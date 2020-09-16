|0.0 : TOSS - It's time for the spin of the coin one last time in this series. Up it goes and it lands in the favour of Eoin Morgan. ENGLAND OPT TO BAT FIRST!
|England (PLAYING XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood (IN FOR SAM CURRAN).
|Hello and welcome to the decider between Australia and England from Old Trafford, Manchester. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and the credit of both the wins goes to the bowlers. In the first game, Australian bowlers fought back to defend 295 after the pair of Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings stitched a 113-run stand for the 5th wicket. In the second game, Australia repaid the favour by getting all out for 207 runs. They were in a strong position at 144/2 when Chris Woakes and Jorfa Archer fo
|Australia (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
|Aaron Finch, the Australian skipper, says they would have also batted first. Adds they will look to restrict England to a low score. Mentions Smith is fine and they wanted more game time to keep him fit. Finch also says they have to bowl well and get their tail fast.
|We are all set to begin. The Australian players are out in the middle. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy will open the innings for England. Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings for Australia.
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy, OUT! CAUGHT! What a start! Roy can't believe! England can't believe! Starc delivers an absolute jaffa! Starc starts over the wicket to Roy and lands it a bit fuller and in the channel around off, Roy goes for a drive with no feet movement. The ball flies off the outside edge towards backwardÃ‚Â point where Glenn Maxwell takes the catch. A sharp one though but Maxwell takes it in his bucket hands. What a start for Australia.
|0.0 : Eoin Morgan, the England skipper, says that it looks like a good wicket with a shorter boundary on the one side. Tells that Sam Curran misses out as Mark Wood is fit. On Curran missing out even after performing well, Morgan says that they have gone with an extra pacer. Says in the last game it was an all-round show with Sam playing a big role. Thanks the previous sides who came to England to play the series in these times. Praises the ECB for doing an incredible job and thanks them on the behalf
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Joe Root, OUT! LBW! Root is the next one to depart. Australia are on fire. Starc is on a roll here. The previous delivery he takes the ball away from the right hander and for Root he brings one in. Joe looks to flick that through the leg side but fails in his attempt. The ball raps him around the kneeroll and up goes the appeal from the Aussies. The umpire obliges by raising the dreaded finger. Root discusses it with Bairstow for the review but then decides against it. The
|0.1 : Joe Root is the new batsman in.
|0.2 : Eoin Morgan is the new man in.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, Full delivery on the pads, Morgan looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. Starc does not get a hat-trick.
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! That is smashed! Length delivery outside off, Morgan punches it through covers for a boundary.
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, Good length delivery outside off, Morgan leaves it alone.
|0.6 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, On a length on off, Morgan pushes it to covers.
|Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller in length and outside off, Jonny lets it be. It also kept very low there.
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller and around off, Bairstow pushes it off his front foot towards covers.
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Short of a length ball around off, Jonny pulls it but finds short mid-wicket to perfection.
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Beautifully driven! Full and around off, Bairstow lines himself up and drives it through covers for a boundary.
|1.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball down the leg side, Jonny goes for the flick but the ball takes his pads and goes to the left of Carey who dives and saves a certain boundary.
|2.1 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Morgan misses his flick. Wided.
|Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, Length and outside off, punched back to the bowler.
|2.2 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, Another one around off, Morgan pushes it to the off side.
|2.3 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, Short of a length ball around off, Morgan looks to cut it through point but the extra bounce on this delivery takes the ball past his shot and into the mitts of the keeper.
|2.4 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, Short of a length ball on middle, Morgan does well to push it to the leg side.
|2.5 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, A short one around middle, Morgan does well to drop his wrists and defend the ball near his boots.
|2.6 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, A play and a miss! Length ball around off, Morgan looks to punch it off the back foot through the off side but the ball beats the outside edge.
|3.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Around off, Jonny pushes it to covers.
|3.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! CRUNCHED! Short and wide outside off, Bairstow stays on the back foot and cuts it powerfully through point for a boundary.
|3.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, EDGED AND JUST SHORT! Length ball around off, Jonny goes for the defensive push without feet movement. The ball moves a hint away to take the outside edge. The first slip fielder takes it on the bounce.
