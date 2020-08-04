|0.0 : Hello everyone! England, despite their batting troubles have managed to win 2 games in a row and are looking to complete a whitewash (3 ODIs) at home for the first time since 1997. Their bowling has been exceptional but they need to put in a more clinical performance with the bat. They will miss the services of Reece Topley who is suffering from a groin strain. Ireland, on the other hand, would want their top order to step up and not depend on Curtis Campher to rescue them again. Can Ireland ope
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Ireland. They have opted to field.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair (In place of Simi Singh), Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young.
|England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran (In place of Reece Topley), Saqib Mahmood.
|Andy Balbirnie, the Irish skipper, says that they will field first. States that the wicket looks good and hopes that they can put in a good performance with the ball. Adds that they have made one change as Mark Adair comes in for Simi Singh.
|Eoin Morgan, the England skipper, says that they would have bowled first as that tactic has worked in the first two games. Adds that Reece Topley is out injured and Tom Curran comes in. States that they thought about giving the players on the bench a chance but it was hard to leave out guys who performed well.
|All set for the third and final ODI to begin! The Ireland players make their way out to the middle, followed by Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. Both teams are wearing black armbands for John Hume, a Nobel Prize winner, who passed away yesterday. The players take a knee to show support for the ' Black Lives Matter' movement. Craig Young will start with the ball.
|0.1 : C Young to J Roy, England are underway immediately. Roy will be relieved as he got out for a duck in the previous game. Young dishes a good length ball on middle, Roy flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|0.2 : C Young to J Bairstow, On a length ball on the pads, Bairstow gets off the mark by flicking it to fine leg for an easy single.
|0.3 : C Young to J Roy, Good length ball outside off, moving away, Roy watches it carefully and leaves the ball alone.
|0.4 : C Young to J Roy, Young runs in and then pitches this on a good length on middle, Roy solidly blocks it to mid-wicket.
|0.5 : C Young to J Roy, OUT! CAUGHT! Young gets Roy the third consecutive time! Another failure for Jason Roy in this series. It is a nothing shot from Jason though. Young bowls a good length ball outside off, with a hint of movement away. Roy looks to drive without moving his feet but it takes the outside edge and goes to Andy Balbirnie at second slip who makes no mistake. England lose a wicket in the first over again. Brilliant start from Ireland. Also, replays show that Roy was going a little
|James Vince is the next man in.
|0.6 : C Young to J Vince, An excellent first over. Just the start that Ireland need! Good length ball on middle, Vince defends it to mid-wicket. Just 2 runs and a wicket from it.
|Mark Adair to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.1 : M Adair to J Bairstow, Adair starts with a good length ball outside off, Bairstow shoulders arms to it.
|1.2 : M Adair to J Bairstow, EDGY! On a length outside off, Bairstow rocks back and looks to punch it off the back foot towards cover. It takes the inside edge and rolls to square leg. A single taken.
|1.3 : M Adair to J Vince, EDGY FOUR! Vince is off the mark in a fortunate manner! Back of a length ball outside off, Vince does not move his feet and then looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge and over the slip cordon for a boundary.
|1.4 : M Adair to J Vince, Full ball on middle, James pushes it to mid on.
|1.5 : M Adair to J Vince, Good length ball outside off, Vince lets the ball through to the keeper.
|1.6 : M Adair to J Vince, Good length ball on off, Vince prods forward and pushes it to cover. Good start from Adair too.
|2.1 : C Young to J Bairstow, Well played! Good length ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a couple.
|2.2 : C Young to J Bairstow, Short ball on middle, Bairstow looks to pull but misses. It hits him high on the pads. There is a mild appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. A leg bye taken as the ball rolls to point.
|2.3 : C Young to J Vince, Very full delivery on off, Vince defends it out to the off side.
|2.4 : C Young to J Vince, FOUR! Elegant and classy! Vince looks really good when he plays these kind of shots. Fullish ball outside off, Vince strides forward and drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|2.5 : C Young to J Vince, Good length ball on off, Vince blocks it to cover.
|2.6 : C Young to J Vince, Back of a length ball on off, James camps on his back foot and plays it to cover. Better over for England.
|3.1 : M Adair to J Bairstow, Full ball on middle, Bairstow works it to mid on.
|3.2 : M Adair to J Bairstow, OUT! TIMBER! The man in form falls! England's batting is struggling and they have lost two wickets in no time. Adair is into the action as soon as he returned to the squad. Full delivery on middle, nipping in. Bairstow's eyes lit up and goes for a big heave. He misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Big wicket for Ireland as Bairstow is a very dangerous player and he can take the game away in no time.
|Eoin Morgan, the England skipper, is the next man in.
|3.3 : M Adair to E Morgan, Full ball outside off, Morgan pushes it to cover.
|3.4 : M Adair to E Morgan, FOUR! EDGY WAY TO GET OFF THE MARK! Good length ball outside off, Morgan looks for the drive but it takes the outside edge and goes over the slip cordon and into the fence.
|3.5 : M Adair to E Morgan, Good length ball on off, Morgan defends it off the back foot.
|3.6 : M Adair to E Morgan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|4.1 : C Young to J Vince, FOUR! Edgy again! Luck on Vince's side at the moment. Maybe today is the day where he makes use of the opportunity he has gotten again. This is shorter and outside off, Vince looks to push it off the back foot but it gets big on him. It goes off the outside edge and over second slip for a boundary.
|4.2 : C Young to J Vince, Good batting! This is just outside off, we have seen Vince go after these a lot of times but this time he lets it be.
|4.3 : C Young to J Vince, On the stumps, defended nicely.
|4.4 : C Young to J Vince, This is angled into the pads, Vince looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|4.5 : C Young to J Vince, A couple! This is angled full and into the pads, Vince works it through square leg and takes two.
|4.6 : C Young to J Vince, Outside off, left alone.
