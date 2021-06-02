|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the first Test match between England and New Zealand, which is to be played at the most iconic cricket stadium in the world - Lord's. England would like to bounce back from the defeat they suffered against India and look to kick-start their summer campaign with a victory. While, on the other hand, the Kiwis will look to grab this opportunity to work on the team and try out different tactics to strengthen their form, as they keep their eyes on the upcoming ICC WTC Fina
|We have some breaking news on the players making their debut in this Test! For England, James Bracey and Ollie Robinson have been handed their Test caps and for the Kiwis, it looks like Devon Conway will be making his Test debut.Â
|TOSS - Both the skippers are out in the middle for the all important toss here. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Kane Williamson andÂ NEW ZEALAND WILL BAT FIRST!Â
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway (DEBUT), Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.Â
|England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey (WK) (DEBUT), Ollie Robinson (DEBUT), Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.Â
|Right then. We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is all set to begin now. Joe RootÂ leads his troops out, as the fans shower the home side in claps. For New Zealand, Tom LathamÂ and Devon ConwayÂ will be opening the innings and they follow the English players out in the middle. There was no doubt about who would be opening with the new cherry - it is James Anderson, who is getting ready to bowl now. Here we go....
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Stuart Broad.
|2.1 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, The man at point saves a couple of runs here! A length ball around off, Tom LathamÂ plants his front foot ahead and drives this one firmly to the left of the point fielder, who dives that way and half-stops the ball. A couple by the time the ball is back with the keeper.Â
|2.2 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Outside off, left alone.Â
|2.3 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, An inswinger around off and middle, length ball too, Tom easily defends the ball back to the bowler.Â
|2.4 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Anderson's partner in crime does well here. It is Stuart BroadÂ with the great effort out on the field. A length ball, on leg, this is whipped to the left of Stuart BroadÂ at short mid-wicket, and he stops the ball well.Â
|2.5 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, EDGY COUPLE! Around off, on a good length, Tom LathamÂ looks to defend with a straight bat, but the ball takes the outside edge, and goes through gully for a couple.Â
|2.6 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, WENT THROUGH HIM! A great ball to end the over. Hits the deck hard with a good length ball, closer to the off pole, Tom LathamÂ looks to smother the ball out, but the ball nips in and zips past the inside edge, to the keeper.Â
|3.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Slightly behind the good length and outside off, Devon has no reason to play at this and hence, just leaves it be.Â
|3.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Quicker length ball on the pads, Conway tucks this to the square leg fielder.Â
|3.3 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Outside off, no shot offered this time.Â
|3.4 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Fuller ball just around off, Devon ConwayÂ shows the full face of the willow and works the ball back to Broad.Â
|3.5 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, EDGY COUPLE! Conway gets off the mark here, with a streaky shot. A good length ball on off, comes back in, as Devon ConwayÂ looks to block. Takes the inside edge, beating the square leg fielder, for a couple.Â
|3.6 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, FOUR LEG BYES. Slightly fortunate but Devon ConwayÂ will take it. A good length ball on the pads, DC looks to tuck it away to the leg side, but misses and the ball takes the pads and goes past the diving keeper, through to the fine leg fence.Â
|4.1 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Outside off, left alone.Â
|4.2 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, An action replay of the previous delivery.Â
|4.3 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Short of a length around off, TL blocks it out.Â
|4.4 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Angles across a back of a length ball across the left-hander, as Tom LathamÂ allows the ball a safe passage through to the keeper.Â
|4.5 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Gently pushed away. Fuller on middle now, Latham watchfully eases this through mid on. Two taken by the time the fielder can chase and clean up.Â
|4.6 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Fuller around off, Latham blocks with his inner half of the blade to the leg side. Just 2 off the over!Â
|5.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway,Â A length ball on off, Conway defends it watchfully.
|5.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway,Â FOUR! Fantastic shot! Pitched up on off, Conway punches it firmly through the covers. The fielder at short cover puts the dive in but the ball evades him and rushes towards the boundary rope. The first one of the Test and that looked like a confident stroke from the debutant!Â
|5.3 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway drives it thorugh the covers. Takes a couple before the fielder cuts the ball.
|5.4 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A length ball outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|5.5 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Around off, length ball, Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
|5.6 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A single to end the over! Good length ball outside off, Conway works it to point for a single.
|6.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway,Â FOUR! Another excellent shot by Conway. Pitched up this time, around off. Conway drives it through the cover region, as the ball rushes towards the ropes. Conway has started off in a good manner here.Â
|6.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Fullish on off, Conway gets an inside edge as the ball rolls towards the square leg region for a run.
|6.3 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Good length on off, Latham pushes it to gully.
|6.4 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, A length ball around off, Latham punches it to mid on.
|6.5 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, A touch fuller, on middle, Latham flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|6.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Fires in a length ball on off, Conway defends it to the off side.
|7.1 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, A length ball on off, Latham pushes it to cover.
|7.2 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Good length ball around off, Latham plays it to mid off.
|7.3 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Another length ball on off, Latham blocks it well.
|7.4 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Length ball, on off, Latham defends it to mid off.
|7.5 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Latham looks to pushÂ it out but the ball sways away as he misses his shot and goes to the keeper.Â
|7.6 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, A length ball on off, Latham flicks it to mid-wicket.
|8.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length outsideÂ off, the ball stays low as Conway leaves it alone.
|8.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball outside off, Conway pushes it to point.
|8.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway works it to point.
|8.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway,Â A length ball, straying on the pads, Conway flicks it to short fine leg for a single.
|8.5 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Good length ball, outside off, Latham shoulders arms to it.
|8.6 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, A length ball, outisde off, Latham is happy to leave it for the keeper. Just a single of the over.
|8.5 : First bowling change of the day now! It is time for the debutant here - Ollie RobinsonÂ is introduced into the attack.Â
|0.1 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, James AndersonÂ steams in and starts off with a good length ball outside off, Tom LathamÂ knows that it is the first delivery and hence, just raises his blade to allow the ball through to the keeper.Â
|0.2 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, This time, it is on a length again, but closer to the off pole, making Tom play at it and push the ball back to the bowler.Â
|0.3 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Slightly wayward but there was some swing there. A length ball again, but way outside off, slightly moving away, Tom LathamÂ again leaves and the keeper, James BraceyÂ dives to his left and does well to collect the ball.Â
|0.4 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, Fuller, but just around off. Tom LathamÂ offers no stroke this time.Â
|0.5 : James Anderson to Tom Latham, An appeal for LBW right in the first over but the umpire says no! A length ball, on middle, nips into the left-hander, as Tom LathamÂ misses his flick away and gets struck on the pad. An appeal but this one was pitching outside leg, even though it was going on to hit the stumps. The umpire shakes his head.Â
|9.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, No run.
|1.1 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, That was bowled very well. Pitches it up and lands it just around off, Tom LathamÂ pushes this one back to the bowler.Â
|1.2 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Again, around off on a length, Latham blocks it out.Â
|1.3 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Fuller, almost yorker-length outside off, Tom works this to the off side.Â
|1.4 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Around off, played to the short cover fielder this time.Â
|1.5 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Good stroke to get an easy couple this time. Fuller and straying on the pads here, Tom LathamÂ clips this one gently to the right of the fine leg fielder. Comes back for the second run comfortably.Â
|1.6 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Takes the single and ends the over! Length and around off, TL pushes this at the gap in covers and keeps the strike for the next over, with one.Â
|9.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball, on off, Conway pushes it to cover. A no ball has been called as Ollie RobinsonÂ has overstepped here.Â
|Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball, on leg, Conway flicks it to the leg side.
|9.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|9.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball, on off, Conway leaves it for the keeper.
|9.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Tucked away for a couple! Good length on middle, Conway flicks it to the mid-wicket region as they run a couple.
|9.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length bal outside off, Conway pushes it through point for another couple.
|9.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway defends it back to the bowler.
|10.1 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Good length ball outside off, Latham keeps his bat in the air and lets the ball go through.
|10.2 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, BEATEN! A length ball, outside the off pole, Latham looks to defend it but misses as the ball zips past the outside edge.
|10.3 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, A length ball on off, Latham defends it watchfully.
|10.4 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, A touch fuller on middle, Latham defends it well.
|10.5 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, A length ball on off, Latham pushes it to mid off.
|10.6 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Good length ball on off, Latham blocks it watchfully.
|11.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway flicks it to mid-wicket.
|11.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length ball around off, Conway blocks it watchfully.
|11.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Around the wicket now, fires in a length ball on off, Conway defends it well.
|11.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, EDGY FOUR! A length ball outside off, Conway shows the full face of the bat. But the ball takes the outside edge and runs thorugh the gap between point and gully for a boundary.
|11.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway clips it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|11.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway pushes it to the off side.
