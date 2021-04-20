|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . 4 . . | 2 4 4 1 . w | . 4 . 1 . .
|Last bat : Steven Smithlbw b Kieron Pollard33(29b4x40x6) SR:113.79, FoW:64/2 (9.2 Ovs)
|10.2 : Rahul Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run.
|10.1 : Rahul Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Poor ball and punished!
|Rahul Chahar is back on.
|9.6 : Kieron Pollard to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on off, Dhawan drives it through mid off for a single.
|9.5 : Kieron Pollard to Shikhar Dhawan, PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan looks to drive but misses it.
|9.1 : Kieron Pollard to Steven Smith, Full on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.
|9.4 : Kieron Pollard to Lalit Yadav, Length delivery on off, Yadav guides it towards third man for a single.
|9.3 : Kieron Pollard to Lalit Yadav, Back of a length on off, Yadav guides it towards third man for a couple.
|9.2 : Who will come in now? Lalit YadavÂ it is.
|Kieron Pollard to Steven Smith, OUT! LBW! Pollard gets the breakthrough! Good length delivery on middle, Smith looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Smith consults with Dhawan but decides not to review. That looked plumb.
|8.6 : STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Delhi have done well to begin theirÂ chase of this total. Smith and Dhawan have stitched a 50-plus stand and are going along well. Mumbai, on the other hand, need to break this partnership to put pressure on Delhi. They have done so at this same venue in the recent past, can they reproduce the magic here? Also, Kieron PollardÂ is in the attack.
|Jayant Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a single.
|Krunal Pandya to Steven Smith, Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.5 : Krunal Pandya to Steven Smith, On middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|8.4 : Krunal Pandya to Steven Smith, FOUR! Nicely played! Floated ball on middle, Smith plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a boundary.
|8.3 : Krunal Pandya to Steven Smith, Flighted delivery on middle, Smith pushes it back towards the bowler.
|8.2 : Krunal Pandya to Steven Smith, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Smith cuts it through point for a boundary.
|8.1 : Krunal Pandya to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated delivery on off, Dhawan pushes it through covers for a single.
|7.6 : Krunal Pandya is back on.
|7.5 : Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith, Full on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg for a run.
|7.3 : Jayant Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated delivery on off, Dhawan comes down the track and lofts it over covers. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
|7.2 : Jayant Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, BEATEN! Short ball and outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but misses it.
|7.1 : Jayant Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Short delivery outside off, Dhawan cuts it to point.
|6.4 : Rahul Chahar to Steven Smith, Loopy delivery on off, Smith pushes it towards point for a run.
|Jayant Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Loopy delivery on off, Dhawan pushes it through point for a single.
|6.5 : Rahul Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated on middle, Dhawan looks to cut but gets an inside edge. It goes past the leg stump towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|7.1 : Jayant Yadav is back on.
|6.6 : Rahul Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, On leg, Dhawan looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|6.3 : Rahul Chahar to Steven Smith, Full on middle, Smith comes down the track and pushes it through mid on. The batsmen get a couple.
|6.1 : Rahul Chahar to Steven Smith, Flighted delivery on middle, Smith looks to play the paddle sweep but gets a top edge. It hits the grille of the helmet and falls safely towards short fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|6.2 : Rahul Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated ball on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a single.
|5.6 : Rahul Chahar is into the attack.
|Krunal Pandya to Steven Smith, On middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|5.5 : Krunal Pandya to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up ball on off, Dhawan pushes it towards covers for a run.
|5.4 : Krunal Pandya to Shikhar Dhawan, Loopy delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|5.3 : Krunal Pandya to Steven Smith, Flighted delivery on middle, Smith comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep picks the ball on one bounce. The batsmen take a single.
|5.2 : Krunal Pandya to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated delivery on off, Dhawan guides it towards point for a quick single.
|5.1 : Krunal Pandya to Steven Smith, Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith looks to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards short third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|4.6 : Krunal Pandya is into the attack.
