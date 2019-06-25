|0.0 : Welcome to match 32 of World Cup 2019. It's a clash between the oldest cricket rivals at the Home of Cricket as hosts, England take on defending champions Australia. Eoin Morgan's side come into this one on the back of a shock loss against Sri Lanka. With that loss the favourites are now in a danger of missing out on the semi-final spot. Australia meanwhile have lost just one game so far this tournament. They have been good with both the bat and ball. They would look to add misery on their bit
|PITCH REPORT - Mike Atherton and Michael Clarke are the pitch analyst for the day. Atherton says the pitch is next to the one which will be used for the Finals and two away from the one used between South Africa and Pakistan. Atherton says from the nursery end the boundaries are short in the square and longer on the side. He also adds the dimension is the same from the other end as well. Michael Clarke from the other end says it is overcast and we might see some movement. Tells there is grass c
|TOSS - We are down with the match referee and two captains all in readiness for the toss. England skipper, Eoin Morgan has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Australian skipper, Aaron Finch calls Heads but it lands as Tails. ENGLAND OPT TO BOWL.
|England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that the pitch is soft so it is not a no brainer that they are bowling first. Hopes the sun comes out later. Informs they are unchanged. Tells us Jofra Archer is fine he just had a stiffness but he is okay to go. Says they are looking to back their strength and perform to their best of abilities. On the recent 5-0 record he says it gives them confidence but they cannot just rest on it.
|Australian skipper, Aaron Finch says he was not sure whether he wanted to bowl or bat first had he won the toss. Informs they have two changes in his side as Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon come into the side in place of Coulter-Nile and Zampa. On the slow approach at the start, Finch says if they go hard from the start they might find themselves being open up as was the case against Pakistan. Reckons that every game is important as the two points are very crucial and they cannot take any team light
|England Playing XI (UNCHANGED) - James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
|Australia Playing XI - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon (IN for Zampa), Jason Behrendorff (IN for Coulter-Nile).
|Time for the National Anthems! The two teams make their way out to the middle. Australia will sing their first and then, England will sing theirs.
|Done and dusted with the National Anthems! We are all set for the action to begin. The English players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by David Warner and Aaron Finch, the Australian openers. Chris Woakes has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...
|0.1 : C Woakes to A Finch, That jagged back in! Woakes lands it on a length and around off, this one comes back in. Finch looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the leg side.
|0.2 : C Woakes to A Finch, FOUR! Just over! A fortunate boundary for Australia to get off the mark! Woakes bowls it slightly fuller and this one swings away. Finch goes hard at it, there is extra bounce though and the ball goes off the outside edge over the outstretched hand of Root at second slip and into the fence.
|0.3 : C Woakes to A Finch, Two leg byes! This is on the pads, Finch looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards square leg for two. Mixing it up here is Woakes. He got the first ball to come in, then got one to move away and this one once again comes back in.
|0.4 : C Woakes to A Finch, This is shorter in length. The ball goes straight on and Finch pushes it to mid off for one.
|0.5 : C Woakes to D Warner, BEATEN! Lands it just around off, this one moves away after pitching. Warner looks to defend but is beaten.
|0.6 : C Woakes to D Warner, Brave, brave leave! This one lands just outside off and comes back in a little. Warner leaves it but the ball goes over the off pole. End of an excellent first over from Woakes. It did go for 7 but it was a testing one.
|Jofra Archer to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.1 : J Archer to A Finch, FOUR! A half volley and it has been put away! Very full to begin with outside off, Finch leans into it and strokes it through covers for a boundary.
|1.2 : J Archer to A Finch, Good length and around off, Finch keeps it out.
|1.3 : J Archer to A Finch, Length and around off, Finch once again pushes it to mid on.
|1.4 : J Archer to A Finch, Another one on a length and around off, this one comes back in sharply. Hits Finch high on the pads as he tries to flick.
|1.5 : J Archer to A Finch, On a length and around off, Finch lunges and keeps it out. Not a lot of movement for Archer yet.
|1.6 : J Archer to A Finch, Bangs it short and on off, Finch stands tall and keeps it out. A good comeback after the boundary.
|2.1 : C Woakes to D Warner, Excellent stuff from Woakes! He bangs it on a length around off, this one takes off after pitching. Warner does well to move his hands out of the way and leave it.
|2.2 : C Woakes to D Warner, Back of a length again on middle, this one comes back in. Warner defends it out.
|2.3 : C Woakes to D Warner, This is brilliant stuff from Woakes! Once again he builds doubts in the batsman's mind. Lands it in the similar region to where he landed the last ball. Gets this one to move away. Warner looks to play at it late as he is not sure whether it will come in or not. In the end, it is just a tentative push away from the body and the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|2.4 : C Woakes to D Warner, This is an easier ball to tackle for Warner. Way too outside off, Warner lets it be.
|2.5 : C Woakes to D Warner, Once again, not sure what to do, leave it or play it! This is just outside off and it swings back in late. Warner looks to leave it right at the end but the ball hits the bat and goes on the bounce to the slip fielder. Warner was lucky there, that could have easily gone back onto the stumps or gone straight to the slip fielder.
|2.6 : C Woakes to D Warner, Goes fuller on the last ball, wanting Warner to drive. He does go for it but ends up slicing it over point for a couple. Another exciting over by Woakes, really fun to watch him bowl at the moment.
|3.1 : J Archer to A Finch, Slightly fuller and gets this one to come back in. Looking to hit the pads of Finch. He does not plant it way too across, looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
|3.2 : J Archer to A Finch, BEATEN! Archer now getting the ball to do a bit! This is a back of a length ball around off, this pitches and holds its line. Finch plays inside the line and is beaten.
|3.3 : J Archer to A Finch, Leading edge but safe! Luck with Australia at the moment and they would need it. They somehow would want to weather this storm without any damage! This is around off and once again this straightens. Finch looks to work it on the leg side which means he wanted to play it against the movement. He gets a leading edge down to third man for one.
