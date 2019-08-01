|0.0 : It's burning. Or ready to burn. The World Cup is done. Is cricket also done? Think again. For it is time to add flame to fire the oldest rivalry in Test cricket - The Ashes.
|The series also marks the start of the World Test Championship and on that note, welcome to the coverage of the First Test of Ashes 2019. England, the hosts, have announced their playing XI for this game. World Cup heroes, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are back in the whites but there is no place for the Super Over star, Jofra Archer, due to a side strain. Joe Root and his troops will look to regain the urn and make 2019 the greatest year in England's sporting history. Australia, on the other hand,
|TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin and Tim Paine has called it correctly. AUSTRALIA WILL BAT FIRST.
|Australia's Playing XI - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(c and wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon.
|England's Playing XI - Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.
|Interesting selection by Australia. First Test of a big series and no Starc, no Hazlewood. All the best in seaming conditions.
|We are all set to start! David Warner and Cameron Bancroft return to the Test fold after an absence of more than a year. The duo walk out to open the innings for Australia with the English fans booing them as they walk out. The England players are in a huddle with their skipper, Joe Root having a word with his troops before they take their positions in the field. The experienced, James Anderson to start the proceedings with the new ball. Play calls the umpire and so we begin Ashes 2019 and the W
|0.1 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Very little swing first up. Good length ball outside off, Bancroft shoulders arms to it.
|0.2 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Pulls his length back and this one has pace and bounce on it. This one moves away slightly too but it is outside off. Bancroft watches it carry to the keeper.
|0.3 : J Anderson to Bancroft, OHH! This troubled Bancroft! Good length ball just on off, it moves away. Bancroft looks to defend but gets beaten. Ohhs and ahhs is the shout from the English players and supporters.
|0.4 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Bancroft gets bat on ball for the first time. Good length ball closer to off pole, Bancroft gets behind it and defends it towards cover.
|0.5 : J Anderson to Bancroft, On middle and leg, Bancroft defends it towards mid on and shouts a loud no to his partner.
|0.6 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Maiden to begin Ashes 2019 with. Good length ball on off and middle, Bancroft shuffles across and defends it to point to see through his first over in Test cricket after more than a year.
|Stuart Broad to partner Anderson from the other end.
|1.1 : Broad to Warner, Some noise there but nothing from the umpire. Broad starts with a full ball down the leg side. Warner looks to flick but looks like he missed it. There was a noise there and Bairstow was confident. Hold on a minute! Drama in the very second over of the Ashes. Ultra Edge rolls in later on and shows there is a spike. Warner has survived! WOW!
|1.2 : S Broad to Warner, No drama here. Good length ball on off, Warner defends it off the front foot.
|1.3 : S Broad to Warner, On the off pole, Warner blocks it.
|1.4 : S Broad to Warner, Australia are underway! Very full ball on off, Warner squeezes it through covers and gets a single to get off the mark. The English fans are not too happy as they grunt out huge boos. No surprise there, Warner is gonna get this treatment throughout.
|1.5 : S Broad to Bancroft, OHH! Beaten! Good length ball on off, it swings away from the right-hander. Bancroft looks to defend but gets beaten.
|1.6 : S Broad to Bancroft, Inswinger but Bancroft is aware of his off pole. Good length ball pitching on the fifth stump line. It comes in but Cameron leaves it with confidence.
|2.1 : J Anderson to Warner, PEACH! Absolute peach! Anderson comes around the wicket and pitches it on middle. It angles in and then goes away. Warner looks to defend but gets all squared up.
|2.2 : J Anderson to Warner, This is on middle, Warner defends it towards mid on.
|2.3 : J Anderson to Warner, Once again on the stumps, Warner defends it to the right of mid on and calls no to his partner.
|The umpire is having a word with Warner as he is batting too ahead of his crease.
|2.4 : J Anderson to Warner, Length delivery on leg, Warner tucks it to mid-wicket.
|2.5 : J Anderson to Warner, Almost chopped on! Warner who is now standing closer to the crease, gets a back of a length ball on off, it nips in a bit. Warner looks to play it on the off side but the ball goes off the inside edge towards square leg for a single.
|2.6 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Beaten once again. Length ball on off, Bancroft looks to defend but gets beaten as the ball moves away. Good start this for Anderson.
|Root has taken a review for LBW. Warner is the man in question. Height seems to be an issue but let's see what the replays have to say.
|3.1 : S Broad to Warner, Too high! Waste of a review from England. Good length ball outside off, it comes back in. Warner looks to defend but gets beaten and the ball hits him on his pads. Broad and his teammates go up in appeal but the umpire turns it down. Root, Broad and Bairstow have a word and then Root signals the T. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows no bat. Hawk Eye then comes in and shows the ball to be going over the stumps.
|3.2 : S Broad to D Warner, Fuller on off, Warner strokes it to mid on.
|3.3 : S Broad to Warner, On the pads, Warner tucks it to mid-wicket.
|3.4 : S Broad to Warner, Down the leg side, Warner lets it be.
|3.5 : S Broad to Warner, OUT! England have the first breakthrough! Warner does not leave a lasting impression in his return to Test cricket. Broad steams in and bowls a fuller ball on middle and leg, Warner looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him flush on the front pad. The English players go up in appeal along with the crowd and Aleem Dar raises his finger. Warner does not wait and keeps walking. But hold on, it is the Ashes and we have started with drama as Hawk Eye later on shows that the
|Usman Khawaja walks out at number 3.
|3.6 : S Broad to Khawaja, Full on off, Khawaja starts his innings with a solid front foot defense.
|4.1 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Good length ball on off, Bancroft defends it off the front foot.
|4.2 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Bancroft's wait to get off the mark continues. Good length ball on middle and leg, Bancroft looks to flick but the ball hits his thigh pad. There is a stifled appeal but the umpire is not interested. The ball rolls on towards backward square leg and they take a leg bye. It looked too high.
|4.3 : J Anderson to Khawaja, Full on off, Khawaja defends it towards mid off. This defense showed his confidence.
|4.4 : J Anderson to Khawaja, On the pads, Khawaja flicks it to the on side.
|4.5 : J Anderson to Khawaja, Outside off, Khawaja leaves it alone.
|4.6 : J Anderson to Khawaja, Beaten! Good length ball on off, Khawaja looks to defend it inside the line but the ball moves away beating the outside edge of his bat.
|5.1 : S Broad to Bancroft, Very full on middle and off, Bancroft pushes it to mid on.
|5.2 : S Broad to Bancroft, FOUR! First one of the game and Bancroft gets off the mark in style! Fuller ball on off, Bancroft plays a good looking push wide of mid off. He uses the pace of the ball as it beats the fielder and runs to the long off fence for a boundary.
|5.3 : S Broad to Bancroft, Good length ball outside off, it nips back in but Cameron shoulders arms to it as he is aware of his off stump.
|5.4 : S Broad to Bancroft, On off pole, Bancroft defends it off the front foot.
|5.5 : S Broad to Bancroft, On the pads, Bancroft looks to glance it towards fine leg but the ball goes off his thigh pad and they take a leg bye.
|5.6 : S Broad to Khawaja, FOUR! Khawaja gets off the mark in style as well. Second boundary of the over and the game. Full on the pads, Usman flicks it right off the meat of the bat through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|6.1 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller on off, Bancroft defends it to mid on.
|6.2 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Outside off with little to no swing on it. Bancroft has nothing to do with it.
|6.3 : J Anderson to Bancroft, This is slightly closer to the off pole and swings in. Bancroft though is very confident and offers a good leave.
|6.4 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Good length ball on off, Bancroft blocks it off the front foot.
|6.5 : J Anderson to Bancroft, Good shot but also very well fielded. Fuller around off, Bancroft drives it with elegance to the left of cover. Denly there dives to that side and saves runs for his side.
|6.6 : J Anderson to Bancroft, On midde and leg, Bancroft shuffles across and looks to flick but the ball hits his thigh pads and rolls onto square leg. Leg bye taken.
|7.1 : S Broad to Bancroft, On the fifth stump line. Bancroft leaves it alone. There is late inswing on it as the ball goes to the keeper.
|7.2 : S Broad to C Bancroft, FOUR! Beautiful shot and lovely balance! Fuller ball on off, Bancroft maintains his balance and just pushes it through mid off for a boundary. Broad has been a slightly too full here.
|7.3 : S Broad to Bancroft, OUT! Caught! Broad pulls his length back and that is enough to see the back of Bancroft. Good length ball closer to off pole. It comes in after pitching. It is a line which draws the batsman to have a poke at it. Bancroft too goes for it and ends up getting a thick outside edge towards first slip. Skipper, Joe Root takes a very good low catch.
|Steve Smith walks out now and he comes in with a huge roar of boos from the crowd.
|7.4 : S Broad to Smith, Brilliant shot to start his innings but also well fielded. Fuller outside off, Smith drives it but the man at point stops it.
|7.5 : S Broad to Smith, Fuller on off, Smith shuffles across and defends it off the front foot.
|7.6 : S Broad to Smith, Outside of and Smith leaves it alone. Successful over for England.
