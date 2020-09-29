|0.0 : Wow! What a couple of days it has been in the history of Indian T20 league. First Rajasthan pulled an amazing chase and yesterday Mumbai almost pulled a scintillating chase only to end on the losing side courtesy of a Super Over. Today we have Delhi taking on Hyderabad in match 11. Delhi would be a happy contingent after pulling out two wins off two games. One of their wins came against Chennai and that would give them enormous confidence going ahead in the tourney. Delhi are well set with their
|Pitch Report- It is a used surface so there will be assistance for the slower bowlers. Overall it should be a good batting surface.
|Toss - It's time for the coin toss in Abu Dhabi. Warner and Iyer are out there with the match referee. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Shreyas Iyer. DELHI OPT TO FIELD FIRST!.
|Shreyas Iyer, Delhi skipper, says they will bowl first due to the dew factor in the second innings. Adds that their preparations are on point. Mentions that in the last game, the players showed one can bat till the end. Informs they have one change as Ishant Sharma comes in for Avesh Khan.
|David Warner, Hyderabad skipper, says they wanted to bat first however. Adds that they will look to put runs on the board. Informs Abdul Samad will make his debut and comes in for Saha, Kane Williamson comes in for Nabi.Ã‚Â
|Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma (IN FOR AVESH KHAN).
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad (IN FOR WRIDDHIMAN SAHA), Kane Williamson (IN FOR MOHAMMAD NABI), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
|We are all set to begin. The umpires are out in the middle. The Delhi players are out in the middle. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for Hyderabad. Ishant Sharma will start the proceedings with the ball.
|0.1 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, Ishant starts with a length ball and gets it to move across the left hander. Warner leaves it alone.
|0.2 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, Length ball around off, Warner punches it through cover-point for a couple. Warner is up and running and so are Hyderabad.
|0.3 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, Full and outside off, Warner pushes it through point and gets a single this time.
|0.4 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, Full and around off, Bairstow pushes it past the diving mid on fielder for a couple. Jonny is off the mark too.
|0.5 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Length ball outside off, Bairstow cuts it through cover-point. It is a big ground as Prithvi Shaw from third man runs to his right to save a couple. Three runs taken in the end.
|0.6 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, Length and outside off, Warner slaps it towards extra cover for a single. 8 off the first over, a good one for Hyderabad.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Full and on middle, Warner pushes it towards mid on.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, FOUR! Up and over the infield! Fuller length ball on middle, Warner lofts it over mid on and gets a boundary at long on. First one of the innings.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Good length ball around off, Warner punches it to covers.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Short of a good length ball around off, Warner cuts it to cover-point for a quick single. The fielder there goes for a direct hit at the keeper's end but misses it.
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller length ball outside off, Jonny goes for the drive through the off side but manages to get it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, Ouch! That might have hurt. Short of a length ball on off, Bairstow goes for the pull but the ball does not bounce as expected. Jonny misses his pull to get hit on the belly.
|2.1 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, Length ball around off, Warner slaps it straight to covers.
|2.2 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, On a good length ball around off, Warner punches it off the back foot towards mid off.
|2.3 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, Length ball on the pads, Warner tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|2.4 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, On a fuller length and on off, Bairstow defends it off the back foot to the leg side.
|2.5 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, Slightly fuller outside off, Jonny drives it towards deep point for a single.
|2.6 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner slaps it towards covers and takes a quick single.
|3.1 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Full and around off, Warner times his cover drive but straight to the fielder this time.
|3.2 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Short of a length ball around middle, Warner pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|3.3 : Anrich Nortje to Jonny Bairstow, OHH! That was close! How did that miss the stumps? Lucky escape. Length ball around off, Jonny looks to push it through the off side but gets an inside edge. The ball goes past the leg pole and to the leg side as the batters sneak in a single.
|3.4 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Length ball on middle, Warner pushes it towards wide mid on for a single.
|3.5 : Anrich Nortje to Jonny Bairstow, Short ball around off and middle, Bairstow sights it early and ducks under it.
|3.6 : Anrich Nortje to Jonny Bairstow, Full and around off, Jonny drives it towards mid on this time. Good bowling this from Delhi. They have not given any freebies so far to the Hyderabad batters.
|4.1 : Marcus Stoinis to David Warner,Ã‚Â Good length ball around off, Warner pushes it to mid on.
