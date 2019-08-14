|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 1 | . . . 2 . . | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : Matthew Wadec Rory Burns b Stuart Broad6(45b1x40x6) SR:13.33, FoW:102/5 (44.2 Ovs)
|50.3 : J Archer to Paine, No run.
|50.2 : J Archer to Paine, 4 Byes.
|50.1 : J Archer to Paine, Good length ball on off and middle, comes in to the batsman. The push towards the leg side was missed and Paine was hit high on the pads. There's a appeal from slip cordon but Archer was not interested, eventually appelaed seeing his mates.
|49.6 : Change of ends for Jofra Archer. 17-7-25-1 so far. Giving Broad a well-deserved rest.
|C Woakes to Smith, Fullish outside off. A rare edge by Smith but safe as it goes between gully and slip towards the third man region. Denly runs for it from the slip cordon and collects as the batters take two.
|49.5 : C Woakes to Paine, Again similar line, on middle and leg, Paine flicks it to the leg side and crosses ends.
|49.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Gets on the back foot and flicks this towards fine leg to take a single.
|49.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Length ball on off, Smith shuffles across and again plays it towards the mid-wicket fielder.
|49.2 : C Woakes to Smith, This time on middle, Smith pushes it back to Woakes off the back foot.
|49.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Starts off with a length ball just outside off, Smith flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|48.6 : Chris Woakes to bowl for the first time today. His figures yesterday - 9-3-27-1
|S Broad to Paine, Another one outside off on a good length, Paine lets it be.
|48.5 : S Broad to Paine, Fifth stumper from Broad, Paine lets it go to the keeper.
|48.4 : S Broad to Paine, Fuller one this time, closer to the batsman, Paine leaned forward to drive past the covers, got the gap but no timing there, gets a couple.
|48.3 : S Broad to Paine, Shortish ball outside off, closer to Paine who blocks it off his back foot.
|48.2 : S Broad to Smith, Good delivery but equally well played. That came in from a good length ball. Smith lunged to push it towards fine leg to change ends.
|48.1 : S Broad to Smith, Good length outside off, on fifth stump line, Smith leaves this one.
|47.6 : J Archer to Paine, Tim shows the full face of the bat and defends this ball off the back foot.
|47.5 : J Archer to Paine, FOUR! Educated edge this one by the skipper. Good length ball outside off, Paine looks to guide it towards third man but gets a bit of an outside edge. The ball races to the third man fence. The skipper is off the mark but with a bit of luck.
|47.4 : J Archer to Tim Paine, Oohh! Edged but falls safely. Short of a length on middle, Paine looks to pull this one but gets an inside edge onto it. The ball then hits the pads and bounces but falls safely. Close call with short leg in place.
|47.3 : J Archer to Paine, Fuller this time on off, Paine plays this back to Archer.
|47.2 : J Archer to Paine, Length ball just outside off, Paine guides this one to the point fielder.
|47.1 : J Archer to Smith, Good length ball on off, Smith tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|46.6 : S Broad to Paine, Full and around off, this is driven compactly towards mid on. Third maiden on the trot.
|46.5 : By the way, it has gone pretty overcast right now and the floodlights are in effect already.
|S Broad to Paine, Outside off, Tim looks to drive but the ball swings back in and goes off the inner half towards Jofra Archer at mid on.
|46.4 : S Broad to Paine, Fuller in length, well blocked out.
|46.3 : S Broad to Paine, On a length outside off, some extra bounce, Tim blocks it out watchfully.
|46.2 : S Broad to Paine, Outside off, the skipper taps it towards cover, looks for a single, then looks at his ex-skipper and is sent back.
|46.1 : S Broad to Paine, Full and outside off, Paine pushes this towards cover.
|45.6 : J Archer to Smith, Outside off, Smith lets it be. Maiden-wicket followed up by a maiden. England piling up the pressure here.
|45.5 : J Archer to Smith, That one was awkward. Short of a length on off, Smith lines up for the pull but backs out at the last moment to defend it. The ball kept a bit low and Smith did well to defend it out.
|45.4 : J Archer to Smith, Back of a length this time, Smith defends it towards the point region.
|45.3 : J Archer to Smith, Outside off, Steve shoulders arms to let that one through.
|45.2 : J Archer to Smith, Beaten! Nerves finally getting to Smith maybe. Archer bowls this one wide and short outside off and Smith lashes at it. However, the ball swung away a lot and just beats the blade of Smith.
|45.1 : J Archer to Smith, Good length ball just outside off, Smith looks to defend but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|44.6 : S Broad to Paine, Shortish one outside off, Paine shoulders arms again. Superb over from Broad. Can be the opening England were after.
|44.5 : S Broad to Paine, Fourth stump line on a good length, Paine lets it be.
|44.4 : S Broad to Paine, Looked for another good length ball outside off, dishes a full toss, Paine mistimes it towards mid on.
|44.3 : S Broad to Paine, Shortish one to the skipper to start with. Rises a bit after coming into the batsman, Paine blocks it well.
|44.2 : Tim Paine, the skipper walks out to the middle to replace Matthew Wade. Australia in deep trouble now as they are 5 down and they still trail by 156.
|S Broad to Wade, OUT! Caught! Very good low catch at gully from Rory Burns. Broad goes slightly fuller outside off, the length is perfect for the drive and Wade goes for that. The shot produces an outside edge and Burns grabs that inches above the turf. One hand came off the bat when Wade went for the drive. Wade's struggle is over.
|44.1 : S Broad to Wade, Good length ball outside off, Wade is not fending at that.
|43.6 : J Archer to Wade, Good bouncer by Archer, Wade tries to evade it but fails to get out off the way and the ball hits his right bicep. The ball rolls towards fine leg and the batters cross for a leg bye.
|43.5 : Joe Root has decided to get a bat-pad in now. It is such an underrated position in Test cricket.
|J Archer to Smith, Full on middle and off, Steve flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|43.4 : J Archer to Smith, Just outside off, Smith shoulders arms to it.
|43.3 : J Archer to Smith, Fuller on off, pushed towards cover. The fielder there stops it.
|43.2 : J Archer to Smith, Good bumper. Hits the deck hard on the middle pole line, Smith ducks under it as the ball is collected by Bairstow.