|3.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on off, Jonny pushes it off the back foot towards point.
|3.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Short and around leg, Bairstow does well to duck under it.
|3.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on off, Bairstow pushes it to covers to see off the over.
|4.1 : Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Morgan misses his flick. Wided.
|Mitchell Starc to Eoin Morgan, Excellent running! Full and around off, Morgan drives it on the front foot through covers. The fielder from mid off gives the chase and just about manages to save the ball inside the ropes. The batsmen though get three runs.
|4.2 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball around middle, Bairstow pushes it towards mid on.
|4.3 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, Too full outside off, Bairstow goes for the drive but could only connect with thin air.
|4.4 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Easy pickings! Full and on the pads, Jonny flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket and the ball has enough legs to reach the fence.
|4.5 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Not a convincing stroke but Bairstow and England will accept it. Short ball around off, Jonny pulls it but the ball takes the top edge and flies over the keeper and into the third man fence for a boundary.
|4.6 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, On off, defended towards mid on.
|5.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Eoin Morgan, FOUR!Ã‚Â Powerful hit! Short and wide outside off, Morgan stands tall on the back foot and cuts it fiercely through point for a boundary.
|5.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Eoin Morgan, Length ball around middle, Morgan looks to defend but the ball lobs and lands safely to the leg side.
|5.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Eoin Morgan,Ã‚Â Length ball on middle, Eoin flicks it to the leg side.
|5.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Short ball on middle, it sits up nicely for Morgan who pulls it towards fine leg. The ball beats Zampa there for a boundary.
|5.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Eoin Morgan,Ã‚Â Back of a length ball around off, Morgan taps it towards third man for a single.
|5.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball around the pads of Jonny, he pulls it towards deep mid-wicket but the ball dies down in front of the ropes. By the time the fielder mops it up the batsmen get three with ease.
|6.1 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on off, Jonny defends it to covers.
|6.2 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Great shot! Cummins bowls fractionally short outside off and Bairstow plays a replica of the baseball shot to power it over the fence for the first maximum.
|6.3 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on middle, Jonny looks to flick but is beaten for pace as the ball hits the pads. Nothing doing as it was really high.
|6.4 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Superb timing! Length ball around off, Bairstow leans into the drive and caresses it through covers for a boundary.
|6.5 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on middle, Jonny pushes it to mid on off the back foot.
|0.0 : Pat Cummins is into the attack.
|6.6 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â INSIDE EDGE BUT SAFE! Length ball outside off, Jonny goes for the flat batted pull over the leg side. He fails in his attempt as the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards Carey who does well to save it.
|7.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Eoin Morgan, Full and outside off, Morgan runs it down to third man for a single.
|7.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Full and on middle and leg, Bairstow clips it through mid on for a single.
|7.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Eoin Morgan, Length and around middle, Morgan pushes it off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
|7.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Eoin Morgan, Fuller and around middle and leg, Morgan tucks it to square leg for a run.
|7.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball outside off, Bairstow is aware of his off pole as he makes a leave this time.
|7.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Poor from Hazlewood! He dishes one onto the pads of Bairstow who just tickles it fine past the short fine leg fielder and into the fence.
|8.1 : Pat Cummins to Eoin Morgan,Ã‚Â WIDE! Length ball down the leg side, Eoin misses his tickle and it is wided by the umpire.
|Pat Cummins to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Cummins is struggling with his line here. He bowls one down the leg side and this time Morgan gets his tickle finer towards fine leg as the ball meets the boundary rope.
|8.2 : Pat Cummins to Eoin Morgan,Ã‚Â Back of a length ball outside off, Morgan cuts it to point.
|8.3 : Pat Cummins to Eoin Morgan, Another one outside off, Morgan once again cuts it to point.
|8.4 : Pat Cummins to Eoin Morgan, Outside off, Morgan this time pats it to the off side.
|8.5 : Pat Cummins to Eoin Morgan, Length ball on middle, Morgan misses his flick and is rapped on the pads. Though it is a bit high.
|8.6 : Pat Cummins to Eoin Morgan, Full on middle, flicked to mid-wicket by Morgan.
|9.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Short and around off, Jonny goes for the pull but misses it completely.