|12.1 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, STREAKY BOUNDARY! Just managed to get some control of the shot, to get it past the man there. A back of a length ball, around off, Tom LathamÂ looks to block, but the ball takes the outside edge, goes past the second slip and into the third man fence.Â
|12.2 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Driven hard to the short cover fielder.Â
|12.3 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Angles in a length ball on middle, this is nudged to the leg side.Â
|12.4 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Plants his front foot forward and shows the full face of the blade to keep the ball out.Â
|12.5 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, A short of a length ball on the pads, Tom LathamÂ just tickles this one to the fine leg region. Ollie RobinsonÂ puts in the hard yards and dives to his left to save a couple of runs. Two runs, in the end.Â
|12.6 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Outside off, Tom makes a leave.Â
|DRINKS!Â This has been a really good start to the game for the Kiwis. Both the batsmen look solid in the middle, as they seem to have gotten used to the conditions here, as of now. Latham and Conway would look to build their innings and maintain the same tempo until the Lunch break at least. The England bowlers haven't really troubled the batsman here, they are getting some swing with the ball but unable to convert it into a wicket and that will be on their mind, for the next one hour, before th
|13.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Around off, kept out.Â
|13.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Hurls across a length ball, but outside off, Conway shoulders arms on this occasion.Â
|13.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Length and on off, kept out nicely.Â
|13.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Very pleasing shot by Conway but James AndersonÂ does well to save a run here. A good length ball around off, Devon ConwayÂ just punches this one nicely through mid off. Anderson gives chase and pulls it back, before the ropes. A couple.Â
|13.5 : Ollie Robinson to Tom Latham, Around middle, nudged to the left of square leg for an easy single.Â
|13.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Outside off on a length, DC does not need to stretch his arms here. Keeps them close to his body and leaves.Â
|14.1 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, FOUR! Beautiful shot! It was a bit of a gift from Broad and Latham scores a boundary. On the pads, good length, Tom LathamÂ just eases his flick through the square leg region.Â
|14.2 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, BEATENNNN! A very good ball. Length and outside off, nips away as Tom LathamÂ was looking for the big-booming drive. Gets beaten as the ball whizzes past the outside edge into the keeper's mitts.Â
|14.3 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Pushed to the mid on fielder now.Â
|14.4 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Back of a length ball on off, Latham smothers the ball out.Â
|14.5 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Around off, kept out again.Â
|14.6 : Stuart Broad to Tom Latham, Leg bye. This is speared on the pads, Tom misses his flick and the ball takes the pad and goes to the leg side for a leg bye.Â
|15.1 : Ollie Robinson to Tom Latham, Quick run! Length on off, this is milked through mid off.Â
|15.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Fuller and around off, Devon punches it to the short cover fielder.Â
|15.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Around off and middle, this is nudged to the leg side.Â
|15.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, On the pads, glanced through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|15.5 : Ollie Robinson to Tom Latham, Outside off on a good length, TL looks to keep this one out, but fails to connect bat with ball on this occasion.Â
|15.6 : Ollie Robinson to Tom Latham,Â OUT! CHOPPED ON! Finally, this opening stand has been broken and after starting off in a solid manner, Latham has to depart. This is Robinson's first Test wicket at the home of cricket and this is just what the hosts needed. Angles across a good length ball across the left-hander, Tom LathamÂ is half-forward, possibly confused if he should commit to the shot or no. In the end, he lets his angled bat hang and the ball takes the inside edge and crashes into the
|Who will come out now? It is the Kiwi skipper, Kane WilliamsonÂ who strides out now. Also, Mark WoodÂ has been introduced with the ball too.Â
|16.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Spears in a full length ball around off, DC works this through the gap at mid-wicket for a couple.Â
|16.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Outside off, left alone.Â
|16.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, On a good length and around off, Conway pushes it to point.Â
|16.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, On the pads, worked through square leg for one.Â
|16.5 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Kane WilliamsonÂ is off the mark here! Such a breezy shot. A length ball on off, just pushed away gently through covers for a single.Â
|16.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A pacy delivery here! A shortish ball on middle, Devon ConwayÂ hops and looks to work this one to the leg side but he misses and gets hit on the body. Nothing serious, though!Â
|17.1 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, Goes away with the angle on a fuller length, Kane makes a leave.Â
|17.2 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, Gets it to rise off a length around off, KW looks to block but misses.Â
|17.3 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, Another leave by Kane as this is bowled fuller and outside the off pole.Â
|17.4 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, Outside off again, KW hops to make a leave.Â
|17.5 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, Lunges forward to a good length ball, and gently smothers the ball out.Â
|17.6 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, A very good over comes to an end! A length delivery, nipping away after hitting the deck as Kane WilliamsonÂ looks for the defensive push away to the off side. Misses and the keeper has an easy take.Â
|18.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, FOUR! Beautifully driven. A length ball on off, Conway drives it past the mid off fielder and the ball ends up reaching the ropes, as Stuart BroadÂ tried to give it chase and gave up midway.Â
|18.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A touch fuller, on middle, Conway flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|18.3 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, A length ball on off, Williamson leaves it for the keeper.
|18.4 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Good length delivery, around off, Williamson blocks it back to the bowler.
|18.5 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Clinical! A length ball outside off, KaneÂ leans into the shot and drives it gently through the covers for a boundary.
|18.6 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, A touch fuller on off, Williamson nudges it to the leg side for a single.
|19.1 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, Angles in a length delivery, down the leg side, Williamson looks to flick it but misses. The keeper, James BraceyÂ dives to his left to stop the ball.
|19.2 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, A length ball outside off, KW blocks it to the off side.
|19.3 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, Good length ball outside off, Williamson leaves it alone.
|19.4 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, Another length ball outside off, Williamson shoulders arms to it.
|19.5 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, Angling in, length ball on off, Williamson blocks it watchfully.
|19.6 : Ollie Robinson to Kane Williamson, A touch fuller on off, Williamson defends it back to the bowler.
|20.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Fires in a length ball outside off, Conway pushes it to cover.
|20.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Another good length ball outside off, Conway punches it straightÂ to the fielder at cover.
|20.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, OUCH! That must've hurt. A back of a length ball on middle, Conway decides to duck under this one but couldn't get down in time as the ball brushes off his shoulder to the leg side.
|20.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Sudden bounce that took Conway by surprise. A back of a length ball outside off, Conway leaves it alone at the last moment.
|20.5 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway blocks it well.
|20.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Back of a length ball on off, Conway pulls this one hard towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder coming in from fine leg dives to his right to make the stop but makes a mess of it as the ball ends up in the boundary.
|21.1 : James Anderson to Kane Williamson, A length ball outside off, Williamson leaves it alone.
|0.0 : Change. James AndersonÂ is called back into the attack. 5-0-14-0 so far.Â
|21.2 : James Anderson to Kane Williamson, Good length ball outside off, Williamson looks to defend it but the ball zips past through to the keeper.
|21.3 : James Anderson to Kane Williamson, A touch fuller on off, Williamson flicks it to wide off deep mid-wicket asÂ the batsman calls for three.
|21.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway flicks it to the leg side.
|21.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Pitched up on off, Conway looks to defend it to the off side, but the ball takes an inside edge and rolls to square legÂ for a couple.
|21.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway defends it solidly.
|22.1 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Smacked! A length ball outside off, Kane drives this brilliantly through the covers for a boundary.
|22.2 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Good length ball outside off, KW leaves it alone.
|22.3 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Back of a length delivery outside off, Williamson shoulder arms to it.
|22.4 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Good length ball outside off, the ball nips in as Williamson decides to leave it for the keeper.
|22.5 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Good length ball way outside off, Williamson leaves it alone.
|22.6 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, A dot to end the over! A length ball outside off, Williamson leaves it for the keeper.
|23.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball around off, Conway defends it off his front foot.
|23.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Pitched up on off, Conway pushes it to mid off.
|23.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A good length ball, on the pads, Conway nudges it to short mid-wicket.
|23.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, An appeal for LBW! A length ball on middle, Conway looks to flick it but gets a slight edge as the ball goes on to hit the pads. No trouble for the batsman here.
|23.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway defends it well.
|23.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball on middle, Conway flicks it to square leg.
|24.1 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Back of a length ball, just outside leg, Williamson leaves it alone.
|24.2 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, A length ball outside off, Williamson lets it go through for the keeper.
|24.4 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Another length ball outside off, Williamson shoulders arms to it.
|24.5 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Good length delivery on the fifth stump line, Williamson leaves it alone.
|24.6 : Mark Wood to Kane Williamson, Fullish, around off, Williamson defends it solidly. A nice ball to end the session. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1!!
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session of play here. The batters for New Zealand,Â Devon ConwayÂ and skipper, Kane WilliamsonÂ stride out into the middle. James AndersonÂ will get us underway after the Lunch break.Â
|25.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, We are underway post lunch. Anderson coming around the wicket. A length ball on off Conway defends it solidly.
|25.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Conway pushes it to cover.
|24.3 : The bowling by England has not been poor, but it has not reaped a lot of rewards too, as they have picked, just the solitary wicket. They probed with right lines and lengths early on, but the duo of Latham and Conway did not have an issue, negotiating the same. The debutant, Ollie Robinson got the better of Latham and broke the opening stand but since then, the batters out in the middle have not been troubled way too much. Without the presence of an out-and-out spinner in their ranks, the onus w
|This has been a great session and a very productive start to the Test for the visitors. Opting to bat first, they would have wanted to set a strong platform and they have done that without causing a lot of fuss. Latham and debutant, Conway started off playing some nice-looking strokes and without taking a lot of risks too. They kept going about their business and also raised a 50-run stand before Latham chopped one back onto the sticks to end his responsibility, with the blade, out in the middle
|Which batter comes out now? It is Ross Taylor.Â
|25.5 : James Anderson to Ross Taylor, A length ball on off, Taylor defends it solidly.
|25.6 : James Anderson to Ross Taylor, Fires in a yorker length delivery on off, Taylor digs it out in time to mid off for a single.
|26.1 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Angles in a length ball on middle, Taylor pushes it to mid on.
|25.4 : James Anderson to Kane Williamson,Â OUT! TIMBER! What a big wicket for the home side and Anderson gets the better of Williamson for the seventh time in Tests. Just after the Lunch break too and the timing of this wicket is perfect. A good length ball, around off, Williamson was late into his defense and connects it with the toe end as the ball bounces and goes on to rattle the off stump. An early breakthrough after Lunch, that's exactly what England were looking for and Williamson goes bac
|25.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway connects it with the inner half of the blade and the ball rolls to short fine leg, for a single.Â
|25.4 : Stuart BroadÂ from the other end. 7-2-22-0 so far.Â
|26.2 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Full, on off, Taylor defends it back to the bowler.
|26.3 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Good length ball outside off, the ball sways away as Taylor leaves it alone.Â
|26.5 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Good length ball outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to it.
|26.4 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, A length ball on off, Taylor blocks it to the leg side.
|26.6 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, A touch fuller on middle, Taylor flicks it to deep mid-wicket as he comes back comfortably for the second.
|27.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Pitched up on off, Conway nudges it to the leg side.
|27.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball, around off, Conway defends it off his front foot.
|27.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Conway pushes it to cover.
|27.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway,Â Back of a length ball outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|27.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway pushes it back to bowler, as he gets his hand down to make a stop but rather helps to mid off for a single.
|27.6 : James Anderson to Ross Taylor, Quicker and full, on middle, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.Â
|28.2 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, A length ball outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to it.
|28.1 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, An appeal for LBW!Â Angles in a full delivery on the pads, Taylor looks to flicks it but misses and gets rapped on the pads. A loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
|28.3 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Beaten! That's a beauty. A length ball just outside the off pole, Taylor looks to defend it but misses as the ball zips through to the keeper.
|28.4 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, A lengh ball outside off, Taylor is happy to leave it.
|28.5 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Beautiful delivery by Stuart Broad. Good length ball outside off, Taylor swings his blade but mistimes his hit as the ball nips away at the last moment.
|28.6 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Good length ball just outside off, Taylor looks to defend it but misses.
|29.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Back of a length ball outside off, Conway lets it thorugh for the keeper.
|29.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball, outside off, Conway shoulders arms to it.
|29.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Fullish delivery on off, Conway pushes it to cover.
|29.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length delivery, around off, Conway blocks it to the off side.
|29.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball outside off, Conway defends it solidly off his front foot.
|29.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A yorker length delivery on off, Conway gets his blade down in time to block it.