|First bowling change! The local boy, Chris Woakes is into the attack now.
|8.1 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Starts with a good length ball outside off, Khawaja leaves it alone.
|8.2 : C Woakes to U Khawaja, Good length ball on off, Khawaja looks to defend but it goes to second slip on the bounce.
|8.3 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Outside off on a length, UK leaves it alone.
|8.4 : C Woakes to Khawaja, On off, Khawaja looks to defend but gets a leading edge which goes to point.
|8.5 : C Woakes to Khawaja, On the stumps, Khawaja defends it off the front foot.
|8.6 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Beaten! Maiden to start with. Good length ball outside off, Khawaja looks to defend but misses. Tidy start for Woakes.
|9.1 : S Broad to Smith, Huge appeal for caught behind but it has come off his back pad. Good length ball outside off, Smith looks to defend but misses. The ball hits his back pad and goes to the keeper. There is a confident appeal for caught behind but the umpire says nothing doing.
|9.2 : S Broad to Smith, Outside off on a length, Smith lets it carry to the keeper.
|Good observation from Nasser Hussain. He says that normally, Stuart Broad does not bowl full. But in the last 4-6 months or so, 64 percent of his deliveries has been in the fuller length area. That is a good testimony to the competition in the English camp.
|9.3 : S Broad to Smith, Good length ball on off stump, Steve blocks it.
|9.4 : S Broad to Smith, Full on off, it comes in after pitching. Smith waits for it and defends it late towards mid on.
|9.5 : S Broad to Smith, Sound as it goes to the keeper but it is off the thigh pad. On leg side, Smith shuffles across and looks to flick but the ball kisses his thigh pad and goes to the left of Bairstow behind the stumps.
|Would it be a good gamble to keep a leg slip for Steve Smith? He gets so far across his stumps that sometimes, one wonders, whether the fine leg can be brought up to a leg slip or leg gully and get him nicking behind.
|9.6 : S Broad to Smith, Beauty to end with! Broad is bowling with his tail up here. Good length ball pitching on off, Smith looks to defend but the ball zips away and beats the outside edge of Smith's willow.
|10.1 : C Woakes to Khawaja, On the pads, Khawaja glances it towards square leg and straightaway calls for a single.
|10.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Away swinger. It is outside off, Smith shoulders arms to it.
|10.3 : C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! Smith fetches his first boundary of the innings and it is his trademark flick that fetches him that. Fuller ball on off, Smith shuffles across and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|10.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Good length ball outside off, Smith leaves it alone.
|10.5 : C Woakes to Smith, On the pads, Smith glances it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Length delivery outside off, Khawaja turns it to square leg and calls a loud no.
|11.1 : S Broad to Smith, Another good delivery from Broad! He really is bowling well here. Good length ball outside off, Broad rolls his finger on it. Smith shuffles and looks to defend but misses.
|11.2 : S Broad to Smith, Outside off, Smith once again looks to defend but gets beaten.
|11.3 : S Broad to Smith, FOUR! Did not look intentional but Smith will take it. Very full outside off, Smith opens the face of the bat and strikes it through behind square on the off side. There was a man at catching area at short point and hence Smith opened his face of the bat to beat the man there.
|11.4 : S Broad to Smith, Full on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|11.5 : S Broad to Smith, Good length ball outside off, Smith leaves it and watches it go to the keeper.
|11.6 : S Broad to Smith, Full on off, Smith defends it off the front foot to get through the over.
|The crowd's been nasty as they have been pulling out their sandpapers all along. They might want to keep it with them as Steve Smith looks to steady the ship.
|12.1 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Outside off on a length, Khawaja leaves it with confidence.
|12.2 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Full outside off, Khawaja plays a very good looking drive but Anderson at mid off dives to his left and saves run. Yes he is 37 years old but his effort in the field will not make you realise it.
|12.3 : C Woakes to Khawaja, Full on off, Khawaja drives it through mid on. The ball does not have the legs to go to the fence. Anderson gives it a chase and pulls it back before the ropes. Three taken.
|12.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, Smith defends it towards point.
|12.5 : C Woakes to Smith, Full on middle, Smith defends it towards mid on.
|12.6 : C Woakes to Smith, Full again on middle and off, Smith defends it to take his side to Drinks with just the loss of 2 wickets.
|Drinks Break! The first drinks break of the Ashes and it is England who are on top here. Broad has been the best bowler for the hosts. He has made the ball do the talking and has seen the back of both the openers. Khawaja and Smith though have fought well since then and have timed the ball. Australia will want these two to bat longer and convert their starts. England, on the other hand, would be looking to continue their good work and strike at regular intervals.
|England's World Cup hero and vice captain of the Test side, Ben Stokes to bowl after the break.
|13.1 : Ben Stokes to Khawaja, Full and around off, watchfully defended towards mid off.
|13.2 : Ben Stokes to Khawaja, FOUR! Too straight and flicked away. On middle and leg, Khawaja flicks it through square leg and the fielder gives up the chase pretty early.
|13.3 : Ben Stokes to Khawaja, Mild LBW appeal but turned down. Pitched outside leg, Usman misses his flick, falling over in his attempt to do so and gets hit on the pads. Stokes appeals but it is turned down. Ball Tracker shows the pitching to be outside leg.
|13.4 : Ben Stokes to Khawaja, Full and down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
|13.5 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Full and around off, Smith gets across and defends awkwardly towards point.
|13.6 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Around off and outside, better defensive stance this time.
|14.1 : C Woakes to Khawaja, On a length around off, Khawaja looks to defend but the ball seams away after pitching, missing the outside edge.
|0.0 : Gone! Caught behind! Or not? Umpire Wilson shakes his head. Woakes is not sure but someone behind the stumps is. Good enough for Joe Root to take the review. Here comes Snickometer. Spike when the ball passes the bat! Three down!
|14.2 : C Woakes to Khawaja, OUT! Caught behind! There is a spike as the ball passes the bat and Khawaja has to go back. Australia are three down in three-quarters of the first hour. Beautiful bowling from Woakes. He lands this on a length outside leg and then gets it to seam away. Uzzie looks to defend but is squared up a touch. He comes half-forward and there is a noise as the ball goes past the bat. Bairstow sort of half-appeals but there is noting from the umpire. Woakes is not sure, perhaps t
|Travis Head walks in at number 5, replacing Khawaja.
|14.3 : C Woakes to Head, Full and around middle, watchfully defended.
|14.4 : C Woakes to Head, Outside off, left alone.
|14.5 : C Woakes to Head, Close leave! Landed outside off, coming in slightly, Travis shoulders arms and the ball just about misses off stump!
|14.6 : C Woakes to Head, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|15.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Full ball on off, Smith strokes it past the diving Ben Stokes. Smith was calling wait, wait multiple times but then once he sees it is wide of mid off he takes a run.
|15.2 : Ben Stokes to Head, Back of a length ball outside off, Head sways away from it.
|15.3 : Ben Stokes to Head, Full ball to follow the short one. It is on middle and leg, Head nudges it to mid on.
|15.4 : Ben Stokes to Head, Comes around the wicket and bowls a wild ball down the leg side. Bairstow dives to his right and makes a good save.
|15.5 : Ben Stokes to Head, Once again bowls it full down the leg side, Head looks to flick but misses.
|15.6 : Ben Stokes to Head, Brilliant take from Bairstow. Stokes bowls another wild ball down the leg side. This is wider than the 4th ball. Bairstow dives to his right and does well to get his glove. He cannot hold onto it cleanly but he does well as otherwise that had four byes written all over it.
|16.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Good length ball on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|16.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Outside off, Smith shoulders arms to it.
|16.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Good length ball on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|16.4 : C Woakes to Head, Fuller ball on off and middle, Head defends it to mid on.
|16.5 : C Woakes to Head, Once again full on middle and off, Head tucks it to mid-wicket.
|16.6 : C Woakes to Head, Good length ball outside off, it nips in but Head knows where his off stump is and leaves it alone.
|17.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Ohh! On the fourth stump line, Smith would usually leaves it alone but here he goes chasing after it but luckily he does not end up edging it.
|17.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Outside off, Smith this time leaves it alone.
|17.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, This is closer to the off pole, Smith takes his front foot close to the ball but leaves it. It looks like Stokes asked Smith what he felt about the ball, he just nods appreciating the ball.
|17.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, On the fourth stump line, Smith leaves it alone.
|17.5 : Ben Stokes to Smith, On the fifth stump line, Smith leaves it alone and then practices the cut shot once the ball is well past the stumps.
|17.6 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Once again away from the off stump and Smith ends the over with another leave.
|18.1 : C Woakes to Head, Good length ball outside off, Head leaves it alone.
|18.2 : C Woakes to Head, Another ball outside off, Head has nothing to do with it.
|18.3 : C Woakes to Head, Fuller outside off, Travis shoulders arms to it.
|18.4 : C Woakes to T Head, Full outside off, Head punches it off the lower half of his bat. The bat turns in his hand but still goes wide of mid on. Broad gives it a chase and stops it before the ropes. Two runs taken and that gets Head off the mark.
