|Recent overs : . 1 4 1 . 1 | 4 . 1 0wd 1 1 4
|Last bat : Rovman Powelllbw b Piyush Chawla4(4b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:86/4 (10.4 Ovs)
|10.4 : Piyush Chawla to Rovman Powell, OUT! lbw b Piyush Chawla.
|10.3 : Piyush Chawla to Rovman Powell, Floated, full and on off, Rovman PowellÂ tries to paddle it away, but misss as the ball goes off goes off his pads to the off side.
|10.2 : Piyush Chawla to Rovman Powell, Tossed up, full and on off, Rovman PowellÂ looks to drive, but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|10.1 : Piyush Chawla to David Warner, Short and on middle, David WarnerÂ sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
|9.5 : Rovman PowellÂ is the next man in.
|9.6 : Riley Meredith to Rovman Powell, FOUR! Rovman PowellÂ is up and running! On a good length and on off, Rovman PowellÂ cleverly opens the bat face and runs the ball down towards the third man fence. Gets off the mark with a boundary.Â
|9.5 : Riley Meredith to Yash Dhull, OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent catch by Nehal Wadhera! MeredithÂ bends his back and directs this short one at the batter, Yash DhullÂ looks to use the pace of the delivery and whips this one off the back foot. Does not manage to get distance on this and holes out to deep square leg. Nehal WadheraÂ stationed there runs over his shoulder and takes a well-judged catch by balancing himself inside the boundary.Â
|9.4 : Riley Meredith to David Warner, Goes short and at the batter, David WarnerÂ gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
|9.3 : Riley Meredith to Yash Dhull, Back of a length and around off, Yash DhullÂ hangs back and taps it to deep cover for a single.
|9.2 : Riley Meredith to David Warner, On a length and outside off, David WarnerÂ gets this one from the inner part of the bat to point for a single.
|9.1 : Riley Meredith to David Warner, Bowls it on a good length at the stumps from 'round the wicket, David WarnerÂ keeps this one out back to the bowler.
|8.6 : Piyush Chawla to Yash Dhull, Flatter delivery on off, Yash DhullÂ plays it back to the bowler for a dot. A successful over by Piyush ChawlaÂ comes to an end.Â
|8.5 : Piyush Chawla to David Warner, Darted in on a short length at the stumps, David WarnerÂ goes back to cut but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls to short fine leg and calls Dhull for a single.Â
|8.4 : Piyush Chawla to Yash Dhull, Fuller and on off, Yash DhullÂ presses forward and pushes it a bit uppishly but to the left of the bowler. Opens his account with a single.Â
|8.3 : Yash DhullÂ comes out to the middle now.
|Piyush Chawla to Manish Pandey, OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Piyush ChawlaÂ strikes and removes Manish Pandey! Chawla goes with the leg break and nicely tosses it on off. Manish PandeyÂ gets tempted by the flight and dances down the track. He does not get to the pitch of the ball but still goes through with the shot. Skies this one high in the air towards long off where Jason BehrendorffÂ settles himself near the ropes and takes a good catch. A much-needed breakthrough for Mumbai.Â
|8.2 : Piyush Chawla to Manish Pandey, Flatter and just outside off, Manish PandeyÂ opens the bat face and guides it straight to short third man.
|8.1 : Piyush Chawla to David Warner, Floats this one up on the pads, David WarnerÂ gets down and sweeps it to deep backward square leg. The fielder in the deep does a good job and keeps the batters to one.Â
|7.6 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, Short and around off, David WarnerÂ drills it along the ground to deep cover and keeps the strike with a single. Most expensive over of the innings, 16 runs came off it.Â
|Strategic-Break! Delhi have got off to a good start even though they have lost Prithvi Shaw. Manish PandeyÂ have showed good intent and has been a bit lucky too, and David WarnerÂ is also holding the other end. Mumbai knows that the need to get rid of Warner as quickly as possible and not let this partnership grow furhter. It is nicely poised at the moment and we can expect more exciting cricket.
|7.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Manish Pandey, Shorter and on off, Manish PandeyÂ taps it off the back foot to point and gets to the other end.
|7.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to Manish Pandey, FOUR! Streaky but they all count! Tossed up, full on middle and leg, Manish PandeyÂ shimmies down the track to go down the ground. Gets an inside edge and the ball sneaks past the keeper for yet another boundary.Â
|Hrithik Shokeen to Manish Pandey, FIVE WIDES! Shokeen stays 'round the wicket and bowls it short on leg. The ball turns sharply and beats Ishan KishanÂ behind the wicket for four more runs.Â
|7.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, Warner sets himself up as a right-hander for the Free Hit, tries to pull this short deliveryÂ but slices it in air. The ball drops well in front of long off and batters run a single.Â
|Hrithik Shokeen to Manish Pandey, No ball! Darted in at the stumps, Manish PandeyÂ advances down the track and pushes it to long on. for a run.Â ShokeenÂ has overstepped and a Free Hit will follow now.Â
|7.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, Bowls it with a round arm, full on middle, David WarnerÂ uses his feet and knocks it down to long on for one.Â
|7.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to Manish Pandey, Fraction short and turning in on leg, Manish PandeyÂ rocks back and tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Piyush Chawla to David Warner, Flatter this time and on off and middle, David WarnerÂ keeps this one out towards extra cover.
