumps, defended.
|85.4 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Close! Length and on middle, it skids through. Wood looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|85.5 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Beaten! Length and around off, this one shapes away. Wood looks to block but is beaten.
|85.6 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A single! On middle, Wood looks to defend but this goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|0.0 : New ZealandÂ take the review, Matt HenryÂ is very convinced here. Let's see what happens.Â The Ultra Edge shows there is spike as the ball passes the bat. The decision is unturned and Wood is still on the field. As New ZealandÂ lose a review here.
|86.1 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, That is really well played! A yorker on middle, Wood jamsÂ it out.
|0.0 : This time it is Mark WoodÂ who goes for the review as he is caught behind. The Ultra Edge shows that there no spike as the ball passes the bat, as the replays confirm that the ball clips off the pads. And the Ball tracker shows that the ball is missing the wickets. The decision is over turned in the favour of Mark Wood. As EnglandÂ retain their review.
|86.3 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Fuller and on off, it is pushed to mid off for one.
|86.4 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, On middle, kept out.
|86.2 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, NOT OUT! It is off the flap of the pad! That is the reason Wood reviewed! This is on a length and around middle, it holds its line. Wood is squared up as he tries to block. It goes off something to the keeper. This time the finger is raised after an appeal. Wood signals the 'T' immediately and replays show that it is off the flap of the bat and Ball Tracker shows the ball is going over the stumps.
|86.5 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Another one on off, Lawrence blocks it.
|86.6 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, A bumper to end, it is ducked under.
|87.1 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, On off, kept out.
|87.2 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
|87.3 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Shorter and on off, this is slapped but can't get it past cover.
|87.4 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Length ball, outside off. Wood half pulls it towards mid-onn.
|87.5 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, 250 up! Fuller and on off, this is driven past mid off for a couple.
|87.6 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood,Â FOUR! What a beautiful shot! Lawrence drives it straight down the ground past the bowler as it races awayÂ to the boundary line.
|88.1 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence,Â FOUR! What a beautiful shot! Lawrence drives it straight down the ground past the bowler as it races awayÂ to the boundary line.
|88.2 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Fuller and on middle. Flicked to mid-wicket.
|88.3 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Angles in around middle. Dan pushes it straight down the ground before mid-off comes across.
|88.4 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, On middle. Kept out.
|88.5 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Outside off. Sways away from it.
|88.6 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Around off. Blocked back to bowler.
|89.1 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A length ball, on off, Wood blocks it to cover off the outer half of the blade.
|89.2 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Good length ball, on middle, Wood defends it solidly.
|89.3 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A length ball, on off, Wood nudges it to mid-wicket.
|89.4 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Good length ball, on off, kept out.
|89.5 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A length ball, on leg, Wood flicks it to mid-wicket,
|89.6 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, A touch fuller, on off, Wood defends it watchfully. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ONÂ DAY 1.
|After picking two wickets in quick succession at the start of this session, the Kiwis had reduced the hosts to 175 for 6. However, Lawrence along with Stone counter-attacked, the two added some handy runs before Stone fell. Wood now is playing another decent knock along with Lawrence who is playing a gem.
|A strong fight back from Lawrence along with the lower-order has taken England into a decent position. Canât actually say which side will be the happier of the two but the Kiwis will be disappointed as they let the advantage slip away at one stage.
|Earlier in the day, after being asked to field, the away sides' bowlers were quite discipline in the first session but with no success. They had an excellent second where they dismissed the top order of England. The third session also initially belonged to them but they could not press home the advantage. Except for Mitchell all the others had a wicket atleast. They will be pretty pleased with their effort of Day 1, except for the last hour or so.
|What will the two sides now be looking for on Day 2? England will want to go past the 300 mark for that, Lawrence holds the key. New Zealand will not want that to happen. An exciting day awaits. Do join us for all the action. Till then, take care and goodbye!
|... DAY 2 ...