|43.1 : J Archer to Smith, Archer steams in, bowls this one just outside off on a good length. Smith lets it be.
|42.6 : S Broad to Wade, Good length ball outside off, Wade is aware of his stumps as he lets this pass to the keeper. Another one shaped into the left-hander. Tight over from Broad.
|42.5 : S Broad to Wade, Good ball! Fullish one on middle, Wade lunges to block it.
|42.4 : S Broad to Wade, Good length ball, on the fourth stump, came slightly in to the batsman who blocked it well of his back foot.
|42.3 : S Broad to Wade, Full ball on middle to Wade, he flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
|42.2 : S Broad to Smith, This one is again on a good length, closer to Smith who tucks this towards square leg to take a single. 100 up fur Australia with that run.
|42.1 : S Broad to Smith, Good length outside off, Smith has no business with it. After pitching shaped further away.
|41.6 : J Archer to Wade, Ouch! This bounces rapidly towards Wade, he is hit on the gloves. The ball rolls towards the leg side. It seems that the ball hit Wade on the fingers, he takes off his gloves and stretches them, he seems alright as he puts his gloves back on quickly.
|41.5 : J Archer to Wade, This time just outside off, blocks it out.
|41.4 : J Archer to Wade, On middle and leg, Wade this time shuffles across and plays it towards square leg.
|41.3 : J Archer to Wade, Good length and on off, pushed towards mid off.
|41.2 : J Archer to Wade, Bouncer! Well directed by Archer, on off pole line. Wade ducks under it.
|41.1 : J Archer to Smith, Good length ball on off, Smith shuffles across and tucks it towards fine leg. Crosses ends.
|40.6 : Just 1 over for Stokes today as Jofra Archer is into the attack.
|S Broad to Wade, Fullish on off, Wade flicks it towards short mid-wicket. End of a good over for Australia. 9 off it.
|40.5 : S Broad to Wade, FOUR! Fuller one outside off to the left-hander, Wade punches it through mid off superbly. Archer dives to his left to stop but fails to do so. Wade reaches 1000-run landmark with that boundary.
|40.4 : S Broad to Smith, Good length ball outside off, Smith pushes it towards mid-wicket to change ends.
|40.3 : S Broad to Smith, Beaten! Superb comeback! This is again on a shortish length, shapes away from the batter, Smith fends to get beaten.
|40.2 : S Broad to Smith, Slightly short this time outside off, Smith blocks this towards leg side off his back foot.
|40.1 : S Broad to Smith, FOUR! Superb timing from Smith. Good length ball outside off, Smith punches this through point to get another boundary. No chance for the fielder there.
|39.6 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Fractionally short on middle and leg, Smith gets on one foot and pulls it towards deep square leg. He runs quickly for the first and thinks about going for the second, but decides against it. Tidy over from Stokes, just 2 off it. Australia are 89/4.
|39.5 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Full on middle and leg, Wade flicks it towards fine leg and takes a single.
|39.4 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Good length ball just outside off, Matthew shoulders arms to this one.
|39.3 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Again full outside off, this time Wade lets it be.
|39.2 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Fuller this time just outside off, Archer makes a good stop at mid off.
|39.1 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Outside off on a good length. Wade leaves it alone.
|38.6 : S Broad to Smith, This one is closer to off pole on a good length, Smith blocks it well and does his antics.
|38.5 : S Broad to Smith, FOUR! Top shot! Shortish length outside off, Smith punches this off his back foot through covers to hit first boundary of the over.
|38.4 : S Broad to Smith, Fifth stump line on a good length, Smith leaves this alone.
|S Broad to Smith, Goes for the bouncer but not the right line, too wide down the leg side, Smith ducks under it.
|38.3 : S Broad to Smith, This is on a shortish length on off, Smith blocks again.
|38.2 : S Broad to Smith, Another one on the same line, Smith walks across and blocks it off his back foot.
|38.1 : S Broad to Smith, Good length ball outside off, Smith looked to play at it but kept the bat just away. Good delivery from Broad.
|37.6 : Stuart Broad from the other end for England.
|Ben Stokes to Wade, Again on middle and off, Wade blocks it out towards off. 2 runs off the over.
|37.5 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Good length ball on off, Wade defends it out.
|37.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, This time on middle, Smith flicks it towards fine leg and rotates the strike.
|37.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Good bounce on this ball. It pitches on a length outside off, Smith awkwardly defends it out. It hits the handle of Smith's bat.
|37.2 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Length ball above the hips, Wade looks to flick and the ball hits Wade's gloves. The ball rolls towards square leg and the batters cross for a single. Wade is off the mark after 23 balls. Wade wrings his hand in pain.
|0.0 : Out come Steve Smith along with Matthew Wade. Ben Stokes will continue from where he left off yesterday to start the day. Matthew Wade on strike and here we go...
|A crucial day awaits us as the Three Lions will be going all out attacking in order to level the series while the Men Down Under will try everything possible (also praying to the rain gods) to ensure that doesn't happen.
|As it stands, Australia trail England by 178 runs and they have lost 4 wickets as well. The good news for them will be that Steve Smith is still at the crease and if he plays another innings like he did at Edgbaston, Australia can again get the advantage. Coming onto the hosts, they will be unhappy with the rain gods interrupting their momentum on Friday as they were ripping through the top order of Australia. Everyone in Australia except for Smith, were struggling to deal with the swinging cond
|Welcome to Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test. The match hinges in the balance right now as 5 sessions out of 9 have been washed out. However, in those 4 sessions that happened, 14 wickets have been taken so we are expecting another day which will be dominated by the ball.
|... Day 4, Session 1 ...
|What's in store for day 4 then? If we get a full day's play, we might stand a chance of having a result or else we are in for a draw. Let's hope for the former and if that happens, England would have to bundle Australia quickly and score some quick runs to give themselves a good enough total to defend. And obviously, bundle Australia out, again. As far as the Aussies are concerned, they would want to bat out a couple of sessions tomorrow to keep an upper hand in the series. Join us for the 4th d
|Today's play consisted of just one session but it was an eventful one as after a good start from Khawaja and Bancroft, Australia found themselves at 71/4. Smith and Wade held out until Lunch with Wade yet to get off the mark. The English bowled beautifully as they didn't let any of the batters settle and were duly rewarded. Archer got his maiden Test wicket as he dismissed Bancroft and brought an end to the 49-run second-wicket stand. Broad and Woakes took one wicket each as well.