|6.5 : Piyush Chawla to David Warner, FOUR! Short and punished! Piyush ChawlaÂ drags this one down on middle, David WarnerÂ does not miss out as he pulls this one over mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|6.4 : Piyush Chawla to Manish Pandey, Keeps it short and on off, Manish PandeyÂ steps out of the crease and pushes it to long on for another single.Â
|6.3 : Piyush Chawla to David Warner, Bowls a googly, short on off, David WarnerÂ reads it well and punches it off the back foot to long off for one.
|6.2 : Piyush Chawla to Manish Pandey, Pushed through quicker on off, Manish PandeyÂ nudges it towards the vacant mid-wicket region and settles for a single.Â Â
|6.1 : Piyush Chawla to David Warner, Starts with a full delivery on middle and leg, David WarnerÂ works this one to deep square leg and takes a single.Â
|5.6 : Piyush ChawlaÂ to bowl some leggies now.
|Hrithik Shokeen to Manish Pandey, FOUR! Just wide! Another flighted delivery at the stumps by Hrithik Shokeen, Manish PandeyÂ dances down the track and slogs this one in the air towards deep square leg. Nehal WadheraÂ in the deep sprints to his right and puts in a dive but in vain. At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi have scored 51 runs for the loss of one wicket.Â
|5.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Manish Pandey, FOUR! Nicely played! Hrithik ShokeenÂ gives this one air on off, Manish PandeyÂ shimmies down the track and whips it wide of long on for a boundary.Â
|5.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, Tossed up at the pads, David WarnerÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|5.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, Short again and around off, David WarnerÂ punches it towards cover and wants a single but there isn't one there.Â Â
|5.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, Short and flatter on off, David WarnerÂ goes back and cuts it straight to point.Â
|5.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, Beauty! Goes wide of the crease and floats it full and around off, turning away, David WarnerÂ gets forward to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge. Ishan KishanÂ behind the wicket takes the bails off but Warner has his foot grounded inside the crease.Â
|4.6 : Riley Meredith to Manish Pandey, A slower one now, full and on leg, Manish PandeyÂ works it towards short fine leg.
|4.5 : Riley Meredith to Manish Pandey, EDGED AND FOUR! Riley MeredithÂ lands this on a good length and on middle, Manish PandeyÂ uses his feet to heave it away, but gets an inside edge just past the stumps towards the fine leg fence for another boundary.
|4.4 : Riley Meredith to Manish Pandey, FOUR! Brute force! Riley MeredithÂ pitches this one up, on middle, Manish PandeyÂ smashes it past the bowler and towards the long on fence for a boundary.
|4.3 : Riley Meredith to Manish Pandey, On a length and on off, Manish PandeyÂ knocks it towards short covers.
|4.2 : Riley Meredith to Manish Pandey, Fuller and on middle, Manish PandeyÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket, and David WarnerÂ sets off for the run, but is sent back.
|4.1 : Riley Meredith to Manish Pandey, Riley MeredithÂ starts with a hard-length delivery, on off, Manish PandeyÂ taps it to the off side.
|3.6 : Hrithik Shokeen to Manish Pandey, Short and around off, Manish PandeyÂ moves back and punches it through covers for a single and gets off the mark.
|3.4 : Manish PandeyÂ walks in at number 3.Â
|3.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Manish Pandey, Darts this one full and on the pads, Manish PandeyÂ flicks it towards short fine leg.
|3.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to Prithvi Shaw, OUT! TAKEN! Hrithik ShokeenÂ draws first blood! Prithvi ShawÂ tries to go big, but loses his wicket in the process. Hrithik ShokeenÂ flights this up, full and on leg, Prithvi ShawÂ goes down and tries to sweep it away, but does so uppishly and without much power as the ball flies towards square leg where the tallest man on the field, Cameron GreenÂ takes the catch. Delhi lose their first wicket!
|3.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to Prithvi Shaw, Flatter, short and on leg, Prithvi ShawÂ moves back and mistimes his punch towards mid off.
|3.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to Prithvi Shaw, Floated, full and on leg, Prithvi ShawÂ works it towards short fine leg.
|3.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Another over starts with a boundary! Hrithik ShokeenÂ begins with a tossed up delivery, full and on off, Prithvi ShawÂ makes some room and drives it firmly wide of mid off for a boundary.
