|0.0 : Let's have a look at India first. After their heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship Final, they have had a good break of about a month to mull things over and take a deserved break from cricket to free their minds, before this series. They did take part in a warm-up game and displayed that they are ready to take on the English Lions. Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli will have a couple of selection dilemmas, as their regular opener, Shubman Gill has
|More impetus for the English Lions, as after they were humbled 3-1 in the 4-game Test series, in India, back in February and March 2021, they would have been looking at this series, as some revenge for what happened earlier in the year. Their team is looking solid and they will need no extra motivation to come out and push India all the way. Joe Root will have to serve his revenge, without his partner-in-crime, Ben Stokes, who has taken a break from cricket, citing mental health reasons (We wish
|.... GAME DAY ....
|Greetings, ladies and gentlemen! It is time. It is FINALLY time for one of the most awaited Test series between two heavyweights of international cricket. England and India are ready to lock horns in a 5-game Test series and it is time for the first duel between these two at Trent Bridge. This series also is the launch of the 2021-2023 World Test Championship cycle and what a first game we have on our hands, aye?
|Weather - Nowadays, as cricket fans, this update is the most important one. We have seen what happened recently in the T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan. So, how's the weather at Trent Bridge? It's bright and sunny. Clear blue skies with the sun out in its full glory. Looks like a great day for batting.Â
|Update from the English camp - We are hearing that Ollie PopeÂ has not travelled with the team to the ground and it's likely that Jonny BairstowÂ will slot into the middle order. It will be redemption time for Jonny who has 6 ducks against India in Test cricket, of which, 5 have come in the last 7 innings.
|TOSS - Both the captains are out in the middle for the toss. Joe RootÂ spins the coin and it looks like he has won the toss. A smiling Root says that ENGLAND WILL BAT FIRST!Â
|Joe Root, the English skipper, calls it a reasonable surface and feels that there will be a little bit of early movement. Wants his batsmen to get a good start and make the most of it later on. Adds that it's always exciting to play in a big series and they hope to perform well. Regarding his team, Root replies that Bairstow returns, Curran returns and it's a very exciting team. Informs that it was a tough decision to overlook Jack Leach. Root opines that you progress as an international player,
|EnglandÂ (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe RootÂ (C), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos ButtlerÂ (WK), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.Â
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat KohliÂ (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh PantÂ (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.Â
|Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, says that they wanted to bat firstÂ but they will look to get into the game with the ball and batting in the first hour at Trent Bridge is always tricky. He reckons thatÂ if they bowl in the right areas, getting some early wickets will be good. Informs that Shubman GillÂ is injured and Mayank AgarwalÂ is out of this Test, due to a head injury, sustained in the nets and KL RahulÂ comes in, at the top. Says that their bowling combination consists of Jasprit Bumrah,
|Pitch report -Â Michael Holding says that the pitch looks excellent if you are a bowler. Informs about 10 mm of grass on the surface and tells that you have to dig it to see the soil which looks dry. Feels that as a batter, the ball will come on consistently. Holding says that it is his understanding that India are going to play with just the one spinner. The West Indian is not too sure what the captains would do but opines that if he was the captain, he would bat first and would put runs on the
|Both the teams are out in the middle for the national anthems. It's houseful at Trent Bridge and the atmosphere is brilliant. The English players are sporting a black jersey during their anthemÂ which has a message - Cricket is a game for everyone!
|0.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Bumrah begins with a shortish length ball and angles it away from the southpaw, Burns has a comfortable leave.
|0.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Bumrah gets close to the off stump line this time, on a length around off, Burns stays back and defends it towards point. So far the ball has gone on with the angle of the bowler, no movement as such.
|0.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Pitches it further up, around middle and off, Rory covers the line and angle before defending it towards mid off.
|0.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Beaten all ends up! Bumrah sticks to his line around middle and off and takes it away with the angle, Burns also decides to remain on the back foot as he pushes inside the line and misses.
|0.0 : Enough of build-up, let's dive in and watch some Test cricket. The Indian players are on the field.Â Rory BurnsÂ and Dominic SibleyÂ are the openers for England. It will be a big test of their skill and temperament. Jasprit BumrahÂ to kick off proceedings with the new ball. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
|0.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, OUT! Burns has to depart, a brief appearance for him! This is very smart bowling from Bumrah. He continued to take the last four deliveries away from the left-hander and gets this one to move back in off the seam. Burns remains hanging on the back foot, tries to block this one in a hurry but misses. He is rapped on the pads, the Indians appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Burns is looking nervous as he walks up to his partner and after having a word, he go
|0.4 : Time for the DRS! Rory Burns has been given out lbw and he has referred it after consulting his partner. Any bat involved? Pitching outside leg? No bat involved, pitching in line and it's the umpire's call on hitting the stumps. England one down.
|0.5 : Zak CrawleyÂ is the number 3 batsman.
|0.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Fuller in length and wide outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ has nothing to do with it as it's too wide. A wicket maiden for Bumrah!
|0.5 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Mohammed Shami!Â
|1.1 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Bowls a good length delivery in the channel outside off, Sibley allows it through.
|1.2 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Nice shape on this delivery. Full and angling in around off, it straightens a touch after landing, Sibley is solidly behind the line in defense.
|1.3 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Beautiful! Shami shows his class again with his outswinger, lands it close to off on a good length, Sibley remains inside the crease, feels for it inside the line and gets beaten.
|1.4 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Identical to the last delivery but the line is wide outside off, Sibley has an easy leave.
|1.5 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Shami angles in a length ball around off, some away movement, Dominic opens the face of his bat slightly and pushes it down gently to gully.
|1.6 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, In the zone around off, shaping away, Sibley lets it through. Have to say, well left. A maiden from Shami as well!
|2.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Fuller in length and on off, Crawley defends it quietly to the off side.
|2.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Hurls across a length ball in the channel outside off, Crawley makes a watchful leave after guarding his stumps.
|2.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Big inward swing on this delivery! Fuller in length and around off, Crawley falls over a bit in his stance as he tries to flick. Luckily, he gets it away off the inner edge onto the pads before it rolls to mid-wicket. A muted appeal only by India.
|2.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Bumrah is mixing up his variations well. An outswinger this time, on a fuller length outside off, Zak allows it through.
|2.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Fuller in length and on middle, defensive push by Crawley down the ground, towards mid onÂ and England open their account with a single. The crowd welcomes the first run of the Test match with a loud cheer.
|2.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, on a shortish length, Sibley shoulders arms.Â
|3.1 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, Good lines from the Indian bowler. They are operating on and around off. This one though is a bit too wide outside off and Zak makes a leave.
|3.2 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, Fullish and close to off, Zak gets forward to defend but it takes the inner half and rolls to square leg.
|3.3 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, Excellent delivery! Shami delivers a length ball on off, Crawley tries to defend the line but the away movement beats the outside edge. Shami has a big smile on his face, he is loving the conditions.
|3.4 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, Pitches it up and around off, Zak uses his feet to get down the pitch and pushes it gently in the gap at covers. It's to the left of the fielder and the batsmen cross.
|3.5 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Good length ball on off, angling in, Sibley defends it from the back foot to mid-wicket.
|3.6 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Good stop by Shardul! An overpitched delivery on middle, Sibley unveils an on drive and Thakur dives across to his left from mid on to stop the racing ball.
|4.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Bumrah delivers it on a back of a length and lands it outside off, there is an inward shape but too wide from the batsman to bother him.
|4.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Runs for England! Fuller in length and on off, nipping in sharply. Crawley, who is standing outside the crease, leans across and closes the face of his bat to work it through mid-wicket. By the time the ball is returned, three runs are taken.
|4.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, An 89 mph delivery, in the channel outside off, Dominic allows it through to the keeper.
|4.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, Fullish and on off, at 86 mph, Sibley defends it back to the bowler.
|4.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, Very full in length on off, at 85.6 mph, Sibley brings his bat down and digs it out past the bowler for a single as the mid off fielder cuts it off.
|4.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Full in length and on off, Crawley clips it through square leg and picks up a single.
|5.1 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, A bouncer from Shami, well-directed, trying to push the batsman back in the crease, Crawley ducks.
|5.2 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, This one is served on a driving length outside off, Crawley takes his front foot forward to cover the line and then makes a stop.
|5.3 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, A pitched up ball outside off, Crawley makes a leave and this one comes back in quite a lot. Pant dives across to his left and does well to make a half stop.