|30.1 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Angles in a length ball on the pads, this is clipped through square leg for a single.Â
|30.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Length ball but outside off, Devon ConwayÂ shoulders arms on this occasion. No need to keep probing, as he is also on 45 and will want to reach his maiden half-century on his Test debut.Â
|30.3 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Around off, this is pushed back to the bowler.Â
|30.4 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Edged but didn't carry. A length ball, around off, Devon ConwayÂ looks to push but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to the second slip fielder, on the bounce.Â
|30.5 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length and on off, Conway pushes it to the covers.Â
|30.6 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A length ball, coming in with the angle, DC shows the full face of his bat and defends the ball to the off side.Â
|31.1 : James Anderson to Ross Taylor, On the pads, Ross clips this one to fine leg and rotates the strike.Â
|31.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Length delivery on off, Devon leans ahead to place the ball next to the cover fielder.Â
|31.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Fuller and around off, Devon ConwayÂ drives this one hard to the left of Rory BurnsÂ at gully and Burns shuffles quick to that direction and dives to save 3 runs for his side.
|31.4 : James Anderson to Ross Taylor, Good work by Wood in the deep. A length ball, on middle, Ross TaylorÂ just about inside edges this one, as it takes his pads and goes through short fine leg. The ball is racing away to the ropes, but Mark WoodÂ sprints to his right and pulls the ball back, but not before, the batters took a couple. The TV umpire has a couple of looks at this to see if it was a clean save, and they decide that it was indeed, a good save. A couple.Â
|31.5 : James Anderson to Ross Taylor, Outside off, a play and a miss this time.Â
|31.6 : James Anderson to Ross Taylor, FOUR! A well played stroke to end the over. A fuller length ball on off, Ross TaylorÂ times his drive through mid on and even though the player gives chase, the ball wins the race to the ropes.Â
|32.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Way outside off, coming in with the angle, but there is too much space between the ball and the batter and hence, Conway makes a leave.Â
|32.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Shortish on middle, pulled behind square on the leg side for a single.Â
|32.3 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Fuller on off, Ross shuffles and pushes the ball to the cover region.Â
|32.4 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Swinging away from the batter on a length, Taylor works it back to Broad, who half-stops the ball, to the mid on region.Â
|32.5 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, Outside off on a length, Taylor offers no stroke on this occasion.Â
|32.6 : Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor, This is straying on the pads, this is helped behind square leg for a single.Â
|33.1 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, A length ball outside off, Taylor looks to defend it but misses.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Ollie RobinsonÂ is back into the attack. 6-2-17-1 so far.Â
|33.2 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, A touch fuller on off, Taylor blocks it solidly.
|33.3 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, Good length ball, on leg, rises slightly, Taylor pulls it to mid-wicket.
|33.4 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, Good length ball outside off, Taylor leaves it alone.
|33.5 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, Nipped in!! A length ball outside off, Taylor looks to cut it away but the ball nips in and crapmsÂ Taylor, who is not able to connect. James BraceyÂ does brilliantly behind the wickets as he dives to his left to stop the ball.
|33.6 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, Good length outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to it.
|34.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Back of a length delivery outside off, Conway is surprised by the height as he leaves it alone.
|34.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length ball outsideÂ off, Conway makes a passage for the ball to go through to the keeper.
|34.3 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, FOUR BYES! Free runs! Back of a length delivery down the leg side, Conway looks to pull this one but misses. It goes pastÂ James BraceyÂ as well as he couldn't make the stop and the ball runs towards the fine leg boundary. Byes given.
|34.4 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Conway lets it go through to the keeper.
|34.5 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A length delivery on the fifth stump line, Conway leaves it alone.
|34.6 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, FOUR! Conway gets his maiden FIFTY in style! Fullish delivery outside off, Conway drives it handsomely past the extra cover region for a boundary. A solid startÂ by Devon Conway in his very first Test match!Â
|35.1 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, A length ball outside off, Taylor leaves it alone.
|35.2 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, A length ball on off, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|35.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A touch fuller on middle, Conway flicks it to fineÂ leg for a couple.Â
|35.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway defends it solidly.
|35.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Back of a length ball outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|35.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball on the pads, Conway looks to flick it but misses, as the ball clips his pads and goes to the keeper. A loud appeal for caught behind from the keeper but the umpire is unmoved.
|36.1 : Mark Wood to Ross Taylor, LEG BYE! Good length ball on leg, Taylor looks to flick it but miscues his shot. The ball rolls of his pads to fine leg for a single. Leg Bye given
|36.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway defends it to cover.
|36.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Angling in, length delivery on middle, Conway blocks it off his back foot to point.
|36.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mark WoodÂ bends his back and gets the extra bounce. Conway looks to play it over the keeper but misses.
|36.5 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length on off, Conway blocks it well.
|36.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A touch fuller on off, Conway pushes it to the left of the bowler.
|37.1 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, A length ball on off, Taylor defends it back to the bowler.
|37.2 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, Good length on middle, Taylor nudges it to the leg side.
|37.3 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, Fullish delivery on middle, Taylor removes his front leg and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|37.4 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor, A length ball, around off, Taylor blocks it to cover.
|Out comes Henry NichollsÂ now!Â
|37.5 : Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor,Â OUT! LBW! Ollie Robinson breaks Taylor's defense and gets his second man for the day. He is having a great debut so far. A length ball on off and middle, the ball nips back in as Taylor wanted to defend it but he misses as the ball pings him on the pads. A loud appeal for LBW, and the umpire takes no time to raise his finger. Taylor comes ahead, has a chat with his partner, but then, decides that the review does not seem like it can save him and just walks b
|37.6 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on off, Nicholls plays it past point for a couple.
|38.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A length ball outside off, ConwayÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|38.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A fullish delivery, angling in, Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
|38.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A length delivery outside off, Conway lets this one through.
|38.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball, outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|38.5 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Back of a length delivery, on the bodyline, Conway pulls it past square leg for a single.
|38.4 : Review time! Root takes the review for LBW and the English players seem fairly confident about this. Ultra Edge shows a flat line as the ball goes past the bat. Ball Tracker shows that the ball pitched outside leg and hence, will be not out.Â
|38.6 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls,Â Fires in a length delivery on the pads, Nicholls looks to flick it but misses as he gets hit on the pads in the process. A loud appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested. The bowler has a chat with the skipper, as he decides to review it. The replays show that the ball is pitching outside leg and the decision stands as it is. England loose a review here.
|39.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, This is a back of a length ball, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ plays with the bounce through covers. Picks up three, before the fielder can chase the ball down and pull it back.Â
|39.2 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, A back of a length ball on off, Henry keeps the ball out.Â
|39.3 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Angles a good length ball across Henry Nicholls, who does not even think twice, while letting this one go to the keeper.Â
|39.4 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball on off, this is pushed away to the man at mid on.Â
|39.5 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, A very loud appeal for LBW but the umpire shakes his head. A back of a length ball on off, keeps slightly low as it comes in and pings him high on the thigh pad. The appeal is turned down and there is a quick chat between Root and the bowler, Ollie. They think that this one would not be clipping the sticks as they do not opt for the review.Â
|39.6 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Fuller on off, pushed to mid off.Â
|40.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Around off, nudged to the leg side.Â
|40.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, On a shortish length and around off, Devon ConwayÂ rides the bounce and hooks this one through square leg for a single.Â
|40.3 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, This was well played. Fired on the middle and leg pole, Henry NichollsÂ whips this one nicely through mid-wicket. A couple this time.Â
|40.4 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, On the pads again, this is kept out.Â
|40.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Edgy single! A good length ball on off, Henry NichollsÂ plays it with soft hands, and the ball takes the inner half of the blade, through backward square leg for one.Â
|40.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Speedy delivery, a back of a length ball, on the pads, Devon ConwayÂ hops and looks to flick it away to the leg side but misses and gets struck high on the pads.Â
|41.1 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls,Â Length and outside off, left alone.Â
|41.2 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls,Â Effort delivery from Ollie! Steams in, bends his back and digs in a short ball on middle, Henry just sways away from the line of the ball.Â
|41.3 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Outside off, the batter leaves.Â
|41.4 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Closer to the off pole and on a length, HN again does not want to offer any stroke.Â
|41.5 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Bends his back again, but digs in a slower short ball outside off, Henry NichollsÂ waits for the ball to arrive and then waves it goodbye as he sees the ball goes to the keeper.Â
|41.6 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Bye. Length ball but down the leg side, Henry NichollsÂ looks to tuck it away but misses and the keeper is not able to collect it cleanly too. The batters sneak in a bye.Â
|42.1 : Joe RootÂ comes into the action now from the other end.
|Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Floated on off, this is pushed to short mid-wicket.Â
|42.2 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Tossed up on off, this is driven to the short cover fielder.Â
|42.3 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Shortish on off and middle, Henry drops it to the leg side for a quick single.Â
|42.4 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, On the pads, clipped through the square leg region for an easy single.Â
|42.5 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Prods forward to this full ball to defend it out.Â
|42.6 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, On off, blocked.Â
|43.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A fumble by Bracey and the batters take one. A skiddy ball outside off, length, James BraceyÂ fumbles and the batters take the bye on offer.Â
|43.2 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Outside off, left alone.Â
|0.0 : Mark WoodÂ to bowl from the other end. His figures are 8-2-27-0 so far.
|43.3 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Again, a good length ball outside off, Henry NichollsÂ watches it go to the keeper.Â
|43.4 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A good length delivery on off, Henry nudges this to the leg side.Â
|43.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Slightly fuller and outside off, Henry NichollsÂ dabs this one gently to the cover region.Â
|43.6 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Short of a length ball around off, Henry defends it out.Â
|44.1 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball, on the pads, Conway flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|44.2 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Tossed up outside off, Nicholls pushes it to cover.
|44.3 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Floated on off, Nicholls dances down the track and pushes it to mid on for a quick single.
|44.4 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball on off, Conway nudges it to mid-wicket.
|44.5 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Floated outside off, Conway drives it through cover for a single.
|44.6 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Loopy ball, on middle, Niccholls flicks it to mid-wicket for a single and keeps the strike.
|45.1 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Back of length delivery outside off, Nicholls shoulders arms to it.
|45.2 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A good length ball on middle and off, Nicholls nudges it to short mid-wicket.
|45.3 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Delivers a length ball, outside off, left alone.
|45.4 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, around off, Nicholls blocks it back to the bowler.
|45.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on middle, Nicholls defends it from inside the crease.
|45.6 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Fires in a full delivery, on middle and off, Nicholls nudges it straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
|46.1 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball on off, Conway defends it off his front foot.