|Happy or disappointed? This is the argument I was having with my colleague after Stumps last evening. England 258/7, well not happy at all after winning the toss and that too, having had a wicketless opening session. 72/0 became 85/3 and the advantage was thrown away. But let's lookÂ at it from the other side. New Zealand had England at 169/5 with Rory BurnsÂ dismissed. Yet, from there, they have allowed the hosts to add 89 runs, picking up just 2 wickets. So they too, would be disappointed, won
|Dan LawrenceÂ has stood tall and this morning session could well decide how strong England are in this Test. Their minimum target would be 300 but if Lawrence can go on past his century and the tail can wag a touch, especially the likes of Stuart Broad, we could even have 350 on the board.
|What about the Black Caps then? The age-old issue for many teams - dismissing the tail quickly. Might just want to keep Lawrence off strike and focus on the likes of Wood, Broad and Jimmy. Boult and Wagner are masters in getting rid of the tail but do not count out the spin of Ajaz Patel.Â The pitch showed signs of some turn on Day 1 and Friday might just make the ball spin more.
|All set then, are we? The Edgbaston crowd certainly is. It gives a rauceous welcome and ovation to the overnight heroes - Dan LawrenceÂ and Mark Wood.Â This stand is worth 36 and the pair would want to try and double it, if possible. Right then, the players are ready. Here comes Trent BoultÂ with the first ball of Day 2 to Lawrence...
|90.1 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, A short ball, around middle, Dan LawrenceÂ swivels and pulls it through fine leg for a single.
|90.2 : It is a different day today. The clouds are higher, the skies are brighter, there is lot of sunshine and then plenty of breeze. Conditions totally different from Thursday.
|Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Around middle, on a length, watchfully defended.
|90.3 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, A sharp short ball, around off, angling away, Wood leaps and then sways away from the line.
|90.4 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, GLOVED? Daryl MitchellÂ appeals from third slip but no one else is interested. A short ball, around off, angling away, Mark looks to sway away and tries to take his hand away. But the ball hits something and lobs to third slip where Mitchell takes the catch and appeals. Replays show that the ball hit Wood on his right hand.
|90.5 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Around off, left alone.
|90.6 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, FOUR! HANDSOME! That has raced away. Overpitched, outside off, angling away, Mark WoodÂ leans and drives it through the covers! Moves to 20 and the stand reads 41.
|Matt HenryÂ to bowl from the Birmingham End. 22-5-66-2 so far.
|91.1 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, On a length, outside off, Dan LawrenceÂ takes his bat away from the line.
|91.2 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Fuller, outside off, watchfully left alone again.
|91.3 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Closer to the off stump, but outside the line. Lawrence knows where his stumps are and shoulders arms.
|91.4 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Tempter, outside off, fuller in length, asking to drive, Dan lets it be.
|91.5 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Outside off, not exactly short, but shorter than good, DL looks to punch it through the covers but mistimes it towards cover.
|91.6 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence,Â Fuller, outside off, punched down the ground towards mid off.
|92.1 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Fuller, around off, swinging in, watchfully defended.
|92.2 : There is good breeze around. It will definitely aid the swinging of the ball into the right hander, something which Boult is trying for, right now.
|Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Outside off, no swing this time, angled away, left alone.
|92.3 : Change in the field and angle. Boult comes around the wicket, so fine leg moves finer.
|Trent Boult to Mark Wood, TOP EDGE, FOUR! England are looking positive this morning. They are prepared to take everything on. A short ball, around middle, Mark WoodÂ looks to hook. Gets a top edge which runs down very fine, bouncing just inside the ropes at fine leg.
|92.4 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Around off, moving away, left alone.
|92.5 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, FOUR! Nicely played, great timing as well. On a length, outside off, Wood just pushes this away from the body, not exactly hitting it from the middle of the bat. In fact, it has hit the bottom of the bat. Yet, it has raced away to the point fence.
|92.6 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Down the leg side, Mark looks to tuck but misses.Â Tom BlundellÂ dives to his left, but fumbles and concedes a bye. 50-RUN STAND IS UP!
|93.1 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, FOUR! BELLIGERENT! What an innings this is from Mark Wood. That is four boundaries on Day 2! Short, outside off, Wood swivels and instantaneously pulls it in front of square on the leg side! Moves to 32.
