|Recent overs : 1 . . 4 2 . | . 3 . . 4 2
|Last bat : Liam Livingstoneb Lockie Ferguson20(14b1x41x6) SR:142.86, FoW:153/3 (17.4 Ovs)
|17.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Liam Livingstone, OUT! b Lockie Ferguson.
|Who will walk out now?
|17.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Liam Livingstone, FOUR! Liam LivingstoneÂ has decided to use the pace instead of generating it! Lockie FergusonÂ bowls this full and just outside off, Liam LivingstoneÂ gets across the stumps and paddles this down to fine leg for four runs.Â
|16.6 : Lockie FergusonÂ comes back into the attack. He has conceded 24 runs in his two over.
|17.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Liam Livingstone, This is on a good length and angled into the batter, Liam LivingstoneÂ swings his bat but does not connect.Â
|17.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Jos Buttler, Lockie FergusonÂ bowls a full delivery outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ strokes this towards cover and takes one.Â
|16.6 : Trent Boult to Liam Livingstone, Goes full once again and outside off, Liam LivingstoneÂ hits this in the air towards deep cover but the ball in the gap and they take two runs.Â
|16.5 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Full and in line with the stumps, Jos ButtlerÂ knocks this down to long on and takes an easy single.Â
|16.4 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, This is bowled full and outside the off pole, Jos ButtlerÂ does not connect this time and theÂ goes through to the keeper.Â
|16.3 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, SIX! What a hit! This is has been dispatched with disdain! Trent BoultÂ bowls a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ stands tall and flat bats the ball over the bowler's head for a huge hit! The dropped catch is proving to be quite expensive for New Zealand.Â
|16.2 : Trent Boult to Liam Livingstone, This is a fuller and outside off, Liam LivingstoneÂ hits this hard to cover and takes off for a single. The throw comes at the bowler's end but by the time Trent BoultÂ whips the vails off the batter is in the crease.Â
|16.1 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Trent BoultÂ bowls this back of a length and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ cuts this to deep point for a single.Â
|15.6 : Tim Southee to Liam Livingstone, This is full as well and just outside off, Liam LivingstoneÂ looks to clip this leg side but gets a leading edge just over mid off and they take two runs.Â
|15.5 : Tim Southee to Liam Livingstone, SIX! Liam LivingstoneÂ connects this time and the ball goes far into the stands! Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this a touch fuller and in Liam Livingstone's hitting arc. He swings hard at the ball and deposits it into the deep mid-wicket boundary for six runs.Â
|15.4 : Tim Southee to Liam Livingstone, This is on a good length and angled into the stumps, Liam LivingstoneÂ swings at this but misses and the ball goes just over the stumps.Â
|15.3 : Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, This is bowled on a shorter length and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ initially shimmies forward then goes back and cuts the ball to deep point for a single. With that run, he becomes the highest scorer for England in T20I cricket.
|15.2 : Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, Aimed at the stumps on a fuller length, Jos ButtlerÂ clips this towards deep square leg and takes a couple of runs.Â
|0.0 : Tim Southee (2-0-22-0)Â is back on.
|15.1 : Tim Southee to Liam Livingstone, Tim SoutheeÂ bowls a full delivery in line with the stumps, Liam LivingstoneÂ knocks this down to long on for one.Â
|14.6 : Trent Boult to Liam Livingstone, A slower bouncer this time and going down leg, Liam LivingstoneÂ mistimes his pull to fine leg and takes a single.Â
|14.5 : Trent Boult to Liam Livingstone, Goes full and outside off, Liam LivingstoneÂ takes a wild swing at the ball but miscues it and gets a thick outside edge that lands in the vacant deep backward point region. The take two runs in the process.Â
|14.4 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, This is on a good length and pitching on leg, Jos ButtlerÂ punches this down to long on and takes one.Â
|Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, WIDE! Trent BoultÂ serves this wide outside the off pole and on a fuller length, Jos ButtlerÂ leaves this alone and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|14.3 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, FOUR! This has been slapped away! Trent BoultÂ pulls his length back and bowls this in line with the stumps, Jos ButtlerÂ pulls this to deep backward square leg for four more runs.Â
|14.2 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Jos ButtlerÂ has absolutely powered this to the boundary! Trent BoultÂ bowls this full and just outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ gets his front foot out of the way and finds the straightish longÂ on fence for four runs.Â
|14.1 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Trent BoultÂ starts the over with a good-length delivery outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ cuts this to deep point and they run well to take two runs.Â
|Ish Sodhi to Moeen Ali, OUT! TAKEN! Moeen AliÂ tries to take on Ish Sodhi, but holes out this time. This is short and outside off, Moeen AliÂ reaches for it and tries to slog it over mid-wicket, but he fails to get the right connection and hits it straight up in the air wide of long on where Trent BoultÂ settles under it and takes a good catch. The move to send Moeen AliÂ up the order did not work for England.