|4.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Bowls a full ball, on the pads. Smith nudges it towards deep mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
|4.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shikhar Dhawan, Well the extra ball costs nothing. Full ball, on off. Dhawan punches it to mid off.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Has to reload again. Length ball, way down the leg side. Quinton de KockÂ fails to collect it and the batters sneak in a bye.
|4.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shikhar Dhawan, Comes around the wicket and bowls a length ball, on the pads. Whipped past short fine leg for a single.
|4.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shikhar Dhawan, Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Dhawan pushes it to covers for nothing.
|4.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Tap and run! Length ball, on the stumps. Smith taps it to the off side and gets a quick single.
|4.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Starts with a length delivery, outside off. Smith defends it back to the bowler.
|3.6 : Change. Jasprit BumrahÂ comes into the attack.
|Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith, Single to end the over. Full ball, on the pads. Flicked away to deep mid-wicket for one.
|3.5 : Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith, FOUR! He finds the gap this time! Tossed up, outside off. Smith drills this past mid off and gets his secondÂ boundary.
|3.3 : Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith, A touch shorter this time, on the stumps. Smith whips it to square leg.
|3.4 : Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith, Full ball, on the stumps. This is hit to the fielder at square leg.
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, Good shot but no runs! Full ball, outside off. Smith nails the drive but the fielder at cover dives and stops the ball.
|3.2 : Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith, Full ball, on the stumps. Clipped away to square leg.
|3.1 : Jayant Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Flighted ball, on off. Dhawan comes down the track and whips it towards the leg side for one.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Full ball, on the pads. Dhawan misses his flick and is hit on the pads. They sneak in a leg bye after ball rolls to the leg side.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, Change of pace this time, on a length but on the pads. Smith flicks it down to deep backward square leg for one.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, This is fuller, outside off. Smith digs it out.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Length ball, down the leg side. Smith helps it on its way to fine leg fence.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, Beaten! Lands a length ball, on off and gets it to angle across. Smith looks to defend but is beaten.
|1.3 : Jayant Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Jayant YadavÂ strikes right away! Loopy ball, on the stumps. Shaw pushes at with hard hands and ends up chipping back to the bowler. Jayant YadavÂ takes an easy catch.
|1.4 : Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith,Â Flatter ball, on the stumps. Defended by Smith.
|1.5 : Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith, Shorter ball, on the pads. Smith clips it down to deep square leg for one.
|1.6 : Jayant Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! You can't bowl there to Dhawan!Â Even if you have picked up his opening partner, he will punish you if you bowl there! Short and wide outside off. Dhawan rocks back and cuts it past covers and gets a boundary.
|1.3 : Who will come out now? Steven SmithÂ it is.
|1.2 : Jayant Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Deft touch! Flatter ball, outside off. Shaw runs it down to the third man fence and picks up a boundary.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, NOT OUT! That was mighty close! Length ball, on off. Dhawan looks to work it to the leg side but gets the leading edge. The ball lobs in the air towards covers, where Hardik Pandya dives forward and gets hold of it. The umpires converge and go upstairs. In the end, it is decided that it is not out.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Beaten! Lovely delivery! Lands it full, outside off and gets it to shape away. Dhawan looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
|1.1 : Jayant Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, Tossed up, on the stumps. Swept away to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|0.6 : Who will share the new ball? Jayant YadavÂ it is.
|Is that taken? The umpires have gone upstairs to get a second look. This looks very close, Hardik Pandya maybe has his fingers under it, maybe not. It's very very close. Dhawan has a smile on his face and so does Hardik Pandya. It looked out to the naked eye, but the replay shows that it is touch and go. The third umpire deems it to be not out.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Dhawan gets going in style! Short and wide outside off. Dhawan flays this over the point fielder and the ball runs to the fence.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Looks for some shape and bowls this on a length, around off. Dhawan defends it back to the bowler.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Prithvi Shaw, Off the mark! A touch shorter this time, around middle and leg. Clipped away to deep square leg for a single.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Prithvi Shaw, Starts with a full ball, on the stumps. Pushed back to the bowler.
|0.0 : Chase begins! Prithvi ShawÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ will open for Delhi. Trent BoultÂ will use the new ball.