|Recent overs : . . . 4 . . | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.6 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, No run.
|3.5 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, 1 run.
|3.4 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Another one on a good length, outside off, David Warner watchfullyÂ shoulders arms.Â
|3.3 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, In the corridor of uncertainty, on off, a hint of away movement, David WarnerÂ gets into two minds and keeps his bat hanging. The ball comes off his bat and rolls on the off side.Â
|3.2 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Lands it on a good length, on off, David WarnerÂ gets on the front foot and punches it through point for a couple of runs.Â
|3.1 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Back of a length and outside off, David WarnerÂ goes back and pushes it towards point.Â
|2.6 : James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, Keeps it on a good length, shaping away, on off, Usman KhawajaÂ defends this one under his eyes towards point. A maiden by James Anderson.Â
|2.5 : James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, Hurls it on off, on a good length, Usman KhawajaÂ hangs back and dabs it to backward point.Â
|2.4 : James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, On a good length, just outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ knows where his off stump is and leaves the ball alone.
|2.3 : James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, A bit fuller and seaming away, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ is happy to let the ball pass.Â
|2.2 : James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, Bowls it on a good length, around off, Usman KhawajaÂ defends it with soft hands. Gets it from the outer part of the bat and the ball goes on the bounce to gully.Â
|2.1 : James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, Angles this one across, outside off, on a good length, Usman KhawajaÂ watchfully lets the ball pass.Â
|1.6 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, In the channel outside off, tailing in, on a full length, David WarnerÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.Â
|1.5 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Honing in, on middle, on a good length, David WarnerÂ solidly defends it down the wicket.
|1.4 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Strays onto the pads, on a length, Usman KhawajaÂ gets inside the line and turns this one down to third man. Opens his account with a single.Â
|1.3 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Shaping in, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ gets behindÂ the line and defendsÂ this full delivery back to Broad.Â
|1.2 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Angles it in, on off, on a fuller length, Usman KhawajaÂ takes a stride forward and blocks it on the off side.
|0.6 : Stuart BroadÂ to share the new ball with James Anderson. And it seems we have a pitch invader already.Â Jonny Bairstow showed his muscle power and carried him all the way and delivered it to the security but he now has to go to the dressing room and change his jersey.Â Meanwhile, Warner and Broad are having a quiet chat before their battle can resume.Â Unnecessary stoppage, not ideal for anybody.Â And here comes Jonny amidst a huge cheer from the Lord's Long room.Â Right then, after a bit of a d
|1.1 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Starts from 'round the wicket and bowls it on a good length, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ lets the ball go. The ball dies down on its way to the keeper.Â
|0.6 : James Anderson to David Warner, Drifts on the pads, on a full length, David WarnerÂ misses the clip and gets rapped on the pads. Not much of an appeal by the England players as the ball pitched outside leg.Â
|0.5 : James Anderson to David Warner, Keeps it fuller and outside off, David WarnerÂ gets on the front foot once again and pushes it to mid off.Â
|0.4 : James Anderson to David Warner, FOUR! David WarnerÂ and AustraliaÂ are underway! Anderson overpitches a bit, outside off, David WarnerÂ allows the ball to swing and times the drive through extra cover. Gets off the mark with a boundary.Â
|0.2 : James Anderson to David Warner, Beaten! On a hard length and seaming away, outside off, David WarnerÂ pokes at the away going delivery and is lucky not to edge this one behind.Â
|0.3 : James Anderson to David Warner, Goes full again and swinging away, around off, David WarnerÂ blocks it out off the front foot towards point.Â
|0.1 : James Anderson to David Warner, Starts on the money! Comes from over the wicket and bowls it full, shaping away, outside off, David WarnerÂ gets on the front foot and defends it to mid off.Â
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match proceedings and it is now time to get the play underway. The lights are on and there's a slight drizzle as the two umpires make their way out to the middle. The players of England too make their way out on the field. David WarnerÂ and Usman KhawajaÂ are the openers for AustraliaÂ and it will be the former who will take strike. James AndersonÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|There are just five minutes to go now for the start of the 2nd Ashes Test, but first, Kevin Pietersen rings the bell and both teams' players are out and have lined up for their respective national anthems. It will be Australia's national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of England.
|Ben Stokes, the captain of England,Â says they will have a bowl first. Adds that the overhead conditions have played a massive part in the decision but the pitch looks grassy as well. Mentions that Josh TongueÂ is a like-for-like replacement for Mark Wood. Says that Joe Root performed really well with the ball last week and he might change the game with the ball here as well. Mentions that he was really happy with the energy the lads put into the performance last week but in the last hour or so
|Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia, says that they would have bowled first as well. Informs that Mitchell StarcÂ comes in place of Scott Boland. Adds that Boland has done well for them but they wanted a different variety. Shares that there are a couple of areas they want to tidy up from the last week. On Australia's record at Lord's, he says that they are selective with their history and feels that it is a fresh start. Also says that they love playing here and every Ashes Test at Lord's is sp
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc (In for Scott Boland), Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
|England (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue (In for Moeen Ali), James Anderson.