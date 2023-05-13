|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 6 w . 4 . . | . 1 0wd . 0wd . 1 .
|Last bat : Jitesh Sharma (W)b Axar Patel5(5b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:45/3 (5.4 Ovs)
|14.1 : Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, 1 run.
|13.6 : Strategic break! This has been a brilliant recovery from Punjab thus far and Prabhsimran SinghÂ is going great guns. Sam CurranÂ will also look to now up the ante and with a couple of power hitters still to come, they will look to get to the 170-run mark. Delhi know that a couple of wickets here will change the momentum of the game yet again.
|Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Pulls his length back and bowls it on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ goes back and pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.Â
|13.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! BANG! Flighted delivery, full on middle and leg, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets down and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|13.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Sam Curran, Fuller on leg, Sam CurranÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one more run.
|13.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Sam Curran, Short andÂ turning away, outside off, Sam CurranÂ goes for the cut but misses.
|13.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Sam Curran, Floated, full on middle, Sam CurranÂ defends it off the front foot.Â
|13.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, InÂ the air but safe! Tossed up, full on middle., Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets down and heaves itÂ towards deep mid-wicket. The ball drops in front of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs more.Â
|12.6 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, On middle and leg, on a short length, Prabhsimran SinghÂ turns this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|12.5 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Continues to bowl short and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ cuts it off the back footÂ towards deep point for a couple of runs.
|12.4 : Axar Patel to Sam Curran, Short on off, Sam CurranÂ rocks back and works it to long off for one more.
|12.3 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, FIFTY FOR PRABHSIMRAN! Fuller and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets onÂ the front foot and knocks itÂ to long off for a single. This has been a well-compiled knock by talented right-hand batter.Â
|12.2 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Short and on middle and leg, Prabhsimran SinghÂ goes back and blocks this one out.
|12.1 : Axar Patel to Sam Curran, Bowls it short around leg, Sam CurranÂ works it to deep square leg for one.
|11.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Googly this time, around leg, Prabhsimran Singh tries to tuck this one but misses. The ball lobs off his front pad for a dot.Â
|11.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Brilliant placement! Slower and slightly shorter, around off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ makes room and guides it to the left of short third man for a boundary.Â
|11.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Sam Curran, Keeps it short and turning away, outside off, Sam CurranÂ pushes it to deep point for a single.
|11.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Flatter, just outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ punches it down to long off for a run.
|11.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Tossed up, fuller and turning in on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ keeps this one out off the front foot.
|11.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Bowls it shorter, at 113.2 kph, Prabhsimran SinghÂ crouches to paddle but hits it straight to short fine leg.Â
|10.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Prabhsimran Singh, On a hard length, on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ pushes it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|10.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Cut away! Marsh goes short with a leg cutter, outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets the width he needs and cuts it wide of deep point for a boundary.Â
|10.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Prabhsimran Singh, WIDE! Bangs it in short and slower as well, sprays it beyond the tramline on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ lets it go for a wide.Â
|10.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! Consecutive sixes for Prabhsimran Singh! Pace on this time and in the slot, on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ winds up and thumps it flat and wide of long on for six more runs.Â
|10.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! Dispatched! Bowls another cutter, on a shorter length, around off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ waits for the ball to arrive and latches onto the pull shot. Deposits it over deep square leg for a maximum.Â
|10.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Curran, Slower and shorter, on middle, Sam CurranÂ drops this one in front of mid-wicket for a single.
|10.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Sam Curran, Comes into the attack and starts with a cutter, into the wicket on middle, Sam CurranÂ places this one in front of deep square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|9.6 : Axar Patel to Sam Curran, Short ball around off, punched off the back foot through cover for just another single.
|9.5 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Leg bye! On the pads, Prabhsimran SinghÂ shuffles across and misses the flick. The ball goes off the pads toward short fine leg and they get a leg bye.
|9.4 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Floated up on off stump, blocked out.
|9.3 : Axar Patel to Sam Curran, A tad shorter around leg stump, tucked away past square leg for one.
|9.2 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, On middle and leg, this is pushed away well in front of mid-wicket for a single.
|9.1 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Flatter and around off, kept out by Prabhsimran Singh.
|Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, WIDE! Quicker one fired down the leg side, left alone for a wide.
|8.6 : Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, Flatter one on middle and leg, kept out.
|8.5 : Pravin Dubey to Prabhsimran Singh, Floated up well outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ shuffles across and tries to go big but slices it over point for a single.
|8.4 : Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, On the pads, flicked away through square leg for one.
|8.3 : Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, Fuller one on middle and leg, pushed back to the bowler.
|8.2 : Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, FOUR! Tossed up full and outside off, driven through extra cover for a boundary.
