|Toss - Up goes the coin and it comes down in favour of Joe Root. ENGLAND WILL BOWL! The English skipper feels the pitch is a good one for batting but he cannot ignore the conditions on offer. Tim Paine wasn't too sure what to do and was hoping that Root wins the toss, he smiles and admits. Regarding the team changes, England are unchanged while Australia have brought Marcus Harris and James Pattinson in place of Cameron Bancroft and Peter Siddle. Marnus Labuschagne keeps his spot, in place of St
|England (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(C), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(WK), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Marcus Harris (in for Cameron Bancroft), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(C/WK), James Pattinson (in for Peter Siddle), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
|Update 1115 local (1015 GMT) - RAIN HAS RETURNED! The covers are back on as well. This is going to be a really frustrating day for everyone. Stay tuned for more updates...
|Update 1156 local (1056 GMT) - Good news! The rain has stopped for now and the play is expected to start at 1210 local (1110 GMT).
|Let's play! Please, say that again. Let's play! Oh yes, the rain is behind us now. But if we look up, there are still angry clouds hanging over the stadium. Scary! Anyway, no point looking up, so let's look down. David Warner and his new opening partner Marcus Harris make their way out in the centre. Joel Wilson is back to officiate in this match and he is partnered by Chris Gaffaney. Kumar Dharmasena is the TV umpire. The condition is tailor-made for bowlers. Stuart Broad to begin proceedings.
|0.1 : S Broad to Harris, Broad runs in from 'round the wicket and angles in a good length ball on off, Warner covers everything well and blocks it back solidly.
|0.2 : S Broad to Warner, This time Stuart goes fuller than the last time. It's around off and shaping in a bit, Warner is forward as he pushes it from the inner half of his blade to mid on.
|0.3 : S Broad to Warner, Broad pulls his length back this time. Back of a length ball on off, David goes on his toes and defends it down safely.
|0.4 : S Broad to Warner, Gem of a delivery. That's the line and length. Beautiful. Angling in on a length around off, Warner tries defending from the back foot but it nips away to beat the outside edge.
|0.5 : S Broad to Warner, That's a real tempter! Broad dishes one out on a driving length outside off, plenty of away movement on this delivery, Warner shows restrain as he allows it through.
|0.6 : S Broad to Warner, Hurls in a good length ball in the channel outside off, Warner has nothing to do with it. Good testing over first up by Stuart!
|Here comes the talk of the town! Jofra Archer is unleashed into the attack from the other end. First ball in the series for Marcus Harris.
|1.1 : J Archer to Harris, Angling across the left-hander, on a length and around off, Harris shoulders arms.
|1.2 : J Archer to Harris, This one is quite wide outside off, Marcus has his stumps covered as he makes a comfortable leave.
|1.3 : J Archer to Harris, Oohhh...this one missed the outside edge by a whisker! Archer gets closer to the off stump line this time. It lands full, drawing the batsman forward but then the angle leaves the batsman and beats his bat.
|1.4 : J Archer to Harris, Another play and a miss! Slightly short in length and around middle, it moves away and Harris tries to push at it from the crease. Gets beaten comprehensively.
|1.5 : J Archer to Harris, The line is straighter on this occasion. Some extra pace and bounce as it drifts down, Harris is beaten for pace as he tries to flick. Misses and takes a blow on his thigh pad.
|1.6 : J Archer to Harris, FOUR! Australia are away in this Test match! Another delivery sliding down the leg side, all Harris needs to do is to get some bat behind it. He does so and it races away to fine leg for a boundary.
|2.1 : S Broad to Warner, Four byes! Broad loses his line. Serves a full ball on leg and it goes further down with the angle. Warner fails to flick and it misses his pads before racing away to the fine leg fence.
|2.2 : S Broad to Warner, Fullish and on middle, Warner middles his flick shot but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
|2.3 : S Broad to Warner, Beauty by Broady! A length delivery, on and around off, Warner tries defending but gets beaten by the slight away movement.
|2.4 : S Broad to Warner, Swing and a miss! Broad shortens his length a bit and delivers it outside off. David thinks there is enough room to slap it through point but nopes, it has some movement in it and the bat is beaten once more.
|2.5 : S Broad to Warner, Unplayable! Lucky to not edge it. Broad serves a length ball in the line of the off stump, Warner tries playing the trajectory but the away movement once again beats his bat.
|2.6 : S Broad to Warner, Yet another play and a miss. You can't do much with such deliveries. Fullish and close to off, David tries his best to defend but it curls away to beat the edge. Smiles exchanged between Warner and Broad.
|3.1 : J Archer to Harris, In the channel outside off, Harris has an easy leave.
|3.2 : J Archer to Harris, Back of a length delivery in the zone outside off, Marcus sticks back and shoulders arms.
|3.3 : J Archer to Harris, EDGY FOUR! Uff, that nearly carried to the slip cordon. Good length ball around off, Harris tries blocking but it moves away to take the outside edge. It flies behind and Stokes at third slip makes a diving attempt. The ball drops just short, brushes his left hand and speeds behind for a boundary.
|3.4 : J Archer to Harris, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|3.5 : J Archer to Harris, Extra pace and bounce on middle and leg, Harris tries to work it around but misses.
|3.6 : J Archer to Harris, OUT! Caught behind! This was always coming after a barrage of outswingers! What a peach of a delivery by Jofra Archer! He hurls in a length ball close to the off stump line at 87.3 mph. Harris is stuck on the back foot in an attempt to defend. But to his bad luck, there is extra pace and bounce on this delivery. It kisses the outside half of his bat and flies to the left of Jonny Bairstow. The Yorkshire lad makes no mistake as he snaps it safely. Not a happy Ashes debut
|Update 1225 local (1125 GMT) - RAIN IS BACK! Marcus Harris is leading all the players back to the pavilion. The hover cover meets the playing area again. The umpires will be thinking about an early Lunch. But nothing official as of now. We will let you know as soon as there's any update. Stay tuned.
|Update 1245 local (1145 GMT) - Latest update is that an EARLY LUNCH has been taken and play will resume at 1325 local (1225 GMT) provided the rain stays away. We will see you soon.
|... DAY 1, SECOND SESSION ...
|Welcome back! We are waiting for any official news from the ground about the resumption time. Rain is no longer there is the latest we can tell you at the moment. Let's wait and watch how things unfold.
|Update 1345 local (1245 GMT) - Finally, we have some update from the ground. The covers are going off one by one and the resumption time is decided to be in 15 minutes. Let's hope there is no more rain intervention today.
|The players are on the field. David Warner has Usman Khawaja for company. 76 overs to be bowled today, looks unlikely but who's complaining if they get all bowled. Three slips in place. Broad runs in...
|4.1 : S Broad to Warner, Excellent start! Right on the money. Broad speeds in from 'round the wicket and puts it on a fuller length outside off. Warner is drawn forward as he pushes at it. But the away movement means that the bat is beaten.
|4.2 : S Broad to Warner, Goes very full and very straight this time, Warner works it on the leg side, picks the gap at mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|4.3 : S Broad to Khawaja, What a delivery! Good luck playing that. Khawaja is really lucky not to have edged it behind. Lovely outswinger. It's close to off stump, Usman tries playing the line but is beaten by the movement.