|STUMPS! Yawn! It has been a tiring time since Lunch as both the sessions after that have been washed out. As it stands, it seems like only one result is on the cards (draw). Unless a dramatic collapse from either side happens, the match is just going to be stretched out. Six sessions of play remain and with two-and-a-half innings to go, a result doesn't seem possible from this match.
|1540 Local (1440 GMT) - Early Tea has been taken on the third day as the rain continues to pour down. No positive news to look forward to as well, as it is gloomy all around England and the forecast says that there are no signs of the showers going away anytime soon. However, Australia will be happy with this as another session of play is washed out and just seven sessions remain. Meanwhile, the task for England gets tougher with the match heading towards a draw when they clearly had the upper h
|Update 1420 Local (1320 GMT) - And it continues. Nothing positive to update as rain continues to pour down in London.
|Australia may not might mind it too much. They were certainly up against it and would love if a session or two gets washed out. That means facing England bowlers for a lesser amount of time. Not much batting left any which ways...
|Welcome back. Er... go back. Nothing much to report. The rain is steady and we are definitely not going to resume on time. The wait begins.
|... DAY 3, SESSION 2 ...
|Rain has arrived and the forecast says that there will be heavy rains. England would want to come into the middle as soon as possible and make further inroads in the Australian batting line-up. Interesting to see if we can start on time post Lunch. Join us back for the second session at 1340 Local (Hopefully).
|Who goes happier into Lunch then? Any doubts? Well, England have taken 3 already and Wade is just surviving. However, Smith is again into the act. He is batting on 13 and hasn't been troubled much. But all the others were troubled by the English bowlers. Archer and Broad started the proceedings exactly the way they finished yesterday. But Bancroft and Khawaja did well to see off the initial hour. However, Archer eventually got the better off Bancroft to claim his maiden Test wicket. That brought
|Right. Pretty punctual rain clouds. It was forecast that it would begin to rain around 1 pm and boy, has it been proved right. The forecast is very iffy for the rest of the afternoon but the ground has excellent drainage. So, if the rain does stop, it should not take too long to resume.
|Well, just one ball bowled in the over and umpire Aleem Dar has called for the covers. The persistent drizzle has just gotten to heavy to continue playing. LUNCH WILL BE TAKEN AS WELL, with just 4 minutes to go for the break.
|37.1 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Good delivery! Good length on off, goes a bit away from the batsman. Wade knows his off pole and leaves it alone. Also, drizzle getting heavier.
|36.6 : Some sawdust is being applied on the landing area of the bowler. Oopss... a spectator is unable to fold his umbrella and it breaks! Just a sign of the heavy wind. Might be a good one, because it means that the clouds could be blown away.
|S Broad to Smith, A hat-trick of leaves to end the over.
|36.5 : S Broad to Smith, Outside off, left alone again.
|36.4 : S Broad to Smith, Outside off, another exaggerated leave from SS.
|36.3 : S Broad to Smith, FOUR! A bit too straight from Broad, the length being a bit too full as well, Smith gets across and tickles it to the fine leg fence. The deficit is now 178.
|36.2 : S Broad to Smith, A bouncer down the leg side, Steve ducks awkwardly.
|36.1 : S Broad to Smith, A length ball outside off, Smith gets across and tucks it towards square leg.
|35.6 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Wade survives! Stokes steams in and pitches this full on leg, Wade looks to flick it but misses again to get hit on the pads. The England team put in a loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Wade has a quick look at Smith as he thinks it was pitching outside leg and Smith agrees. They go for the review, replays roll in and show that the ball was pitching outside leg. Two reviews taken by Australia and both retained although one resulted in the dismissal of Bancro
|35.5 : Wade has been adjudged LBW! He has taken the review though. Seems to be pitched outside leg. And Hawk Eye confirms...
|Ben Stokes to Wade, Ouch! That must have hurt quite badly. It pitches outside leg and Wade looks to flick towards fine leg but misses to get hit on the glove.
|35.4 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Full ball on the off side, played towards covers.
|35.3 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Short and Wide to Wade this time, he moves away from it and leaves it alone.
|35.2 : Ben Stokes to Wade, Fuller this time just outside off, Wade lets it through to JB.
|35.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Length ball on middle, Smith shuffles across and tucks it towards deep square leg for one.
|34.6 : S Broad to Wade, Fuller from Broad to Wade as he leans into this cover drive and times it superbly but can't go pass the diving fielder at covers. Very good stop that.
|34.5 : S Broad to Wade, Good length outside off, Wade lets this alone.
|34.4 : S Broad to Wade, Another fuller one on middle, Wade leans forward to block it.
|34.3 : S Broad to Wade, Fuller on from Broad this time, Wade looks to power this through point but finds the fielder. The ball was in the air but pretty short.
|34.2 : S Broad to Wade, This is on fifth stump outside off, Wade lefts it alone.
|34.1 : S Broad to Wade, Good length ball on middle, Wade pushes this to mid-wicket for nothing.
|33.6 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Again outside off, Smith leaves it alone. Stokes starts off with a maiden.
|33.5 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Well left this one by Smith. Pitched on a length outside off, Smith lets it through.
|33.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Again length ball on off, defended towards the off side by Smith.
|33.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Length ball on off, Smith defends it from within the crease.
|33.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Full around off , Smith comes down the track and defends it towards mid off.
|33.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Beaten!
|32.6 : Ben Stokes into the attack now as England have the momentum.
|S Broad to Wade, Good length ball outside off, Wade works it on the off side. Yet to open his account after 11 balls.
|32.5 : S Broad to Wade, On a good length again coming into the batsman, Wade works it towards point and looks for a run but there is no run. Fielder has a shy at stumps there but Wade was well in.
|32.4 : S Broad to Wade, Good length on middle, Wade lunges to work it towards leg side.
|32.3 : S Broad to Wade, Goes wider this time on a good length, Wade lets it be.
|32.2 : S Broad to Wade, Good length ball outside off, Wade looked to play at it initially but left it alone later.
|32.1 : S Broad to Wade, Good length on off, comes into the batter who blocks it off his back foot.