|5.1 : M Adair to E Morgan, Good length ball outside off, Morgan lets it go to the keeper.
|5.2 : M Adair to E Morgan, On a length on off, Eoin blocks it to mid off.
|5.3 : M Adair to E Morgan, Shortish in length on off, Morgan pushes it back to the bowler.
|5.4 : M Adair to E Morgan, BEATEN! Nicely bowled! Good length ball outside off, Morgan looks to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
|5.5 : M Adair to E Morgan, Good length ball outside off, Morgan punches it to cover.
|5.6 : M Adair to E Morgan, FOUR! Not well timed but it still goes for a boundary! Back of a length ball outside off, Morgan punches it to the deep cover region for a boundary.
|6.1 : C Young to J Vince, MISFIELD! Good length ball outside off, Vince punches it to cover where the fielder misfields, allowing the batters to take a single.
|6.2 : C Young to E Morgan, Short ball on middle, Morgan looks to pull but it takes the higher part of the bat and goes to deep square leg. A couple taken before the fielder cuts it off.
|6.3 : C Young to E Morgan, FOUR! Smashed! Young bowls a full delivery on middle, Morgan hammers it straight back, hits the stumps at the bowler's end but still has enough to reach the long off fence.
|6.4 : C Young to E Morgan, Good length ball on off, Morgan plays it to the off side.
|6.5 : C Young to E Morgan, FOUR! Pulled away in disdain! That will give the skipper a lot of confidence! Short ball on middle, Morgan camps back and pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for the second boundary of the over.
|6.6 : C Young to E Morgan, PLAY AND A MISS! Short ball outside off, Eoin looks to pull but fails to make any connection this time.
|7.1 : M Adair to J Vince, Length ball on middle and leg, James tucks it to fine leg for a single.
|7.2 : M Adair to E Morgan, Full ball outside off, Morgan strides forward and pushes it to cover.
|7.3 : M Adair to E Morgan, Outside off, not played at.
|7.4 : M Adair to E Morgan, FOUR! The outfield is very quick and Morgan picks up another boundary. Full delivery on middle, Morgan dances down the track and looks to whip it. It takes the inside edge and goes to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|7.5 : M Adair to E Morgan, BEATEN! Full delivery outside off, Morgan looks to drive it through the covers but misses.
|7.6 : M Adair to E Morgan, Good length ball on off, Morgan defends it off the back foot to mid off.
|Ireland have taken a review for caught behind. The skipper seems very confident. The bowler is fine on the front foot. The Ultra Edge shows that there is a spike as it passes the bat.
|8.1 : C Young to J Vince, OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent review from Ireland. The Ireland skipper got it spot on. Vince's poor form continues. Is it time for England to look beyond him in ODIs? This was a peach of a delivery from Craig Young though. He dishes a good length ball on off, angling in. Vince looks to defend but fails. Ireland appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Balbirnie is confident and he takes the review. Young is fine on the front foot. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that there i
|0.0 : Tom Banton makes his way out to the middle.
|8.2 : C Young to Tom Banton, Good length ball on middle, Banton flicks it to the leg side to get off the mark with a single.
|8.3 : C Young to E Morgan, Bouncer bowled on middle, Morgan ducks under it.
|8.4 : C Young to E Morgan, FOUR! Lovely batting from Morgan! Full ball outside off, Morgan drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|8.5 : C Young to E Morgan, OUCH! That must have hurt! Short ball on middle, Morgan looks to duck but the ball does not bounce as much and hits him on the helmet and goes towards third man. A leg bye taken.
|Mandatory concussion test time! The physio is coming out to have a check on Eoin Morgan. He seems fine but gets his helmet fixed and is set to continue. Good signs.
|8.6 : C Young to Tom Banton, Full ball on middle, Banton pushes it past the bowler. Good over for Ireland.
|Josh Little is into the attack. He picked up a 4-fer in the 2nd ODI. Can he continue his form in this match as well?
|9.1 : J Little to E Morgan, Edgy run! A lot of runs have been scored off the outside edge. Fuller and outside off, Morgan looks to drive but it goes off an outside edge down to third man for one.
|9.2 : J Little to Tom Banton, Shortish and angling away from off. Banton looks to cut it late but misses. That shot is not needed at the moment.
|9.3 : J Little to Tom Banton, On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|9.4 : J Little to Tom Banton, FOUR! Slapped! This is a poor delivery. Short and wide, asking to be hit. Banton hammers it through covers and it races away to the fence.
|9.5 : J Little to Tom Banton, FOUR! This is even better! Shorter and outside off, Banton stands tall and pushes it through covers. No stopping this one. Back-to-back boundaries for Banton and this one should give him a lot of confidence.
|9.6 : J Little to Tom Banton, Edged but short! Outside off and fuller. Banton throws his bat at it. It goes off the underedge towards the first slip fielder who stops it. A good over for England but not a very good Powerplay for them. They have managed to score runs but have lost three wickets.
|Powerplay 2 has been signalled! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be stationed outside the circle.
|10.1 : C Young to E Morgan, FOUR! Drilled from Eoin Morgan! Full ball on off, Morgan drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|10.2 : C Young to E Morgan, Good length ball on middle, Morgan works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|10.3 : C Young to Tom Banton, BEATEN! Lovely delivery from Young! He is bowling really well here! Good length ball outside off, Banton attempts to drive but misses.
|10.4 : C Young to Tom Banton, Fullish ball on off, Banton plays it to mid off for a dot.
|10.5 : C Young to Tom Banton, FOUR! Plenty of power on that shot! Short ball on off, Banton rocks back and then pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|10.6 : C Young to Tom Banton, Another short one on off, Banton pulls but straight to the mid on fielder.
|11.1 : J Little to E Morgan, Fumble, confusion but no harm done in the end! A short one on the body, Morgan pulls it down towards fine leg. The batters take one. The fielder fumbles and the pair think of another run but then bail out.