|3.4 : J Archer to D Warner, Tucks the batsman up by bowling it on the body. Warner keeps it out.
|3.5 : J Archer to D Warner, Once again a tight line to the batsman, this one comes back in. Warner looks to keep it out but is hit on the thigh pad.
|3.6 : J Archer to D Warner, FOUR! Goes short and it is easy for Warner. Not sure why Archer changed the length there. He bowls it halfway down the track. Warner spots it early and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. That is not the right length at the moment, especially with the ball doing as much as it is.
|4.1 : C Woakes to A Finch, Back of a length and around off, Finch pushes it to covers.
|4.2 : C Woakes to A Finch, FOUR! Easy pickings! Once again this is too short, it sits up to be hit. Finch rocks back and hammers it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Woakes will be disappointed with the length he just bowled there but Finch will want more of those.
|4.3 : C Woakes to A Finch, Goes back to landing it on a length and around off, Finch stands tall and defends it out.
|4.4 : C Woakes to A Finch, Extremely full and on off, Finch hits it to mid off. He is disappointed he did not put that away or he might just be angry with himself as he broke his bat.
|Change of bats for Finch.
|4.5 : C Woakes to A Finch, A single as Finch pushes this to the left of mid on.
|4.6 : C Woakes to D Warner, This is on a length and around the pads, there is extra bounce and also some movement into the batsman. Warner looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|5.1 : J Archer to A Finch, In the air... and dropped! A tremendous effort there by Vince though. Would have been a blinder! This is on a length and around off, Finch looks to stroke it on the up. This goes off the outer half uppishly towards point. Vince dives to his right, stretches his one hand out but the ball brushes the fingers and rolls behind for two.
|5.2 : J Archer to A Finch, A little too straight, this is worked through square leg for one.
|5.3 : J Archer to D Warner, Back of a length on off, the batter stands tall and keeps it out.
|5.4 : J Archer to D Warner, Back of a length again and this lands on off, Warner once again stands tall and defends it.
|5.5 : J Archer to D Warner, Continues bowling it on a back of a length. Warner plays another defensive stroke.
|5.6 : J Archer to D Warner, Another delivery on a back of a length, Warner is happy to block it out.
|Review time! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. England review. Looks close but height may just save Finch. He was hopping while playing the shot.
|6.1 : C Woakes to A Finch, NOT OUT! Umpire's call it is! But a good review by England. It looked close. The decision could have gone either way. England retain their review. This is around off and this one jags back in. Finch always has a problem with such deliveries and once again here he fails to put bat on ball. It hits him on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire shakes his head. Morgan signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and they show the ball to be clipping the top of leg stump.
|6.2 : C Woakes to A Finch, On the pads, this is worked towards mid on for a run. A good stop by Archer as he dives to his right.
|6.3 : C Woakes to D Warner, FOUR! That is the risk you take by pitching it full to Warner. This is fuller and on off, Warner just chips it over mid off and bags a boundary.
|6.4 : C Woakes to D Warner, This is a jaffa! Just unplayable! This lands around middle and then jags back in sharply. There is also extra bounce. Warner looks to defend but the ball cuts him into half. Goes between bat and pad. There is an appeal from Woakes but the umpire shakes his head. Ultra Edge shows that it did clip the thigh pad. Another excellent decision by the umpire.
|6.5 : C Woakes to D Warner, Good length again, Warner pushes it to covers and takes one.
|6.6 : C Woakes to A Finch, A dot to end! Fuller and on middle, Finch strokes it to mid on. Woakes has been brilliant till now. He has been very unlucky that he has not got a wicket yet.
|7.1 : J Archer to D Warner, Good length and on middle, this is kept out.
|7.2 : J Archer to D Warner, Another close shave! This is slightly fuller and on leg, Warner may have been surprised by the length. He is late to get his bat down and is hit on the pads.
|7.3 : J Archer to D Warner, Goes back to bowling it on a back of a length. Warner defends it out.
|7.4 : J Archer to D Warner, A little too straight and fuller on the pads, Warner works it through wide mid on. The fielder at mid on gives it a chase and saves a run for his side.
|7.5 : J Archer to A Finch, Slightly fuller and on off, Finch pushes it to mid off.
|7.6 : J Archer to A Finch, OHHH! Many oh and ahh moments till now but no success for England. Another peach. Lands outside off and comes back in. Finch ends up pushing at it outside the line and the ball whizzes past the inside edge.
|8.1 : C Woakes to D Warner, Another one which goes past the outside edge! Not a lot you can do there. Just forget and move ahead. Length and outside off, this slants away. Warner hangs his bat out but gets beaten.
|8.2 : C Woakes to D Warner, Warner looks to negotiate the movement by coming forward! Woakes bowls it short and it is guided to point.
|8.3 : C Woakes to D Warner, How has that missed the stumps! Another inswinger from outside off and it is on a length. Warner looks to jam it out but the ball hits the inside edge, hits the pads and goes just over the stumps.
|8.4 : C Woakes to D Warner, A single now! This is on middle, the batter looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge towards square leg for one.
|8.5 : C Woakes to A Finch, That has come back a long, long way! This is quite outside off and it shapes back in like a banana. The length though is shorter and hence it goes over the off pole as Finch leaves it.
|8.6 : C Woakes to A Finch, Another good delivery to end! But well played too by Finch. This is fuller and angling into the pads but then shapes away a little, instead of looking to flick, Finch plays it with a straight bat and it goes back to the bowler.
|9.1 : J Archer to D Warner, Back of a length middle, Warner picks the length early and pulls it through backward square leg for two.
|9.2 : J Archer to D Warner, FOUR! Short and wide and put away! Outside off, Warner pounces on the width offered. He slaps it through cover-point and it races away.
|9.3 : J Archer to D Warner, A single now! Length and on middle, this is worked through square leg for one. 7 from the first three balls.