|9.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Four! Nicely done! Short of a length ball around off, Bairstow cuts it past the man at point who gets a finger to it but cannot stop it from going to the fence. The fielder from short third man runs after it but he too fails .
|9.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Short and outside off, Jonny drops his wrists and lets it sail through.
|9.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on the pads, Bairstow tucks it towards square leg for a brace.
|9.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Short ball around leg, Jonny goes for the pull but he can only manage to get it towards fine leg for just a single.
|9.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Eoin Morgan, Short one on middle, Morgan pulls it to square leg for a single.
|10.1 : Adam Zampa to Eoin Morgan, Tossed up delivery on off, Morgan drives it to mid off.
|10.2 : Adam Zampa to Eoin Morgan, OUT! CAUGHT! The change of bowling has worked for Finch and Australia! Zampa strikes on the second ball of his very first over! Brilliant captaincy there. Zampa floats one a bit fuller and outside off, Morgan tries to unsettle the bowler by lofting him. In the end, he could only manage to get it as far as wide mid off. Tallest man there, Mitchell Starc backtracks a bit and takes it over his head. The English skipper departs in a view to outpower Adam Zampa.
|0.0 : End of Powerplay 1! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over. Zampa to start this passage of play.
|10.2 : Jos Buttler is the next batsman in.
|10.3 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Flighted delivery on off, Buttler drives it through covers for a single.
|10.4 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket.
|10.5 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on off, Bairstow plays it to covers.
|10.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Full again on off, Bairstow drives it through mid off for a single.
|Pat Cummins is back on.
|11.1 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Bairstow looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|11.2 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow looks to guide but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes towards the off side.
|11.3 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on off, Bairstow drives it to covers.
|11.4 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Cummins bowls it well outside off, Bairstow leaves it alone.
|11.5 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow taps it through point for a single.
|11.6 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, On a good length on off, Buttler defends it to covers.
|12.1 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Floated delivery on off, Bairstow punches it through point for a run.
|12.2 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Loopy delivery on off, Buttler defends it off the front foot.
|12.3 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Tossed up delivery on off, Jos pushes it to mid off.
|12.4 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Flighted delivery on off, Buttler defends it to mid off.
|12.5 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery outside off, Buttler looks to drive but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Carey fails to collect the ball.
|12.6 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, On middle, Buttler defends it to mid on.
|13.1 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
|13.2 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|13.3 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Good length delivery on middle, Buttler defends it to mid on.
|13.4 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Cummins bowls a bouncer, Buttler does well to duck under it.
|13.5 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Length delivery on off, Buttler defends it towards mid on and takes a quick single.
|13.6 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, WIDE! Short delivery down the leg side, Bairstow ducks under it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, Bairstow flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|14.1 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up delivery on off, Bairstow drives it through mid off for a single.
|14.2 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Flighted delivery on off, Buttler pushes it to covers.
|14.3 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Loopy delivery on middle, Buttler drives it to mid on.
|14.4 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Short delivery on off, Buttler cuts it uppishly over point. The batsmen get two runs.
|14.5 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, On off, Buttler pushes it through mid off for a single.
|14.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, Bairstow defends it out.
|15.1 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Good length delivery on off, Buttler flicks it to mid-wicket.
|15.2 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Back of a length on off, Buttler pushes it back towards the bowler.
|15.3 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Length delivery on off, Buttler punches it through covers for a single.
|15.4 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket.
|15.5 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery on leg, Bairstow tickles it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|15.6 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it through point for a single.
|16.1 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it through square leg for a run.
|16.2 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Flighted delivery on off, Buttler pushes it towards point for a single.
|16.3 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it through point for a run.
|16.4 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Full delivery on off, Buttler drives it through mid off for a single.
|16.5 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket.
|0.0 : DRINKS! The Aussies would love to sip some fluids after that opening burst from Starc where he took two wickets in his very first over to peg England back in this decider. Since then Morgan and Bairstow were going great as the duo stitched a 67-run stand to bring the England innings on track. But the English skipper could not stay for long as the introduction of Zampa ended his stay in the middle. After the break if Australia can continue to dry out the runs and take wickets simultaneously then
|16.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, On off, Bairstow drives it through mid off for a single.
