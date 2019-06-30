|0.0 : When the going gets tough, the tough gets going! England have probably been the toughest ODI side to beat in the last year or so, they headed into the tournaments as outright favorites but now, can see themselves being knocked out. They have two games left and need to win both to ensure qualification. They are up against the best performers of this World Cup so far, India who need one win to make it into the semis. It is all going extremely good for them and Virat Kohli would hope to continue th
|PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar says it is a fresh pitch. Further adds the ball turned a lot in the last game but this pitch is different, there is a lot of covering of grass. States there will be a little turn at the start and it may turn more as the game progresses. Ends by saying the team winning the toss would want to bat first.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin, Virat Kohli calls heads and it lands in Eoin Morgan's favor. ENGLAND WILL BAT FIRST!
|England skipper, Eoin Morgan, says they have two games to go and they hope to win both and go through. Liam Plunkett's inclusion is more tactical as they feel pace and bounce will be better suited on this surface. Informs Roy is fit to play and he comes in. Ends by saying it is about the team's character now, they have had the chat and he hopes it all goes good for them.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says chasing is never a problem but he would have wanted to bat first too. Mentions they haven't chased after the first game in the tournament so it is a good challenge for them. Further adds they haven't focused on the opposition a lot and hence, they are quite consistent. States they have managed to find ways to win games and he hopes they have another good day. Informs Pant comes in for Shankar. Tells Rishabh Pant brings in fearlessness and if he gets going, it co
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy (IN FOR JAMES VINCE), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett (IN FOR MOEEN ALI), Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
|INDIA (PLAYING XI) - Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (IN FOR VIJAY SHANKAR), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
|Time for the National Anthems! The teams make their way out to the middle. India will sing their's first followed by England's.
|We are all set to start. The Indian team is out in a huddle and they disperse to take their respective positions. They are followed by the English opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy. Mohammed Shami to begin the proceedings for India with the first new ball.
|0.1 : M Shami to J Roy, A false start for Shami! He sprays this one down the leg side, Roy looks to flick but misses. Wided. England are underway courtesy an extra.
|M Shami to J Roy, Gets his line right this time and lands it on middle, the ball skids through. Roy works it to mid-wicket.
|0.2 : M Shami to J Roy, FOUR! Roy is off the mark in style! Not a very bad delivery this, yes, there is a lot room on offer but still. This is on a length and around off, Roy stays back and hits it hard into the ground, it goes through cover-point and races away to the fence.
|0.3 : M Shami to J Roy, Goes back to bowling it on the stumps, Roy goes back and pushes it to mid on.
|0.4 : M Shami to J Roy, OHHH! Good delivery and a good leave in the end! This is bowled just outside off and it comes back in late. Roy shoulders arms to it and the ball goes close past the off pole.
|0.5 : M Shami to J Roy, FOUR! Cracking, cracking shot! Second boundary in the over! Slightly fuller this time and around off, Roy just leans into the stroke and times it through the left of mid off. This is a good start for England.
|0.6 : M Shami to J Roy, BEATEN! A good comeback by the bowler but a loose shot by Roy. This is on a length and just outside off, Roy pokes at it and gets beaten. An expensive start by Shami.
|Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Back of a length on off, this is kept out.
|1.2 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Another good length ball angled into off, Jonny blocks it out.
|1.3 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, BEATEN! Well bowled! Bumrah goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter. Bairstow plays the original line but then the ball moves away and beats the outside edge. Three good deliveries to start with by Bumrah.
|1.4 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Make that 4 as this is bowled on a length again and Bairstow hits it to mid off.
|1.5 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, 5 dots! Back of a length on off, Bairstow defends it out.
|1.6 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, A single on the last ball so no maiden! Another length delivery outside off, Bairstow pushes at it but the ball goes off the outside edge, down to third man for one. JB is off the mark too.
|2.1 : M Shami to J Bairstow, Inside edge saves Bairstow! This is around off and it comes back in. Jonny looks to play it with a straight bat but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A big appeal from Shami but the umpire turns it down.
|2.2 : M Shami to J Bairstow, ANOTHER INSIDE EDGE! This time a FOUR! This is outside off and on a length, Bairstow looks to push at it away from the body, it goes off the inside edge, past the off pole and into the fine leg fence.
|2.3 : M Shami to J Bairstow, Good length and on middle, JB blocks it.
|2.4 : M Shami to J Bairstow, Another delivery on a good length and outside off, Bairstow leaves it alone.
|2.5 : M Shami to J Bairstow, Fumble but no extra run! This is fuller and outside off, Jonny hits it hard towards mid off. Jadhav does not stop it cleanly but the batters do not take a run.
|2.6 : M Shami to J Bairstow, Close shave! That did not bounce! Good change of pace there by Shami. It is the off cutter which pitches outside off. Cuts back in and also stays low. Bairstow is beaten by the lack of bounce and Dhoni stops it with his pad. So just the fortunate boundary from the over. Good comeback by Shami after an expensive first.
|3.1 : J Bumrah to J Roy, Good running! This is on a length and around off, Roy opens the face and guides it towards cover-point for one.
|3.2 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Lands it on a back of a length again around off, Bairstow guides it to point.
|3.3 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Another back of a length ball on off, Jonny stands tall and keeps it out.
|3.4 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Goes extremely full on off, Bairstow gets his bat down in time and jams it out to mid off. This is turning out to be another good over by Bumrah.
|3.5 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, FOUR! A very good effort by Pant but it goes in vain! This is on the pads, Bairstow flicks it through square leg. It is the shorter side so it is racing away. Pant runs to his left, dives but can't stop the ball.
|3.6 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, A dot to end! This is angled into the batter, Bairstow pushes it to mid on.