|9.4 : J Archer to A Finch, Once again on the shorter side, Finch looks to flick but misses. He gets hit high on the pads.
|9.5 : J Archer to A Finch, Back of a length again and Finch works it to mid-wicket.
|9.6 : J Archer to A Finch, A single to end Powerplay 1! A very exciting first 10! However, Australia will be pleased they have tackled it without any damage. They are 44 for 0 after it. This is on a length and around off, it straightens. The ball goes off the outer half towards third man for one.
|Powerplay 2 is signaled. Maximum of 4 fielders can be outside the circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : C Woakes to A Finch, Good length and on off, Finch pushes it to mid off.
|10.2 : C Woakes to A Finch, Outside off and this one comes back in. Finch gets his pad outside the line of off and looks to defend but it goes off the flap to the keeper. Woakes is appealing but he is the only one doing so.
|10.3 : C Woakes to A Finch, Another one on a length and it is blocked.
|10.4 : C Woakes to A Finch, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed towards mid on.
|10.5 : C Woakes to D Warner, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|10.6 : C Woakes to D Warner, Good length on off, it is blocked again.
|Mark Wood is into the attack. If he gets it right, he could really trouble the Australian batsmen here.
|11.1 : M Wood to A Finch, On a good length on middle, Finch looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad. He is in some pain, throws his bat away in anger.
|0.0 : That might have hit Finch at an area where there is not a lot of protection! The physio is out to have a look and he gets out the spray. Like always, the magic spray does its trick and Finch is all set to resume.
|11.2 : M Wood to A Finch, FOUR! Nice shot. On a length on leg, Finch flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|11.3 : M Wood to A Finch, Full on off, Aaron drives it to mid off.
|11.4 : M Wood to A Finch, On a length on middle, Finch looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|11.5 : M Wood to A Finch, Length delivery on leg, Aaron looks to flick again but misses it and gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends. The umpire gives it as a leg bye. 50 up for Australia.
|11.6 : M Wood to D Warner, Play and a miss! Good length delivery outside off, Warner looks to cut but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
|12.1 : C Woakes to A Finch, FOUR! Not off the middle but a boundary! Fuller and outside off, Finch looks to drive but it goes off the inner half past mid on for a boundary.
|12.2 : C Woakes to A Finch, Finch takes a few steps down the track but Woakes bowls it down the leg side. Wided.
|C Woakes to A Finch, Attacks the off pole again. Finch blocks it out.
|12.3 : C Woakes to A Finch, Good length and on off, Finch pushes it back to the bowler.
|12.4 : C Woakes to A Finch, Another delivery which cuts Finch into half! Back of a length outside off and this jags back in sharply again. Finch initially looks to punch it through the off side but due to the movement into him. The ball goes between the body and the bat.
|12.5 : C Woakes to A Finch, FOUR! Punched down the ground for a boundary! Second in the over! Full and on off, Finch lofts it over mid off and bags another boundary.
|12.6 : C Woakes to A Finch, Beats the outside edge this time! Good comeback! Slightly fuller and around off, this one shapes away. Finch this time ends up playing inside the line and gets beaten.
|13.1 : M Wood to D Warner, FOUR! Up and over! Slightly short around off and Warner picks the length early. He pulls it over the mid on fielder and bags a boundary. Runs starting to come now for Australia.
|13.2 : M Wood to D Warner, Well played again! Fuller and on middle, Warner works it through mid-wicket. Moeen Ali from mid on gives it a chase and keeps it down to three.
|13.3 : M Wood to A Finch, FOUR! Too short again and this is pulled again. This time wide of mid on and it races away. England are leaking boundaries at the moment.
|13.4 : M Wood to A Finch, Corrects his length and lands it fuller on off, Finch blocks it out.
|13.5 : M Wood to A Finch, Shorter but down the leg side, Finch looks to work it away but misses. Wided.
|M Wood to A Finch, Slightly fuller and tailing back in! Finch works it to mid-wicket.
|13.6 : M Wood to A Finch, Another length ball and around off, it is kept out. 12 from the over and 21 from the last two.
|Ben Stokes is into the attack.
|14.1 : Ben Stokes to D Warner, On the shorter side again, Warner slaps it through covers for one.
|14.2 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Back of a length on off, Finch pushes it to mid on.
|14.3 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Another single as Finch tucks this short ball towards mid-wicket.
|14.4 : Ben Stokes to D Warner, This is on the shorter side, Warner pushes it through covers for another one.
|14.5 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Back of a length on off, Finch stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
|14.6 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Good running! This is pushed wide of cover and a single is taken.
|15.1 : M Wood to A Finch, FOUR! Excellent shot. Short on middle, Finch pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|15.2 : M Wood to A Finch, Full on middle, Aaron drives it straight back towards the bowler.
|15.3 : M Wood to A Finch, Full on off, Finch drives it uppishly towards mid off.
|15.4 : M Wood to A Finch, Bowls a yorker on middle, Finch does well to dig it out.
|15.5 : M Wood to A Finch, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Poor bowling from Mark Wood. Easy pickings for Aaron Finch. Full and outside off, Finch drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|15.6 : M Wood to A Finch, On a length on middle, Finch drives it to mid on. 8 runs have come from the over.
|Drinks Break! The Australian openers have once again started cautiously and are now looking to slowly and steadily accelerate. They have dealt with the moving ball and negotiated what one can call a dangerous spell. England bowlers have bowled really well but have not been able to get the breakthrough. The hosts desperately need to break this partnership.
|Spin time now. Moeen Ali is into the attack. Can he provide Morgan with the breakthrough.
|16.1 : M Ali to D Warner, Tossed up on off, Warner strokes it wide of sweeper cover for a couple.
|16.2 : M Ali to D Warner, Short now around off, Warner cuts it but finds point.
|16.3 : M Ali to D Warner, Flighted on the stumps, David defends with a straight bat.