|93.2 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, FOUR! Ho ho ho! Mark seems to have the 'Wood' over New Zealand who seem rattled. He is having lot of fun and it has been all Wood so far. A short ball, outside off, Mark WoodÂ backs away and then guides it over a leaping gully to the third man fence!
|93.3 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Outside off, this time Mark slashes but misses. Wants to put bat on every ball!
|93.5 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, On a good length, outside off, shaping away, MW feels for it but misses.
|93.6 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, On a length, outside off, solidly defended. Well played, Mark Wood!
|93.4 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, Fuller, around off, pushed down to mid on.
|94.1 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Lawrence into the act now. Full, outside off, Dan LawrenceÂ pushes this down the ground. Beats mid off who starts to chase. It is Devon Conway. But Neil WagnerÂ gets to it from mid on, tracking the ball down, diving and then pushing it back to Conway. Three runs taken. The stand moves to 61 and Lawrence moves to 71.
|94.2 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Down the leg side, Wood misses his flick. This time Tom BlundellÂ collects the ball with a dive to his left.
|94.3 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, EDGED, FOUR! Throwing the bat at everything now. A length ball, outside off, Mark WoodÂ slashes hard and gets a thick outside edge, which flies over point. Moves to 40 now. Did we say England would be thinking about Lawrence's century? Might have to rephrase.
|94.4 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, A bouncer, down the leg side, swayed away from.
|94.5 : Trent Boult to Mark Wood, Full and down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
|95.1 : Matt Henry to Mark Wood, OUT! BOWLED! See, it is not the short ball which will work always against the tail enders. Fuller lengths can work too, by keeping the ball straight. This is outside off, Mark WoodÂ looks to drive hard but does not move his feet. Gets a thick inside edge which shatters the stumps. End of a terrific innings and a fine stand. The Edgbaston crowd gives Wood a fine support.
|94.6 : Stuart BroadÂ walks in now, at number 10, replacing Wood. After the latter's heroics, Broad would want to showcase his skills as well. He can bat for sure, can also use the long handle, but after being hit on the nose by a Varun Aaron bouncer in 2014, hasn't been the same batsman since.
|95.2 : Matt Henry to Stuart Broad, Full, just around off, watchfully pushed towards gully.
|94.6 : Trent Boult to Dan Lawrence, Another short ball, around middle and leg, Lawrence gets across and ducks.
|95.3 : Matt Henry to Stuart Broad, Angled down the leg side, Stuart BroadÂ hops and tucks it towards fine leg for a single. Oh no says the umpire. Lifts his left leg and pats it, indicating that it is a leg bye. Not off the mark then...
|95.5 : Colin de GrandhommeÂ is on the field. Not sure who has gone off.
|95.4 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Fuller, around off, swinging in, played off the inner half of the bat towards mid on.
|95.5 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, On a good length, around off, punched towards mid on.
|95.6 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Fuller, around off, solidly defended.
|96.1 : Trent Boult to Stuart Broad, Full, going down the leg side, Stuart BroadÂ shifts across to his off stump, then goes back and looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Mild LBW appeals all around.
|96.2 : Trent Boult to Stuart Broad, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! He was always looking like a cat on a hot tin roof and now, with the roof exploding, the cat falls. A length ball, outside off, once again Broad moves across and then back, looks to play at it and gets a thin outside edge. Easy catch for Tom Blundell, the keeper. Wait. Stop the press. Broad walks! Normally, he does not go untilÂ the umpire raises his finger. The world is changing then...
|Milestone man, James Anderson, walks in. He hung around at Lord's to help Rory BurnsÂ get to his century. Can he do something similar here, for Dan Lawrence?Â Time for shifting gears for the latter as well. Get the Big Bash mode on...
|96.3 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Down the leg side, a full toss, James AndersonÂ gets across and then lets it pass.
|96.4 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Outside off, angling in. Anderson looks to push it away but the ball comes in, hits his thigh and the dribbles towards the slip cordon.
