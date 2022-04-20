|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 0wd 1 . 2 . 1 1 | . 4 . 2 1 .
|Last bat : Nathan Ellisb Kuldeep Yadav0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:90/7 (14 Ovs)
|13.6 : Who will come out to bat now?
|Who walks out?
|Kuldeep Yadav to Nathan Ellis, OUT! BOWLED! This is outstanding bowling from Kuldeep Yadav!Â
|13.4 : Nathan EllisÂ comes in.
|13.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Nathan Ellis, Tossed up, on middle. Blocked out.
|13.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Kagiso Rabada, OUT! TIMBER! This is superb from both the spinners, they have been all over Punjab in this middle phase. Yadav servesÂ alength ball, around off, it lands and spins back in. Rabada lunges and looks to drive but gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball goes through the gate to rattle the stumps. Superb stuff from Kuldeep Yadav. Punjab will now rely on Shahrukh Khan to take them to a respectable total.Â
|13.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Shahrukh Khan, Quicker, floated and on off. Khan punches it through covers for a single.
|13.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Kagiso Rabada, This is full, landing on middle and spinning away. Rabada tries to work it away on the leg side but gets a leading edge to point for a single.Â
|13.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Shahrukh Khan, Fuller ball and on middle. Khan whips it to deep square leg for a single.
|12.6 : Axar Patel to Kagiso Rabada, Tossed up, quicker and on middle. Rabada defends it out. Yet another brilliant over from Axar Patel.
|12.5 : Axar Patel to Shahrukh Khan, Very full and on middle, pushed to long off for a single.
|12.4 : Axar Patel to Kagiso Rabada, Outside off. Rabada knocks it to deep point for a single.
|12.3 : Axar Patel to Kagiso Rabada, Slightly quicker and around off, it is hit back to Patel.
|0.0 : Kagiso RabadaÂ comes to bat now.
|12.2 : Axar Patel to Kagiso Rabada, Flatter and outside off. Rabada punches it to covers.
|12.1 : Axar Patel to Jitesh Sharma, OUT! LBW! Delhi strikes at a very crucial time! Jitesh SharmaÂ was just trying to pressÂ the gas hard but Patel gets rid of him. This is full and angling around middle and leg. Jitesh SharmaÂ shuffled way across to sweep this but misses and gets rapped on the pads. A huge shout for LBW and up goes the finger. Jitesh SharmaÂ is quick to review this. UltraEdgeÂ shows a spike but it wasÂ the bat touching the ground. No bat clearly there. Ball Tracking shows it is
|11.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, Too full and on middle, pushed to long off for a single. The spinners are doing an incredible job to control things in middle phase.Â
|11.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Shahrukh Khan, Floated, full ball, on middle. Khan works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|11.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|11.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Shahrukh Khan, Dropped! Tossed up, around off. Khan smashes it straight back to Yadav who gets to his left but it was hit hard so Kuldeep YadavÂ fails to take it. A single as it rolls to covers.
|11.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Shahrukh Khan, Flatter and on middle. Khan looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|11.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Shahrukh Khan, Short again, outside off and turning away. Khan does not read the spin and misses his heave.
|10.6 : Axar Patel to Shahrukh Khan, Shorter and outside of. Khan makes room and slaps it to deep point for a single.
|10.5 : Axar Patel to Shahrukh Khan, Tossed up, on off, pushed to covers.
|10.4 : Axar Patel to Jitesh Sharma, Fuller, slower and outside off. Sharma waits and steers it to short third man for an easy single.Â
|10.3 : Axar Patel to Shahrukh Khan, Touch short and on middle. Khan hits it to long on for a single.
|10.2 : Axar Patel to Shahrukh Khan, Around off, fuller, it is pushed to covers.
|10.1 : Axar Patel to Jitesh Sharma, Flatter and on middle. Sharma punches it to long on for a single.
|9.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, Tosses it up, full, around off. Jitesh SharmaÂ eases it down to long for a single. He retains the strike!
|9.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, Around off, tad quicker now, touch short. Jitesh SharmaÂ defends it out.