|46.2 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Floated, on off, Conway nudges it to the leg side,
|46.3 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball on off, Conway defends it watchfully.
|46.4 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up on off, Conway defends it to the off side.
|46.5 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball outside off, Conway pushes it to cover.
|46.6 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Floated, on the pads, Conway flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|47.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Full delivery on off, Conway pushes it past mid off for a single.
|0.0 : Change. Here comes Stuart BroadÂ again. His numbers so far readÂ 12-3-31-0.Â
|47.2 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Good length, outside off, Nicholls happy to leave it for the keeper.
|47.3 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A length delivery, around off, Nicholls punches it to point off his back foot.
|47.4 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, on off, Nicholls drives and finds the fielder at cover.
|47.5 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Back of a length delivery on middle, Nicholls ducks under this one.
|47.6 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A length ball outside off, Nicholls shoulders arms to it.
|48.1 : Joe Root to Devon Conway,Â FOUR! Well played! Loopy ball on off, Conway pushes it past mid on as the ball reaches the boundary line before the fielder can chase it.
|48.2 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up on off, Conway nudges it to mid-wicket.
|48.3 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball on middle, Conway flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|48.4 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Floated, outside off, Nicholls drives it to cover and gets a single.
|48.5 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, A loopy ball, outside off, Conway easesÂ it to cover for a run.
|48.6 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Tossed up, outside off, Nicholls works it to cover for a single.
|49.1 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Fires in a length ball outside off, Nicholls leaves it alone.
|49.2 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Good length delivery outside off, Nicholls does not offer his stroke.
|49.3 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Pitched up, outside off, Nicholls shoulders arms to it.
|49.4 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Nicholls blocks it at the last moment to the off side.
|49.5 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Length ball, outside the off pole, Nicholls defends it off his front foot.
|49.6 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, That is a Gaffer! A touch short, outside off, Nicholls wanted to defend it but misses.
|50.1 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball, on middle and leg, Conway defends it to the leg side.
|50.2 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up on middle and leg, Conway looks to sweep this one but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|50.3 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up on off, Conway puches it to cover off his back foot for a single.
|50.5 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Tossed up on off, Nicholls defends it watchfully.
|50.6 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Loopy ball on off, Nicholls pushes it to mid on.
|50.4 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, A loopy ball on middle, Nicholls is forced to go on his back foot to defend it, he misses his flicks and gets rapped on the pads. A loud appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved.
|51.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A fullish delivery, around off, Conway blocks it to cover.
|51.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A length ball, on off, Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
|51.3 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length ball, on off, Conway pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|51.4 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Back of a length ball, outside off, Nicholls leaves it alone.
|51.5 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on off, nips away, as Nicholls shoulders arms to it.
|51.6 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on off, Nicholls blocks it watchfully. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1!
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session of the Day. The batters for New Zealand,Â Henry NichollsÂ and Devon ConwayÂ come out into the middle. Ollie RobinsonÂ to begin proceedings in the final session of the day. Here we go...
|This would definitely be England's session, based on the way things have unfolded here. In the very first over after Lunch, Jimmy Anderson got the better of his nemesis, Kane Williamson, for the 7th time in Test cricket. A wicket that would have made him and England very happy, as they all know the kind of skill that he possesses. Ross Taylor never looked comfortable out in the middle and Ollie Robinson got his second snare of his day, sending him back. So far, for the Black Caps, Conway has bee
|52.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Ollie RobinsonÂ starts the session off with a good length ball on off, Devon Conway very calmly defends the ball out to the off side.Â
|52.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Another length ball around off, Devon keeps the ball out, towards the point region.Â
|52.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Pitches this one up and lands it on off, Conway smothers the ball out.Â
|52.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Well played by Devon for a brace. This is pitched fuller on leg now, Devon ConwayÂ does well to shuffle and flick this in front of square on the leg side. Comes back for the second.Â
|52.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Around off, dabbed to the gully region.Â
|52.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Just 2 runs off the over then! Length and on off, blocked out.Â
|James AndersonÂ comes in from the other end. His figures so far are 11-2-31-1.
|53.1 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Jimmy is seeing some away movement here. Lands it on a length, but outside off, the ball seams away from Henry, who anyway, does not offer any kind of stroke.Â
|53.2 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Gets the batter to play at this now. Short of a length delivery, closer to off and making Henry play at this, who just knocks this one back to the bowler.Â
|53.3 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Fuller and outside off, HN leaves.Â
|53.4 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Could have been out, had the fielder hit the wickets there. On a good length and on middle, Henry Nicholls glances this one to the mid-wicket region and takes off for the single. Quite a risky decision, have to say, as the fielder was close by and he picks up the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end. Luckily forÂ Henry, the fielder misses though. A single, in the end.Â
|53.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A back of a length delivery, on middle, Devon ConwayÂ raises his foot and pulls this one through square leg for one.Â
|53.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Conway picks up a couple to end the over. Full ball, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ drives this through the gap at covers for two.Â
|54.1 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Outside off, left alone.Â
|54.2 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler.Â
|54.3 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Moving away from outside the off pole, Henry knows better than to try and play at this. Leaves.Â
|54.4 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Slightly behindÂ the good length and on middle, rises slightly more than what Henry was expecting, who plays a controlled pull shot to deep square leg for a single.Â
|54.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, On a good length and on middle, this is clipped to short mid-wicket.Â
|54.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Dragged down the leg side, Devon ConwayÂ looks to work this one to the leg side but misses his tuck away.Â
|55.1 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Around middle, this is worked to square leg.Â
|55.2 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, In the zone outside the off pole, it is left alone by Nicholls.Â
|55.3 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Presses forward to this full delivery around off and keeps the ball out solidly.Â
|55.4 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Similar line and length as the previous delivery, Henry Nicholls, again, is on the front foot to smother the ball out.Â
|55.5 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Around off on a length, HN inside edges this one back onto his pads and then to the off side.Â
|55.6 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, The final ball of the over is fuller and outside off, Henry NichollsÂ raises his willow and ends the over on a good note, by leaving the ball.Â
|56.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, FOUR! Just past the man there. A short of a length ball, on the pads, straying down, Devon ConwayÂ looks to clip this one to the leg side but only manages a tickle, as Zak CrawleyÂ dives to his left but the ball evades him and goes to the fine leg fence.Â
|56.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Around off, defended.Â
|56.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway,Â Full again, on middle, it's pushed back in the direction of the bowler.
|56.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, On middle, glanced to the side of the square leg fielder for one.Â
|56.5 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Worked to the leg side for one more run.Â
|56.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, On a fuller length, outside off, it hits the deck and moves inwards, but after the batter had decided to leave the ball. James BraceyÂ does well to collect the ball.Â
|57.1 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball on off, Nicholls tucks it to short mid-wicket for a single.
|57.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A touch fuller, on middle, Conway nudges it to the leg side.
|57.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, FOUR! Tucked away nicely! A length ball on off, Conway shuffles and flicks it deep mid-wicket for a boundary. It beats the man at short mid-wicket.
|57.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Short ball on off, Conway pulls it to mid-wicket.
|57.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway defends it well.
|57.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Full ball, on the pads, straying down. Conway flicks it thorugh the mid-wicket region. As he gets three runs.
|58.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A lengthÂ ball outside off, Conway dabbed it to point.
|58.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, FOUR! Smart play by Conway. A length ball outside off, Conway just opens the face of his blade and works it past the second slip for a boundary.
|58.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A touch fuller, on off, Conway flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple. He moves on to 95 now.
|58.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length delivery on off, Conway drives it straight to the bolwer.
|58.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length ball, outside off, Conway does not offer any stroke here.
|58.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway pushes it to cover.for a single.
|Mark WoodÂ comes into the attack now. His figures 10-4-27-0 so far.
|59.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Back of length ball, dragged down the leg side, Conway looks to pulls this one but misses. James BraceyÂ does a good job diving to his right to stop the ball.
|59.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball, down the leg side again. Conway looks to flick it but misses.
|59.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Back of a length ball on middle, Conway pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|59.4 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A touch short, around off, Nicholls hops and defends it.
|59.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Short ball, on the body, Nicholls pulls it to wide off fine leg and gets a single.
|59.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A length ball, on middle, Conway pulls it to square leg for a single.
|60.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, A length ball, outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|60.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, FOUR! What a way to get his maiden hundred at Lord's. 100 up for Devon Conway.Â A fuller delivery, on the pads, Conway uses his wrists and flicks it wide off deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|60.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Full delivery on the pads, Conway nudges it to square leg for a single.
|60.4 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on off, Nicholls pushes it back to the bowler.
|60.5 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, FOUR! Tucked away nicely! A touch fuller, on the pads, Nicholls shuffles and flicks it to deep mid-wicket as the ball beats the fielder coming in from square leg and reaches the boundary.
|60.6 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, BEATEN! A lenght ball on off, Nicholls looks to defend it but misses as the ball nips away. James BraceyÂ makes a half appeal.
|61.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, DROPPED AND FOUR! Back of a length delivery on middle, Wood gets some extra bounce on that one. Conway looks to pull this to the leg side, but only manages to get a top edge. And the ball flies over the keepers head, he jumps and attempts to grab it but misses as the ball reachesÂ theÂ boundary at fine leg.
|61.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A length ball on off, Conway pushes it to point.
|61.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, FOUR! Short and punished! Back of a length delivery on middle, Conway pulls it through the gap past mid-wicket and the ball races towards the boundary.
|61.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway pushes it to cover.
|61.5 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A length ball, on middle, Conway flicks it to square leg for a single.
|61.6 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, on off, Nicholls defends it solidly.
|Joe RootÂ is called back in action. His figures 5-0-16-0 so far.
|62.1 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball, on middle, fulls, Conway tucks it mid-wicket.
|62.2 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up on off, Conway slog sweeps this one to the fine leg region, he hits it uppishly as the ball lands safely. Conway takes three.
|62.3 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Loopy ball on off, Nicholls pushes it to mid on.
|62.4 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Floated on off, Nicholls pushes it back to the bowler. Root gets low to get a hold of the ball, but it goes through his fingers to hit the stumps at nin-striker's end.
|62.5 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Loopy ball on middle, pulled away to mid-wicket for a single.
|62.6 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up on off, Conway pushes it to mid on.
|63.1 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on off, Nicholls pushes it to cover.
|63.2 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball, around off, Nicholls punches it back to the bowler.
|63.3 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Back of a length delivery on off, Nicholls hops and tucks it to mid-wicket.
|63.4 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball, outside off, Nicholls does not have any stroke to offer.
|63.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, just outside off, Nicholls defends it off his front foot.