|Four slips and a gully now.
|4.4 : S Broad to Khawaja, Phew! Had Khawaja missed this, he would have been a dead duck. Broad shifts his line to middle and serves an outswinger. Khawaja shuffles across the stumps and is lucky to have his bat down in time to play it out towards mid on. Another single taken.
|4.5 : S Broad to Warner, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact.
|4.6 : S Broad to Warner, Too wide this time, outside off, Warner makes a confident leave.
|5.1 : Archer to Khawaja, Archer also steams in from 'round the wicket and pitches it very full on off, Usman sticks back inside the crease and digs it out on the leg side.
|5.2 : J Archer to Khawaja, A bit of a leading edge there. Fullish ball close to off, nipping away, Khawaja closes the face early as he tries to flick. It takes the leading edge and rolls in the gap at covers for a brace.
|5.3 : J Archer to Khawaja, Good length ball just outside off, moving away, Khawaja feels for it and is beaten.
|5.4 : J Archer to Khawaja, In the corridor of uncertainty, Usman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|5.5 : J Archer to Khawaja, Wrong line. Good length going down the leg side, Khawaja shapes up to tickle it fine but fails in his attempt.
|5.6 : J Archer to Khawaja, Too full in length on middle and off, Khawaja hangs back and tentatively keeps it out towards cover-point.
|6.1 : S Broad to Warner, EDGY! It's very tough to deal this line from 'round the wicket. An outswinger on middle and off, shaping away, David tries working it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards point.
|6.2 : S Broad to Warner, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|6.3 : S Broad to Warner, Wow, this is some excellent bowling by Broad. He is persisting with his line around off and is continuously bowling outswingers. Warner has a tame push inside the line and misses.
|6.4 : S Broad to Warner, FOUR! This will give some confidence to David. A fullish ball around off, angling in, Warner leans forward and across and flicks it with gentle hands. The timing is brilliant and it races in front of square leg for a boundary.
|6.5 : S Broad to Warner, On a good length close to off, Warner cover his sticks and shoulders arms.
|6.6 : S Broad to Warner, Huge shout for an lbw! Not given. No DRS taken. They didn't review a similar lbw shout in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test and David was later found to be plumb. Full in length, in fact very full, landing close to leg and straightening a bit, Warner tries flicking but misses. They appeal for an lbw, not given. No replays shown so far.
|7.1 : J Archer to Khawaja, Fuller in length on off, Khawaja pushes it down to mid on.
|7.2 : J Archer to Khawaja, Beaten! Moving away from the left-hander, Khawaja gets forward and pushes inside the line but only to get beaten.
|7.3 : J Archer to Khawaja, Full and around off, Khawaja covers the line and pushes it defensively to mid-wicket.
|7.4 : J Archer to Khawaja, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|7.5 : J Archer to Khawaja, Back of a length ball around leg, Usman remains back footed and plays late at it. He eases it off his hips towards fine leg for a run.
|First time David Warner will be facing Jofra Archer today!
|7.6 : J Archer to Warner, Nearly edges it! Away swinger for a left-hander from 'round the wicket line, David is drawn forward as he pushes inside the line. Gets beaten. Smiles exchanged.
|8.1 : S Broad to Khawaja, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|8.2 : S Broad to Khawaja, Good length ball on off, defended from the crease by Usman.
|8.3 : S Broad to U Khawaja, FOUR! Off the outside edge. Fuller and close to the off stump line, Khawaja tries defending but it takes the outside edge and runs through the gap between gully and point for a boundary. Gentle hands.
|Here are the revised session timings. The second session will be from 2 pm till 4.40 pm local time (1300-1540 GMT) while the last session will be of 2 hours from 5 pm local. Plus, an additional 30 minutes of play will be provided. All these, assuming, there is enough light of course.
|Caught behind? Umpire Gaffaney is unmoved. Bairstow is adamant that a review be taken and Root obliges. Here comes Ultra Edge. Another decision will be overturned because there is a massive spike when the ball goes past bat!
|8.4 : Broad to Khawaja, OUT! Khawaja is strangled down the leg side. Outswingers troubled but it's a misdirected inswinger that has fetched Broad a wicket. A length ball angling down the leg side, Khawaja tries to flick it off his pads but fails to middle his shot. There is some sound as it goes behind to Bairstow who catches and runs in appeal. Broad is also ecstatic but the umpire is unmoved. Root is convinced here and goes for the DRS. The replays come in and the Ultra Edge straightaway detect
|Marnus Labuschagne is the new batsman. Out next to face the music. For once, England will be happy that there is no Steven Smith to look out for. They would have been happy in the previous Test too but in this case, they will be on fire. Labuschagne was calm and composed at Lord's. His side needs him to show that calmness here.
|8.5 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Too wide outside off, the new batsman has nothing to do with it.
|8.6 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Another delivery in the channel wide outside off, Marnus shoulders arms to complete a successful over for England.
|9.1 : J Archer to Warner, Play and a miss! Archer just puts it on a fuller length outside off and invites the drive. Warner obliges but the ball moves away to beat his bat. Not far away from the outside edge.
|9.2 : J Archer to Warner, Smelling another wicket here! Outswinger outside off, Warner has no footwork to show as he pushes and misses.
|Five slips in place now.
|9.3 : J Archer to Warner, FOUR! And Warner finds the gap through covers. It's a pitched up ball outside off, Warner strides forward and pushes it through the line. Doesn't try to hit it hard, just a gentle push that and it has raced away to the fence.
|9.4 : J Archer to Warner, On a good length outside off, David covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
|9.5 : J Archer to Warner, Back of a length ball angling down the leg side, Warner fails to work it around and it goes off his hips to fine leg for a leg bye.
|9.6 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone. Good testing over by Archer.
|10.1 : S Broad to Warner, A little predicted plan now. Full and just around off, nipping away, Warner takes his front leg forward and then makes a leave.
|10.2 : S Broad to Warner, That's nearly the ball that got Khawaja. A misdirected delivery sliding down the leg side, Warner tries to flick but misses.
|10.3 : S Broad to Warner, Angles in a full ball on off, Warner lunges and closes the face of the bat in time to work it through square leg. Easy couple to keep the scoreboard ticking.
|10.4 : S Broad to D Warner, Very full in length and on off, David drives but immediately shouts 'wait in' as it goes straight to mid off.
|10.5 : S Broad to Warner, Stifled appeal for an lbw! A scrambled seam delivery, on middle and leg and shaping down, Warner tries to work it on the leg side but misses. He is hit on the pads, they appeal but nothing from the umpire. Missing leg.
|10.6 : S Broad to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11 overs done and Australia will be happy to see Warner surviving till now.
|11.1 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Sliding down the leg side, Labuschagne tries flicking but misses.
|11.2 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|11.3 : J Archer to Labuschagne, In the zone outside off, Marnus makes a leave like Steven Smith makes, a different type of followthrough of the bat.
|11.4 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Good length in the channel outside off again, this time Labuschagne makes a conventional leave, shoulders arms.
|11.5 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Full in length and close to off, Marnus forces it back to the bowler.
|11.6 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Beaten all ends up! A lovely outswinger, landing full and outside off, inviting the drive. Marnus is lured into it and gets beaten. Lucky, very lucky.