|18.5 : C Woakes to Head, On the pads, Head flicks it through square leg. The fielder pulls it before the ropes and saves a run for his side.
|18.6 : C Woakes to Smith, FOUR LEG BYES! Woakes bowls this on the pads, Smith looks to flick but the ball goes off the thigh pad fine down the leg side. It races away to the fence and it has been signalled leg bye too.
|19.1 : Ben Stokes to Head, Outside off, Head leaves it alone.
|19.2 : Ben Stokes to Head, FOUR! Pulled away! Stokes bends his back and bowls a shorter one. Head picks the length early and pulls it through mid-wicket to get his first boundary of the game.
|19.3 : Ben Stokes to Head, Follows it up with a solid leave outside off.
|19.4 : Ben Stokes to Head, Full on middle and leg, Head strokes it to mid on.
|19.5 : Ben Stokes to Head, FOUR! Second boundary of the game and this is on the off side. Good length ball outside off, Head hangs around and then punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
|19.6 : Ben Stokes to Head, Length delivery outside off, Head stands tall and punches it towards point. The fielder gives it a chase and pulls it before the ropes saving a run.
|Spin time now. Moeen Ali is introduced into the attack for the first time in this game.
|20.1 : M Ali to Head, Starts with a floated delivery on off, Head blocks it off the front foot.
|20.2 : M Ali to T Head, Tossed up around off, Head drives it to mid off.
|20.3 : M Ali to Head, Flighted on off, Head pushes it to mid off.
|20.4 : M Ali to T Head, FOUR! Cut and cut away nicely! Ali is guilty of bowling too short around off, Head hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|20.5 : M Ali to T Head, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries but this one is a lucky one. Floated on off, the ball keeps low after pitching. Head looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer half of his bat through third man. The fielder gives it a chase and puts in a dive to save the ball from going to the fence but he fails to do so.
|20.6 : M Ali to T Head, Tossed up on middle and leg, Head strokes it to mid on.
|21.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Down the leg side, Smith looks to flick but misses.
|21.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Good effort from Broad! Once again it is down the leg side, Smith gently flicks it fine down the leg side. Broad at fine leg, runs to his right and puts in a dive to save the boundary. He does so successfully.
|21.3 : Ben Stokes to Head, FOUR LEG BYES! Once again Stokes bowls it down the leg side, Head looks to flick but the ball goes off his thigh pad wide of Bairstow, who dives but cannot get close to the ball. It races away to the fine leg fence.
|21.4 : Ben Stokes to T Head, On middle and leg, Head pushes it to mid on.
|21.5 : Ben Stokes to Head, Good length ball pitching on leg, it nips back in. Head looks to defend but the ball hits him on his thigh pad and goes towards second slip. There is a stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|21.6 : Ben Stokes to Head, Outside off, Head leaves it alone.
|22.1 : M Ali to Smith, Flighted on off, Smith strokes it to mid off.
|22.2 : M Ali to Smith, Floated on the stumps, Smith defends it off his front foot.
|22.3 : M Ali to Smith, Floated on off, Smith gets on his front foot and blocks it.
|22.4 : M Ali to S Smith, Tossed up on off, Smith drives it straight to cover.
|22.5 : M Ali to Smith, On the pads, Smith flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|22.6 : M Ali to Head, Floated on middle, Head comes down the track and strokes it to mid off. He shouts a loud no to his partner.
|23.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Full on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|23.2 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, Back of a length ball on off, Smith pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket. Buttler runs to his right and saves it before the ropes. Two taken.
|23.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, On the pads, Smith flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|23.4 : Ben Stokes to Head, On the pads, Head flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|23.5 : Ben Stokes to Head, Outside off, Head shoulders arms to it.
|23.6 : Ben Stokes to Head, Full on off, Head defends it off the front foot.
|24.1 : M Ali to Smith, Flighted on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|24.2 : M Ali to Smith, Tossed up on off, Smith defends it towards cover.
|24.3 : M Ali to Smith, Floated on off, Smith defends it towards mid on.
|24.4 : M Ali to Smith, Slower through the air on off, Smith keeps it out.
|24.5 : M Ali to Smith, On the pads, Smith turns it to square leg.
|24.6 : M Ali to Smith, Tossed up on off, Smith plays a good looking cover drive. The ball does not have the legs to go to the fence as the fielder cleans it up. The batsmen comeback for the third.
|Chris Woakes is back into the attack.
|25.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Good length ball on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|25.2 : C Woakes to Smith, On the pads, Steve flicks it to short fine leg.
|25.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Fuller on middle and off, Smith strokes it to mid on.
|25.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Full on off, Smith defends it back to the bowler.
|25.5 : C Woakes to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, Smith looks to defend but it goes off the outer half of his bat towards third man. Collects two runs. The partnership moves to 48.
|25.6 : C Woakes to Smith, Bouncer to end the over. Smith ducks under it.
|26.1 : M Ali to T Head, Floated on off, Head strokes it to the left of mid on.
|26.2 : M Ali to Head, Flighted on middle, Head blocks it off the front foot.
|26.3 : M Ali to Head, Tossed up on middle and off, Head defends it off the inner half of his bat. It goes wide of short leg.
|26.4 : M Ali to Head, Floated on off, Head defends it to mid off.
|26.5 : M Ali to T Head, Tossed up on middle, Head strokes it to mid on.
|26.6 : M Ali to Head, Flighted on off, Head keeps it out and we head into Lunch.
|Lunch! A good recovery from Australia after a horrid opening hour. England had started off well with Broad sending back both the openers early. Khawaja, who was looking good in his short stay followed suit soon. But Head then joined Smith and the duo has done well to steady the ship, adding 48 runs and ensuring that the visitors do not lose any other wicket before the break. The hosts, have bowled well but this partnership has troubled them. Root had to use 5 bowlers in the first session. With B
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session. Steve Smith and Travis Head walk out to resume their innings. Stuart Broad to bowl the first over of the new session. Also, there is a bad news for you if you are an England fan. James Anderson has not walked out for the new session. In fact we are hearing, he has left the venue to have a scan on his right calf.
|27.1 : S Broad to Smith, Good length ball on middle to start off by Broad, Smith plays it back towards mid on.
|27.2 : S Broad to Smith, Another ball on similar line and length, Smith again strokes it to the man at mid on.
|27.3 : S Broad to Smith, Length ball outside off, Smith lets it through to the keeper.
|Stuart Broad is bowling with split fingers. This suggests that he is going to bowl very straight to Smith. There is a fine leg, a deep mid-wicket and a deep backward square leg. Along with the catchers at slip, there is a man at short point. A good innovative position.
|27.4 : S Broad to Smith, Smith shuffles across the stumps in his usual style, tucks this full ball wide of mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
|27.5 : S Broad to Head, 50-run stand between Smith and Head and this is a very crucial partnership for Australia. Broad bowls this one on the pads of Head, he tucks it towards deep fine leg and takes a single.
|27.6 : S Broad to Smith, Full ball on off by Broad, Smith plays it towards mid-off.
|Woakes to partner Broad from the other end in this new session.
|28.1 : C Woakes to Head, Length ball outside off by Woakes, Head leaves it alone.
|28.2 : C Woakes to Head, Good length ball on middle and leg, Travis plays it back towards the bowler.
|28.3 : C Woakes to Head, Around off, solidly defended.
|28.4 : C Woakes to Head, Around middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a couple.
|28.5 : C Woakes to Head, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it.
|28.6 : C Woakes to Head, Length ball on middle and leg, Head pushes it towards mid on.
|29.1 : S Broad to Smith, Full ball shaping back in on the off pole, Smith clips it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|29.2 : S Broad to T Head, Great fielding! Broad bowls this one full and on off, there to be hit for Head. He drives it beautifully towards mid on but Woakes there dives to his left and saves a certain boundary.
|29.3 : S Broad to Head, Good bowling by Broad here. Head tries to push this length ball but gets the under half of his bat. The ball rolls towards point.
|29.4 : S Broad to Head, Beaten! Brilliant bowling by Broad! Head tries to drive this length ball outside off straight down the ground. The ball pitches and straightens and beats the outside edge of his bat.
|29.5 : S Broad to Head, Full ball on off, Head defends it towards mid off.
|29.6 : S Broad to Head, FOUR! Full ball on middle and leg, Head pushes this ball with poise straight down the ground past the bowler for a boundary.
|30.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Fuller delivery on off, Smith shuffles across in his trademark style and defends it.
|30.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Once again it is full on off, Smith defends it to mid on.
|30.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Good length ball on off, Smith defends it to towards mid on.
|30.4 : C Woakes to Smith, On the pads, Smith pulls it to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|30.5 : C Woakes to Head, Good length ball on leg, Travis glances it to fine leg and gets a couple.
|30.6 : C Woakes to Head, OHH! There was some noise but it looks like it was just bat hitting the thin air. Good length ball outside off, Head looks to drive on the up but misses. There was a noise as the ball goes past the bat to the keeper but for the English players are not too confident.