|4.1 : M Shami to J Roy, A rare mistake by Dhoni! This is a beauty! This lands on off and then shapes away. Roy ends up playing inside the line and gets beaten. The ball wobbles just before it reaches Dhoni. Hits the outer part of his glove and rolls towards the leg side. A bye taken.
|4.2 : M Shami to J Bairstow, A couple! This is angled into the batter, Bairstow works it through mid-wicket, calls for two and gets two.
|4.3 : M Shami to J Bairstow, FOUR! Another one off the inside edge! Everything going England's way at the moment. Another good delivery by Shami, this is on off and this one jags back in. Bairstow once again plays a loose stroke away from the body, it takes the inside edge, goes over the stumps and into the fine leg fence.
|4.4 : M Shami to J Bairstow, A solid defense! On a length and around off, this is blocked.
|4.5 : M Shami to J Bairstow, A little too straight this time, Bairstow works it to short mid-wicket.
|4.6 : M Shami to J Bairstow, Good running! A couple off the outside edge now! Bairstow's edges are working overtime here. This is outside off and shaping away. JB throws his hands at it. The ball goes off the outside edge down towards third man and the batters take two. 9 from the over, a good one for England.
|Yuzvendra Chahal is on now! A spinner early on, not a bad idea as Roy isn't that great against spin.
|5.1 : Y Chahal to J Roy, This is tossed up on off, Roy hits it down to long off and takes one.
|5.2 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Floats it on middle, Bairstow works it to the right of mid-wicket. He wants a run but is sent back.
|5.3 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, FOUR! One bounce and over the fence! lovely shot! This is tossed up on the leg stump, it is a little too full. Bairstow whips it over wide mid on and gets a boundary.
|5.4 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Good comeback! This is flatter and around off, gets this one to turn away. Bairstow stretches out and tries to defend but is beaten.
|5.5 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, This is tossed up on off and it turns away a little. Bairstow lunges and looks to keep it out but due to the turn away, it goes off the outside edge, down towards third man for two.
|5.6 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, A dot to end another good over for England. On middle, JB defends it. England are off to a very good start here.
|Change of ends for Jasprit Bumrah!
|6.1 : J Bumrah to J Roy, Good length and on off, Roy strokes it right off the middle to mid off.
|6.2 : J Bumrah to J Roy, Good running! This is angled into the batter and it is on a shorter length. Bairstow looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the body. It rolls towards point and the batters take one quickly.
|6.3 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Slightly shorter and on off, this one skids through. Bairstow looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the back leg.
|6.4 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Another single! Length and around off, Bairstow gets it through cover-point for one.
|6.5 : J Bumrah to J Roy, Back of a length again and this is angled into the batter, Roy looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|6.6 : J Bumrah to J Roy, A dot to end a good over by Bumrah! A much-needed tight one for India. Back of a length on off, Roy blocks it out.
|7.1 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|7.2 : Y Chahal to J Roy, On the stumps, Roy pushes it to mid on.
|7.3 : Y Chahal to J Roy, Slightly shorter and outside off, Roy goes back and tries to cut but ends up mistiming it to covers.
|7.4 : Y Chahal to J Roy, Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball, he adjusts and defends it.
|7.5 : Y Chahal to J Roy, FOUR! Crunched! Poor ball. This is short and there is room on offer outside off, Roy pounces on it as he goes back and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
|7.6 : Y Chahal to J Roy, FOUR! This is dragged! Consecutive boundaries for Roy. This is tossed up outside off, Roy goes down on one knee and drags it over mid-wicket and bags another boundary. Another productive over for England.
|8.1 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Back of a length on off, this is pushed to mid on.
|8.2 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Back of a length again and on middle, Bairstow again pushes it to mid on.
|8.3 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, This is angled into the off pole, Bairstow hits it back to the bowler.
|8.4 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Another one which is angled into the batter, Bairstow pushes it to mid on.
|8.5 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, 5 dots in a row! Back of a length around off, Bairstow pushes it to point.
|8.6 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, A maiden! An excellent over from Bumrah. Back of a length and on off, Bairstow stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
|Mohammed Shami is back to bowl the last over of Powerplay 1!
|9.1 : M Shami to J Roy, Straightaway goes after him! Roy dances down the track and looks to go big but does not connect.
|9.2 : M Shami to J Roy, On the fuller side, Roy looks to flick but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|9.3 : M Shami to J Roy, Back of a length and on off, the batter defends it onto the ground.
|9.4 : M Shami to J Roy, Attacks the off pole again and Roy defends it to covers.
|9.5 : M Shami to J Roy, A single now as Roy guides it towards backward point.
|9.6 : M Shami to J Bairstow, A dot to end! Just the single from the last two overs. A good finish to Powerplay 1 for India but it will be England who will be the happier side. They are 47 for no loss after it. The last ball of the 10th is on off and on a length. It is defended.
|Powerplay 2 begins! A maximum of 4 fielders can be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|Hardik Pandya is on now!
|10.1 : H Pandya to J Roy, Starts off with a delivery outside off, Roy guides it down to third man for one.
|10.2 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Good length and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
|10.3 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, This is on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
|10.4 : H Pandya to J Roy, Not a good shot! This is short and outside off, Roy looks to drag his pull but misses.
|10.5 : H Pandya to J Roy, WIDE! This is down the leg side, Roy shuffles across and looks to pull but misses. Dhoni collects it and appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Kohli, Dhoni and Pandya then have a chat but don't review. Now then, India have missed a trick here as Ultra Edge shows that there is a spike as the ball passes the bat. This could prove a big miss. Also, the 50 is up for England. Roy is back and England once again get off to a good start, something they were lacking when he was
|H Pandya to J Roy, SIX! Running salt to the wound! They missed a review against him on the last ball and now he blasts this into the stands. Roy dances down the track and also makes room. He then lofts it over the extra cover fence.