|5.4 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, In the channel outside off, that is left alone for the keeper to collect.
|5.5 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, Back of a length delivery around the rib cage, Crawley gets back and gloves it towards fine leg for a run.
|5.6 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Movement is still there, on a length and outside off, Dominic lets it be.
|6.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Short in length and wide outside off, Crawley goes on his toes to pull but it takes the toe end and goes towards mid on. Wait is the call as the mid on fielder makes the stop.
|6.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Good length ball around off, angling in, Zak CrawleyÂ defends it from the back foot toÂ the off side.
|6.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Shardul at mid on has been kept busy! Fuller in length on middle and off, Crawley pushes it down the ground and Thakur makes a tumbling stop.
|6.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of this Test match. Bumrah serves it on a fuller length outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ presses forward and unfurls a beautiful cover drive. Jadeja chases it and tries his best to pull it back but fails in his attempt.
|6.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Beaten! Lovely response from the bowler! Bumrah delivers it from wide of the crease and angles in a length ball on off, Crawley tries playing the original line but it straightens to beat the outside edge.
|6.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Too wide outside off on this occasion and Crawley has an easy leave.
|7.1 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Serves on a back of a length, around off, it is zipping inwards, Sibley looks to work it to the leg side, but misses and gets hit high on the pad. A muted appeal from Shami, but the height would have been an issue there.Â
|7.2 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Sticks with the same line, but serves it outside off. Dominic SibleyÂ watches as it is away from him, and makes a leave.Â
|7.3 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, FOUR! Dominic SibleyÂ rarely will miss out on a ball on his pads. Gets his first boundary. On a fuller length, on the leg pole, Dominic SibleyÂ clips this one nice to the fine leg fence.Â
|7.4 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, On a length, around off, Sibley looks to defend, but the ball shapes away and goes to point, via the outer half of the blade. He wants one but then denies it, in the end.Â
|7.5 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, In the channel of uncertainty, outside off, Dominic SibleyÂ watches it sail past him.Â
|7.6 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, In the same zone as the last delivery, there is away movement here. Sibley lets it be again.Â
|8.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Wonderfully bowled! JB runs in and serves from wider of the crease, on a length outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ looks to have a poke at this, but the ball whistlesÂ past the outside edge, to the keeper.Â
|8.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Angles in a length delivery, around off, Zak CrawleyÂ dabs this one towards the point fielder. Says no for the single.Â
|8.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, On a length outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it for the keeper.
|8.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! That's the second boundary that Zak CrawleyÂ has driven to the fence. It looked so good off the bat. On a fuller length, on the fourth stump line, CrawleyÂ drives this one through cover-point and fetches a boundary.Â
|8.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Lovely comeback! Bumrah is not letting Zak breathe easy. Angles in a length delivery, outside off, shapes away late, Zak CrawleyÂ plays inside the line and gets beaten.Â
|8.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Smart from Bumrah. This time, pushes a fuller ball, almost yorker-length, around off, Zak CrawleyÂ only manages an inside edge, onto his pad. The ball rolls to the off side, as the Indian players put in a muted appeal, but there was bat there, as clear as day.Â
|9.1 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, On a good length, on off, Dominic SibleyÂ looks to block but misses his attempt. Pant collects it nicely.Â
|9.2 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Good collection by Rishabh again! Slipped down the leg side, Rishabh PantÂ dives to his left and does well to pouch this as the batsman lets it go.Â
|9.3 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Length and outside off, Dominic SibleyÂ watches the ball closely and does not poke at this.Â
|9.4 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Shami forces Sibley to play at this and beats him. Good length again, around off, the ball hits the deck and straightens. Dominic SibleyÂ presses forward, looking to defend, but gets beaten.Â
|9.5 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, A couple of runs now. Angles in a full length delivery, on middle and off, DS clips this one through mid-wicket. Comes back for the second run, as the man in the deep cleans up.Â
|9.6 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, on a length, left alone nicely.Â
|10.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Tight single! Is it needed at this stage? No harm done, that is what would please England. On a length, around off, this is nudged to the mid on region. Shardul ThakurÂ runs and collects the ball quickly, as the batters go for the run. Thakur misses his shy at the non-striker's end though. Had he hit, it would have been curtains for Zak.
|10.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, Length and outside off, left alone this time.Â
|10.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, A slightly behind the good length delivery, around off, angling in, Dominic SibleyÂ looks to play at this, but gets his bat away from the line of the ball, towards the end.Â
|10.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, Appeal for LBW but looked to be going down leg! Spears in a pacier length ball, on middle and leg, Dominic SibleyÂ comes across and misses his flick to the leg side, as the ball takes the pad and goes to the on side. An appeal, but Bumrah already knew that this was heading down leg, as he gestures the same with his hand.Â
|10.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, Fuller on off, curling in the air, DS taps this one towards covers for a quick run.Â
|10.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, How has that missed? Bumrah has a smile on his face. He knew how close that was. On a good length, on the fourth stump line, shapes away very late, Zak CrawleyÂ shuffles and looks to defend, inside the line, but the away movement deceives him and his blade, as it zips past, to Pant.Â
|11.1 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, A touch fuller, outside off, coming in, Dominic SibleyÂ shoulders arms this time.Â
|11.2 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Around the off pole, good length, Dominic SibleyÂ nudges this to the on side.Â
|11.3 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Fires in a spicy bouncer around off, Dominic SibleyÂ just ducks under this one.Â
|11.4 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Goes fuller on off this time, Sibley dabs this one quickly, to short mid-wicket. KL Rahul quickly gets across it and returns the ball to the keeper.
|11.5 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Hurls across a length delivery, it lands outside off, but nips back in after hitting the deck. It also shoots up slightly, as Dominic SibleyÂ goes back and raises his blade, to allow the ball a safe passage to Rishabh Pant.Â
|11.6 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Around off, on a length, Sibley looks to push, but only gets an inside edge, on the pad. A good, testing over from Shami!Â
|Here is the first bowling change made by Virat Kohli.Â âMohammed SirajÂ replaces Bumrah from this end.
|12.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, Siraj starts off with a length delivery, served outside off, no reason for Zak to play at this, as he leaves.Â
|12.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, Same line, but the ball is angled into the right-hander, Zak CrawleyÂ pushes it to the left of short mid off, where Jadeja moves and stops it.Â
|12.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, FOUR! What a shot that is. Cracked it with ease. Siraj serves it slightly more fuller, around off, Zak CrawleyÂ swings his blade and creams this one through covers. No point chasing after this. Boundary, it will be.Â
|12.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, Slightly behind the fuller length, angling in, as it is bowled from wideÂ of the crease. ZC defends it out well.Â
|12.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, Good length ball, around off and middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket and the strike is rotated.Â
|12.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, So, 5 runs off Siraj's first over here! Outside off, length ball, Sibley makes a well calculated leave.Â
|13.1 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, Fuller in length, sliding down the leg side,Â it's left alone.Â
|0.0 : Drinks break. An absorbing hour of Test cricket. India struck as early as in the first over when Jasprit Bumrah removed Rory Burns for a duck but since then, Dominic SibleyÂ and Zak CrawleyÂ have braved the conditions and shown the right application to survive. Bumrah and Shami bowled 6 overs apiece so far and beat the edge on multiple occasions. You can call them a shade unlucky to not pick more than one wicket in the first 60 minutes. Let's see how the next hour shapes up. Here is Mohammed Sha
|13.2 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, That's a jaffa! Shami has gone past the edge so many times, but he is yet to get a wicket. On a length again, around off, shaping away nicely. Zak CrawleyÂ gets beaten yet again as he misses his attempted defensive shot.Â
|13.3 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, On a short length, around off, ZC pulls this one to deep square leg. No timing on this shot and the fielder in the deep gets it on the bounce. One run.Â
|13.4 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Serves this on a length, on the pads, Dominic SibleyÂ looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and the ball takes the pad and goes to fine leg. They sneak in a leg bye.Â
|13.5 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, AND AGAIN! Shami beats Crawley again. Unfortunate that he has not yet removed an English batter. A short of a length delivery, around off, Zak CrawleyÂ looks to play this to the leg side, with an angled bat, but the ball beats his bat, to go towards Pant, who collects nicely.Â
|13.6 : Mohammed Shami to Zak Crawley, Length outside off, shaping away. You know what happened, right? It is Shami bowling. So, obviously, Zak CrawleyÂ looked to play at it but got beaten. Another great over by Shami!Â
|14.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Length, outside off, the ball stays a touch low as Dominic SibleyÂ offers no shot.Â
|14.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, A loud, loud appeal for LBW but looked to be sliding down leg. On a length, around off and middle, angling in, Dominic SibleyÂ misses his tuck and the ball takes the pad and runs through square leg. A leg bye is taken, as an appeal is made, but the umpire shakes his head. The camera pans to Virat KohliÂ but he does not opt for the review.Â
|14.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, Outside off, length, left alone.Â
|14.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, Fired on the pad, Zak misses his attempt to flick. Gets rapped on the pad.Â
|14.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, Some away movement again. Around off, on a length, Zak CrawleyÂ dabs this behind point and they take one. Dominic SibleyÂ wanted one more, but seeing the fielder had already reached the ball, they opt against it.Â
|14.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Ends the over with a bumper, around middle and leg, Dominic SibleyÂ sits under this one and sees the ball sail over him, to the keeper.Â
|14.5 : Will Mohammed ShamiÂ bowl one more over? He has already bowled 7 so far. There is a bowling change, Shardul ThakurÂ gets the chance to show his class.
