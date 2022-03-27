|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . 6 | 1 . . 1 4 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|4.5 : Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Rohit Sharma, Length again, at 143.7 clicks and outside off. Sharma just runs it down towards third man and picks up a single.
|4.4 : Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Rohit Sharma, Much better fromÂ Nagarkoti. Hitting the top of off and Rohit watchfully keeps it out.
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Rohit Sharma, WIDE!Â Nagarkoti goes wide of the off stump now and flirts with the tramline. A wide is signalled.
|4.3 : Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Rohit Sharma, SIX!Â Nagarkoti errs in line and length again and Rohit SharmaÂ goes ballistic! On the hips, Sharma picks it up, uses the extra pace of the bowler and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a biggie.
|4.2 : Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Rohit Sharma,Â Nagarkoti bends his back and bangs it in, around off at 142.6 kph. Sharma pulls it down towards short mid-wicket.
|4.1 : Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ welcomes Kamlesh NagarkotiÂ into the attack with a body blow. Length ball, way outside off. Sharma slaps it behind point and picks up another boundary.
|3.6 : Kamlesh NagarkotiÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Axar Patel to Ishan Kishan, On off, driven straight towards mid off.
|3.5 : Axar Patel to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Rishabh PantÂ shouts 'le Patel (catch it Patel)' but it's well over his head. This is tossed up, on off. Kishan reaches out and manages to chip it over the bowler's head. The ball beats the diving mid off fielder and trickles into the boundary. The outfield is lightning quick.
|3.4 : Axar Patel to Ishan Kishan, Flatter again from Axar PatelÂ and around off. The ball grips ever so slightly and Kishan just pushes it towards extra cover.
|3.3 : Axar Patel to Ishan Kishan, Quicker and flatter, around off. Kept out on the off side.
|3.2 : Axar Patel to Ishan Kishan, Floated up, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ gets low and drags it through the mid-wicket region for a couple of runs.
|2.6 : Shardul Thakur to Ishan Kishan, SIX! This is banged in short and well outside off. Ishan KishanÂ tries to be aggressive and slashes hard at it. The ball flies over the third man fence for a maximum.
|Axar PatelÂ is brought into the attack.
|3.1 : Axar Patel to Rohit Sharma, On middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single by Sharma.
|2.5 : Shardul Thakur to Ishan Kishan, Kishan advances just a bit but Thakur sees him coming and pulls back his length a bit. Kishan defends it back to the bowler.
|2.4 : Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma, Around the top of off, Sharma hangs back and dabs it down towards third man for one more.
|2.3 : Shardul Thakur to Ishan Kishan, Length this time, around leg stump. Kishan nudges it towards mid-wicket and sets off for the single. Positive running yet again from these two.
|2.2 : Shardul Thakur to Ishan Kishan, Back of a length, over middle. Kishan defends it out off the back foot.
|2.1 : Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma, Thakur goes a bit fuller, trying to shape it back into off stump. Sharma flicks it towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
|1.6 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, This is outside off again. This time Kishan strokes it towards cover-point.
|1.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Now, this has gone at a rate of knots! Full and wide, with no extra cover in place. Ishan KishanÂ with a perfectly timed cover drive, along the ground and the ball just ends up in the fence in no time.
|1.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma, Full and outside off, at 139.6 kph. Sharma with a nicely timed cover drive for just a single.
|1.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma, Nicely bowled! Length ball, at 138 kph and slanting across off stump. Sharma looks to run it fine but gets beaten past the outside edge.
|1.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma, Short again, angled across the off stump. Sharma doesn't move his feet and looks for his signature pull shot but gets it off the bottom edge onto the leg side.
|0.6 : Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Up and over! Pitched up on the fifth stump line. Rohit SharmaÂ stays in his crease and just goes through with the shot, lifting it all the way over the cover fence for a biggie. 10 off the first over and Sharma is off to a flier.
|1.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Good running! Khaleel starts off with a shorter length delivery, angling into the body. Ishan KishanÂ hops back and dabs it down onto the leg side. The batters scamper through for one and Kishan is off the mark right away.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Khaleel Ahmed.
|0.2 : Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma, This is delivered on middle. Sharma works it with soft hands onto the leg side.
|0.1 : Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma, A bit of away movement straightaway for Shardul Thakur. Starts off with a fullish delivery, around off. Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it out towards extra cover.
|0.5 : Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma, On a good length and there's some width on offer. Sharma hangs back and taps it to the man at cover-point.
|0.4 : Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma, Touch fuller again, moving a bit in the air, on middle. Sharma clips it towards mid-wicket.
|0.3 : Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! A bit too straight from Thakur and Rohit SharmaÂ is underway. A length ball, angling into the pads. Sharma glances it through the short fine leg region and collects a boundary. Mumbai are up and running.
|0.0 : All in readiness for the action. Delhi players are out in the middle. Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ are the openers for Mumbai. Shardul ThakurÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says they would've bowled first as well. Adds it is the first match so they don't know what to expect. Tells it looks good to bat on and there will be a bit of movement. Informs that the wickets are fresh in Mumbai and he is happy to come back here and play. Mentions that there are some restrictions in terms of capacity, but it is nice to see crowds.
|Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi,Â says they will bowl first. He adds that they are very excited and they wanted to win the toss. He then gives an update on the playing XI and tries to remember all the names. Mentions that the wicket looks good to bat and they have played a few domestic matches on this pitch, so it will be good.
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
|Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.Â
|TOSS - Delhi have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Delhi have strengthened their batting department by bringing in the likes of David Warner, Mitchell MarshÂ and Rovman PowellÂ but only Powell is available for their tournament opener. This could be a big blow but the likes of Rishabh PantÂ and Prithvi ShawÂ and even young star on the rise Yash DhullÂ will look to make up for it. Delhi have been knocking on the doors for the past three seasons but haven't managed to get their hands on the trophy. TheyÂ will be looking to go the distance this time
|Mumbai are undoubtedly one of the twoÂ biggest names alongside Chennai in the competition and they had an abysmal season by their standards last time around. The Rohit Sharma-led side has kept its core to an extent but it's a fairly new-look unit overall and hence it will be difficult to work out the best combination early on. All eyes will be on Ishan KishanÂ on whom Mumbai splashed out a lot of moneyÂ and baby AB, Dewald BrevisÂ as well. So, will Mumbai be able to take advantage of a depleted
|PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison is pitchside. He says that there's a 66-meter boundary to one side of the boundary and the batters will be targeting that and the breeze will help a bit as well. Haydos joins him andÂ says that there's a fair bit of grass on the surface and there will be seam on offer. He adds that there's not going to be many runs and the dew won't play a role either.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the first Super Sunday of the 2022 edition of the Indian T20 League. In match number 2 of the tournament, Delhi will take on five-time champions Mumbai in what is also the first match of a doubleheader on Sunday. Delhi had Mumbai's number in last year's tournament but over the years it's been an even contest between the two big cities of India and it sure will be a tasty clash.