|16.4 : M Ali to D Warner, Overthrows! Poor from the English skipper. Tossed up ball on middle and leg, Warner comes down and strokes it to the left of short mid-wicket. They look for a quick single. Morgan there has a shy at the keeper's end. The ball pitches in front of the stumps and spins away from the keeper. Buttler misses it and so does Stokes at first slip. The ball goes behind and they get two more. Three taken in total. Morgan apologizes for his wayward throw.
|16.5 : M Ali to A Finch, Short again on off, Finch punches it wide of cover for a single.
|16.6 : M Ali to D Warner, Once again punched to the off side and keeps the strike.
|Adil Rashid is into the attack.
|17.1 : A Rashid to D Warner, Clever shot! This is tossed up on off, Warner chips it over mid off and bags a brace.
|17.2 : A Rashid to D Warner, The googly on the pads, Warner works to mid-wicket.
|17.3 : A Rashid to D Warner, FOUR! A hit-me ball! Short and on middle, Warner goes back and pulls it through square leg. Bairstow in the deep runs to his left, dives but fails to stop it. England have just not bowled with the same control after Powerplay 1!
|17.4 : A Rashid to D Warner, Flatter and on middle, it is kept out.
|17.5 : A Rashid to D Warner, FOUR! Through the off side this time! 100 up for Australia. Too full now from Rashid and outside off, Warner strokes it wide of mid off and bags a boundary. Second of the over.
|17.6 : A Rashid to D Warner, A dot to end but another good over for Australia. On the stumps, this is kept out.
|18.1 : M Ali to A Finch, In the gap! Good fielding by Bairstow. This is tossed up on middle, Finch lofts it over mid-wicket. It is in the gap. Bairstow in the deep runs to his left, dives and pushes it back in. Saves two for his side. Fifty up for Finch. His 25th in ODIs. A top innings from him. He weathered the storm early on and now looks set for a big one.
|18.2 : M Ali to A Finch, Floats it up on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|18.3 : M Ali to D Warner, Shortish and outside off, Warner slaps it through covers for one.
|18.4 : M Ali to A Finch, Flatter and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|18.5 : M Ali to D Warner, On the stump, it is kept out.
|18.6 : M Ali to D Warner, Flatter and outside off, Warner makes room and guides it through covers for one.
|19.1 : A Rashid to D Warner, Flighted ball on middle, Warner initially looks to flick due to which Rashid moves to his left, he ends up playing it with a straight bat towards mid off for one. Fifty up for Warner too. His 20th in ODIs. He too looks on course for another ton.
|19.2 : A Rashid to A Finch, This is on the pads, Finch looks to flick but it hits the pads and rolls on the leg side for one. No signal from the umpire so there might be an inside edge.
|19.3 : A Rashid to D Warner, Floats it up on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|19.4 : A Rashid to D Warner, Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
|19.5 : A Rashid to A Finch, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|19.6 : A Rashid to A Finch, A single to end as Finch works it through mid-wicket.
|Sad news - West Indian legend, Brian Lara has been admitted to the hospital due to chest pain. Let's pray it is nothing serious and wish him for a speedy recovery.
|20.1 : M Ali to A Finch, Tossed up on middle, Finch pushes it to mid on.
|20.2 : M Ali to A Finch, Tossed up on off, Finch plays it back towards the bowler.
|20.3 : M Ali to A Finch, Floated delivery on middle, Finch flicks it to mid-wicket.
|20.4 : M Ali to A Finch, Flighted delivery on off, Aaron drives it towards covers for a single.
|20.5 : M Ali to D Warner, Short delivery on off, Warner makes room and cuts it through point. The batsmen cross ends.
|20.6 : M Ali to A Finch, Floated delivery on off, Finch keeps it out. Fine over from Moeen Ali.
|21.1 : A Rashid to D Warner, Floated delivery on off, Warner keeps it out.
|21.2 : A Rashid to D Warner, Looks to play the reverse sweep but Rashid clever bowls it outside leg. Warner does hit it but finds point.
|21.3 : A Rashid to D Warner, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 500 runs for Warner in this World Cup. What a tournament he is having.
|21.4 : A Rashid to A Finch, Finch looks for the slog sweep but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
|21.5 : A Rashid to D Warner, Slightly shorter and outside off, this is slapped to covers.
|21.6 : A Rashid to D Warner, The googly and shorter outside off, Warner cuts it to point. Back-to-back good overs for England.
|22.1 : M Ali to A Finch, Floats it up outside off, Finch hits it through extra cover for two.
|22.2 : M Ali to A Finch, SIX! Clears the longer part of the ground with ease! This is floated on middle, Finch hits it with the spin and clears the mid-wicket fence with some ease. First of the game.
|22.3 : M Ali to A Finch, Now Finch pushes it down to long on for one.
|22.4 : M Ali to D Warner, OUT! In the air... taken! Moeen Ali gets the wicket England so desperately needed! The crowd has finally found its voice back. The extra bounce does the trick for Ali. This is flatter and around off, Warner goes back and initially looks to cut but the ball takes off. Warner is surprised by it. He looks to bail out of the shot but it is too late. The ball hits the top part of the bat and balloons to point where Root takes a catch moving to his left. A big stand comes to a
|Usman Khawaja is the new batsman in.
|22.5 : M Ali to U Khawaja, Khawaja is off the mark as he pushes it down to long off.
|22.6 : M Ali to A Finch, Another single as Finch hits it to long on. End of a successful over for England. Yes, it did go for 11 but it had the important wicket of Warner.
|23.1 : A Rashid to A Finch, The slider on off, Finch defends it out.
|23.2 : A Rashid to A Finch, Shorter and down the leg side, Finch pulls it too close to short fine leg so only a single.
|23.3 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Flighted ball on off, Khawaja blocks it onto the ground.
|23.4 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, The slider on off, Khawaja pushes it to the bowler.
|23.5 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, The googly but down the leg side, Khawaja sweeps it towards fine leg and takes two.
|23.6 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, The googly on off, it turns away! Khawaja looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards short third man for one.