|31.1 : S Broad to Smith, Good length ball on middle and leg, Smith tucks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|31.2 : S Broad to Smith, Pitched on a length outside off, Smith lets it through to the keeper. Just before this ball, Root moves the fielder from square leg to point.
|31.3 : S Broad to Smith, Full ball on off, Smith pushes it with soft hands and quickly takes a single.
|Interesting. Stuart Broad seems to be having some issue with the ball. He hands it to umpire Aleem Dar who does not even waste a second in giving it back. Absolutely no problems, mate. Carry on!
|31.4 : S Broad to Head, Pitched outside off, Travis shoulders arms to it.
|31.5 : S Broad to Head, Fuller this time outside outside off, Head lets it go again.
|31.6 : S Broad to Head, Full again but Head pushes it this time towards mid off.
|32.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Down the leg side, the ball clips the pads of Smith and the ball is gathered by Bairstow. They appeal but it is soft and the umpire turns it down.
|32.3 : C Woakes to Smith, On the pads again by Woakes, Smith flicks it towards deep fine leg and gives the strike to Head.
|Plumb LBW! Woakes has got another one. Head has been adjudged in front. There is a long chat between Head and Smith and now comes the review signal. Is it hit the batsman too high? No, according to Hawk Eye. Three reds and that is the end of Head.
|32.4 : C Woakes to Head, OUT! LBW! Loud appeal and the umpire gives it out! The review is taken and the replays roll in. It pitches on a length and on middle, straightening after pitching. Head goes onto the back foot looking to push it towards the leg side. He misses the ball and it hits Travis on the knee roll. The Hawk Eye confirms the umpire's decision as it shows three reds. Head is dismissed once again after starting well. Australia are 4 down and England have struck again after Lunch.
|Matthew Wade walks in at number 6, replacing Head.
|32.5 : C Woakes to M Wade, Good ball this. Woakes steams in and bowls a back of a length ball on middle and off. It comes back in after pitching. Wade looks to defend but the ball goes to the man at gully on the bounce.
|32.6 : C Woakes to Wade, Oh, just short! Another gem from Woakes! He hits the deck hard and makes it zip in. It is shorter on off, Wade looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards second slip. Luckily for Wade, it falls short of the man there.
|33.1 : S Broad to Smith, Fuller ball on off, Smith defends it towards mid off.
|33.2 : S Broad to S Smith, EDGED AND FOUR! Smith rides his luck here. Good length ball on off, it nips away after pitching. Smith looks to defend but ends up getting a fat outside edge which goes through vacant gully region for a boundary.
|33.3 : S Broad to Smith, Follows the edgy boundary with a single.
|Another LBW! Smith is given his marching orders! Boy, a big moment in the game. Steve takes the review. He was not offering a shot and hence, impact does not matter. Here comes Hawk Eye... MISSING OFF STUMP!
|33.4 : Broad to Smith, NOT OUT! Smith survives! Brilliant review from Smith! Good length ball outside off, Smith leaves it alone assuming that it is going to swing away but the ball comes back in and hits the front pad of Smith. The English players are confident they have their man and the umpire agrees. Smith consults his partner and takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and Hawk Eye shows the ball to be missing the off pole by just a fraction.
|33.5 : S Broad to Smith, This time it is outside off and Smith shoulders arms to it.
|33.6 : S Broad to Smith, Once again outside off, Smith lets it carry to the keeper.
|34.1 : C Woakes to Wade, Back of a length ball on off, Wade defends it off the back foot.
|34.2 : C Woakes to Wade, Wade gets his scoreboard ticking! Good length ball on the pads, Wade flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|34.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Length delivery on off, Smith looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes all along the ground towards point.
|34.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Fuller on off, Smith drives it to cover.
|34.5 : C Woakes to Smith, On off and middle, Smith shuffles across and flicks it towards fine leg for one.
|This is tiring. Another LBW review. This time by England. Wade looks to be plumb here. And Hawk Eye confirms! Just a single for Wade then.
|34.6 : C Woakes to Wade, OUT! Good review from England! Woakes gets his second of this session and the English players are pumped up. Woakes comes steaming in and bowls it on a length on middle. Wade looks to flick but the ball nips in and beats him. It hits him flush on the front pad. Woakes and co. go up in a confident appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Root though takes the referral. Ultra Edge rolls in and shows no spike, Hawk Eye follows and it shows all red. The crowd roars in joy and Wade's
|Skipper, Tim Paine walks out to bat now.
|35.1 : S Broad to Smith, Length ball outside off, Smith shoulders arms to it.
|35.2 : S Broad to Smith, Good length ball outside off, Smith has a poke at it but misses. It was not far away from kissing the outside edge.
|35.3 : S Broad to Smith, Bouncer! Smith ducks under it.
|35.4 : S Broad to Smith, On off and middle, Smith shuffles across and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|35.5 : S Broad to Smith, Fuller on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|35.6 : S Broad to Smith, Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket to get through the over.
|36.1 : C Woakes to Paine, Good bowling by Woakes, on off pole. Paine dabs it towards the leg side.
|36.2 : C Woakes to Paine, Beautiful straight drive here! Woakes bowls this one full and on off pole, Paine shimmies onto the front foot and just punches it smoothly down the ground. Woakes bends down and gets a hand to it. It saves one run for his team as the fielder from mid off chases the ball and cuts it off. Three runs taken.
|36.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Smith plays this full ball back towards the bowler.
|36.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Again full and on off, Smith pushes it back to Woakes.
|36.5 : C Woakes to Smith, Wide outside off, Smith shoulders arms to it.
|36.6 : C Woakes to Smith, Again outside off, Smith lets it go to the keeper.
|37.1 : S Broad to Paine, Beauty by Broad! Peach of a delivery. He pitches it on the fourth stump line, the ball pitches and straightens. Paine tries to block it out but does so inside the line of the ball. The ball just misses the edge and goes to the keeper.
|37.2 : S Broad to Paine, Outside off this time, Paine lets it go.
|37.3 : S Broad to Paine, Broad bowls this one full again, Paine plays it back towards him.
|37.4 : S Broad to Paine, Good bowling by Broad. The ball goes towards the batsman with the angle, it hits the inside half of his bat. The ball hits the pad of Paine and rolls towards mid-wicket.
|37.5 : S Broad to Paine, Paine plays this full ball off the front foot and blocks it out.
|37.6 : S Broad to Tim Paine, Full again by Broad, outside off. Paine drives it towards the cover fielder.
|Moeen Ali is back into the attack.
|38.1 : M Ali to Smith, Floated on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|0.0 : It has gone overcast suddenly and we can see a drop or two of rain.
|38.2 : M Ali to Smith, Tossed up on middle, Smith blocks it out.
|38.3 : M Ali to Smith, Flighted on middle and off, Smith whips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|38.4 : M Ali to Tim Paine, Off spinner which is short in length. It is pitched outside off, Paine waits and then cuts it late to point.
|38.5 : M Ali to Paine, Flat and on off pole, Paine pushes it back to Moeen.
|38.6 : M Ali to Paine, Similar ball again, blocked out by Paine.
|39.1 : S Broad to Smith, Smith shuffles across the stumps and plays this length ball towards the deep square leg fielder for a single.
|39.2 : S Broad to Paine, Good length ball just outside off, it nips away from Paine and takes a thick outside edge of his bat. The ball rolls towards third man and the batters take two.
|39.3 : S Broad to Paine, Paine gets behind the line of the ball and pushes it towards mid off.
|39.4 : S Broad to Paine, OUT! CAUGHT! The skipper is out of here! And Broad gives us that look which he gave when he had Adam Voges caught at gully in the 2015 Ashes at Trent Bridge. A look of disbelief.
|James Pattinson replaces his skipper out in the middle.
|39.5 : S Broad to Pattinson, Outside off, left alone.
|39.6 : S Broad to Pattinson, OUT! LBW! The ball is swinging and the Aussies are dancing. In pain. To Broad's rhythm. Another terrific nut from Broady. He gets this on a length outside off and angles it into the left-hander. Pattinson was late in getting his bat to defend and the ball crashed in onto his pad. Broad appealed and up went the finger. No review taken. Should have been. Hawk Eye shows it to be missing leg stump. What an over from Broad, especially the last 3 balls - W 0 W.
|Pat Cummins comes on to bat now.
|40.1 : M Ali to Smith, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|40.2 : M Ali to S Smith, Outside off, driven straight to cover.
|40.3 : M Ali to Smith, Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
|40.4 : M Ali to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|40.5 : M Ali to Smith, Around off, watchfully pushed back to the bowler.
|40.6 : M Ali to Smith, Full and around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
|41.1 : S Broad to Cummins, Another peach! Good length ball outside off, it comes in and straightens. Cummins looks to defend but gets beaten.
|41.2 : S Broad to Pat Cummins, FOUR! Cummins will take it no matter what! Fuller ball around off, Cummins looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of his bat through backward point for a boundary.
|41.3 : S Broad to Cummins, Top nut! This one also swings away and it swings away a lot. Good length ball outside off, Cummins has a poke at it but the ball moves away beating the outside edge of Cummins' willow.
