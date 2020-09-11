|0.0 : The T20I series is over with England winning the series 2-1 and now the action moves to the 50-over game. Hello and a warm welcome to all the fans around the world who were desperately waiting for an England vs Australia clash in the 50-over contest. The first of the three ODIs begin today. Australia looked a bit rusty in the T20Is and hope they have well oiled themselves for the ODIs. England on the other hand will look to play their preferred brand of cricket, the aggressive one I mean to say.
|TOSS - It's time for the spin of the coin at Old Trafford, Manchester. Up she goes and lands in favour of Eoin Morgan. ENGLAND OPT TO FIELD!
|The news coming from the Australian camp is that STEVEN SMITH IS NOT PLAYING! He got a knock on the head in the nets yesterday. Marcus Stoinis will bat at 3.
|ENGLAND (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
|AustraliaÃ‚Â (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
|Eoin Morgan, England's captain, says they want to bowl first. Mentions that the track looks a bit slow and softer than when England played Pakistan recently. Lauds Malan's performance in the recently concluded T20Is. Also praises Adil Rashid's performance in the series earlier and says that he is a very useful spin bowler. So could Joe Root be, Morgan reckons. On Australia, Morgan says that they are a fanstastic side and very difficult to beat and therefore, England need to be on their toes thro
|Aaron Finch, Australia's captain, says that he is happy to bat first. Wants the team to bat well and put a big total on board. Says that Steve Smith is missing out as he had a blow to his head in the practice session earlier and has been rested as precautionary measure. Finch states that Labuschagne will slot in at No.3. On the preparations for the 2023 World Cup, Finch says that he is looking into the same, while the team will look forward to playing good cricket throughout. Ends by saying that
|0.1 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Woakes starts with a length ball around off, Warner is happy defending it to point.
|0.2 : It's time for the action to begin as Aaron Finch, the Australian skipper walks out with his partner David Warner to start the innings. England players are also on the field waiting the umpire to say let's play. Chris Woakes to begin the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Chris Woakes to David Warner, Length and outside off, Warner is happy to leave it early on in the innings.
|0.3 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Another one which bowled outside off, Warner does not want to play at it.
|0.4 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Warner and Australia are underway! Length ball around off, Warner looks to defend but the ball takes the outer half of the bat and runs towards third man. The batsmen get a couple. Good running there by David.
|0.5 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Length ball on the pads, Warner misses the flick this time as the ball takes the thigh pad and fall to the leg side.
|0.6 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, A couple to end the first over! Short in length around off, Warner punches it through covers and scampers back for the second with ease.
|1.1 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, WIDE! Short and wide down the leg side, Finch lets it be. Poor start by Archer there.
|Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Finch gets off the mark in style! Full and outside off, Finch drives it through covers and the quick outfield does the rest.
|1.2 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Oooh! Finch is surprise by the pace and bounce. Short of length ball outside off, Finch somehow manges to sway away from the line of the ball.
|0.6 : Jofra Archer to partner from the other end.
|1.3 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Length ball on the pads, Finch misses his tickle as the ball rolls towards square leg. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|1.4 : Jofra Archer to David Warner, Length and outside off, Warner lets it go through to the keeper.
|1.5 : Jofra Archer to David Warner, Length and around off, Warner defends it to the off side.
|1.6 : Jofra Archer to David Warner, WIDE! Wayward delivery outside off, wided by the umpire.
|Jofra Archer to David Warner, Fullish delivery around off, Warner pushes it to wide mid off and takes a run.
|2.1 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Length ball around off, shaping back a bit. Warner sees it and lets it go through.
|2.2 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, BEATEN! Length ball outside off, Warner goes for the cut but is beaten there.
|2.3 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Another play and a miss! Once again it is outside off, Warner looks to cut but is beaten all ends up.
|2.4 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Fullish delivery on leg, Warner flicks it to fine leg and takes a single.
|2.5 : Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, Fuller outside off, Finch keeps it out to the off side.
|2.6 : Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, Full on off, Finch defends it to short mid-wicket for another dot.
|3.1 : Jofra Archer to David Warner, OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Warner is gone! He did not look comfortable at all in his short stay.Length ball on middle, a bit of movement into the batsman there. Warner misses his defensive push and sees the ball crash into the stumps behind. England draw the first blood.
|3.2 : Jofra Archer to Marcus Stoinis, Bouncer for the new batsman, Stoinis ducks under it.
|3.3 : Jofra Archer to Marcus Stoinis, On a good length and outside off, Marcus sees it and lets it go through safely.
|3.4 : Jofra Archer to Marcus Stoinis, Full and outside off, Marcus uses the pace of the bowler and drives it through cover-point. The fielder there gives the chase and cleans it up but not before the batsmen have taken three runs.
|3.5 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Outside off, Finch makes a leave.
|3.6 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, End of a successful over from Archer. he bowls a length ball outsdie off and makes it to shape away a bit. Finch shoulders arms to it.