|96.5 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Outside off, swinging away, left alone.
|The field is getting pushed back...
|96.6 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Outside off, slightly wider, left alone again. Over to Mr. Lawrence now...
|97.1 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Walks across the stumps and Henry fires an inswinging yorker. Dan LawrenceÂ looks to adjust and flick but gets a leading edge towards point.
|97.2 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Around off, pushed towards mid on.
|97.3 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Good length ball, around off, pushed towards mid off.
|97.4 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, A bouncer, outside off, Lawrence ducks.
|97.5 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, FOUR! Nicely played. Full, outside off, Dan LawrenceÂ backs away and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
|97.6 : Matt Henry to Dan Lawrence, Full, on the pads, cannot get it past mid-wicket even with a flick.
|98.1 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Short ball, around middle, nudged away.
|98.2 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, FOUR! Useful runs. Outside off, moving away, James AndersonÂ just opens the face of his bat and guides it past second slip, to the third man fence.
|Change in field. Leg slip comes out and moves to gully.
|98.3 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Down the leg side, Anderson misses his flick.
|98.4 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, A shorter ball, around off, angling away, Jimmy sways away.
|98.5 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Around off, pushed towards gully.
|98.6 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Full and wide outside off, JA looks to drive (but why?) and misses.
|Here comes the short-ball specialist. Neil WagnerÂ comes on to try and finish this innings off. 20-6-62-1 so far.
|99.1 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, A length ball, around middle, Dan LawrenceÂ comes down the track and swings hard, but mistimes it towards mid on.
|99.2 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Possible return catch! But that went in a flash. Full, around off, Lawrence walks across and hits it straight back, uppishly. Neil WagnerÂ looks to catch but by the time his left hand comes up, the ball is through and past him. Matt HenryÂ does really well to race to his left from long on and dive, pushing the ball away. Two runs taken. The stand moves to 10.
|99.3 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Outside off, Dan looks to play the upper cut but misses.
|99.4 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Outside off, whipped to mid-wicket. No run taken.
|99.5 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, FOUR! 300 UP FOR ENGLAND. Full, outside off, Lawrence moves back and flays it over cover. Moves to 81 now.
|99.6 : Neil Wagner to Dan Lawrence, Backs away to the leg side again but this time, Wagner follows him. Dan looks to flick but misses and the ball goes between his legs, to the keeper.
|100.1 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Full, outside off, James AndersonÂ looks to drive but misses.
|100.2 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, On a length, just outside off, Anderson looks to push and gets an outside edge, which goes on the ground to third slip.
|100.3 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Full and straight, watchfully defended. Very well played. That was swinging but he watched the ball till the last moment. Boult smiles and Jimmy smiles back in response. Good to see.
|100.4 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, On a length, around off, nudged towards short mid-wicket.
|100.5 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, Outside off, moving away, a play and a miss. That is 5 balls survived in this over.
|100.6 : Trent Boult to James Anderson, OUT! LBW! What a review by Latham! At the last-minute!Â Ross TaylorÂ did not seem too excited at first slip but Boult was and Latham went with his bowler. Full, outside off, nipping back in, James AndersonÂ looked to drive but missed. He got hit on the pads and initial reaction was a inside edge. Umpire Richard Kettleborough shook his head and Boult demanded a review from his skipper. Latham looked at Rosco who did not seem to be too sure but the review was
|Well, no century for Dan LawrenceÂ but England have got a competitve score. It is a really good recovery from 175/6. 128 runs for the last 4 wickets, with Lawrence making 55 of those. So you can see the contribution of the other players. Fantastic from the lower order.
|England actually started off well with the bat but then, had a collapse, as usual. Rory BurnsÂ tried hanging around, approaching another century but New Zealand kept chipping away on Thursday afternoon. It was then that the hosts found an unlikely hero in Dan Lawrence. His splendid unbeaten 81 definitely gave them control but one cannot ignore the contributions of Olly StoneÂ and Mark Wood. Stone made 20 in a stand of 47 for the 7th wicket while Wood enjoyed himself, making 41 in a partnership o