|41.4 : S Broad to Cummins, Edged but short! Cummins living dangerously and he must get Smith back on strike. The ball pitches on length and nips away from Cummins, he looks to defend at it but gets an edge to it. Luckily for him it falls short of the slip fielder.
|41.5 : S Broad to Pat Cummins, Fuller this time outside off, Cummins drives it towards the cover fielder.
|41.6 : S Broad to Cummins, Full and on off, Cummins blocks it out.
|42.1 : M Ali to S Smith, A very low full toss on off, Smith strokes it through covers and Root cleans it up. The batsmen take three. Root looks at the crowd later on clasp and pumps them up.
|42.2 : M Ali to Cummins, Flighted on off, Cummins defends it off the front foot.
|42.3 : M Ali to Cummins, On the pads, Cummins flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|42.4 : M Ali to Smith, On the stumps, Smith blocks it out.
|42.5 : M Ali to Smith, Floated on off, Steve defends it off the front foot.
|42.6 : M Ali to Smith, Smart batting from Smith. He wants to keep majority of the strike so he flicks this ball towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
|Ben Stokes is back into the attack now.
|43.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Good length ball outside off, Smith lets it be.
|43.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Smith looks to push at this length ball but just gets a bottom edge on it.
|43.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Outside off on a length, Smith shoulders arms to it.
|43.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Good length ball on off, Smith tucks it to the left of mid-wicket and gets a single.
|43.5 : Ben Stokes to Cummins, Full outside off, Cummins plays a neat square drive but straight to point.
|43.6 : Ben Stokes to Cummins, OUT! LBW! Cummins misreads this inswinging ball and departs looking a tad bemused. Good length ball outside off, it comes in after pitching. Cummins has no clue about it and ends up shouldering his arm to it. The ball hits his front pad. The English players are dead sure that they have their man and the umpire agrees. Cummins has a chat with Smith but he does not take the review and a good decision as he was not offering a shot the chances of overturning that was ve
|Peter Siddle is the new man in.
|44.1 : M Ali to Smith, Full and floated outside off, Smith powerfully pushes this towards mid off.
|44.2 : M Ali to Smith, Short this time on middle, Smith cuts this one towards deep cover and takes one.
|44.3 : M Ali to Siddle, Floated on middle and off, Siddle comes onto the front foot and defends.
|44.4 : M Ali to Siddle, Ali floats it and on off, Siddle blocks it out.
|44.5 : M Ali to Siddle, Similar line and length, Siddle defends it towards mid on.
|44.6 : M Ali to P Siddle, Floated outside off, it hits the outside edge of Siddle's bat and goes towards the third man region.
|45.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, FOUR! Chance of a catch for Bairstow but it goes away from his. The ball pitches on a length on leg, Smith shuffles across and helps the ball fine towards the leg side, but maybe too fine for his liking. Bairstow dives to his left but can't reach there. It goes to the fine leg fence for a four.
|45.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Loud appeal by the England squad but the umpire turns it down. Now, what happened here. There is certainly a noise but is it the bat hitting the ball or the pad? The umpire thinks it is pad. Root and his teammates gather and mull over taking the review but decide against it. With 8 wickets down maybe they should have gone for it. The replays roll in and show that the bat is inside the line of the ball and it has indeed hit the pad. Great decision by the Aleem Dar here.
|45.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|45.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, The ball is wide outside off, Smith tries to hit it but misses. It carries through to the keeper.
|45.5 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, Wide outside off, Smith drives it through cover point and takes two as the fielder cuts it off in the deep.
|45.6 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Full and swinging in towards the stump, Smith digs this one out and the ball goes wide of covers.
|Chris Woakes is back on!
|Petter Siddle has taken a review straightaway. Looks like there is an inside edge.
|46.1 : Woakes to P Siddle, NOT OUT! Another decision overturned. Woakes steams in and bowls a full, inswining ball on off, Siddle looks to defend but the ball hits his pad. England players put in a loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Siddle though signals the 'T' straightaway without even consulting his partner. Replays roll in and show there was a super fat inside edge on it.
|0.0 : Is that a catch? A bump ball? There is an appeal from England but no one is sure. The two umpires get together and then refer it upstairs with the soft signal as NOT OUT. Here come the replays. It is a full toss, hit into the ground. Matter closed.
|46.2 : C Woakes to Siddle, Bump ball. Full on off, Siddle drives it straight to point. The man at point takes it and puts in an appeal. The umpires get together and take it upstairs to confirm with the soft signal as not out. Replay rolls and confirms that it was a bump ball.
|46.3 : C Woakes to Siddle, Good length ball on leg, it nips in. Siddle looks to defend but gets hit on the pad. There is a stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|46.4 : C Woakes to Siddle, On the pads, Siddle flicks it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
|46.5 : C Woakes to Smith, FIFTY FOR STEVE SMITH! This has been one fine knock from him. He gets to his 25th Test fifty with a stroke towards point. The crowd shouts a loud boo as he gets to this landmark but Smith is unfazed and raises his bat for the Aussie supporters in the crowd.
|46.6 : C Woakes to Siddle, Fuller on off, Siddle defends it towards mid on.
|47.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, On the pads, Smith tucks it fine down the leg side and gets a couple.
|47.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Length delivery outside off, Smith runs it down to third man and gets a brace.
|47.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Stokes bowls this outside off, Smith shoulders arms to it.
|47.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Again outside off, Smith lets it through to Bairstow again.
|47.5 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, Back of a length ball on off, Smith pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|47.6 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Good length ball on off, Siddle blocks it off the front foot.
|48.1 : C Woakes to S Smith, Fuller on off, Smith drives it through covers and gets a couple.
|48.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Fuller on off, Smith defends it towards mid on.
|48.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Full on middle, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|48.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Length delivery pitching outside off, it comes in after pitching. Smith looks to flick but the ball hits him high on his thigh pad.
|48.5 : C Woakes to Smith, Fuller on off, Smith turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a single. He shouts a very loud no to his partner for a second. One ball in the over for Siddle to survive. Can he?
|48.6 : C Woakes to P Siddle, Yes he does. In fact he gets off the mark in this. Full around off, Siddle drives it through covers and gets a couple.
|49.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Full outside off, Smith drives it to sweeper cover and takes a single.
|49.2 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Good length ball on off, Siddle pushes it to point.
|49.3 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Full on off, Siddle strokes it to extra cover.
|49.4 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Short ball bowled on the leg pole line, Siddle ducks under it and lets it go to the keeper.
|49.5 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Another bouncer to Siddle. He ducks again and Bairstow collects it.
|49.6 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Beaten! Good ball by Stokes here. He bowls it on the 5th stump line, the ball pitches and straightens. Siddle plays at it trying to block it but does so inside the line of the ball. It goes past his outside edge and he survives.
|Moeen Ali is back. 12 minutes to go for Tea if there is no extension. Buttler is at short leg now.
|50.1 : M Ali to Smith, Play and a miss. Flighted outside off, Smith swings his bat wildly at it but misses.
|50.2 : M Ali to Smith, Fuller on the pads, Smith blocks it out towards mid-wicket.
|50.3 : M Ali to Smith, Full this time but outside off, Smith plays it towards point and takes a single.
|50.4 : M Ali to Siddle, FOUR! Some handy runs here for Australia. Ali floats this one on middle and off, he gets down on one knee and sweeps it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|50.5 : M Ali to Siddle, Full, flatter and way outside off. Siddle dabs it towards the off side.
|50.6 : M Ali to Siddle, Similar ball, defended off the front foot by Siddle.
|51.1 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, FOUR! Short by Stokes and put away by Smith. The ball is on off pole line, Smith goes onto the back foot and just pulls it to the mid-wicket fence.
|51.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, This is short of a length outside off, Smith leaves it.
|51.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Again outside off, Steve shoulders arms to it.
|51.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Good yorker by Stokes, mixing it up. Smith digs it out back towards him.
|51.5 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Length ball on the body of Smith, he plays it back to the bowler off the back foot.
|51.6 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Again on the body of Smith, this time he shuffles towards the off side and helps it towards deep fine leg for two runs.
|Chris Woakes is back! So just a solitary over from Moeen Ali.
|52.1 : C Woakes to Siddle, Good length ball on off, it swings into Siddle. He pushes it towards mid on.
|52.2 : C Woakes to Siddle, Beaten! Good length ball outside off, Siddle tries to play at it but does so inside the line. He gets beaten and Siddle has to survive with Smith here.
|52.3 : C Woakes to Siddle, Down the leg side, it catches the thigh pad of Siddle and carries to Bairstow. The England team appeal but even they know it is not out.
|52.4 : C Woakes to Siddle, Peach of a delivery by Woakes. On the fourth stump line, the ball pitches and nips away from Siddle. He again tries to defend it but misses. Woakes is on song here.
|52.5 : C Woakes to Siddle, Better from Siddle this time. Full ball around off, he plays it into the ground.
|52.6 : C Woakes to Siddle, Single off the last ball by Siddle. This one is full around off, he plays it towards covers and grabs one. TEA ON DAY 1!
