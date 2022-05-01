|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 1 1 . . | 1 1 1 . 6 4 1
|Last bat : Quinton de Kock (W)c Lalit Yadav b Shardul Thakur23(13b3x41x6) SR:176.92, FoW:42/1 (4.2 Ovs)
|6.6 : Kuldeep Yadav, the star of this season for Delhi is into the attack.
|7.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to KL Rahul, Four!
|6.6 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, On off, played through the cover region for a run.
|6.5 : Axar Patel to Deepak Hooda, Axar sees Hooda using his feet and drags his length back a bit. Hooda forces the ball down to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|6.4 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Sliding onto the pads and this is just eased through mid-wicket for one by Rahul.
|6.3 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Flatter this time, on off. Rahul gets an inside edge back onto the deck as he looks to work it away through covers.
|5.6 : Will we see another over from Shardul ThakurÂ after a wicket in his first over? No, Pant decides to go for a spinner and brings Axar PatelÂ back into the attack. Patel gave away just 3 runs in his first over.
|6.2 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Nicely drifted into middle and leg by Axar. Rahul pushes it towards short cover.
|6.1 : Axar Patel to Deepak Hooda, Floated up full and around off, this is driven towards sweeper cover for a single.
|5.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Deepak Hooda, On a good length, around middle Hooda wrists it towards square leg and picks up a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Lucknow are sitting pretty with 57/1!
|5.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Deepak Hooda, On middle, blocked out by Hooda.
|5.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Deepak Hooda, Good running! A touch fuller and on the pads. Hooda clips it away through mid-wicket and calls for two straight away and they get it with ease in the end.
|5.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Deepak Hooda, Good length, on a righter line on off stump. Hooda nudges it out on the leg side.
|5.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Deepak Hooda, FOUR! Nicely done by Deepak Hooda. Pace on this time and slanted across off, Hooda pierces the gap between point and backward and finds the fence.
|5.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to KL Rahul, Back of a length, angled across the left-hander. Rahul rocks back and plays it through cover-point for a single. 50 comes up for Lucknow.
|4.6 : Mustafizur RahmanÂ is back on to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|Shardul Thakur to Deepak Hooda, On a length, around off. Hooda punches it straight to the short cover-point fielder. Good over from Shardul Thakur,Â 8 runs and a wicket from it.
|4.5 : Shardul Thakur to KL Rahul, Tight line this time. On a length, on off. Rahul dabs it with soft hands square on the off side for a single.
|Shardul Thakur to KL Rahul, WIDE! Thakur goes fuller and down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick it but misses.
|4.3 : Shardul Thakur to Deepak Hooda, FOUR! Just like Quinton de Kock, Deepak HoodaÂ also gets off the mark with a boundary. A fullish delivery, around off. Hooda drives and gets the inside edge. The ball goes past stumps and into the fine leg fence.
|4.2 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul ThakurÂ strikes and breaks this dangerous looking opening partnership. Thakur serves a fullish delivery, outside off. It is a bit wide and slower in paceÂ and Quinton de KockÂ tries reaching for it. He miscues it and the ball goes high in the air towards backward point. The fielder there Lalit YadavÂ takes the catch and Delhi get the much-needed breakthrough.
|4.4 : Shardul Thakur to Deepak Hooda, A length delivery, on off. Hooda punches it to left of mid off for a single.
|4.2 : Deepak HoodaÂ comes in at number 3.
|4.1 : Shardul Thakur to KL Rahul, Back of a length, outside off. Rahul looks to drag it towards the leg side but mistimes it and takes a single as the ball rolls in the ring on the leg side.
|3.6 : Back to pace now from Rishabh PantÂ as Shardul ThakurÂ is brought into the attack.
|Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Boundary to end the over and after a good last over from Axar this one produces 16 runs! Slightly shorter, around off. Quinton de KockÂ makes a bit of room and slaps it through cover-point for a boundary.
|3.5 : Lalit Yadav to KL Rahul, Tough chance gone down! A fuller delivery on off. Rahul slams it right of the bowler. Lalit YadavÂ gets some a hand on it but it is too quick and does not stick. A single taken towards mid on.
|3.4 : Lalit Yadav to KL Rahul, FOUR! Playing with the field now! A flatter delivery on off. Rahul gets across and sweeps it fine past short fine leg for a boundary.
|3.3 : Lalit Yadav to KL Rahul, SIX! Rahul was itching to go for a big shot and he connects this quite well. A tossed up delivery on off. Rahul skips down the track and lofts itÂ over wide long off for a maximum.
|3.2 : Lalit Yadav to KL Rahul, Pushes this at 96.8 kph, on off. rahul tries to work it away towards the leg side but gets the leading edge. The ball falls short of the bowler.
|3.1 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Lalit YadavÂ starts with a flatter delivery, around off. Quinton de KockÂ mistimes his cut shot towards the off side and takes a single.
|2.6 : Spin from both ends now as Lalit YadavÂ is inserted into the attack.
|Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Patel fires it on off and slightly on the shorter side. Rahul punches it to mid off. Good over from Axar just 3 from it.