|11.2 : J Little to Tom Banton, Takes the aerial route but just for one. Banton is playing with an aggressive approach here. More like himself and unlike the last two games. A short one and on middle, Banton looks to pull but it hits the higher part of the bat. It lobs over mid on for one.
|11.3 : J Little to E Morgan, Well fielded! Saves at least two for his side. Shorter and outside off, Morgan cuts to the right of Delany at point who dives and stops it.
|11.4 : J Little to E Morgan, WIDE! A bumper but way too high. Wided.
|J Little to E Morgan, Morgan gives him the charge but it is bowled shorter and close to the body. Morgan slaps it to covers.
|11.5 : J Little to E Morgan, SIX! All the way! Dispatched! A nothing delivery. It is short but it sits up to be hit at a comfortable height. Morgan goes back and pulls it way over the square leg fence for a biggie.
|11.6 : J Little to E Morgan, A single to end another good over for England. On the shorter side, it is tucked around the corner for one.
|Curtis Campher is on.
|12.1 : C Campher to E Morgan, Angled into the middle pole, defended nicely.
|12.2 : C Campher to E Morgan, Morgan steps down the track and Campher bangs it shorter. Defended.
|12.3 : C Campher to E Morgan, A single now! On the pads, this is worked towards mid on for a single.
|12.4 : C Campher to Tom Banton, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|12.5 : C Campher to Tom Banton, A short one, it is whacked across the line through square leg for one.
|12.6 : C Campher to E Morgan, End of a tidy first by Campher. On off, it is pushed to the covers.
|13.1 : J Little to Tom Banton, Back of a length and on off, it is pushed to covers.
|13.2 : J Little to Tom Banton, Another back of a length delivery, angling away from off. Banton strokes it to covers.
|13.3 : J Little to Tom Banton, On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|13.4 : J Little to Tom Banton, On the pads, Banton works it towards mid on.
|13.5 : J Little to Tom Banton, Shorter and on off, Banton pushes it towards mid off for one.
|13.6 : J Little to E Morgan, A leg bye to end! Full and angled into the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one.
|14.1 : C Campher to E Morgan, Fortunate runs! Shorter and on middle, Morgan looks to pull but it does not bounce as much as he expected it to. It goes off the inside edge down towards fine leg for two.
|14.2 : C Campher to E Morgan, SIX! Nailed! 8 from the first two balls. Morgan steps out and makes this into one half volley. It is smashed over the long off fence for a biggie.
|14.3 : C Campher to E Morgan, In the air... but safe! A short one outside off, Morgan initially looks to cut but the ball gets big on him. It goes off the top edge but lands well wide of third man for one. Fifty up for Morgan, his 47th in this format. Once again he comes to the fore when his team needed him to perform. He would want to make it a big one here. He has ample of time and is looking good.
|14.4 : C Campher to Tom Banton, 50-run stand up between the two now! A much-needed one for England. On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|14.5 : C Campher to E Morgan, Good length and on middle, Morgan defends it onto the ground.
|14.6 : C Campher to E Morgan, Two to end an expensive second by Campher. Shorter and around middle, it is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
|DRINKS! England lost 3 wickets quickly but they have recovered well courtesy Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton. They need to continue though and post a huge score on the board. Ireland, on the other hand, need to keeping picking up wickets and restrict England to as low score as possible as their batting has not been of the highest quality. Andy McBrine is into the attack now.
|15.1 : A McBrine to Tom Banton, McBrine starts with a flatter one on middle, Banton pushes it to long on for a single.
|15.2 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Floated on middle, Morgan works it to mid-wicket.
|15.3 : A McBrine to E Morgan, FOUR! Swept and swept hard from Eoin Morgan! Brilliant stuff from the skipper! Loopy ball on middle, Morgan goes on his knees and then slogs it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. 100-up for England.
|15.4 : A McBrine to E Morgan, On middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
|15.5 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Tossed up ball on middle, Morgan defends it back to the bowler.
|15.6 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Floated on the pads, Eoin flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|16.1 : C Campher to E Morgan, WIDE! Short and well wide outside off, Morgan tries to cut but misses. Wided.
|C Campher to E Morgan, Another one short and wide outside off, Morgan looks to slash but misses again.
|16.2 : C Campher to E Morgan, Well wide outside off, Morgan looks to cut again but misses. It hits the glove of the keeper and goes towards third man for one.
|C Campher to Tom Banton, Angled into the pads, Banton works it through mid-wicket for one.
|16.3 : C Campher to E Morgan, Good length and on middle, Morgan keeps it out.
|16.4 : C Campher to E Morgan, FOUR! Just a mere flick! This one is angled into the pads, Morgan just shuffles across and works it over square leg for a boundary. Campher ended up bowling that a little too straight. He overcompensated for bowling a little too wide in the over early on.
|16.5 : C Campher to E Morgan, BEATEN! Finally gets his length right to the left-hander. It is shorter and outside off, not very wide to play the cut shot. Morgan still goes for it and gets beaten.
|16.6 : C Campher to E Morgan, EDGY FOUR! Morgan is dealing in boundaries here! This is a good delivery though. It lands on off and then straightens. Morgan looks to defend but gets an outside edge which races down to third man.
|17.1 : A McBrine to Tom Banton, A failed reverse sweep attempt! Loopy ball on the pads, Banton looks to play the reverse but misses and gets hit on the body.
|17.2 : A McBrine to Tom Banton, Flatter one on middle, Banton nudges it to the deep square leg region for a single.
|17.3 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Good use of the feet and the wrists! Flighted ball outside off, Morgan dances down and drives it through extra cover for a couple. Campher comes across and makes a good stop.
|17.4 : A McBrine to E Morgan, DROPPED! Not an easy chance! Short ball on middle, Morgan pulls it towards mid-wicket where Balbirnie gets a hand on it but fails to hold on. It was a tough chance as the ball was travelling very quickly and Andy needed to move very quickly. The ball goes to long on and the batters pick up a couple. How costly will that be?