|31.6 : C Woakes to Smith, Shortish length on middle, Smith works it straight to Jofra Archer at mid-wicket.
|31.5 : The umbrellas are opening in the stands...
|C Woakes to Smith, On fifth stump line this time, Smith is not worried and lets this go.
|31.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Fuller this time, Smith blocks it coming forward.
|31.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Shortish one again as Smith looks to open his arm and smash it through point. Finds the fielder at point.
|31.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Wide outside off on good length. Smith leaves this alone.
|31.1 : C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! Smashed! Shortish one to Smith from Woakes which rises just perfect for Smith to pull this through square leg and collect a boundary. Very good shot.
|30.6 : S Broad to Wade, Fifth stumper this time on a good length. Wade leaves this alone. A wicket maiden from Broad. Australia need runs from this partnership.
|30.5 : S Broad to Wade, Fuller this time and it is on the middle, Wade leans into his shot to push this towards mid on.
|30.4 : S Broad to Wade, This is on good length but again wide of off stump, Wade leave this alone too.
|30.3 : S Broad to Wade, Slightly fuller outside off from Broad this time. Wade knows his off stump as he lets this go to the keeper.
|30.2 : S Broad to Wade, Good length ball outside off, came into the batsman, Wade blocks this one off his bakc foot.
|0.0 : Matthew Wade walks in amidst a plethora of crisis.
|30.1 : S Broad to Head, OUT! LBW! Australia lose their fourth wicket and third of the day. Loud appeal by England. Looks plumb to the naked eye but umpire Aleem Dar has denied it. The ball pitches just outside off and goes in with the angle. Head tries to block it out but misses to get hit on the front pad. Broad and the whole team are in disbelief as Aleem Dar denies the appeal. Root gives the 'T' and reviews it straightaway. The Hawk Eye comes in and shows three reds as the ball is crashing int
|29.6 : That's out. That's out. That's so so out! Aleem Dar has turned down an appeal for LBW against Travis Head. Stuart Broad is shocked (as always) but this time the whole team supports him in that shock. Up goes Root's signal for the 'T'. Here comes Hawk Eye. Missing off. Missing leg. CRASHING into middle. Off goes Head. Thank god for reviews...
|C Woakes to Smith, Again wide and on a length outside off, Smith again leaves it.
|29.5 : C Woakes to Smith, Outside off, Smith leaves this one late outside off.
|29.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Again full and on off, Smith blocks it out.
|29.3 : Jack Leach is getting ready to bowl it seems. He is getting loose at his fielding position.
|C Woakes to Smith, Fuller, much fuller outside off, Smith blocks it out towards covers.
|29.2 : C Woakes to Head, This time on the legs of Travis, he clips it towards square leg and takes one.
|29.1 : C Woakes to Head, Beaten! Good length ball on middle and off, it pitches and nips away from Head. He tries to block it out but does so inside the line and misses.
|28.6 : S Broad to Smith, Good length ball on off again from Broad as Smith is ready to leave it alone. He does his usual walk across on off side as he leaves this, the ball clips Smith's pad on its way to the keeper.
|28.5 : S Broad to Smith, This is closer one but still wide for Smith to play it it, lets it through to the keeper.
|28.4 : S Broad to Smith, This time a good length ball outside off, Smith leaves it again and then does his circus with the bat.
|28.3 : S Broad to Smith, Goes at the stumps this time from a shortish length, Smith works it towards square leg to take couple of runs.
|28.2 : S Broad to Smith, Another one on the same line, goes further away as it passes the batsman, Smith is not fending at those.
|28.1 : S Broad to Smith, Broad starts with a wide outside off delivery which is on the fifth stump, Smith lets this go to the keeper.
|27.6 : Stuart Broad is back for another spell. 8-0-20-1 so far.
|C Woakes to T Head, FOUR! Much better this time by Head. This again on a length, but outside off. Head goes onto the back foot and punches it towards covers and the ball races away to the fence.
|27.5 : C Woakes to T Head, Great fielding and bowling here from England. Woakes bowls this one on a length on middle and off, the ball pitches and straightens. Head tries to push it towards covers but gets an inside edge onto it as the ball rolls towards fine leg in a jiffy. Leach there runs to his right, puts a dive in and again saves two runs for his side. He has been fielding well there throughout the day. Head gets off the mark, but in unconvincing fashion.
|27.4 : C Woakes to Head, Full ball outside off, Head lets it through to JB.
|27.3 : C Woakes to Smith, On the hips of Smith, he works it round the corner towards fine leg and rotates the strike.
|27.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Good length outside off, Smith lets this go through to the keeper.
|27.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Good length ball on middle, Smith blocks it well and then does his antics.
|26.6 : J Archer to Head, Down the leg side, Head looks to flick it but misses.
|26.5 : J Archer to Head, Again this time full on the off pole, Head defends it towards point.
|26.4 : J Archer to Head, Full and way outside off, Travis lets it be.
|26.3 : J Archer to Head, Fuller this time and on the middle pole, Head is late to bring his bat down and gets an outside edge on it as the ball rolls towards cover-point.
|26.2 : J Archer to Head, Length ball outside off, Head lets it go but is a tad bit late in doing. He should be more careful about it.
|0.0 : We are in for a slight delay as the physio is looking after Bairstow's thumb. Meanwhile, the umpires have called for the Drinks Break.
|26.1 : J Archer to Head, Good length delivery outside off from Archer, Head leaves this ball alone. That shaped a tad away from the batsman and Bairstow failed to collect it cleanly and he gets hit on the thumb. He looks in pain there, taking his time.
|25.6 : C Woakes to Smith, Again outside off, Smith leaves it again. Maiden by Woakes. England continue their consistent bowling.
|25.5 : C Woakes to Smith, Unorthodox leave by Smith to this length ball outside off. But well, that's his way and if one looks at the results it has given him no one would be too unhappy about it. Smith and his leaves - very peculiar. Takes his bat skywards and after the ball passes, brings the willow down like attempting to swat a fly.
|25.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Loud appeal by England but turned down. This time down the leg side, Smith looks to flick this one but misses. The ball hits the thigh pad and Bairstow dives to his left and grabs it. The English players appeal as they thought there was some bat on it but the umpire disagrees.