|2.5 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Cannot find the gap again! A flatter delivery on middle. Rahul makes room and slapsÂ it to the cover fielder again.
|2.4 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Another quicker one and outside off. Rahul cuts but it goes straight to the cover fielder.
|2.3 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, A flatter delivery on middle. Rahul pushes it towards the leg side.
|Axar Patel to KL Rahul, WIDE! Patel goes wide outside off and Rahul leaves it alone. The umpire calls it wide but it was a close call.
|2.2 : Axar Patel to Quinton de Kock, A slightly shorter delivery angling into off from over the wicket. Quinton de KockÂ nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
|1.6 : Early change in the bowling as Axar PatelÂ comes on to bowl.
|2.1 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Patel starts with a fuller delivery on off. Rahul drives it to long off for a single.
|1.3 : Chetan Sakariya to KL Rahul, Chetan SakariyaÂ lands this one on a length, around off at 131.9 kph. Rahul leans forward and defends it towards the off side for a single.
|1.6 : Chetan Sakariya to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Another boundary and 16 from this over! A fullish delivery, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ leans towards it and lifts it over the in-field in the cover region for a boundary.
|1.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Quinton de Kock, SIX! First maximum of the game! Back of a length, on off. Not much pace on the ball to trouble Quinton de KockÂ and he pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
|Chetan Sakariya to KL Rahul, TWO WIDES! Chetan SakariyaÂ serves this down the leg side at 122.4 kph. Rahul looks to work it towards the leg side, he misses. Pant fails to collect it cleanly too and a bye is taken.
|1.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Quinton de Kock, A slower delivery this time, on a length, around off. Quinton de KockÂ cuts it to cover-point without much timing for a single.
|1.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Quinton de Kock, On a length, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ pushes it to mid on and takes a single.
|0.6 : Chetan Sakariya, the other left-arm pacer in the Delhi side to share the new ball with Mustafizur Rahman.
|1.1 : Chetan Sakariya to KL Rahul, Back of a length, around off. Rahul dabs it towards point for a single.
|0.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Rahman bowls this full and down the leg side. Quinton de KockÂ looks to clip it but misses and the ball brushes his pads. Pant dives to his right and does not catch it but half-stops it.
|0.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, So 6 runs from the first over! A fullish delivery, around off. Quinton de KockÂ looks to drive it away but misses.
|0.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to KL Rahul, Rahul is off the mark as well! Overpitched delivery on middle and a bit of shape into the batter. Rahul works it right of mid on for a single.
|0.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Goes fuller again on middle. Quinton de KockÂ pushes it to mid on for a single.
|0.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Quinton de KockÂ and Lucknow are underway with a boundary! Unlucky for Mustafizur RahmanÂ but Lucknow will take it. It is a full delivery on off. Quinton de KockÂ looks to drive it towards the off side but gets the inside edge of his blade. The ball goes past the stumps towards the fine leg fence.
|0.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Nicely played but a dot ball! A full ball, on middle and Quinton de KockÂ drives it to mid on.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle, followed by the players of Delhi. The dynamic opening pair of KL RahulÂ and Quinton de KockÂ also stride out to the middle. Mustafizur RahmanÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says thatÂ they donât mind bowling first and tells that thisÂ is a new wicket and no one has played in it so lets see how itÂ behaves. Tells that they are focussing on cricket and they are looking to improve. Informs that they are playing an unchanged XI. Mentions that Nortje is coming offÂ well in practice and he is getting back to his best.
|KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow,Â says that they will have a bat first as the wicket looks good and they want to put runs on the board. Adds they defended a total last time around and hence, backs the guys to do it again. Adds that mistakes do happen and after the last match they had a chat and the guys are honest enough to accept and try to improve. Informs that Krishnappa GowthamÂ is in for Avesh Khan because Avesh is still recovering from an injury and Krishnappa GowthamÂ will come into play
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham (In place of Avesh Khan), Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
|Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Lucknow. They have elected to BATÂ first.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Kevin Pietersen is pitchside. He says that the wicket looks good and talks about the dimensions saying that nowadays the batters don't care about that. Adds that the wickets are getting slower and hence, the pacers need to vary their line and length as well along with the pace. Reckons 160-170 is a good score on this wicket.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|On Saturday, we finally saw Mumbai bag its first points of the season. Also, Bangalore lost its third game in a row. That loss now gives Delhi a chance to topple them in the table with a win here. They though are up against a high-flying Lucknow side who can move to second place with a victory. Both the sides head into this game on the back of a win and this promises to be a cracker. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
|Delhi, just havenât clicked as a unit so far. They havenât managed to put in consistent performances. Yes, they have had their issues but they need to start racking up the wins from here on. Theyâll be confident heading into this fixture and will hope to match their performance from the last game.
|Lucknow seem a really balanced unit with a lot of firepower in the batting and the bowling. They are on a two-game winning streak and will be looking to make it 3.Â Lucknow also got the better of Delhi earlier in the season, so they have a bit of an upper hand. Who will come out on top? Toss and teams in a bitâ¦