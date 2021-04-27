|Batsmen
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli, Four!
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Devdutt Padikkal, Full toss around off and there is some inswing to the southpaw. Padikkal gets his bat a fraction late. Luckily he gets an inside edge which sees the ball go to fine leg for one.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Devdutt Padikkal, Full and outside off, Padikkal swings but connects with nothing.Â
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Fantastic shot from Padikkal! Pacy ball pitching on middle and off and coming back in. Padikkal flicks it as he closes the face of the bat in the last minute and wrists it through backward square leg for a boundary.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Devdutt Padikkal, Rabada starts with a length ball on the pads, Padikkal looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pad. Rabada appeals but the umpire is not keen.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.
|Ishant Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Inside edge and a single to end the over. Good length delivery on off, this one nips back in to the southpaw. Padikkal looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and goes behind square leg. Padikkal takes a single and keeps the strike. Tidy start from Delhi. Just 6 off the first over.
|0.5 : Ishant Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Better from Ishant! Good length ball around off, this shapes away from Padikkal once again. He looks to dab it to third man but misses.Â
|0.4 : Ishant Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Padikkal is off the mark! A poor ball from Ishant SharmaÂ and is rightfully punished! Too full around off, gives Padikkal the width to free his arm. He slaps it over point and gets a boundary.
|0.3 : Ishant Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Another good ball! An immaculate seam position from Ishant. Bowls it in the channel of uncertainty around off, Padikkal looks to have a poke at it. The ball shapes away from Padikkal and squares him up.
|0.2 : Ishant Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Good and much better from Ishant! Hits the good length area around off and makes the ball shape away from the southpaw. Devdutt PadikkalÂ keeps his eyes on the ball and leaves it alone.
|0.1 : Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli,Â Kohli and Bangalore are off the mark straightaway! Poor ball from Ishant but there is protection in the deep! Full and coming in to the right-hander. Kohli flicks it right off the meat but there is deep square leg. Just a single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle. The Delhi players are in a huddle with their young skipper, Rishabh PantÂ having final words of motivation before his troops disperse on the field. Bangalore skipper, Virat KohliÂ strides out with the young and talented southpaw,Â Devdutt PadikkalÂ to open the innings. The experienced, Ishant SharmaÂ takes the new ball first up in his first game of the season.
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (IN FOR NAVDEEP SAINI), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams (IN FOR DAN CHRISTIAN), Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
|Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma (IN FOR RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN), Avesh Khan.
|Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they would have bowled first as well. But adds there was dew in the first innings in the last game too. Tells it is about laying foundation and then go hard at the back end. Kohli says it is an important game and tells they need to keep the focus and stay with the plan. Kohli informs there are a couple of changes in his side. Tells Saini and Christian make way for Rajat Patidar which gives them more depth in batting and Sams comes in.
|Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket is dry and dew will come. Informs that they have one change as Ishant Sharma comes in for Ravichandran Ashwin. Further says that Ishant Sharma has been bowling well in nets.
|TOSS - We are all set for the coin flip. Delhi captain,Â Rishabh Pant is out in the middle joined by Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli. Pant has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Kohli calls incorrectly. DELHI OPT TO BOWL!
|Hello and welcome to game number 22 as Delhi takes on Bangalore. Both sides played their last game on Sunday with contrasting results. Bangalore's winning start to the season came to an end as Chennai pulled the handbrake on Bangalore's cruising start. Kohli and his troops will be hoping to bounce back from that loss and will be desperate to get back to winning ways and prove that loss was just a blip. Pant's Delhi come to Ahmedabad high on confidence as they survived a huge scare and managed to
|Kagiso Rabada is down for an interview. He starts by saying that the team is playing good cricket. Adds that both batsmen and bowler are becoming smart nowadays. Mentions that he relies on his yorkers as it is his strength. Further says that Avesh Khan is doing well and he is a good future for India.
|PITCH REPORT - Sunil Gavaskar is the pitch master from distance. Gavaskar says that there will be turn tonight as well. Tells there are some marks on the pitch. Gavaskar adds that hitting spinners will be difficult.Â