|17.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Full ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|17.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on middle, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
|0.0 : Mitchell Marsh is on.
|17.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, Bairstow defends it to mid-wicket.
|17.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on middle, Bairstow drives it to mid on.
|17.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Marsh bowls a bouncer on leg, Bairstow does well to duck under it.
|17.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR LEG BYES! Short delivery on leg, Bairstow looks to pull but gets hit on the grille of the helmet. It goes past the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
|18.1 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent catch by Finch! Tossed up delivery on off, Buttler drives it uppishly towards covers where Finch dives forward and takes a terrific catch.
|0.0 : Sam Billings walks out to bat now.
|18.2 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, Floated delivery on off, Billings pushes it to covers.
|18.3 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, Loopy delivery on off, Billings pushes it through point for a single.
|18.4 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up delivery on off, Bairstow defends it to mid off.
|18.5 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, Bairstow tucks it to mid-wicket.
|18.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, NOT OUT! Bairstow is safe! Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Finch reviews it. Replays show that it came off the bat so Australia lose their review.
|18.5 : Review time! Finch has taken a review for LBW against Jonny Bairstow. Replays roll in and the ball has clearly hit the bat, so nothing from the review then.
|19.1 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Back of a length on off, Billings defends it off the front foot.
|19.2 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Billings looks to defend but misses it.
|19.3 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Full delivery on off, Billings drives it through mid off for a single.
|0.0 : Mitchell Starc is back on.
|England once again in trouble as they have lost 4 wickets inside 100 runs. Lucky thing for them is Jonny Bairstow is still out there. England will hope that he contributes big towards England's cause.
|19.4 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, Full again on off, Bairstow drives it back towards the bowler.
|19.5 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, Short delivery on leg, Bairstow pulls it through square leg for a run.
|19.6 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Billings cuts it through point for a boundary.
|20.2 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Clean hit! Fuller and on middle, Bairstow skips down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|20.3 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter and around middle, Jonny flicks it to the leg side for single.
|20.1 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Floated around middle, tucked towards deep square leg by Jonny for a couple.
|20.4 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, Fuller one around middle, Sam flicks it to the right of Zampa who fields in hsi followthrough.
|20.5 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, Pushed through on middle, Sam flicks it to wide mid on for a quick single.
|20.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Flighted ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|21.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up on leg, driven to long on for a single.
|21.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Floated on middle, tucked to the leg side.
|0.0 : Glenn Maxwell to bowl now.
|21.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Flatter around middle, flicked towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|21.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Floated on leg, Sam tickles it to short fine leg and steals a single.
|21.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Full around off, squeezed towards the off side for a single.
|21.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Floated on off, tucked towards mid-wicket by jonny to see off the over.
|22.1 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Length delivery outside off, Billings runs it towards third man for a run.
|0.0 : Mitchell Starc to bowl from the other end now, replacing Adam Zampa.
|22.2 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â On a length and on middle, Bairstow shows the full face of the ball and defends it off the back foot.
|22.3 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Fuller and outside off, Jonny drives but finds cover to perfection.
|22.4 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Easy! Full and width on offer, Bairstow just eases it through covers as the ball finds the fence.
|22.5 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, Short of a length ball outside off, bairstow cuts it to deep point and takes a brace before the throw from the deep comes to the striker's end.
|22.6 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Short ball on leg, Jonny lets it be.
|23.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Tossed up on leg, Sam tucks it to square leg.
|23.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Another one tossed up on leg, Sam this time places in the gap and takes a single.
|23.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Full on leg, Jonny flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|23.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Flatter on leg, tucked to the leg side by Sam for a single.
|23.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Floated on middle, tiucked to the leg side.
|23.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Another one around middle, Bairstow tucks it to mid-wicket this time.
|24.1 : Pat Cummins to Sam Billings, Length ball on off, Sam taps it to the off side and takes a quick single.
|0.0 : Pat Cummins is back on.
|24.2 : Pat Cummins to Sam Billings, Full on off, Sam drives it to mid off and hares for a run.
|24.3 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, BEATEN! Length ball outside off, Jonny goes for the drive but misses it all together.
|24.4 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on off, Jonny turns it to mid-wicket.
