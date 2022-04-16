|Batsmen
|Last bat : Faf du Plessis (C)c Axar Patel b Khaleel Ahmed8(11b2x40x6) SR:72.73, FoW:13/2 (2.3 Ovs)
|4.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, Four!
|4.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, No run.
|4.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, Good-length delivery, just outside off. Kohli taps it towards cover and looks to sneak in a quick run. Maxwell though sends him back in time.
|4.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Glenn Maxwell, In the air...but safe! A length ball, around middle. Glenn MaxwellÂ looks to flick it away but he gets it away off the toe end. The ball lobs up and falls in the vacant mid-wicket region. A single taken!
|4.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, Back of a length, around off. Kohli taps it towards backward point and rotates the strike.
|3.6 : Axar Patel to Glenn Maxwell, Big swing and a miss! Tossed up, outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ gets forward and looks to heave it away but he fails to make any connection.
|3.5 : Axar Patel to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Nails his cut shot this time! This is flatter and quicker, outside off. Maxwell rocks back and cuts it past the backward point fielder to bag a boundary.
|3.4 : Axar Patel to Glenn Maxwell, Too close to cut! Slightly short and around off, cramping the batter for room. Maxwell stays back to cut but he gets an under-edge onto the deck.
|3.3 : Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, Floated, full and well outside off. Kohli prods and bunts it towards long off for one run.
|3.2 : Axar Patel to Glenn Maxwell, Tosses it up, outside off. Maxwell drives it towards long off and takes a single.
|3.1 : Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, Flatter and quicker, outside off. Kohli rocks back and eases it to long on. The batters cross ends.
|2.6 : Axar PatelÂ to deliver the fourth over.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Deft touch! A length ball, just outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ stays back, opens the face of his bat and steers it past the diving fielder at short third man for a boundary. He gets off the mark with that shot.
|2.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Glenn Maxwell, Back of a length, nipping back in slightly. Glenn MaxwellÂ blocks it awkwardly back to the bowler.
|2.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Glenn Maxwell, Good-length ball, around middle. Glenn MaxwellÂ defends it back to the bowler.
|2.3 : Glenn MaxwellÂ is the new batter at number 4.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Faf du Plessis, OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent field placement from Rishabh PantÂ and Khaleel AhmedÂ gets the big fish! Bangalore lose their skipper and are in a spot of bother early on in the innings. Faf du PlessisÂ skips down the track, so Khaleel AhmedÂ serves it wider, shorter andÂ outside off. Faf looks to smack it over the extra cover fence. Although, the ball goes off the outer half of the blade, towards the deep point region. Axar PatelÂ is stationed there quite square and
|2.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Faf du Plessis, On a length, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ stays back and punches it to the cover fielder.
|2.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, Khaleel starts with a full ball, outside off. Kohli reaches out and looks to drive it through covers. It goes off the inner half of the blade towards mid off, for a run.
|1.6 : Khaleel AhmedÂ to bowl the third over.
|Shardul Thakur to Faf du Plessis, Good change of pace from Thakur! A slower ball, into the surface, around middle. Faf du PlessisÂ looks to pull but gets early into his shot and misses. He gets hit high on his body. End of a successful over for Delhi -Â 7 runs and a wicket off it!
|1.5 : Shardul Thakur to Faf du Plessis, Play and a miss! A length ball, angling in late from outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ looks to cut it away from his body but the ball sneaks past the inside edge.
|1.4 : Shardul Thakur to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Pierces the gap to perfection! Good-length ball, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ gets forward and drives it on the up through the mid off region. David WarnerÂ there dives to his left but the ball goes past him and races away to the fence.
|1.3 : Shardul Thakur to Virat Kohli, Slightly short and outside off. Kohli hangs back and mistimes his cut shot towards deep backward point for a single.