|4.2 : Marcus Stoinis to David Warner, Length ball on the pads, Warner tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|4.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller length ball around off, Jonny looks to flick it to the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to the off side.
|4.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, Short of good length around off, Jonny goes for the pull but lack of timing meant that the ball goes to mid-wicket. The batters croos ends.
|4.5 : Marcus Stoinis to David Warner, Full and on off, Warner punches the ball to covers. Shreyas Iyer there fields the ball as the batters take off for a single. Iyer has a throw at the bowler's end only to miss it. The batters complete the run as Warner dives to get inside the crease.
|An appeal for lbw! Bairstow is the man in question! Delhi take a review.Ã‚Â
|4.6 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â A huge appeal from Stoinis but nothing from the umpire. Length ball around off, Jonny Bairstow goes for the pull but gets beaten only to get rapped on the pads. Stoinis appeal but the umpire is not interested. Iyer after thinking about the review goes for it. Replays roll in and it is a legal delivery. Next there is no inside edge. Finally the Ball Tracker comes on and tells that it is pitching outside off, impact was in line but it is umpire's call aft
|5.1 : Anrich Nortje to Jonny Bairstow, DROPPED! Full ball on middle, Bairstow lofts it uppishly towards mid on where Iyer tries to take the catch with a dive but fails to hold on. The batsmen cross ends.
|5.2 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner punches it through point for a single.
|5.3 : Anrich Nortje to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow looks to flick but misses it and gets it off the pads. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|5.4 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, SIX! First maximum of the game! Full and outside off, Warner lofts it over covers for a maximum.
|5.5 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, FOUR! Nice shot! Full delivery on middle, Warner looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towardsÃ‚Â third man for a boundary.
|5.6 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Full again on middle, Warner flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.1 : Amit Mishra to David Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner pushes it through mid off for a single.
|6.2 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, Floated ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|6.3 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Amazing shot! Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|6.4 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy ball on off, Bairstow flicks it towards the leg side for a run.
|6.5 : Amit Mishra to David Warner, On middle, Warner flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|6.6 : Amit Mishra to David Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|7.1 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|7.2 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, Full ball on off, Bairstow drives it towards covers for a single.
|0.0 : STRATEGIC TIME OUT! After being put into bat, Hyderabad have begun slowly as they got only 38 runs in the Powerplay but the good thing is that they haven't lost a wicket. Now they would look to capitalise on the partnership as they have added 52/0 for the first wicket. Delhi on the other hand, have bowled beautifully but have failed to take a wicket. After the break they would look to take a couple of wickets quickly to halt the Hyderabad run scoring. Who gets on top of whom? Let's find out afte
|7.3 : Marcus Stoinis to David Warner, Full again on off, Warner drives it through covers for a run.
|7.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.Ã‚Â
|7.5 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, Full ball on middle, Bairstow lofts it over the bowler's head towards long on. The batsmen cross ends.
|7.6 : Marcus Stoinis to David Warner, Full delivery on off, Warner chips it uppishly towards mid off where it falls short of the fielder.
|8.1 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, WIDE! Down the leg side, Bairstow lets it go.Ã‚Â
|8.1 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it towards fine leg. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
|8.2 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, WIDE! Back of a length ball down the leg side, Bairstow leaves it alone. It is wided by the umpire.
|Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, Full delivery on off, Bairstow drives it through mid off for a single.
|8.3 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, SIX! That is hammered! Full ball on middle, Warner lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|8.4 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, Length delivery on off, Warner defends it towards the leg side and takes a quick single.
|8.5 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow pushes it towards point for a single.
|8.6 : Ishant Sharma to David Warner, Full toss on off, Bairstow punches it through point for a single. 14 runs have come from the over.
|9.1 : Amit Mishra to David Warner, FOUR! Nice improvisation! Flighted delivery on off, Warner plays a reverse sweep towards third man for a boundary.
|9.2 : Amit Mishra to David Warner, PLAY AND A MISS! Tossed up delivery outside off, Warner looks to go big but misses it.
|9.3 : Amit Mishra to David Warner, OUT! CAUGHT! Warner departs just 5 runs short of his fifty. Credit should be given to the keeper. Mishra breaks the stand here, This is what you call as experience. He tosses one up around middle and off, Warner goes for the reverse sweep but fails to do so as the keeper collects it. The bowler and the keeper appeal instantly but the umpire shakes his head. Mishra straightaway signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and initial replays show that the ball is close to th
|9.4 : Amit Mishra to Manish Pandey, Full delivery on middle, Pandey drives it uppishly back towards the bowler where Mishra tries to get it but it goes past him. The batsmen cross ends.