|13.6 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, Another looped-up delivery bowled full and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ mistimes his shot to long off and take one. That brings up his half-century and he will be looking to carry on from here.
|13.5 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, Tossed up once again outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ defends this towards cover.Â
|13.4 : Ish Sodhi to Liam Livingstone, Flighted full and outside off, Liam LivingstoneÂ reaches for this and works it towards point for a single to get ff the mark.Â
|13.3 : Ish Sodhi to Liam Livingstone, No run.
|13.1 : Liam LivingstoneÂ makes his way out to the middle and there is only one way he is going to play here.
|13.2 : Ish Sodhi to Liam Livingstone, Tossed up, full and on off, Liam LivingstoneÂ leans on and blocks it out.
|12.6 : Lockie Ferguson to Jos Buttler, FOUR! What a shot! This is more like a tennis shot! Lockie FergusonÂ lands this short and on middle and leg, Jos ButtlerÂ slaps it hard and wide of long on for another boundary.
|12.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Jos ButtlerÂ is showing his class here! This is full and on middle, slower too, Jos ButtlerÂ waits for it and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|12.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Moeen Ali, On a length and on leg, Moeen AliÂ tucks it through square leg for a single.
|12.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Jos Buttler, DROPPED! Oh..my! This could be costly for New Zealand! Lockie FergusonÂ bowls this short and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ pulls it towards deep square leg where Daryl MitchellÂ drops a sitter. A single is taken.
|12.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Powered away! Lockie FergusonÂ serves this full and around off, Jos ButtlerÂ gets his front leg out of the way and thrashes it over mid off for a boundary.
|12.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Jos Buttler, Swing and a miss! Lockie FergusonÂ bowls this on a good length and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ goes for the big heave, but misses as the ball just goes over the stumps.
|11.6 : Ish Sodhi to Moeen Ali, Tossed up, outside off, turning in, Moeen AliÂ guides it towards point.
|11.5 : Ish Sodhi to Moeen Ali, Flatter delivery, short and on leg, Moeen AliÂ clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|11.4 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, Shorter in length and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ punches it towards cover for a single.
|11.3 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Innovative from Buttler! This is looped up, full and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ goes for the reverse sweep, but gets an top edge towards the vacant third man fence for a boundary.
|11.2 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, Tossed up, full and on leg, Jos ButtlerÂ goes for the slog but gets an inside edge towards deep square leg for a brace.
|11.1 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, A googly, quicker and on middle, skidding through, Jos ButtlerÂ pushes it towards point.
|10.6 : Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler, Floated, full and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ uses his feet and drills it towards long off for a single.
|10.5 : Mitchell Santner to Moeen Ali, This is wider outside off on a fuller length, Moeen AliÂ cross-bats this down to long off for a run.Â
|10.4 : Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler, Goes full and angles this into the stumps, Jos ButtlerÂ works this down to long off for one.Â
|10.2 : Moeen AliÂ makes his way out at number 3.
|10.3 : Mitchell Santner to Moeen Ali, Mitchell SantnerÂ bowls this slightly short outside off from over the wicket, Moeen AliÂ slaps this to deep point and opens his account with a single.Â
|10.2 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, OUT! STUMPED! Alex HalesÂ tries to take on Mitchell Santner but throws his wicket away. Mitchell SantnerÂ bowls this slower through the air, on off, Alex HalesÂ skips down the track to heave it across the line, but gets beaten on the flight an Devon ConwayÂ behind the stumps does the rest. EnglandÂ lose their first wicket. However, Alex HalesÂ has done his job.
|10.1 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, FOUR! FIFTY FOR HALES! Mitchell SantnerÂ bowls this quicker, short and on off, Alex HalesÂ goes for the cut, but gets a outside edge towards the thrid man fence for a boundary. This has been an excellent knock from Hales and he will look to get on from here.
|9.6 : Drinks! EnglandÂ are in very good situation at the halfway stage and they have all the wickets in hand as well. Looking at their batting line-up, they will look to change their gears after the break and go absolutely berserk.Â New Zealand, on the other hand need wickets and they need it quickly or else they could be chasing a huge total. An exciting session of cricket awaits us.
|Ish Sodhi to Alex Hales, Shorter ball, a googly now, around the off pole. Alex HalesÂ makes room and pushes it towards cover for a run. He retains the strike. EnglandÂ are 77 for 0 at the halfway mark!
