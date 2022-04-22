|Batsmen
|5.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, 2 runs.
|5.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, Six!
|4.6 : Lalit Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, A full toss, on the pads. Devdutt PadikkalÂ flicks it towards the fielder at square leg.Â
|4.5 : Lalit Yadav to Jos Buttler, Short in length, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ dances down the pitch and works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|4.4 : Lalit Yadav to Jos Buttler, Around off, back of a length. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to cut this away, but he gets an under edge back to the bowler.Â
|4.3 : Lalit Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Another shorter ball, outside off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ punches it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.Â
|4.2 : Lalit Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Spinning away, outside off, shorter ball. Devdutt PadikkalÂ pushes it towards cover.Â
|4.1 : Lalit Yadav to Jos Buttler, Flatter ball, outside off, full in length. Jos ButtlerÂ drills it past the bowler. The fielder from mid off will cut it out. Single taken!Â
|3.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devdutt Padikkal, Slower once again, outside off, fuller ball. Devdutt PadikkalÂ cuts it towards backward point.Â
|3.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devdutt Padikkal, Change of pace now! A slower ball, fullish ball, around middle and leg. Devdutt PadikkalÂ flicks it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|3.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Make that three in a row! This one is the best of them all! Fuller ball, outside off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ leans and caresses it past cover for a glorious boundary.Â
|3.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Easy pickings! A length ball, around the hips. Devdutt PadikkalÂ tickles it fine towards fine leg for a boundary. Back-to-back boundaries for him!Â
|3.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! A bit of luck there for Devdutt Padikkal!Â A fuller ball, outside off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ presses forward and tries to drive this but the ball goes off the outside edge over the short third manÂ for a boundary.Â
|3.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devdutt Padikkal, On a length, outside off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ punches it towards sweeper cover for a brace.Â
|2.6 : Lalit Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Full, around middle and off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single. Tidy over from Lalit Yadav!
|2.5 : Lalit Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Slower through the air, very full on this occasion, around middle. Devdutt PadikkalÂ digs it back to the bowler.Â
|2.4 : Lalit Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Fuller ball, around middle and off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ flicks it towards square leg.Â
|2.3 : Lalit Yadav to Jos Buttler, Spinning in, another shorter ball, around middle and leg. Jos ButtlerÂ works it away towards square leg for a single.Â
|2.2 : Lalit Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Another shorter ball from 'round the wicket, spinning away, around off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ pushes it off the back foot towards long off for a single.Â
|2.1 : Lalit Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Shorter ball, outside off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ cuts it towards point.Â
|1.6 : Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler, Fuller delivery, around off. Jos ButtlerÂ pushes it back to the bowler. Good start byÂ Shardul Thakur! Just 1 run off the over!
|1.5 : Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler, On a length, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ defends it out.Â
|1.4 : Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler, Swing and a miss! Good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ stays in his crease and tries to cut this away but he misses.Â
|1.3 : Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler, Pitches it up, outside off, shaping away. Jos ButtlerÂ blocks it out.
|1.2 : Shardul Thakur to Devdutt Padikkal, NOT OUT! Leg bye!Â Tad fuller, darting it on the pads. Devdutt PadikkalÂ tries to flick this but he misses and gets hit on his pad. A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no. Rishabh PantÂ does opt for a review. No bat involved there! Ball TRacking shows it was pitching outside leg. It always looked like that! The ball rolls towards fine leg and the batters sneak in a leg bye as well.
|1.1 : Review! Delhi have taken a review for LBW. No bat there. Ball Tracking shows pitching outside leg.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Shardul Thakur.
|1.1 : Shardul Thakur to Devdutt Padikkal, Shardul ThakurÂ starts with a length ball, tailing back in, around middle. Devdutt PadikkalÂ blocks it out.Â
|0.6 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, EDGED AND FOUR! Once again the out-swinger, outside off, and on a length. Jos ButtlerÂ leans to block this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a boundary. 8 runs off the first over!Â
|0.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, On a length, swinging away, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ offers no shot to that. This is good bowling from Khaleel Ahmed!
|0.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Edgy runs! Unlucky for Khaleel Ahmed! Wide of off, shaping away once again, tad shorter. Jos ButtlerÂ shuffles across and looks to pull this but the ball goes off the top edge over short third man for a boundary. Jos ButtlerÂ and Rajasthan are up and running!Â
|0.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, Another top delivery! Good-length delivery, swinging away, outside off, at 140.2 clicks. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to block this but he misses.Â
|0.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, Beauty! More swing this time! Another length delivery, shaping away, outside off, at 134.4 clicks. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to have a push at it but he gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, Khaleel AhmedÂ begins with a length ball, shaping away just a tad, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The players are out in the middle. Jos ButtlerÂ and Devdutt PadikkalÂ are the openers for Rajasthan. Khaleel AhmedÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|Prithvi ShawÂ is down for a chat. He says everything is fine right now apart from Ponting who is in the hotel room but he will coordinate from there and they will rather focus on the game. Adds that he is the boss of the team but they have enough seniors here and it is a pleasure working under them.
|Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan,Â says that he does not mind batting, toss is something that is not in his control, and it is going out of his control. Mentions that they have experienceÂ in doing both first and they need to be prepared. States that they have done well and will want to carry the momentumÂ and it's important to focus on the current game. Informs that they are playing with the same team.Â
|Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that they will bowl first as these conditions will help fast bowlers. Adds that he just tells the boys not to focus on the outside world. Tells that they try to improve and get the results and informs they are playing the same team. Mentions anything near 150-160 is good.
|Rajasthan Royals (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Delhi Capitals (Unchanged Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.Â Â
|TOSS - Delhi have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.Â Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The Indian T20 League continues to excite us as we now head into game 34 and it is a clash between Rajasthan and Delhi. Just the two points separate the two but the latter are three places below the former. Both head into this game after a win. Delhi, after a convincing win whereas, Rajasthan had to fight hard in their victory. The two will want to continue the winning streak. A win for Delhi can see them move into the top 4 and a win for Rajasthan can take them to first place. Still, early days
|PITCH REPORT - GraemeÂ Swann is down near the pitch. He says it's an absolute belter, its rock hard. Adds that there is a bit of turn in this wicket, still a very good batting wicket and we can expect another high score today.
|Delhi have been quite inconsistent so far in the tournament. However, their last win could be a huge morale booster but the question is can they build on this against Rajasthan who are a strong side? Rajasthan have performed quite consistently, their bowling attack is a real good one and we believe the battle between them and the Delhi batters could well decide the game. Which team will carry their momentum forward? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.Â