|17.5 : A McBrine to E Morgan, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|17.6 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Floated on middle, Morgan plays it back to the bowler off the front foot.
|18.1 : C Campher to Tom Banton, This is angled into the pads, Banton works it through mid-wicket for one.
|18.2 : C Campher to E Morgan, The batsman has played it to the point region.
|18.3 : C Campher to E Morgan, Full and outside off, Morgan creams it through covers for one.
|18.4 : C Campher to Tom Banton, Good length ball outside off, Banton takes a few steps down the track but fails to hit it well. It goes to mid off.
|18.5 : C Campher to Tom Banton, Swing and a miss! Poor shot. It is a good length delivery, outside off. Banton goes at it wildly but misses.
|18.6 : C Campher to Tom Banton, A couple to end! Angled into the pads, Banton works it through square leg and takes an easy two.
|19.1 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Quicker and on middle, Morgan keeps it out.
|19.2 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket. The batters think of a run but then don't take it.
|19.3 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Morgan brings out the sweep, he finds the fielder at short fine leg.
|19.4 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Shortish and around off, this is cut through point for one.
|19.5 : A McBrine to Tom Banton, FOUR! Up and over! Picks his spot well. Knows mid off is in the ring, Banton comes down the track, does not get to the pitch of it but still goes ahead with the shot. He gets it well over mid off and bags another boundary.
|19.6 : A McBrine to Tom Banton, Good batting! Follows the boundary with a single down to long on.
|20.1 : C Campher to Tom Banton, Short ball on middle, Banton pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|20.2 : C Campher to E Morgan, Good length ball on off, Morgan blocks it off the back foot to mid off.
|20.3 : C Campher to E Morgan, Length ball on the pads, Morgan flicks it to fine leg and collects a single.
|20.4 : C Campher to Tom Banton, On a length outside off, Banton drives it straight to the cover fielder.
|20.5 : C Campher to Tom Banton, FOUR! Good attempt to field but it goes in vain as the ball touches the fence. Short ball on middle, Banton comes down the pitch and then pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Delany comes around, slides but it touches his hands and goes into the fence.
|20.6 : C Campher to Tom Banton, FOUR! Another one which goes to third man! Short ball outside off, Banton looks to slash at it but it takes the edge and goes towards third man for a boundary. The umpires check whether it is a boundary or a six but the replays prove that it is the former.
|21.1 : A McBrine to E Morgan, JUST WIDE AND FOUR! For a second Morgan might have had his heart in his mouth! He steps out and gets to the pitch of the ball. lofts it high and to the right of long on. The fielder runs towards the ball and stretches a hand out but it is wide. It bounces just inside the ropes and goes for a boundary.
|21.2 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Fired on the stumps, defended.
|21.3 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Quicker and on middle, Morgan stays back and keeps it out.
|21.4 : A McBrine to E Morgan, Comes down the track again but fails to get to the pitch of it. Blocked.
|21.5 : A McBrine to E Morgan, The batsman defends it from within the crease. This has been a good comeback after going for a boundary on the first ball.
|21.6 : A McBrine to E Morgan, FOUR! A long hop and it spoils the over completely. It begins with a boundary and ends with one. Also, the 100-run stand between the two is up and this stand has been all about Morgan. He has shouldered the responsibility of run scoring onto himself and not let any pressure come on the youngster. This stand has helped England regain control of the game again and the hosts would want it to continue. McBrine bowls it well short, easy pickings for Morgan as he goes back
|Josh Little is back into the attack. 3-0-22-0 are his figures so far.
|22.1 : J Little to Tom Banton, Good length ball outside off, Banton pushes it to deep cover for a single.
|22.2 : J Little to E Morgan, On a length outside off, Eoin punches it to the off side for another run.
|22.3 : J Little to Tom Banton, Well fielded! Short ball outside off, Banton cuts it towards deep point. The fielder runs across, slides and makes a good stop. Two runs.
|22.4 : J Little to Tom Banton, Full ball outside off, Banton drives it to deep point for a single.
|22.5 : J Little to E Morgan, SIX! High and handsome! That went really far! Short ball around middle, Morgan hooks it over the deep square leg region for a maximum.
|22.6 : J Little to E Morgan, Good length ball on the pads, Morgan looks to flick but it goes off his pads and towards fine leg. The keeper runs after it and collects it but cannot stop the batters to take two leg byes.
|23.1 : A McBrine to Tom Banton, SIX! Banton really plays thi8s shot well to the spinners. Seen it many a times in the shorter format and here is another example. Skips down, gets to the pitch of it and with the turn, lofts it over the long on fence. A biggie to start the over.
|23.2 : A McBrine to Tom Banton, Flatter and on middle, Banton keeps it out.
|23.3 : A McBrine to Tom Banton, Slower through the air and on middle, Banton works it towards mid-wicket.
|23.4 : A McBrine to Tom Banton, MAINDE ODI FIFTY FOR BANTON! He finally comes good for England. He does have the potential which is quite visible here. This innings should really make him feel good and England would hope he would kick on from here. He came in when England were under a little pressure and he has thrived under it. He gets there with a single as he works it through mid-wicket. He too would want to make use of this start and score a big one.
|23.5 : A McBrine to E Morgan, On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
|23.6 : A McBrine to E Morgan, FOUR! Once again a boundary to end the over which means it is another expensive one. Morgan brings out the sweep, he nails it through square leg and it races away to the fence. England going at over 7 per over at the moment.
|24.1 : J Little to Tom Banton, BEATEN! Back of a length ball outside off, Banton looks to punch it off the back foot but misses.
|24.2 : J Little to Tom Banton, Short ball on middle, Banton pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|24.3 : J Little to E Morgan, Full ball on the middle stump line, Morgan works it to mid on.