|71/5 in 26 overs. Terrific session for England. Shocking one for Australia. They have been literally blown away.
|What a difference it makes to a game of cricket if the ball starts to swing. When Head and Smith were batting post the early barrage of wickets, the cherry had stopped moving and runs were coming freely. But after Lunch, England found movement and rocked Australia hard. None of the batsmen could adjust to the conditions and were found wanting in terms of technique as the visitors slipped from 99/3 to 122/8. That manic period might just cost them the game.
|Anderson out of the first innings at least with a strain in his right calf. Problems? Says who? Naah... not for 'THIS' England unit. What looked to be a tough bowling phase was converted into a wonderful passage by Woakes and Broad who got the Dukes ball to talk. Both are in touching distance of a 5-fer, though only one can get there.
|Over-rate. The only problem in terms of excitement in this day so far. 37 overs are left, with 2 set to be cut for innings break, but still, we shall have a long and extended final session. There was some rain falling towards the end of the previous one, so fingers crossed.
|...DAY 1, FINAL SESSION...
|4 PM LOCAL UPDATE (1500 GMT) - Not great news. We should have resumed by now but the heavens have opened up and we have a delay. The showers are a bit heavy, so it might be a while before we resume. Continue with your tea and biscuits or lunch and dinner, depending on which time zone you are in.
|Scratch the previous update. We are given a restart time as 4.20 pm local (1520 GMT). Hooray!
|Wow. What is this? Will anyone even say it was raining a while ago? The ground is bathed in bright sunshine! Time for the action to resume. Here is Stuart Broad to Peter Siddle. This stand is worth 32...
|53.1 : S Broad to Siddle, Short and wide to start with from Broad. Siddle mistimes it towards point.
|53.2 : S Broad to Siddle, Lovely ball. Full and outside off, Peter looks to defend but the ball holds its line and beats the outside edge.
|53.3 : S Broad to P Siddle, Slightly fuller and bit of width from Broad. Siddle creams a drive through the covers and takes two.
|53.4 : S Broad to Siddle, Outside off, left alone.
|53.5 : S Broad to Siddle, Outstanding effort from Ben Stokes. Full and outside off, PS looks to defend but the ball swings away and takes the outside edge. However, he plays it with soft hands, so the ball goes onto the ground. It goes past second slip but Stokes dives full length to his right and gets a hand to it, taking some pace off the ball. Two runs taken.
|53.6 : S Broad to Siddle, Another full delivery, Siddle this time guides the ball towards point and takes a single on the last ball of the over. Smith showing confidence in Siddle it seems.
|Chris Woakes to continue from the other end.
|54.1 : C Woakes to Siddle, FOUR! In the air but in the gap! Woakes goes slightly full but has missed the line. A middle and leg stump line which Siddle whips over mid-wicket to collect a boundary.
|54.2 : C Woakes to Siddle, Around off, defended back from the crease.
|54.3 : C Woakes to Siddle, Full and outside off, Peter looks to drive but the ball goes off the toe end of the bat back to the bowler.
|54.4 : C Woakes to Siddle, Good line this one from Woakes, on the fifth stump. Asking Siddle to drive. He pushes it back to the bowler.
|54.5 : C Woakes to Siddle, Down the leg side, PS misses his flick.
|54.6 : C Woakes to Siddle, Bit fuller in length but a straight one. No discomfort for Siddle to block this towards mid-on.
|55.1 : S Broad to Smith, Full and outside off, defended solidly.
|55.2 : S Broad to Smith, Around off, moving away, Smith looks to defend but gets a bit of an outside edge towards point.
|55.3 : S Broad to Smith, On the off stump, Smith steers it to point region to get off strike.
|55.4 : S Broad to Siddle, Around off, on a good length, Siddle looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|55.5 : S Broad to P Siddle, FOUR! Siddle is having a great time in the middle. Gets one just outside the off stump, on a full length, Siddle drives it through the covers to get four.
|Boo! Yay! What is happening? Mixed emotions? Bizarre scenes. The drizzle was getting heavier, so the umpires decided to take the players off the park. Smith and Siddle were only too happy to obey. They had even reached the dressing room but Root was standing on the field, a bit angry, as the hover cover was coming on. Now, the drizzle seemed to stop and the umpires called the players back on! Ha ha!
|55.6 : S Broad to Siddle, On a length outside off, solidly defended.
|56.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Full and outside off, swinging away, Smith leans and pushes this behind point for a single.
|56.2 : C Woakes to Siddle, Digs one short which is way over the head of Siddle who simply ducks under it.
|56.3 : C Woakes to Siddle, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|56.4 : C Woakes to Siddle, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|56.5 : C Woakes to Siddle, Short and straight. This time Siddle defends with a push off his back foot
|56.6 : C Woakes to Siddle, Good change of pace from Woakes. Rips in the surface again. Full and outside off, Siddle looks to defend but the ball holds on the pitch, moves away slightly and beats the outside edge. Does not carry to Bairstow.
|57.1 : S Broad to Smith, Fuller length from Broad but on the pads. Smith flicks it for a single towards mid-wicket.
|57.2 : S Broad to Siddle, Overpitched, outside off, driven with a full face of the bat, but straight to mid off.
|57.3 : S Broad to Siddle, On the fifth stump line. Siddle looks absolutely confident as he steers it straight to point.
|57.4 : S Broad to Siddle, Very full outside off, swinging away, driven through the covers for a couple. 50-RUN STAND IS UP! In 82 balls. Some sort of respect to the total now.
|57.5 : S Broad to Siddle, Pushes his length by a tad bit but Siddle negates this one off his back foot.
|57.6 : S Broad to Siddle, Around off, solidly defended.
|58.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Around off, defended to the leg side.
|58.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Similar lines from Woakes. Smith pushes this straight to the cover fielder.
|58.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Beaten. Jaffa from Woakes. Full and outside off, Steve looks to defend but the ball holds its line, grips in the surface, angled in and then leaving the right-hander, beating the outside edge.
|58.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Another same line and length delivery from Woakes. Smith shuffles a bit across and places the ball towards the cover fieldsman off his front foot.
|The ball is handed over to the umpires again. This time it is regarding the shape. Umpire Wilson brings out the 8-shaped guage but he is not sure. He walks across to Aleem Dar and the latter too, checks it out. Seems fine according to Dar. The ball is tossed up to Root again.
|58.5 : C Woakes to Smith, On a length outside off, Smith looks to defend but the ball nips back in and takes the inside edge, hitting him on the thigh pads. The ball drops down towards point and the batsmen take a quick single. Ben Stokes comes charging across from the slips but fumbles while picking up the ball and the run is easily completed.
|58.6 : C Woakes to Siddle, Another fourth stump line but overpitched. Siddle mistimes it through covers but this is good enough for the duo to scamper back for a couple.
|59.1 : S Broad to Smith, Full and straight, Smith gets across and tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|59.2 : S Broad to Siddle, Hits this short of length delivery straight to the cover fielder and shouts a loud no.
|59.3 : S Broad to Siddle, Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
|59.4 : S Broad to Siddle, Beaten! That came after ages it seems. Good line to the right-hander. Siddle prods at the ball and is beaten all ends up.
|59.5 : S Broad to Siddle, Down the leg side, flicked behind square leg for a couple.
|59.6 : S Broad to Siddle, Full and outside off, Siddle looks to drive but the ball swings away, takes the outside edge and goes just wide of gully towards deep point. A single taken.
|Ben Stokes returns to see if he can break the stand. 11-1-44-1 so far. He had a horrid first session but got rid of Cummins with a very good delivery in the next. Let's see what he's got up his sleeves.
|60.1 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, On a length outside off, watchfully defended.
|60.2 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, A short ball, around middle and off, Siddle gets across and helps it through mid-wicket for a single.
|60.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, FOUR! Short delivery but hardly any threatening pace or height. Smith swivels and pulls the ball away behind square leg to get a four. That was a nothing delivery from the England vice-captain.
|60.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, On a length outside off, pushed towards cover for a quick single.
|60.5 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, FOUR! Nicely done! Full and outside off, Siddle reaches out and places it behind gully to find the fence! Peter moves to 32 now, with his 4th boundary.
|60.6 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Around off, worked wide of mid on for a run. 11 from the over.
|61.1 : S Broad to P Siddle, Edged! Superb delivery from Broad. Siddle presents the full face of the bat only to get an outside edge that goes past second slip. The ball races towards the fence but Bairstow hares towards the ball and dives near the boundary to save a run for his side. Brilliant commitment after more than 60 overs of wicket-keeping.
|61.2 : S Broad to Smith, Full and outside off, solidly defended.
|61.3 : S Broad to Smith, A bouncer, at the body, on middle and off, Smith ducks.
|61.4 : S Broad to Smith, Another bouncer, ducked under.
|61.5 : S Broad to S Smith, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
|Something happening... Root cleverly moves his leg gully and Steve Smith wants to see where that bloke is being moved. Broad waits, thinks that the fielding change is done and steams in to bowl. But now Smith moves away, not quite happy with the proceedings. Broad has to come back and reload.