|0.0 : Marcus Stoinis walks in at No.3 for Australia.
|4.1 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Length and on the pads, Stoinis plays it to square leg for a single this time.
|4.2 : Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, A stifled appeal for LBW, nothing more. Fullish length ball on the pads, Finch closes the face of his bat a bit too early and gets hit on the pads as he looked to play at that. A very very mild appeal from England there but it was going down leg.
|4.3 : Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, Good length and around off, Finch drives it towards mid off and gets a single.
|4.4 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, WIDE! Short and down the leg side, Stoinis lets it be. Wided by the umpire.
|Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Four! Stoinis enjoys batting when the ball is new. Woakes bowls one on the pads, Marcus tickles it towards mid-wicket. The fielder gives the chase but comes second.
|4.5 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Length ball outside off, Stoinis guides it to third man for a single.
|4.6 : Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, Length delivery outside off, Finch taps it to point and retains the strike with a single.
|5.1 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Short ball around off, it keeps low too. Finch manages to somehow keep it out.
|5.2 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Short of a length and outside off, Finch taps it to point.
|5.3 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Shorter in length once again, Finch plays it to cover-point this time.
|5.4 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Full on off, Finch defends it to covers.
|5.5 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Four! That's pulled! Short of a length ball on middle, Finch muscles the pull towards fine leg and fetches a boundary.
|5.6 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Another short ball from Archer, Finch makes a leave this time.
|6.1 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, No run, played backfoot defense towards mid on.
|6.2 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Length and on off, Stoinis defends it to square leg for a couple.
|6.3 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Full on off, Marcus drives it straight to mid off.
|6.4 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Ooohs and aaahs there from England. That was close to the off-stump. Length ball around the fourth stump line, Marcus was aware of his off pole and lets that one through safely.
|6.5 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Length ball on middle, Stoinis keeps it out to mid on.
|6.6 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Length ball on off, Stoinis defends it to the off side. A dot to end the over.
|7.1 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, In the channel outside off, the Australian skipper makes a leave.
|7.2 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Slower ball which is a bit fuller on off, Finch drives it to the man at mid off.
|7.3 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Finch is batting outside his batting crease to counter the movement. He keeps this short ball out towards short mid-wicket for a quick and well-judged single.
|7.4 : Jofra Archer to Marcus Stoinis, Stoinis does what his skipper did earlier, only that he was deep in the crease as he played that shorter ball. Stoinis goes deep inside his crease and taps the short delivery to short mid-wicket for a quick single. Archer runs in and collects and throws to the non-striker's end but Stoinis was well in.
|7.5 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Short and outside off, Finch does not play at it.
|7.6 : Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, Short and on off, Finch defends it to mid on.
|8.1 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, A short one from Woakes now. it does not bounce as expected. Stoinis keeps it out to the off side.
|8.2 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Slower and on leg, Stoinis flicks it to square leg and scampers to the other end for a single.
|8.3 : Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, EDGED AND FOUR! There was only the one slip, no second or third slip and hence that will race away to the boundary. Length delivery outside off, Finch looked to drive on the off side but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes past where second slip would have been to the third man region for a boundary.
|8.4 : Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, Good length and on off, Aaron is happy to defend it.
|8.5 : Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, Good length ball on middle, Finch tucks it towards square leg for a single this time.
|8.6 : Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis, Four! That's driven with some power. Full and outside off, Marcus drives it sweetly through covers where Morgan makes a dive to stop it but fails in his attempt. The ball races to the deep covers fence in a flash. Thanks to the quick outfield.
|9.1 : Mark Wood to Aaron Finch, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The Australian skipper takes the long walk back. Ã‚Â A faint nick and Finch does not wait for the umpire to raise his finger. England have their second breakthrough here. The change has ushered in a wicket immediately. Short length ball outside off, it pitches and seams in sharply. Finch looked to drive at that but the ball takes a faint outside edge. It goes to Buttler behind who holds on to it safely. Wood appeals but Finch is not waiting for
|9.2 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Full on off, Marnus defends it to the off side.
|9.3 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Short ball outside off, Labuschagne does not tinker with it.
|9.4 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne,A single and Marnus is off the mark. Full on middle, he taps it beside on the leg side and calls for a quick one and runs to the other end. Stoinis too responds and runs in quickly to the striker's end. Good call and good running.0
|9.5 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, Full legnth ball on off, Marnus drives it but Morgan running in from mid on cuts it off.
|0.0 : Mark Wood is into the attack now.
|Marnus Labuschagne walks out to the crease now.
|9.6 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, Squirted inside edge and a couple. Full around the off pole, Marnus looked to drive but gets it off the inner half of his bat. It goes to square leg and Rashid gives chase. A couple taken in the while. AUSTRALIA ARE 46/2 at the end of PP1!
|10.1 : Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne, Outside off, Marnus leaves it alone.
|10.2 : Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball around off, a hint of inward movement too. amrnus is aware of his off pole as he makes a well-judged leave.