|24.4 : J Little to E Morgan, SIX! Morgan is thrashing the short balls with disdain! He moves onto 97. Short ball around middle, Morgan rocks back and pulls it to the deep square leg region for a maximum.
|24.5 : J Little to E Morgan, Good length ball on off, Morgan blocks it to mid off.
|24.6 : J Little to E Morgan, FOUR! What a way to get to your 14th ODI hundred. He came in when he came to the crease and has played a terrific innings. He has hardly looked troubled at the crease. It has come in quick time as well. Little bowls a full ball on middle, Morgan drives it past the bowler and into the fence to reach the milestone.
|Gareth Delany is into the attack.
|25.1 : G Delany to Tom Banton, Shorter and outside off, Banton mistimes it towards cover for one.
|25.2 : G Delany to E Morgan, On the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|25.3 : G Delany to E Morgan, FOUR! There is no stopping Morgan here! Another boundary for him. Once again picks the spot nicely. He gets down on one knee quickly and manages to sweep it. He drags it from outside off, behind square on the leg side and it races away.
|25.4 : G Delany to E Morgan, Quicker and on middle, Morgan pushes it back to the bowler.
|25.5 : G Delany to E Morgan, Shortish and on middle, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|25.6 : G Delany to Tom Banton, A quick run to end! On off, this is tapped towards cover for one. The fielder gets to the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Could have been close.
|26.1 : J Little to Tom Banton, Good length ball outside off, Banton punches it to deep cover for a single.
|26.2 : J Little to E Morgan, On a length on off, Morgan camps back and defends it to cover.
|26.3 : J Little to E Morgan, OUT! CAUGHT! End of a magnificent innings from Eoin Morgan! He has played an absolute blinder and has taken England to a good position. Ireland needed this wicket as the England skipper was taking the game away from them. Full delivery outside off, Morgan looks to swing it to the off side but it takes the top edge and goes towards point. Tector settles himself and takes a simple catch. Ireland now need to tighten the screws and try to restrict England.
|Sam Billings is the next man in.
|26.4 : J Little to Tom Banton, Good length ball on off, Banton pushes it to cover.
|26.5 : J Little to Tom Banton, Shortish on middle, Banton pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a couple.
|26.6 : J Little to Tom Banton, On middle, played to deep square leg for a single.
|Curtis Campher is back on. 5-0-40-0 are his figures so far.
|27.1 : C Campher to Tom Banton, Full ball on middle, Banton flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|27.2 : C Campher to Sam Billings, Full ball outside off, Billings pushes it back to the bowler.
|A run out appeal has been taken upstairs. Billings is well in as per the replays.
|27.3 : C Campher to Sam Billings, NOT OUT! Billings is quick and is well inside the crease. Good length ball on middle, Billings flicks it to deep square leg and takes off for a couple. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off. The umpire takes it upstairs but the replays show that Billings was well in.
|27.4 : C Campher to Sam Billings, FOUR! What a way to bring up the side's 200! Short ball on middle, Billings pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|27.5 : C Campher to Sam Billings, Good length ball on off, Billings pushes it to cover.
|27.6 : C Campher to Sam Billings, Good length ball on middle, Sam plays it to the leg side for a single.
|Gareth Delany has a change of ends. 1-0-7-0 are his figures so far.
|28.1 : G Delany to Sam Billings, Short ball on middle, Billings whacks it to deep square leg for another run.
|28.2 : G Delany to Tom Banton, OUT! LBW! That is as plumb as it can get! No need for the review. Banton played really well but now he has to walk back. Lovely piece of bowling from Delany. He bowls a quicker delivery on middle, which skids through. Banton looks to flick but gets rapped on the pads. Ireland appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Brilliant bowling change and it has worked wonders for Ireland.
|Moeen Ali replaces Tom Banton out in the middle.
|28.3 : G Delany to M Ali, Just short! Flatter one outside off, Moeen looks to defend but it takes the edge and it lands in front of the first slip fielder.
|28.4 : G Delany to M Ali, On off, Ali blocks it to cover.
|28.5 : G Delany to M Ali, Full toss on middle, Ali pushes it to mid on.
|28.6 : G Delany to M Ali, NEEDED A DIRECT HIT! Loopy ball on off, Ali defends it to cover and takes off for a single. The fielder comes ahead and tries to hit the stumps at the keeper's end. He misses and Billings makes it home.
|29.1 : C Campher to M Ali, OUT! TAKEN! Once again England manage to lose three wickets in quick succession. Ireland are crawling their way back into the game nicely. Moeen Ali's struggle with the bat continues and Campher continues to impress. This is a soft dismissal. It is angled into the batter, Ali looks to flick but closes the face of the bat a little too early. It goes off the leading edge and lobs towards Stirling who takes an easy catch running in from covers.
|0.0 : David Willey is the next man in.
|29.2 : C Campher to D Willey, Back of a length and on off, it is kept out.
|29.3 : C Campher to D Willey, On off, Willey stays back and keeps it out.
|29.4 : C Campher to D Willey, Another length delivery and on middle, Willey defends it onto the ground.
|29.5 : C Campher to D Willey, Shorter and on middle, Willey defends it out.
|29.6 : C Campher to D Willey, Another back of a length delivery, it is kept out. End of a wicket-maiden from Campher.
|30.1 : G Delany to Sam Billings, Short on the pads, Billings tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|30.2 : G Delany to D Willey, Very full delivery on middle, Willey blocks it to cover. There is a mild appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|30.3 : G Delany to D Willey, PLAY AND A MISS! Quicker delivery outside off, Willey looks to drive but misses.
|30.4 : G Delany to D Willey, Flatter one outside off, Willey punches it to deep cover for a single.
|30.5 : G Delany to Sam Billings, Well played! Quicker one on middle, Billings watches it carefully and blocks it out onto the pitch.