|25.3 : C Woakes to Smith, This time on a length, the ball pitches outside off and comes back in. Smith offers the leave but gets hit high on the thigh pad outside off.
|25.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Another length ball outside off, Smith again defends it towards covers.
|25.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Good length ball just outside off, Smith blocks it out towards the off side.
|24.6 : J Archer to Head, Too high! Archer bangs this short but it is too high, Bairstow leaps to get a hand to it. The batters looked for a run but decided against it.
|24.5 : J Archer to Head, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|24.4 : J Archer to Head, This on the hips, comes in from good length on middle as Head pushes it towards mid-wicket.
|24.3 : J Archer to Head, Full and outside off, Travis is nowhere close to the ball as he looks to defend and is comprehensively beaten.
|24.2 : J Archer to Head, Beaten! This kept slightly low. Outside off on a fuller length as Head looks to play at it to get beaten.
|24.1 : J Archer to Smith, Smith is off the mark. Good bowling this from Archer. On middle but shortish in length, Smith works it awkwardly towards leg side to take a run.
|23.6 : C Woakes to Head, Good length on fifth stump line, Head is not going to fend at that.
|23.5 : C Woakes to Head, MIX-UP, SAFE! Nervy moments for Australia. Full and around middle, stays low, Head crouches to flick this towards square leg and sets off for a single. Smith immediately responds but then Travis changes his mind. Steve has to go back and the throw comes at the bowler's end but misses. Smith was in anyways.
|23.4 : C Woakes to Head, Beaten! What a beauty from Woakes! Shortish length on middle, squares up Head completely as he looks to fend at the ball. Very close to getting an edge and have some early lunch with Khawaja.
|23.3 : C Woakes to Head, Good length ball outside off to Head first up, he leaves this alone through to the keeper.
|23.2 : Travis Head comes in at number 4, replacing Khawaja. The rain is falling a bit heavier now...
|C Woakes to Khawaja, OUT! Caught! Khawaja is out of here now! Good length ball outside off, Khawaja pokes at the ball with no feet movement whatsoever. There is an outside edge Bairstow is not going to drop that. Australia in a spot of bother here.
|23.1 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Shortish length on off, shapes away from Khawaja who lets it be.
|22.6 : J Archer to Smith, Outside off on a length, Smith leaves his first ball alone. Finally a successful over for England and Archer is the man. Maiden-wicket it is for the youngster.
|22.5 : Last game's centurion Steve Smith to join Khawaja in the middle now. Smith vs Archer now! What has Root set for him? Two slips, a short leg and a leg slip. Here we go... the most awaited contest of this week...
|J Archer to Bancroft, OUT! LBW! Archer gets his first Test wicket! A gritty innings by Bancroft comes to an end and so does the 49-run stand between Khawaja and him. Jofra bowls this one on a good length outside off. The ball nips back in after pitching and the ball hits the pads of Bancroft as he shuffles across the stumps in his usual way as he attempts to block this one out. However, he does so outside the line and Bancroft is caught in front of the wicket. Bancroft goes for the review
|22.4 : 'Looks a bit high!' says Bancroft to Khawaja. Cameron has been adjudged LBW here by Aleem Dar. Here comes Hawk Eye. Clipping the top of the stumps! Review is not lost but Bancroft's wicket is...
|J Archer to Bancroft, Defended off the back foot by Bancroft.
|22.3 : J Archer to Bancroft, Another good bouncer by Archer. Bancroft ducks under it.
|22.2 : J Archer to Bancroft, Bowls another length ball here and it hits Bancroft in the box. Painful but he is okay.
|22.1 : J Archer to Bancroft, Archer continues here. Bowls a length ball here and it hits Bancroft on the thigh pad.
|21.6 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Another good length ball outside off, Khawaja lets this go to the keeper again.
|21.5 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Good length ball on off, it shapes away further from the left-hander who shoulder arms again.
|21.4 : C Woakes to Khawaja, This is slightly short but is on middle, Khawaja blocks off his back foot.
|21.3 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Another one on fifth stump line but shortish in length, Khawaja has no business with it.
|21.2 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Fifth stump line outside off, Khawaja leaves this alone.
|21.1 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Ohh! That was very close. Good length ball on off, goes slightly away from the batsman as he lets this go. Looked in two mind there but left it alone eventually.
|20.6 : J Archer to Bancroft, Fuller this one near the pads, Bancroft pushes this one through mid on where Broad gives it a chase and the batters take a couple. Australia cruising along apparently.
|20.5 : J Archer to Bancroft, Oohh! Bancroft looks to flick this leg side ball on the pads and misses. Some noise on that but looks like it hits the pads of Bancroft.
|20.4 : J Archer to Bancroft, Bouncer and Bancroft does well to evade it. The ball goes through to the keeper.
|20.3 : J Archer to Bancroft, Outside off length ball, CB lets it go.
|20.2 : J Archer to Bancroft, Good length just outside off, Bancrofts gets squared up on this one and the ball hits the outside edge of his bat. However, the ball just goes onto the pitch. Oohs and Aahs by the English.
|20.1 : J Archer to Bancroft, Length ball outside off, left alone by Cameron.
|19.6 : C Woakes to Khawaja, This is fuller on middle, Khawaja flicks it to mid-wicket.
|19.5 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Slightly shorter outside off from Woakes, Khawaja with a chance to open his arms. He goes with the short and slams this through point for a boundary. Third of the over.
|19.4 : C Woakes to U Khawaja, FOUR! This time bowled shorter and outside off, Usman stands tall and punches it towards the cover-point fence.
|19.3 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Good length ball on middle, tucked towards square leg by Usman.
|19.2 : C Woakes to U Khawaja, This is slightly fuller from Woakes, Khawaja again gets an outside edge but the ball doesn't carry to third slip.
|19.1 : C Woakes to U Khawaja, FOUR! Lucky boundary! Woakes starts with a good length ball on middle, Khawaja looks to defend but gets an outside edge which goes wide of the third slip. Races to the fence.
|18.6 : Short spell here for Broad as Woakes comes into the attack now.
|J Archer to Bancroft, Bouncer and Bancroft does well to get out of the way as he ducks and the ball goes through to the keeper.
|18.5 : J Archer to Bancroft, Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone.