|24.5 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Another one around off, Bairstow turns it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|24.6 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Full outside off, Jonny pushes it towards cover-point for a single.
|25.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Floated around middle and leg, Jonny tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|25.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Tossed up on leg, pushed to mid-wicket by Sam for a run.
|25.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter on middle, turned towards mid-wicket for a single.
|25.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Full around leg, Billings flicks it to wide mid on for a single.
|25.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, WIDE! Floated outside leg, Jonny leaves it alone. Wided by the umpire.
|Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Flighted ball on leg, Jonny looks to flick but the ball lobs in the air and drops to the side of the pitch. No harm done.
|25.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter on off, turned towards mid-wicket for a single.
|26.1 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on middle and leg, Jonny goes for the flick but misses it to get rapped on the pads. There is an appeal from Cummins but nothing from the umpire or Finch. The batsmen though sneak a leg bye.
|26.2 : Pat Cummins to Sam Billings, Another appeal and this time it is against Billings. Another full ball sliding down leg, Sam misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. Again no review. Replays later show that there was an inside edge on it.
|26.3 : Pat Cummins to Sam Billings, Length ball outside off, Sam pushes it to point.
|26.4 : Pat Cummins to Sam Billings, Length ball on off, pushed to mid off this time.
|26.5 : Pat Cummins to Sam Billings, Length ball down the leg side, Sam flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|26.6 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on leg, tucked to mid-wicket.
|27.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Tossed up delivery on middle, Billings flicks it to square leg.
|27.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, FOUR! Innovation and four. Full on leg, Sam reverse sweeps it and gets it in the gap through covers as the ball races to the fence in no time.
|27.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Sam Billings, Floated delivery on off, Billings looks to play the reverse sweep but misses it. It goes towards third man. The batsmen cross ends. Replays show that it came off the glove.
|27.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy delivery on middle, Bairstow sweeps it towards fine leg for a couple.
|27.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, WIDE! Maxwell bowls it down the leg side, Bairstow looks to play a paddle sweep but misses it. It is wided. 50-run stand is up between Bairstow and Billings.
|Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, Bairstow flicks it towards fine leg. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
|27.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Quicker delivery on leg, Bairstow looks to flick but misses it.
|28.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings, Short delivery on leg, Billings looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|28.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow guides it towards third man for a single.
|28.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings, Short and outside off, Billings looks to cut but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes towards the keeper where Carey collects on one bounce.
|28.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings, Short delivery on off, Billings cuts it to point.
|28.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings, BEATEN! Short and outside off, Billings looks to pull but misses it.
|0.0 : Josh Hazlewood is back on. 5-0-34-0 are his figures so far.
|28.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings, Short ball on middle, Billings nudges it towards fine leg for a single.
|29.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings,Ã‚Â Length ball around off, Sam taps it towards backward point and sneaks a run.
|29.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Fuller in length and around off, Jonny defends it with soft hands towards mid on.
|29.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Full and on middle, Bairstow flicks straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
|29.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on leg, Jonny goes for the flick but the ball takes the pads and rolls towards square leg. The batters take a leg bye.
|29.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, On a length and around off, Sam pushes it to covers.
|29.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, Short and on middle, Sam ducks under it. Wided for height this time by the umpire.
|Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, On middle, Sam pushes it to the leg side now.
|30.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on off, Bairstow drives it to mid off.
|30.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Good length delivery on off, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
|30.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, Bairstow looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. Billings comes for a single and he is halfway down the track but Bairstow sends him back. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it.
|30.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Jonny defends it to covers.
|30.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Full ball on off, Bairstow looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|30.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings, Back of a length on middle, Billings looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|31.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket.
|31.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it through point for a single.
|31.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, BEATEN! Short of a length delivery on off, Billings comes down the track and looks to pull but misses it.Ã‚Â
|31.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, Short delivery on middle, Billings pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|31.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, Marsh bowls a bouncer down theÃ‚Â leg side, Billings does well to duck under it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, Short delivery on off, Billings flicks it towards the leg side.
|31.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, Marsh bowls a slower bouncer on off, Billings looks to pull but decides to let it go.
|32.1 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow guides it through point for a single.