|12.1 : S Broad to Warner, Beaten! Full and around off, nipping away, Warner is drawn into play and gets beaten. Five men in the slips waiting for an outside edge.
|12.2 : S Broad to Warner, Full in length again, outside off, Warner plants his front foot forward and then shoulders arms.
|12.3 : S Broad to Warner, This one is very wide outside off. Too full and shaping away further, an easy leave for David.
|12.4 : S Broad to Warner, Lands it on a length and close to off, Warner picks the line early and decides that there is no need to play at it.
|12.5 : S Broad to Warner, Fullish and on middle, Warner runs down the track and pushes it to mid on. Some different method to counter the movement.
|12.6 : S Broad to Warner, A big grunt from Broad as he serves a fuller length ball close to off, Warner has nothing to do with it. Second maiden in a row!
|13.1 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Bumper! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
|13.2 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Good length delivery in the region outside off, Marnus sensibly makes a leave.
|13.3 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Archer is bowling beautifully! Getting the ball to move away at a fair click and making the life difficult for the batsman. Labuschagne is not entirely forward as he tries to drive. Gets beaten once more.
|13.4 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Goes very full this time, around off, Labuschagne digs it out to mid off. Varying not just varying his line but length as well. Keeping the batsman on the edge.
|13.5 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|13.6 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Plays out a maiden! The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|14.1 : S Broad to Warner, FOUR! A bit tentative with his footwork but he will get a boundary. Full in length and outside off, Warner draws forward and while his front foot is getting landed he has made contact with the ball. Luckily, it's fairly from the middle of his blade and it races through cover-point.
|14.2 : S Broad to Warner, Lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|14.3 : S Broad to Warner, Fullish and on off, Warner strides forward and pushes it softly towards extra cover. Archer moves swiftly to his right from mid off and the batsmen take two.
|14.4 : S Broad to Warner, Spears in a very full ball on middle, Warner tries to dig it out on the leg side but it takes the leading edge and rolls to covers for a run.
|Marnus Labuschagne is taking a double guard there, picks Ricky Ponting on air. Takes the middle stump first and then takes the off stump guard. Maybe, that will help him more with his trigger movement.
|14.5 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Lands it on a length and close to off stump, Labuschagne is behind the line and blocks it safely.
|RAINING! 'What a loss this match is!' screams my colleague Nabu in frustration. The players are off and the crowd boos but just as the players go out, it stops drizzling! Everyone is smiling and the hover cover is not even in place to cover the pitch. Root is happy to come out but the Aussies have already gone in and are in no mood to return. Hmmm.... the wind picks up and now, the umpires ask the hover cover to cover the pitch. Root and his team though, have not gone far inside. There is no dug
|Update 1523 local (1423 GMT) - The rain has eased off and the groundsmen are drying the covers. The resumption time is 1540 local. Stay with us.
|A bit frustrating. Looks like the hover cover is coming off. The conditions stay heavily overcast and the English players, not surprisingly, are already at the boundary. No Aussie players to be seen yet.
|The wait is over! The hover cover has left the ground. Two umpires walk out to the centre and they are followed by the English players. Out come Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner to resume their innings. Stuart Broad to finish his incomplete over.
|14.6 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Thriving for some movement, Broad overpitches outside off, Labuschagne drives it square of the wicket on the off side and returns for the second run.
|Predicto Praky - I would so love to be a bowler now. A fast bowler at that. Come in, bowl 4 overs, then go back and take rest. Again come out, bowl 4 overs and again return. A seamer's day...
|Here comes Jofra Archer. Again. 7-2-15-1 so far.
|15.1 : J Archer to Warner, Archer doesn't need any time to strike the right chord. Straightaway on the mark. Angles in a length ball, around off, Warner gets a bit squared up and defends it out from the outer half of his bat to the off side.
|15.2 : J Archer to Warner, Pitches it up and around off, Warner pushes it down the ground through mid off. Doesn't overhit it and gets three runs.
|15.3 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Short in length and the line is outside off, Marnus drops his wrists and allows it through to the keeper.
|15.4 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Serves it on a length and just outside off, it's an outswinger, well picked by Marnus. He gets his front foot to the line of the delivery and then shoulders arms.
|15.5 : Archer to Labuschagne, Archer goes very full this time, it's around off and Labuschagne does well to keep it out at the last moment.
|15.6 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Well left in the end! Archer continues to vary his lengths smartly. Alters his length and bangs in a short ball in the line of the stumps, Marnus does well to keep his eyes on the ball as he makes a leave.
|Stop the press! There is a bowling change! Chris Woakes gets the ball in hand.
|16.1 : C Woakes to Warner, Starts his spell with a length ball close to off stump, Warner pushes it with soft hands towards cover-point. Denly there makes a partial stop with a dive and the batsmen cross for a run.
|16.2 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Good length ball around off, shaping away a bit, Labuschagne defends it from the back foot.
|16.3 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|16.4 : C Woakes to Warner, Pitches it up and around off, Warner does well to get forward and play at it as late as possible. He bunts it towards mid off and scampers across to the other end.
|16.5 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Delivers it on a length and just outside off, Labuschagne covers his stumps and makes a safe leave.
|16.6 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Nice line and length, on and around off landing on a fuller length, it's solidly defended off the front foot to covers.
|17.1 : J Archer to Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner stays back footed and defends it to the off side.
|17.2 : J Archer to Warner, Fullish and on middle, Warner leans forward and eases it past Broad at mid-wicket. The tall bowler runs with heavy legs and pulls it back near the fence. The batsmen complete two and then take the third run on the throw.
|17.3 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Full in length and on off, Labuschagne defends it right under his watchful eyes.
|17.4 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Almost drags it on! Indecision there from Marnus, wanted to play, wanted to leave, wasn't sure what to do! The delivery is just outside off, Labuschagne tries withdrawing his bat at the very last moment but it takes the inside edge and strikes him on the pads.
|17.5 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Bang on the thigh pad! Back of a length delivery landing close to off, there is a hint of inward shape there as well. Labuschagne decides to leave it only to know later that it has come in to hit him on the thigh pad. Error in judgement surely.
|17.6 : J Archer to Labuschagne, FOUR! This will provide some confidence to Marnus. Archer is too straight with his line, full in length and Labuschagne clips it with nice timing through mid-wicket for a glorious boundary.
|Update 1558 local (1458 GMT) - The players are off! NOT RAINING! This time it has gone dark. Joe Root and the entire English team ain't looking happy as they trudge off the field. The Australian batsmen are off as soon as they were told to. It's the decision of the umpires. They have taken the reading and that's not conducive for the game to carry on. This reading will be the benchmark for the rest of the days now. Boos from the crowd. It's been that kind of a day. Stay tuned for more updates...
|Update 1610 local (1510 GMT) - Tea has been taken on Day 1. It has started to rain now as well. Things looking pretty gloomy at the moment. We will try again after 20 minutes. Let's try to be positive and hope for the best.
|... DAY 1, THIRD SESSION ...
|Back on! It has brightened up now and the covers are off. The players are done with the Tea break as well and we are good to go now. Chris Woakes to begin proceedings...