|63.6 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A touch fuller, outside off, Nicholls plays it to mid off.
|64.1 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Floated on middle, full, Conway defends it off his front foot.
|64.2 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up on off, Conway nudges it to the leg side.
|64.3 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball on off, Conway defends it solidly.
|64.4 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Floated, outside off, Conway drives it to cover.
|64.5 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up, on off, Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
|64.6 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball, full, on the pads, Conway flicks it to the leg side.
|65.1 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A back of a length delivery outside off, Henry NichollsÂ goes back and punches this one through cover-point and collects a couple. 200 up for New ZealandÂ now.
|65.2 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Spears in a length delivery outside the off pole, Henry NichollsÂ offers no stroke.Â
|65.3 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Around off on a good length, Henry nudges this one to the short mid-wicket fielder.Â
|65.4 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Bends his back and digs in a short ball outside off, Henry NichollsÂ watches the ball sail past him, into the keeper's mitts.Â
|65.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Outside off on a length, HN pushes it to covers.Â
|65.6 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Strides forward to a full delivery and works it to the cover region.Â
|66.1 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tosses this one up and lands it around off, this is pushed to the mid off fielder for a single.Â
|66.2 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, FOUR! Poor ball from Root and Henry NichollsÂ does not miss out. Shortish and going down the leg side, Henry NichollsÂ gets on his knees and slams this one through backward square leg. Boundary.Â
|66.3 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Goes back and drops this towards square leg for one.Â
|66.4 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Full on off, Conway makes some room and strokes this to the mid off region.Â
|66.5 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Shortish and on leg, Conway goes back and looks to whip this one to the leg side but he misses and gets hit on the pad. A tame appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested in this one.Â
|66.6 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, On middle, pushed to mid on.Â
|67.1 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, On a length outside off, HN just lets the ball go to the keeper.Â
|67.2 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, On a shorter length and on middle and leg, Henry NichollsÂ rides the bounce and pulls it behind square on the leg side. Rotates the strike.Â
|67.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Pushes this to the fielder at point.Â
|67.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length on off, this is worked to the mid-wicket region for a quick single.Â
|67.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Slightly fuller but outside off, Henry watches it go to the keeper.Â
|67.6 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, An action replay of the previous delivery.Â
|68.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball, outside off, Conway watches it go to the keeper.
|0.0 : Time for aÂ change. The crowd seems to have found its voice back as James AndersonÂ is warming up and getting ready to bowl now. 14-3-44-1 are his numbers so far.Â
|68.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Again a length ball, outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|68.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A touch fuller, outside off, ball hits the deck and moves inward. But Conway had already decided to leave the ball.
|68.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Back of a lenght ball outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|68.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball, on middle and off, Conway looks to flick it but misses.
|68.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball, just outside the off pole, Conway dabs it to cover.
|DRINKS!Â Again, the pendulum shifts the way of the visitors in the first half of the last session of the Day. Devon Conway, who is playing in his very first Test game, that too at the Lord's, has played beautifully and has raised his very first century. Nicholls is adequately supporting him, even though he is playing at a much slower tempo. The hosts seem to be running out of fuel and will need to find their rhythm if they want to end the day on a high, by breaking this stand and snaring a coupl
|Joe RootÂ comes into the action from the otherÂ end.
|69.1 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Tossed up on off, Nicholls defends it solidly.
|69.2 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Loopy ball on middle, Nicholls presses forward and blocks it.
|69.3 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Tossed up, around off, Nicholls goes on his back foot and digs it out.
|69.5 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Loopy ball, on off, defended well.
|69.6 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Loopy ball, on off, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|70.1 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball, outside off, Nicholls watches it go to the keeper.
|70.2 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on off, Nicholls pushes it to cover for a single.
|70.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball, outside off, Conway lets it go.
|70.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length delivery, a but tighter to the off stump, Conway has no stroke to offer.
|70.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball, around off, Conway nudges it to mid-wicket.
|70.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball, outside off Conway dabs it to cover.
|71.1 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Loopy delivery, on the pads, full, Nicholls flicks it off his back foot to the leg side.
|71.2 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Tossed up, on middle and leg, Nicholls nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|71.3 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball on off, Conway defends it solidly.
|71.4 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Floated on off, Conway pushes it to cover.
|71.5 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball on off, Conway works it to mid off.
|71.6 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, FOUR! What a shot! Loopy ball around off, Conway camps back and cuts it thorugh the cover-point region for a boundary.
|72.1 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on off, NIcholls defends it on his front foot.
|69.4 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls,Â NOT OUT! A loopy delivery, outside off, Nicholls comes on his front foot to defend it but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge and James Bracey gets a hold of it and disturbs the stumps looking for a stumping. The umpire goes to the third umpire and replays confirm that the ball had no contact with the bat. As well as the fact that Nicholls was inside the crease when James Bracey took off the bails. Root does not break this stand.Â
|72.2 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, around off, Nicholls pushes it to cover for a single.
|72.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length, outside off, Conway works it to point.
|72.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, a touch fuller, on off, Conway blocks it to the off side.
|72.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball, on off, Conway nudges it to the leg side.
|72.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Another length ball, outside off, Conway blocks it to cover.
|73.1 : Joe Root to Henry Nicholls, Loopy ball on off, Nicholls uses his feet and works it to mid on for a quick single.
|73.2 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up, outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|73.3 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Loopy ball, on off, Conway pushes it to cover.
|73.4 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Floated, around off, full, Conway flicks it to mid-wicket.
|73.5 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, A loopy delivery on off, Conway flicks it to the leg side.
|73.6 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Tossed up, on leg, Conway nudges it to mid-wicket.
|74.1 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Length on middle, blocked out.Â
|74.2 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, On a good length and around off, Henry shows the full face of the blade and pushes the ball to mid on.Â
|74.3 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Digs in a short ball on middle, HN sits under this one.Â
|74.4 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Full on off, Henry is solid in his defense.Â
|74.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A back of a length delivery on off, Henry comes ahead and pushes the ball back to where it came from.Â
|74.6 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Was pitching outside leg, for sure! A length delivery, on leg, Henry NichollsÂ is early into his flick to the leg side but he misses and gets struck on the pad. A very loud appeal, mainly from Wood, but the umpire shows no interest in Wood's appeal.Â
|75.1 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Given flight and landed on middle, kept out gently.Â
|75.2 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, An action replay of the previous delivery.Â
|75.3 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, FOUR! Good sweep shot by Conway. There was power here. Full and flighted on middle and leg, Devon ConwayÂ gets on his knees and sweeps this one hard through backward square leg. Fetches a boundary.Â
|75.4 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Shortish on off, Devon pushes the ball, away from his body, towards point.Â
|75.5 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, On off, pushed back to Root.Â
|75.6 : Joe Root to Devon Conway, Floated on off, Devon smothersÂ the ball out.Â
|76.1 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, A single as this is worked off the hip to the fine leg region.Â
|76.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Fires in a pacy ball on the middle pole, Devon gets his bat across and helps this to the short mid-wicket region.Â
|76.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Short of a length delivery around off, Devon ConwayÂ shoulders arms this time, even though this was pretty close to his body.Â
|76.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Same line and length as the last ball, this time though, Devon ConwayÂ is ready to play the stroke and he pulls this to deep mid-wicket. Gives the strike back to Henry.Â
|76.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, This is shortish and on middle, Henry NichollsÂ shuffles to his off pole and just swats this to fine leg for one.Â
|76.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Edgy single! Lucky for Conway there. A length ball outside off, Devon ConwayÂ goes for the big-booming drive through the covers, but the ball takes the inside edge, goes pastÂ the stumps, to fine leg for one.Â
|Stuart BroadÂ comes into the attack. His figures are 15-4-33-0 so far.
|77.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A single as Conway drives this nicely to the cover region.Â
|77.2 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Slightly quicker and on off, Henry Nicholls nudges this to shortÂ mid-wicket.Â
|77.3 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Fuller outside off, Henry drives this one to mid off.Â
|77.4 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, In that channel of uncertainty outside the off pole, Henry NichollsÂ does not want to make an attempt to play at this.Â
|77.5 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, On a good length and around off, Nicholls strides forward and keeps it out.Â
|77.6 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, On a good length and around off, pushed away to covers.Â
|78.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Outside off, left alone.Â
|78.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, A carbon copy of the previous ball.Â
|78.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Short of a length, closer to off, slightly uncomfortable for Conway, as he awkwardly works this behind square on the leg side.Â
|78.4 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Around off, pushed to mid off, where the ball richochets off Stuart Broad's knee and goes towards the mid on region, as the batters scamper through.Â
|78.5 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Pitched up and outside off, this is driven to the point fielder.Â
|78.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, On a good length outside off, going on with the angle, left alone by Devon.Â
|79.1 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Angles in a length delivery, on middle and leg, the ball nips in. Nicholls looks to flick it but misses his hit and gets hit on the pads. A loud appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved.
|79.2 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on off, Nicholls defends it from his crease.
|79.3 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball, outside off, Nicholls leaves it alone.
|79.4 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Effort delivery, around off, good length. Nicholls gets an inside edge as the ball rolls to square leg for a single.
|79.5 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, LEG BYE! Good length delivery, on the pads, Conway looks to flickÂ it but misses and the ball rolls of his pads to square leg for one.
|79.6 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, around off, Nicholls pushes it to cover off his back foot for a single.
|79.4 : Now, the second new ball is available for England to take. As expected, they take it straightaway. It will be James AndersonÂ who will speed in with the new cherry in his hand.Â
|80.1 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, FOUR!Â Well played by Nicholls. A length ball, on middle and leg, Nicholls hops and tucks it away through mid-wicket for a boundary. Not the start they expected with the new ball in play.
|80.2 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, on off, Nicholls looks to flick it but misses as he gets rapped on the pads. A loud appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved.
|80.3 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, A length ball on off, Anderson is getting the ball to move here. Nicholls defends it well.
|80.4 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, A fuller delivery, on leg, Nicholls flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|80.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Quicker and A length delivery on middle and leg, the ball drags on, into the pads. Again the ball gets some height on it.
|80.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A touch fuller, on leg, Conway pushes it to mid on.
|81.1 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball, outside off, Nicholls waits and cuts it thorugh the covers for a couple. The chasing fielder does well to stop the ball at deep.
|81.2 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Fullish delivery, on middle, Nicholls nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
|81.3 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length ball, outside the off pole, Conway watches it go to the keeper.
|81.4 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Swing and a miss! Stuart BroadÂ bends his back, pitches it outside off, gets some extra bounce of the deck. Conway looks to push it to covers but the ball zips past the outside edge.