|24.1 : M Ali to U Khawaja, Good running! This is on off, Khawaja pushes it towards covers for one.
|24.2 : M Ali to A Finch, On the stumps, Finch works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|24.3 : M Ali to U Khawaja, Another single as Khawaja pushes it through covers.
|24.4 : M Ali to A Finch, Finch misses out there! Root does well though. This is fired down the leg side, Finch looks to paddle sweep it fine. Root at short fine leg runs to his right, dives and saves a boundary.
|24.5 : M Ali to A Finch, On middle again. this is worked to mid-wicket.
|24.6 : M Ali to A Finch, SIX! Moeen Ali tosses this up, tempts Finch to take on him. Aaron obliges, he lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie. Spoils the over completely.
|25.1 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Turn there! This is outside off, spins back in. Khawaja looks to keep it out but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads.
|25.2 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Uses his feet but ends up yorking himself! This is jammed out to the bowler.
|25.3 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Plays the paddle sweep now towards fine leg for one.
|25.4 : A Rashid to A Finch, On the stumps, Finch defends it.
|25.5 : A Rashid to A Finch, The slider and Finch pushes it back to the bowler.
|25.6 : A Rashid to A Finch, A fumble and two taken! A full toss outside off, Finch hits it through wide mid off. Long off gets to the ball quickly but fumbles and the batters take an extra run.
|26.1 : M Ali to U Khawaja, Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|26.2 : M Ali to A Finch, Flatter and on off, this is kept out.
|26.3 : M Ali to A Finch, Very sloppy from England! This is pushed to Archer at cover-point. It is an easy stop but he fumbles and a run is taken.
|26.4 : M Ali to U Khawaja, Flatter and on middle, this is defended.
|26.5 : M Ali to U Khawaja, Khawaja works it with the angle through mid-wicket for one.
|26.6 : M Ali to A Finch, EDGY FOUR! This is floated outside off, Finch looks to drive inside the line, it goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence. Once again, Ali's last ball spoils the over.
|27.1 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Is that a stumping chance? Yes, it is! The googly on off, Khawaja does not pick it. He looks to work it on the leg side but it turns the other way. Beats the bat. Drags his feet out. Buttler does dislodges the bails but does not have control of the ball.
|27.2 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, FOUR! Adding salt to the wound! Khawaja could have been dismissed on the last ball but instead bags a boundary on the next. Brings the reverse sweep out and hits it through cover-point for a boundary.
|27.3 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Now smartly eases it down to long on for one.
|27.4 : A Rashid to A Finch, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|27.5 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Uses his feet but pushes it back to the bowler.
|27.6 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Down the leg side, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
|Ben Stokes is back into the attack.
|28.1 : Ben Stokes to U Khawaja, Length delivery on off, Khawaja taps it to point.
|28.2 : Ben Stokes to U Khawaja, Short of a length delivery, Khawaja pulls it towards wide mid on for a single.
|28.3 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Length delivery on middle, Finch flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|28.4 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, On a length on off, Finch plays it to point.
|28.5 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery! On a good length and outside off, Finch looks to play inside the line but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
|28.6 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Length delivery on off, Finch plays it to point. Just 3 runs from the over.
|29.1 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Looks to play the reverse sweep again but Khawaja misses.
|29.2 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, On the pads, Khawaja works it through square leg for one.
|29.3 : A Rashid to A Finch, On the pads, Finch looks to flick but misses.
|29.4 : A Rashid to A Finch, Shorter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|29.5 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Good stop! Khawaja comes down the track and works it towards mid-wicket. Stokes moves swiftly to his left and saves a run.
|29.6 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, Down the leg side, Khawaja sweeps it towards fine leg for two.
|30.1 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Just short! Back of a length on middle, Finch looks to pull but it is not short enough. He hits it on the bounce to mid-wicket.
|30.2 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Brilliant fielding! Full and outside off, Finch creams it through covers. Archer runs to his right, dives and pushes it away. Recovers well to not let it roll onto the ropes again. Saves two for his side.
|30.3 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|30.4 : Ben Stokes to U Khawaja, This is bowled outside off, Khawaja guides it down to third man for one.
|30.5 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Good change in pace! Slower one on middle, Finch adjusts well and pushes it to mid off.
|30.6 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Very good short one outside off, it zips through. Finch looks to pull but misses.
|31.1 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, A couple! Khawaja plays the paddle sweep, he hits it fine on the leg side for two.
|31.2 : A Rashid to U Khawaja, The conventional sweep this time, it is hit through square leg for one.
|31.3 : A Rashid to A Finch, Flighted on off, Finch hits it with the turn to covers.
|31.4 : A Rashid to A Finch, Flatter and on off, Finch pushes it to covers again.
|31.5 : A Rashid to A Finch, FOUR! Into the 90s with that boundary! Rashid gives it even more air but bowls it outside off. Finch eases it through the gap in the cover region. No fielder in the deep and it races away. 50-run stand between Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja.
|31.6 : A Rashid to A Finch, A dot to end! Shorter and outside off, Finch cuts it to point.
|32.1 : Ben Stokes to U Khawaja, Shorter and outside off, Khawaja looks to guide it down to third man. The ball is too close to play that shot, he ends up chopping it to the keeper.
|32.2 : Ben Stokes to U Khawaja, OUT! KABOOM! That is right through Khawaja! He is completely beaten for pace here! The stumping chance has not cost Australia a lot. Stokes spears this full at 145 KPH on middle, it tails back in just a little. Khawaja is late in his flick shot and the ball sneaks through and hits the middle stump. A budding partnership comes to an end. England need to keep picking wickets if they need to stem the run-flow.
|Steve Smith walks out to bat next. He scored a century against England in the warm-up game. One might feel he cannot get another one here considering the overs remaining. But a quick fire 50 or more will do his team a lot of good.
|32.3 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, Back of a length around off, this is guided to point.