|32.2 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Full ball on middle, Billings drives it to mid on.
|0.0 : Mitchell Starc is back on.
|32.3 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Full on off, Billings drives it uppishly towards the bowler where Starc tries to catch it but Starc does not hold onto it.
|32.4 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Short delivery on middle, Billings pulls it through square leg. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it, Cummins it is. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|32.5 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, SIX! That is hammered! Full delivery on middle, Billings just swings hard andÃ‚Â lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum. The ball is out of the ground there.
|32.6 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Short delivery on leg, Billings looks to pull but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
|33.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single.
|33.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, NO BALL! Marsh knocks the bails off in his followthrough! Length delivery on off, Billings guides it towards third man for a single. Free Hit coming up!Ã‚Â
|Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it through square leg for a couple.
|33.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on middle, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
|0.0 : DRINKS! England's passage of play as Jonny Bairstow has been out there fighting and with him is Sam Billings . It is the same pair that bailed England out in the first ODI. Can the duo continue to milk runs or will the Aussie bowlers make a comeback. A tricky period of play for both the sides as the momentum can swing either way.
|33.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Full ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|33.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Billings, Short delivery on off, Billings pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|33.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to mid off.
|34.1 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Full and outside off, Billings looks to drive but gets an inside edge. It goes past leg stump towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|34.2 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, SIX! Nice improvisation! Back of a length on middle, Billings plays a paddle scoop over fine leg for a maximum.
|34.3 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Full ball on middle, Billings drives it to mid on.
|34.4 : Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings, Length delivery on off, Billings pushes it towards covers for a run.
|34.5 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow pushes it to point.
|34.6 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on off, Bairstow drives it to mid off.
|35.1 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, FOUR! Nice use of the feet! Tossed up delivery on middle, Billings comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|35.2 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, Flighted delivery on off, Billings pushes it to covers.
|0.0 : Adam Zampa is back on. 6-0-22-2 are his figures so far.
|35.3 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, Short delivery on middle, Billings pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple. That also brings up his 50!
|35.4 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, FOUR! Good shot! Loopy delivery on middle, Billings plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|35.5 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, On middle, Billings looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards point. The batsmen take a run.
|35.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on middle, Bairstow drives it through mid on for a single.
|36.1 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow punches it to point.
|36.2 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it through point for a single.
|0.0 : Pat Cummins is back on.
|36.3 : Pat Cummins to Sam Billings, Short delivery on middle, Billings pulls it towards fine leg for a run.
|36.4 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, On a length on off, Bairstow keeps it out.
|36.5 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! 100 for Jonny Bairstow! This has been a brilliant innings from him! Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
|36.6 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! That is smashed! Full ball on off, Bairstow drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|37.1 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, Tossed up delivery on off, Billings pushes it through point for a single.
|37.2 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|37.3 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, OUT! CAUGHT!Ã‚Â The productive shot becomes the reason for Billings' downfall! he has played the reverse sweep to perfection throughout the series but this time he fails.Floated delivery on off, Billings looks to play a reverse sweep but gets a top edge. It goes towards short third man where Mitchell Marsh takes a comfortable catch.
|Chris Woakes is the next batsman in.
|37.4 : Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes, Loopy delivery on off, Woakes drives it through mid off for a single.
|37.5 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, On off, Bairstow keeps it out.
|37.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Nice shot! Full ball on off, Bairstow drives it through covers for a boundary.
|38.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, Length delivery on off, Woakes pushes it to point.
|38.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, Back of a length on off, Woakes punches it to covers.
|0.0 : Mitchell Marsh is back on.
|38.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, Length delivery on off, Woakes plays it to covers.
|38.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, Good length delivery on off, Woakes pushes it to covers.
|38.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, Full ball on middle, Woakes drives it through mid on for a single.
|38.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Jonny Bairstow, On a length on off, Bairstow pushes it to covers.
|39.1 : Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes, Tossed up delivery on off, Woakes pushes it through mid off for a run.
|39.2 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Short delivery on off, Bairstow cuts it to point.
|39.3 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Floated delivery on off, Bairstow drives it to mid off.
|39.4 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Full ball on middle, Bairstow drives it through mid on for a single.