|15.1 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, And Thakur also begins by beating the edge of the bat. Is this bowling end cursed? A lovely outswinger, landing on middle and off and curling away, Zak tries to offer a straight bat in defense but is beaten all ends up.
|15.2 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Identical to the last delivery, this time there isn't much movement and Crawley meets it with the full face of his bat in defense.
|15.3 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Thakur bowls a outswinging delivery but the line starts from outside off, Zak is not going to chase it.
|15.4 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, And again. It's too wide outside off, Crawley stays within himself, protects his stumps and allows it through.
|15.5 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, shaping away, Zak walks forward on this occasion before making a leave.
|15.6 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Fuller in length and just outside off, nipping away, Crawley lets it go again. A decent start from Shardul.
|16.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Edgy! Siraj brings a length ball into the batsman, big inward movement, Sibley tries to defend but it takes the inner edge and goes to square leg.
|16.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Back of a length ball on off, angling in, Sibley goes on the back foot and defends it to short mid-wicket.
|16.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Nicely played. A length ball on middle, angling in, Sibley closes the face of his bat and works it through square leg for a couple of runs.
|16.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, A length ball on off, Sibley goes back to defend and gets it away off the inside half. The balls rolls behind square leg and they cross.
|16.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, Sharp movement for Siraj. It kisses the surface on a good length and nips back in to strike Crawley high on the back leg as he fails to defend. It deflects towards point and they cross for a leg bye.
|16.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Around off on a back of a length, that is defended solidly from the crease to the on side.
|17.1 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Fullish and on off, Crawley defends it by getting forward.
|17.2 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Full again, outside off and shaping away a shade, Crawley pushes it off his front foot to the off side, finds the cover fielder.
|17.3 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, On a length and outside off, a scrambled seam delivery, Crawley has a gentle poke inside the line and gets beaten.
|17.4 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Quite wide outside off, on a good length and shaping away, Crawley shoulders arms.
|17.5 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Shardul dishes out a length delivery outside off, moving away off the seam, Crawley has an easy leave. Thakur needs to get his line more towards the off stump.
|17.6 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Beaten all ends up! Much better delivery from Shardul, on and around off and from there the ball seams away late, Crawley stands back inside the crease, clueless, as he pokes and misses.
|18.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Siraj targets the off stump with his inswinger, around off on a length, Dominic defends it to the off side. Outswinger from one end, inswinger from the other, Siraj and Shardul are doing a good job.
|18.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, A bouncer and on middle, Sibley ducks underneath it with ease.
|18.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Slightly short in length and on off, angling in, Sibley hangs on the back foot and defends it down to short mid-wicket.
|18.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Pitches it up on this occasion, Sibley uses the angle of the bowler and flicks it to mid-wicket. Can Siraj get one ball to straighten to put a seed of doubt in the batsman's mind?
|18.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, In the channel outside off, on a length, Sibley shoulders arms.
|18.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Angling in from around off, on a fuller length, Sibley gets forward and uses his wrists to defend it towards mid-wicket.
|19.1 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Fuller in length and around off, Zak drives it through the line but finds the cover fielder. India won't mind Crawley driving with Shardul moving the ball away.
|19.2 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Nice shot! Thakur tries to vary his length and digs in a short ball around off, not much pace and it sits up to be hit, Crawley stands tall and pulls it firmly in front of square leg. It beats the deep mid-wicket fielder to his left and finds the fence.
|19.3 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Good length ball outside off, shaping away, Crawley walks forward, pushes at it and misses.
|19.4 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, A lovely outswinger, on a length around off, Crawley defends it with soft hands to covers.
|19.5 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Back of a length ball around off, Zak walks down the track and offers a straight bat in defense.
|19.6 : Shardul Thakur to Zak Crawley, Full and close to off, shaping away slightly, Crawley plays it late and close to his body as he defends it down towards point.
|20.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Slightly behind the good length, outside off, it is moving inwards, but not enough for Sibley to have a poke at this. He shoulders arms.Â
|20.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Dominic Sibley, Angled into the body, Dominic SibleyÂ tucks this to the fielder at fine leg and the strike is rotated.Â
|20.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, NOT OUT! The review does not work out for India and they lose one here. They seemed very adamant that this was an inside edge, onto the pads and they felt like this was caught behind. Siraj serves a back of a length delivery, around off, coming in slightly, Zak CrawleyÂ looks to defend but seems to have missed it, as the ball takes the pad and goes to Rishabh Pant.Â A loud appeal but the umpire shakes hisÂ head.Â Virat KohliÂ is excited and goes for the revie
|20.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, On a length, outside off, left alone.Â
|20.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|20.6 : Another DRS time! This one is for caught behind. Rishabh PantÂ has a long chat with Virat KohliÂ to convince him, Kohli has a sheepish smile on his face as he hesitantly takes the referral. Clear spike and India have a wicket. Well done, Pant!
|Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, OUT! EDGED AND CAUGHT! The review works out for India this time and Kohli redeems himself now. Kudos to Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. The keeper, as he knew that there was an edge and Kohli, for trusting his keeper and going for the review, even though, just a couple of balls back, a review was wasted on something very similar. Zak CrawleyÂ was looking very settled out there, but he has to take the long walk back. Mohammed SirajÂ has struck and India get anot
|Skipper Joe RootÂ arrives in the middle.
|21.1 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, FOUR! Dominic SibleyÂ does not miss out here. On a fuller length, on the pads, whipped away hard to the deep square leg fence.Â
|21.2 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, length delivery, no shot offered this time.Â
|21.3 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, An action replay of the previous delivery.Â
|21.4 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Good length ball, around off and middle, defended to the leg side.Â
|21.5 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, around off, driven to the point fielder.Â
|21.6 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Back of a length, outside off, shaping away, DS leaves.
|22.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Length ball, outside off, Joe Root makes a leave on his first delivery.Â
|22.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, A short of a length ball, angling in, Root goes back and taps it to point.Â
|22.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Fuller, but wider outside off. An easy leave for Joe Root.Â
|22.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, FOUR! Root is off the mark with a boundary. On a length, around off, Root looks to defend, but the ball takes the toe end of the bat and runs away, past first slip, to the third man fence.Â
|0.0 : DRS time! Shout for an lbw/caught behind. The umpire has not given it. The Indian players gather and Virat Kohli takes the referral. We hear him saying inside edge. Let's find out.
|22.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, EDGY FOUR! Mohammed SirajÂ has his hands on his head. A proper reaction as he just generated an edge off Root's blade. Fuller, around off, Joe RootÂ stays on the back foot and looks to work this through covers. The ball, though, kisses the outside edge and goes aerially through the vacant gully region, to the third man fence.Â
|22.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, FOUR! Make that 3 in a row! Root has begun well. On a length, strays too much as he serves it on the pads. Joe RootÂ whips this to deep square leg and gets a boundary.Â
|23.1 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Fuller, outside off, swinging away, Sibley keeps his wits about himself and leaves.Â
|23.2 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Another away swinger outside off, the drive is pushed through covers, for a couple of runs.Â
|23.3 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Goes for the back of a length ball, around off, DS dabs this to point now.Â
|23.4 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Fuller outside off, shaping away. Left alone.Â
|0.0 : Update - This one is for those who were keeping a close eye on theÂ Women's Hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. India have been beaten by Argentina in the semi-final and now they willÂ play Great Britain for the Bronze Medal on Friday.