|18.1 : C Woakes to Warner, IN THE AIR, FOUR! A lucky escape to start off the final session. A length ball outside off, moving away, Warner pushes at it defensively, not moving his feet and almost guides it straight to the man at.... fifth slip. Luckily for him, there isn't any fifth slip. The ball flies between fourth slip and gully to the third man fence!
|18.2 : C Woakes to Warner, Full and outside off, David pushes it wide of mid off, initially says, 'WAIT IN!' but then quickly yells, 'YEAH! YEAH! YEAH! YEAH! YEAH!' Labuschagne is in two minds whether to run or not and eventually responds. Makes it in time.
|18.3 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, FIVE WIDES! How on earth? How on earth? How on earth? Unbelievable swing. Woakes cannot believe it. Neither can anyone else. This one is landed outside off, on a length. Labuschagne has no business with it but the ball pitches and then seams a mile. Poor Jonny Bairstow has no way of reaching it as the ball goes past Joe Root at first slip and into the third man fence!
|C Woakes to Labuschagne, Outside off, on a length, Marnus pushes but misses.
|18.4 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Outside off, on a length, moving away, ML pushes it behind gully for a couple.
|18.5 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Down the leg side, Labuschagne gets across to flick but misses.
|Ben Stokes is stretching and loosening up. Maybe, his time has come to bowl.
|18.6 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, FOUR! MARVELLOUS! Good, confident stroke. Full and outside off, Labuschagne comes forward and drives it straight back past the bowler. Stuart Broad at mid off starts a jog but then gives it up as he sees mid on run after it. Allows him to do the job of bringing the ball back.
|Ben Stokes it is then. He will also get good purchase from the surface and it's important from England's point of view that he maintains pressure from his end. Three slips waiting...
|19.1 : Ben Stokes to Warner, Good leave in the end! On a shortish length around middle, moving away from the batsman, Warner decides not to offer any shot and lets it through. Michael Holding (on air) is wondering that why England haven't tried inswingers to Warner so far. Fair point.
|19.2 : Ben Stokes to Warner, Short in length and outside off, there to be hit and Warner flat-bats it towards point. The fielder there dives to make a half-stop and the batsmen cross for one.
|19.3 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Straighter in line, worked from the crease to mid-wicket.
|19.4 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him.
|19.5 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Fine delivery. On a good length and outside off, moving away, Labuschagne initially shapes up to push inside the line but then withdraws his bat.
|19.6 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, FOUR! A rare bad ball and Marnus has made sure to get a boundary from it. Stokes lands it on a length around middle, Labuschagne neatly deflects it off his pads to fine leg. 50-run stand comes up! Decent recover from Australia under testing conditions.
|20.1 : C Woakes to Warner, Shortish delivery outside off, Warner sticks back to have a tentative push inside the line but gets beaten.
|20.2 : C Woakes to Warner, Watchfully left this time. In the corridor of uncertainty, David has nothing to do with it.
|20.3 : C Woakes to Warner, Identical to the last delivery, Warner is very much watchful at the moment and knows where his off stump is. Easily left.
|20.4 : C Woakes to Warner, Woakes gets closer to the stumps this time but it's not close enough to bother the batsman. Warner shoulders arms.
|20.5 : C Woakes to Warner, On middle and off, Warner is forced to play this time and he defends it down from the back foot.
|20.6 : C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length ball on off, shaping away, David Warner allows it through to make it a maiden over.
|Play halted! Movement right above the sightscreen. Everyone is waiting for the spectators to settle down. As if we haven't seen enough delays in this Test already.
|21.1 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Bang on the abdomen! Stokes gets a back of a length ball to jag back into the batsman from around off, Labuschagne decides to leave it alone but fails to take his body away from the line, reason - he thought it may move away after landing. The ball luckily escapes his elbow and strikes him on more fleshier part of the body. Wear arm-guards, screams my fellow commentator.
|21.2 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Shortish and on off, Labuschagne pushes at it and misses.
|21.3 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Straighter delivery, Marnus drops it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a quick run.
|21.4 : Ben Stokes to Warner, A confident off drive by Warner but he will get just a single for it. Woakes has made and outstanding diving stop at mid off.
|21.5 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Stokes eyes an inswinging yorker, may be. But he fails to land it. The ball reaches the batsman as a full toss and Marnus pushes it through cover-point for a couple of runs.
|21.6 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|22.1 : C Woakes to Warner, FIVE RUNS! Tapped down to cover-point for a boundary at wide long on. No, I haven't lost it. Will explain how! A good length delivery around off, Warner plays it down softly with an angled bat to cover-point and tries to steal a run. The fielder there attacks the ball, takes aim and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Instead, it has hit the bat of Warner and then the ball speeds past the mid on fielder for a boundary.
|22.2 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, On middle and leg, Labuschagne pushes it down with gentle hands towards mid-wicket. They again attempt for a sharp run as the fielder misses his shy at the striker's end. No overthrows this time.
|22.3 : C Woakes to D Warner, Movement away from the batsman. Warner has a tame push inside the line from the back foot and it runs wide of gully for a couple of runs.
|22.4 : C Woakes to Warner, Shortish and on off, defended off the back foot.
|22.5 : C Woakes to Warner, Away swinger served to left-hander again, Warner, a clueless Warner, pokes at it and misses.
|22.6 : C Woakes to Warner, Beaten again to complete an eventful over! Fuller in length and outside off, curving away, Warner pushes inside the line and misses.
|23.1 : Ben Stokes to M Labuschagne, FOUR! Nice delivery from Ben Stokes. A length ball, around middle, angling away, Labuschagne looks to push but the away movement takes a bit of an... let's say educated edge. Marnus did well to play that with soft hands, hence the ball stayed down. Went past second slip and with no third man, that is a boundary.
|23.2 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.
|23.3 : Ben Stokes to Warner, Full and swinging in, but pitched outside leg. Stokes falls over in his attempt to flick but misses and is hit on the front pad, then the back pad.
|Ricky Thomas Ponting on air - 'Might have the bowlers bowl full and outside off, keep cover open and encourage the Aussies to drive through cover.'
|23.4 : Ben Stokes to Warner, A length ball wide outside off, left alone. Almost goes to first slip. No, nowhere near the Harmison classic of the 2006 Ashes at the 'Gabba. This is collected by Bairstow himself.
|23.5 : Ben Stokes to Warner, On a length outside off, Warner has a tentative poke inside the line and misses.
|23.6 : Ben Stokes to Warner, Outside off, a confident leave this time.
|24.1 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Good length delivery outside off, a little bit of outswing there, Labuschagne shoulders arms to let it go. After going past him, the ball becomes an inswinger as Jonny collects it.
|24.2 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Hurls in a fuller length ball close to off, shaping in, Labuschagne brings his bat close to the front pad to keep it out but it takes the inner edge and rolls towards short fine leg for a run.
|24.3 : C Woakes to Warner, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Warner defends it from the crease to mid-wicket.
|24.4 : C Woakes to Warner, On a length and around off, angling away from the batsman, Warner feels for it and misses.
|24.5 : C Woakes to Warner, Serves it on a length around leg, Warner is on his toes as he taps it down in front of square leg.