|8.1 : Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, Nicely flighted around leg stump, Sam CurranÂ looks to step out and go big but gets beaten in the flight and gets hit on the pads.
|Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, WIDE! Floated up down the leg side, left alone for a wide.
|7.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Sam Curran, On the leg stump, Sam CurranÂ pulls it away in front of square leg and picks up a run.
|7.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Tossed up outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ shuffles across and scoops it over the square leg region for another single.
|7.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Sam Curran, A tad shorter on middle and leg, this is worked off the back foot through mid-wicket for a run.
|7.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Sam Curran, On a nagging length on off stump and turning in, Sam CurranÂ goes on the back foot and keeps it out.
|7.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Tossed up full and outside off, thumped down to long off for a single.
|0.0 : Kuldeep YadavÂ comes into the attack now.Â
|7.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Starts off with a short and wide one, Prabhsimran SinghÂ backs away and cuts it straight to point. That should have been put away.
|0.0 : Strategic break! Having managed to pick three wickets in the first six overs, Delhi would be the happier side heading into the first strategic break of the game. They have bowled tight lines and lengths which has rewarded them with 3 important wickets. In their quest to maximize the first six overs, Punjab have lost their way a bit and need someone to steady the ship. The onus will be on Prabhsimran SinghÂ to string a partnership with the newly arrived Sam Curran. Delhi now introduce Pravin Dube
|6.6 : Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, Floated up on off stump, Sam CurranÂ goes on the back foot and pushes it out on the off side.
|6.5 : Pravin Dubey to Prabhsimran Singh, Nagging length on off and turning away, this is played off the back foot and turned to the leg side for a single.
|6.4 : Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, Nicely floated up on middle and leg, worked away in front of mid-wicket for one more.
|6.3 : Pravin Dubey to Prabhsimran Singh, Short again on middle, this is pulled away toward cow corner for just a single.
|6.2 : Pravin Dubey to Prabhsimran Singh, A tad shorter on middle, pushed away to the right of the bowler.
|6.1 : Pravin Dubey to Sam Curran, Flatter delivery on off stump, Sam CurranÂ backs away and hits it through extra cover for one.
|5.6 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Flatter delivery around off, kept out.
|5.4 : Sam CurranÂ is the new man in.Â
|5.5 : Axar Patel to Sam Curran, Fullish delivery on middle, Sam CurranÂ knocks it down to long on and opens his account with a single.
|5.4 : Axar Patel to Jitesh Sharma, OUT! BOWLED'EM! Axar PatelÂ gets the breakthrough now. Slows this one up nicely and floats it on the stumps. Jitesh SharmaÂ goes past the leg stum[p and tries to open up the off side but is beaten in flight. The ball crashes into the stumps and Punjab are on a spot of bother.
|5.3 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Flatter one around off, this is nudged past backward point for one.
|5.2 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Flatter delivery, reverse-swept once again but straight to point.
|5.1 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! Up and over! This is floated up and Prabhsimran SinghÂ does really well to reverse sweep it over the backward point fence for a maximum.
|4.6 : Ishant Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, Full and on the pads, Jitesh SharmaÂ flicks it a bit uppishly but the ball drops in front of mid-wicket.
|4.5 : Ishant Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR! Ishant goes full and on off stump, Jitesh SharmaÂ makes room and carves this one over cover-point for his first boundary.Â
|4.4 : Ishant Sharma to Prabhsimran Singh, Leg bye! Fuller and on the pads, Prabhsimran SinghÂ looks to help it fine but gets it off his pads. The ball rolls to the left of Philip SaltÂ and the batters cross for a quick single.Â
|4.3 : Ishant Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, Good fielding!Length around middle, hit away toward mid-wicket for one.
|4.1 : Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, OUT! TIMBER! Ishant SharmaÂ with his second wicket and Liam LivingstoneÂ has to walk back now. This is bowled on a good length around middle and seaming away from the right-hander. Livingstone shimmies down the pitch and looks to hammer it across the line. Livingstone though is beaten on ends up and hears the death rattle behind him. Also, Jitesh SharmaÂ is the new man in.
|4.2 : Ishant Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, Top delivery! On a good length around off stump and this one just nips away a touch. Jitesh SharmaÂ tries to have a poke at it but misses.
|3.6 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Short around off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ stays back and dabs it to backward point.
|Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, FIVE WIDES! Loses his radar and sprays it down the leg side, on a short length, Prabhsimran SinghÂ shoulders arms and Philip SaltÂ does not manage to get on the end of it. The ball races away for a boundary.Â
|3.5 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Slighly fuller, on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets on the front foot and taps it to cover.