|61.6 : S Broad to Smith, Slower one from Broad. Smith walks across and defends off his back foot. Broad is looking tired.
|Another issue with the ball. The umpires are checking its shape and meanwhile, the groundstaff is getting ready with the covers. Just a light drizzle in the air. And yes, the ball is not changed.
|62.1 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Stokes trying to bring some energy with the bouncer but it's too short to worry Siddle who ducks under it.
|62.2 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Another bouncer, this time less lethal, around off, Peter ducks again.
|62.3 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Another short ball. England looking off target this season. Trying to crank up the short ball, Stokes is missing his line. Siddle has to do nothing.
|62.4 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Another one is squirted through the gap between the slips. On a length outside off, PS adjusts to the bounce and guides it behind gully for a couple.
|62.5 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Outside off, again a shot is placed behind gully for a brace.
|62.6 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Full this time from Stokes but it was a straight one. Siddle whips it towards the leg side and goes for a quick single. There's a shy at the other end and Smith has to put in a dive to get in. Hurts his right hand in the process.
|DRINKS BREAK. The light drizzle continues to fall but play goes on. A slight break for now, but it has been a terrific 50 minutes for Australia. They have added 44 runs in 10 overs and with the ball not moving, batting certainly looks to be easy. They will be happy that they have got close to 200 and they will believe that there is a contest on the cards now. Actually the Drinks was taken early because umpire Aleem Dar was stung by Wasp.
|Joe Denly to have a go with the ball now.
|63.1 : Joe Denly to Siddle, Full ball on off, pushed to mid off.
|63.2 : Joe Denly to Siddle, Floated on the pads, played to mid on.
|63.3 : Joe Denly to Siddle, Floated on mid and leg, pushed back to the bowler.
|63.4 : Joe Denly to Siddle, Shortish in length and on middle, Siddle defends it off the back foot towards the off side.
|63.5 : Joe Denly to Siddle, Again short in length on off, pushed back off the back foot by Siddle.
|63.6 : Joe Denly to Siddle, Short in length, Siddle plays this one back to mid on. Good start by Denly.
|64.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Short ball around the chest height. It is down the leg side so Smith leaves it alone.
|64.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Another short ball but this is around the waist height. Smith pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|64.3 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Good length ball on the pads, Siddle flicks it to the right of square leg and gets a single. That also brings up the 200 for Australia. This duo has taken the Aussies to a very good total here after the collapse they had.
|64.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, Steve runs it down to third man and gets to the other end.
|64.5 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Short ball on the body, Siddle hooks it to square leg.
|64.6 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Back of a length ball on off, Siddle defends it from right under his eyes.
|65.1 : Joe Denly to Smith, FOUR! What a shot! Denly is bowling slowly so Smith backs himself and comes down the track. He takes it as a full toss and smashes it through mid on for a boundary.
|65.2 : Joe Denly to Smith, Floated on off, Smith strikes it wide of mid off and gets a single.
|65.3 : Joe Denly to Siddle, Tossed up on middle, Siddle defends it off the front foot.
|65.4 : Joe Denly to Siddle, Shorter on off, Siddle punches it to point for a single.
|65.5 : Joe Denly to Smith, On the pads, Smith glances it to mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|65.6 : Joe Denly to Siddle, On the stumps, Siddle keeps it out.
|66.1 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, Good length ball on the body, Smith pulls it very nicely and in a controlled manner to fine leg for an easy single.
|66.2 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Back of a length ball on off, Siddle defends it off the back foot.
|66.3 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Bairstow and the man at first slip go upin a hopeful appeal but nothing else. Good length ball on the pads, Siddle looks to pull but it deflects off his thigh pad. Bairstow dives to his left and takes it on the up. Jonny is up in appeal but Stokes does not appeal as he knows that the ball went off his thigh pad.
|66.4 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Length delivery on off, Siddle defends it off the back foot.
|66.5 : Ben Stokes to Siddle, Short ball on off, Siddle pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|66.6 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, Smith keeps it out to get through the over.
|Moeen Ali is back on.
|67.1 : M Ali to Siddle, Flighted on off, Siddle defends it off the front foot. There was spin and bounce on this one.
|67.2 : M Ali to P Siddle, OUT! Moeen comes and Moeen strikes! This one spins a bit more than the previous one. It is floated around off, Siddle looks to defend but the ball goes off the inner half of his bat to the right of short leg. Jos Buttler there shows sharp reflexes and takes a very good catch. The 88-run stand is broken. End of a crucial knock from Siddle. He has played a very vital innings here.
|Nathan Lyon is the last man in.
|67.3 : M Ali to Lyon, Tossed up outside off, Lyon looks to push but misses.
|67.4 : M Ali to Lyon, Slower through the air on off, Lyon pushes it to cover.
|67.5 : M Ali to Lyon, Shorter on off, Lyon gets on his back foot and blocks it.
|67.6 : M Ali to Lyon, On the stumps, Lyon does well to block it. Wicket maiden for Moeen Ali. A brilliant over.
|68.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, A short ball, around middle, pulled straight to deep backward square leg. Steve starts to run but then sends Lyon back.
|0.0 : No half-century for Siddle but what an effort this has been from him. He may or may not do what is required of him with the ball but the 34-year old has done it with the bat. A top knock which has put Australia in a decent position.
|68.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, A short ball outside off, Steve backs away and looks to slap it away but mistimes it towards short extra cover.
|68.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, A short ball outside off, now SS looks to hook but misses.
|68.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, WIDE. A wild bouncer, on middle, goes way above the batsman. Stokes is not happy.
|Fervent field changes from Root. Long leg is going to deep point. Moeen Ali has come from backward deep square leg to point. There are 2 men on the leg side and 2 on the off side.
|Ben Stokes to Smith, Full and wide outside off, left alone.
|68.5 : Ben Stokes to Smith, On a length around off, Smith gets across and nudges it through square leg for a single.
|One ball left for Lyon to survive. A ring of slip fielders comes around while short leg is in too.
|68.6 : Ben Stokes to Lyon, Full and around off, tailing in, Lyon keeps it out, flicking it towards fine leg. Starts to run but is sent back.
|69.1 : M Ali to Smith, UP IN THE AIR... SAFE! Smith goes for a mighty heave to a flighted delivery but doesn't get his timing right on this one. Ball goes wide of long off and lands safely. Denies the single. First shot from frustrated Smith.
|69.2 : M Ali to Smith, Full and around middle, pushed towards the bowler.
|69.3 : M Ali to Smith, Down the leg side, Steve looks ton paddle but misses. He is distraught with himself.
|69.4 : M Ali to Smith, FOUR! Agricultural shot. Around off, a full toss, Smith dispatches it wide of mid-wicket and moves into the 90s.
|69.5 : M Ali to Smith, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|Long off and long on come in...
|A stumping appeal now! Bairstow yells his throat out but no one looks deeply interested. Here come the replays. Nothing in those. Steve's foot is well inside.
|69.6 : M Ali to Smith, Safe as a house. Full and outside off, Smith looked to drive but missed. Bairstow was quick as lightning to take the bails off and appeal. It was referred upstairs but replays confirmed that the foot never left the crease.
|70.1 : Ben Stokes to Lyon, FOUR! A boundary for Lyon to get off the mark! Full and outside off, Nathan reaches out and drives it behind point for a boundary!
|70.2 : Ben Stokes to Lyon, Goes past the edge this time as Lyon has a push at the ball which is on the fifth stump line. Lyon survives!
|70.3 : Ben Stokes to Lyon, On a length around off, moving away, NL looks to defend but the ball goes off the leading edge towards cover.
|70.4 : Ben Stokes to Lyon, Stokes drags his length but Lyon stands tall and punches it straight to the fielder of his back foot.
|70.5 : Ben Stokes to Lyon, Outside off, coming in, left alone.
|70.6 : Ben Stokes to Lyon, Shorter length but nothing threatening from Stokes. Lyon negates this one calmly.
|71.1 : M Ali to Smith, SIX! Moves to 98. Flighted and on a fuller length outside off, Smith deposits this one over the long on fielder with a mighty slog. He closes in towards his century with this glorious six.
|71.2 : M Ali to Smith, Outside off, played towards point.
|71.3 : M Ali to Smith, Full and around middle, Smith looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover.
|71.4 : M Ali to Smith, Moves to 99. An easy nudge through mid on for a single.
|71.5 : M Ali to Lyon, Lyon plunges forward and negates the fifth delivery. Smith must be having his heart in his mouth but Lyon is spot on with his block.
|71.6 : M Ali to Lyon, And Lyon survives. Full and around off, Garry comes forward and defends. The whole of the Australian dressing room applauds.
|England are taking their time to set the field. The umpires get around and ask them to hurry up.
|72.1 : Ben Stokes to Smith, On a length around off, Smith gets across and pushes it towards mid on.
|72.2 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Outside off, pushed towards point.
|72.3 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Straight to Moeen Ali. One would have thought this will get him to the three figures but Root is spot on with his field positioning. Pulls it straight to the fielder.