|24.6 : C Woakes to Warner, Shout for an lbw! Not given. Woakes delivers it on a length in the line of the stumps. The ball lands and straightens and pings Warner on the back leg as he fails to defend. The appeal is made but not entertained. Either an inside edge or too high. No replays shown. So your guess is as good as mine.
|25.1 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, FOUR! Controlled pull shot! Stokes digs in a short delivery, Labuschagne fetches it from outside off and pulls it off his front foot. Doesn't middle it the way he wanted to but still it races away through square leg for a boundary.
|25.2 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|25.3 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Bumper! Labuschagne ducks underneath it with ease.
|25.4 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, A muted appeal for a caught behind! Good length delivery on middle and leg, drifting down further, Labuschagne gets forward and across to attempt for the flick shot but fails to connect. It goes behind with some sound and Bairstow dives across to his left to collect the ball. The replays show that it clipped the trousers of Marnus.
|25.5 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, In the channel wide outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms.
|25.6 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|26.1 : C Woakes to D Warner, FIVE RUNS! England in charity mood at the moment! A length ball on middle and leg, Warner tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls behind square leg and they cross for a run. The fielder there has a shy at the striker's end but is not balanced. He misses the stumps and Jason Roy also misses to back up the throw with a dive. Bonus runs for Australia, 100 comes up!
|26.2 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Marnus tickles it down towards fine leg for a run. The deep fielder takes it casually, doesn't give the charge and the batsmen steal the second run also.
|26.3 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|26.4 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, This one is too wide outside off to make the batsman play.
|What happened there? Labuschagne delays things a bit. Picks out something out of his shoe. What's that? A spike? That is our guess. Hands it to umpire Joel Wilson who comes rushing in.
|26.5 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, FOUR! Woakes is a bit too straight in his line, Labuschagne gets his front leg forward and then flicks it superbly off his pads through square leg. The partnership is now 17 short of a century.
|26.6 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Outside off, shaping away, Marnus allows it through to complete the over.
|Change of shoes for Marnus Labuschagne.
|27.1 : Ben Stokes to Warner, Very full in length around off, Warner leans forward and pushes it out to covers.
|27.2 : Ben Stokes to Warner, FOUR! Bang! Short and wide outside off, Warner rocks back, latches onto it and slaps it square of the wicket on the off side for a cracking boundary. Moves to 49 now.
|27.3 : Ben Stokes to Warner, Good length ball on middle and off, Warner stays back footed and defends it watchfully.
|27.4 : Ben Stokes to Warner, FOUR! Up and over backward point! 30th Test fifty for David Warner and he raises his bat towards the Aussie dressing room. Some boos from the crowd, as has been the case with this moralistic English crowd. Anyway, David has stepped up in the absence of Steven Smith. A length ball around off, angling away, Warner pushes at it early and hence fails to control his shot. It flies and evades the leaping backward point fielder for a boundary. Fine knock so far but he cannot
|27.5 : Ben Stokes to Warner, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|27.6 : Ben Stokes to Warner, FOUR! Eased away! A full toss outside off, a hint of away movement in the air, Warner just opens the face of his bat and guides it wide of backward point for a boundary. 12 from the over, Australia are going on nicely at the moment.
|28.1 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|28.2 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, A length ball on off, angling in, Marnus keeps his bat close to his body and plays it out to mid on.
|28.3 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Well left! Woakes hurls in a length ball just outside off, Labuschagne covers his stumps well and then shoulders arms.
|28.4 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, FOUR! Australia are getting a bad ball now almost every over! The current run rate is 4.32, that's impressive under these conditions. Sliding down the leg side, Marnus Labuschagne helps it fine off his pads to the boundary line.
|28.5 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, In the channel outside off, easily left.
|28.6 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Slips a length ball down the leg side, this time Marnus fails to get any bat behind it.
|England losing the grip over this Test match and Joe Root dials Jofra Archer! 9-2-25-1, so far.
|29.1 : J Archer to Warner, Play and a miss! Width on offer outside off, Warner goes chasing after it but misses.
|29.2 : J Archer to Warner, Warner has donned the attacking mode now, it appears! Archer digs in a short ball just outside off, David leans back and slams it over point for a couple. 100-run stand comes up!
|29.3 : J Archer to Warner, Jofra switches to 'round the wicket now and angles in a full ball around off. Warner pushes it with soft hands towards mid off, comes a few steps ahead and then shouts 'wait on'.
|29.4 : J Archer to Warner, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Warner fails to work it around and it goes off his thigh pad to fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
|29.5 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Superbly negotiated. Top technique. Archer bangs in a well-directed short ball, Labuschagne sticks on the back foot, keeps his eyes on the ball, drops his wrists and then allows it through.
|29.6 : J Archer to Labuschagne, FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Short in length and wide outside off, Marnus camps back and whacks it through backward point for a boundary.
|Stuart Broad returns to partner Jofra Archer again. 8-3-21-1, so far from him.
|30.1 : S Broad to Warner, Wrong line to begin a new spell. Angling down the leg side, Warner tries to work it away but misses.
|30.2 : S Broad to Warner, Shout for an lbw! Good length ball on middle and leg, angling down with some extra bounce, David tries to glance from the back foot but fails to connect. He is hit high on the pads, Broad appeals but he is the only one doing so. Turned down by the umpire.
|30.3 : S Broad to Warner, Full in length and on off, Warner closes the face of his bat in time and helps it through backward square leg for a couple of runs.
|30.4 : S Broad to Warner, Lands it on a length outside off, Warner allows it through this time.
|Edged and taken! At last, a wicket for England. Warner has been adjudged caught behind. However, he has taken the review. In a bit of anger too. As if to say to Labuschagne, 'Mate, no way I hit that!' Here comes Ultra Edge. Nothing. Absolutely nothing. When ball goes past bat, nothing. When bat goes past pad, nothing. What was the noise? Another decision overturned...
|30.5 : Broad to Warner, NOTHING ON THE ULTRA EDGE! Not for the first time that the umpire is seen getting his decision overturned in this Test series. Warner was very confident right from the beginning and the replays have vindicated his decision to take the DRS. Excellent delivery to begin with. It's an outswinger which has troubled Warner quite often in this innings. Broad has planted his delivery in the off stump channel and Warner is forced to play the line. But the ball changes its direction
|30.6 : S Broad to Warner, Full and wide outside off, Warner plants his front foot forward and then makes a leave.
|31.1 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Nicely done by Jos Buttler. My colleague was asking four hours ago (how time flies), where is Jos Buttler? There he is. Full and around off, Labuschagne flicks it through mid-wicket. Jos Buttler gives it a chase from short mid-wicket and dives full length to pull the ball back in. Three runs taken. The stand moves to 111 from 135 balls.
|31.2 : J Archer to Warner, A bouncer on middle, David ducks in time.
|31.3 : J Archer to Warner, Outside off, moving away, a play and a miss.
|31.4 : J Archer to Warner, OUT! Caught behind! No review this time. A legal delivery. A wicket at last. Nelson, surprisingly, has struck for England this time. The partnership was worth 111 and had taken just 137 balls before this one and was rocking the run rate up. Archer brings the crowd back to life. How similar are Warner and Harris when they bat? Very. Stance, stroke-making, footwork, running, you name it. And who dismisses both? One man - Jofra Archer. Mode of dismissal, both identical. Bo
|Travis Head walks in next at number 5 after a century partnership.
