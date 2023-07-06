|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . w | . 1 . 0nb 1 . .
|Last bat : David Warnerc Zak Crawley b Stuart Broad4(5b1x40x6) SR:80.00, FoW:4/1 (0.5 Ovs)
|10.6 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, No run.
|10.5 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, RIPPER! Mark WoodÂ lands this on a good length, on off, shaping away sharply, Marnus LabuschagneÂ has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge once again. This is a good battle going on.
|10.4 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR BYES! Fiery stuff from Wood! He steams in and bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, takes off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ ducks and it goes way over Jonny Bairstow's head for a boundary.
|10.3 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, This is on a good length, on off, shaping away, Marnus LabuschagneÂ hops up to block but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|10.2 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length, on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets hurried but manages to pat it down towards short mid-wicket.
|6.6 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length and on off, rises up off the deck, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets hurried a bit but pats it down to the off side.
|10.1 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Full, on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays there and defends it towards short covers.
|6.5 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Overpitched, on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ pushes it towards short covers.
|6.4 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR LEG BYES! Mark WoodÂ serves this full but on the pads, Marnus LabuschagneÂ misses his flick again and it goes off his pads towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|6.3 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, This is on a good length but down the leg side, Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to flick it away but misses.
|6.2 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Goes full again, on off, nips away a bit, 148 clicks this time, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets squared up but manages to steer it towards point.
|6.1 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Mark WoodÂ starts with a full delivery, outside off, swinging away in the air, at 146 clicks too, Marnus LabuschagneÂ leaves it alone.
|9.6 : Chris Woakes to Usman Khawaja, Another full delivery, outside off again, Usman KhawajaÂ offers no shot at it.
|Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Short of a length and around off, Usman KhawajaÂ offers no shot at it.
|5.5 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, A huge appeal for LBW, but turned dow! Ben StokesÂ decides against the review. Ollie RobinsonÂ lands this on a good length, on off, nips back in this time sharply with a bit of bounce as well, Usman KhawajaÂ looks to play at it but misses to get hit on the pads, It looks too high and Stokes gestures that to Robinson.
|5.4 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Goes fuller this time, on off again, Usman KhawajaÂ once again gets an outside edge as he tries to block but it goes on the bounce to Ben StokesÂ at fifth slip.
|5.3 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Back of a length and on off, Usman KhawajaÂ taps it towards short covers.
|9.5 : Chris Woakes to Usman Khawaja, Overpitched, on off, Usman KhawajaÂ drills it towards mid off.
|5.2 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Touch fuller, on the fifth stump line, angling away again, Usman KhawajaÂ leaves it alone.
|5.1 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Ollie RobinsonÂ lands this on a good length and around off, angling away, Usman KhawajaÂ looks to block but gets an outside edge on the bounce towards third slip.
|9.4 : Chris Woakes to Usman Khawaja, This is on a good length and around off, angling away, Usman KhawajaÂ leaves it alone.
|4.5 : Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! Lovely shot! Stuart BroadÂ overpitches it again, on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ once again flicks it well past the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
|4.4 : Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne, Good stop! This is a bit fuller, on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ angles away his bat and guides it wide of slip cordon where Harry BrookÂ dives to his right to stop it well.
|4.3 : Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne, Goes fuller, on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips it wide of mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|4.2 : Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne, Good leave! This is on a good length and around off, angling in sharply, Marnus LabuschagneÂ judges it well and lets it go to the keeper.
|9.3 : Chris Woakes to Usman Khawaja, FOUR! No need to run for that! Chris WoakesÂ serves this a bit too full, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ leans onto his drive and the ball flashes past mid off for a boundary.
|9.2 : Chris Woakes to Usman Khawaja, An excellent yorker now, on off, Usman KhawajaÂ digs it out well to the off side.
|4.1 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Full, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ nudges it wide of short mid-wicket for a single.
|4.6 : Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne, On a length and well outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ makes an easy leave.
|9.1 : Chris Woakes to Usman Khawaja, Chris WoakesÂ begins with a short delivery, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ looks to pull it away but gets a bottom edge onto his inner thighs.
|8.6 : Chris WoakesÂ replaces Ollie Robinson.
|Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Another maiden over! Mark WoodÂ serves this full again, on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ solidly blocks it out towards mid on.
|Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Fullish and on off again, Marnus LabuschagneÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|3.5 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Touch fuller, on off, angling in, Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|3.4 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! Fine shot! Ollie RobinsonÂ serves this full, but too straight, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays back and flicks it with great timing towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|8.5 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Fullish and on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ pushes it towards short covers.
|3.3 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Length again, outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ leaves it alone again.
|3.2 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, This is on a hard length and around off, shaping away, Marnus LabuschagneÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|3.1 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Fuller one, on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks it off the inside half of the bat onto his boots as the ball rolls towards short covers.
|8.4 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, BEATEN! Mark WoodÂ lands this on a good length, on off, nips away sharply, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets beaten on the outside edge as he tries to defend.
|2.6 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Another full delivery, but well outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ offers no shot at it.
|8.3 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Goes fuller at 155kmph, but well outside off, shaping away, Marnus LabuschagneÂ leaves it alone.Â
|2.5 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, FOUR! Nice shot! Stuart BroadÂ overpitches it this time, on off, Usman KhawajaÂ shows the full face of the bat and sweetly drives it past mid off for a boundary.
