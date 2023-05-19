share
54624L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Nordic T20 Cup, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, Match 4, Nordic T20 Cup, 2023, May 19, 2023

DEN 0/1 (1)
Sweden elected to field
Live
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Nicolaj Damgaardc Wynand Boshoff b Naser Baluch0(0b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/1 (0.2 Ovs)