|32.4 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, Fuller and outside off, this is hit through covers for one. Smith is off the mark.
|32.5 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Short and on the body, this is pulled through fine leg for one.
|32.6 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, This is on the pads, Smith works it to mid-wicket. A good over by Stokes, just the two runs and the wicket from it.
|Jofra Archer is back into the attack. Morgan wants another wicket here and he goes back to his main bowler. Maybe Archer has played with Smith in the Indian T20 League. That could be the reason for his reintroduction.
|33.1 : J Archer to A Finch, Well played! Moves onto 95. A yorker outside off, this is jammed through point for two.
|33.2 : J Archer to A Finch, Well bowled! Bowls this just outside off, Finch hangs his bat out and gets beaten. He did not need to play at that.
|33.3 : J Archer to A Finch, This is angled into the pads, Finch works it to mid-wicket.
|33.4 : J Archer to A Finch, On the shorter side and outside off, Finch looks to punch it through covers but ends up chopping it back to the bowler.
|33.5 : J Archer to A Finch, Another dot! A slower one on off, Finch guides it to point.
|33.6 : J Archer to A Finch, A single to end! Shortish and outside off, Finch slaps it through covers and gets to the other end. He is a boundary away now from a ton.
|34.1 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, Back of a length on off, Finch now moves three short of a ton as he pushes it through covers.
|34.2 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, Confusion, a slip there was everything there but no harm done! This on the pads, Smith looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the off side. Smith wants a run but is sent back. He slips as he turns but keeps his balance and makes it back in.
|34.3 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, Back of a length on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|34.4 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, A slower short one on middle, Smith pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|34.5 : Ben Stokes to A Finch, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|34.6 : Ben Stokes to S Smith, Lovely shot! Smith uses his wrists and guides it through backward point and takes two.
|DRINKS! Australia have done well till now to keep the scoring rate intact. They would want to accelerate and aim around 320-330. On the other hand, England need more wickets to stem the run flow.
|35.1 : J Archer to A Finch, Direct hit and Smith was probably a goner! Fuller and on middle, Finch hits it towards mid on. He sets off. Smith responds but then Finch bails out. Smith has to turn and try to get back. The fielder luckily misses his shy. Replays show that the dive would have saved Smith. He would look to go big now.
|35.2 : J Archer to A Finch, A misfield and that is Finch's ton! His second in this World Cup and 15th in ODIs. The skipper leads from the front in a big, big game. He gets there by working it towards fine leg. They take one. The fielder there slips as he gets close to the ball and hence fumbles, they take two.
|35.3 : J Archer to A Finch, OUT! In the air... taken! 100 and out for Finch! He is fuming with himself. Just as he would have thought of stepping on the gas, he has been dismissed. The short ball does the trick. It is on middle, Finch looks to pull but does not get on top of the bounce. It takes the top edge and goes towards fine leg where Woakes takes a well-judged catch. England fighting back here, they have not only managed to pull back the run rate but also now got the centurion.
|Glenn Maxwell is the next batsman in. The Big Show is here and we all know what he is capable of. He does not need to go after it from ball 1, he can take his time and settle but knowing Maxwell don't rule anything out.
|35.4 : J Archer to S Smith, FOUR! Too easy for Smith! Down the leg side, Smith works it through fine leg and the ball races away.
|35.5 : J Archer to S Smith, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|35.6 : J Archer to G Maxwell, Nasty delivery! This is shorter and on middle, takes off after pitching. Maxwel tries to fend at it by taking his eyes off the ball. It hits the higher portion of the bat and goes to point.
|Mark Wood is back! 3-0-24-0 his figures so far. Though he has been expensive, he has bowled with good pace and energy. Will be looking to get into the wickets column now.
|36.1 : M Wood to S Smith, Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
|36.2 : M Wood to S Smith, On the pads, this is flicked down to fine leg for one.
|36.3 : M Wood to G Maxwell, Slightly fuller and on off, Maxwell times it to mid off.
|36.4 : M Wood to G Maxwell, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|36.5 : M Wood to S Smith, FOUR! Too full and put away! On middle, Smith leans into it and strokes it through mid on. You need not run for those. Wood hasn't had a good day with the ball today.
|36.6 : M Wood to S Smith, FOUR! Deft! What a shot to bring up 200! Slightly shorter and outside off, Smith plays it late and it races to the third man fence. Two boundaries to end the over. Another expensive one from Wood.
|37.1 : J Archer to G Maxwell, Back of a length on off, Maxwell defends it out.
|37.2 : J Archer to G Maxwell, SIX! Outrageous! What a shot this is! It is a length ball outside off, Maxwell stands tall and whips it over the mid-wicket fence.
|37.3 : J Archer to G Maxwell, FOUR! Maxwell is in the mood here! This is on a length and around off once again. Maxwell stands tall and plays the similar shot he did on the last ball. This time it is not off the middle and a boundary results.
|37.4 : J Archer to G Maxwell, Goes full this time and on the stumps, Maxwell plays it towards mid on for one.
|37.5 : J Archer to S Smith, Now bangs it short and outside off, Smith lets it be.
|37.6 : J Archer to S Smith, This is on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one. 12 from the over and 10 from the last. So despite the wicket, the runs continue to flow.
|38.1 : M Wood to S Smith, Around off, Smith guides it down to third man for one.
|38.2 : M Wood to G Maxwell, OUT! Caught behind! Wood gets the Big Show! A tiny show from the Big Show! Poor, poor shot. A very soft dismissal. It is short and outside off, Maxwell looks to upper cut it but it goes off the bottom part and into the hands of Buttler. A much-needed wicket for Wood. He was struggling till now but this could well get him back to his best.
|Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman in.
|38.3 : M Wood to M Stoinis, Just outside off, Stoinis shoulders arms to it.
|38.4 : M Wood to M Stoinis, Another length ball and on off, this is guided to point.
