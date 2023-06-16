|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . . . 1 . | 4 . . . 1 1
|Last bat : Ben Duckettc Alex Carey b Josh Hazlewood12(10b2x40x6) SR:120.00, FoW:22/1 (3.4 Ovs)
|12.6 : DRINKS! EnglandÂ started their batting effort with a cracking boundary through covers from the bat of Zak CrawleyÂ and made their intent clear to the Australian bowlers. They did not miss out on scoring opportunities and were off to a brisk start on a surface that seemed to offer very little to pace bowlers. The comeback man Josh HazlewoodÂ drew first blood dismissing Ben DuckettÂ but the Ollie PopeÂ kept the momentum intact as they have been scoring just above 5 runs per over in the first hour.
|Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Another sublime drive by Zak Crawley! Scott BolandÂ serves it slightly full, outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ is quick to get on the front foot. Times the drive through wide mid off for four more runs.Â
|12.5 : Scott Boland to Ollie Pope, At the stumps, on a length, Ollie PopeÂ flicks it off the pads to deep mid-wicket for another single.Â
|12.4 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, Goes a bit short and outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ stands tall and punches it to deep point for one.Â
|12.3 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, Moving away, outside off, on a good length, Zak CrawleyÂ shoulders arms and lets the ball go.Â
|12.2 : Scott Boland to Ollie Pope, Back of a length this time, around off, Ollie PopeÂ dabs it off the back foot to deep backward point for a run.Â
|12.1 : Scott Boland to Ollie Pope, Shaping in, on a hard length, on middle, Ollie PopeÂ gets cramped for room and wears it on the thigh pad.Â
|11.6 : Nathan Lyon to Zak Crawley, Short and turning in, on off and middle, Zak CrawleyÂ shapes to punch it on the off side. Gets an inside edge onto the thigh. Luckily for him, the ball does not trickle back onto the stumps.Â
|11.5 : Nathan Lyon to Ollie Pope, Flighted again, on middle, Ollie PopeÂ gets on the front foot and flicks it to deep square leg for another single.Â
|11.4 : Nathan Lyon to Zak Crawley, Full and turning in, on off, Zak CrawleyÂ turns this one to deep square leg and rotates the strike.Â
|11.3 : Nathan Lyon to Ollie Pope, On middle and leg, Ollie PopeÂ gets down and sweeps it down to fine leg for a single.Â
|11.2 : Nathan Lyon to Zak Crawley, Tossed up, again, on off, Zak CrawleyÂ knocks it down to long on for one more run.Â
|11.1 : Nathan Lyon to Zak Crawley, Floated up, on the pads, Zak CrawleyÂ uses his feet and drops it wide of short leg for a dot.Â
|10.6 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, Another one on a length, Zak CrawleyÂ frees his arms and drives it to deep point. Retains the strike with a single.Â
|10.5 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Short and punished! Boland bowls slightly short and outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ gets the width he needs and punches it to the right of deep point for yet another boundary.Â
|10.4 : Scott Boland to Ollie Pope, Keeps it fuller again, around off, Ollie PopeÂ steers it from the outer part of the bat to deep backward point. Wants the second run but has to settle for a singe. 50 comes up for England.Â
|10.3 : Scott Boland to Ollie Pope, Serves it touch fuller, on off, Ollie PopeÂ shimmies down the track and goes for the drive. Does not time it well and is unable to beat cover.Â
|10.2 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, On a length and outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ drives away from the body towards deep point for a run.Â
|10.1 : Scott Boland to Ollie Pope, Tailing in sharply, around off, Ollie PopeÂ gets on the front foot and works it wide of mid on for a single.
|9.6 : Nathan Lyon to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Classy shot! Gives the ball air once again and bowls it on off, Zak CrawleyÂ picks the length early and gets into a good position. Drives it through extra cover for yet another boundary.Â
|9.5 : Nathan Lyon to Ollie Pope, Flighted this time, on middle and leg, Ollie PopeÂ gets forward and turns it through backward square leg for a single.Â
|9.4 : Nathan Lyon to Zak Crawley, Full again and on off, Zak CrawleyÂ gets down and reverse sweeps it hard to deep backward point for one more run.Â
|9.3 : Nathan Lyon to Ollie Pope, Floated up, on off, Ollie PopeÂ reverse sweeps it to deep backward point for a single.Â
|9.2 : Nathan Lyon to Ollie Pope, Angled across, on a short length, from 'round the wicket, Ollie PopeÂ goes back and keeps it out.Â
|9.1 : Nathan Lyon to Ollie Pope, Tosses the ball up, outside off, Ollie PopeÂ drives it firmly but straight to wide mid off.Â
|8.6 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, Beauty! Goes a bit fuller this time, outside off, shaping away, Zak CrawleyÂ gets drawn forward in defense and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|8.5 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, Bowls it a touch short, outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ tries to punch it off the back foot but mishits it towards the leg side.Â
|8.4 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, Provides width outside off, on a length, Zak CrawleyÂ frees his arms and slaps it wide of deep point for a couple of runs.Â
|8.3 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, Bowls back of a length this time and outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ advances to work it on the leg side but cannot get it away.Â
|8.2 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, On a good length, outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ pushes with a straight bat to mid off.Â
|8.1 : Scott Boland to Zak Crawley, Begins his spell on a hard length, nips back in, on off, Zak CrawleyÂ punches without much timing to mid off.Â
|7.6 : Scott BolandÂ has been brought into the attack now.
|Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, Lands it on a length, around off and middle, Ollie PopeÂ rolls his wrists and clips it towards deep square leg for two runs more.Â
|7.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, FOUR! Cut away with ease! Shortens his length and bowls it outside off, Ollie PopeÂ waits on the back foot and cuts it late. Gets it wide of third man for a boundary.Â
|7.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, Moving away, outside off, fuller as well, Ollie PopeÂ shouldersÂ arms this time.Â
|7.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, On a length and outside off, Ollie PopeÂ dances down the track and whips it towards mid-wicket. Travis HeadÂ there dives to his left and denies a single.Â
|7.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, Bowls it outside off, a hint of inward movement, on a length, Ollie PopeÂ is happy to let the ball pass.Â
|7.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, Shaping away, outside off, on a good length, Ollie PopeÂ watchfully defends it off the front foot towards cover.Â
|6.6 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, Keeps it on a good length, outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ blocks it off the back foot to mid on.Â
|6.5 : Pat Cummins to Ollie Pope, Serves it on a good length and outside off, Ollie PopeÂ stays back and dabs it towards backward point for a single.Â
|6.4 : Pat Cummins to Ollie Pope, Fuller and around off, Ollie PopeÂ gets on the front foot and keeps it out.Â
|6.3 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, Back of a length and on off, Zak CrawleyÂ moves across in the crease to access the leg side. Gets an inside edge onto the front pad and collects a single on the leg side.Â
|6.2 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, Edged but safe! In the corridor of uncertainty, on off, Zak CrawleyÂ defends with soft hands and gets an outside edge. Luckily for him, the ball drops short of Steven SmithÂ at second slip.Â
|6.1 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, Bowls it on a good length, angling in, on off, Zak CrawleyÂ gets beaten on the inside edge and wears it on thigh pad.Â
|5.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Zak Crawley, Fuller and on middle and leg, Zak CrawleyÂ clips it nicely to deep square leg for one more run.Â
|5.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, Another one on a good length, outside off, Ollie PopeÂ drops it in front of mid-wicket and takes a single.Â
|5.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, A hint of tail in, on a good length, around off, Ollie PopeÂ accounts for the inward movement and blocks it out to mid on.Â
|5.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, Serves it wide outside off, on a length, Ollie PopeÂ leaves the ball alone.Â
|5.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, Keeps it on a good length, on off, Ollie PopeÂ keeps it out on the off side.Â
|5.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Zak Crawley, Shortish length and outside off, Zak Crawley moves across and whips it wide of deep square leg for a single.Â
|4.6 : Pat Cummins to Ollie Pope, Goes full and outside off, Ollie PopeÂ is solid in defence once again.Â
|4.5 : Pat Cummins to Ollie Pope, Good running! Back of a length and on off and middle, Ollie PopeÂ hangs back and turns this one in the vacant square leg region and comes back for the second run with ease.Â
|4.4 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, Fuller this time and on off, Zak CrawleyÂ gets on the front foot to defend. Gets it from the inner part of the bat towards mid-wicket for a run.Â
|4.3 : Pat Cummins to Ollie Pope, Another one on a hard length, around off, Ollie PopeÂ gets on top of the bounce and nudges it to deep square leg. Gets off the markÂ withÂ a single.Â
|4.2 : Pat Cummins to Ollie Pope, Honing in at the stumps, at 139 kph, Ollie PopeÂ gets behind the line and pushes it to mid on.Â
|4.1 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, On a hard length, just outside off, a hint of extra bounce, Zak CrawleyÂ drops this one with soft hands towards square leg for a single.Â
|3.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, Pitched up now, around off, Ollie PopeÂ drives with a straight bat but straight to mid off. End of a successful over for Josh Hazlewood.Â
|3.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope, Shaping in, in the channel outside off, on a good length, Ollie PopeÂ watchfully leaves the ball alone.Â
|3.4 : Ollie PopeÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3
|Josh Hazlewood to Ben Duckett, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Ben DuckettÂ goes for the cut again and pays the price this time! Josh HazlewoodÂ serves it outside off, on a good length, Ben DuckettÂ looks to go square of the wicket once again and tries to cut the delivery from the crease. Gets an outside edge that goes low behind the wicket. Alex CareyÂ is up to the task as he dives forward quickly and takes a good low catch. Josh HazlewoodÂ draws first blood for AustraliaÂ on his return to the side.Â
|3.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Ben Duckett, FOUR! Streaky! On a length and just outside off, Ben DuckettÂ goes for the cut but the ball was too close to cut. Gets an inside edge and the ball sneaks past the off stump for a boundary.Â