|10.6 : H Pandya to J Roy, FOUR! This is even more frustrating for India! A six followed by a boundary. This is uppish but in the gap. On a length and around off, Roy lifts it wide of mid off and bags a boundary. So a wicket which could have had a wicket in it, goes for 13.
|Yuzvendra Chahal comes on!
|11.1 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Tossed up delivery defended to short cover.
|11.2 : Y Chahal to J Roy, Short and on the stumps, cut to point.
|11.3 : Y Chahal to J Roy, Floats it up on off, Roy hits it down to long off for one.
|11.4 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|11.5 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, BEATEN! This is quicker and on off, it pitches and straightens. Bairstow goes back to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|11.6 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Well fielded! That sweep shot was nailed, it went like a rocket to Bumrah at deep square leg who does well to stop it. Just a run.
|12.1 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, FOUR! Short ball and it is not going to trouble Bairstow at Pandya's pace. He goes back and pulls it through backward square leg. Beats Chahal's dive in the deep and a boundary. 14 from Pandya's last three balls.
|12.2 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, FOUR! Pandya is leaking boundaries here! Another lovely shot. This is fuller and on middle, Bairstow lofts it over the bowler's head and it races to the fence.
|12.3 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Pandya gets away with one there! This is on the body and it is short. Bairstow looks to pull but it goes off the glove and on the bounce to the keeper.
|12.4 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Slower one and on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls on the leg side and a single is taken. Leg bye signaled!
|12.5 : H Pandya to J Roy, On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|12.6 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, A dot to end another expensive over by Pandya! This is on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. Pandya has gone for 21 in his two overs.
|13.1 : Y Chahal to J Roy, FOUR! Roy is in some form here! He now takes on Chahal. Brings the reverse sweep out and hits it fine on the off side for a boundary. Raining boundaries at the moment.
|13.2 : Y Chahal to J Roy, Slower through the air around off, Roy hits it hard into the ground, Kohli at covers jumps and makes a half-stop with one hand but can't stop the run.
|13.3 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, SIX! England openers are on the charge here! Bairstow goes down on one knee, this is a full delivery on middle, targets the short side and hits it over the mid-wicket fence with ease. Pressure on India here.
|13.4 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, This is flatter and around off, Bairstow slaps it to Kohli at covers who makes another good stop.
|13.5 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, The slider on the pads, JB looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads
|13.6 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Floats it up on middle, Bairstow lunges and defends it. Another top over for England. 37 have come from the last 4 overs.
|Kuldeep Yadav is on now! India need a wicket, can he deliver?
|14.1 : K Yadav to J Roy, Slower on off, Roy makes room and pushes it to covers.
|14.2 : K Yadav to J Roy, FOUR! Straight back over the bowler's head! Roy dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary. This is hit straight as an arrow.
|14.3 : K Yadav to J Roy, Flatter and on middle, Roy powers it down to long off for one.
|14.4 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, FOUR! A gift and Jonny Bairstow puts it away! It is a full toss and JB just lifts it over mid-wicket for the second boundary in the over.
|14.5 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Smart batting! They took out the leg slip so Jonny goes down and paddle sweeps it through short fine leg. Chahal makes good ground to his right, slides and pushes it back in. Saves a run for his side.
|14.6 : K Yadav to J Roy, A single to end an expensive start by Yadav. Roy comes down the track and hits it down to long on for one.
|15.1 : Y Chahal to J Roy, In the air but safe! This is floated outside off, Roy looks to go inside out over covers but since the ball turns a little, he ends up hitting it a little to square. A single taken.
|15.2 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Shorter and outside off, Bairstow goes back and looks to pull but misses.
|15.3 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, SIX! JUST OVER! Bairstow brings up his fifty in style. What a timely knock by him, he hasn't had the best of World Cups but finds form in this must-win game. His 12th in ODIs. Chahal tosses this up on middle, Bairstow lofts it towards long on. Rahul there leaps and stretches his hands up but the ball goes just over. Also, the 100 is up for England. The platform is set for a huge score.
|15.4 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Flatter and on off, JB pulls it down to long on for one.
|15.5 : Y Chahal to J Roy, Flighted ball outside off, Roy hits it hard towards cover where Kohli fails to stop it cleanly and a run is taken.
|15.6 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, SIX! This time to the other side of Rahul. This is brutal stuff from England. Chahal tosses this up outside off, Bairstow powers it over the long on fence. 15 from this over.
|Drinks! From the toss to electing to bat everything has gone England's way. With a bit of luck also supporting their cause. India on the other hand would rue a missed chance against Roy. The English openers have set the platform for a big score, India now need wickets and that too quickly. If they are to restrict their opposition to a score they can chase. An interesting passage of play coming up ahead.
|16.1 : K Yadav to J Roy, This is foated up on off, Roy eases it down to long off for one.
|16.2 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Another single as Bairstow hits it to long on.
|16.3 : K Yadav to J Roy, Good shot! Shorter and around off, Roy goes back and slaps it through covers for two.
|16.4 : K Yadav to J Roy, Fifty for Roy! His 16th in ODIs. What a comeback into the side. Just shows what England were missing. He gets there by flicking this past mid-wicket for two.
|16.5 : K Yadav to J Roy, SIX! This is unreal hitting from England! Roy comes down the track, gets to the pitch of it and lofts it with ease over the long on fence.
|16.6 : K Yadav to J Roy, Comes down the track again but does not get to the pitch of the ball. The batter defends it.
|17.1 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, This is flatter and on off, Bairstow guides it to short third man.
|17.2 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Flatter and on off again, Bairstow keeps it out.
|17.3 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, This is very full on the pads, Bairstow first looks to sweep but then seeing the length tries to flick. He misses to get hit on the pads.