|23.5 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Another leave from Sibley as this is bowled outside off.Â
|23.6 : Shardul Thakur to Dominic Sibley, Sibley leaves this one as well as it was bowled outside the off pole.Â
|24.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, On a shortish length, outside off, Joe RootÂ seems to be in two minds, whether to leave or to play. Goes for the cut at the last moment but finds the point fielder.Â
|24.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, On a good length, outside off, Joe RootÂ watches it sail past him to the keeper.Â
|0.0 : Jasprit BumrahÂ is back for one final burst before Lunch. 1/16 in his 6 overs, so far.
|24.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Back of a length, on off, shaping in, Joe RootÂ goes on the back foot and looks to defend. It comes off from the lower half of the batÂ and bounces past the stumps, towards the slip cordon.Â
|24.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, BYE. Serves a fuller ball, sliding down leg, Joe RootÂ misses his flick and Rishabh PantÂ has to dive to half stop the ball. The batters look to steal a bye, as both, Rishabh PantÂ and Virat KohliÂ look to chase the ball down. In the end, they come close to picking it up but both of them fail to pick it up. A bye, in the end.Â
|24.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, Outside off, on a length, the ball hits the deck and shoots up, as Sibley moves away. Rishabh PantÂ hops and stops the ball.Â
|24.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley, A very loud appeal for LBW but turned down. Oh no...have India lost an opportunity here? The replays show that the wickets were going to be umpire's call. They would not have lost the review, had they gone for it. A length ball, around off, shaping inwards, Dominic SibleyÂ misses to connect his bat with the ball and gets hit on the pad. The Indian players are excited and appeal, but the umpire does not share their excitement as he shakes his head. Now, the
|Going into Lunch, after a shared session, both teams will be relatively happy, however, England would be thinking that they lost one wicket too many. Had they been one down at this moment, that would have got India thinking and reshuffling their plans. Right now, the hosts have Joe Root and Dominic SibleyÂ batting and their plan would be to stitch a solid partnership. Do join us at 12.40 pm GMT (1.40 pm local) for all the action after Lunch.
|End of a riveting session of Test cricket! The last ball was a fitting end to the morning session. Nothing much to choose between these two teams. Both fought hard. India drew first blood by removing Rory Burns in the first over itself but then a brave stand between Zak Crawley and Dominic SibleyÂ kept the Indian bowlers at bay. This pair showed a lot of patience and temperament against the moving ball as we witnessed plenty of deliveries beating the outside edge. Although Jasprit BumrahÂ and Mo
|... DAY 1, 2ND SESSION ...
|We are all ready and braced for the second session of play on Day 1. The Indian players make their way out and spread out on the field. Joe RootÂ and Dominic SibleyÂ are out in the middle too. Mohammed ShamiÂ to begin proceedings in the post-Lunch session. Here we go...
|25.1 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Shami begins with a delivery on a fuller length outside off, swinging a bit, Root gets forward and plays a mistimed drive to covers.
|25.2 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, This time the bowler pulls his length back a bit and delivers it on a good length outside off. It further shapes away from the batsman and Root allows it through.
|25.3 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Back of a length delivery on top of off, Root goes back and plays it late near his body. He opens the face of his bat and taps it down wide of gully.
|25.4 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Some movement in the air as a length ball is angled in around middle, Root stands back with an open stance and defends it down with a straight blade.
|25.5 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Solidly blocked. A length ball on off, shaping in, Root defends it right under his watchful eyes.
|25.6 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Shami gets greedy here, attempts to bowl an outswinger from the middle stump line. It turns out to be too full and too straight, Root deflects it down to fine leg for a run.
|26.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good length ball on off, Joe prefers to sit back inside the crease as he defends it from the inner half to mid-wicket.
|26.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, This one is a tempter from Bumrah. He serves it full and outside off, inviting the drive, Root refuses to fall prey to it.
|26.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Bumrah shortens his length and delivers it outside off, Root goes on his toes and plays it down to point.
|26.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Bumrah targets the off stump with a length delivery, it's angled in and defended from the back foot by the English skipper.
|0.0 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Jasprit Bumrah. 7-2-16-1 for him so far.Â
|26.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, FOUR! Put away and put away in style. Bumrah overpitches outside off, Root leans into the drive, transfers his weight into the shot and crisply strokes it through covers for a glorious boundary. Not many better sights in cricket than watching a well-executed cover drive.
|26.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, A touch short in length and outside off, Root gets back to tap it on the off side. Sibley shows interest in a run but is sent back.
|27.1 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, In the channel outside off, on a good length, Sibley shoulders arms after covering his stumps.
|27.2 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, Good length ball on off, Sibley remains on the back foot and defends it back solidly.
|27.3 : Mohammed Shami to Dominic Sibley, OUT! Caught at short mid-wicket! This was the very reason that fielder was planted at that position and Sibley has walked into the trap. Shami finally has a wicket to show against his name. More than this ball being great, you would have to give it to the planning. A delivery on middle and leg is usually put away easily but probably, India found a weakness with Sibley flicking aerially more often than not. Credit to the analytics team to spot that weakness
|27.4 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Shami welcomes Jonny with an inviting delivery outside off. He wants to get him driving but Bairstow says, not so early. Leaves it alone.
|27.5 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Good length ball close to off, Jonny gets forward, plays late with an angled bat and places it wide of gully for a run. Opens his account.
|27.6 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, That is defended solidly off the front foot. End of a successful over from Shami.
|27.3 : It is the gingerhead, Jonny BairstowÂ who walks out now. Has not had the best times facing India in Test cricket. Also, 3 ducks in his last 4 Test innings. Bairstow will be looking to grab this opportunity and redeem himself.Â
|28.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, A muted appeal for a caught behind! Bumrah bowls it with a lively pace, the line though is on middle and leg and it's angling further down. Jonny fails to flick and it clips his thigh pad on its way to the keeper. Pant collects it with a dive to his left but nothing doing.
|28.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR LEG BYES! A big inswinger again from JB but the line is on middle and leg. Bairstow fails to work it around but this time it takes his pads and beats Pant for a boundary at fine leg.
|28.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, A good length delivery in the zone outside off, Jonny allows it through.
|28.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot to the off side.
|28.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller and on off, angling in, Jonny brings down a straight bat in defense towards mid on.
|28.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it watchfully.
|29.1 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|29.2 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, A length ball on middle, the angle of the bowler is taking it down and Root just helps it behind square leg for one.
|29.3 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, A length delivery around off, Jonny BairstowÂ gets on the front foot and blocks it to the off side.
|29.4 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Almost another batsman getting caught at short mid-wicket. Good length ball outside off, stopping a bit off the surface, Jonny pushes at it firmly and it takes the inner half of his bat before rolling to KL Rahul.
|29.5 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller in length and outside off, holding its line, Bairstow has nothing to do with it.
|29.6 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Too full in length and on middle, Bairstow clips it all along the ground in front of square leg for a single.
|30.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length, around off and middle, Jonny BairstowÂ goes back and nudges this to short mid-wicket. A loud 'NO!' for the single.Â
|30.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, A touch fuller, this is the outswinger. Jonny BairstowÂ dabs this to point and is quick to deny the single again.Â
|30.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Around the off pole, on a length, JB defends this one towards mid on.Â
|30.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! There were shouts of 'Catch it' but it bounced before the fielder could get there. On a length, on middle and leg, Jonny BairstowÂ flicks this one aerially through square leg. Mohammed SirajÂ there dives to his right, but the ball evades him and runs away to the ropes.Â
|30.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller this time, outside off, tempts Jonny BairstowÂ to go for the drive. But JB shows great resistance and lets it be.Â
|30.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Quicker delivery this time, around off, Jonny knocks this to the mid on fielder.Â
|31.1 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, 'WAIT, WAIT, WAIT, WAIT, WAIT, WAIT, WAITTTT!' is the call by Root and they do not take the single. Fuller, around off, Joe RootÂ comes ahead and pushes this to point. Sends Jonny BairstowÂ back quickly.Â
|31.2 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, On a length, sliding down the leg side, Joe RootÂ looks to clip it but misses. Rishabh PantÂ does well to shuffle and pouch the ball.Â
|31.3 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Just around the off pole, on a fuller length, defended to the off side.Â
|31.4 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Edgy! Shami is making the batters uncomfortable. On a length again, around off, Joe RootÂ looks to push this through the off side, but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to the leg side.Â
|31.5 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Drags his length back and serves a back of a length ball, around off, shapes in sharply this time. Root looks to defend, but the ball catches the inside edge, hits the pad, and goes to the leg side. If there was a short leg in place, he would have been interested in taking this catch.Â
|31.6 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Bowled on a shorter length, around off and middle, pulled away to the left of fine leg for a run.