|9.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR! Nicely done! Loopy ball, full, down leg. Jitesh SharmaÂ sweeps it past the diving fielder at short fine leg for a boundary.Â
|9.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Shahrukh Khan, Slower through the air, full, around middle and off. Shahrukh KhanÂ pushes it towards long off for a single.
|9.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, Another loopy delivery, outside off, pitches it up again. Jitesh SharmaÂ strokes it towards long off. Single taken!
|9.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Shahrukh Khan, Tosses it up, full, around off. Shahrukh KhanÂ knocks it down to long off for a single.Â
|8.6 : Drinks! Delhi on top at the moment but they need to control it in the middle phase as well and restrict PunjabÂ under 150. Sharma is looking in good touch while Shahrukh KhanÂ is taking his time before he starts to unleash.Â
|Mustafizur Rahman to Jitesh Sharma, Much fuller now, around middle and off. Jitesh SharmaÂ pushes it towards mid off.
|8.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR! Cut away! Short, width on offer this time. Jitesh SharmaÂ stays in his crease and slashes it past point forÂ a cracking boundary.Â
|8.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Jitesh Sharma, Fuller delivery, outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ leans and taps it towards point. Jitesh SharmaÂ wanted a single there, he leaves his crease but Shahrukh KhanÂ sends him back in time.Â
|8.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shahrukh Khan, Pitches it up, around middle. Shahrukh KhanÂ knocks it down to long on for a single.Â
|8.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shahrukh Khan, Angling in, on a length, around middle and leg. Shahrukh KhanÂ taps it towards square leg.Â
|8.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Jitesh Sharma, Very full, wide of off this time. Jitesh SharmaÂ drives but the ball goes off the outer half of the bat towards third man for a single.Â
|7.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, Marginally short, around middle and off. Jitesh SharmaÂ pushes it off the back foot towards long off for a single.Â
|7.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, Slower through the air, full, outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ taps it towards point.Â
|7.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, Outside off, another shorter ball. Jitesh SharmaÂ punches it off the back foot towards cover.Â
|7.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR! Lovely shot! A shorter ball, around middle, spinning in. Jitesh SharmaÂ swivels and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|7.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, Loopy ball, full, around middle. Jitesh SharmaÂ blocks it out.
|7.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR! Streaky boundary! Tosses it up, full, outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ looks to push this away but gets an outside edge past the short third man fielder. Mustafizur RahmanÂ chases the ball but does not stop it. A boundary!Â
|6.6 : Khaleel Ahmed to Shahrukh Khan, Back of a length, outside off. Shahrukh KhanÂ taps it towards point off the back foot. Another successful over for Delhi!
|6.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Shahrukh Khan, Top delivery! Another bouncer, around middle and leg. Shahrukh KhanÂ sways away from it at the end.
|6.4 : Shahrukh KhanÂ walks out.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Punjab are falling apart here! This is good bowling from Khaleel Ahmed! A shorter ball, down leg. Jonny BairstowÂ swivels and pulls it to towards fine leg. Mustafizur RahmanÂ there takes a good catch.Â He is the only man in the deep on the leg side and Jonny BairstowÂ has picked him up there.Â
|6.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jitesh Sharma, Another length delivery, around off. Jitesh SharmaÂ guides it towards third man and rotates the stike.
|6.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jitesh Sharma, Good-length delivery, outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ steers it down to third man. A little fumble by the fielder there allows the batters to complete two runs.Â
|6.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR! Cheeky! On a length, outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ opens the face of the bat and guides it late past the keeper towards third man for a boundary.Â
|5.6 : Khaleel AhmedÂ to bowl now.
|Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter, shorter, around middle. Jonny BairstowÂ defends it back to the bowler. Punjab are 47 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, Outside off, fuller now. Jonny BairstowÂ cuts it towards cover-point.
|5.4 : Axar Patel to Jitesh Sharma, Shortish ball, around off. Jitesh SharmaÂ punches it off the back foot towards long off for a single. He gets off the mark!
|5.3 : Jitesh SharmaÂ is the new man in.