|17.4 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, A huge appeal but it is sliding down leg! Chahal pushes this through on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
|17.5 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Another dot as Bairstow pushes this to covers.
|17.6 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, SIX! Just clears the ropes! Spoils the over completely! This is short and on middle, Bairstow goes back and pulls it high up in the air. He hits it well enough though to clear the mid-wicket fence.
|18.1 : K Yadav to J Roy, On the shorter side, Roy goes back and looks to pull but mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|18.2 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, This is on the leg stump, Bairstow works it through mid-wicket for one.
|18.3 : K Yadav to J Roy, Fuller and on off, Roy hits it hard towards the bowler who makes a half-stop but no runs conceded.
|18.4 : K Yadav to J Roy, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|18.5 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, SIX! Another slog sweep and another biggie! This is to the longer part of the ground. Bairstow goes down on one knee and nails the slog sweep over the mid-wicket fence.
|18.6 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Another sweep shot, this is all along the ground through mid-wicket for two.
|Hardik Pandya is back! He was expensive in his first spell. Needs to bowl a better one here.
|19.1 : H Pandya to J Roy, Roy once again goes after him straightaway. He uses his feet and then slaps it over covers for two.
|19.2 : H Pandya to J Roy, Good length and on off, it sticks in the surface a little. Roy plays a check-shot towards cover.
|19.3 : H Pandya to J Roy, Another dot! On the fuller side, Roy strokes it nicely to covers.
|19.4 : H Pandya to J Roy, Good change of pace! Slower one and outside off, Roy swings but the ball does not bounce a lot and Roy is beaten.
|19.5 : H Pandya to J Roy, Outside off again, Roy slaps it through covers and takes one.
|19.6 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, A single to end a good over by Pandya. Another slower one on off, this one stops in the surface. Bairstow this time plays a check-drive towards long off for one.
|20.1 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, SIX! Bairstow is dealing in sixes! 150 up for England. Bairstow dances down the track and lofts this over long on for another biggie. Kuldeep is taking a real beating here.
|20.2 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Good running! This is on the pads, Bairstow works it with soft hands through mid-wicket. They take two.
|20.3 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, This is flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|20.4 : K Yadav to J Roy, This is floated up on off, Roy hits it down to long off for one.
|20.5 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, OHHH! This is another tossed up ball outside off, Bairstow swings hard but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|20.6 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, The googly and Bairstow does not pick it. He reads it of the pitch and defends it in the end.
|21.1 : H Pandya to J Roy, Another swing and another miss! This is outside off, Roy looks to go big but once again misses as there is not a lot of bounce.
|21.2 : H Pandya to J Roy, Short and on middle, Roy pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|21.3 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, On the pads again, Bairstow works it through square leg for one.
|21.4 : H Pandya to J Roy, A slower bumper now, Roy pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|21.5 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, This is on a length and around middle, JB is a touch early in this flick, it goes uppishly but wide of mid-wicket for one.
|21.6 : H Pandya to J Roy, On the fuller side, Roy hits it towards mid off and a single is taken. there is a direct hit at the non-striker's end by the fielder but Roy is in.
|22.1 : K Yadav to J Roy, OUT! WHAT A CATCH THAT IS! Roy is shocked as he walks off. It is from the substitute and one of the best fielders in the World, Ravindra Jadeja. Surely one of the catch of the tournaments. Something special was needed to break this stand and Jadeja has provided it. Roy comes down the track to this flighted ball, gets to the pitch of it and hits it flat towards long on. He must have felt he is going to bag another boundary but Jadeja there runs to his right, dives forward
|0.0 : Joe Root walks out at number 3. He has been their batting mainstay.
|22.2 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Root is off the mark by easing it down to long on.
|22.3 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|22.4 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|22.5 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Flatter and outside off, JB guides it towards short third man for one.
|22.6 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Quick single! This is on off, Root goes back and works it towards square leg for one. End of a successful over by Kuldeep.
|Jasprit Bumrah is back! Kohli knows he needs another wicket and he goes back to his gun bowler.
|23.1 : J Bumrah to Joe Root, Edgy run! Good length and around off, Root looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|23.2 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow pushes it past the diving cover fielder for one.
|23.3 : J Bumrah to Joe Root, Close! This is on the pads, Root works it towards fine leg. They take one and go for the second. Bairstow has to hurry as the throw is towards the non-striker's end. No direct hit means JB is safe.
|23.4 : J Bumrah to Joe Root, Back of a length around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|23.5 : J Bumrah to J Bairstow, Goes for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss on the pads, it is worked to fine leg for one.
|23.6 : J Bumrah to Joe Root, FOUR! Not sure he wanted to hit it that fine but he won't care! A full toss outside off, Root opens the face of the bat, it goes off the outside edge, past Dhoni and into the third man fence. An expensive start to Bumrah's second spell.
|24.1 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Flatter and on off, JB pushes it to covers.
|24.2 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, FOUR! Reverse sweep and Bairstow moves to 96. This is outside off, JB hits it fine on the off side and bags a boundary.
|24.3 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Floats it up on off, it turns back in. Jonny looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|24.4 : K Yadav to Joe Root, A misfield! This is flatter and on middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket. Kohli there dives over the ball and a run is taken.
|24.5 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, On off, JB defends it.
|24.6 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Loopy ball on off, Bairstow hits it down to long off for one. He moves onto 98.
|Hardik Pandya is back! Just one over for Jasprit Bumrah.
|25.1 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Slower one outside off, Bairstow looks to force it through the off side but ends up chopping it to the keeper.
|25.2 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Another slower one, this is guided through cover-point for one.
|25.3 : H Pandya to Joe Root, Good length and on off, Root stands tall and keeps it out.