|30.6 : G Delany to Sam Billings, Tossed up ball on middle, Billings flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|31.1 : C Campher to Sam Billings, Full ball on off, Billings pushes it back to the bowler.
|31.2 : C Campher to Sam Billings, On a length on off, Billings blocks it to cover and shouts a loud no to his partner.
|31.3 : C Campher to Sam Billings, Good length ball on middle, Sam defends it towards mid on.
|31.4 : C Campher to Sam Billings, FOUR! Smashed from Billings! This shows that how good a form he is in! Full ball outside off, Billings thrashes it through mid on for a boundary.
|31.5 : C Campher to Sam Billings, Good length ball on middle, solidly blocked out to mid-wicket.
|31.6 : C Campher to Sam Billings, FOUR! Wow! That is one of the best shots of the innings! Good length ball outside off, Billings prods forward and creams it through the extra cover region for another boundary. 8 runs from the over.
|32.1 : G Delany to D Willey, Flatter and on off, Willey keeps it out.
|32.2 : G Delany to D Willey, Willey comes down the track but gets a little too close to the pitch of the ball. He hits it to the left of the bowler who sticks his hand out. It hits the bowler's hand and goes towards mid on. He probably wanted to take the aerial route as the fielders are in the ring.
|32.3 : G Delany to D Willey, Could have done so much better there! It is a nothing ball, short and on middle, Willey mistimes his pull through square leg for one.
|32.4 : G Delany to Sam Billings, A single now as Billings eases it down to long on.
|32.5 : G Delany to D Willey, Quicker and on middle, Willey keeps it out.
|32.6 : G Delany to D Willey, A dot to end a tidy over! On middle, it is hit back to the bowler.
|Craig Young is back on. 6-0-39-2 are his figures so far.
|33.1 : C Young to Sam Billings, Good length and on off, Billings defends it.
|33.2 : C Young to Sam Billings, OUT! Another one bites the dust! This is a big wicket as Billings has been a thorn for this Ireland side. Also, he was the last recognized batsman left and Ireland are now into the lower order. Billings probably lost his shape there while playing this shot. It was not the wrong option but just did not get it right. Also, credit to Ireland for keeping the fielders up in the ring. This is full and on middle, Billings looks to go over the bowler but it goes off the in
|Tom Curran is the new man in.
|33.3 : C Young to Tom Curran, On off, defended.
|33.4 : C Young to Tom Curran, Goes after it but misses! Risky shot but that is how Curran plays. This is the sucker delivery, full and wide outside off. Curran goes after it but misses.
|33.5 : C Young to Tom Curran, Good length and on off, TC defends it onto the ground.
|33.6 : C Young to Tom Curran, Back of a length and on off, blocked. End of another wicket maiden for Ireland.
|34.1 : G Delany to D Willey, Full toss outside off, Willey pushes it to cover.
|34.2 : G Delany to D Willey, Flatter one on the pads, Willey flicks it to the fine leg region for a couple.
|34.3 : G Delany to D Willey, FOUR! That's hit with a lot of power! Flighted ball outside off, Willey drives it through the cover region and into the fence.
|34.4 : G Delany to D Willey, Loopy ball on off, Willey defends it to cover for a single.
|34.5 : G Delany to Tom Curran, Curran comes down the track and pushes this full toss to mid off.
|34.6 : G Delany to Tom Curran, WIDE! Floated down the leg side, Tom looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
|G Delany to Tom Curran, Quicker delivery on middle, Curran plays it back to the bowler.
|35.1 : C Young to D Willey, Back of a length and on middle, it is kept out.
|35.2 : C Young to D Willey, A short one and on the body, Willey looks to pull but is hurried into the stroke. It goes towards fine leg for one.
|35.3 : C Young to Tom Curran, BEATEN! No foot movement from Curran there. It is full and outside off, he goes after it away from the body. luckily for him, he gets beaten.
|35.4 : C Young to Tom Curran, This time Curran gets bat to ball and strokes it to mid off.
|35.5 : C Young to Tom Curran, Shorter and around off, this is guided to point.
|35.6 : C Young to Tom Curran, A lovely slower one to end the over! It is full and outside off, Curran is deceived. He is early into the drive and he misses. Another good over for ireland. Just one from it.
|36.1 : G Delany to D Willey, Shorter and outside off, Willey slaps it through covers for one.
|36.2 : G Delany to Tom Curran, FOUR! A juicy full toss and it has been put away! It is on off, Curran smashes it through covers and it races away. England will hope this gets him going.
|36.3 : G Delany to Tom Curran, Shorter and outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
|36.4 : G Delany to D Willey, Another single as this is slapped through covers by Willey.
|36.5 : G Delany to Tom Curran, Loopy ball on middle, Curran looks to drive it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|36.6 : G Delany to Tom Curran, The slider on off, defended nicely.
|Mark Adair is back into the attack. 4-0-18-1 are his figures so far.
|37.1 : M Adair to D Willey, Adair starts with a short delivery on the pads, Willey pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|37.2 : M Adair to Tom Curran, Good length ball on middle and leg, Tom blocks it back to the bowler.
|37.3 : M Adair to Tom Curran, LEG BYE! Full ball on the pads, Curran looks to flick but it hits the pads and goes to the left of the keeper. A leg bye taken.
|37.4 : M Adair to D Willey, Short ball almost does the trick! Short ball on middle, Willey looks to pull but it takes the top edge and goes to fine leg who collects it on the bounce. A single taken.
|37.5 : M Adair to Tom Curran, FOUR! Up and over! England continue to play their shots! Full on middle, Curran lifts it over the bowler's head and into the fence.
|37.6 : M Adair to Tom Curran, Play and a miss! Short ball outside off, Curran looks to cut but misses to get any bat on it.
|Andy McBrine is back on. 5-0-36-0 are his figures so far.
|38.1 : A McBrine to D Willey, Flatter one on off, Willey pushes it to long off for a single.