|18.4 : J Archer to C Bancroft, FOUR! Edged this time but runs for Bancroft. First boundary in 53 balls for Bancroft. Wow that took a while! Bowled full and outside off, Bancroft goes for the cover drive but thick edges it. The ball goes towards the third man fence for a boundary. Streaky but will do for the Aussies.
|18.3 : J Archer to Bancroft, FOUR LEG BYES! Again near the hips and waist of Bancroft, the ball hits waist and rises of it over the keeper's head as the ball races towards the fine leg fence.
|18.2 : J Archer to Bancroft, Short of a length this time and it hits Bancroft on the side of his stomach as he misses his flick towards fine leg. Looks to be in a little bit of pain here Bancroft.
|18.1 : J Archer to Bancroft, Good length ball on off pole, Bancroft defends it towards the off side.
|17.6 : S Broad to Khawaja, This one is drifting in towards the stumps, Khawaja blocks it out.
|17.5 : S Broad to Khawaja, Good length ball outside off, Khawaja pushes it towards covers.
|17.4 : S Broad to Khawaja, Goes for a shorter one this time but the line is not right as Khawaj swivels to pull this through square leg. The ball was racing to the fence but Jack Leach hared at it from fine leg to make a diving stop. Stops two there.
|17.3 : S Broad to Khawaja, Good length again from Broad, he is looking to hit the pads of Khawaja who again leans forward and blocks it well.
|17.2 : S Broad to Khawaja, Goes for a fuller one on middle, Khawaja defends this solidly again.
|17.1 : S Broad to Khawaja, Shortish length coming into the left-hander, Khawaja blocks it off his back foot.
|16.6 : J Archer to Bancroft, This time Bancroft manages to defend it as he gets right behind the line of the delivery on middle. The plan for England should be to bowl Archer in short and impactful spells.
|16.5 : J Archer to Bancroft, Beaten! What a ball by Archer! Again similar line and length, this time the ball leaves Bancroft's bat. He is squared up and the ball goes past the outside edge.
|16.4 : J Archer to Bancroft, Good ball by Archer, pitching on off, it nips in towards Bancroft. He misses the ball and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|16.3 : J Archer to Bancroft, Outside off again but this time fuller, Bancroft places it towards covers.
|16.2 : J Archer to Bancroft, Outside off, CB shoulders arms to this one.
|16.1 : J Archer to Bancroft, Short ball just outside off, Bancroft ducks away and lets it through to the keeper.
|15.6 : S Broad to Khawaja, Beaten! First one of the day. This was on fourth stump line outside off, Khawaja looks to fend at it and is beaten. Lucky not to edge there.
|15.5 : S Broad to Khawaja, Dishes this on a fuller length again which was coming into the batsman, Khawaja pushes this to mid-wicket.
|15.4 : S Broad to Bancroft, Fuller on again outside off, Bancroft tucks it towards cover to change ends.
|15.3 : S Broad to Bancroft, This is slightly fuller as Bancroft looks to defend but manages it with inner half of the bat.
|15.2 : S Broad to Bancroft, Another good length ball, coming into the batsman, Bancroft blocks it by leaning into the shot.
|15.1 : S Broad to Bancroft, Starts the second over with a good length ball outside off, Bancroft lets it go through to the keeper.
|14.6 : J Archer to Khawaja, Well bowled bouncer by Archer on middle and leg, it hits the shoulder of Khawaja and goes to the keeper. England appeal but nothing doing for the umpire.
|14.5 : J Archer to Khawaja, Outside off and on a length, Khawaja leaves it.
|14.4 : J Archer to Khawaja, Down the leg side, Khawaja looks to flick but misses.
|14.3 : J Archer to Bancroft, Close one this for Bancroft. He shuffles across the stumps to block this one out but gets an inside edge on it. The ball rolls uppishly towards fine leg as the batters cross and take a single. There was a leg gully in place and the ball was not far away from him. Also, had Bancroft missed, it might have been plumb in front of the wickets.
|14.2 : J Archer to Bancroft, Wide outside off, Bancroft lets this one through.
|0.0 : Plenty of predictions, at least here in our com box. Selfie, who likes taking pictures of mother nature with himself taking centrestage, has a smile on his face looking at the skies at Lord's considering that he himself is a fast bowler. 'Lovely conditions to bowl', he says. Then his face contracts a little (because he is an Aussie supporter) and adds, 'I feel England will bundle out Australia cheaply'. Another one, Suraj, reckons that it is going to be Cameron Bancroft's day as he finds his luc
|14.1 : J Archer to Bancroft, Good ball, full and on a driving length by Archer. Bancroft plays it towards mid off.
|13.6 : Archer to share the ball with Broad from the other end.
|S Broad to Khawaja, Wide outside off, Khawaja lets it go. Comfortable start for Australia so far.
|13.5 : S Broad to Khawaja, Pitched just outside off on a length, the ball shapes back in a bit and misses the stumps by a small margin. Khawaja was sure where his wickets are and lets it go.
|13.4 : S Broad to Khawaja, On the leg side, played to square leg.
|13.3 : S Broad to Khawaja, Again on the hips, played to mid-wicket by Usman.
|13.2 : S Broad to Khawaja, Similar ball again, angling into Khawaja from Broad, he again flicks it towards fine leg and takes a couple.
|13.1 : S Broad to Khawaja, Good length ball on the pads, Khawaja tickles it off his pads towards fine leg to start off the day with a couple. Leach dives and keeps the ball in play.
|12.6 : 'Looks to be a bowling day,' says David 'Bumble' Lloyd on air. And he ain't incorrect. It is a gloomy morning, with plenty of overcast skies and Australia will have a pretty stern examination of their batting technique. Here is Stuart Broad to UK in the UK, with three slips in place. Here we go...
|Australia should consider themselves really lucky that they lost just one wicket yesterday as the ball was moving a lot. The first hour today will be crucial for them because if they lose wickets early on, the tide could completely swing England's way. Let's wait and see how the Aussies respond in these testing conditions.