|25.4 : H Pandya to Joe Root, A little too straight, this is worked around the corner for one.
|25.5 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Good bouncer! He goes for a surprise short one and on the body, Dhoni looks to pull but is beaten by pace. JB may not have been expecting it.
|25.6 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, 100 for Jonny Bairstow! A quality, quality 100 from him. The whole crowd and his teammates are up on their feet applauding as they know how crucial and important this knock is. Pandya bowls another short ball which JB pulls through mid-wicket for one. He has a chance to make a huge one here.
|26.1 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Floats it up on middle, it is kept out.
|26.2 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, On the pads, Bairstow closes the face of the bat early. He gets a safe leading edge towards the bowler.
|26.3 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, FOUR! Excellent! Once again brings out the reverse sweep, Kuldeep helps him by bowling this quicker. JB just guides it through cover-point and it races away.
|26.4 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, This is quicker and outside off, Jonny looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
|26.5 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, Another dot as Bairstow cuts it to point.
|26.6 : K Yadav to J Bairstow, FOUR! Another reverse and another boundary! This time it is through backward point. Two boundaries and 4 dots in the over. Another good one for England.
|27.1 : H Pandya to Joe Root, On the pads, this is worked through backward square leg for one.
|27.2 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Good length on middle, JB works it to mid-wicket.
|27.3 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Another slower ball bouncer, Bairstow pulls it hard through mid-wicket for one.
|27.4 : H Pandya to Joe Root, Another slower one and outside off, Root guides it down to third man for one.
|27.5 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, This is wide outside off, Bairstow slashes at it but it goes to the point fielder.
|27.6 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Edge but well short! Another slower one outside off, it is shorter in length. Bairstow looks to cut but the ball goes off the outside edge but well short of Dhoni. Another good over by Pandya.
|28.1 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Floats it up on middle, Root works it with the turn to square leg.
|28.2 : K Yadav to Joe Root, On the stumps again, Root works it fine on the leg side and takes two.
|28.3 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Flatter and on middle, Root mistimes his pull to square leg.
|28.4 : K Yadav to Joe Root, On the pads, Root looks to defend but it goes off the bottom of his bat, back to the bowler.
|28.5 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Floats it up on middle, this is hit to mid-wicket.
|28.6 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Just the two runs from the over. Back-to-back good overs for India. They need a lot more. This is on middle, Root works it to square leg.
|29.1 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Slower one and outside off, Bairstow drags his pull through mid-wicket for one.
|29.2 : H Pandya to Joe Root, Another appeal but not given! That was off the pads. Length around off and this one jags back in. Root looks to defend but the ball hits the thigh pad and goes low towards Dhoni. He takes it and appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
|29.3 : H Pandya to Joe Root, A couple now! This is on the pads, Root works it through mid-wicket, Bumrah from mid on gives it a chase and keeps it down to two.
|29.4 : H Pandya to Joe Root, Shorter and outside off, Root guides it down to third man for one. 200 up for England.
|29.5 : H Pandya to J Bairstow, Another single! Bairstow clears his front leg, Pandya bowls a slower one. Jonny drags it through square leg for one.
|29.6 : H Pandya to Joe Root, One more single to end the over as Root works it through square leg.
|Yuzvendra Chahal is back!
|30.1 : Y Chahal to Joe Root, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|30.2 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, tossed up on the stumps, Jonny looks to sweep but can only get it to short fine leg fielder.
|30.3 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, WIDE! Tosses this one up but the line is down leg. Jonny looks to sweep but cannot connect. Wide signaled.
|Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Tosses up once again. Jonny looks to sweep once again but is early into the shot and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire thinks otherwise.
|30.4 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Jonny looks to run this floated one outside off to third man but can only get it to the fielder at short third man.
|30.5 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Jonny defends this flatter one off his back foot.
|30.6 : Y Chahal to J Bairstow, Once again defends this flatter one off his back foot.
|Mohammed Shami is back!
|31.1 : M Shami to Joe Root, Back of a length on off, Root guides it to point.
|31.2 : M Shami to Joe Root, This is on the pads, Root works it towards mid on for one.
|31.3 : M Shami to J Bairstow, Fuller and on off, Jonny pushes it to covers. Another dot ball. JB will be getting a touch frustrated now.
|31.4 : M Shami to J Bairstow, OUT! Bairstow holes out! This was on the cards, wasn't it? He was struggling to get the ball away in the last few overs, he started to get frustrated and perishes in an attempt to find the fence. The bowling change has worked wonders for India. Shami dishes this shorter and outside off, Bairstow slaps it hard but it is the longer part of the ground. It goes straight to Pant at sweeper cover who makes no mistake. This is a good passage of play for India. They have not
|DRINKS! A good passage of play after the first drinks interval. England kept the momentum going and then there was a magnificent catch against the run of play by Jadeja to dismiss Roy. Jonny Bairstow in the meantime brought up his 100, and as he looked to up the ante for his team, he departs. Eoin Morgan comes out at number 4.
|31.5 : M Shami to E Morgan, A bumper to welcome the new batter, Morgan ducks under it.
|31.6 : M Shami to E Morgan, Another short one around off, Morgan evades it. End of a top over by Shami.
|Kuldeep Yadav is back! His figures so far 8-0-66-1.
|32.1 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Flatter and outside off, Root looks to cut but misses.
|32.2 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Slower through the air on middle, Root works it to mid-wicket.
|32.3 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Good running! On off, Root pushes it towards cover for a quick run.
|32.4 : K Yadav to E Morgan, Well stopped! Morgan plays the reverse sweep towards backward point. The fielder there makes a good stop diving to his right.
|32.5 : K Yadav to E Morgan, OHHH! Did not pick that one! The googly and on middle, Morgan goes back and initially looks to play it on the off side. The ball turns back in. He looks to adjust but ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads.