|10.3 : Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne, Full length ball on off, Marnus defends it to cover-point.
|10.4 : Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne, Full and on the stumps again, Marnus defends it to mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Time for Powerplay 2! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the circle till the 40th over.
|10.5 : Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne, Full around off, Marnus taps it towards point and looks for a non-exsisting single. Stoinis sends him back rightly.
|10.6 : Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! That is a lovely hit form Marnus. 50-up for Australia.Full on middle, Labuschagne times his drive to perfection as mid on did not have a chance to cut that off. as the ball races to theÃ‚Â fence.
|11.1 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, On off, Stoinis plays the defensive push to the off side.
|11.2 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Easy pickings for Stoinis! Length and outside off, Stoinis drives it through point and fetches a boundary.
|11.3 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Consecutive hits to the fence from Stoinis! Fullish length ball outside off, Stoinis lazily hangs his bat out, an edge is induced but lucky the ball rolls all along the carpet to the third man fence. No matter how it comes Auustralia and Stoinis will take it.
|11.4 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, BEATEN! Good come back from Wood! It lands around off on a length and carries through quickly. Stoinis looks to defend but was beaten there.
|11.5 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, Four! Played pull shot towards square leg.
|11.6 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, 1 run, That is pushed away for a single.
|12.1 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.2 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, An appeal for LBW but it was outside the line of off-stump. Flatter ball on off, Marnus looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads outside of the line. He was hit way outside off-stump there!
|12.3 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, Full and on off, driven back to the bowler by Marnus.
|12.4 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, Flatter on middle, Labuschagne taps it to the leg side off the back foot for a single.
|12.5 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, Shouts of catch it but it was hit safely. Floats this outside off, Marcus leans and drives that towards deep extra cover for a single.
|12.6 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, Full on the pads, Marnus bring out the sweeps as he plays it towards deep backward square leg for a couple.
|13.1 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, On off, Stoinis pushes it towards mid on and takes a run.
|13.2 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, BEATEN! Length delivery around the off-stump line, Marnus looked to defend but the ball goes past his outside edge.
|0.0 : Time for spin! Moeen Ali to bowl now.
|13.3 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball on off, Marnus defends it to mid-wicket for no run.
|13.4 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Full on off, Marnus drives it straight to mid on.
|13.5 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball outside off, width on offer too. Marnus slashes it through covers for a couple as Billings in the deep cleans it up.
|13.6 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne,Length ball outside off, Marnus keeps it out to first slip. Looks for a run but then decides against it.
|14.1 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|14.2 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Stoinis goes aerial! Moeen tosses it up but bowls it very full. It is lofted over mid off. No one behind and a boundary results.
|14.3 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, Flatter on off, Marcus pushes it to the bowler.
|14.4 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, On off, Marnus plays it towards mid off.
|14.5 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, Once again on off, Stoinis brings out his defensive push once again.
|14.6 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, A couple which means 8 from the over. A good one for Australia. This is outside off, Stoinis opens the face of the bat and guides it through cover-point for two.
|15.1 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Short ball on off, Marnus pulls it towards deep square leg for just a run.
|15.2 : Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis, OUT! CAUGHT! Mark gets his second and its the well set Stoinis. All praises for Buttler as he takes a superb diving catch. Ã‚Â Back of a length delivery outside off, Marcus looks to drive but a thick outisde edge is induced. It goes to the right of Buttler, who does a good job to dive and hold on to it.
|15.3 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Off the mark straightaway! Length ball on leg, Marsh tucks it to fine leg fior a run.
|15.4 : Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne, Length and outside off, Labuschagne guides it towards third man for a run.
|15.5 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, In the channel of uncertainity, Marsh lets it go.
|15.6 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Back of a length ball on off, Marsh keeps it out to the off side.
|15.2 : Mitchell Marsh is the next man in for the Aussies.
|16.1 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, Ali floats it on the pads, Marnus sweeps it towards fine leg for a couple.
|16.2 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, Shorter and outside off, Marnus pushes it to long off for a run.
|16.3 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Loopy ball on off, Mitchell keeps it out towards mid-wicket.
|16.4 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up ball on off, Marsh sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple.
|16.5 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, On middle, played back to the bowler this time by Marsh.
|16.6 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! That spoils the over for Moeen.Ã‚Â Looped up on the stumps, Marsh sweeps this towards deep square leg. It raced away to the fence for four and there was no chance for Billings to run in and cut that off.
|17.1 : Adil Rashid to Marnus Labuschagne, Loopy ball on the pads, Marnus sweeps it towards fine leg for a couple.
|17.2 : Adil Rashid to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up on off, Marnus defends it off the front foot towards the off side.
|17.3 : Adil Rashid to Marnus Labuschagne, Looped up ball on middle, Marnus works it to square leg and takes a run this time.
|17.4 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Four! Nicely done! A googly from Rashid but Marsh was equally prepared for it as he reads it early. It is bowled on the stumps as Marsh works it behind square on the leg side off his back foot for a boundary.