|31.5 : J Archer to Head, A length ball outside off, left alone. THIS IS A NO BALL as Archer oversteps. Good for him that he was fine on the previous ball.
|J Archer to Head, On a length outside off, Head flirts with it but is beaten by the away movement.
|31.6 : J Archer to Head, Another play and a miss to end a terrific over from Jofra Archer. 11-2-35-2 so far.
|32.1 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Full length delivery, it's served wide outside off, Labuschagne is patient enough not to chase it.
|32.2 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Short in length on off, Marnus pulls it with the angle to deep square leg for a run. Interestingly, there is a sweeper in the deep on the leg side. Plan is to bounce him out?
|32.3 : S Broad to Head, Broad moves to 'round the wicket for Travis Head. He delivers it on a length outside off, Travis calmly allows it through.
|32.4 : S Broad to Head, Beauty by Broad! He has bowled such gems all day. An outswinger close to off stump, unplayable. Head tries his best to defend but misses.
|32.5 : S Broad to Head, OUT! What a sight for a fast bowler! Kissing the top of off stump. A duck for Travis Head. Spectacular delivery by Broad. Told you, outswingers close to off stump from 'round the wicket line are very tough to negotiate. Stuart has dished it out in the line of the off stump and gets it to move just enough to beat the outside edge of Head's bat. The southpaw didn't cover the line too well there. Could have done better. But he got squared up while playing the trajectory of th
|Matthew Wade is in next with Australia going downhill again.
|32.6 : S Broad to Wade, Good length delivery outside off, Wade makes a watchful leave.
|33.1 : J Archer to Labuschagne, A bouncer down the leg side, Labuschagne ducks.
|33.2 : J Archer to Labuschagne, A short ball outside off, Labuschagne hops to cut but is cramped for room. The ball hits his glove and drops down in front of gully.
|Umpire Joel Wilson isn't a popular man anyway and now he is seen checking the light meter. The crowd starts to boo. Marnus Labuschagne is just ready to head off but nooo, Wilson decides that it's good enough to carry on. Boos turn into cheers and Joel wins a few fans here. Keep playing...
|33.3 : J Archer to Labuschagne, A short ball down the leg side, Marnus lets it go.
|33.4 : J Archer to Labuschagne, HALF CENTURY FOR MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE! His second in as many innings. Come in as a substitute for the great Steven Smith, he has certainly not done any harm to his Test future. Another gutsy knock. Gets there with a gentle push through the covers and takes a single. A solid display once more. Raises his bat to the dressing room. Can he double this?
|33.5 : J Archer to Wade, Down the leg side, left alone.
|33.6 : Archer to M Wade, OUT! BOWLED ROUND HIS LEGS! One can feel unlucky for Matthew Wade. But Jofra will take it. A length ball, down the leg side, Matthew gets across to tuck but is beaten by pace. He is caught on the thigh pads, and falls over. Sadly for him, the ball clips his pads, hits the bat and then rolls back. Trickle, trickle, trickle and onto the stumps. My colleague Kamtishwar calls that an own goal. Fancy term. Archer has his third and Australia have lost 3/3 in 15 balls!
|The side is in pain and in comes Tim Paine. A captain's knock is needed since eternity. Could today be the day?
|34.1 : S Broad to M Labuschagne, Short in length around off, Labuschagne nicely gets on top of the bounce and pulls it in front of square leg for a single.
|34.2 : S Broad to Paine, Delivers it on a length and outside off, Tim shoulders arms.
|34.3 : S Broad to Paine, On the pads, Paine tickles it fine down the leg side and collects a single to open his account. After two ducks, it's a welcome sight for the Aussie fans.
|34.4 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Lands it on a length and wide outside off, an easy leave for Marnus.
|34.5 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Another watchful leave outside the off stump by Marnus.
|34.6 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|35.1 : J Archer to Paine, Hurls in a good length delivery outside off, Paine has nothing to do with it.
|35.2 : J Archer to Paine, Leading edge saves Tim Paine! Archer spears in a very full ball on middle, Paine brings his bat down just in time. On the point of impact, his willow turns and the ball takes the leading edge. It then rolls safely to covers. Archer is bowling with a lot of fire at the moment.
|35.3 : J Archer to Paine, Good length delivery outside off, left alone.
|35.4 : J Archer to Tim Paine, FOUR! A confidence booster! Archer pitches it up and around off, Paine takes a positive stride forward and unfurls a lovely off drive for a boundary. This will make the Aussie skipper feel a lot better about himself.
|35.5 : J Archer to Paine, In the channel outside off, allowed through to Jonny.
|35.6 : J Archer to Paine, Back of a length ball around off, shaping in, Paine covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
|36.1 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|36.2 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Drifting down the leg side, Labuschagne tries flicking but misses.
|36.3 : S Broad to Labuschagne, In the zone outside off, Marnus shoulders arms.
|36.4 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Labuschagne has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|36.5 : S Broad to Labuschagne, On and around off, Labuschagne covers the line and blocks.
|36.6 : S Broad to M Labuschagne, Full and around off, Marnus drives but finds the extra cover fielder.
|Ben Stokes is back on, replacing Jofra Archer. Ben was expensive in his first spell, going for 30 in 5 overs. Redemption time?
|37.1 : Ben Stokes to Paine, Starts well. Puts a length ball in the channel outside off, Tim is forward to cover the line and then makes a leave.
|37.2 : Ben Stokes to Paine, Good length delivery just outside off, not enough movement, Paine lets it through to Jonny.
|37.3 : Ben Stokes to Paine, Some movement on this delivery. It shapes away after landing. But the line is too wide outside off to trouble the batsman.
|37.4 : Ben Stokes to Paine, Good length ball on middle, Paine turns it off his pads through square leg for a run.
|37.5 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Nice and straight this time by Stokes. Marnus defends it from the crease to mid on.
|37.6 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Back of a length delivery just outside off, holding its line, Labuschagne withdraws his bat at the last point.
|38.1 : S Broad to Paine, Very full in length around off, Paine covers the line and blocks it solidly.
|38.2 : S Broad to Paine, Good length ball close to off, Paine stays back to defend but it takes the inner half and runs down to fine leg for a run.
|38.3 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Short in length on middle, Labuschagne pulls it down to the left of fine leg and takes just a run. Should have been two. Poor running.
|38.4 : S Broad to Paine, Fullish and on off, Tim has a straight bat down in defense.
|38.5 : S Broad to Tim Paine, Short of a length delivery on middle and leg, Paine drags his attempted pull shot down to fine leg for a run.
|38.6 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Ouch! That would have hurt! Marnus Labuschagne is in immense pain. He is crawling inside the crease before going flat on the ground to catch some breath. Fractionally short in length around off, nipping in and beating the bat of Marnus. He takes a blow on the box and immediately goes down. Broad has no sympathy to show here as he gets back, collects his hat and moves away. We can see the physio coming out now. What will he do?
|The physio is out in the middle. Not sure what can he do! Just give some words of comfort perhaps. Ben Stokes who got hit in the same region in the last match, is scratching his head and is the only man who is beside Labuschagne and Paine. No other English player is even remotely interested. The umpires meanwhile have a chat with one another. Focus now shifts to Labuschagne again. He looks in terrible pain and it might be a while before we get going.