|39.5 : Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes, Full again on off, Woakes drives it through covers for a run.
|39.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, Bairstow flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|40.1 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Cummins makes his presence felt. He removes the big fish Jonny Bairstow with a clever display of bowling. He bowls one around off and gets it to nip back in. He rolled his fingers on it to cut the pace off and Bairstow looking to run it down towards third man but gets beaten on the outside edge as the off pole takes the beating.
|40.2 : Pat Cummins to Tom Curran, Length ball on off, pushed off the back foot towards mid off.
|0.0 : Tom Curran is the new man in.
|40.3 : Pat Cummins to Tom Curran, Fuller and around off, Tom defends it to point.
|40.4 : Pat Cummins to Tom Curran, Another length ball around off, Tom hops inside the crease and defends it to point.
|40.5 : Pat Cummins to Tom Curran, Length and around off, Curran drives it to mid off.
|40.6 : Pat Cummins to Tom Curran, Length ball on middle, Tom tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|41.1 : Adam Zampa to Tom Curran, Tossed up around off, Curran tucks it to mid-wicket and takes a run.
|41.2 : Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes, Floated on off, pushed through the off side for a run.
|0.0 : Powerplay 3 begins! Now, a maximum of 5 fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings. Pat Cummins is back on.
|41.3 : Adam Zampa to Tom Curran, Shorter one on middle, Tom flicks it towards the leg side and takes a single.
|41.4 : Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes,Ã‚Â Another flighted ball on middle, Woakes flicks it to square leg for a single.
|41.5 : Adam Zampa to Tom Curran, Tossed up ball around leg, Curran looks to tuck it to the leg side. The ball takes the outside edge and runs towards third man for a couple.
|41.6 : Adam Zampa to Tom Curran, Floated outside off, pushed through point.
|42.1 : Pat Cummins to Chris Woakes,Ã‚Â Shorter and outside off, Woakes runs it down towards third man for a couple.
|42.2 : Pat Cummins to Chris Woakes, Full and around off, Woakes drives it but it goes off the inner half of his bat towards mid on.
|42.3 : Pat Cummins to Chris Woakes, FOUR! Full and on middle and leg, Chris lofts it handsomely through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|42.4 : Pat Cummins to Chris Woakes, Full and around off, Chris runs it down towards backward point for a single.
|42.5 : Pat Cummins to Tom Curran, Short of a length and around off, Curran punches off his back foot towards covers for a couple.
|42.6 : Pat Cummins to Tom Curran, Length ball on off and middle, driven straight to mid on.
|43.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, Length ball on leg, Woakes looks to flick but the ball takes the inside edge and rolls towards the off side.
|43.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, FOUR! Absolutely nailed! Full and around off, Woakes lofts it over the bowler's head and into the fence at long on for a boundary.
|43.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, Back of a length ball on hips, tucked towards deep square leg for a couple.
|0.0 : Mitchell Marsh is back on. 5-0-16-0 are his figures so far.
|43.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, Another one around middle and leg, Chris works it towards square leg for a single.
|43.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Tom Curran, Short ball around off, Curran pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|43.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes, WIDE! Back of a length ball down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
|Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes,Ã‚Â Length ball on leg, Chris misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|44.1 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes,Ã‚Â Full ball on middle, Woakes chips it over mid on, the ball goes towards long on for a single.
|44.2 : Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran,Ã‚Â Length ball on off, pushed off the back foot towards mid off.
|0.0 : Mitchell Starc is back on.
|44.3 : Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran, Slower ball outside off, Tom looks to guide it towards third man but misses it due to lack of pace on the ball.
|44.4 : Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran,Ã‚Â Full outside off once again, Tom goes over point and bags a single.
|44.5 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes,Ã‚Â Swing and a miss! Shortish and outside off, Woakes looked to pull that to deep square leg but he misses by a mile!Ã‚Â
|44.6 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes, A single to finish as this fullish ball is pushed past cover for one.
|45.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, Fullish and on off, Woakes strikes that back to Hazlewood who fails to hold on to it. It goes off his hands to the on side and a single is stolen.
|45.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran, WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Tom misses his flick. WIde given by the umpire.
|Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran, Full on off, driven to long on for a single.