|17.5 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, BEATEN! Flatter ball around off, Marsh looked to drive that on the off side but misses altogether. Good comeback from Rashid here.4
|0.0 : Adil Rashid to bowl now.
|17.6 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, No run, played backfoot punch towards covers.
|18.1 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|18.2 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, Shouts of catch but it went to Morgan on the bounce! Flatter ball, Marnus rocks back and works this uppishly towards Morgan at short mid-wicket. It goes to the English skipper on a bounce.
|18.3 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up on off, swept away towards square leg for a single.
|18.4 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Around off, Marsh defends it off his front foot this time.
|18.5 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up around off, driven towards long off for a single.
|18.6 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, Flatter on middle, defended to mid on off the back foot this time.
|19.1 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up on off, Marsh pushes it to covers for a single.
|19.2 : Adil Rashid to Marnus Labuschagne, OUT! Rashid Strikes! No it is not! It is a bad review as three reds pop up! A very good decision by the umpire as we had a doubt it may have been slightly outside off.Ã‚Â The master is not playing and the apprentice cannot hold fort too.The visitors slip further. This is tossed up outside off, it is the googly. Labuschagne does not pick it. He tries to work it on the leg side with the turn but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finge
|19.3 : Adil Rashid to Alex Carey, FOUR! Innovation first ball from Carey! He will call his shots here. Comes out and straightaway plays the reverse sweep. Connects it well and hits it through point for a boundary.
|19.4 : Adil Rashid to Alex Carey, Alex plays the paddle sweep this time towards short fine leg. A run added to the total.
|19.5 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Short and around off, turning back into the batsman. Marsh adjust and plays it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Do England have another? Labuschagne has been given out LBW. This could be a good review by him though.
|19.6 : Adil Rashid to Alex Carey, No run. Swing and a miss! The batsman swings hard at that one but does not connect.
|19.2 : Alex Carey walks out to bat.
|20.1 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, No run, played towards mid on.
|20.2 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Tosed up on the stumps, Marsh defends it back to Ali.
|20.3 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! What can you say about it! Tossed up around off, Marsh creams it through covers for a boundary.
|20.4 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Flatter on off, defended by Marsh off the back foot.
|20.5 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, On middle, Marsh keeps it out to short mid-wicket.
|20.6 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, 1 run, The batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
|21.1 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, No run, played towards fine leg.
|21.2 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Shorter one, Marsh pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
|21.3 : Adil Rashid to Alex Carey, In the air...but safe! Rashid tosses this on middle, Carey looks to sweep but gets a top edge. It falls safely behind square on the leg side and a single is sneaked in.
|21.4 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|21.5 : Adil Rashid to Alex Carey, 1 run, played towards point.
|21.6 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, No run, played towards mid on.
|22.1 : Moeen Ali to Alex Carey, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|22.2 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh,Another single, this time from Marsh's bat. He goes back and taps this flatter ball towards deep square leg for one.1
|22.3 : Moeen Ali to Alex Carey, Shorter on the stumps, pushed to mid on for a single.
|22.4 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Flatter on off, defended to the off side this time by Marsh.
|22.5 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh,Ã‚Â Short once again, Marsh defends it.
|22.6 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Marsh presents the full face of his bat and defends this out.
|23.1 : Adil Rashid to Alex Carey, On off, defended to mid off.
|23.2 : Adil Rashid to Alex Carey, Carey pushes this flatter one towards the leg side for a single.
|23.3 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Flatter on the stumps, pushed towards mid-wicket for a single.
|23.4 : Adil Rashid to Alex Carey, OUT! CAUGHT! Rashid gets his second. Carey sweeps but is not lucky this time. Rashid keeps on wrecking havoc in the Australian side. He seems like a nightmare to them. Flights this on middle, a big stride from Carey as he looked to sweep at that. A top edge is induced again, but this time it goes straight into the hands of Billings at backward square leg. He takes it comfortably and Carey has to walk back.
|23.5 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Marsh prods forward and pokes this to the off side.
|23.6 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Full on off, defended back to the bowler.
|24.1 : Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, No run, played backfoot defense towards point.
|24.2 : Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, OVERTHROWS! Maxwell taps this to long on and takes a quick single. The throw is at the striker's end and it is pretty wayward as Marsh gets in. The throw was so wayward that Buttler does not collect and neither does Root who went behind Buttler to back it up. It beats everyone to the boundary. 5 runs in total then!
|24.3 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Marsh keeps it out off the back foot to the off side.
|24.4 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Good length and on off, Marsh plays it to the off side.
|24.5 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh,Ã‚Â Slower and around off, Marsh drives it towards covers for a run.
|0.0 : Glenn Maxwell walks out to the crease now.
|24.6 : Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, Length ball around off, Maxwell keeps it out safely.
|25.1 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, 1 run, That is pushed away for a single.