|32.6 : K Yadav to E Morgan, A single to end! This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one. Another good over for India.
|33.1 : M Shami to E Morgan, Good length and on middle, this is defended out.
|33.2 : M Shami to E Morgan, BEATEN! Fuller and outside off, Morgan is a touch late in his shot and he gets beaten.
|33.3 : M Shami to E Morgan, The stumps at the non-striker's end plays as India's 12th man. Fuller and on middle, this is hit straight back, so straight that it hits the stumps at the other end.
|33.4 : M Shami to E Morgan, OUT! In the air... and another good catch! Almost a replica of how Morgan got out against Australia. The Indians are absolutely pumped up. Shami gets his second and India are fighting back really well. Shami bowls this short but the line is the key here. It is outside off, Morgan looks to drag the pull but fails to get on top of the bounce. It goes off the top edge towards fine leg. Jadhav there runs to his left and takes a tumbling catch.
|Ben Stokes come out next to bat,replacing his captain in the middle.
|33.5 : M Shami to Joe Root, India have their tails up at the moment! Shami steams in and bowls a fuller one on middle, Root jams it out.
|33.6 : M Shami to Joe Root, A dot to end another top class over! A wicket maiden! Full and on off, Root drives it to mid off.
|34.1 : K Yadav to Ben Stokes, Confusion but no harm done! This is on the pads, Stokes looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side. Root takes off but Stokes sends him back. Dhoni gets to the ball quickly and fires it to the bowler but Root makes it in.
|34.2 : K Yadav to Ben Stokes, Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
|34.3 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Another single as Root strokes it down to long off for one.
|34.4 : K Yadav to Ben Stokes, Floats it up on middle, Stokes keeps it out.
|34.5 : K Yadav to Ben Stokes, Edgy run! A loopy ball on off, it pitches and turns away. Stokes looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge past first slip and towards short third man for one.
|34.6 : K Yadav to Joe Root, Another single as Root works it through square leg. End of Kuldeep for today. Not the best day for him but it could have been a lot worse. He was very expensive initially but then came back strongly after getting the wicket of Roy. His figures are 10-0-72-1.
|35.1 : M Shami to Joe Root, Fuller on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|35.2 : M Shami to Joe Root, Good ball! A yorker on middle, Root jams it out to mid on. The run rate now goes under 6.
|35.3 : M Shami to Joe Root, Just a run! A bumper on middle, Root pulls it hard through square leg for one.
|35.4 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, On the fuller side and on off, Stokes defends it.
|35.5 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, Well bowled! The slower one around off, this one pitches and grips. Stokes looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. He gets a soft leading edge to point.
|35.6 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|Hardik Pandya comes back!
|36.1 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, Fuller on off, Stokes tucks it to mid-wicket.
|36.2 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, Good length ball on off, Stokes pushes it to the right of mid off. The fielder there dives to that side and keeps it to a dot.
|36.3 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, Fuller on middle, Stokes looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes wide of the stumps on the leg side. The batsmen take a run.
|36.4 : H Pandya to Joe Root, On the pads, Root flicks it to square leg and gets to the other end.
|36.5 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, Once again it is on the pads, Ben glances it to square leg with ease and gets a comfortable single.
|36.6 : H Pandya to Joe Root, On off, Root pushes it towards mid on and initially looks for a single but the fielder gets to the ball quickly so they retract on the single. No casualty though.
|Yuzvendra Chahal comes back! His figures so far 7-0-33-0.
|37.1 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, Stokes plays the sweep shot but does not time it, it goes to square leg.
|37.2 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, Flatter and on middle Stokes plays it to mid-wicket.
|37.3 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Welcome boundary for England. Stokes innovates and plays the reverse sweep. Hits it nice and fine to the third man fence.
|37.4 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, A couple now! Stokes dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He swings, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
|37.5 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, Another couple! Slower and on the pads, Stokes works it fine on the leg side this time and takes two.
|37.6 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, Floats it up on middle, Stokes works it to mid-wicket. A good over this for England. A much-needed one.
|38.1 : H Pandya to Joe Root, Angled into the pads, Root works it to mid-wicket.
|38.2 : H Pandya to Joe Root, Another one on the pads, Root works it wide of deep mid-wicket for two.
|38.3 : H Pandya to Joe Root, On the shorter side now, Root pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|38.4 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, On the pads again, Stokes works it through square leg and another single results.
|38.5 : H Pandya to Joe Root, Another ball on a length and outside off, Root guides it down to third man for one.
|38.6 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, Well played in the end! Pandya bowls it short. Stokes initially looks to pull but since it is the slower one. He opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
|39.1 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, Down the leg side, Stokes looks to heave it but misses. Wided.
|Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, FOUR! In the gap! Stokes goes for the sweep again, he gets in between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket and a boundary results.
|39.2 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, Another sweep, this time all along the ground towards deep square leg for one.
|39.3 : Y Chahal to Joe Root, Root now plays the sweep shot through square leg for one.
|39.4 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, SIX! Outrageous, unbelievable! That is some shot. That is deliberately played as it is the shorter side and India had no one back on the off side. He brings out the reverse hit, hits it hard and takes the aerial rote. Clears the cover fence.
|39.5 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, Stokes is going after Chahal. He dances down the track and hits it to long on for one.
|39.6 : Y Chahal to Joe Root, Root now plays the reverse paddle towards short third man for one.
|Powerplay 3 begins! A maximum of 5 fielders can be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|Jasprit Bumrah comes back with the change in field restrictions.
|40.1 : J Bumrah to Joe Root, Good length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|40.2 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Slower one around off, Stokes guides it past the diving point fielder for a brace.
|40.3 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Good shot! Stokes dances down the track and Bumrah bangs it slightly short. Stokes slaps it over covers, it does not go all the way and the batters take 3. 250 up for England.