|45.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, Fuller ball outside off, Woakes is foxed as he expects yorker. He though slashes but fails to make any connection.
|45.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, FOUR! Good thinking from the batsman there.Woakes backs away to the leg side and lofts it over the point region for a boundary.
|45.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, Full ball, driven to covers for a run.
|45.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran, Length ball on the hips, Curran pulls it to deep square leg for three runs.
|0.0 : Josh Hazlewood is back on. 7-0-38-0 are his figures so far.
|46.1 : Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran, SIX!Ã‚Â SMASHED! Short and around middle, Curran swings hard and gets it over the fence at mid-wicket for aÃ‚Â biggie.
|46.2 : Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran, OUT! BOWLED! There is nothing much you can do when Starc brings out his yorker. Fast full and straight on the stumps, Curran goes to squeeze this to the off side but gets beaten to see his middle stump pegged back.
|46.3 : Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid, Full and on middle, Rashid on drives it to long on for a run.
|46.2 : Adil Rashid is the new batsman in.
|46.4 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes, FOUR! YOU MISS I HIT! Starc misses his yorker by a hint and Woakes lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|46.5 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes, Full and outside off, Chirs runs it down toÃ‚Â third man for a single.
|46.6 : Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid, Full and outside off, Adil looks to guide it towards third man but gets beaten.
|47.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, Full delivery on off, Woakes drives it through covers for a single.
|47.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Adil Rashid, Back of a length on off, Rashid defends it off the front foot.
|47.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Adil Rashid, Length delivery on middle, Rashid looks to go big but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
|47.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Adil Rashid, Full ball on middle, Rashid flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|47.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Adil Rashid, Back of a length on off, Rashid taps it through point for a single.
|48.1 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes, Full on middle, Chris lofts it towards wide long on for a couple.
|47.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, Full delivery on off, Woakes drives it through mid off for a run.
|48.2 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes,Ã‚Â Full and on off, Woakes lofts it off the toe end and gets itÃ‚Â between point and third man safely for a single.
|48.3 : Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid, SIX! Amazing hit! Length ball on off. Rashid gets under the ball and slogs it over deep square leg for a maximum.
|48.4 : Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid, Full and around off, Adil flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|48.5 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes, Full and outside off, Chris drives it through cover-point for a single.
|48.6 : Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid,Ã‚Â Short ball around middle, Rashid once again looks to tonk Starc to the leg side but fails this time.
|49.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, FOUR! FANTASTIC HIT! Woakes moves across in his crease and Hazlewood follows him with a full ball, Chris looks to play it to the leg side but the ball takes the toe end and goes past the keeper and into the fence towards third man for a boundary.
|49.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, Play and a miss! Chris looks to go over the off side but gets beaten in the end.
|49.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, Brilliant in the field from Marnus Labuschagne! Woakes advances and lofts this good length delivery to deep point where Marnus puts in a good dive to contain the ball. Just the couple there.
|49.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, FOUR! Full ball outside off, Woakes slashes it past point and into the fence for a boundary.
|49.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes,Ã‚Â Short ball around off, Chris pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple and also brings his 50 in the process.
|49.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes, Another one that is short and Chris pulls it to mid-wicket once again for a couple. 14 from the over! ENGLAND FINISH WITH 302/7 IN THEIR 50 OVERS!
|303 to win for Australia! It looks a good pitch to bat on. But Australia will remember that they lost from a winning position. We are in for a cracking run chase. Join us in a short while after the break.
|It has been an excellent batting performance from England after being reduced to 0/2 in the very first over. Jonny Bairstow made a fantastic hundred. Sam Billings also made a good fifty but could have continued as he got out to a reverse sweep. Jason Roy and Joe Root were the failures for the hosts. Morgan came and tried to counter-attack but got out in the process. Even Buttler failed to make a huge mark. Chris Woakes' cameo helped England cross 300.
|On the other hand, Australia started off well with Starc picking two wickets upfront. Adam Zampa picked three and put pressure on England. Starc ended up with three wickets but gave 74 runs in his 10 overs. Australia gave away 53 runs in the last 5 overs. Cummins picked 1 wicket asÃ‚Â Hazlewood, Marsh and Maxwell all went wicketless.