|Yesterday, one can say that both the sides shared the day. England were 26/2 before Burns and Denly steadied the ship with a 66-run stand. They again had a collapse post lunch, but Bairstow and Woakes again stitched up a partnership of 72 runs as they took England from 138/6 to 210/7. Burns and Bairstow both scored half a ton as England crossed the 250-run mark. For the Men Down Under, it was a good day of bowling as Hazlewood, Cummins and Lyon took three wickets apiece, and Siddle took one. The
|At the end of day 2, Australia are 30/1 and trail the English by 228 runs. The Aussies lost the wicket of Warner late in the day yesterday and suffered an early setback in their innings. Broad and Archer bowled well towards the end and will be looking to continue their good momentum. Khawaja and Bancroft, on the other hand, will be looking to provide a solid foundation to the Australian innings and cut the deficit as much as they can.
|Good morning and a warm welcome, or should I say a cloudy welcome to the third day of the second Ashes Test. We do have good news for you, as it seems like play will start today on time as well. However, there are forecasts for showers later today so let's keep our fingers crossed.
|... Day 3, Session 1 ...
|Australia in reply, have lost Warner early but Bancroft and Khawaja have done well to ensure no more wickets fell. On Day 3, the wicket will probably be easier to bat on at the start and Australia will hope to cash in. England on the other hand, need to keep taking wickets regularly and hope to go into their second innings with a lead. There is rain predicted on Friday but we should get play. Do join us for the action which begins at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!
|The day began with Australia winning the toss and electing to field. They had England on the mat at 138 for 6 but then Bairstow along with the lower order took England to a very competitive total. He scored a half ton along the way and was the last wicket to fall. For Australia it was a combined effort from the bowlers but Cummins and Hazlewood were probably the pick. The latter ran through the top order and the former took wickets of the batters from the middle order.
|A very entertaining day of cricket today! The match is evenly poised at the moment. Yes, Australia did lose Warner but Cameron Bancroft and Khawaja hung in there, survived the hostile bowling from the England pacers and have brought down the deficit to 228.
|J Archer to Bancroft, On the off pole, defended. That is it for today. STUMPS ON DAY 2!
|12.5 : J Archer to Bancroft, Way down the leg side, Bancroft looks to flick but misses. Bairstow does well to make a half stop diving to his left. No runs conceded.
|12.4 : J Archer to Khawaja, Shorter and on the body, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|12.3 : J Archer to Khawaja, Fuller and on middle, Khawaja strokes it down towards long on for two.
|12.2 : J Archer to Khawaja, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad.
|12.1 : J Archer to Khawaja, Good running! You don't see batters running 4 runs these days, do you. This is full and on the pads of Khawaja, he flicks it towards mid-wicket nonchalantly and sets off. Buttler from short leg goes running to collect the ball near the fence and does so but by then the batters had run a quadruple.
|11.6 : C Woakes to Bancroft, Length ball on the leg side, it hits the thigh pads of Bancroft and the ball rolls towards the vacant short leg.
|11.5 : C Woakes to C Bancroft, It is a back of a length ball by Woakes, Bancroft is early into the shot and gets a thick outside edge as the ball rolls towards third man.
|11.4 : C Woakes to Bancroft, Similar line and length, CB again defends it nicely.
|11.3 : C Woakes to Bancroft, Good length ball on middle and off, Bancroft moves across the stumps and blocks it out back to the bowler.
|11.2 : C Woakes to U Khawaja, Shorter and around off, comes off slow of the surface. Khawaja is early in the pull. It goes off the toe-end and falls short of Roy at second slip. He gets a hand to it but can't stop it. It goes towards third man for one. Second slip does the mopping up job.
|11.1 : C Woakes to Khawaja, On a good length and around off, Khawaja blocks it out.
|10.6 : J Archer to Bancroft, Bancroft leaves this one alone. Archer finishes off a very good over.
|10.5 : J Archer to Bancroft, BEATEN! Another beauty by Archer. He bowls this just outside off on a good length, forcing the batsman to come onto the front foot. Bancroft plays at it but misses as the ball straightens very late.
|10.4 : J Archer to Bancroft, Mixing his length up nicely here Archer, this time bowls full. Cameron gets his bat down in time.
|10.3 : J Archer to Bancroft, Bowls this one short on the leg pole line, Bancroft ducks and lets it through to the keeper.
|10.2 : J Archer to Bancroft, Another length ball outside off, CB lets it be.
|10.1 : J Archer to Bancroft, Shorter and on off, Bancroft stands tall and pushes it to covers.
|9.6 : Change of ends for Jofra Archer.
|C Woakes to Khawaja, Again wide outside off, UK lets it through to the keeper.
|9.5 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Another beauty by Woakes, Khawaja leaves this one again but it hits him on the stomach. He's playing dangerously right now.
|9.4 : C Woakes to Khawaja, No run. The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|9.3 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|9.2 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Good leave or not? Well we can't decide on this one. The ball is pitched on middle and off, it straightens after pitching. Khawaja shoulders arms to it but the ball goes from just above the stumps. Too close for comfort.
|9.1 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Good length ball on the hips of Khawaja, he nudges it towards fine leg and takes a couple.
|8.6 : Chris Woakes is on now! He has a brilliant record on this ground. England would love for him to take a wicket at least.
|S Broad to Bancroft, Once again looks to hit the pads of Bancroft as Broad goes full and on middle. CB gets his bat down in time and works it to mid-wicket.
|8.5 : S Broad to Khawaja, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|8.4 : S Broad to Khawaja, This is on off, Khawaja is solid in defense.
|8.3 : S Broad to Bancroft, This is angled into the pads of the batter, he works it through mid-wicket for one.
|8.2 : S Broad to Bancroft, This is angled into the pads, CB defends it out.
|8.1 : S Broad to Khawaja, Good running! Back of a length ball on off, Khawaja taps it towards cover for one.
|7.6 : J Archer to Bancroft, On middle again, this is shorter. CB nudges it to short leg.
|7.5 : J Archer to Bancroft, Looks to hit the pads of Bancroft as he bowls it on middle, Cameron gets his bat down in time and works it to mid-wicket.
|7.4 : J Archer to Bancroft, Well bowled again! On off and once again the ball straightens and causes problem for the batter. CB defends the original trajectory but is beaten.
|7.3 : J Archer to Bancroft, Good length and outside off, left alone.
|7.2 : J Archer to C Bancroft, A short one on middle, too high. Bancroft evades it. JB leaps and collects it nicely.
