|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 4 . . . | 0wd 4 . 0wd 1 . 2 4
|Last bat : Rahul Tripathic Manish Pandey b Mitchell Marsh10(6b0x41x6) SR:166.67, FoW:44/2 (4.4 Ovs)
|7.3 : Axar Patel to Aiden Markram, 1 run.
|7.2 : Axar Patel to Abhishek Sharma, Slightly short and into the stumps. Abhishek SharmaÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket and takes one.Â
|7.1 : Axar Patel to Aiden Markram, Axar PatelÂ floats this one full and outside the off stump. Aiden MarkramÂ eases this down to long off for a single.Â
|6.6 : Strategic-Break! Hyderabad hasÂ got off to a flier even though they have lost two wickets. Abhishek SharmaÂ is showing yet again why he needs to open the innings and he will deliver the goods. They will want him and Aiden MarkramÂ to take this deep and then go big in the slog-overs. Delhi will feel that they let the momentum get away from them and need to get a couple of wickets to get back in the game. Axar PatelÂ to bowl after the break.
|Kuldeep Yadav to Abhishek Sharma, SIX! Abhishek SharmaÂ gets to his FIFTY with a biggie! Kuldeep YadavÂ loops this full and just outside the off pole. Abhishek SharmaÂ gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this over deep square leg as heÂ collect six runs to bring up his landmark.
|6.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Aiden Markram, DROPPED! Anrich NortjeÂ has dropped an absolute sitter here! Kuldeep YadavÂ floats this full and outside the off pole Aiden MarkramÂ looks to go aerial towards long off but does not connect well. This is hit straight to Anrich NortjeÂ but he spills it and the batters take a single.Â
|6.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Aiden Markram, Short this time and wide outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ looks to cut this away but misses.Â
|6.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Abhishek Sharma, Goes full and into the stumps. Abhishek SharmaÂ miscues this towards long on for a run.Â
|6.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Aiden Markram, Tosses this full and in line with the stumps. Aiden MarkramÂ dabs this into the leg side for a single.Â
|6.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Aiden Markram, Kuldeep YadavÂ bowls this short and outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ rocks back and punches this towards cover.Â
|5.6 : Kuldeep YadavÂ comes into the attack now as we will see some spin for the first time.
|Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Make that four in the over! Ishant SharmaÂ decides to go really full and in line with teh stumps. Abhishek SharmaÂ smashes this back past the bowler for yet another boundary. 16 runs from the over and Hyderabad are 62 for the loss of 2 wickets after the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! That is the third boundary in the over and Hyderabad are getting a move on here! Ishant SharmaÂ bowls this short and outside off. Abhishek SharmaÂ pulls this over the man at mid off for four runs.Â
|5.4 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, Short and going down leg side. Abhishek SharmaÂ pulls this straight to the short fine leg fielder.Â
|5.3 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! That is the second boundary of the over and Abhishek SharmaÂ is playing a crucial knock! Goes back to bowling full and outside off. Abhishek SharmaÂ strokes this towards deep cover for four more runs.Â
|5.1 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Abhishek SharmaÂ is looking really good here and is keeping the scoreboard ticking! Ishant SharmaÂ bowls this full and outside the off pole. Abhishek SharmaÂ creams this towards deepÂ cover-point for four runs.Â
|5.2 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Abhishek SharmaÂ blocks this firmly towards extra cover.Â
|4.4 : Aiden MarkramÂ comes out to the middle now.
|4.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Abhishek Sharma, This is back of length and outside the off pole. Abhishek SharmaÂ taps this with soft hands towards mid off and takes one to retain strike.Â
|4.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Aiden Markram, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Aiden MarkramÂ punches this towards deep cover and gets off the mark with a run.Â
|4.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Rahul Tripathi, OUT! CAUGHT! Mitchell MarshÂ gets an important wicket and Rahul Tripathi'sÂ shifty inning comes to an end! This is bowled back of a length and outside the off-pole. Rahul TripathiÂ charges down the wicket and looks to slap this away but gets hurried into the shot. The ball lobs up towards the cover fielder where Manish PandeyÂ moves to his right and grabs hold of the ball. Hyderabad lose their second wicket in the Powerplay and this is just the start Delhi
|Mitchell Marsh to Rahul Tripathi, WIDE! Strays down leg side on a fullish length. Rahul TripathiÂ looks to whip this away but misses and the umpire calls this one wide.Â
|4.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Abhishek Sharma, Bowls this back of a length and outside the off stump. Abhishek SharmaÂ pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|4.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Abhishek Sharma, Takes pace off this time and serves this on a good length, outside off. Abhishek SharmaÂ feels for this and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|3.6 : Mukesh Kumar to Rahul Tripathi, SIX! That is a trademark Rahul TripathiÂ shot! Mukesh KumarÂ bowls this full and at the stumps. Rahul TripathiÂ gets across the line of the ball and paddles this over the keeper's head for six runs.Â
|4.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell MarshÂ starts with a good length delivery outside the off pole. Abhishek SharmaÂ taps this towards the mid off fielder.Â
|3.6 : Mitchell MarshÂ comes into the attack now.