|72.4 : Ben Stokes to Smith, FOUR! FABULOUS! Cometh the hour, cometh the man, salute the champion! A terrific century from a man who has been rebuked from cricket. A triple figure score on return to Tests. Great show from the Edgbaston crowd as well. No boos this time. They booed him when he arrived, they booed him when he got to 50 but on his century, all have stood up as one. No celebration from Smith though. Or shall we say, not much. Just a removal of the helmet and a swish of the bat through
|72.5 : Ben Stokes to Smith, A wild bouncer, on middle and leg, going down, Smith sways away.
|Ben Stokes to Smith, A short ball, down the leg side, Steve misses out on his pull.
|72.6 : Ben Stokes to Smith, Full and outside off, squeezed behind point for a single.
|73.1 : M Ali to Smith, Dances down the track to heave this over the long off fielder. Doesn't time it well as the ball goes to the long-off fielder. No run taken.
|73.2 : M Ali to Smith, On middle and off, Steve goes back and looks to cut but misses. Quicker one, goes just over the stumps.
|73.3 : M Ali to Smith, FOUR! Fine shot. Short and outside off, Smith goes back and punches it through point for a boundary!
|73.4 : M Ali to Smith, Full and around off, slogged towards deep mid-wicket. No single taken.
|73.5 : M Ali to Smith, Another slog from Smith. Again not a great timing. This time gets a single as the ball rolls towards the mid-wicket.
|73.6 : M Ali to Lyon, Outside off, left alone.
|Stuart Broad is back on. 19-4-58-4 so far. One away from 100 Ashes wickets.
|74.1 : S Broad to S Smith, A length ball outside off, Smith backs away and slashes hard, getting a thick outside edge to third man. No single taken.
|0.0 : Review time! Seems like an age, doesn't it? Looks to be missing leg though, according to our genius, Kamtishwar.
|74.2 : Broad to Smith, NOT OUT! Kamtishwar is indeed a genius. Comfortably missing leg. Full on the pads. Smith walks across to whip this one but misses. There is a loud appeal but Joel Wilson shakes his head. Root reviews and rightly so, no point in saving a review. Hawk Eye shows it to be missing leg.
|74.3 : S Broad to Smith, FOUR! Streaky! On a length outside off, Smith looks to defend but the ball comes in, takes the inside edge and scoots over the stumps to the fine leg fence!
|74.4 : Broad to Smith, FOUR. Back-to-back boundaries for Smith. Brings out a lofted shot over the bowler's head. Smith shows full face of the willow to this in-the-arc delivery and lofts this over the bowler. No chance for the fielders.
|74.5 : S Broad to Smith, Around off, solidly defended.
|74.6 : S Broad to Smith, Outside off, pushed towards point. Smith initially wants a single but is sent back.
|Chris Woakes is back on. 18-2-43-3 so far. We are reaching that time of the day when no opening batsman would like to bat. Jason Roy is shadow practicing his defense.
|75.1 : C Woakes to Lyon, Outside off, left alone.
|75.2 : C Woakes to Lyon, Leg bye. On the leg stump, Lyon moves across to turn this towards the fine leg, gets a single off his pad.
|75.3 : C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! Just over! A length ball, around middle, Smith backs away and slaps it over a leaping mid on to the fence behind.
|75.4 : C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! Short, around off stump. Smith pounces on this one and slams it towards deep mid-wicket. No chance for any fielder. Runs coming thick and fast for Australia. Worries for England.
|75.5 : C Woakes to Smith, Around off, defended solidly.
|A slight issue for Smith as he gets his ankle checked.
|75.6 : C Woakes to Smith, A length ball, around middle, SS swivels and pull-helps it towards long leg for a run.
|Again, issues with the ball. Umpire Wilson brings out the 8-shaped guage but then hands the cherry back to Broad.
|76.1 : S Broad to Smith, FOUR! Terrific shot. A length ball, around middle and leg, following the batsman, Smith swivels and swings it behind square leg, splitting the fielders in the deep! 50-RUN STAND IS UP AS WELL!
|76.2 : S Broad to Smith, In line of the stumps, Steve back away and punches it straight to cover.
|76.3 : S Broad to Smith, Short and wide, Smith steers this past the point fielder. Looks for a quick couple but decides against it. Lyon to negate three deliveries.
|Slip has come in for Lyon. Fairly orthodox field. Another slip joins the man at first slip.
|76.4 : S Broad to Lyon, Outside off, left alone.
|76.5 : S Broad to Lyon, Lyon has no issues in dealing with this fourth stump line ball. Lunges forward and pushes it straight back.
|76.6 : S Broad to Lyon, FOUR! Just wide! Full and outside off, Lyon hammers this straight back. Broad stretches out his left hand but in vain as the ball races down to the long off fence!
|77.1 : C Woakes to Smith, On the good length from Woakes. Smith doesn't do anything extravagant this time. Just gets bat to the ball to place it straight to the fielder.
|77.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
|77.3 : C Woakes to Smith, Outside off, driven towards mid off.
|77.4 : C Woakes to Smith, Woakes fires one short but the ball is not going to trouble Smith as he ducks under this one comfortably.
|77.5 : C Woakes to Smith, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
|77.6 : C Woakes to Lyon, Lyon is again on the money with his block off his back foot as the wait extends a little longer for England.
|78.1 : S Broad to Smith, On a length outside off, Smith dead-bats it by bringing his bat down to defend at the last moment.
|78.2 : S Broad to Smith, Dances down the track but Broad follows him down the leg side. Smith can only defend it towards short mid-wicket as he is cramped for room.
|78.3 : S Broad to Smith, FOUR! Outrageous shot. A length ball, on middle, Smith heaves it through square leg. The long leg fielder gets across to his left and slides but in vain.
|78.4 : S Broad to Smith, Broad is following the batsman. Smith moves away, looking for room for a slog but can only get a single as the ball goes to mid-wicket.
|78.5 : S Broad to Lyon, Around middle and off, slightly short, tucked straight to Jos Buttler at short mid-wicket.
|78.6 : S Broad to Lyon, Lyon is doing great job here. Another fifth stump line, he pushes it towards cover.
|79.1 : C Woakes to Smith, Smith looks to go for a massive heave but is little too early for the slog. Woakes had rolled his fingers to that one. A slower one, in line of the stumps, goes past Steve's bat, over the stumps.
|79.2 : C Woakes to Smith, Full and outside off, Smith rides the outswing nicely and guides it towards backward point. He calls for two but slips at the non-striker's end and aborts the thought.
|79.3 : C Woakes to Lyon, Straight one from Woakes, around the off stump, Lyon pushes it back without any trouble.
|79.4 : C Woakes to Lyon, FOUR! FANTASTIC! All his runs have come in boundaries, with 12 on the board. Full and outside off, Lyon drives it beautifully down the ground. Now, the great thing about that shot is that there is a silly mid off in place, yet, he is beaten!
|79.5 : C Woakes to Lyon, On a length outside off, seaming away, Nathan plays inside the line and is beaten by the late away movement.
|79.6 : C Woakes to Lyon, Another confident defense from Lyon. This was fired on a fuller length outside the off stump. Lyon negates another one to bring Smith back to strike for the next over.
|The second new ball is available now. But it has not been taken yet.
|80.1 : S Broad to Smith, SIX! Massive! Heaves this one over mid-wicket. Smith is going all guns blazing as he closes in on his 150. This was within the reach and Smith just launched into this one. A length ball, around off, Smith just sends the ball sailing over mid-wicket.
|80.2 : S Broad to Smith, A yorker now, outside off, Steve looks to steer it behind point but misses.
|80.3 : S Broad to S Smith, Full and around middle, pushed towards mid on. SS initially looks for a single but then changes his mind.
|80.4 : S Broad to Smith, OUT! BOWLED! Agricultural shot to end the innings. Broad does what any bowler would do during the death overs of a limited-overs game. Keep it full and straight. You miss, I hit. Smith misses, Broad hits. Superb from both the gentlemen. Century for Smith, 5-fer for Broad, 100 ASHES WICKETS as well. AUSTRALIA FINISH ON 284!
|P-H-E-N-O-M-E-N-A-L. What an opening day of the Ashes. Australia rocked hard at 122/8. Then, when even 150 looked difficult, Smith hung in there, adding 162 for the final two wickets. Australia should have been stopped under 150. They have managed almost 300.
|Nothing much to talk about the Australian batting. The first two sessions were all about Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes, sharing 7 of the 8 wickets to fall. The ball was moving around and on a pitch which was not offering too much, swing did the Aussies in. Then suddenly, swing disappeared and runs started to flow.
|Excellent bowling by England after being asked to bowl. At the toss, they would definitely take a score less than 300 but the fact that they had their opponents on the mat will hurt them. Anderson's absence hurt them a lot and they will now look to bat well to give Jimmy some extra rest.
|One good thing for England is that they will believe - if the Aussie tail can wag, their own top order can get the runs. Still, these are a tricky 10 minutes to survive. The openers arrive. Jason Roy and Rory Burns. Can Australia finish the day on a dominating note? A wicket or two would mean that England are on the mat on the first day of the Ashes. Pat Cummins to Rory Burns first up. Here we go!