|38.2 : A McBrine to Tom Curran, Shorter and outside off, pushed to deep cover for a single.
|38.3 : A McBrine to D Willey, FOUR! Really good batting from Willey! Floated on the middle and leg stump line, Willey uses his feet and plays it over the mid on fielder and into the fence.
|38.4 : A McBrine to D Willey, Quicker one on off, Willey defends it to point and takes a single.
|38.5 : A McBrine to Tom Curran, Tossed up ball on middle, Curran defends it back to the bowler.
|38.6 : A McBrine to Tom Curran, Flighted ball on middle, Curran comes down and then works it to mid on.
|39.1 : M Adair to D Willey, Short ball down the leg side, Willey tucks it to the deep square leg region for a single.
|39.2 : M Adair to Tom Curran, BEATEN! Excellent piece of bowling from Adair! Good length ball outside off, Curran attempts to defend but fails to make any connection with it.
|39.3 : M Adair to Tom Curran, WIDE! Full delivery down the leg side, Curran looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
|M Adair to Tom Curran, Slower short ball on middle, Curran looks to play the pull but is early into the shot. It hits him on the body and the ball rolls to the keeper.
|39.4 : M Adair to Tom Curran, On middle, Tom pushes it down to long on for a single.
|39.5 : M Adair to D Willey, NO BALL! Adair has overstepped. Low full toss on the pads, Willey flicks it to the deep square leg region for a couple. A Free Hit will follow.
|M Adair to D Willey, SIX! Willey has made use of the Free Hit. Short ball on middle, Willey pulls it to the deep square leg region for a biggie.
|39.6 : M Adair to D Willey, Shortish on middle, pulled to the leg side for another single.
|Powerplay 3 has been signalled. Now 5 fielders can be stationed outside the 30-yard circle.
|40.1 : A McBrine to D Willey, Flatter one on the pads, Willey nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|40.2 : A McBrine to Tom Curran, Outside off, Tom punches it to deep cover to pick up another run.
|40.3 : A McBrine to D Willey, Floated on the pads, Willey flicks it to the leg side for another single.
|40.4 : A McBrine to Tom Curran, Tom Curran comes down the pitch and converts this into a low full toss as he flicks it to long on for a single.
|40.5 : A McBrine to D Willey, SIX! 50-run partnership comes up in some style! A much-needed partnership as they were losing quick wickets and they needed them to get out of the rut. Short ball on middle, Willey pulls it over the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
|40.6 : A McBrine to D Willey, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|Curtis Campher is back on. 8-1-56-1 are his figures so far.
|41.1 : C Campher to Tom Curran, Length ball on off, Curran blocks it to cover.
|41.2 : C Campher to Tom Curran, BEATEN! Short ball outside off, Curran looks to cut but misses it altogether.
|41.3 : C Campher to Tom Curran, On a length outside off, Tom pushes it to point.
|41.4 : C Campher to Tom Curran, Almost! Good length ball on off, Curran blocks it to cover and takes off for a single. The fielder runs across, collects it and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Curran would have been in though.
|41.5 : C Campher to D Willey, NO BALL! Campher oversteps. Low full toss on the pads, Willey flicks it to the deep square leg region for a couple. A Free Hit will follow.
|C Campher to D Willey, FOUR! Not a bad delivery but that was really well timed from Willey! A full delivery on the pads, Willey flicks it to deep mid-wicket where a couple of fielders converge but fail to make the stop as the ball touches the fence.
|41.6 : C Campher to D Willey, Very full on off, Willey makes room and plays it back to the bowler.
|Andy Balbirnie has taken the review for LBW. Curran has danced down the pitch. There is no bat involved. The impact is outside off. Review lost.
|42.1 : A McBrine to Tom Curran, NOT OUT! The impact is outside off. Ireland have lost their review. Floated on off, Curran comes down the track and then looks to flick. He misses and is hit on the pads.
|42.2 : A McBrine to D Willey, SIX! What a way to get to your 2nd ODI fifty! Willey is having a wonderful series. He has bowled well and has batted exceptionally well. Floated on middle, Willey slog sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
|42.3 : A McBrine to D Willey, On middle, Willey works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|42.4 : A McBrine to Tom Curran, Tossed up outside off, Curran pushes it to point for a single.
|42.5 : A McBrine to D Willey, BEATEN! Loopy ball outside off, Willey makes room and then looks to cut but misses.
|42.6 : A McBrine to D Willey, It's been driven superbly through the covers.
|43.1 : C Campher to Tom Curran, Full and on middle, this is carved towards point for one.
|43.2 : C Campher to D Willey, OUT! In the air... taken! Another handy innings from Willey comes to an end. Another good stand for the hosts is broken. Willey goes for it. He looks to loft the slower one on middle over long on but is a touch early in the shot. He ends up hitting it high up in the air where the long on fielder takes it.
|Adil Rashid is the next man in.
|43.3 : C Campher to Tom Curran, On off, defended.
|43.4 : C Campher to Tom Curran, A single as this is eased down to long on.
|43.5 : C Campher to A Rashid, Just wide! Fuller and on middle, Rashid looks to flick but does so uppishly wide of the mid-wicket fielder for two.
|43.6 : C Campher to A Rashid, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. Campher finishes with 10-1-68-1.
|Craig Young is back on. 8-1-40-3 are his figures so far.
|44.1 : C Young to Tom Curran, Short ball outside off, Curran sways away from it.
|44.2 : C Young to Tom Curran, Short ball on off, Curran pulls it to mid on for a single.
|44.3 : C Young to A Rashid, On a length outside off, Rashid guides it down to third man for a single.
|44.4 : C Young to Tom Curran, Shorter outside off, Curran looks to play the upper cut but fails to get any bat on it.
|44.5 : C Young to Tom Curran, On a length outside off, Curran thrashes it towards the deep point region and picks up a couple.