|1.1 : Shardul Thakur to Anuj Rawat, OUT! PLUMB LBW! Shardul ThakurÂ strikes straightaway! A dream start for him and Delhi get the breakthrough! This is a full ball, nipping back in late from middle and off. Anuj RawatÂ misses his flick and gets pinged on his front pad. Thakur appeals and the umpire agrees. Rawat has a word with the skipper but they don't opt for the review. Anuj RawatÂ departs for a golden duck.
|1.2 : Shardul Thakur to Virat Kohli, This is a full ball, outside off. Virat KohliÂ gets forward and drives it through the cover region for a brace. The fielder in the deep cuts it off. Kohli is off the mark with a couple of runs.
|1.1 : A huge roar from the crowd as Virat Kohli walks in next.
|0.6 : Who will operate from the other end?
|Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, Excellent delivery to end the over! A length ball, angling in late from middle. Faf du PlessisÂ prods and manages to defend it back to the bowler. 5 runs off the first over.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, Wide! A leg-cutter from Mustafizur RahmanÂ but he errs in line. This is a loopy ball, well outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
|0.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, Another ball that is on a length, around off. Faf du PlessisÂ sits back in his crease and defends it to the off side.
|0.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, Short of a length, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ reaches out and drags it to the fielder at covers.
|0.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Too straight from Mustafizur RahmanÂ this time! He serves it on the pads. Faf du PlessisÂ just tickles it through the fine leg region for a boundary. Bangalore are up and running!
|0.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, An appeal for LBW but that was surely heading down leg! This was a full ball, nipping back in sharply, from middle. Faf du PlessisÂ misses his flick and gets hit low on his pad. Some movement early on for Mustafizur Rahman! Pant went against reviewing the decision, a good call in the end. The replays later showed that there was a hint of an inside edge too.
|0.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, Rahman starts with a back-of-a-length ball, around middle. Faf du PlessisÂ stays back and dabs it onto the deck.Â
|0.0 : The thriller at the Brabourne Stadium is over and Lucknow survived a late scare. Let's switch our focus to Wankhede now where we are minutes away from the first ball. Faf du PlessisÂ and Anuj RawatÂ are the openers for Bangalore. Mustafizur RahmanÂ to start proceedings. One slip in place. Here we go...
|Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that the pitch looks a bit drier than anticipated. Tells that they had a lot of discussion regarding the combination of the bowlers. Adds that breaking up the overs in the middle is something that they have spoken about as well.Â Informs that Harshal PatelÂ replaces Akash DeepÂ in this game.
|Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi, says that the wicket is looking on the drier side so they want to make use of that. Adds that they have one change - Mitchell Marsh comes in for Sarfaraz Khan. Further tells that to keep believing in the process is the message to the team and he hopes that his team will utilize the shorter side of the ground.
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel (In for Akash Deep), Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (In for Sarfaraz Khan), Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.Â
|TOSS - Delhi have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|... Match Day ...
|Debut for Mitchell Marsh! The Australia all-rounder receives his cap for Delhi from Rishabh Pant. He will add an all-round dimension to Delhi's strength.Â
|Bangalore, on the flip side, were handed a defeat in their previous game after winning three games on the trot and they will be itching to get back to winning ways. They did miss the services of Harshal Patel in the last game, as their bowlers were taken to the cleaners and the batters failed to chase down a huge total. Although, Harshal Patel will be making his comeback in this game and itÂ would surely bolster their line-up. In the last edition, Bangalore won both the fixtures which included a
|Delhi are coming at the back of a comprehensive win in their previous game against Kolkata and they will be now looking to build on that. It was a complete team performance from them and they seem to be a very formidable unit. It is heard that the Australian all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, who is now fit, might be drafted into the XI straightaway. This Rishabh Pant-led sideÂ will be confident of their chances heading into this clash.
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of game number 27 of the Indian T20 League where Delhi will lock horns with Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both these sides have fared reasonably well so far but we are yet to witness their best in this tournament. This surely promises to be a cracker of a game as two star-studded line-ups clash. Stay tuned for more...