|3.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Ben Duckett, Keeps it full and around off, Ben Duckett works it off the front foot but straight to mid-wicket.Â
|3.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Ben Duckett, Comes from over the wicket and bowls it on a good length, on middle, Ben DuckettÂ clips it a bit wide of mid-wicket. Zak CrawleyÂ wants a single but Duckett sends him back.Â
|2.6 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, Lands it on a back of a length, on middle and leg, Zak CrawleyÂ misses the flick and wears it on the thigh pad.Â
|2.5 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, Angling in, on a good length, outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.Â
|2.4 : Pat Cummins to Ben Duckett, Shortish length, around leg, Ben DuckettÂ shuffles in the crease and pulls it down to fine leg for a run.Â
|2.3 : Pat Cummins to Ben Duckett, FOUR! Nicely timed! Strays onto the pads, on a length, Ben DuckettÂ gets on his toes and turns it through square leg. Times it well and collects his firstÂ boundary.Â
|2.2 : Pat Cummins to Ben Duckett, Back of a length and on middle, Ben DuckettÂ gets inside the line and works it off his pads. Gets it wide of deep backward square leg and collects a couple of runs.Â
|2.1 : Pat Cummins to Ben Duckett, Goes full this time from over the wicket and on off, Ben DuckettÂ pushes with a straight bat towards the bowler. Cummins sticks out his right boot and makes a good stop.Â
|1.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Ben Duckett, Tailing in, on middle, on a good length, Ben DuckettÂ tucks it off his hips to fine leg and keeps the strike with a single.Â
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Zak Crawley, Serves it on a length and wide outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ gets forward and drives it to deep point for a single.Â
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Zak Crawley, On a good length this time, on off, Zak CrawleyÂ uses his feet and pats it back to the bowler.Â
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Zak Crawley, Brings his length back a bit and bowls it outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ is happy to let the ball go through to the keeper.Â
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Zak Crawley, Shaping in, just outside off, on a length,Â Zak CrawleyÂ takes a good stride forward and defends it to mid off.Â Â
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Zak CrawleyÂ welcomes Josh HazlewoodÂ with a boundary! Hazlewood starts with a loosener, on the pads, Zak CrawleyÂ brings his wrists into play and clips it through square leg for a boundary.Â
|0.6 : Josh HazlewoodÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
|Pat Cummins to Ben Duckett, Drifts on the pads on a full length, Ben DuckettÂ clips it straight to mid-wicket.Â
|0.5 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, Pitched up, on off, Zak CrawleyÂ gets on the front foot and clips it to mid on for a single.Â
|0.4 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, On a good length, around off, Zak CrawleyÂ dabs it a bit wide of gully and sets off for a single. Ben DuckettÂ says no and sends him back.Â
|0.3 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, In the channel outside off, touch fuller as well.. the ball keeps a bit low and Zak CrawleyÂ lets the ball pass.Â
|0.2 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, Another one outside off, on a good length, Zak CrawleyÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
|0.1 : Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Zak CrawleyÂ and EnglandÂ are underway straightaway! The 'Bazball'Â has arrived at Edgbaston! CumminsÂ starts off on a length, outside off, a hint of away movement,Â Zak CrawleyÂ frees his arms and thrashes it through covers to open his account.Â
|0.0 : We are done with the prematch formalities as the umpires walk toward the center of the ground.Â The Australian players are in a huddle at the boundary line for a few last-minute instructions from Pat CumminsÂ before taking their respective positions on the field. Zak CrawleyÂ and Ben DuckettÂ will open the inning for EnglandÂ and will want to get a good partnership going here. Pat CumminsÂ has the new ball in his hand and is ready to begin proceedings. Let's play...Â
|We are moments away from the start of the game but first, the two teams will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of AustraliaÂ first followed by England's national anthem.Â
|Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia, says that they would have batted first as well. Informs that Mitchell StarcÂ makes way for Josh Hazlewood. Adds that it was a tough call but it is good to have Hazlewood come in. Mentions that it is a good problem to have and it is important to manage workloads. Reckons that the WTC final was a good preparation and they are eager now to go here.Â
|Ben Stokes, the skipper of England, starts by informing that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a good cricket wicket and feels that it is a good toss to win. Mentions that he feels proud of all the hype that has been around and it is a special moment for him and the team. On Moeen Ali, he says that it is great to have him back. Shares that it was an unfortunate injury to Jack Leach. Adds that Moeen Ali has produced unbelievable performances and they know what he can bring to the team.
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.
|England (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.