|9.2 : An appeal for caught behind! David Warner is the man in question. Mishra is confident and Delhi go for the review. Ultra Edge confirms a slight spike when the ball goes past the glove.
|9.5 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up ball on off, Bairstow defends it off the front foot.
|9.6 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery on off, Bairstow cuts it through point for a boundary.
|10.1 : Axar Patel to Manish Pandey, Tossed up delivery on off, Pandey plays it to covers.
|10.2 : Axar Patel to Manish Pandey, Flighted delivery on off, Pandey pushes it through mid off for a single.
|10.3 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, WIDE! Down the leg side, Bairstow looks to flick but misses it.
|Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy ball on off, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a run.
|10.4 : Axar Patel to Manish Pandey, Floated delivery on off, Pandey pushes it through covers for a single.
|10.5 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! That is put away! Short on middle, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket. Amit Mishra dives to stop it but it goes past him for a boundary.
|10.6 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, Bairstow flicks it through square leg for a run.
|11.1 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, Full on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single.
|11.2 : Amit Mishra to Manish Pandey, OUT! CAUGHT! Mishra gets his second wicket! Floated delivery on middle, Pandey plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Rabada takes a good catch.
|11.3 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, Googly on off, Bairstow defends it out.
|11.4 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, Floated delivery on middle, Bairstow pushes it back towards the bowler.
|11.5 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, On off, Bairstow pushes it through mid off for a single.
|11.6 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, Full delivery on middle, Williamson drives it through mid on for a run.
|12.1 : Axar Patel to Kane Williamson, Flatter and outside off, Kane plasys it towards deep covers for a single.
|12.2 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, Floated on off, Jonny plays it to point and gets a single.
|12.3 : Axar Patel to Kane Williamson, Flighted on middle, Williamson tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|12.4 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, Floated on off, pushed towards cover for a single.
|12.5 : Axar Patel to Kane Williamson, Full ball outside off, Kane drives it through covers for a single.
|12.6 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, Fired on off, Jonny plays it towards mid on. The bowler runs to that side and fields it.
|13.1 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, Full on off, eased to long off for a single.
|13.2 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, Floated on off, punched off the back foot towards long off for a run.
|13.3 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, FOUR! In the air... and over! Floated on off, Williamson plays the lofted cover drive and just manages to get it over the leaping fielder on the inner circle. The ball races to the fence behind.
|13.4 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, Flatter and on off, played to long on for a single.
|13.5 : Amit Mishra to Jonny Bairstow, Full on leg, swept towards fine leg for a single.
|13.6 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, Darted on off, Kane pushes it to long off for a run.
|14.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson, Fuller length ball on off, KW pushes it towards mid on and gets to the other end with a single.
|14.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball on leg, Jonny tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
|14.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson, Length ball outside off, KW drives it through cover-point for a single.
|14.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, Full and on off, Williamson drives it to mid off for a quick single.
|14.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson, Fuller ball on off, KW chips it uppishly over the mid off fielder and gets a couple this time.
|14.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson, Full ball on the pads, KW flicks it to wide long on where Stoinis from long on runs to his right and saves a run for his side. The batters though take three runs. Good running this.
|15.1 : Anrich Nortje to Kane Williamson, Full and on middle, flicked straight to mid-wicket.
|15.2 : Anrich Nortje to Kane Williamson, Short of length ball outside off, KW cuts it through point for a single.
|15.3 : Anrich Nortje to Jonny Bairstow, Short on middle, Bairstow pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single only.
|15.4 : Anrich Nortje to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Excellent hit! Short ball on middle, slower too, Williamson pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|15.5 : Anrich Nortje to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Consecutive hits! Length ball outside off, KW slaps it through the gap between covers and mid off for a boundary.
|15.6 : Anrich Nortje to Kane Williamson, Short ball on middle, WilliamsonÃ‚Â pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|16.1 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson, Length ball on off, KW runs it to backward point and gets a single.
|0.0 : Strategic Time-Out! Hyderabad are getting a move on here but they have lost Pandey. Delhi bowlers are keeping it tight. Williamson and Bairstow would look to up the scoring rate and score quick runs in the last 4 overs. Marcus Stoinis is back on. 2-0-10-0 are his figures so far.