|3.4 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, No run.
|3.1 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Absolute beauty! Starts on a slightly full length, on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets forward to defend but the ball spins away sharply and beats him on the outside edge.Â
|3.3 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, Shorter and on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ goes back and defends it on the off side.
|3.2 : Axar Patel to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Nicely swept! Floated, full on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets down and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Khaleel Ahmed to Prabhsimran Singh, On a good length and around off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ drops this one in front of cover and calls Liam LivingstoneÂ for a quick single.
|2.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Pace on this time, fuller on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ picks the length early and drives it to the left of mid on for four more runs.Â
|2.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Streaky! Rolls his fingers over the ball and goes full, on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ has a swipe across the line and gets a top edge. The ball flies over short third man for a boundary.Â
|2.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Prabhsimran Singh, Another slower delivery, around leg, Prabhsimran SinghÂ looks to help this one fine on the leg side but does not connect.Â
|2.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Prabhsimran Singh, Switches to over the wicket and bowls it on a hard length, Prabhsimran SinghÂ punches it off the back foot to short cover.Â
|2.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Prabhsimran Singh, Bowls this one full and outside off from 'round the wicket, Prabhsimran SinghÂ dances down the track and leaves the ball alone.Â
|1.6 : Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, Cutter again, just outside off, Liam LivingstoneÂ hangs back and blocks it out.
|1.5 : Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, Slower this time and on a length, around off, Liam LivingstoneÂ reads it well and defends it on the off side.
|1.4 : Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, FOUR! Liam LivingstoneÂ is up and running! On a good length, in the corridor of uncertainty, on off, Liam LivingstoneÂ opens the bat face and guides it through the vacantÂ first slip for a boundary.Â
|1.2 : Liam LivingstoneÂ comes in at number 3.
|1.3 : Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, Fuller this time, outside off, Liam LivingstoneÂ drives it along the ground to mid off for a dot.
|1.2 : Ishant Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! TAKEN! Ishant SharmaÂ has the final say! Drifts onto the pads, on a length, Shikhar DhawanÂ flicks this one off his pads. Does not manage to keep his shot along the ground and picks the man in the deep to perfection. Rilee RossouwÂ at deep square leg completes the catch to send Dhawan back early.Â
|0.6 : Ishant SharmaÂ to operate from the other end.
|1.1 : Ishant Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! Shikhar DhawanÂ welcomes Ishant SharmaÂ with a maximum! Starts on a fuller length, on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ presents a straight bat and lofts it over long on for his first maximum.Â
|0.6 : Khaleel Ahmed to Prabhsimran Singh, A good-length delivery, on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets on the front foot and blocks this one on the off side.
|0.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, Keeps it on a length, outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ frees his arms but mishits this one to mid on. Opens his account with a single.Â
|0.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, In the channel around off, on a good length, Shikhar DhawanÂ gets behind the line and defends it solidly.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! Loses his radar once again and sprays it fuller and down leg, Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it go for a wide.Â
|0.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, Angled in on middle, on a good length, Shikhar DhawanÂ hangs back and defends it down the wicket.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! Strays down the leg side on a fuller length, Shikhar DhawanÂ misses the flick and the umpire signals a wide.Â
|0.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Prabhsimran Singh, Prabhsimran SinghÂ and Punjab are underway! On a length and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ slices this one uppishly but wide of backward point for a single.Â
|0.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Prabhsimran Singh, Starts on the money! Bowls it on a good length and tailing in on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ accounts for the movement and keeps it out on the off side.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to start. The Delhi players stride out to the centre followed by the two Punjab openers. Shikhar DhawanÂ and Prabhsimran SinghÂ will open the innings for Punjab. Khaleel AhmedÂ has the new ball in hand and will start the proceedings with the new ball for Delhi. Here we go..Â
|Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Philip Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.Â
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sikandar Raza (In for Bhanuka Rajapaksa), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
|Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of Punjab,Â says that they would have wanted to chase as well but will look to put on a big score on the board. Adds that they have done well on the road because they have managed to adapt to conditions well. Mentions that the young guys have done really well and it is a good learning curve for them. Informs that Sikandar RazaÂ is in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
|David Warner, the skipper of Delhi, says that they will bowl first. Adds that it is a slow and low surface and reckons that it will stay the same. Mentions that winning 4 out of 5 games was good and adds that they are in a tough situation. Shares that they have the belief, pride and hopes to execute it as well as they can. Ends by saying that he hopes to put a smile on the crowd's face.
|Impact Players nominated by Punjab - Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh and Mohit Rathee.
|Impact Players nominated by Delhi - Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya and Abishek Porel.
|TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of David Warner andÂ Delhi have opted to BOWL first.