|32.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Length outside off, Root shows no interest to play at this.Â
|0.0 : Mohammed SirajÂ is into the attack. 1/22 in his 6 overs so far.
|32.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Coming in, from around off. Joe RootÂ blocks it out tentatively.Â
|32.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Since this is bowled outside the off pole, Root does not go chasing and leaves.Â
|32.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|32.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Good length delivery, around the off pole, Joe RootÂ presses forward and blocks it well.Â
|32.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, FOUR! Ends the over on a high. Root plays this shot with so much authority. Siraj overpitches this one, outside the off pole. Joe RootÂ leans into the shot and creams it past the cover fielder and the ball speeds away to the ropes.Â
|33.1 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, In the channel of uncertainty outside off, shouldered arms to, by Jonny.Â
|33.2 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Drags his length back and hurls a short of a length delivery. It is around off and is coming back in, JB misses his tuck to the leg side and gets hit on the pad.Â
|33.3 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, An action replay of the previous delivery. Jonny BairstowÂ misses his flick to the leg side again and gets hit high on the pad.Â
|33.4 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Pushes it on a length this time, does Shami. Just around off and Jonny BairstowÂ is upto the task, as he defends it out well.Â
|33.5 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, A misfield and Jonny gets off strike. Fuller in length, around off, pushed back to the left of the bowler and Shami fails to stop it cleanly. One run.Â
|33.6 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Short of a length this time, around middle and leg, Root gets trapped on the back foot and misses his clip. The ball hits the pad and goes towards the off side. Just one from the over!Â
|34.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Gets behind the line of this lengthÂ ball and defends it out.Â
|34.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|34.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Jonny BairstowÂ shuffles to this length ball and blocks it with a straight bat, towards mid on. No is the call for the run, by the English skipper, on the other end.Â
|34.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Way outside off, Jonny BairstowÂ watches the ball go past him, to Pant.Â
|34.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Another solid defense offered by Jonny this time. Has looked solid, so far, has JB.Â
|34.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Ends the over with a bumper on middle and leg, Jonny BairstowÂ gets low and leaves.Â
|Shardul ThakurÂ replaces Shami in the attack. He has bowled 5 overs so far, going for 10 runs.
|35.1 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Thakur begins his second spell with an outswinger outside off, still there is some visible movement, Root makes a watchful leave.
|35.2 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Shardul goes too full and around off, Root drives it to extra cover. Straight to the fielder.
|35.3 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, In the corridor outside off, moving away, Root stays back and lets it through to the keeper.
|35.4 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, EDGED BUT SAFE! Shardul gets closer to the off stump line and serves an outswinger on a fuller length, Root tries to driveÂ but checks his shot midway. As a result, it doesn't carry to KL Rahul at gully.Â
|35.5 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Fuller in length and outside off, Root drives off the front foot but finds the mid off fielder.
|35.6 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, In the channel outside off, a length ball shaping away, Joe allows it through.
|36.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Starts with a flighted full ball around off, Bairstow leans forward and defends it to the off side.
|0.0 : Spin time! For the first time in this Test, Ravindra JadejaÂ has been introduced into the attack!Â
|36.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up again, full and on off, Jonny presses forward and pushes it defensively to the left of the cover fielder. Called a no ball for overstepping.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Fires a flatter and shorter delivery on middle, Bairstow goes on the back foot and pushes it towards the bowler.
|36.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy and full on off, Jonny strides forward and pushes it to the off side.Â
|36.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|36.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller and on off, once again Bairstow defends it by getting forward.
|36.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Play and a miss! Jadeja drags his length short and darts it outside off, Bairstow goes back to cut but misses.
|37.1 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Back of a length ball on off, Root stays on the back foot and plays it down towards backward point.
|37.2 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it to mid on.
|37.3 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Shortish and outside off, Root stays back and steers it through point for a couple of runs.
|37.4 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Full and outside off, Root drives it through the line but finds the cover-point fielder.
|37.5 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Good length ball landing just outside off, moving away off the surface, Root watches it closely and lets it be.
|37.6 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Back of a length ball on off, Root goes on his toes and punches it towards point for a run.
|38.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root, Slower through the air, full and on off, Root drives it off the front foot but straight to covers. Another no ball for overstepping.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root, FOUR! Crisp! Full and flighted outside off, Root leans into the drive and stylishly caresses it through point for a gorgeous boundary. He is looking very good!
|38.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root, Jadeja drags his length back and fires it around off, Joe immediately goes back inside the crease in defense.
|38.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root, Another one fired in on off, Root defends it from the back foot to point.
|38.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root, BAIRSTOW SURVIVES! The throw comes to the wrong end. A flatter delivery, short and on middle, Root goes on the back foot and works it in front of square leg. They take a single, Jonny wants the second and has come midway down the track. Root shows interest initially but then sends him back and it would have been a simple run out chance had Shami thrown the ball to the keeper. But there wasn't much communication made by the other Indian fielders and Mohammed Sha
|38.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Ooohhh...that didn't miss the outside edge and the off pole by much. A flatter arm ball, on the shorter side around off, Bairstow goes deep inside the crease to force it through the line but misses. It beats the outside edge by a whisker and almost shaved the top of off pole. Jadeja has his hands on his head.
|38.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller and on middle, Jonny walks down the track and pushes it past the bowler to mid on.
|39.1 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, A length delivery outside off, Root gets forward and then makes a leave and it shapes away.
|39.2 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Another length ball close to off, shaping away again,Â it is defended solidly off the front foot.
|39.3 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, FOUR! Deft! Thakur delivers it on a good length outside off, this time Root waits for it calmly, plays at it very late and just opens the face of his bat to guide it wide of the slip cordon for a boundary. That's his pet shot.
|39.4 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|39.5 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Uppish but safe! Full and on off, nipping away a bit, Root gets forward to drive but does so uppishly. It though goes safely to cover-point.
|39.6 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, On a length close to off, Root allows the ball to come to him and then defends it to the off side.
|40.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! So nicely played. There was some width and Jonny BairstowÂ judges this one well, to fetch a boundary. A flatter ball, around off, quicker too, Jonny BairstowÂ goes back and cuts this behind point and the ball finds its way to the ropes.Â
|40.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Slower through the air, around off and middle, defended out by Jonny.Â
|40.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Presses forward to this full ball and defends it to point.Â
|40.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Full on off, flighted, JB prods ahead and blocks.Â
|40.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Gets behind the line of the ball and smothers it out, does Jonny.Â
|40.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow, Around off, kept out again by Bairstow.Â
|41.1 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Fuller ball, around off, Joe pushes this to the fielder at covers.Â
|41.2 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Good length delivery, around off, Root looks to pushÂ it, but the ball takes theÂ inner half of the bat to roll towards the leg side.Â
|41.3 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, JAFFA! Unplayable. Excellent from Thakur. Even Joe Root had no answers to that. On a length, around off, the ball lands and shapes away beautifully. Joe RootÂ looks to defend inside the line, but the away movement makes the ball whistle past the edge, to the keeper.Â
|41.4 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Well played. Outside off, on a length, Root plays this late towards third man, for a couple.Â
|41.5 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, FOUR! Brilliant shot. Confident shot from Root and he is looking good out there. Was not a bad ball from Thakur, it was just some timing from the English skipper. Serves it on a length, on the fourth stump line, it shapes away slightly, but Joe RootÂ is ready and pounces on this to send the ball sailing through covers, for a boundary.Â
|41.6 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Outside off, Root leaves it unbothered.Â
|42.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Good length ball, shaping in around off, pushed to mid on.Â
|0.0 : Mohammed SirajÂ is back on, replacing Jadeja from this end. This stand has now moved to 41 and India would be feeling a bit of heat.
