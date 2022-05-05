|0.0 : Mitchell MarshÂ is down for a chat. HeÂ says that itÂ was good to get a few off the middle in the last game but getting a win will be important. Mentions that they have a great teamÂ but it's just about clicking as a team and they have had close games, also it will be good if one of our top-four go big. Mentions that he has loved batting at number and Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson's support have been helpful. Informs that bowling is coming along well, and if Rishabh is listening to this, I'm re
|Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi,Â says that they have no problem with batting first. Informs that they have made four changes in their team. Tells that some changes are forced as Axar got injured and few changes are tactical changes because of the wicket.Â Mentions that they can learn from their mistakes and keep improving.
|Â Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott (In place of Marco Jansen), Shreyas Gopal (In place of Washington Sundar), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi (In place of T Natarajan), Umran Malik.
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - Mandeep Singh (In place of Prithvi Shaw), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel (In place of Axar Patel), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed (In place of Chetan Sakariya), Anrich Nortje (In place of Mustafizur Rahman).Â
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, says that he will bowl first, maybe the dew will play a factor and they are looking forward to chase. Mentions that their losses in the previous games have been different, but still a few positives. Informs that they have three changes, three debutants will play tonight, and Marco Jansen, T Natarajan and Sundar are the players who will miss out. Adds that the new players are excited and pumped for today's game.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hyderabad. They have elected to BOWL first.
|Sean Abbott, Shreyas GopalÂ and Kartik TyagiÂ are seen getting their caps in the Hyderabad huddle. So expect at least three changes in the Hyderabad XI.
|Games are moving along quickly as we welcome you to the coverage of the 50th game of this yearâs Indian T20 League and it is a clash between two sides in desperate need of a win, Hyderabad and Delhi. The former began brilliantly but now are on a losing run. Delhi on the other hand, have lacked consistency so far in this tournament. Both enter this game on the back of a defeat and will be eager to get to winning ways. Who will do so?
|Kevin Pietersen is down near the pitch. He says that the outfield is like a carpet here, one side is short while the other side is long. Adds that Kuldeep YadavÂ has had some success here, and he has bowled slower on this wicket. Tells that batters will enjoy on this pitch.Â Further adds that there are chances of dew which means the captain winning the toss will bowl first.
|UPDATE -Â Prithvi ShawÂ has not made it to the ground due to some illness and he will miss the game tonight. Who will open alongside David Warner?
|David WarnerÂ is up against his former team, the team that he has captained to the title win in 2016. He surely knows a lot about this Hyderabad team and its management and it was quite a bitter end to his stay in the Hyderabad camp last year. Will all those things bring any impact on Warnerâs performance and the overall result of this game? Warner will surely be eager to go out there in the field and make a statement. Letâs see how things pan out. Toss and team sheets coming up.