|2.6 : Spin for the first time as Hrithik ShokeenÂ comes into the attack.Â
|Cameron Green to David Warner, FOUR! Two in a row! Cameron GreenÂ bowls this full again and outside off, David WarnerÂ slashes at it and gets an outside edge over short third man for another boundary.
|2.5 : Cameron Green to David Warner, FOUR! No timing but David WarnerÂ gets the boundary! This is full and around off, David WarnerÂ swats it across the line and it goes off the bottom half of the bat past mid on for a boundary.
|2.4 : Cameron Green to Prithvi Shaw, Back of a length and on leg, Prithvi ShawÂ tucks it towards square leg for a run.
|2.3 : Cameron Green to Prithvi Shaw, This is pitched up, on off, Prithvi ShawÂ drives it straight to mid off.
|2.2 : Cameron Green to David Warner, On a length and on off, David WarnerÂ guides it towards point for a single.
|2.1 : Cameron Green to David Warner, Cameron GreenÂ starts with a hard-length delivery around off, David WarnerÂ looks to steer it away, but misses and Ishan KishanÂ spills it behind the stumps as well.
|1.6 : Arshad Khan to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Brilliant timing! Arshad KhanÂ lands this on a hard length and on off, Prithvi ShawÂ stays in his crease and gently pushes at it, but the timing is so good that it races towards the deep extra cover fence for a boundary. The fielder puts in a dive, but in vain.
|1.5 : Arshad Khan to David Warner, Back of a length and on middle, David WarnerÂ nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.
|1.4 : Arshad Khan to Prithvi Shaw, On a length and around leg, Prithvi ShawÂ whips it towards deep square leg for one.
|Arshad Khan to Prithvi Shaw, Arshad KhanÂ tries the bouncer, on off, but it is too high, Prithvi ShawÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
|1.3 : Arshad Khan to David Warner, Full again and on off, David WarnerÂ pushes it wide of mid off for a single.
|1.2 : Arshad Khan to David Warner, Fuller and outside off, David WarnerÂ throws his bat at it and bottom-edges it towards short third man.
|1.1 : Arshad Khan to David Warner, FOUR! David WarnerÂ greets Arshad KhanÂ with a boundary! Khan begins with a short delivery and around middle, David WarnerÂ gets on top of it and pulls it over mid-wicket for four more runs.
|0.6 : It will be Arshad KhanÂ to operateÂ from the other end.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to start. The Mumbai players make their way out to the middle followed by the two Delhi openers. Prithvi ShawÂ and David WarnerÂ will open the innings for Delhi. Jason BehrendorffÂ will start the proceedings with the new ball for Mumbai. Let's play...
|0.6 : Jason Behrendorff to David Warner, Goes fuller and on off, David WarnerÂ drives it wide of mid off for a single.
|0.5 : Jason Behrendorff to David Warner, Short of a length and outside off, David WarnerÂ punches it straight to covers.
|0.4 : Jason Behrendorff to Prithvi Shaw, On a length and on middle, Prithvi ShawÂ tucks it uppishly in front of mid-wicket where a fumble allows a run.
|0.3 : Jason Behrendorff to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Prithvi ShawÂ gets off the mark in style! Jason BehrendorffÂ serves this full and on middle, Prithvi ShawÂ shows the full face of the bat and drives it sweetly down the ground for a boundary at long off.
|0.2 : Jason Behrendorff to David Warner, David WarnerÂ and Delhi are underway! This is short and outside off, David WarnerÂ cuts it towards deep point for a single.
|0.1 : Jason Behrendorff to David Warner, Jason BehrendorffÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on off, David WarnerÂ takes a couple of steps down the track and pushes it towards short cover.
|0.0 : David Warner, the captain of Delhi, says they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they need to find the rhythm and get sharperÂ as a group and when you lose wickets regularly it is always hard to come back. Informs that they have a forced change as Khaleel AhmedÂ is injured and Yash DhullÂ comes in for him. Also adds thatÂ Rilee RossouwÂ makes way for Mustafizur Rahman.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai says that they will bowl first. Adds that they haven't done well batting first and thought having a total to chase could be good for them. Shares that the pitch looks dry and dew might be a factor. Mentions that the senior players need to step up when things are not going right. Informs Riley MeredithÂ comes in for Tristan StubbsÂ and Jofra ArcherÂ is still unavailable.
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw (In for Mukesh Kumar), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull (In for Khaleel Ahmed), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman (In for Rilee Rossouw).Â
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera (In for Tim David), Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith (In for Tristan Stubbs).
|Impact players for Delhi -Â Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Pravin Dubey, Ishant Sharma.
|Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh.
|TOSS - Mumbai have won the toss and they have decided to BOWL first.