|Labuschange is back up. But he is shaking his head and gritting his teeth. No one can do anything about this. He is doing a few situps for the time being.
|39.1 : Ben Stokes to Paine, Fuller length delivery in the channel outside off, holding its line, Paine allows it through to the keeper.
|39.2 : Ben Stokes to Paine, 150 up for Australia! Sliding down the leg side, Paine eases it down to fine leg for a run. There was a thought about the second run but then they decide against it.
|39.3 : Ben Stokes to M Labuschagne, EDGED AND FOUR! Excellent delivery by Stokes. He hurls in a back of a length ball around off and Labuschagne goes back to defend it. But he gets squared up while doing so and the outside edge flies past the diving Rory Burns at gully for a boundary. The fielder picked that early but could not do anything.
|39.4 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|39.5 : Ben Stokes to Paine, Movement back into the batsman, Paine does well to pick it and works it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|39.6 : Ben Stokes to Paine, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|40.1 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Beaten on the drive! Full in length and outside off, tempting the batsman into a drive, Marnus is lucky not to have edged it.
|40.2 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Much better! Broad sticks to the same line and length, this time Labuschagne is more watchful and leaves it alone.
|40.3 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Some appreciable seam movement there. But the line is down the leg side, Marnus tries to flick but misses.
|40.4 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Outswinger this time, wide outside off, it's left alone by ML.
|40.5 : S Broad to Labuschagne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|40.6 : S Broad to Labuschagne, Good chase and stop by Rory Burns. An outswinger around off, Marnus sticks back to play at it but it takes the outside edge and speeds past Burns at gully. He chases it down near the fence and the batsmen take three runs.
|41.1 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Labuschagne has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|41.2 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Short in length and outside off, Marnus shapes up for the pull shot but then pulls out.
|41.3 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Lands it on a length outside off, Labuschagne has an easy leave.
|41.4 : Ben Stokes to M Labuschagne, Shortish length ball on off, Marnus pulls it from the front foot to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|41.5 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|41.6 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Good length ball around off, Labuschagne stays on the back foot and defends it towards cover-point.
|Drinks break. Excellent comeback from England after a century partnership between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. Once again it was Jofra Archer who brought them back with an exemplary spell where he removed Warner and Wade in quick succession. Broad picked the other wicket to fall in this session. Australia are placed in a tight situation and need yet another partnership to revive their innings. So far, Paine has done a good job along with Labuschagne and the aim of this pair will be to se
|Chris Woakes to bowl after the mini-break. 7-1-43-0, strangely he has been very expensive today.
|42.1 : C Woakes to Paine, Good length delivery close to the off stump line, Paine stays back to cover the line and then shoulders arms.
|42.2 : C Woakes to Paine, A hint of away movement there, from a length around off, another good leave by Paine.
|42.3 : C Woakes to Paine, Inswinger this time. Landing on a length outside off, shaping in, Paine has nothing to do with it.
|42.4 : C Woakes to Paine, On and around off, Paine is on the back foot as he defends it to the off side.
|42.5 : C Woakes to Paine, Delivers it on a length outside off, Paine makes a watchful leave.
|Paine has been pinged on the pads! NOT OUT, says Gaffaney. Root has a chat with his bowler and keeper and takes the review. Here comes Ball Tracker. Hitting leg stump and the Australian skipper is gone! Beautiful use of the review by his counterpart.
|42.6 : Woakes to Paine, OUT! It's hitting leg! After mixing up his variations in this over, Woakes finally nails the batsman with an inswinger. The decision is overturned and the Aussie skipper is on his bike. Chris delivers a length ball on off and gets it to nip back in sharply. Paine is caught on the back foot as he tries to play across the line. But he fails in his attempt and is rapped on the pads. They appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. Joe Root decides to review the decision and the Ha
|Into the bowlers. Or shall we say, tail? James Pattinson is the first of those. Given the conditions and the time left, we might well see England come out to bat tonight itself. Here comes the man who can make that possible. Jofra Archer. In line for a 5-fer. 13-2-40-3 so far.
|43.1 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Down the leg side, Labuschagne tries to flick but misses.
|43.2 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Length ball, on and around off, Marnus remains on the back foot in defense.
|43.3 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Full and around off, Labuschagne flicks it through mid-wicket. Chris Woakes gives it a good chase from mid on to his right but while trying to return the ball, slips and that makes the second, looking extremely dicey at one stage, easily possible. Pattinson took a late call to go for the second and a better throw to Archer would have had Pattinson short.
|43.4 : J Archer to Labuschagne, A short ball outside off, Marnus hops and cuts it towards backward point.
|43.5 : J Archer to Labuschagne, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|43.6 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone.
|The umpires take the light metre out. However, they are continuing out there. Certainly not the best time to bat.
|44.1 : C Woakes to Pattinson, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|44.2 : C Woakes to Pattinson, Outside off, left alone.
|44.3 : C Woakes to Pattinson, Down the leg side, nudged fine for a single.
|44.4 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
|44.5 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, FOUR! Not totally controlled. Full and outside off, Labuschagne reaches out and looks to drive through point but the ball squirts off the outside edge behind point instead. Gets the boundary he was looking for.
|44.6 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Around off, worked wide of mid on, to his right. Jofra Archer lumbers across and allows the second easily. Labuschagne moves to 70.
|45.1 : J Archer to Pattinson, Outside off, played straight to point.
|45.2 : J Archer to Pattinson, Down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
|45.3 : J Archer to Labuschagne, Around off, Labuschagne tucks it to the leg side and scampers through for a quick run.
|45.4 : J Archer to Pattinson, Outside off, left alone.
|45.5 : J Archer to Pattinson, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. That almost sneaked through.
|45.6 : J Archer to Pattinson, OUT! Edged to first slip! Archer has four. He looks out of gas but finds something every now and then in his tank. Jofra lands this on a length outside off and then gets it to come back in with the angle. Pattinson looks like he has covered the line but while getting his bat down it hits his pad. That might be a signal that the willow came down a bit late. The ball takes the outside edge, on the higher part of the bat and goes straight to Joe Root at first slip who t
|Amidst fading light, here comes Pat Cummins.
|46.1 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Outside off, on a length, left alone.
|46.2 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Brave leave. Or he knows where his off stump is. A length ball outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms but the ball jags back in. Just about misses the off stump.
|46.3 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
|46.4 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Around off, Marnus gets across and pushes it towards mid on.
|46.5 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, coming in with the angle, ML has his stumps covered and lets the ball go on height.
|46.6 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out.
|Four wickets in the bag but the legend Michael Holding (on air) feels that there isn't enough fire in his effort! The West Indian backs that statement with a good evidence. He compares the delivery point of Archer in Lord's with here in Headingley. Jofra's head was going ahead of the popping crease at the time of delivery in Lord's but here, it's staying behind. That's the sign which has prompted Holding to comment so. Earlier, Ian Bishop has also expressed his concern over the preserving Jofra
|47.1 : J Archer to Cummins, A length ball outside off, Cummins just about gets his bat down in time to defend.
|47.2 : J Archer to Cummins, Outside off, on a length, Patrick has a feel for it but misses.
