|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the second game of the double-header day. It is the battle between sides who arrive in this game on the back of contrasting results. Delhi fell agonizingly short against Bangalore while Kolkata thumped Punjab to break their losing spree. Where's this one heading? Will Pant's side be able to get back to the winning ways or will captain Morgan lead the pack to consecutive wins? We will find out soon. Stay around for the toss and team updates.
|TOSS - Both the skippers are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and it lands in Pant's favor. Delhi will BOWL FIRST!
|Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper, says that there might be some dew and hence the decision to bowl first. Feels the wicket for now looks dry and they want to make use of the conditions. Informs that Mishra has a shoulder injury and he misses out. Lalit Yadav replces him.
|Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav (In for Amit Mishra), Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.
|Eoin Morgan, the Kolkata skipper, starts by saying that he has struggled for form. Adds it was nice to get some runs in the last game. Wants to continue his form now. Tells that they are unchanged.
|Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
|Time to get going! The Delhi players make their way out to the center, following the two umpires. Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana will open the batting for Kolkata. Ishant Sharma will take the ball first up. All set. Here we go...
|0.1 : Ishant Sharma to Nitish Rana, Rana and Kolkata are underway! A length ball around middle, Rana tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
|0.2 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, Gill is up and running too. Good length and just outside off, Gill pokes it towards backward point and calls for a quick single. There is a direct hit at the striker's end but Rana was well in.
|0.3 : Ishant Sharma to Nitish Rana, On middle, Rana tucks it to deep square leg for one.
|0.4 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, Missed out! That was down the leg side and Gill could only flick it to the man at short fine leg.
|0.5 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, Another ball on the pads, Gill this time flicks it to deep square leg and gets to the other end. 4 singles in the over so far.
|0.6 : Ishant Sharma to Nitish Rana, Dot to end! Very good first over from Ishant. Just outside off on a length, Rana taps it to point.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Shubman Gill, Rabada starts with a length ball around off, Gill pushes it to the right side of mid off for a single.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Nitish Rana, Outside off on a length, pushed to point.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Nitish Rana, That'a jaffa! Length and just around off, it moves just a hint. Rana stays on the back foot and tries to poke it towards third man. Misses. Lucky not to edge it behind.
|0.6 : Who will operate from the other end first up? It will be Kagiso Rabada!
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Nitish Rana, Another lovely ball. A yorker this time. Rana manages to dig it out.
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Nitish Rana, FOUR! That's a good response from the batsman. A slower one from Rabada, this one is on a shortish length and it is just outside of, Rana pulls it over mid-wicket and finds the fence.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Nitish Rana, Good length and just outside off, poked to deep point for one. 6 off the 2nd over.
|2.1 : Ishant Sharma to Nitish Rana, Good length and just outside off, punched to mid off for one.
|2.2 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, Shortish and just around off, Gill dabs it on the off side and takes a single.
|2.3 : Ishant Sharma to Nitish Rana, On middle, pushed on the off side for one.
|2.4 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, FOUR! First boundary for Gill. Ishant bowls this one short and around off, Gill advances down and smacks it through mid off for a boundary.
|2.5 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, Around off on a length, Gill blocks.
|2.6 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, Single to end the over! Length and on middle, Gill works it towards mid-wicket and calls for a single.
|3.1 : Axar Patel to Shubman Gill, Flat and around middle, Gill tucks it to the on side.
|0.0 : Bowling change. Spin into the attack for the first time this evening. Axar PatelÂ is on now.
|3.2 : Axar Patel to Shubman Gill, Fired on the pads, clipped to sqaure leg for a run.
|3.3 : Axar Patel to Nitish Rana, SIX! WOW! What a shot! Axar floats this one around off and middle, Rana switches hands and slams it over point for a biggie. That is some shot.
|3.4 : Rahul TripathiÂ walks out at number 3!
|Axar Patel to Nitish Rana, OUT! STUMPED! Axar gets his man next ball. Terrific bowling. He tossses the ball up and bowls it wide, Rana jumps out of the crease trying to hammer it over long off. The ball spins away from him and he cannot make a connection. Pant, behind the sticks, does the rest. Excellent comeback from Axar.
|3.5 : Axar Patel to Rahul Tripathi, Flat and just around off, pushed to the off side.
|3.6 : Axar Patel to Rahul Tripathi, Dot to end the successful over from Axar. On the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
|4.1 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, Good length and just around off, Gill comes down the track and looks to punch. Mistimes it to to mid off.