|42.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Nicely played, but just for a run. Slightly short, around off, Jonny BairstowÂ goes back and hooks to deep square leg. Gets one.Â
|42.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Fires a quicker ball on middle, Root goes back and whips to deep square leg. Hands the strike back to JB.Â
|42.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Well stopped by Jinx, but he is not able to stop the run. Around off, guided late towards the slip cordon. Ajinkya Rahane,Â at gully, dives to his left and stops the ball. Root is halfway down for the run and JB responds quickly.Â
|42.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|42.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Angled into the middle pole, Joe Root's clip finds the short mid-wicket fielder.Â
|43.1 : Shardul Thakur to Jonny Bairstow, Around off, on a length, defended out.Â
|43.2 : Shardul Thakur to Jonny Bairstow, In that zone outside off, JB makes a leave.Â
|43.3 : Shardul Thakur to Jonny Bairstow, A carbon copy of the previous delivery.Â Bairstow is keeping his calm.
|43.4 : Shardul Thakur to Jonny Bairstow, Another leave as this is bowled on a length outside off.Â
|43.5 : Shardul Thakur to Jonny Bairstow, Strays and serves a length ball, on the pads, Jonny BairstowÂ whips this to the right of fine leg for a run.Â
|43.6 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, Fuller in length, around off, JR pushes this to the left of mid on and they scamper through for a quick run.Â
|44.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Root looks to drive but misses.
|0.0 : DRINKS BREAK. Jonny BairstowÂ might have scraped his arm while diving in, and hence, he needs some attention. So, the umpires call for Drinks. Another greatÂ hour of cricket between these two sides. India came out of the blocks with intent and their ploy to get rid of Sibley worked, as he gave an easy catch to KL Rahul, who was stationed at short mid-wicket, just after Lunch.Â Since then, the duo of Root and Bairstow have been watchful and have found it slightly hard to keep the runs coming by,
|44.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Length and outside the off pole, Joe RootÂ shoulders arms.Â
|44.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, This is an angled delivery, around off, coming in, Joe defends it with ease.Â
|44.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Fuller on the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single.
|44.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Short ball around middle, Bairstow ducks under it. Siraj tries to make an eye contact with the batsman with a stare but Jonny is not interested. He walks away.
|44.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, A couple to end the over! Short of a length, angling in, on middle, JB hops and works it to fine leg, for a brace.Â
|45.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Back of a length ball on off, Root goes on his back foot and taps it down to backward point.
|45.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Angles in a fractionally short ball on off, Root sticks on the back foot and defends it to the off side.
|45.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, A back foot punch from Root in response to a shortish delivery but again he finds the backward point fielder.
|0.0 : Jasprit BumrahÂ is back into the attack. 1/24 off his 10 overs so far. Also, Mohammed ShamiÂ is on the sidelines, as the physio is having a look at him. Looks like he is just putting a bandage over his right toe.Â
|45.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good length delivery on top of off, Root remains on the back foot, plays it late and dabs it in front of the slip cordon.
|45.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Shortish ball on middle and leg, Root uses the angle of the bowler and glances it through square leg for a single. The 50-run stand comes up between this pair and it's met with a big round of applause from the crowd.
|45.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Hurls across a length delivery outside off, angling in, Jonny covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
|46.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Drifting down the leg side, Root fails to connect with his attempt flick shot and it goes off his pads to the left of the keeper. They cross for a leg bye.
|46.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Uppish but safe! Full in length and on middle, angling in, Bairstow probably wanted to flick but is late in closing the face of the bat. It takes the middle portion of his blade and travels uppishly but safely to mid on.
|46.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Too full in length on off, speared in, Jonny flicked but found the mid-wicket fielder.
|46.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Wow, delightful! Siraj serves a juicy half-volley outside off, Bairstow doesn't takes his front foot forward a lot, relies on his hand-eye coordination and thumps it through covers.
|46.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! This one is nicer! Siraj continues to be too full with his length, it's around off, Bairstow presents the full face of his bat and unfurls a lovely on drive for a boundary. After that shot, Rahane is placed at silly mid on, at the edge of the pitch.
|46.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller in length and on middle, it's clipped nicely in the space at deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 11 from the over, a good one for England.
|47.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Uncomfortable extra bounce. Shortish ball, on middle and leg, Root rises on the back foot to work it across the line but misses. He is hit high on the thigh pad.
|47.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Darts in a good length ball on off, Root shows the full face of his bat as he blocks it from the back foot.
|47.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Fractionally short in length and close to off, Root is pushed on the back foot as he plays it down with gentle hands to gully.
|47.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Bumrah was possibly eyeing the blockhole, it's very full around off at 84.7 mph, Root is up the challenge, keeps his eyes on the ball till the last moment and digs it out to covers.
|47.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Sharp delivery! Bumrah delivers it from wide of the crease and fires in a length ball on off, heavy movement on this occasion as Root gets an inside edge onto the pads while trying to defend.
|47.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, FOUR! Streaky boundary. Bumrah is bowling with a lot of fire here. Serves a good length ball on off, jagging back in sharply, Root sticks back to defend but it takes the inside edge, beats the stumps and the keeper, before racing away to the fine leg fence.
|Mohammed ShamiÂ (12-2-15-1) returns.Â
|48.1 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Shami begins his new spell with a gentle outswinger outside off, Bairstow shows no interest in chasing it away from his body.
|48.2 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Shami tries to take the ball away from the batsman, but from the middle stump line, it doesn't move much and Bairstow tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|48.3 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Pitches it up and close to off, shaping away, Bairstow knows where his off stump is and makes a watchful leave.
|48.4 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Shami is trying his best to bowl an outswinger from the middle stump line. Again gets it wrong and ends up slipping a full ball down the leg side. Bairstow tries flicking but misses.
|48.5 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Very full and on off, it's pushed back to the bowler.
|48.6 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, Good leave again from Jonny! Shami delivers an inswinger, lands it on a fuller length outside off, Bairstow once again guards his stumps before making a leave. Excellent battle going on!
|49.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Short in length and outside off, Root plays late and tries to guide it down to third man but the gully fielder intervenes to stop the ball.
|49.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Smart batting! Bumrah serves a full ball angling in from around off, Root pushes it with gentle hands to cover-point and takes a single. 50th Test fifty for Joe Root and the crowd is on its feet! Superb knock by the skipper but he will be eyeing a big one here.
|49.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Bouncer on middle and leg, Jonny BairstowÂ ducks under it easily.
|49.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Fractionally short in length and around off, Jonny taps it down in front of square on the off side and calls his partner for a quick run. A well-judged single.
|49.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, This is excellent batting. Tap and run, that's all they need to do against Bumrah. On a length around off, Joe is forward as he pushes it to cover-point for one.
|49.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Bumrah pitches it up and outside, Bairstow attempts a full-blooded drive this time but finds the cover-point fielder. BumrahÂ has overstepped and it's given as a no ball.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length ball on off, Bairstow gets nicely behind this delivery and defends it to the leg side. 50 overs done and we have a little over 2 minutes left in this session.
|50.1 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, On a length, around off, Root pushes this to covers for a quick single.Â
|50.2 : Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! LBW! That is another great review for India and they have struck right at the stroke of Tea. That's the end of Jonny Bairstow and this stand, worth 72 runs, which was looking very good has been cut short by Shami. This is served on a length, around off. The ball jags back in and seems to have taken some part of the bat, before pinging Bairstow on the pad. An appeal but the umpire says no. The Indian players converge and there is a discussion here, if
|Huge shout for an lbw! Not given. Is it bat first or pad? The Ultra Edge detects a flat line. The Ball Tracker shows that it's HITTING THE LEG STUMP! The onfield decision is overturned and India have a breakthrough right at the fag end of this session.
|That wicket of Jonny Bairstow has brought the smiles back in the Indian dressing room. It was yet another hard-fought session of Test cricket. India initiated it by dismissing Dominic SibleyÂ quickly but then witnessed a stern resistance from the pair of Joe RootÂ and Jonny Bairstow.Â They mixed caution with aggression in their approach and never got bogged down. India did bowl well but without much success throughout the session and had they not got Bairstow at the stroke of Tea, it would have
|... DAY 1, 3RD SESSION ...
|We're back! The men concerned are out in the middle. We have got a long post-Tea session in front of us. 38.4 overs to be bowled. Dan LawrenceÂ has joined Joe Root in the middle and it will be Mohammed ShamiÂ to complete his over.