|25.2 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Shorter one, Maxwell slaps it through covers for a single.
|0.0 : Jofra Archer is back in the attack.
|25.3 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up on off, Marsh defends it nicely.
|25.4 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Quicker around off, MArsh plays it to point and gets a single.
|25.5 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Fuller and on off, driven towards mid off.
|25.6 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, On off, kept out.
|26.1 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Shortish length delivery outside off, Marsh blocks it back on to the pitch and yells a loud no.
|26.2 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, WIDE! Full ball way outside off. Wided by the umpire.
|Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Full on middle, played towards mid on by Marsh.
|26.3 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Short ball with a hint of away swing, Marsh sways away from the line.
|26.4 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, BEATEN! Excellent bowling from Archer, a little bit of movement as the ball pitches on off and moves away a hint. It beats the outside edge of Marsh as he looked to defend that.
|26.5 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Marsh keeps out the good length ball to the off side.
|26.6 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Length and outside off, left alone comfortably by Marsh.
|27.1 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Shorter on leg pole, Maxwell tucks it towards square leg for a single.
|27.2 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, On middle, blocked by Marsh.
|27.3 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, A feeble appeal for LBW but it was going down the leg side. Adil flights it on the pads, Marsh looked to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads, which elicits an appeal from England. The umpire was not interested in that though.
|27.4 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Floated delivery around off, Marsh plasy it towards point for a run.
|27.5 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Flatter on middle, flicked towards square leg for one.
|27.6 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Firm drive by Marsh to this floated one but straight to the man at cover.
|28.1 : Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, Short and wide outside off, Maxwell cuts it to dee point for a single.
|28.2 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! That's muscle power from Marsh! Ã‚Â Full and outside off, with a bit of pace taken off it. Marsh waits and then powers a drive through covers and bags a boundary.
|28.3 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Marsh defends this one towards mid-wicket for no run.
|28.4 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Pace and bounce from Archer! Short one from Jofra, Marsh sways away from the line very late as Buttler does the rest.
|28.5 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller one on the pads, flicked towards square leg. A run added to the total.
|28.6 : Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, On the pads once again, flicked away to square leg.Ã‚Â Maxwell gets a single and keeps the strike.
|29.1 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Flatter on the pads, tucked to the leg side for a run.
|29.2 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! That's gone a distance.When Maxi hits it stays a hit.Slower in the air on middle, Maxwell lofts this high in the air towards the deep mid-wicket fence. He just about gets it over the top of the fielder at the deep who stretched full to grab that but it went over his fingers and into the ropes for a maximum.
|29.3 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Maxwell takes a single by working it to point.
|29.4 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, On middle, played back to the bowler.
|29.5 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, On the shorter side on the leg pole line, Marsh works this to the on side off his backfoot and runs to the other end.
|29.6 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Flatter and outside off, slapped through covers for a single.
|30.1 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, On middle, played through mid-wicket for a run.
|30.2 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Eased down to long on for a single this time by Marsh.
|30.3 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, On off, blocked solidly.
|30.4 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Four!Ã‚Â You don't bowl there to Glenn. Tossed up on off, this is driven through covers for a boundary.
|30.5 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, A single as this is worked to square leg for another run. This is a good partnership building for Australia.
|0.0 : Moeen Ali is back in the attack.
|30.6 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Short and on middle, Marsh pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|31.1 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Length ball around off, Marsh keeps it out.
|31.2 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, A single this time as Marsh drives it through point.
|31.3 : Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, lands on off, Maxwell defends it.
|0.0 : Mark Wood is back into the attack. 4-0-22-2 are his figures.
|31.4 : Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, Good length outside off, Maxwell plays it to point.
|31.5 : Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, Shortish on off, Maxwell works that towards point and says no to the single, after he himself came down the track a little.
|31.6 : Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, Full on off, driven through covers for one.
|32.1 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, on off, maxwell finds point to perfection with his drive.
|32.2 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Full on middle, defended down the track by Maxwell.
|32.3 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Eased to long off for a run this time.
|32.4 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Slower through the air and on middle, Marsh pushes it through long on for another single.
|32.5 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Floated on middle, Maxwell defends it from within the crease.
|32.6 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Oooh...good spin there! It lands on off and spins in sharply, Maxwell looked to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge to the leg side. A dot.
|33.1 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Short and around off, Marsh looks to pull but connects with thin air.
|33.2 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh,Ã‚Â Length ball on middle, Marsh taps it to the leg side for a quick single.
|33.3 : Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, Short of good length on off, Glenn plays it towards covers for a single.
|33.4 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! It goes all the way for four, racing across the track! marsh is looking set for a big one here. his timing has been superb. Fullish outside off, Marsh opens the face of his bat and steers that behind square on the off side for a boundary.
|33.5 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Back of a length ball bowled from wide of the crease and around off, marsh defends it towards mid on.
|33.6 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Back of a length again, around off, Marsh works this towards point and collects one.
|34.1 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, On the pads, flicked towards square leg for a run.