|81.5 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length ball, outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|81.6 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Stuart BroadÂ gets the batsman to play here. A length ball, around off, Conway defends it to cover.
|82.1 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, on off, Nicholls pushes it back to the bowler.
|82.2 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Beaten! A fuller delivery, piched on off, the ball sways away as Nicholls looks to defend it.
|82.3 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Beaten again! A length ball, on off, Nicholls looks to dig it out but misses and the ball goes through to the keeper.
|82.4 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, A fullish delivery on off, Nicholls blocks it solidly.
|82.5 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, on off, Nicholls blocks it back to the bowler.
|82.6 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball, outside off, Nicholls does not have a stroke to offer.
|83.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A length delivery outside off, Conway defends it to cover.
|83.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length, around off, Conway nudges it to mid-wicket.
|83.3 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, A fuller delivery, outside off, Conway drives it to mid off.
|83.4 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Full ball, on the pads, straying down. Conway plays it late and flicks it past the mid-wicket fielder for three.
|83.5 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball, outside off, Nicholls shoulders arms to it.
|83.6 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A touch fuller, outside off, Nicholls pushes it to cover.
|84.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball, around off, Conway blocks it to the off side.
|84.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A length ball, outside off, Conway blocks it from inside the crease to the off side.
|84.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, FOUR! What a shot! Conway is in some form here. A touch fuller, outside off, some width offered and Conway uses it to his benefit. He cuts it through the cover-point region. Boundary.
|84.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, A legnth ball, down the leg side, Conway gets a tickle on the way but the keeper is quick to react and stops the ball.
|84.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Another length ball, down the leg side, Conway missed his flick.
|84.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball, on middle, Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
|85.1 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Quciker delivery, on a length , outside off, Nicholls watches it go towards the keeper.
|85.2 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A fullish delivery on off, Nicholls pushes it to mid on.
|85.3 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, around off, Nicholls blocks it solidly.
|85.4 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, A length ball, outside off, Nicholls leaves it alone.
|85.5 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, BEATEN! A length ball, pitched on off. Nicholls looks to defend but misses as the ball zips through to the keeper.
|85.6 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, That ball turned. A length ball, outside off, Nicholls watches the ball sail past him into the keeper's mitts.Â New ZealandÂ end at 246 for 3. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1!Â
|This has been a very good day of Test cricket. Mostly for New Zealand as after opting to bat, they have made full use of the same and have amassed 246 runs at the end of Day 1. England have had a hard day out there and will want to come out on Day 2 and really impose themselves.Â
|It was all about Devon Conway for the Kiwis. He had able partners, with the likes of Latham first, for the opening wicket stand, and then after a few wickets fell, Henry Nicholls decided that he would join Conway out in the middle and together, the both of them have 132-run stand to help the Kiwis reach a good total at stumps. Conway, on his debut game, at the home of cricket at Lord's, has played with such maturity, that you would never figure out that this was his first game, as he went onto s
|'Work hard, Play hard' - that is the phrase that people have been seen using, but for England on Day 1, it has been work hard, but no playing hard. They have toiled and toiled and toiled but without gaining much success as they have only snared 3 wickets at the end of Day 1. Debutant Ollie Robinson snared two wickets for the hosts, whereas, veteran Anderson ended with one to his name. Wood and Broad bowled well, but not well enough to grab a wicket. They will want to put this behind them and com
|Right then. It has definitely been New Zealand's day but that is the beauty of Test cricket, isn't it? It can be all New Zealand on Day 1, but when Day 2 arrives, the slate is clean and you have to go through all the motions again. The hosts will be looking to get a good night's rest and then come out and provide some impetus and push the Kiwis on the back foot. The action on Day 2 begins at 1100 local and 1000 GMT. We hope to have your company for the same. Until then, cheers and take care!Â
|... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between England and New Zealand. It was the Devon Conway show on Day 1 as his unbeaten 136 put the visitors in a strong position. The hosts had a tough day with the ball but will hope to bounce back stronger today. They need to put up a better show before the game runs away from them. The question is will New Zealand let that happen? A fascinating day of Test cricket awaits us.Â
|We are all set to begin Day 2! The England players stride out to the middle, followed by Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls. James Anderson will start with the ball for the hosts. 20-5-55-1 are his numbers so far.
|86.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Lovely start from Anderson! Good length ball on off, it bounces a little more than expected. Conway looks to defend but gets hit on the gloves and the ball rolls to the off side.
|86.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Conway watches the ball carefully and then leaves it alone.Â
|86.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Fullish ball on middle, Conway prods and then pushes it to mid on.
|86.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Conway leaves this one on length. Good length ball on off, Conway judges the length nicely and then shoulders arms to it.
|86.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, An appeal for LBW turned down! Anderson bowls a length ball on middle and leg, Conway looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. Anderson appeals but the umpire remains unmoved. Probably pitched outside leg.
|86.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good first over from James Anderson! Good length ball around off, Devon looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A maiden to start on Day 2 from Anderson.
|James Anderson's longtime partner, StuartÂ Broad to start the day from the other end.
|87.1 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, BYE!Â Broad starts with a good length ball outside off, it wobbles after pitching. Nicholls has no problems in leaving it alone. Bracey fails to collect and that allows the batters to pick up a bye.
|87.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Lovely shot from Conway! Fullish ball on middle, Conway leans and then drives it through mid on. Anderson gives chase and pulls the ball back in before it reaches the ropes. Three taken.
|87.3 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball outside off, Nicholls lets it through to the keeper.
|87.4 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Nicely bowled by Broad! Fullish ball just outside off, Nicholls makes a good leave to the keeper.
|87.5 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Another one outside off, Henry once again shoulders arms to it.
|87.6 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Back of a length ball on middle, Nicholls defends it to mid on.
|88.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, FOUR! Finds the gap, finds the boundary! Full ball outside off, Conway leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary. Conway is into the 140s.
|88.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway defends it solidly towards mid off.
|88.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Fullish ball on middle, Conway defends it to mid on.
|88.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, On a length on off, Conway rocks onto the back foot and then blocks it to cover.
|88.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, On a length outside off, Conway makes a leave to the keeper.
|88.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Too high! Length ball on leg, Conway looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal is made for LBW but the umpire is unmoved. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that it is going onto miss the stumps.
|89.1 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, EDGY! Good length ball around off, Nicholls looks to defend but gets an inside edge and it goes onto hit the pads.
|89.2 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, On a length outside off, Henry lets it go to the keeper.
|89.3 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Fullish ball around off, Nicholls lunges forward and then pushes it to mid off.
|89.4 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, FIFTY! What a way to bring up fifty! He has played really well and has given good support to Devon Conway! Full and on middle, Nicholls just times it beautifully through mid on for a boundary.
|89.5 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Back of a length ball on off, Nicholls blocks it to cover-point.
|89.6 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, On a length outside off, Nicholls lets that go to the keeper.
|90.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, FOUR! Loose delivery from Anderson and it has been punished by Conway! Full and outside off, Conway flat-bats it through the cover region for a boundary.
|90.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Devon lets it through to the keeper.
|90.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, EDGY! On a length on off, Conway looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for a single.
|90.4 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, Fullish ball on off, Nicholls solidly defends it back to the bowler who fumbles and the ball rolls towards mid on. A single conceded.
|90.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Fullish ball on the pads, Devon whips it to fine leg for a single.
|90.6 : James Anderson to Henry Nicholls, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|91.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, 150 for Devon Conway! He continues to carry on! Good length ball on middle, Conway looks to flick but it goes off the inside edge, hits the pads and rolls to the leg side for a single. Can Conway convert this to a double century?
|91.2 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Full on off, Nicholls attempts to defend but it takes the outside edge and it goes through gully for three.
|91.3 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Conway lets it go to the keeper.
|91.4 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, EDGD AND FOUR! Runs are flowing on Day 2 for New Zealand! Good length ball around off, Conway looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge and past gully for a boundary.
|There is a short third man now after the previous ball.
|91.5 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Short ball on middle, Devon pulls it to square leg.
|91.6 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Devon lets it go to the keeper.
|92.1 : Ollie Robinson comes into the attack.
|Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball outside off, Nicholls leaves it alone.
|92.2 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball outside off, Nicholls mistimes it to cover-point.
|92.3 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Clipped nicely! Fullish ball on the pads, Nicholls clips it past mid-wicket and picks up three before the fielder cuts it off.
|92.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on middle, Conway works it to mid-wicket.
|92.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Fullish on middle, nudged to square leg.
|92.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Outside off, left alone.
|93.1 : Stuart Broad to Henry Nicholls, Full on middle, Nicholls works it wide of mid on for a single.
|0.0 : Stuart Broad to continue. He has had a tough game so far as is still waiting for his first wicket of thisÂ English summer.Â
|93.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Full on middle, Conway drives but finds the fielder at mid on.
|93.3 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Full ball way outside off, Devon has no problems in leaving that alone.
|93.4 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Full on middle, Conway flicks it to deep square leg for a couple.
|93.5 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Fullish on off, Conway punches it to mid off.
|93.6 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, defended to mid off.
|94.1 : Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls, Fullish ball on the pads, Nicholls works it to fine leg for a single.
|94.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Full on middle and leg, Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
|94.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway defends it to point.
|94.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Conway lets it through to the keeper.
|94.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, BEATEN! Beautifully bowled by Robinson! Good length ball around off, Conway looks to defend but it beats the outside edge and goes to the keeper.
|94.6 : Wood time! Pace merchant, Mark Wood is into the attack for the first time today.Â
|Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Full ball down the leg side, Conway looks to flick but misses.
|95.1 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Full ball on off, Nicholls defends it to mid off.
|95.2 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Full on middle, Nicholls pushes it to mid on for a dot.
|95.3 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball on off, Nicholls is solid in defense.
|95.4 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball on middle, Nicholls works it in front of square on the leg side for a couple.
|95.5 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Very full on off, Henry defends it out onto the pitch.
|95.6 : Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|96.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, FOUR! Beautiful from Conway! Did not try to hit it hard, just placed it to perfection. Fuller ball on middle and off, Conway just checks his push right off the middle of the bat through mid on for a boundary.Â
|96.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Robinson changes his angle and comes from around the wicket now. He bowls this on a length and targets the stumps. Conway keeps it out.
|96.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length delivery coming in with the angle on middle and off. Conway taps it to the on side.Â
|96.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Slightly fuller on middle and off, Conway pushes it to Broad at mid on.