|9.5 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, Pulls his length back on this occasion, around middle and leg. Jos ButtlerÂ clips it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.Â
|9.4 : Ish Sodhi to Alex Hales, Loopy one, fuller ball, outside off. Alex HalesÂ leans in and drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.Â
|9.3 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, Drops it short now, around middle and leg. Jos ButtlerÂ steps down the pitch and works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|9.2 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Jos ButtlerÂ gets it right this time! Lovely shot! Pitches it up again, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ reverse-sweeps it powerfully through backward point for a boundary.Â
|9.1 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, Wrong'un now, on the pads, Jos ButtlerÂ nudges it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a brace.Â
|8.6 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Pitched-up delivery, wide of off. Alex HalesÂ presses forward and drives it towards sweeper cover for a brace.Â
|8.5 : Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler, This one drifts in, back of a length, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ miscues his reverse-sweep towards backward point for a run.
|8.4 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Outside off, fuller ball, loopy one. Alex HalesÂ drives it uppishly towards deep cover only for a single.Â
|8.3 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Play and a miss! Quicker now, at around 92 clicks, outside off, back of a length, Alex HalesÂ looks to cut this one but he fails to get any bat on it.
|8.2 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Mitchell SantnerÂ drops it short now, around middle and off, Alex HalesÂ steps down the pitch and looks to flick this one but he gets a leading edge towards point.Â
|0.0 : Spin from both ends as Mitchell Santner (2-0-11-0)Â comes back into the attack.
|8.1 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Loopy one, spinning away, outside off, pitched up. Alex HalesÂ prods forward and drives it through cover-point. Two taken!
|7.6 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, A googly now, short ball, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to flick this one but the ball goes off the leading edge towards point. Another dot! Good start from Ish Sodhi!
|7.5 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, Quick, flatter one this time, shortish ball, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ reverse-sweeps it towards the fielder ar point. No run there!Â
|7.4 : Ish Sodhi to Alex Hales, Tosses it up, full in length, around off. Alex HalesÂ pushes it towards long off for a run.
|7.3 : Ish Sodhi to Jos Buttler, Leg bye! Ish SodhiÂ bowls this around the leg pole, a back-of-a-length delivery, quick as well. Jos ButtlerÂ misses his flick and gets hit on his pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and the batters cross ends.
|7.2 : Ish Sodhi to Alex Hales, A touch short now, outside off. Alex HalesÂ rocks back and dabs it towards cover-point for a quick single!
|7.1 : Ish Sodhi to Alex Hales, Ish SodhiÂ begins with a fuller one, outside off, spinning away. Alex HalesÂ leans in and drives it to the fielder at cover.Â
|6.6 : Lockie Ferguson to Alex Hales, This is on a good length as well and outside the off stump, Alex HalesÂ pushes at the ball and gets an inside edge into the pads. The ball rolls towards point and they take a single.Â
|6.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Alex Hales, This is on a good length and outside off, Alex HalesÂ blocks this towards the cover-point fielder.Â
|6.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Jos Buttler, This is a full as well and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ knocks this to mid off and takes a quick run.Â
|6.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Jos Buttler, SIX! That is a trademark Jos ButtlerÂ shot! Lockie FergusonÂ goes full and outside the off pole, Jos ButtlerÂ gets across the line of the stumps and scoops the ball to fine leg for a maximum.
|6.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Alex Hales, Delivers this one quick on a good length and angled into the stumps. Alex HalesÂ tucks this towards square leg and takes a run.Â
|6.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Jos Buttler, Lockie FergusonÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump, Jos ButtlerÂ taps this towards cover-point and takes a single.Â
|5.6 : Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler, Another full delivery outside the off stump, Jos ButtlerÂ plays this with soft hands towards cover and takes a quick run. EnglandÂ are 48 for no loss after the Powerplay.Â
|5.5 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, This is outside the off stump on a fuller length, Alex HalesÂ works this in the gap at cover-point and takes one.Â
|5.3 : Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler, Brilliant effort from Kane Williamson! Mitchell SantnerÂ bowls this short and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ makes room and reaches for it. However, he loses his grip and slices itÂ wide of extra cover where Kane WilliamsonÂ dives to his left to attempt the catch. The umpires are not sure and sends it upstairs, but the soft signal is out. The replays shows that Kane WilliamsonÂ took the catch, but as he hit the ground, the ball touches the ground as well. Jos But
|5.4 : Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler, Mitchell SantnerÂ fires this one quickly into the pads on a fuller length, Jos ButtlerÂ clips this ball to mid-wicket for single.
|5.2 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Quicker, short and on leg, Alex HalesÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
|5.1 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, FOUR! Nice shot! Mitchell SantnerÂ bowls this short and on middle, Alex HalesÂ moves back and pulls it towards the vacant deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|4.6 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, Back of a length and on off, Alex HalesÂ forces it towards mid off for a single. 15 runs from the over!
|4.5 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, A slower one now, on a length and on off, Alex HalesÂ guides it towards point.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, FOUR! Another one for Hales! Tim SoutheeÂ continues with the shorter length and outside off, Alex HalesÂ makes room again and cuts it over cover-point for another boundary.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, FOUR! CRUNCHED! Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this on a hard length and on off, Alex HalesÂ makes room and smashes it over extra cover for a boundary.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, On a length and on middle, Alex HalesÂ goes for the big heave but misses as the ball goes under the bat and just over the stumps.