|8.2 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length, on middle, takes off a bit, Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to keep it out but gets an outside edge along the ground towards backward point.
|2.4 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Goes full again, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ drills it wide of mid on where the fielder dives to his right to make a good stop.
|2.3 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, FOUR BYES! Beats everything! Stuart BroadÂ lands this on a good length, on middle, angling in to the leg side sharply with extra bounce, Usman KhawajaÂ leaves it and Jonny BairstowÂ behind the stumps dives to his right but fails to stop it as the ball races to the third man fence for a boundary.
|2.2 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, This is on a hard length and outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper.
|8.1 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Mark WoodÂ bowls this on a hard length, on off, shaping away sharply at 149 clicks, Marnus LabuschagneÂ withdraws his bat at the last moment.
|Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Full and on off, Usman KhawajaÂ drives it towards covers.
|1.6 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Absolute beauty! Ollie RobinsonÂ serves this a touch fuller and just around off, nips away late, Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge. This has been aÂ good start for England.
|1.5 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Ollie RobinsonÂ continues to bowl fuller here, on middle, angling in, Marnus LabuschagneÂ is solid in his defense.
|1.4 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, On a length and around leg, Usman KhawajaÂ works it through square leg for a run.
|Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Overpithced and on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket. Ollie RobinsonÂ has overstepped and it is called a No ball.
|1.3 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Full again, on off, Usman KhawajaÂ blocks it out wide of mid off.
|1.2 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Fuller one, on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ works it off the inner half of the bat towards deep square leg for a single.
|7.6 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, A maiden over then!Â This is another full delivery, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ drives it down the pitch were Ollie RobinsonÂ does well to stop it.
|1.1 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Ollie RobinsonÂ begins with a good-length delivery, on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays there and keeps it out to the off side.
|0.5 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Stuart BroadÂ draws first blood! He getsÂ David WarnerÂ for the 16th time in Test cricket. The hosts have got to a perfect start now! Broad pulls his length back a bit this time and just around off, David WarnerÂ looks to push it away, but reaches for it a bit and gets an outside edge towards second slip where Zak CrawleyÂ takes a sharp reflex catch moving to his left. AustraliaÂ lose one in the first over!
|Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Pitched up again, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ knocks it towards short mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne, On a length and on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs it towards square leg for a single and gets off the mark.
|7.4 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Full again and outside this time, Usman KhawajaÂ offers no shot at it.
|7.3 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Fuller, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ blocks it out well.
|7.2 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Back of a length and on off again, Usman KhawajaÂ shoulders arms to it.
|7.1 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, This is on a good length and around off, angling away, Usman KhawajaÂ leaves it alone.
|5.6 : Mark WoodÂ is ready to steam in now.
|Ollie RobinsonÂ to share the new ball with Stuart Broad.
|0.5 : Marnus LabuschagneÂ walks in early at number 3.
|0.4 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Pitched up once more, on middle, David WarnerÂ blocks it out down the pitch.
|0.3 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Goes fuller and on off, David WarnerÂ pushes it towards wide short covers.
|0.2 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, This is on a good length and around off, angling in again, David WarnerÂ strides forward and leaves it alone.
|0.1 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, FOUR! David WarnerÂ and AustraliaÂ gets underway in style! Stuart BroadÂ starts with a full delivery, on middle, angling gin, David WarnerÂ gently knocks it wide of mid off as it races towards the long off fence for a boundary. It looks like a lightning fast outfield here.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match proceedings and it is now time for the 3rd Ashes Test to get underway. The two umpires are out in the middle as the players of England are seen in a huddle with the crowd cheering them on. Out comes the Australian opening pair of David WarnerÂ and Usman Khawaja who aren't greeted with a warm welcome at all. It will be Stuart BroadÂ to have first bite at the red cherry and he is raring to go. Let's play...
|Just five minutes away now from the start but first, the two sets of players will line-up for their respective national anthems. It will be Australia's national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of England.
|Pat Cummins, the captain of AustraliaÂ says that they would have bowled first as well but happy to bat as well. Adds that they will miss Lyon but Murphy has done well, especially in India and they back him. Mentions that it is an amazing achievement for Smith as he is playing his 100th Test and the standards that he has set is incredible. Informs there are three changes in the team, Cameron GreenÂ has a slight injury and Mitchell MarshÂ comes in for him, Scott BolandÂ replaces Josh HazlewoodÂ an
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (In place of Cameron Green), Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland (In for Josh Hazlewood), Todd Murphy (In place of Nathan Lyon).
|England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Moeen Ali (In place of Ollie Pope), Chris Woakes (In place of James Anderson), Mark Wood (In place of Josh Tongue), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.
|Ben Stokes, the skipper of EnglandÂ says that they will have a bowl first and would be happy going either way, to be honest. Adds that with the injury to Pope, there were a few thought processes and they are happy with the team. Mentions that Harry Brook has played at number 3 in recent times but he can play anywhere as well. Says that the medical staff and Moeen AliÂ are confident that he can bowl and that he is a match-winner. Ends by saying that the support from the crowd has been phenomenal
|TOSS - Ben StokesÂ calls it right and EnglandÂ have elected to BOWL first.