|96.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway,Â Ollie changes his angle again and comes over the wicket. He goes fuller on off and middle, Conway looks to play it towards mid on but it goes off the outer half of his bat to cover.Â
|96.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway,Â Around the hips of Conway, he glances it to fine leg and keeps the strike with a single.Â
|97.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway pushes it to deep point for a single.
|97.2 : BJ Watling comes out to bat.Â
|Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls, OUT! CAUGHT AT FINE LEG! Mark Wood has his first of the English Summer and it is Henry Nicholls. Relief for England here as this partnership was going strong and taking the game away from the hosts. Wood steams in and bowls a short one around middle, Nicholls looks to play the pull but gets in all sorts of a tangle. It takes the top edge and flies to fine leg where Robinson moves to his right a bit and takes the catch.
|97.3 : Mark Wood to BJ Watling, Good length ball outside off, Watling leaves it alone.
|97.4 : Mark Wood to BJ Watling, Good length ball on off, Watling looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|97.5 : Mark Wood to BJ Watling, Good length ball on the pads, Watling nudges it to deep square leg and takes a run. Gets off the mark.
|97.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Short ball on middle, Conway pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|98.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Full on middle, Conway pushes it back to the bowler who gets a hand to it and then the ball rolls to mid on.
|98.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Outside off, left alone.
|98.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Fullish ball on middle, Conway nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
|98.4 : Ollie Robinson to BJ Watling, Good length ball on the pads, Watling looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|98.5 : Ollie Robinson to BJ Watling, Full ball on off, Watling defends it to cover.
|98.6 : Ollie Robinson to BJ Watling, Full on middle, Watling pushes it to mid on.
|DRINKS! A very good hour of play. New Zealand have continued to go strongly with Conway continuing from where he left off. NichollsÂ was looking good too as he got to his fifty but Wood has managed to break that stand. The hosts though will look to get at least one more before the end of the session.Â
|99.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, On off, defended to cover.
|99.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway defends it to mid off.
|99.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball on middle and leg, Conway looks to defend but gets hit on the pads.
|99.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, On a length on off, DC blocks it to point and takes a single.
|99.5 : Mark Wood to BJ Watling, Short ball around off, Watling ducks under it.
|99.6 : Mark Wood to BJ Watling, BEATEN! Good ball to end the over! Good length ball around off, Watling looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes to the keeper.
|100.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Outside off, left alone by Devon.
|100.2 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway defends it to cover.
|100.3 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Fullish ball outside off, left alone.
|100.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, On a length outside off, left alone.Â
|100.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Full ball on off, Conway drives it to mid off.
|100.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, On a length outside off, Conway has no problems in leaving it alone.
|101.1 : Mark Wood to BJ Watling, Good length ball on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|101.2 : Mark Wood to BJ Watling, Good length ball outside off, Watling shoulders arms to it.
|101.3 : The new man in is Colin de Grandhomme!
|Mark Wood to BJ Watling, OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent delivery from Wood and Watling does not have a good outing in this innings! Good catch from Dom Sibley as well. England are coming back nicely now. Wood bowls a full ball on off, Watling looks to flick but gets an outside edge and it goes to second slip where Sibley bends down and takes a good catch. It was travelling fast and Sibley reacts quickly.Â
|101.4 : Mark Wood to Colin de Grandhomme, Fullish ball on off, de Grandhomme defends it to point.
|101.5 : Mark Wood to Colin de Grandhomme, On a length outside off, Colin lets it through to the keeper.
|101.6 : Mark Wood to Colin de Grandhomme, Short ball around off, de Grandhomme ducks under it. An excellent over from Wood comes to an end.
|102.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Fullish ball on off, Conway defends it to cover-point for a single.
|102.2 : Ollie Robinson to Colin de Grandhomme, Good length ball on off, de Grandhomme defends it to point off the back foot.
|102.3 : Ollie Robinson to Colin de Grandhomme, Full ball outside off, de Grandhomme shoulders arms to it.
|102.4 : Ollie Robinson to Colin de Grandhomme, On a length outside off, left alone by Colin.
|102.5 : Ollie Robinson to Colin de Grandhomme, Back of a length ball on middle, de Grandhomme tucks it to mid-wicket.
|102.6 : Ollie Robinson to Colin de Grandhomme, Fullish ball outside off, Colin shoulders arms to it.
|103.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway blocks it to point.
|103.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, On a length outside off, Conway makes a leave to the keeper.
|103.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Full ball on middle, pushed to mid on.
|103.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Devon punches it to cover.
|103.5 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, defended to gully.
|103.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Fullish and outside off, Conway shoulders arms to it.
|104.1 : Ollie Robinson to Colin de Grandhomme, Good length ball on middle, de Grandhomme looks to flick but it goes off the inside edge, hits the pads and it goes to square leg.
|104.2 : Bat first or pad first? Root believes pad first and he has opted for the review. Let's see if the replays rule in his favour or not.Â
|Mitchell SantnerÂ is the new batter in.
|Ollie Robinson to Colin de Grandhomme, OUT! LBW! What an outstanding review from England! On the naked eye, it looked like there was bat on it but no, there was a huge gap as per the replays. Brilliant delivery from Robinson and Colin de Grandhomme goes for a duck. Good length ball on off, it angles in after pitching. De Grandhomme looks to defend but seems to have gotten hit on the pads. It seemed that there was an edge first but England do not think so and put up a huge appeal for LBW.
|104.3 : Ollie Robinson to Mitchell Santner, Outside off, left alone.
|104.4 : Ollie Robinson to Mitchell Santner, Fullish ball on off, Mitchell defends it to cover.
|104.5 : Ollie Robinson to Mitchell Santner, Full on off, Santner defends it to mid off.
|104.6 : Ollie Robinson to Mitchell Santner, On a length on off, Santner punches it to mid off.
|105.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Full on middle, driven to mid on.
|105.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball outside off, Conway punches it to cover.
|105.3 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, What was that? Short ball around off, Conway was in two mids whether to duck or to play at it. In the end, he pulls it in an awkward manner to square leg for a single.
|105.4 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Santner, Back of a length ball on middle, Santner defends it back to the bowler.
|105.5 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Santner, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one goes down! Santner too goes without opening the account. England are roaring back in the game. This is turning out to be an excellent session for England. Full ball on off, Santner looks to push at it but is early into the shot. In the end, he ends up chipping it towards cover where Anderson takes the simplest of catches.Â
|Kyle JamiesonÂ replaces Mitchell SantnerÂ out in the middle.Â
|105.6 : Mark Wood to Kyle Jamieson, Good length ball outside off, Jamieson looks to defend but gets an outside edge and it goes towards second slip where the ball falls short.
|106.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Full on middle, Conway flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|106.2 : Ollie Robinson to Kyle Jamieson, Full on middle, Jamieson defends it back to the bowler.
|106.3 : Ollie Robinson to Kyle Jamieson, Good length ball on middle, Jamieson blocks it out.Â
|106.4 : Ollie Robinson to Kyle Jamieson, Good length ball outside off, Jamieson punches it to cover.
|106.5 : Ollie Robinson to Kyle Jamieson, Fullish ball on off, Jamieson looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|106.6 : Ollie Robinson to Kyle Jamieson, Good length ball on off, Jamieson drives it to cover.
|107.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Full on middle, Conway flicks it to the deep square leg region for a couple of runs.
|107.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Slower ball on the pads, Devon flicks it to fine leg and crosses over for a run.
|107.3 : Mark Wood to Kyle Jamieson, Short ball on middle, Jamieson pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|107.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Short ball around off, Conway nudges it to mid-wicket.
|107.5 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Excellent shot from Conway! Good length ball on middle, Conway whips it through mid-wicket and picks up three before the fielder cuts it off.
|107.6 : Mark Wood to Kyle Jamieson, Fullish ball on middle, Jamieson pushes it to mid on and takes a run.Â
|Stuart BroadÂ is back into the attack. 0/60 from his 24 overs so far.Â
|108.1 : Stuart Broad to Kyle Jamieson, Good length ball on the pads, Kyle works it to mid-wicket.
|108.2 : Stuart Broad to Kyle Jamieson, Full on off, Jamieson drives it to mid off.
|108.3 : Stuart Broad to Kyle Jamieson, Very full on off, Jamieson manages to get his bat down in time and defends it out.
|108.4 : Stuart Broad to Kyle Jamieson, Going down leg! Good length ball on the pads, Jamieson looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Broad appeals but the umpire is not interested. A leg bye sneaked in as the ball goes to the off side.
|108.5 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, On a length on middle, Conway works it to mid-wicket.
|108.6 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, FOUR! Wow, this is some shot from Devon Conway! Full ball on middle, Conway flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|109.1 : James Anderson to Kyle Jamieson, Good length ball on off, Jamieson drives it to mid off.
|0.0 : Change from both ends. James AndersonÂ is back into the attack. 1/66 for him so far.
|109.2 : James Anderson to Kyle Jamieson, FOUR! CREAMED! Full ball outside off, Jamieson leans forward and then drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|109.3 : James Anderson to Kyle Jamieson, Fullish ball on middle, Jamieson nudges it to the leg side for a single.
|109.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on middle, Devon tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|109.5 : James Anderson to Kyle Jamieson, Full ball outside off, Jamieson punches it to cover.
|109.6 : James Anderson to Kyle Jamieson, Good length ball outside off, Jamieson leaves it alone. LUNCH ON DAY 2.
|A fantastic session for England. The hosts looked fantastic and have managed to get 4/68 in this session. New Zealand will be disappointed with their effort this morning but they still have Conway out in the middle and he has looked unscathed thus far.
|The tourists started the session well continuing where they left off as Conway and Nicholls continued their good work. The latter got to his fifty before departing for 61. After his departure, Conway has struggled to find partners as the tourists collapsed from 288/3 to 294/7. Jamieson though has done well so far to hangÂ around with Conway who is on the verge of getting a double century on his Test debut. His double century will be the first goal of the second session for the visitors.Â
|It was a session dominated by Mark Wood. His pace and skiddy nature has seen England get back in this game. He picked up 3 of the 4 wickets to fall in this session. Robinson was the other bowler who got the other wicket. He has been impressive too. Broad and Anderson haven't had any success so far today with the former still waiting for his first wicket of this summer. But overall a much improved and solid session for the hosts.
|So England have fought back well in this game and they will look to wrap up this innings inside the first hour of the second session. Conway and Jamieson will have other ideas and would like to keep the hosts out in the middle for as long as possible. Who will prevail? Join us at 1340 local (1240 GMT) for the Afternoon Session to find out.