|44.6 : C Young to Tom Curran, WIDE! Craig bowls a slower bouncer but it is a little too high. Wided by the umpire.
|C Young to Tom Curran, Back of a length ball outside off, Curran punches it to deep cover for a single.
|Josh Little is back on. 6-0-48-1 are his figures so far.
|An appeal for Run Out has been taken upstairs. The replays show that Rashid is well out of his crease.
|45.1 : J Little to Tom Curran, OUT! RUN OUT! Rashid is well out! Excellent work by Tucker and England have lost their 9th wicket just shy of 300. Good length ball outside off, Curran looks to drive but it takes the inside edge and goes to the left of the keeper. Tucker moves to that side and collects. He aims the stumps and hits. Third umpire is called into question and the replays show that Rashid was well out of his crease.
|0.0 : Saqib Mahmood is the last man in.
|45.2 : J Little to S Mahmood, EDGY FOUR! Lucky way to get off the mark! On a length on off, Mahmood looks to drive but it takes the inside edge and it goes past the stumps and into the fine leg fence. 300 up.
|45.3 : J Little to S Mahmood, On off, pushed to cover for a single.
|45.4 : J Little to Tom Curran, Short ball on middle, Curran pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|45.5 : J Little to S Mahmood, On a length outside off, Mahmood pushes it to point.
|45.6 : J Little to S Mahmood, Good running! Curran will be on strike for the next over! Slower ball on middle, Saqib works it to deep square leg and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
|Mark Adair is coming back into the attack. 6-0-37-1 are his figures.
|46.1 : M Adair to Tom Curran, Nicely bowled! Slower ball on the pads, Curran makes room and then looks to push at it but misses.
|46.2 : M Adair to Tom Curran, STRUCK NICELY! Good length ball outside off, Curran drives it crisply through the extra cover region. Delany runs across and makes a terrific stop and keeps it down to two.
|46.3 : M Adair to Tom Curran, FOUR! Hammered away! Poor bowling from Adair! Short ball on middle, does not bounce as much. Curran pulls it with ease to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|46.4 : M Adair to Tom Curran, Very full ball on middle, Tom looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover. A single.
|46.5 : M Adair to S Mahmood, Good length ball on middle, Saqib tucks it to mid-wicket.
|46.6 : M Adair to S Mahmood, Slower one outside off, Mahmood guides it to third man for a single.
|47.1 : J Little to S Mahmood, PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Mahmood looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
|47.2 : J Little to S Mahmood, Good length ball outside off, Mahmood punches it to point.
|47.3 : J Little to S Mahmood, Short ball on off, Saqib pulls it to mid on and takes a single.
|47.4 : J Little to Tom Curran, Short ball on the pads, Curran pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|47.5 : J Little to S Mahmood, Length ball on middle, Mahmood heaves it away but straight to mid-wicket.
|47.6 : J Little to S Mahmood, Slower delivery on middle, Saqib flicks it to the leg side and picks up a couple. Good running.
|48.1 : C Young to Tom Curran, FOUR! Smeared away with power! Full ball on middle, Curran thrashes it through mid on for a boundary.
|48.2 : C Young to Tom Curran, Short ball on middle, Tom pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|48.3 : C Young to S Mahmood, Good length ball on middle, Mahmood plays it back to the bowler.
|48.4 : C Young to S Mahmood, Just short! Short ball on off, Mahmood sets himself to pull but it hits the top half of the bat and goes towards mid on. It lands short of the fielder and a single is taken.
|48.5 : C Young to Tom Curran, Slower delivery outside off, Curran looks to cut but it takes the outside edge and it goes to third man. A single.
|48.6 : C Young to S Mahmood, Very full delivery on off, Mahmood digs it out to mid-wicket.
|49.1 : J Little to Tom Curran, Good length ball outside off, Curran moves to the off side and looks to hammer it. It takes the outside edge and the ball goes to deep point. A couple taken.
|Review time! Ireland have taken a review for caught behind! It looks not out. There is nothing on Ultra Edge. Both the reviews lost.
|49.2 : J Little to Tom Curran, NOT OUT! There is nothing on Ultra Edge! It was a review in desperation! Good length ball outside off, Curran looks to drive but he seems to have missed it. Ireland appeal but nothing from the umpire. The Ultra Edge rolls in and they show that there is nothing on it. Reviews lost.
|49.3 : J Little to Tom Curran, BEATEN! Very full delivery outside off, Curran looks to drive but misses.
|49.4 : J Little to Tom Curran, Good length ball on the pads, Curran looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and the batters take a leg bye.
|49.5 : J Little to S Mahmood, OUT! CAUGHT! England have been bowled out with one ball to spare. Good length ball on off, Mahmood looks to hammer it over the off side but it takes the top edge and goes way up on the air. It goes towards mid off where Balbirnie takes a simple catch. ENGLAND ALL OUT FOR 328.
|An excellent recovery from England! They have posted a total which they will be pretty pleased with. However twice in the match it seemed that they wouldn't even cross 250. Initially after they were inserted, they lost three early. Banton and their skipper Morgan, helped them recover. Morgan counter-attacked while Banton played as the perfect foil to him. The two added a 100-plus stand with Morgan scoring a quick-fire ton and Banton bringing up his maiden half ton. When the two were batting, Eng
|The Irish bowlers started off really well with the two new balls. They though could not keep the pressure going as they leaked a lot of runs after Powerplay 1. They did manage to make a comeback into the game but their inability to get rid of the lower order might just cost them the game. Overall they bowled well in bits and pieces. Everybody except for McBrine had a wicket to their name. Young though was the pick of the bowlers.
|The target is a big one and Ireland will have to bat really well if they are to chase this down. England though will back themselves to defend this. Also, with how Ireland have performed with the bat in this series, this chase seems improbable. It will be a surprise if they do so. Do join us in a bit to find out.