|Axar Patel to Liam Livingstone, OUT! STUMPED! Axar PatelÂ comes into the attack and strikes straightaway! This is a big, big wicket. He gets rid of Liam Livingstone now. Punjab are in a spot of bother now. A shorter ball, around middle and leg, spinning away justÂ aÂ tad. Liam LivingstoneÂ dances down the track and looks to go over cover but he misses, Rishabh PantÂ collects the ball and whips the bails off.Â Â
|5.2 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, Much fuller this time, around the pads. Jonny BairstowÂ leans and taps it towards square leg for a single.Â
|5.1 : Axar Patel to Liam Livingstone, Axar PatelÂ begins with a flatter ball, outside off, tad fuller. Liam LivingstoneÂ pushes it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end.Â
|4.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Jonny BairstowÂ ends the over on a positive note! A length ball, on middle. Bairstow clips it to short fine leg where the fielder gets a hand to it but fails to stop it from racing away to fence.
|4.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Nicely played! A length ball, outside off. Bairstow opens the face of the bat and guides it through backward point and short third man for a boundary. Bisects the fielder really well.Â
|4.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Liam Livingstone, Length and on off, driven to covers for a single.
|4.3 : Liam LivingstoneÂ walks out to bat.Â
|Mustafizur Rahman to Mayank Agarwal, OUT! TIMBER! Both the openers gone now and Delhi are in the driving seat at the moment! On a length and slanting around off. Agarwal hops and tries to dab this away to third man butÂ the ball ricochets of the inside edge onto the stumps.Â
|4.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Mayank Agarwal, This time he gets his bat on it. Full and outside off. Agarwal drives it to deep cover for a brace.
|4.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Mayank Agarwal, Full and angling across. Agarwal looks to drive but misses it.
|3.6 : Mustafizur RahmanÂ comes into the attack.Â
|Lalit Yadav to Jonny Bairstow, Too full and outside off. Jonny keeps it out.
|3.5 : Lalit Yadav to Jonny Bairstow, This one keeps on coming with the angle, outside off. Bairstow fails to cut it.Â
|3.4 : Lalit Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Lalit YadavÂ gets the big wicket of Dhawan who walks back knowing it was a harmless delivery but he has gifted his wicket away. A floated ball, on a length and angling down the leg side. Dhawan shuffles inside his crease and looks to flick but gets an inside edge to the keeper, Rishabh PantÂ who does well to hold onto it.Â
|Jonny BairstowÂ walks out to bat at number 3.Â
|3.3 : Lalit Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Hammered! tossed up, on middle. Dhawan comes down the track and thumps it past mid on for a boundary.Â
|3.2 : Lalit Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, On middle, fuller and blocked out.Â
|3.1 : Lalit Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, In the air for a long time but drops safely! Tossed up, around leg. Dhawan makes room and tries to loft it over mid off but does not time it well. Hits it high and over mid off where Rovman PowellÂ tracks back and catches it on a bounce. It was not that far away from a dive.Â
|2.6 : Lalit YadavÂ comes into the attack.Â
|Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Easy pickings! On a length and on the pads. Agarwal tickles it fine pastÂ short fine leg for a boundary. Three boundaries in the over, Thakur concedes 14 runs.
|2.5 : Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, Good stop by the fielder! Length and outside off. Agarwal dabs it to short third man where the fielder dives to his left and makes a sharp stop.Â
|2.4 : Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! This is very full and outside off. Agarwal tries to squeeze it out with an angled bat but gets a thick outside edge over short third man for a boundary.Â Â
|2.3 : Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, Leg bye!Â A full ball, swinging around leg. Dhawan was standing on the leg side and he tries to whip it but misses. He gets hit on the pads and a huge appeal follows for LBW but that was clearly missingÂ leg.
|2.2 : Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, This one nips back off the deck. Mayank hits it to point and rotates the strike.
|2.1 : Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Good shot! A length ball, around off. Agarwal has enough time to judge the length and smash it straight down the ground for a boundary.Â
|1.6 : Khaleel Ahmed to Mayank Agarwal, Ahmed bowls it on middle. Agarwal hangs back and nudges it to square leg for a single to end the over. Punjab are off to a watchful start.Â
|1.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, Touch fuller and outside off. Punched to deep point for one.