|34.2 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Innovation and Maxwell go hand in hand! Such a good shot to watch! He lets out a reverse sweep and gets that to the deep point fence and bags a boundary. And that brings up the 50-run partnership between these two as well!
|0.0 : DRINKS! A good passage of play for Australia as Maxwell and Marsh are in the middle of a good stand! The two need to continue though as there is not a lot of batting after this. England on the other hand, will want to break this stand quickly and keep Australia to a low total. They are on top now but will they continue to dominate?
|34.3 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Glenn eases this ton long on for a run.
|34.4 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Now, Marsh plays this delivery on middle to long on and takes a single.
|34.5 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Driven firmly by Maxwell but Morgan comes in the scene at covers.
|34.6 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! This time he pierces the gap on the off side and gets a boundary. Full and outside off, he drives that powerfully in the gap at covers and gets another boundary.0
|35.1 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, BEATEN! On a length around off, Marsh looked to guide that towards third man but fails to get bat on ball.
|35.2 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Back of a length ball, Marsh blocks it out off the back foot.
|35.3 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, A single as this is guided towards third man by Marsh.
|35.4 : Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, Back of a length on middle, gets the top of Maxwell's front pad as he looked to work that on the leg side. It deflects and falls back on the ground.
|35.5 : Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, This time Maxwell turns it towards square leg for run.
|35.6 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Full length ball on middle, Marsh keeps it out to mid on.
|36.3 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Floated on middle and leg, Marsh drives it to long on for a single.
|36.1 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Floats one on middle, Maxwell tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|36.2 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, On leg, maxwell plays it towards square leg for a run.
|36.4 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Flatter on middle, Glenn tucks it to the leg side for another single.
|36.5 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, Full on middle, clipped to short mid-wicket.
|36.6 : Moeen Ali to Mitchell Marsh, A single to finish as Marsh goes back and tucks this away behind square on the leg side for one.
|37.1 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Loopy ball on off, worked towards long on for a single.
|37.2 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Tossed up but way full and outside off, GlennÃ‚Â drives it towards deep extra cover for a couple.
|0.0 : Adil Rashid is back into the attack.
|37.6 : Chris Woakes to bowl from the James Anderson end.
|38.1 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh, Angled into the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|38.2 : Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell,Ã‚Â Good length ball on off, Maxwell plays it towards covers for a single.
|38.3 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! That shot will take Australia past the 200-run mark and these batsmen have to be credited for the same! Back of a length around off, Marsh pulls this one hard towards the deep mid-wicket region for four runs.
|38.4 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh, Length ball on off, defended.
|38.5 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh, Cutter on middle, Marsh plays it to mid-wicket.
|38.6 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh, On off, it is piushed to covers for a run.
|39.1 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR BYES! So it is the work of the spin again! Rashid loops this full and outside off, Marsh looked to drive at that but misses due to the spin on it. It beats the keeper and the slip fielder, again, and races away to the third man boundary.
|39.2 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Shorter on middle, worked to square leg for a single.
|39.3 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! WHACKED! Tossed up full on the stumps, Maxwell lofts this high over cow corner for a maximum.
|39.4 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Tosses this full and outside off, Maxwell drives that towards point and takes one. Maxwell gets to his fifty. That should ease his nerves a bit. He desparately needed this knock.
|39.5 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Full on off, worked to the off side for a run.
|39.6 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Maxwell works this to point to keep the strike.
|40.1 : Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell, Full ball on off, driven straight to cover-point by Maxwell.
|37.6 : Powerplay 3 signalled! Maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the end of the innings.
|40.2 : Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell, Hops and keeps it out to mid on this time.
|40.3 : Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR!Ã‚Â Poor effort from Archer at mid on there! Length ball on the off pole, Maxwell lifts this towards mid on safely. Archer though puts in a lazy effort, does not dive to contain that. It goes past him to the long on region for a boundary.
|40.4 : Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell, Good length ball on middle, tapped to the leg side for a run.
|37.3 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR BYES! What has happened there? It has gone past everyone to the third man fence. dil tosses this around off, the legbreak, it spins away, going past Maxwell who looked to sweep. Buttler and the slip fielder too are mere spectators as the ball goes to meet the third man fence.
|40.5 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh, Length ball on middle. Marsh turns it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|37.4 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Looped up outside off, Glenn drives it through covers. A run taken.
|37.5 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Marsh punches that ball towards the off side for no run.
|37.6 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, A single and that brings up the half ton for Mitchell Marsh. Looped up full outside off, Marsh eases this down to long off for a single. What an innings he has played. Australia would want him to stay till the end.Ã‚Â
|Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell, A single to finish as Glenn works this towards mid on for one.
|41.2 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Flatter ball outside off, Marsh cuts it to point but again just for one.
|41.1 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Flatter on leg, Maxwell tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|41.3 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, Slower outside off, MAxwell plays it uppishly towards deep extra cover for a run.