|3.5 : Mukesh Kumar to Rahul Tripathi, Continues to bowl on a shortish length and outside the off pole. Rahul TripathiÂ works this towards deep backward point and a fumble allows the batters to get a couple of runs.Â
|3.4 : Mukesh Kumar to Rahul Tripathi, Pulls his length back a fraction and serves this in line with the stumps. Rahul TripathiÂ charges down theÂ wicket and looks to go hard at the ball but misses.Â
|3.3 : Mukesh Kumar to Abhishek Sharma, On a good length and on a leg-stump line. Abhishek SharmaÂ dabs this towards mid-wicket and takes a single.Â
|3.2 : Mukesh Kumar to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! That has been absolutely smashed! Mukesh KumarÂ bowls this back of a length and outside the off pole. Mukesh KumarÂ slaps this towards deep cover and collects four runs.Â
|2.6 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Good shot! Ishant SharmaÂ lands this short and on middle, Abhishek SharmaÂ stays there and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.1 : Mukesh Kumar to Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh KumarÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Rahul TripathiÂ dabs this to through backward point and takes one.Â
|2.5 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, On a length and on off, Abhishek SharmaÂ guides it towards wide of third man and comes back for the second. He has to put in a dive in the end to make his ground.
|2.3 : Rahul TripathiÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|2.4 : Ishant Sharma to Rahul Tripathi, Full and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ steers it through point for a single and gets off the mark.
|2.3 : Ishant Sharma to Mayank Agarwal, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Ishant SharmaÂ draws first blood! No review this time and Mayank AgarwalÂ goes back to the hut for a low score. Ishant SharmaÂ bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Mayank AgarwalÂ tries to pull it away but gets hurried and only manages to glove it behind where Philip SaltÂ makes no mistake. Hyderabad lose their first wicket!
|2.2 : Ishant Sharma to Mayank Agarwal, A slower one now, full and on middle, Mayank AgarwalÂ miscues his drive back to the bowler.
|2.1 : Ishant Sharma to Mayank Agarwal, This is on a hard length and on middle, Mayank AgarwalÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|1.6 : Anrich Nortje to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Up and over! Anrich NortjeÂ lands this short of a length and on off, Abhishek SharmaÂ cuts it over point for a boundary.
|1.5 : Anrich Nortje to Abhishek Sharma, Back of a length and on leg, Abhishek SharmaÂ nudges it towards deep square leg for a brace.
|1.4 : Anrich Nortje to Abhishek Sharma, Anrich NortjeÂ nails the yorker now, on off, Abhishek SharmaÂ digsÂ it out to the off side.
|1.3 : Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, This is pitched up, on middle, Mayank AgarwalÂ clips it towards mid on for a single.
|Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, Full but down the leg side again, way down the leg side, Mayank AgarwalÂ fails to connect. Wided.
|1.2 : Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, A good review from Hyderabad! Anrich NortjeÂ bowls this on a good length and around off, nips back in sharply, Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to block it but plays down the wrong line and gets hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. However, Mayank AgarwalÂ goes for the review at the last moment. UltraEdge shows no bat involved but Ball Tracking shows impact is outside off. So, the on-field call is changed to Not Out. Agarwal survives
|1.1 : Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Mayank AgarwalÂ gets off the mark in style! This is full again and around leg, Mayank AgarwalÂ clips it with good timing towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, Anrich NortjeÂ beginsÂ with a wide! He serves this full but down the leg side, Mayank AgarwalÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|0.6 : Anrich NortjeÂ to share the attack.
|Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, Fullish and outside off, Abhishek SharmaÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|0.5 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Abhishek SharmaÂ chops it off the inner half onto his pads as the ball goes nowhere.
|0.4 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, Touch fuller and outside off, Abhishek SharmaÂ leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Two in a row! This is on a good length and outside off this time, Abhishek SharmaÂ this time slices it over cover-point for another boundary.
|0.2 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, Abhishek SharmaÂ and Hyderabad are underway in style! Ishant SharmaÂ lands this back of a length and around off, Abhishek SharmaÂ punches it over short covers for a boundary.
|0.1 : Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, Ishant SharmaÂ starts with a full delivery, on off, shaping away, Abhishek SharmaÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|0.0 : We are all set to start! The two umpires are making their way out to the middle now followed by the Delhi players who spread out to take their respective fielding positions. Mayank AgarwalÂ and Abhishek SharmaÂ are the two openers for Hyderabad. Ishant SharmaÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad (In for Washington Sundar), Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein (In for Marco Jansen), Umran Malik.
|Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Philip Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Priyam Garg (In for Aman Khan), Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.Â
|Harry BrookÂ is up for a chat. He says that opening is a bit different for him and he has a different game plan. Adds that he has not been able to execute properly but the century gave him a lot of confidence. Tells that they need to be positive with the bat. Says that he is enjoying the challenge with the new ball and that too against the best bowlers. Ends by saying that Sundar is a big miss for them as he contributed with both bat and ball.
|Impact Players for Delhi -Â Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey.
|Impact Players for Hyderabad -Â Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan.
|David Warner, the captain of Delhi says that it is all about adjusting to conditions. Adds that they have been losing wickets in clumps and will need a good batting performance. Mentions that they will need to be better in the Powerplay with bat and ball. Says that playing home and away is challenging but it is enjoyable too. Informs Priyam GargÂ makes his debut in place of Aman Khan.
|Aiden Markram, the skipper of Hyderabad says that they will bat first. Adds that the wicket looks drier and dew should not be a major factor. Tells that the time for experiment is over and they need to get some results now. Mentions that the players need to express themselves and enjoy more. Admits that they have not been that good with the bat and need to improve. Says that Sundar is a big loss for them but that gives an opportunity to someone else to step up. Informs that Akeal HoseinÂ is maki
|TOSS - Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.