|1.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, Length ball, outside off. Dhawan slashes and misses.
|1.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, Length and outside off. Dhawan cuts it square on the off side for a single. Rovman PowellÂ throws it to the keeper, Pant, the ball bounces in front of him and he fumbles to catch it. Another single stolen.
|1.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, A full ball, slanting around off. Dhawan looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|1.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Mayank Agarwal, Angles it on the hips, tucked to short fine leg for a sharp single.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Mayank Agarwal, Wide! Length ball, down the leg side. Agarwal has a feel for it but misses.
|0.6 : Khaleel AhmedÂ will bowl from the other end.Â
|Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length and swinging on middle. Dhawan blocks it back to Thakur.
|0.5 : Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, Length and outside off. Mayank punches it to deep point for a single.
|0.4 : Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, The deep backward point fielder goes back and Agarwal hits the length ball wide of him and collects two runs.Â
|0.3 : Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, Fuller ball, outside off. Mayank drops it straight to point.
|0.2 : Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Punjab are off the mark! Way outside off, on a length. Agarwal cuts it hard, uppish but away from the point fielder. A boundary.Â
|0.1 : Shardul Thakur to Mayank Agarwal, A length ball, outside off, hint of away swing. Agarwal knocks it to point.Â
|0.0 : We are ready for action! The players are out in the middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ are the openers for Punjab. Shardul ThakurÂ will begin the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Jonny BairstowÂ is down for a chat. He says that they have played some good cricket together but they have just not clicked. There have been close games but unfortunately,Â they were on the other side of the result. Adds that there is always room for improvement and they need to improve in all the departments of the game. Mentions that he is coming from Test cricket, and then was in quarantine so it's been tough for him. But he has been striking the ball well and it takes two-three games to find
|Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of PunjabÂ says he is fine now and will play with some protection on the shoe. Informs that he and Ellis come in and informs it is a strategic change. They need to put up the best foot forward and play some good cricket. Adds that they have an opportunity to bat first and put up a big score on the board and defend it.Â
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C) (In for Prabhsimran Singh), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis (In for Odean Smith), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
|Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi,Â says they will bowl first, there were unfortunate things happening around but they will not think about that much. Tells that there were parts where theyÂ bowled and batted well previously. Informs that as Marsh tested positive for Covid, Sarfaraz KhanÂ comes in. Â
|Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan (In for Mitchell Marsh), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.Â
|TOSS - Delhi have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
|PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is down near the pitch. HeÂ says that it is the same surface where Kolkata and Rajasthan played a few nights back and it produced overÂ 400 runs and again the batters will look to attack the shorter side. Adds that it is a beautiful surface, plenty of runs again, just a touch dry this timeÂ and so the spinners will come into play this time and he thinks it's still aÂ 180-190 surface.
|... MATCH DAY...
|Punjab have a strong batting line up filled with attacking minded players but they need someone like Mayank AgarwalÂ who gently anchors the innings, which they missed last time around. His availability will bring some stability. Punjab are coming with a loss on their back and their season till now can be seen just how a see-saw works. They look unstable and will hope to findÂ their winning formula soon. Team and toss news coming up.
|Hello darkness my old friend. You know whom we are all talking about. Covid has haunted Indian T20 League again but this time the precautions are taken and we are all set for the action. Let's not talk about that and rather focus on the game.Â Hello and a warm welcomeÂ to the coverage of the clash between Delhi and Punjab. This match was floating on thin air as there were Covid cases in Delhi's camp but now the game is shifted from Pune to Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai and we are all set for yet ano
|Let's talk about Delhi first, they are in the bottom half with just two wins for them. It was Mitchell MarshÂ first and now Tim SeifertÂ has tested positive for Covid, Delhi will hope to strengthen the XI by shuffling the pack. OpenersÂ areÂ not theÂ issue but they fail to control the middle phase and will hope to find the solution against the attenuated Punjab side.