|38.5 : M Wood to M Stoinis, Lovely stuff! Wood has his tail up here now! He lands it on a length at 152 KPH. Straightens. Marcus plays inside the line and gets beaten.
|38.6 : M Wood to M Stoinis, A short one to end! Stoinis evades it. A lovely over from Mark Wood.
|Adil Rashid is back into the attack. Morgan has brought him to pick up quick wickets. Rashid has two overs to go.
|39.1 : A Rashid to S Smith, This is tossed up on middle Smith hits it down to long on for one.
|39.2 : A Rashid to M Stoinis, Floats it up on off, Stoinis keeps it out.
|39.3 : A Rashid to M Stoinis, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|39.4 : A Rashid to M Stoinis, Lovely bowling! This is tossed up on middle, Stoinis keeps it out.
|39.5 : A Rashid to M Stoinis, This is tossed up above the eye line and bowled outside off. MS hits it down to long off for one.
|39.6 : A Rashid to S Smith, The googly now outside off, it turns back in. Smith looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|Powerplay 3 is signaled. Maximum of 5 fielders can be outside the 30-yard circle till the end of this innings.
|40.1 : M Wood to M Stoinis, Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
|40.2 : M Wood to M Stoinis, FOUR! Shorter side and it races away! Full and outside off, Stoinis hits it through covers. The fielder runs to his right and dives but fails to stop it.
|40.3 : M Wood to M Stoinis, Follows the boundary with a run as he hits it down to long on.
|40.4 : M Wood to S Smith, A little too straight, this is clipped through backward square leg for one.
|40.5 : M Wood to M Stoinis, Edgy run! Length and around off, it straightens a touch! Stoinis looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|40.6 : M Wood to S Smith, A sharp bumper outside off, SS looks to pull but then bails out.
|41.1 : A Rashid to M Stoinis, Floats it outside off, Stoinis looks to go too hard at it. It goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
|41.2 : A Rashid to M Stoinis, Well done! This is tossed up on middle, Stoinis pushes it firmly back towards the bowler. Rashid dives to his right and saves a run.
|41.3 : A Rashid to M Stoinis, Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|41.4 : A Rashid to S Smith, FOUR! Too short and Smith won't miss out. This is a real freebie. It is a drag down. Smith goes back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder and a boundary results.
|41.5 : A Rashid to S Smith, OUT! Stoinis can continue running to the pavilion! A horrible mix-up and this is probably the last thing Australia wanted. Also, he seems to have a bad chemistry with Smith as he was run out in the practice game against England too and he has been run out again. Rashid tosses it up outside off, Smith creams it through wide mid off. Bairstow from long off runs to his left, collects the ball. The batsmen complete one by then. Now Stoinis wants another and he rushes off.
|The new man in is Alex Carey.
|41.6 : A Rashid to A Carey, On off, this is kept out.
|42.1 : M Wood to S Smith, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Smith lets it go.
|M Wood to S Smith, On a length on middle, Smith flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|42.2 : M Wood to A Carey, Short of a length delivery outside off, Carey leaves it alone.
|42.3 : M Wood to A Carey, On a length on middle, Carey flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|42.4 : M Wood to S Smith, On a good length and outside off, Smith looks to punch but misses the outside edge by a whisker.
|42.5 : M Wood to S Smith, Bowls a bouncer, Smith does well to duck under it.
|42.6 : M Wood to S Smith, Length delivery on leg, Steve flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|Chris Woakes is back on! He was brilliant at the start but needs to be good here too.
|43.1 : C Woakes to A Carey, Back of a length and on off, Carey pushes it towards cover for one.
|43.2 : C Woakes to S Smith, Back of a length on middle, Smith works it towards mid-wicket for one.
|43.3 : C Woakes to A Carey, Another length ball and angling away from middle, Carey looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the leading edge through cover for one.
|43.4 : C Woakes to S Smith, On the fuller side and on off, Smith pushes it to mid off for one.
|43.5 : C Woakes to A Carey, One more single as Carey pushes it towards cover.
|43.6 : C Woakes to S Smith, FOUR! Spoils the over! A much-needed boundary for Australia. Slightly short and Smith picks the length early. He goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket and the ball races away.
|44.1 : M Wood to A Carey, Very full on off, Carey hits it to covers.
|44.2 : M Wood to A Carey, Another single! Slower one on middle, Carey pushes it towards cover for one.
|44.3 : M Wood to S Smith, Another slower one on middle, Smith shuffles across and works it through mid-wicket for one.
|44.4 : M Wood to A Carey, Shorter and on the body, Carey is late on the pull, it goes down to fine leg for one.
|44.5 : M Wood to S Smith, Singles are something England won't mind! Shorter and outside off, Smith guides it down to third man for one.
|44.6 : M Wood to A Carey, Excellent running! A couple to end a good over by Wood! This is fuller and outside off, Carey mistimes it to long on. They take one, Smith wants a second. Root has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
|45.1 : C Woakes to S Smith, Back of a length on off, Smith guides it to point.
|45.2 : C Woakes to S Smith, Slower one around off, Smith shuffles across and looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|45.3 : C Woakes to A Carey, Another slower one on the stumps, Carey pushes it through covers for one.
|45.4 : C Woakes to S Smith, OUT! Smith holes out! He whacks the bat down onto the ground as he walks off. It seems like he wanted to hit it a lot squarer than he did. A slower one by Woakes on middle. Smith looks to loft it over mid-wicket but ends up hitting it too straight. It goes towards long on where Archer takes a good catch falling forward. England are into the bowling all-rounders now. 300 looks difficult.
|Pat Cummins walks out to bat next.
|45.5 : C Woakes to A Carey, Full and outside off, Carey strokes it through backward point for two.
|45.6 : C Woakes to A Carey, On the body, Carey pulls it towards fine leg for one. Another good over for England. Just the five runs and a wicket from it.
|46.1 : M Wood to A Carey, FOUR! Lovely shot! The key there was that he played that late! Full and outside off, Carey waits for it and guides it through point for a boundary. Ideal start to the over, they need to make it count.