|50.3 : Mohammed Shami to Dan Lawrence, Bowls a fuller length ball, around off, Dan pushes this to the cover region.Â
|50.4 : Mohammed Shami to Dan Lawrence, Back of a length, around off, Lawrence pushes this to mid on and yells no for the run.Â
|50.5 : Mohammed Shami to Dan Lawrence, Serves a fuller ball now, sliding down leg, Dan LawrenceÂ looks to flick but misses.Â
|50.6 : Jos Buttler arrives at number 7.
|Mohammed Shami to Dan Lawrence, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! That is the second wicket in the over and Lawrence goes back for a duck here. Not the best delivery, but still, Shami strikes here. India, have started all the sessions with a wicket to their name, and the third one is no exception. Mohammed ShamiÂ hurls across a length ball, but it is sliding down the leg side. Dan LawrenceÂ gets across the stumps and looks to clip, but only manages a thin edge. Rishabh PantÂ moves to his left and pouc
|51.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Outside off, cut through point for a single.Â
|51.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Well fielded by the man there. Fuller, around off, Buttler drives this one to the left of mid off, who shuffles quickly and dives to stop the ball.Â
|51.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Short of a length ball this time, angling around middle and leg, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to work it to the leg side, but misses and gets hit on the pad.Â
|51.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, BEATEN! Brilliant. Not letting Jos settle in. Angles a length delivery, outside off, the ball shapes away late and misses Buttler's poking blade.
|51.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Angles another good length delivery, around off. Jos ButtlerÂ gets back and blocks well.Â
|51.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Angled into the body, nudged to the leg side. Tidy stuff from Jasprit Bumrah!Â
|52.1 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, On a length, outside off, stays a touch low as Root leaves it.Â
|52.2 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Back of a length this time, outside off, Root dabs it down towards point.Â
|52.3 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Another example of how well Shami is bowling. Root is still not able to play at his best against Shami. On a length again, around off, some away shape again and the ball flashes past the outside edge of Root's bat, to the keeper.Â
|52.4 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Inswinger around off and middle, knocked to the leg side.Â
|52.5 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Length around off, tapped to point.Â
|52.6 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, FOUR! Beautiful boundary. A half-volley, outside off, Joe Root'sÂ eyes lit up as he creams this one through covers, beating the fielder in the deep to his right.Â
|53.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Width offered outside off, length ball, JB slaps this one aerially towards backward point. The ball bounces as it looks to be evading Jadeja, but RJ does well to stretch his left hand and stop the ball with a full length dive.Â
|53.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Angles across a length ball, coming in, Jos ButtlerÂ hops and looks to defend, but the ball goes past him, to the keeper. There was some sound but not sure from where it came.
|53.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Quicker, coming in, around off, Jos blocks well.Â
|53.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Outside off, on a length, Buttler does not bother chasing after this.Â
|53.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, A wonderful delivery and good glovework by Rishabh behind too. After a couple of length balls, Bumrah fires in a yorker, just outside off, Buttler looks to dig it out, but he misses and Rishabh PantÂ dives to his left and grabsÂ the cherry.Â
|53.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Around off, defended watchfully. Jos ButtlerÂ has faced 11 balls but is yet to open his account.Â
|54.1 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Good length around off, kept out.Â
|54.2 : Mohammed Shami to Joe Root, Tries to bowl the inswinger, but strays and bowls it on the pads, Root flicks it to fine leg and rotates the strike.Â
|54.3 : Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler, An away swinger outside off, Buttler maintains social distancing and leaves it.Â
|54.4 : Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler, Around the off pole, Jos pushes it to point.Â
|54.5 : Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler, Fuller this time, on off, Buttler presents a straight bat and pushes to mid off. Looks for the run, but it is not available there.Â
|54.6 : Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler, Outside off, on a length, shouldered arms to.Â
|55.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Movement again for the bowler. We are into the 56th over but the ball is still moving around. Good length and outside off, nipping in off the pitch, Root pokes at it tentatively and gets beaten.
|55.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, Joe sticks back and guides it past gully. There is a third man fielder in place, so only a run.
|55.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Comprehensively beaten! Bumrah serves it full and wide outside off, Buttler aims for a booming cover drive but fails to connect. Jos is getting restless, he has faced 16 balls for nothing.
|55.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Bumrah goes even wider outside off, asking the batsman to reach for it, this time Buttler shows restraint and allows it through.
|55.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! This was always on the card as Jos Buttler was getting restless. Bumrah knew the state of Buttler's mind. The batter was trying to feel the ball and Jasprit served one for him on the plate outside off. The English wicketkeeper found the delivery to be in his zone and once again attempted for a booming cover drive. But it's not that easy to do it against the moving ball. Buttler's front foot goes nowhere, only his flashy blade comes down an
|Sam CurranÂ arrives into the middle.Â
|55.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Bumrah runs in from 'round the wicket for the left-hander and delivers a length ball on off, Curran stays back to defend and does so from the outer half of his blade. Fantastic over by Bumrah.
|56.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Shortish and close to off, Root plays it late as he goes on the back foot and taps it down to backward point for one.
|56.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Good length delivery outside off, Root shows no interest in playing at it.
|56.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Sam Curran, Fractionally short in length and on off, Curran hangs back and plays it down with soft hands to point for a brisk run. There is a direct hit at the striker's end but Root is easily in.
|0.0 : Change. Mohammed SirajÂ comes back on. 11-2-42-1 so far.Â
|56.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, A length ball on off, Root stays back and defends it to the off side.
|56.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, Bouncer around off, Joe drops his wrists and sways away. Pant jumps to collect the ball.
|56.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, FOUR! Fine pull shot from the English skipper. Siraj digs in a short ball around off, Joe Root swivels on the back foot and hooks it behind square leg. It beats the fielder in the deep to his right and finds the fence.Â 150 comes up for England.
|57.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, FOUR! Controlled edge. Back of a length ball on top of off, Curran remains on the back foot and pushes inside the line at the last moment. He does so with soft hands and the outside edge screams past the slip cordon for a boundary at third man.
|57.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Beaten! Bumrah's 'round the wicket angle is troubling the left-hander. It's around off, Sam tries defending the line but it nips away to beat the outside edge.
|57.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Fullish and on middle, again moving away, Curran blocks it towards mid off.
|57.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Action replay of the second delivery. Curran is opened up in his defense as he tries to block and the ball shapes away to beat the outside edge.
|0.0 : Australia? More like Loss-tralia. Bangladesh, who had won the first T20I of the series yesterday against Australia, have bettered their performance and have won the second T20I by 5 wickets. They also take a 2-0 lead in the 5-game T20I series. Some work to be done by the Aussies, if they want to avoid losing the next game, and potentially, the series.
|57.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Inswinger this time! Bumrah spears it in, around middle and leg, Curran is beaten completely and is pinged on the pads.
|57.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, On a length around middle and off, Curran goes on the back foot and blocks it down safely.
|Ollie RobinsonÂ walks out.Â
|58.1 : Shardul Thakur to Joe Root, OUT! Shardul returns and takes out the big fish! Root is disappointed, shakes his head, looks at his partner who conveys the message that you are trapped in front. This is a beautiful delivery by Thakur. A dream one. He delivers an outswinger on a fuller length around leg, Root fails to flick and is pinged on the pads. They appeal and the umpire has no hesitation in lifting his finger. Joe knows that he is a goner and returns. This is a body blow to England. The
|58.2 : Shardul Thakur to Ollie Robinson, Fuller in length around off, Robinson gets on the front foot and pushes it back to the bowler.
|58.3 : Shardul Thakur to Ollie Robinson, On a length and outside off, shaping away, Ollie allows it through to the keeper.
|58.4 : Shardul Thakur to Ollie Robinson, OUT! Caught at mid on! Two wickets in the over for Shardul and he is pumped up! A harmless delivery, bowled short around off at 79 mph, Robinson goes on his toes to pull but ends up getting a top edge to mid on. Mohammed ShamiÂ accepts the catch gleefully and England are in complete disarray.
