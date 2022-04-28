|0.0 : Andre Russell comes up for a quick word. The big West IndianÂ says that the preparations have been excellent. Adds that everyone is hungry and pumped and they know the importance of the coming games. Admits that their season has not been going well so far. Further says that for him personally it's been going good with 200-plus runs and a few wickets. Feels that he needs to contribute more with the ball but he can't question the skipper much regarding giving him the ball as Shreyas is doing an ex
|Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Kolkata,Â says that they would have bowled first as well, as the chasing teams have won a lot of games. Further says that the dew has gone completely and it's quite humid too.Â Adds that the players have to stand up and take responsibilities. Feels the contributions should be coming from everyone. Informs that they have three changes - Aaron Finch, Baba IndrajithÂ and Harshit RanaÂ come in. Admits that the combinations they have tried have not worked very well so far
|Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi, says that the pitch is looking slightly on the drier side and the dew will come into play later on. Adds that their strength has been backing each other and they stick together and move on together. Informs that they have a couple of changes - Mitchell Marsh and Chetan SakariyaÂ are in, replacing Sarfaraz KhanÂ and Khaleel Ahmed (injured). States the obviousÂ that the team that plays the best will win in the end.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (In for Sam Billings), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (WK) (In for Shivam Mavi), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana (In for Varun Chakaravarthy), Umesh Yadav.Â
|Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mitchell Marsh (In for Sarfaraz Khan), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya (In for Khaleel Ahmed).Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Delhi. They have elected to BOWL first!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Mumbai has been too hot and humid these days, and the action-packed Indian T20 League is taking this hotness to another level. We have hardly recovered from the humdinger last night, and here we are, ready to welcome you all for yet another game which promises to be pulsating. Delhi versus Kolkata, Pant versus Shreyas, the second time this season, and we're eager to know who takes the bragging rights this evening. Stay tuned for more...Â
|Both teams are placed precariously on the table and need a win to stay within touching distance of the top four. Kolkata's unsettled batting and Delhi's leaky bowling have been the main reason for their decline. Can Kolkata sort out their issues against a generous bowling attack, or will Delhi find its mojo and put the struggling Kolkata batting to the sword? We will find out as the evening progresses...Â
|There is some positive update from the Delhi camp. Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have recovered from COVID-19 and rejoined the squad but there is still uncertainty regarding their availability for this particular game. Ricky Ponting is back as well after completing his precautionary five-day isolation and his calm demeanour was certainly missed in the dugout when things got out of control in their last match.Â
|Pitch report - Kevin Pietersen starts by informing us that they are using the same surface as yesterday. Adds that it's a spectacular pitch. Feels that the death bowling last evening was not good and that's something teams need to improve. Mentions that the batters will be licking their lips and the bowlers will have their task cut out.
|Debut alert! Chetan SakariyaÂ gets his Delhi cap while Baba Indrajith and Harshit RanaÂ are all set to make their first appearanceÂ for Kolkata.