|Recent overs : . 2 6 1 . . | . 1 . . . 1
|Last bat : Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W)c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood10(9b0x41x6) SR:111.11, FoW:11/1 (2.1 Ovs)
|6.2 : Ben Stokes to Hazratullah Zazai, No run.
|6.1 : Ben Stokes to Hazratullah Zazai, No run.
|5.6 : Ben StokesÂ replaces Mark Wood. He conceded just two runs in his first over.
|Chris Woakes to Ibrahim Zadran, Good length, outside off, Zadran has a dab at it but gets beaten. At the end of the Powerplay, AfghanistanÂ are 35/1!
|Chris Woakes to Ibrahim Zadran, WIDE! Back of a length and well outside off, swinging away further. Left alone for a wide.
|5.5 : Chris Woakes to Ibrahim Zadran, Good running! Full and straight, this is flicked away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|5.4 : Chris Woakes to Ibrahim Zadran, EDGED AND FOUR! The slip's been taken out and now the edge is found. Good length, in that channel around off. Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to block but gets an outside edge that flies past the diving wicket-keeper and into the third-man fence.
|5.3 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, Leg bye! The off-cutter this time from Woakes, on a fuller length and on leg stump. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ looks to nudge it leg side but misses. The ball goes off the pads and towards backward point as the batters get a leg bye.
|5.2 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, Swing and a miss! Shorter this time and around leg stump, Zazai backs away looking to swing across the line but is beaten by the extra bounce.
|5.1 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, Top of the off line and swinging in late. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ hangs deep and just defends it out onto the deck.
|4.6 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, Another length ball around off at 150 kmph, Ibrahim ZadranÂ tries to poke at it but cannot connect again.
|4.5 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, BEATEN! Mark WoodÂ is bowling withÂ serious pace here! This is on a good length and on off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|4.4 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, Swing and a miss! This is on a hard length and on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to heave it over mid-wicket but misses.
|4.3 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX! BANG! Zadran uses the pace to great effect! Wood lands this short and on the leg stump line, Ibrahim ZadranÂ stays there and hooks it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
|4.2 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, Mark WoodÂ bowls this on a good length, on off, at 150 clicks, Ibrahim ZadranÂ gets late into his defensive shot and gets beaten.
|4.1 : Mark Wood to Hazratullah Zazai, Wood bowls a yorker, on middle, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ digs it out towards mid on for a single.
|3.6 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, This is pitched up, on off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ drives it towards mid off for a single.
|3.5 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Zazai finally gets into the act! Chris WoakesÂ tries another slower one but bowls this short and wide on off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ stays there and punches it over extra cover for a boundary.
|3.4 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, A bit fuller and on off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ pushes it towards cover.
|3.3 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, Length again and on off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ guidesÂ it towards point.
|3.2 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, On a length and on middle, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ looks to work it to the leg side but closes the face of his bat early and gets a leading edge back to the bowler.
|3.1 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, Chris WoakesÂ bowls a slower delivery, on a length and on off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ goes through his flick early and misses it completely.
|2.6 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, Mark WoodÂ bowls this a touch fuller, on leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ works it with the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|2.5 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, This is on a hard length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ leaves it alone.
|2.4 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Ibrahim ZadranÂ gets off the mark in style! Mark WoodÂ tries for the yorker but bowls a low full toss, on off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ drives it along the ground and the ball just fliesÂ the cover-point fielder for a boundary.
|2.3 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, This is banged in shorter and over leg stump, Zadran looks to pull but is beaten for pace once again.
|2.2 : Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, Wood is spitting fire out there as he bowls this delivery at 154 KPH, astonishing! This is similar to the previous delivery, fuller and angling in from around off stump. Ibrahim ZadranÂ tries to block but doesn't have a clue as to when the ball zipped past his outside edge.
|0.0 : Ibrahim ZadranÂ walks in at number 3.
|2.1 : Mark Wood to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mark WoodÂ draws first blood! He provides the breakthrough straightaway on his very first ball. Wood bowls this on a fullish length and on the fourth stump line, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to block it out but gets a thin outside edge towards the keeper where Jos ButtlerÂ makes no mistake. There is an appeal for the catch and up goes the finger. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes back for a cheap score and AfghanistanÂ lose their first wicket.
|1.6 : Early change in the bowling as Mark WoodÂ is brought into the attack.
|Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, A slower one now, on a length and on middle, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
|1.5 : Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, This is pitched up and on off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ pushes it to the off side.
|1.4 : Chris Woakes to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives it towards cover for a single.
|1.3 : Chris Woakes to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Amazing shot!Â That is the first boundary of the match! Chris WoakesÂ serves this a touch fuller and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ moves across and laps it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
|1.2 : Chris Woakes to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is on a good length and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to play at it but gets an thick outside edge towards the left of third man where the fielder dives to that side to stop it. Two runs taken!
|1.1 : Chris Woakes to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chris WoakesÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ taps it down and calls for the run but his partner refuses.
|0.6 : Chris WoakesÂ to share the new ball with Ben Stokes.
|Ben Stokes to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length and on leg, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ tucks it towards short fine leg for a run. Only two runs from the first over then.
|0.5 : Ben Stokes to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Swing and a miss! This is full again and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ charges down the pitch and swings wildly but cannot conenct.
|0.4 : Ben Stokes to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Stokes serves this a touch fuller and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes for the big booming drive but misses and Jos ButtlerÂ takes it around his chest area.
|0.3 : Ben Stokes to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length again, on middle, straightens after hitting the deck, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ knocks it to the leg side.
|0.2 : Ben Stokes to Hazratullah Zazai, AfghanistanÂ and Hazratullah ZazaiÂ are underway! This is on a length and around leg, Zazai flicks it towards short fine leg for a single.
|0.1 : Ben Stokes to Hazratullah Zazai, Good start from Stokes! He begins with a full delivery, on middle, swinging in, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ tentatively blocks it down the pitch.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities and it is now time to play. The umpires are out in the middle as the English players can be seen taking their places on the field. The Afghan opening pair of Hazratullah ZazaiÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ also make their way out to the middle. Ben StokesÂ has the new ball in hand and will get proceedings underway here. Let's play...
|We are just a few minutes away from the start of play but before that, the two sets of players will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan'sÂ national anthem first followed by the national anthem of England.
|Mohammad Nabi, the captain of AfghanistanÂ saysÂ that the plan was to bat first and put runs on the board and then put pressure on EnglandÂ with the ball. Â Adds that the preparation has been good and they are getting used to the conditions. Mentions that he is excited as a captain and hopes that the team will do well.
|Jos Buttler, the skipper of EnglandÂ says that they will have a bowl first and would like to chase. Adds that it has been a long build-up and they are as ready as they could be. Says that he is really excited about captaining his national team in a World Cup and mentions that they have many match-winners in their side. Informs that they have left out David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tymal MillsÂ and Philip SaltÂ for this game.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|England (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (C) (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Jos Buttler. EnglandÂ have elected to BOWL first.