|7.1 : J Archer to C Bancroft, Well fielded! This is fuller outside off, Bancroft looks to drive but it goes off the inner half to the right of short leg. Buttler sticks his hand out and stops it.
|6.6 : S Broad to Khawaja, FOUR! First boundary off the bat in this innings! A little too straight to end. Khawaja stylishly clips it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
|6.5 : Broad to Khawaja, Another lovely delivery! This is on middle, it pitches and straightens once again. Khawaja looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|6.4 : S Broad to Khawaja, Lovely, lovely stuff this! Once again angles this on off and gets it to shape away. Khawaja defends inside the line and gets beaten.
|6.3 : S Broad to Khawaja, Slightly fuller again and on off, Khawaja guides it to the man at point.
|6.2 : S Broad to Khawaja, Closer to the off pole this time but not close enough to make the batter play.
|6.1 : S Broad to Khawaja, Fuller and outside off, Khawaja lets it be.
|5.6 : J Archer to Bancroft, On a good length again around off, this is guided towards point.
|5.5 : J Archer to Bancroft, One more delivery on a length and outside off, left alone.
|5.4 : J Archer to Bancroft, This time gets the ball to come back in but the line is a little too wide outside off. Left alone.
|5.3 : J Archer to Bancroft, Another one on a length and outside off, CB lets it be.
|5.2 : J Archer to Bancroft, Good length again and outside off, this is left alone.
|5.1 : J Archer to Bancroft, Another good delivery. This is on off and then straightens. Squares Bancroft up as he tries to defend.
|4.6 : S Broad to Khawaja, That is a beauty! Not a lot you can do with that. From around the wicket, he angles it into the off pole and then gets it to leave the batter. Khawaja looks to push at it but gets beaten. End of a wonderful over by Broad.
|4.5 : S Broad to Khawaja, Fuller and on off, Khawaja times it through covers. It does not go all the way but a couple results. UK is off the mark.
|4.4 : S Broad to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, Khawaja guides it to point.
|4.3 : S Broad to Khawaja, Good length and outside off, left alone. The crowd is right behind Broad at the moment.
|4.2 : Usman Khawaja is the new man in for the Aussies.
|Broad to D Warner, OUT! Knocked him over! Does not matter if the Warner nick was not appealed, there is no appeal needed here! Three in three for Broad against Warner in this series! Top class delivery and the crowd here is going bonkers. England are ecstatic. Early strike for them and another failure for Warner. Broad once again lands this on a length and around off, it jags back in and also skids through. Warner looks to defend but leaves a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through
|0.0 : What are we seeing here? Replays have rolled in for the ball on which Archer had beaten the outside edge of Warner's bat (3.4) but it seemed that he did not. However, there was a spike on Ultra Edge as the ball went past the bat and if the English team would have appealed or reviewed, Warner would have been back in the hut by now!
|4.1 : S Broad to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Bancroft pushes it towards cover.
|3.6 : J Archer to Warner, The batsman goes after a wide one but misses.
|3.5 : J Archer to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the backfoot.
|3.4 : J Archer to Warner, Beaten! Archer is bowling well here on his debut. Full again outside off, David tries to defend this one but the ball pitches and straightens and goes past the outside edge of Warner's blade.
|3.3 : Seems like a friendly warning from umpire Chris Gaffaney to Jofra Archer for running on the danger area. Nothing official.
|J Archer to Warner, Another full ball outside off, Warner plays it towards mid off.
|3.2 : J Archer to Bancroft, Archer attacking the stumps now, he bowls this one fuller and around off pole. Bancroft blocks it out towards the covers and takes a single.
|3.1 : J Archer to Bancroft, Length ball outside off, Bancroft lets it through to the keeper.
|2.6 : S Broad to Warner, Another one angled into the batter, Warner defends it out.
|2.5 : S Broad to D Warner, Edged but short! Broad almost got Warner for the third time in a row! Fuller and around off, this one holds its length after pitching. Warner looks to push at it by staying rooted to his crease. The ball goes off the outside edge but short of second slip.
|2.4 : S Broad to Warner, Leading edge but runs! This is fuller and into the pads, Warner is falling over as he tries to flick. It goes off the leading edge through covers for two.
|2.3 : S Broad to Warner, This is angled into the batter, Warner works it to the man at square leg.
|2.2 : S Broad to Warner, This is angled into the batter, Warner defends it onto the ground.
|2.1 : S Broad to Warner, Good length and outside off, it has been left alone.
|1.6 : J Archer to Warner, A solid push! Fuller and on off, Warner strokes it towards cover for one. Warner is off the mark. A testing over from Archer comes to an end.
|1.5 : J Archer to Bancroft, A single! This is on middle, once again Archer gets it to jag back in. CB looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|1.4 : J Archer to Bancroft, Another one outside off, it has been left alone.
|1.3 : J Archer to Bancroft, A good short one now! The batter ducks under it.
|1.2 : J Archer to Bancroft, FOUR BYES! But what a delivery. This lands outside off and jags back in. Bancroft has a gap between bat and pad as he tries to defend. It sneaks through and keeps going away from Bairstow too who dives to his left but fails to stop it. A boundary.
|1.1 : J Archer to Bancroft, Shorter and outside off, Bancroft lets it be.
|0.6 : Jofra Archer comes onto bowl. The last time he bowled at Lord's was the Super Over in the World Cup final and it was from this end. This though is a completely different challenge. He was brilliant with the white ball and I am very excited to see how he goes about with the red ball. Here he comes to bowl his first ball.
|S Broad to Warner, A dot to end! On middle, Warner keeps it out.
|0.5 : S Broad to Warner, Another one on a fuller length outside off, Warner makes a leave.
|0.4 : S Broad to Warner, Very short and way too wide outside off, Warner lets it be.
|0.3 : S Broad to Warner, Fuller and around off, Warner drives it square on the off side but straight to point. Good confident shot that one.
|0.2 : S Broad to Warner, Straightaway comes from around the wicket to Warner and lands it outside off, Warner makes a leave.
|0.1 : S Broad to Bancroft, Australia and Bancroft are underway! Broad starts off with a very straight delivery, CB shuffles right across and works it through mid-wicket for one. Had he missed that, it would have been close.