|58.3 : England have just 2 more batters remaining now. The first of which, Stuart BroadÂ is in now!Â
|58.5 : Shardul Thakur to Stuart Broad, FOUR! Stuart BroadÂ does not take long to get going. Fuller in length, outside off, Stuart BroadÂ just drives this one crisply through covers and the ball speeds away to the ropes.Â
|58.6 : Shardul Thakur to Stuart Broad, A length ball outside off, angling away, Broad lets it be. End of a superb over by Thakur.
|59.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Good length ball on off, angling in, Curran stays back and defends it to the off side.
|59.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Spears in a fuller length ball on middle and off, a hint of away shape, Curran sticks on the back foot and pushes it out defensively to covers.
|59.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Bumrah attempts for an inswinger but ends up serving it way down the leg side, Curran tries flicking but misses.
|59.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Superb delivery, speedy and around leg on a length, Curran tries to flick but misses and it clips his pads on its way to the keeper.
|59.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Too full in length and outside off, Sam drives it through covers for a single.
|59.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Broad, OUT! Broad is a dead duck! Bumrah bowls a very full ball on middle and leg at 87.9 kph, Broad is sitting way too deep inside the crease, probably expecting a bouncer, and as a result, he is late in bringing his bat down. The ball strikes him on the back pad and you cannot get more plumb than this. Just one wicket left for England.
|James AndersonÂ walks in next.
|60.1 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, Beats the bat! Fuller in length and around off, angling away, Curran hangs his bat out aimlessly and gets beaten.
|60.2 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, SIX! Sam Curran has decided to cut loose! Back of a length delivery around off, Curran hangs back inside the crease and hammers it all the way over long on for a biggie. He has the license now to play the big shots.
|60.3 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, Shardul goes fuller and on middle, Curran defends it from the back foot to mid off.
|60.4 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, Good length delivery on middle and off, Curran stays on the back foot and taps it down to point. He is not trying for singles.
|60.5 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, Swing and a miss! A length ball landing on middle, Curran tees off for a big heave-ho over the leg side but fails to connect. It goes over the stumps to the keeper.
|60.6 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, Curran gets the desired result on the final ball. He fetches a short ball from outside off and hooks it in front of square leg for a single. Keeps strike with himself.
|61.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Slightly short in length and close to off, shaping away, Curran remains on the back foot and shoulders arms.
|61.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Identical to the last delivery, Curran is not going after it as of now.
|61.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, An outswinger, on a good length around off, Curran covers his stumps and lets it be.
|61.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Bumrah gets in the line of the stumps, full and around leg, Curran defends it back to the bowler.
|61.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Good length ball on off, Curran pushes it from the back foot to covers. Now then, can Sam find a single on the final ball?
|61.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Curran does find it! Fullish and on middle, Sam works it to the left of mid on and scampers across to the other end. Hang on, it's called a no ball and Bumrah has one extra ball up his sleeves. Anderson on strike!
|Jasprit Bumrah to James Anderson, Survives! Full and around off, shaping away, Anderson pushes inside the line and misses.
|62.1 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, Short in length and on off, Curran punches it off his back foot but finds the tumbling cover fielder.
|62.2 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, A touch short again, around middle and leg, Curran moves back and guides it to deep point. Turns down the single.
|62.3 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, FOUR! In the slot and Curran has dismissed it. A proper heave. Fuller in length and around leg, Curran clears his front leg and powers it over mid-wicket for a boundary. The score moves to 173/9!
|62.4 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, Thakur tries for a yorker but serves a full toss instead, it's outside off, Curran hangs back and goes hard at it. Fails to middle his shot and hits it to mid off.
|62.5 : Shardul Thakur to Sam Curran, 'CATCH IT'...the ball falls just short. Fuller in length around off, moving away, Curran tries heaving but gets a top edge down to third man. Hanuma VihariÂ (sub) comes running in, puts in a dive as well but it falls in front of him. The batsmen jog across for a single.
|62.6 : Shardul Thakur to James Anderson, Back of a length ball on middle and off, Anderson defends it from the back foot and the crowd loved it.
|63.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Sam CurranÂ makes room and Bumrah follows him with an inswinging ball around middle and leg, Curran punches it to mid on.Â
|63.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, A length delivery, around off, Sam CurranÂ pushes the ball back to the bowler.Â
|63.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, On a length this time, going down leg, Curran looks to tuck, but the ball takes the pad and goes on the bounce to the right of Pant, who moves that side and stops the ball well.Â
|63.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Outside off, Curran wants to leave this, but leaves his bat hanging. The ball takes the bat and goes down to the third man region. No run taken again.
|63.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, Looked to be trying something else, but Bumrah serves a full toss on middle, Sam CurranÂ punches this one to the cover fielder.Â
|63.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Curran, FOUR! The ball will run away to the boundary, but they have James AndersonÂ on strike in the next over. Outside off, on a length, moving away, Sam CurranÂ thumps this one through covers for a boundary.Â
|64.1 : Mohammed Shami to James Anderson, A length ball, outside off, shaping inwards, James AndersonÂ looks to push but gets beaten.Â
|64.2 : Mohammed Shami to James Anderson, Angles a length delivery around off, James pushes it to short mid on. No run taken again. Shami would fancy his chances against Jimmy!Â
|64.3 : Mohammed Shami to James Anderson, Digs in a short ball, way outside off, James AndersonÂ just lets it be.Â
|64.4 : Mohammed Shami to James Anderson, PLAY AND A MISS! A length delivery, outside off, James AndersonÂ looks to drive this one, but the ball evades his bat, and its edge, to go to the keeper.Â
|64.5 : Mohammed Shami to James Anderson, They take the single here! Around off, this is nudged through mid-wicket. They take one and Jimmy wants another, but it is not available here.Â
|64.6 : Mohammed Shami to Sam Curran, FOUR! Another boundary to end the over. India are not able to find the final wicket and this partnership continues to grow. On a fuller length, around off, Sam CurranÂ makes room and lofts this one over point. Takes a couple of bounces and goes past the ropes.Â
|65.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to James Anderson, Fuller ball, outside off, James looks to have a poke at this but misses. So close for India and Bumrah...
|64.6 : Jasprit BumrahÂ has got six balls at James Anderson.Â
|65.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to James Anderson, Good length this time, around off, pushed to the leg side.Â
|65.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to James Anderson, NOT OUT! The review saves Anderson and the wait for India to end the innings continues. Serves a yorker, right at the base of middle and leg, Anderson looks to dig it out but misses and the ball hits his boot. An appeal and the finger goes up. James AndersonÂ takes the review. No bat on this, as it hit the boot first. Ball Tracker shows that the trajectory of the ball was moving away from the sticks and it would go onto miss the leg pole. Decision overturn
|65.2 : Finger has gone up! Anderson is given out lbw as he is struck flush on the right boot. DRS taken. It's boot first, the replays confirm. The Ball Tracker comes now...Â It's MISSING WICKETS. Anderson can continue batting.
|65.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to James Anderson, OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! If not on the previous ball, then now, says Bumrah. Brilliant delivery and India will be mighty pleased with their work so far. Jasprit BumrahÂ steams in and fires another yorker, this time, at the base of the off pole, James AndersonÂ is years late to get his bat down, as the ball crashes into the furniture behind. A smile on Anderson's face. A smile on Bumrah's face as well. ENGLAND END ON 183!Â
|India have finally managed to break the stubborn last-wicket resistance between Sam Curran and James Anderson. Jasprit Bumrah finishes with a 4-wicket haul and it's a great effort from the Indian team after losing the toss in the morning.
|From 138/3, it was a collapse of epic proportions for England. As soon as Jonny Bairstow departed, the floodgates opened. It was a steady procession of wickets as the Indian bowlers got into the act. A complete team performance from the visiting side. Mohammed Shami was a shade unlucky in the morning session but then bounced back superbly to pick three wickets. Mohammed SirajÂ and Shardul ThakurÂ also contributed to the cause.Â
|It was all India after Tea. The first two sessions were shared but by snapping 6 wickets in the evening, the tourists have gained the upper hand in this Test match. Electing to bat first, as a team, England will be disappointed to get a paltry score on the board in the first innings. Only Joe Root managed to stand out with his knock and his partnership with Bairstow was the only substantial stand that the hosts managed.
|Right then, the Indian bowlers have done their job efficiently and it's now the turn of their batters to back up the good work. A little over 20 overs left in the day's play and expect England to come out all guns blazing. The conditions have offered movement throughout the day and it's going to be a stern test for the Indian batting unit. Stay tuned for their reply.
|The players are back on the field!