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, SIX! BANG! Alex HalesÂ is taking charge here! This is on a hard length and on middle, Alex HalesÂ stays in his crease and slaps it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|3.6 : Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler, Shortish and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ goes on his back foot and flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|3.5 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Flatter and quciker again, angling into the batter, Alex HalesÂ looks to play at it but gets hit on the pads as the ball roll towards short third man. A leg bye is taken!
|3.4 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Shorter in length and on off, angling in, Alex HalesÂ moves back and pushes it towards cover.
|3.3 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Darts this one down the leg, Alex HalesÂ looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|3.2 : Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales, Quicker one, short and on middle, Alex HalesÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|3.1 : Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler, Mitchell SantnerÂ starts with a flatter delivery, on leg, angling in, Jos ButtlerÂ punches it towards mid off for a single.
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Alex Hales, FOUR! A boundary to end the over then! This is pitched up, on middle, slower too, Alex HalesÂ stays there and lofts it towards the vacant long off fence for four runs.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Alex Hales, Sharp bouncer! Trent BoultÂ bangs in a short delivery, on middle and leg, Alex HalesÂ ducks under it.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Alex Hales, Good stuff from Boult! Alex HalesÂ tries to make room by going to the leg side, and Trent BoultÂ serves a full delivery, outeide off, Hales tries to reach it but he is too far away from the ball and misses.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Full again and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ plays it towards mid off for a single.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Trent BoultÂ serves this fuller and outside off again, angling away, Jos ButtlerÂ goes for the drive but gets beaten on the outside edge. There was a sound as the ball passes the bat, but no one appealed.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Short of a length and outside off, angling away, Jos ButtlerÂ slashes hard at it but cannot connect.
|1.6 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this a touch fuller, on off, Alex HalesÂ tries to guide it towards third man but misses it completely.
|1.5 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, This is back of a length and outside off, Alex HalesÂ stays back and punches it past cover-point for a couple of runs.
|1.4 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, FOUR! Solid from Hales! Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this on a hard length and on middle, Alex HalesÂ picks up the length early and pulls it from the front foot over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|1.3 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, On a length and on off, Alex HalesÂ steers it straight to short third man.
|1.2 : Tim Southee to Alex Hales, Goes a bit fuller and around off, shaping away, Alex HalesÂ leaves it alone.
|1.1 : Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, Tim SoutheeÂ starts with a good-length delivery, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ cuts it towards cover for a single.
|0.6 : Tim SoutheeÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
|Trent Boult to Alex Hales, This is pitched up, on off, Alex HalesÂ drives it firmly through cover for a brace.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Alex Hales, FOUR! A very lucky boundary for Hales! Trent BoultÂ bowls this on a good length and on off, Alex HalesÂ goes for the drive but gets an inside edge just past the leg stump towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Hales gets off the mark!
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Alex Hales, Full again and on off, Alex HalesÂ knocks it towards mid off.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Alex Hales, Another inswinger from Boult! This is full and on leg, shaping in, Alex HalesÂ looks to play at it but gets hit on the pads.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Trent BoultÂ serves this full and on leg, Jos ButtlerÂ ficks it with fine timing wide of deep mid-wicket where the fielder covers his ground and dives to the left to stop the boudnary. Three runs taken!
|0.0 : We are done withÂ the pre-match formalities and the game is all set to get underway. The umpires have made their way out to the middle and the New ZealandÂ fielders areÂ takingÂ their positions in the field. Alex HalesÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ stride out to the middle and will open the inning for England. They will be hoping to get off to a good start but it will depend on how they handle Trent BoultÂ who will begin proceedings with the new ball. Let's play...
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Trent BoultÂ starts with a good delivery! He bowls this on a hard length and on middle, swinging in, Jos ButtlerÂ gets a bit cramped and keeps it out to the leg side.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the game, but before that, it is time for the national anthems. It will be New Zealand's national anthem first followed by England's national anthem.
|Kane Williamson, the captain of New ZealandÂ says that they would have batted as well, but they will adapt. Adds that they want to focus on their game and stick to their plans. Mentions that they will have to use the new ball well and it is going to be a good contest. Tells that they try to pick the teamÂ according to the conditions and opposition, but for this game they are unchanged.
|Jos Buttler, the skipper of EnglandÂ saysÂ that they would fancy a bat firstÂ as it is a used wicket. Claims that whatever they do they want to do well and these kinds of game are what they look forward to. Mentions that they have dangerous players in their side and they are raring to go. Â Informs they have no changes. Adds that they want to give the players time and an extra batter in the lineup gives them more solidity.
|New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|England (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (C) (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of England. They have elected to BAT first.