|40.4 : J Bumrah to Joe Root, Slower one on off, Root keeps it out.
|40.5 : J Bumrah to Joe Root, Goes short now on middle, Root pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
|40.6 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Another short one on the body, Stokes pulls it down to fine leg for one. 8 from the 41st.
|41.1 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, SIX! Chahal is just not sure where to bowl to Stokes. Once again he is hit out of the park. Stokes comes down the track, gets to the pitch and hits it with the turn over the mid-wicket fence. A biggie to begin the over. Also, the 50-run stand is up. They will now look to up the ante.
|41.2 : Y Chahal to Ben Stokes, Uses his feet again and then whips it through mid-wicket for one.
|41.3 : Y Chahal to Joe Root, FOUR! Misfield by Pandya! This is flatter and outside off, Root pushes it through covers. Pandya does not make ground to his right quickly, in the end he has to dive but pushes it onto the ropes.
|41.4 : Y Chahal to Joe Root, Flatter and on middle, Root guides it to short third man.
|41.5 : Y Chahal to Joe Root, Floats it up on off, Root strokes it to covers.
|41.6 : Y Chahal to Joe Root, A single to end Chahal's 10th. 12 from it. A forgetful day for him. He has figures of 10-0-88-0. The last ball is a full toss which is swept towards deep square leg for one.
|42.1 : J Bumrah to Joe Root, On the fuller side, this is hit down to long on for one.
|42.2 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, A low full toss, difficult to hit those as Stokes hits it to mid off.
|42.3 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Stokes looks to be innovative but it does not come off. He tries to paddle scoop it but Bumrah bangs it short. Stokes still goes ahead with the shot but misses.
|42.4 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Another dot! Bumrah goes full again on middle, all Stokes can do is jam it out to mid off.
|42.5 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Just a single now! A short ball and on middle, Stokes looks to pull but it hits the higher portion and rolls through square leg for one.
|42.6 : J Bumrah to Joe Root, Just the three from the over! Excellent from Bumrah. The last ball is a slower one outside off, Root guides it down to third man for one.
|Hardik Pandya to bowl his final one. His figures so far 9-0-51-0.
|43.1 : H Pandya to Joe Root, A full toss and Root misses out there. He flicks it straight towards deep square leg for one.
|43.2 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Stokes does take full toll of the full toss. It is on the pads, Stokes flicks it powerfully through mid-wicket, it is in the gap and the ball races away.
|43.3 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, Bangs this one halfway down the track, Stokes swings but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|43.4 : H Pandya to Joe Root, Good fielding! Saved three! Pant is the man. Poor ball but. It is short and wide outside off, easy pickings with third man and point in the ring. Root looks to get it past the latter but Pant dives to his left and keeps it down to one.
|43.5 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, Excellent fielding again! Pant is the man again! This is on a length and around off, Stokes looks to pull but it goes off the inside edge towards short fine leg. Pant there dives again and gets a hand to it. The batsmen take two.
|43.6 : H Pandya to Ben Stokes, A dot! This is full and outside off, Stokes looks to be too ambitious as he tries to reverse sweep but misses. End of Pandya tonight. Decent spell for him.
|Mohammed Shami comes back on!
|44.1 : M Shami to Joe Root, OUT! Another good catch by an Indian fielder! This time it is Hardik Pandya. Shami gets his third. Root looks to play the paddle to this very full ball on middle. He wanted to hit it a lot finer than he did. Hardik Pandya at fine leg runs to his right and takes a good sliding catch. This wicket though could prove to be a blessing in disguise for England as he was struggling to find the boundaries.
|0.0 : Jos Buttler comes out to bat now.
|44.2 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, Direct hit and it could have been close! A yorker on off, Stokes jams it towards cover and the batters take one. The fielder does have a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|44.3 : M Shami to Jos Buttler, A run out chance goes abegging! Needed to hit the stumps there! A yorker on middle, Buttler works it to mid-wicket. Stokes wants a run but is sent back. Bumrah has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Stokes was a goner.
|44.4 : M Shami to Jos Buttler, SIX! That is some way to get off the mark! Slightly short and it is the slower one. Buttler stays back and pulls it flat over the mid-wicket fence.
|44.5 : M Shami to Jos Buttler, Too casual from Kohli! This is full and on middle, buttler works it through mid-wicket. Kohli runs to his left and tries to pick the ball with one hand but does not do so cleanly. Three taken.
|44.6 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, Two to end! Short and outside off, Stokes slaps it past covers. Long off runs to his right, dives and pushes it back in. Saves a couple for his side. Fifty for Stokes, his 4th in the World Cup. His 19th in ODIs. A brilliant knock. Came at a time when India seemed like taking away the momentum but has ensured that does not happen. A good over for England, 12 from it.
|Jasprit Bumrah comes back on!
|45.1 : J Bumrah to Jos Buttler, On the fuller side around off, Buttler hits it to mid off for one.
|45.2 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Very full and on middle, Stokes whips it towards deep mid-wicket and the batters take two.
|45.3 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Excellent slower one! A dipping slower one outside off, Stokes is completely foxed by it. In the end he manages to jam it out. A dot which is gold dust at this stage.
|45.4 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Another dot! A short one now and this is well-directed. Stokes looks to pull but misses.
|45.5 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Another yorker on middle, all Stokes can do is jam it towards cover for one. Singles won't harm India at the moment.
|45.6 : J Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Another dot! Another top clas over. A yorker outside off, Buttler fails to put bat on ball.
|46.1 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, In the air... just wide! FOUR! Ideal start to the over for England, pressure on the bowler. A full toss by Shami on middle, Stokes hits it down the ground. Long on runs to his right but fails to get to it.
