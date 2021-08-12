|0.0 : We are all set to begin now!Â England players form a huddle and stride out to the middle. Rohit SharmaÂ and KL RahulÂ are the openers for India. James AndersonÂ to start the proceedings. Oh dear! Just as we were about to start, it started to drizzle and the umpires ask the players to leave the field. The covers are on as well.
|Â We will start with the National Anthems! First of India's followed by England's. Slightly overcast conditions but let's hope the rains stay away.
|EnglandÂ (Playing XI) -Â Â Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed (IN FOR ZAK CRAWLEY), Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali (IN FOR DAN LAWRENCE), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood (IN FOR STUART BROAD), James Anderson.Â
|IndiaÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma (IN FOR SHARDUL THAKUR), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
|The skipper of India, Virat KohliÂ says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds they will look to put a decent total on the board. Informs there is one change, Ishant SharmaÂ comes in for Shardul Thakur. Mentions that everyone wants to contribute and that is the hallmark of this team. Tells that it feels amazing to play at Lord's especially with crowds back.
|The skipper of England, Joe Root says that they will bowl first. Informs they have got three changes. Haseeb HameedÂ comes in for Zak Crawley, Mark WoodÂ comes in for Stuart Broad and Moeen AliÂ is in for Dan Lawrence.Â Mentions that Moeen Ali is an experienced player. Informs that James AndersonÂ went through his hurdles and he is fit.Â
|Update 1040 local (0940 GMT) - Great news folks! The covers are off and the rains have stopped quickly. Just like we predicted, it was just a passing shower. So the news from the middle is that the toss has been pushed by 20 mins. We will have toss at 1050 local (0950 GMT) and the match is scheduled to start at 1115 local (1015 GMT).
|TOSS- Both the captains are out in the middle for the all-important coin flip. Joe RootÂ flips the coin and Virat KohliÂ calls it 'Heads' but it lands 'Tails'. EnglandÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.Â
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second Test between England and India. We witnessed riveting cricketing action during the first Test between England and India, but in the end, rain had the last laugh, as the entire final dayâs play was washed out. Indian seamers were exceptional with the red cherry in hand in the first rubber and the visitors will be going ahead in this match with much more confidence. For England, their batting is a cause for concern. Other than Joe Root, everyone seems strug
|The injury list does not get over yet! India also received a blow as Shardul Thakur has been ruled out for the second Test owing to an injury. It would be interesting to see who will Kohli opt for. Ravichandran Ashwin could offer lower-order batting insurance but India is not seeking any batting insurance as they want to stick with the 4-seamers template. So Ishant Sharma could come in if he is fit. After all, his 7 for 74Â in 2014 at this very land cannot go unnoticed.Â
|Rain and matches in England are two parts of the same coin. But we cannot fight against nature, isn't it? Fortunately, the rain gods are not likely to intervene these five long days and a significant amount of action can be witnessed.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Â Michael Holding says that it looks like a pretty good pitch. He says that it looks dry underneath and the covering of grass looks good. Mentions that the side is not hard enough and the bowlers should be encouraged by this as they will get a good grip. Informs that the team to win the toss should bat first. Tells that there will be a little bit of moisture as well.
|Update 1030 local (0930 GMT)- Well, well, well, as mentioned earlier, rains and matches in England is a never-ending story. It has started to drizzle and the covers are placed on the field. For what it's worth, it seems to be just a passing shower as the forecast looks good for the day. This means that the TOSS has been delayed.Â
|England have received a big blow asÂ Stuart Broad have been ruled out of the entire series. James Anderson is also a doubt as he has a tight quad.Â Saqib Mahmood who had a magnificent run in the limited-overs series against Pakistan could be set to make a debut. Moeen Ali haveÂ also been recalled to the side and it is most likelyÂ that he will get a match as well. Their top-order has been struggling and Haseeb HameedÂ might get a chance in this match as he was very impressive in the warm-up matc