|46.2 : M Wood to A Carey, Carey misses out there! Shorter and outside off, Carey slashes at it but finds point.
|46.3 : M Wood to A Carey, A full toss but way outside off, Carey hits it through covers for one. England won't mind this single as Cummins is on strike now.
|46.4 : M Wood to Pat Cummins, A dot! That is why they would not mind a single! This is shorter and outside off, Cummins looks to upper cut it but misses.
|46.5 : M Wood to Pat Cummins, BEATEN AGAIN! This is angled into the batter and then straightens after pitching. Cummins hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
|46.6 : M Wood to Pat Cummins, Now a single and Cummins will keep strike for the next over! Short and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one. So despite the boundary, only 6 from the over.
|47.1 : C Woakes to Pat Cummins, OUT! Caught behind! Another one bites the dust! Australia have completely lost their way! This is on a length and around off, Cummins looks to push at it but does so inside the line. The ball goes off the outside edge and low towards Buttler who takes it with a dive across.
|0.0 : Mitchell Starc is the next batsman in. His job will be to give Alex Carey as much strike as possible.
|47.2 : C Woakes to M Starc, A slower one on the shorter side, Starc guides it down to third man for one.
|47.3 : C Woakes to A Carey, Close! Carey makes room and Woakes follows him with a short one! Carey looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. The ball rolls on the off side. The batters go for one. Woakes gets to the ball and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. No signal from the umpire so there may be an inside edge.
|47.4 : C Woakes to M Starc, Swing and a miss! Shorter and outside off, Starc goes for the heave but only connects with thin air.
|47.5 : C Woakes to M Starc, On the body again, this is worked through square leg for one.
|47.6 : C Woakes to A Carey, Just the single to end! Australia are finding it difficult to get the boundaries now! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one. End of Woakes for today. He has been brilliant. His figures 10-0-46-2.
|Jofra Archer is back into the attack to bowl the penultimate over.
|48.1 : J Archer to A Carey, WIDE! Way too wide outside off, Carey lets it be.
|J Archer to A Carey, FOUR! Glorious shot! A welcome boundary for Australia. It is the slower one outside off, Carey just lofts it over covers, beats the man in the deep and a boundary. 5 from the first two balls. Can Australia make this a huge over?
|48.2 : J Archer to A Carey, A dot now! This is fuller and around middle, Carey swings but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
|48.3 : J Archer to A Carey, Good surprise bouncer! Carey ducks under it. Two dots after the boundary.
|48.4 : J Archer to A Carey, Brilliant! A yorker on middle, this is jammed out to mid off for one. Not a lot Carey could do with that ball.
|48.5 : J Archer to M Starc, Add one more to the singles column. Another yorker outside off, Starc looks to put bat on ball but it goes off the inner half towards cover for one.
|48.6 : J Archer to A Carey, FOUR! Clever, clever batting! A boundary to start the over and one to end it! 11 from it. Short and outside off, Carey upper cuts it fine on the off side and a boundary results.
|Ben Stokes is back into the attack to bowl the final over of this innings.
|49.1 : Ben Stokes to M Starc, A little too straight. Starc looks to flick but misses. It goes off the pads back to the bowler. Carey is off but then has to make it back. Stokes picks the ball and mimes a shy at the non-striker's end. Carey dives to make it in. A dot to start the last over.
|49.2 : Ben Stokes to M Starc, Shorter and on off, this is guided through covers for one. Does the smart thing by giving the strike to Carey.
|49.3 : Ben Stokes to A Carey, Well bowled! Carey dances down the track and Stokes bangs it short, it is the slower one. Carey is completely deceived by it. He looks to put bat on ball but misses.
|49.4 : Ben Stokes to A Carey, FOUR! Up and over! Poor ball with mid off up. Full and outside off, Carey lofts it over extra cover and bags a boundary. Two balls to go, Australia would love another two.
|49.5 : Ben Stokes to A Carey, A couple now! Fuller and on middle, Carey swings again but it goes off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket. They take two. A better throw to the keeper and Carey could have been in trouble.
|49.6 : Ben Stokes to A Carey, FOUR! A boundary to end the innings! 11 from the last over! This is short and outside off, Carey stands tall and slaps it through coves. It is away from the sweeper and a handy boundary. AUSTRALIA END WITH 285!
|An excellent comeback from England and they will surely be the happier side walking into the dressing room. Yes, 285 is a very good score but it could have been a lot more.
|Australia on the other hand, will be very disappointed with the way things stand at the moment. They looked all set to get to a total above 300. Their openers weathered the storm early on, added a brilliant 123 run stand before Warner perished after scoring another half ton. Khawaja and Finch then added another handy stand but once the skipper fell after getting to his century, Australia lost the plot. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Their middle order once again did not come to t
|The England bowling was brilliant to begin with! Woakes and Archer were brilliant with the new ball. One could argue though that they could have been a touch fuller but still, they were extremely good. However, after Powerplay 1, the bowlers who came in leaked runs. Wood had a forgetful first spell. Moeen Ali and Rashid also did not start that nicely. Moeen Ali's wicket though changed things. Once Warner was dismissed, the England bowlers got into their stride and kept pegging Australia back. Wo
|286 is the target! You would probably say that England are favorites but not to forget, they did not chase 233 in their last game. Also, the Aussie pacers would love to bowl on this wicket which is offering a lot to the pacers and the spinners. However, if the England batters bat well, they should chase this down. It promises to be a cracking second innings. Join us for it in a while, for now, Finch is down giving an interview.
|Aaron Finch says it would have been nice to carry on and he is disappointed to get out straight after getting a 100. Tells it was not an easy wicket to start on. States they got in a good position and could have scored more but he feels the score is a competitive one . Says on this wicket it is important to build pressure with dot balls and put their middle order to the test. Reckons the bowlers need to bowl the short balls sparingly and feels the length deliveries are the key on this wicket. He