|16.2 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, Low full toss on middle, Bairstow whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|16.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Beautiful stroke! Fuller length ball on middle, Kane flicks it over square leg and beats Dhawan on the fence for a boundary.
|16.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Back to back hits! Another full ball on middle, KW lofts it over the mid on fielder and gets a boundary.
|16.5 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson, Short ball on middle, Kane pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|16.6 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, Once again it is the short of a length ball on middle, Jonny pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|17.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, NOT OUT! 50 comes up for Jonny Bairstow. What a knock he has played for Hyderabad. Rabada bowls a yorker on leg, Bairstow digs it out to square leg and goes for the run. The batters go for the second one too as the fielder throws the ball at the keeper's end. The keeper though fails to collect it as the bails to lit up. The umpire takes it upstairs and the replays roll in. The replays show that the keeper failed to collect the ball as the gloves disturb the
|17.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, Short delivery on middle, Bairstow looks to pull but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
|17.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, NOT OUT! Williamson is safe! Back of a length on off, Bairstow pushes it through covers. The batsmen get two runs. Williamson wants the third but Bairstow does well to send him back as Rabada takes the bails off. Replays show that Williamson is well inside the crease.
|17.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, Bairstow looks to pull but misses it and the ball goes over middle stump into Pant's gloves.
|17.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! CAUGHT! Bairstow's innings fine innings comes to an end! Good length ball on off, Bairstow lofts it over the bowler's head but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards mid off where Nortje takes a simple catch.
|17.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson, Length ball on off, Williamson punches it through point for a run.
|18.1 : Anrich Nortje to Kane Williamson, Bowls a yorker on middle, Williamson plays it towards point for a single.
|18.2 : Anrich Nortje to Abdul Samad, Length ball on off, Samad pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|18.3 : Anrich Nortje to Kane Williamson, Back of a length on off, Williamson pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
|18.4 : Anrich Nortje to Abdul Samad, Length delivery outside off, Samad looks to go big but misses it.
|18.5 : Anrich Nortje to Abdul Samad, FOUR! Length delivery outside off, Samad looks to swing hard but gets a top edge. It goes over the keeper towards third man for a boundary.
|18.6 : Anrich Nortje to Abdul Samad, SIX! Nice shot! Full ball on middle, Samad lofts it over long on for a maximum.
|19.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson, On middle, Williamson looks to go big but misses it. It hits the body and goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|19.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Abdul Samad, PLAY AND A MISS! Slower ball outside off, Samad looks to go big but misses it.
|19.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Abdul Samad, Short ball on middle, Samad pulls it but gets it off the glove towards the keeper where Pant stops it well. The batsmen cross ends.
|19.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson, OUT! CAUGHT! Full ball on middle, Williamson lofts it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards mid-wicket where Axar Patel takes a comfortable catch.
|19.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Abdul Samad, On the body, Samad looks to go big but it hits the body and goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|19.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Abhishek Sharma, Short ball on middle, Sharma pulls it through square leg. The batsmen take two but Sharma does not tap his bat inside the crease as it is one run short. HYDERABAD END WITH 162/4!Ã‚Â Ã‚Â
|Excellent batting display from Hyderabad. After being put into bat on a sluggish track Hyderabad started cautiously as the scored a mere 38 runs during the Powerplay. After seeing off the Powerplay without any damage Bairstow and Warner started opening up as they started to up the scoing rate. Just when it looked like the Hyderabad opening pair would continue to churn out runs Amit Mishra struck to send the Hyderabad skipper back. Soon Manish Pandey followed his skipper and 77/0 became 92/2 in t
|Delhi once again started their bowling with a plan not giving away freebies to the batsmen and keeping the line and lengths tight. Only three bowlers completed their quota of 4 overs. Rabada and Mishra were the best of the lot as they both took a couple of wickets. Other too complimented them well. Ishant on his first outing was good as all the bowlers ended up conceding at less than 9 runs an over except Anrich Nortje went of 40 in his 4 overs without taking a wicket. In the end, their brillian
|Rabada is down for an interview. He says that the pitch is two-paced and banginf the ball hard is a good option there. Further he says that the slower balls work here. Ends by saying that the total is a good one and if they bat like Hyderabad did then they would win surely.
So the target for Delhi is 163. Can they continue their good form or will Hyderabad get their first win tonight?