|41.4 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh,Ã‚Â Flighted on off, marsh blocks it.
|41.5 : Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh, Good over from Rashid so far, 4 singles from it. Marsh guides this flatter ball to point for a single.Ã‚Â
|41.6 : Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell, 5 singles, good bowling from Rashid! Maxwell drives the fuller ball to long on and takes one.Ã‚Â
|42.1 : Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell, On the pads, flicked towards fine leg, Maxwell gets two with ease. Good running between the wickets as Glenn is really quick.
|42.2 : Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell, Shorter one which keeps low, maxwell pulls it to mid-wicket for a single.
|42.3 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh, Full on the pads, flicked towards square leg by Marsh for a single.
|42.4 : Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell, Gets away with the full toss, Woakes. Bowls a full toss on the pads, Maxwell looked a little surprised there. He just manages to work that towards square leg and can get the single only.
|42.5 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh, Pulled towards mid-wicket for a single by Marsh.
|42.6 : Jofra Archer is back in the attack. 7-0-30-1 are his numbers.
|Chris Woakes to Glenn Maxwell, 7 from that over, good bowling from Woakes! Maxwell works this full length delivery to mid-wicket for one.
|43.3 : Pat Cummins walks out to bat now.
|0.0 : Mark Wood is back into the attack. His figures are 7-0-33-2.
|Mitchell Starc walks out to the crease at No.9.
|46.5 : Marsh is a goner! He has been adjudged LBW. Unless he has hit it, he is a goner.
|0.0 : Adam Zampa walks out to the crease now.
|43.1 : Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! Maxwell says welcome back into the attack with this powerful hit! Full length delivery on middle, misses the yorker and Maxwell launches that over cow corner for a biggie.
|43.2 : Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! Another one from the willow of the BIG SHOW! Archer cannot believe his eyes as Glenn just played it with such ease. He bowls a low full toss on the pads, Maxwell was a little across to the off side but picks this on the full and deposits that over fine leg for a six.
|43.3 : Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, OUT! TIMBER! Jofra has the last laugh! He takes the revenge! Morgan would be a relieved man after Archer was hit for two maximums. Glenn in pursuit of a third one drags one onto the furniture behind. Ã‚Â Jofra bowls it on a length outside off, a touch slower than his regular pace. Maxwell looked to pull that one for another boundary, but he is beaten for the pace there. Gets a bottom edge, which deflects onto his woodwork. Maxwell is livid with himself, and r
|43.4 : Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins, Cummins gets off the mark with a single to the off side.
|43.5 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, BOUNCER! Marsh is happy to let that go as it is outside off too.
|43.6 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Short of a length ball on off, Marsh defends it down the track and he fails to get back the strike for the next over.
|44.1 : Mark Wood to Pat Cummins, Cummins bring Marsh on strike for the next ball by tucking this one to the leg side for a run.
|44.2 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Slower short ball outside off, Mitchell pulls it towards the leg side. Just a single is what the batters get.
|44.3 : Mark Wood to Pat Cummins, FOUR! Cummins can also hit a few lusty blows! Mid-wicket had just come up and hence it is smart batting from Cummins. Full length ball on middle, Cummins powers this through the carpet past mid-wicket and bags his first boundary.
|44.4 : Mark Wood to Pat Cummins, Length delivery tucked towards fine leg for a couple.
|44.5 : Mark Wood to Pat Cummins, Cummins gets a bottome edge as he looks to work that on the off side. It falls safely beside him. He looks for a single but Marsh says no.Ã‚Â
|44.6 : Mark Wood to Pat Cummins, Cummins lofts this safely towards mid-wicket for a single.
|45.1 : Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins, OUT! CAUGHT!Ã‚Â Another one bites the dust but it is Cummins who departs. It went a long way in the air but did not get the distance which Cummins would have liked! It is a good comeback from Archer after being hit for two sixes by Maxwell in his previous over. Jofra bowls a slow length ball outside off, Cummins looked to heave that on the off side but gets a top edge. It goes straight down the throat of Morgan at extra cover. Archer is laughing here, good com
|45.2 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Marsh looks to pull the shorter one but fails to connect and gets it on his body.
|45.3 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Fullish around off, worked towards the leg sdie for a single.
|45.4 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Starc, DROPPED!Ã‚Â Billings is the culprit there. Though it was a tough chance but these need to be taken.Ã‚Â Starc skies the shorter ball high, as he looked to pull at that. It goes on top of the vacant short mid-wicket region. Billings comes running in, but cannot hold on to that, spills it in the very end. A single taken in the end.
|45.5 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Marsh, Short delivery pulled towards square leg for a single.
|45.6 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Starc, Starc lofts this full length delivery over mid on. It falls safely and the batters take a couple. More importantly, Marsh will be on strike in the next over!
|Chris Woakes to bowl the last over then for England.
|46.1 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Short ball, Marsh pulls it in the gap at square leg for a brace.