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session of Day 2! The England players stride out to the middle, followed by Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson. Ollie RobinsonÂ will start with the ball for the hosts. 24-6-62-3Â are his numbers so far.
|110.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Robinson starts with a good length ball on the pads, Conway looks to flick but it goes off his pads to the leg side for a leg bye.
|110.2 : Ollie Robinson to Kyle Jamieson, Good length ball on off, Jamieson drives it to mid off.
|110.3 : Ollie Robinson to Kyle Jamieson, Short ball on off, Jamieson pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|110.4 : Ollie Robinson to Kyle Jamieson, Full ball on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|110.5 : Ollie Robinson to Kyle Jamieson, OUT! CAUGHT! Great captaincy and great bowling! There was a fielder placed for this kind of shot and Jamieson has found the man. Robinson has his fourth. Short ball around off, Jamieson looks to pull but it takes the top edge and goes towards deep square leg. Zak Crawley runs ahead and takes a very good catch. England just 2 wickets away from bowling New Zealand out.
|Tim Southee walks out at number 10. His first aim will be to at least hang around till Conway gets his double ton.Â
|110.6 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on the pads, Conway misses his flick and it brushes his pads. A leg bye taken as the ball goes to fine leg.
|111.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on middle, Conway works it to deep square leg and takes a run.
|0.0 : James Anderson to start the session from the other end.Â
|111.2 : James Anderson to Tim Southee, BEATEN! Nicely bowled! Good length ball outside off, Southee looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|111.3 : James Anderson to Tim Southee, Length ball on middle, Southee nudges it to the leg side and takes a single.
|111.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Full on middle, Conway nudges it to mid-wicket.
|111.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Full ball outside off, Conway drives it to deep cover for a single.
|111.6 : James Anderson to Tim Southee, Good length ball outside off, Southee lets the ball through to the keeper.
|112.1 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Short ball on off, Conway pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|112.2 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Good length ball on middle, Southee looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A mild appeal for LBW is put up but the umpire is unmoved.
|112.3 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Fullish ball on middle, Southee works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|112.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway defends it to cover.
|112.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, On a length on off, Conway pushes it to cover and takes a quick single.
|112.6 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Good length ball on middle, Southee defends it to mid on.
|113.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on middle, Conway defends it to mid on.
|113.2 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, On a length on off, Conway pushes it to point.
|113.3 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Full on off, Conway lunges and then pushes it to mid off.
|113.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on middle, defended to mid on.
|113.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on middle, Conway plays it back to the bowler.
|113.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Full on off, Conway blocks it off the front foot towards cover.
|114.1 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Full on off, Southee drives it to mid off.
|114.2 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, DROPPED! Stuart Broad drops one! This one should have been taken. Fullish ball on off, Southee drives it uppishly but fails to time it well. Broad comes across and tries to catch but fails to hold on. Two taken.
|114.3 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Full on middle, Southee whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|114.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Slower ball outside off, Conway picks it and drives it wide of mid off where Anderson does a very good job. A single taken.
|114.5 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Good length ball on off, Southee defends it to gully.
|114.6 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Short ball around middle, Southee sways away from it.
|115.1 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Full on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|115.2 : James Anderson to Tim Southee, Full on middle, Southee pushes it to mid on.
|The 8-ball gauge is out now and the current ball has failed to pass the 8-ball gauge test. It will be replaced with a ball with a similar condition.Â
|115.3 : James Anderson to Tim Southee, Good length ball on off, Southee pushes it to cover and takes a single.
|115.4 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway defends it to point off the back foot.
|115.5 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, Full ball down the leg side, Conway looks to flick but misses.Â
|115.6 : James Anderson to Devon Conway, FOUR LEG BYES! Good length ball on the pads, Conway looks to flick but it brushes his pads and then goes to the fine leg region for four leg byes.
|116.1 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Full on off, Southee drives it to mid off.
|116.2 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, BEATEN! Beautifully bowled by Robinson! Good length ball around off, it moves away. Southee looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|116.3 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Fullish ball on off, Southee pushes it to the cover region for a single.
|116.4 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, On middle, worked to square leg.
|116.5 : Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway, Full ball on off, Conway defends it to the off side and takes a run.Â
|116.6 : Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Full on middle, Southee defends it to mid on.
|Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, NO BALL! Full ball on middle, Southee defends it to mid on.
|Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee, Fullish ball on off, Southee pushes it to mid off. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end and hits but Southee was in. Concedes an overthrow.
|Neil WagnerÂ is the last man out to bat for New Zealand. Conway is 14 away from getting a double century on Test debut. Can Wagner hang in there till his teammate gets his double ton?Â
|117.1 : James Anderson to Tim Southee, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Anderson gets Southee and New Zealand 9 down. Good length ball around off, Southee looks to defend but does not move his feet. It takes the outside edge and goes to Bracey, behind the stumps who makes no mistake.
|117.2 : James Anderson to Neil Wagner, Full ball outside off, left alone.
|117.3 : James Anderson to Neil Wagner, Good length ball on middle, Wagner works it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|117.4 : James Anderson to Neil Wagner, FOUR! Lovely shot from Wagner! Full ball outside off, Wagner drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|117.5 : James Anderson to Neil Wagner, Good length ball outside off, Wagner lets it go to the keeper.
|117.6 : James Anderson to Neil Wagner, Outside off, left alone.
|Broad is back on.Â He has not been able to pick any wicket so far in this innings. Can he wrap up the innings and get his first?Â
|118.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Full ball way outside off, Conway leaves it alone.
|118.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Fullish and outside off, driven to deep cover for a single.
|118.3 : Stuart Broad to Neil Wagner, Full ball outside off, Wagner mistimes it back to the bowler.
|118.4 : Stuart Broad to Neil Wagner, SIX! What a shot that is from Wagner! Full ball outside off, Wagner smacks it over the long off region for a biggie. 350 up for New Zealand.
|118.5 : Stuart Broad to Neil Wagner, Good length ball outside off, Wagner punches it through extra cover for three.
|118.6 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Full ball on off, Conway defends it out.
|Mark Wood is back! 3/65 for him so far in this game. Can he finish with a 4-fer?Â
|119.1 : Mark Wood to Neil Wagner, FOUR! Wow! That is unbelievable from a number 11 batsman! Short ball outside off, Wagner punches it through cover for a boundary.
|119.2 : Mark Wood to Neil Wagner, Short ball around off, Wagner looks to pull at first but then decies to sway away from it.
|119.3 : Mark Wood to Neil Wagner, Shortish outside off, Wagner looks to pull but misses.
|119.4 : Mark Wood to Neil Wagner, Short ball down the leg side, Wagner whips it to fine leg for a single.
|119.5 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Full on off, Conway defends it to cover.
|119.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Full ball outside off, Conway drives it to deep cover for a single.
|120.1 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Fullish ball outside off, Conway leaves it alone.Â
|120.2 : Stuart Broad to Devon Conway, Full ball on off, Conway defends it to cover.
|120.3 : Stuart Broad to Neil Wagner, Good length ball outside off, Wagner looks to defend but misses.
|120.4 : Stuart Broad to Neil Wagner, BEATEN! That's another beauty from Broad! Good length ball around off, Wagner looks to defend but gets beaten.No run.
|120.5 : Stuart Broad to Neil Wagner, Full and down the leg side, Wagner looks to flick but misses.
|120.6 : Stuart Broad to Neil Wagner, FOUR! Whipped away by Wagner! Full on the pads, Wagner flicks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|121.1 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, FOUR! That is some shot from Conway! Full ball outside off, Conway drives it through extra cover for a boundary. Moves into the 190s.
|121.2 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Good length ball on middle, Conway looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards the fine leg region for a single.
|121.3 : Mark Wood to Neil Wagner, Short ball on the pads, Wagner looks to pull but it goes off the pads towards the leg side for a leg bye.
|121.4 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, That's zipped through! Short ball around off, Conway looks to pull but misses.
|121.5 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, Full on off, Conway defends it to mid off.
|121.6 : Mark Wood to Devon Conway, SIX!Â DOUBLE HUNDRED ON DEBUT FOR CONWAY! What a dream debut it has been for him. A double ton at the Home of Cricket is special in itself but to get it on debut is just magical. This has been a fabulous innings from him. Conway has looked classy, comfortable, and at ease at the highest level. An innings for the ages from Devon Conway. He gets to his double ton with a biggie. What a way to get to your double ton on debut at Lord's! He becomes just the second New
|122.1 : Joe Root to Neil Wagner, Floated on middle, Wagner nudges it to mid-wicket.
|122.2 : Joe Root to Neil Wagner, Full on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|122.3 : Joe Root to Neil Wagner, Floated on off, Wagner looks to sweep at first but then tries to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested.
|Run out appeal taken upstairs. Is Conway short of his crease?Â
|122.4 : Joe Root to Neil Wagner, OUT! RUN OUT! Conway's bat was on the line and that ends the Kiwi's innings! Full on middle, Wagner whips it to deep mid-wicket and calls for two. Ollie Pope runs across, collects the ball and throws it to Joe Root, who collects and misses to whip the bails the first time but manages to do it in the second but has that given Conway a chance to make it back in? No, as the third umpire checks various replays and then deems it that Conway's bat was in the line. New Z
|A good comeback from England on day 2 but some lusty blows from Wagner towards the end has spoilt that. Â But what a fantastic debut from Conway! He walks off to a standing ovation from the crowd and his teammates. He was cut above the rest of the Kiwi batters as finishes his debut with a fantastic 200! Take a bow! An innings that will not just be engraved in the honours board at the Home of Cricket but one that will be etched in the memories of all cricket fans for a long time.
|After opting to bat, the vistors batted around debutant Conway. The South African-born New Zealander was batting on a different pitch to the rest of his teammates as he looked at ease from the get-go. He was well supported by Nicholls as the pair added 174 for the 4th wicket with Nicholls contributing 61. At 288/3, the tourists looked in a great position. But after the departure of Nicholls, the batting collapsed as no one could hang around for a long with Conway. The debutant kept losing partne
|It was not just one debutant who had a brilliant outing. There was one more whose debut with the ball might have been overshadowed a bit by the brilliance of Conway. But take nothing away from Ollie Robinson. The English debutant was the star with the ball finishing with 4-fer. The tall pacer made the ball do the talking and struck crucial blows at critical junctures. Mark Wood was the other pacer who did the damage with the ball with his skiddy nature and pace. He finished with a 3-fer. Anderso
|So a Devon Conway special has put the tourists in a strong position in this game. The pitch is not an easy one to bat as some balls are seaming and skidding on. How will England respond? Their batting has been hit and a miss in the past, will they pack a punch now or will New Zealand continue their dominance in this Test with the ball too? Join us for England's first inningsÂ to find out.Â