|47.3 : J Archer to Cummins, A short ball outside off, Cummins sways away.
|47.4 : J Archer to Pat Cummins, The full ball, very full, swinging in, PC looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|47.5 : J Archer to Cummins, Outside off, left alone.
|47.6 : J Archer to Cummins, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
|48.1 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, left alone.
|48.2 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, A length ball outside off, shouldered arms to.
|48.3 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, left alone again.
|48.4 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Full and around off, solidly blocked out.
|48.5 : C Woakes to M Labuschagne, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
|48.6 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, A bit wide outside off, let through.
|49.1 : J Archer to Cummins, Full and outside off, Cummins just about gets his bat down in time to defend it towards the off side.
|49.2 : J Archer to Cummins, Around off, watchfully blocked out.
|49.3 : J Archer to Cummins, Landed outside off, watchfully left alone.
|49.4 : J Archer to Cummins, Outside off, watchfully kept out.
|49.5 : J Archer to Cummins, NO BALL! Archer oversteps as he bowls a length ball outside off, Cummins slashes but misses.
|J Archer to Cummins, Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
|Has Jofra got five? Cummins has been adjudged caught behind. But he has sent it upstairs. Here come the replays. Ultra Edge detects a big spike as the ball passes the bat. Well bowled, Jofra!
|49.6 : J Archer to Cummins, OUT! Caught behind! The decision stays as it is and Cummins looks nonplussed. Full and outside off, Pat looks to drive but misses. There is a noise as the ball goes past and umpire Joel Wilson raises his finger. Cummins immediately reviews and now, here comes the joke. There are two noises heard - one before the ball even comes near the bat and the second, after the ball passes the bat. Ultra Edge is called for and it shows two spikes - one before the ball is a centime
|15 minutes to go for Stumps. Nathan Lyon walks in at number 10.
|50.1 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Full and around off, solidly defended.
|50.2 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone.
|50.3 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Around off, on a length, defended from the crease.
|50.4 : C Woakes to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, swinging in, Labuschagne is late in getting his bat down and the ball goes off the inside edge behind square leg. Marnus wants two but Archer attacks the ball, which makes it difficult for the plan to be executed. Just a single.
|50.5 : C Woakes to Lyon, Landed outside off, Lyon gets across and defends.
|50.6 : C Woakes to Lyon, Around off, watchfully blocked out.
|Archer gets some rest at last. Here comes Ben Stokes. 8-0-41-0 so far. Nice time to open his account.
|A direct hit! Is Lyon short? Jos Buttler is the fielder. Here come the replays. Naah... Lyon is well in.
|51.1 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, Safe as a house. Full and around off, Labuschagne works it through mid-wicket and calls for two. Lyon has to stretch a bit as Buttler it is who is haring across and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. They refer it upstairs and replays show that Lyon is well in.
|0.0 : Marnus Labuschagne has been adjudged LBW! He straightaway reviews though. Looks dead plumb. And Ball Tracking does not disappoint. Dead duck.
|51.2 : Ben Stokes to Labuschagne, OUT! LBW! Bizarre review from Labuschagne. Probably he just took a chance. It always looked plumb to the naked eye and with covered eyes taking technology's aid, it ain't looking any less plumb. A full toss, in line of the stumps, Labuschagne looked to work it to the leg side but was beaten by the late dip. He got hit on the pads and Stokes started to celebrate before appealing. Umpire Wilson took his time but then raised his finger. Labuschagne immediately took
|Josh Hazlewood is the last man in. 5 minutes to go for Stumps.
|51.3 : Ben Stokes to Hazlewood, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|51.4 : Ben Stokes to Hazlewood, A length ball, down the leg side, Hazlewood looks to tuck but misses and is hit on the pads.
|51.5 : Ben Stokes to Hazlewood, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
|51.6 : Ben Stokes to Lyon, Full and around off, flicked past short leg for a run.
|Cheers from the crowd as Jofra Archer bowls the final over of the day.
|52.1 : Archer to Lyon, OUT! LBW! That ends the innings in the last over of the day. Full and around off, swinging in, Lyon gets across to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Archer appeals and umpire Gaffaney does not take much time to raise his finger. No reviews left but it would not have mattered. Ball Tracker shows it to be hitting leg. AUSTRALIA BOWLED OUT FOR 179!
|What a poor decision to bowl after winning the toss on a flat pitch! Says who? Says who? Says who? Come again! At 136/2 in the 31st over, it looked like England were in for some strong leather hunt. But Warner's wicket turned the tide as Australia lost their last 8 wickets for just 43 runs. An unbelievable collapse.
|Tim Paine must have known that the writing was on the wall when he was asked to bat in overcast conditions. And when his side slipped to 25/2 in the 9th over, memories of a low first innings score came to mind. But in stepped David Warner and the new number 4 - Marnus Labuschagne. The duo played the first 30 minutes watchfully and then after the second rain break, just opened its shoulders.
|It was at this point of time that England's bowling started to go awry. It looked like Australia were taking the game away but Archer came back and dismissed Warner. The rest as they say is history. Just three men managed double figures, in Warner, Labuschagne and Paine. The remaining 8, just contributed 20 amongst themselves.
|Time to talk about the new sensation, Jofra Archer. England were banking on him and he delivered. And how. Every time Joe Root threw the ball to him, something happened. Well, outside the century partnership of course. But is Root overdoing his usage of the West Indian born? After all, he is a human being. Needs to be careful that he does not kill the goose with the golden egg. Broad, who is always brilliant in Anderson's absence was excellent but unlucky. The others did well, but were not requi
|Marnus Labuschagne - the silver lining in Australia's batting cloud. Like Jofra has been for England, the South African born has strut his stuff for the Aussies. He has not made the absence of Steven Smith felt with the bat at least but one understands that had the former skipper been there, he would have taken matters in his hands once Warner got out. That is the difference between the first innings of the first Test and the first innings of this one.
|Right then! 179? Ummm... one would have to admit that England are not only on top but have the trump card of the best batting conditions over the next two days. The start-stop did not help the Aussies but they will always look back at the century stand and ponder what went wrong. They are well behind the 8-ball and unless they restrict England under 225, they might well be looking at this as a 2-match series with all square. Join us at 11 am local (1000 GMT) for all the action from Day 2. ADIOS!
|... DAY 2 SESSION 1 ...
|Hello and welcome folks to the coverage of Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test. First things first, the talking point of this English summer has been the weather. So for all the cricket lovers across the globe, the good news is that the weather for the remaining four days of this Test match is said to be clear with no signs of rains.
|Coming to Day 1 of this Test match, it was a rain-truncated day, where only 53 overs were possible still, we got to see some quality cricket wherein England were successful in bundling Australia under 200 which has given the hosts the upper hand and with conditions expected to ease out for batting, the English batsmen can make merry. The conditions on day one demanded a lot of application which the Australian batsmen, barring Warner and Labuschagne, failed to show. But the English have the probl
|All is not lost for Australia also. They have an excellent pace-bowling trio, who are capable of inflicting the same damage that England's bowlers did. Although, they won't be getting the same amount of assistance and it will come down to their skills and accuracy. We are not far away from the English reply, switch to the second innings for all the ball-by-ball updates.