|46.2 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Another short ome om the body, Marsh pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|46.3 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Starc, Length ball on off, Starc runs it down to third man for a single.
|46.4 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Slips this one down the leg side, Wided.
|Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Full and on middle, squeezed to backward square leg for another couple.
|46.5 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, Shorter once again, Marsh is late on the pull as the ball goes towards mid on. A brace is what the batters get.
|46.6 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh, OUT! LBW! England hit the final nail in Australian coffin. Three reds and Marsh takes the long walk back to the Australian dressing room and also takes the reviews with him. He is the last recognized batter and he was probably Australia's only hope to get to 300. Can't blame him for reviewing it. Wood goes wide of the crease and angles it into the middle pole. Marsh looks to work it across the line but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge shout and up goes the
|47.1 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Starc, FOUR! Starc is very lethal at this stage of the game. He has the ability to tonk the ball hard. Archer misses the yorker line, ends up bowling a low full toss on the off pole, Starc whips that away to mid-wicket and collects a boundary.
|47.2 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Starc, Short of a length ball on middle, tucked away towards the on side for a single.
|47.3 : Jofra Archer to Adam Zampa, Zampa works this past the cover fielder for a couple, as Starc respond to his partner.
|47.4 : Jofra Archer to Adam Zampa, Knuckleball outside off, Zampa fails to lay bat on ball.
|47.5 : Jofra Archer to Adam Zampa, Zampa swings it away towards long on for a run.
|47.6 : Jofra Archer to Mitchell Starc, In the air...but falls safely from the man at backward point. Starc looked to keep this short ball down but ends up inducing a top edge. It falls safely from Morgan at backward point though and a single is taken in the end.
|48.1 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Starc, Full length ball, Starc digs it to dee point for a single.
|48.2 : Mark Wood to Adam Zampa, Wrong end there, the throw was at the striker's end but it should have been at the non-striker's end. Zampa guides this to Morgan at mid off and takes off for a quick single. Morgan throws at the wrong end, as Zampa was well short in running towards the non-striker's end. A single, in the end.
|48.3 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Starc, Slower one outsdie off, Starc fails to cut that and Buttler collects it with a dive.
|48.4 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Starc, Length ball driven through covers for a single.
|48.5 : Mark Wood to Adam Zampa, On off, Zampa looked to play at it but misses. He gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls over to the off side. A leg bye taken. Wood flicks the ball off his boots to the striker's end and hits but Starc was well in.
|48.6 : Mark Wood to Mitchell Starc,Ã‚Â Length ball outside off, Starc has a wild swing but fails to connect with anything.
|49.1 : Chris Woakes to Adam Zampa,Ã‚Â Play and a miss! Zampa looked to swing wildly to the length delivery there. He misses, just like his partner at the other end. Once again, Buttler does well to collect that. It kept low as it approached him.
|49.2 : Chris Woakes to Adam Zampa, Length ball around off, Zampa plays it to cover-point for a single.
|49.4 : Chris Woakes to Adam Zampa, Another Play and a miss! Zampa once again swing hard but fails to connect with the ball.
|49.5 : Chris Woakes to Adam Zampa, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Brilliant stuff from Woakes there! Excellent use of the off cutter there! Ã‚Â Woakes bowls this back of a length around the off-stump, Zampa looked to heave that on the leg side but gets a top edge. Woakes moves to his left and holds on to that comfortably. He was struggling against Woakes, Zampa.
|49.3 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Starc, Had Morgan hit, Starc would have been walking back. Starc taps this towards Morgan at mid off and sets off for a quick single. Morgan throws it in at the non-striker's end. Woakes fails to collect that properly and hence Starc makes it back in safely, for the single.
|49.6 : Chris Woakes to Mitchell Starc, SIX! Chris is not happy with himself as Hazlewood spoils his over. Full length delivery on middle, Starc gets it out of the middle of his blade! Deposits it with disdain over cow corner for six runs. AUSTRALIA FINISH AT 294/9.
|49.5 : Josh Hazlewood is the next man in for the Aussies.
|49.6 : England, on the other hand, would be a bit disappointed with the proceeding after the way they started. It was game of two halves for them wherein Archer, Wood and Rashid bowled with guile in the first half of the innings. They were looking out of answers when Maxwell and Marsh were batting together. But they would be happy with the way they finished. Woakes though came back strongly during the death overs but Moeen Ali looked a bit off-colour today.
|Good recovery from Australia! After losing the openers early on Marsh and Stoinis steadied the ship for the visitors Though Stoinis departed and Australia were reeling at 123/5 at one stage. Then came the game-changing partnership between Marsh and Maxwell. Both of them scored their respective half tons and stitched a stand which was more than 120. Though they failed to finish it off in style but they would take 294with a big smile. They would consider themselves in the game at the moment.
|So, the target for England to go 1-0 is 295. They have a strong batting line up but you never rule out Australian bowling. The wicket is just two-paced and Morgan would be expecting it to be easier under the lights. Join us for the chase in a short while.