|46.2 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, Another full toss outside off, Stokes whips it wide of long on for two. Pressure on Shami here, 6 from the first two balls.
|46.3 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, Just the single now! Very full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. 300 up for England. 21 more balls to go.
|46.4 : M Shami to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Easy-peasy! Another full toss by Shami, this is a high one. Buttler pulls it through square leg, he did not get it off the middle but just had to beat the man in the ring and it races away.
|46.5 : M Shami to Jos Buttler, SIX! That is brute power! What a shot that is! It is a low full toss, not so easy to hit those but Buttler muscles it over the long off fence for a biggie. This is turning out to be a huge over.
|46.6 : M Shami to Jos Buttler, OUT! In the air... dropped, no, it has been taken! 17 from the over but Shami has got the dangerous Buttler who won't be in for the last 18 balls. India will surely be relieved to see the back of him. This is shorter and around middle, Buttler looks to pull but only manages a top edge. It goes beside the pitch. Shami calls for it and takes it on the second attempt. 4th wicket for Shami.
|Chris Woakes replaces Jos Buttler in the middle.
|47.1 : J Bumrah to C Woakes, Very full and on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one. Gets Stokes on strike.
|47.2 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Slower one and Stokes hits it through covers for another run.
|47.3 : J Bumrah to C Woakes, On the bounce! A short one on the body, Woakes looks to pull but it goes off the top edge as he fails to get on top of the bounce. It lands just short of the fielder running in from fine leg. A single taken.
|47.4 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, A yorker on middle, this is jammed out towards mid-wicket for one.
|47.5 : J Bumrah to C Woakes, Another top edge! This goes for a boundary! Short and on middle, Woakes looks to pull but it goes off the top edge, in the gap in the backward square leg region for a boundary.
|47.6 : J Bumrah to C Woakes, A single to end! A yorker on off, Woakes looks to jam it out but it goes off the bottom part towards the keeper for one. 9 from the over.
|48.1 : M Shami to C Woakes, OUT! FIFER FOR SHAMI! He has a hat-trick in this World Cup and now a fifer! He bangs this short and around off, Woakes looks to pull but one again does not get on top of the bounce. A top edge is induced which goes towards deep square leg. Rohit Sharma runs in and takes a fine, fine catch.
|0.0 : Liam Plunkett walks out next to bat.
|48.2 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, FOUR! That has been nailed! Shami misses his length by just and pays the price. Full and on middle, Stokes whips it through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence.
|48.3 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, SIX! All the way! Poor ball! With square leg up, Shami bowls it on the body, Stokes pulls it over that fielder and it carries all the way.
|48.4 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Raining boundaries here! Shami bowls another length ball, Stokes slaps it wide of long off. Kohli runs to his right but can't get there.
|48.5 : M Shami to Ben Stokes, Just a single this time! Shorter and outside off, Stokes slaps it through covers for one. Plunkett has one ball to face, it is a free hit for him.
|48.6 : M Shami to L Plunkett, A dot to end! Shami goes full and on middle, Plunkett hits it down to long on but no run taken. Still a brilliant over for England, 15 runs and a wicket from it. Shami has been expensive in the death which sees him finish on the expensive side. He though has a fifer to his name.
|49.1 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, A yorker! Stokes can only jam it out to the bowler. A dot to begin.
|49.2 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Just a single! This is very full and on middle, Stokes squeezes it out towards fine leg. He takes the first one quickly but then slips as he looks to turn for the second.
|49.3 : J Bumrah to L Plunkett, Dhoni misses! A bye taken! Slower one outside off, Plunkett swings but misses. Dhoni collects it on the bounce and has a shy at his end as the batsmen go for a run but misses.
|49.4 : J Bumrah to Ben Stokes, OUT! The last over keeps getting better for Bumrah but what an innings from Stokes. This could well be the innings which makes the difference. Stokes looks to play the paddle scoop. Bumrah bowls a low full toss. Stokes ends up scooping it straight into the hands of the fielder at fine leg. Jadeja, the sub, makes no mistake. Wait on! The umpires have gone upstairs for a No-ball check. After seeing a few replays from different angles the umpire is convinced that Bumra
|Jofra Archer walks out next.
|49.5 : J Bumrah to L Plunkett, Slower one and it is down the leg side, Plunkett swings but misses.
|49.6 : J Bumrah to L Plunkett, Just a single to end! A yorker on middle, LP jams it out on the off side and takes one. End of an outstanding last over. Just three from it. ENGLAND FINISH ON 337/7!
|What a batting performance from England! After back-to-back failures from their batting line-up, they have bounced back in some fashion in this must-win game. They are surely the happier side at the moment.
|The England openers set the tone for them, after electing to bat. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow started off cautiously but after Powerplay 1, they started pounding the bowlers. The opening pair added a 160-run stand. England at that time seemed like would reach somewhere close to 400, however, once Roy fell for 66, the runs slowed down. Post the 27th over, it was hard for England to hit a boundary. Also, Bairstow soon departed after scoring a ton and Morgan once again was bounced out. India seeme
|The Indian bowling was really good to begin with but it was after the first 10 where things went wrong for them. Their spinners were attacked and Chahal and Kuldeep had no answers to that. The former had a day to forget, the latter did make a good comeback but still was way below the standards expected from him. Hardik Pandya could be satisfied with his performance. The pick of the bowlers though were Shami and Bumrah. The former was exceptional at the start and in the middle stages and finished
|338 is the target! It is a huge one! India's batting line-up is a star studded-one and they will have to deliver if they are to win this game. England on the other hand have a good bowling line-up and with the runs they have on the board, they would back their bowlers. The wicket is a tricky one but still decent enough to bat on. The boundaries are short so if the Indian batters do get into their own, we are in for an exciting second half! Do join us in a short while.