|0.0 : Change from both ends. Avesh KhanÂ is into the attack now. He has been impressive so far this season. Let's see how he fares this evening.
|4.2 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
|4.3 : Avesh Khan to Rahul Tripathi, Tripathi is underway! Short and around off, Tripathi moves inside the crease and looks to paddle it. Fails to make the best of connection as it goes to short fine leg. Single taken.
|4.4 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, Low full toss, driven back to the bowler. Avesh uses his feet to stop.
|4.5 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, Length ball, around off, played to id on for nothing. Just 3 from the over so far.
|4.6 : Avesh Khan to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Tripathi ends the over well for Kolkata. A gorgeous drive through the covers. Full and wide outside off, Rahul creams it through the covers and finds the fence.
|Who will bowl the final over of Powerplay? It will be Ishant Sharma!
|5.1 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, Full and on the pads, flicked wide of deep square leg for a brace.
|5.2 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, FOUR! SHOT! A low full toss, Gill strokes it through the covers for another boundary. 6 off the first two balls of the final over of the Powerplay.
|Direct hit but Gill seems to be in. Let's see what the replays have to say.
|5.3 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, NOT OUT! Gill is home! Full and around off, he pushes it to mid off and calls for a single. The fielder from mid off scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The third umpire has been called for. Replays show Gill is safe.
|5.4 : Ishant Sharma to Rahul Tripathi, Length ball aroud middle, flicked to the leg side for one.
|5.5 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Gill bags another boundary. That wasn't too far from the mid on fielder there. Rabada threw himself to take the catch but failed to get hand to it. Gill makes roo and Ishant followed him. Gill chips this one. The mid on fielder runs ot his right and throws himself that side to catch but misses. And the ball races away to the fence.
|5.6 : Ishant Sharma to Shubman Gill, On the pads, Gill look to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. They sneak a leg bye as the ball goes on the leg side.
|Change in bowling! Lalit Yadav is on now.
|6.2 : Lalit Yadav to Rahul Tripathi,Â Tossed up on off, Tripathi hits it dead straight but does not time it well. Gets a single.Â
|6.6 : Lalit Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Excellent start for Lalit! Just 4 off his first and the first post Powerplay over. The last ball is slightly short but not too short. Tripathi pulls it but it is not short enough for that shot. He hits it to long on for one.
|6.3 : Lalit Yadav to Shubman Gill,Â Short and this one comes a bit quicker with some extra bounce. Gill half commits to the shot. It goes uppishly but falls well in front of Lalit.
|6.1 : Lalit Yadav to Shubman Gill,Â Flatter on off, Gill clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.Â
|6.4 : Lalit Yadav to Shubman Gill, Floated on off, Gill knocks it to long on for one.
|6.5 : Lalit Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Flatter on off, Tripathi pushes it back to the bowler.
|7.1 : Axar Patel to Rahul Tripathi, Flighted on off, Tripathi comes down the track and chips it away from the bowler to long off for one.
|0.0 : Will Ishant bowl out? No. Here's Axar Patel again.
|7.3 : Axar Patel to Shubman Gill, Around off, Gill milks it to cover for a run.
|7.2 : Axar Patel to Shubman Gill, Flatter on off, Gill blocks it.
|7.4 : Axar Patel to Rahul Tripathi, Tripathi is struggling for timing here. Floated on off, Tripathi hits it uppishly towards long on for one.
|7.5 : Axar Patel to Shubman Gill, Flatter on middle, Gill comes down the track and blocks it to the right of the bowler.
|7.6 : Axar Patel to Shubman Gill, SIX! SMOKED! Just what Kolkata needed! Flighted on off, Gill gets down on his knee and slog sweeps it right off the meat of the bat over mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|8.1 : Lalit Yadav to Rahul Tripathi,Â Full toss on off, Tripathi milks it through extra cover for one.Â
|8.2 : Lalit Yadav to Shubman Gill, QuickerÂ on middle, Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for one.Â
|8.3 : Lalit Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Tossed up on middle, Tripathi comes down the track and whips it away from deep mid-wicket for an easy brace.
|8.4 : Lalit Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Darted fuller on leg, Tripathi churns a single at long on.
|8.5 : Lalit Yadav to Shubman Gill, Around the pads, Shubman turns it to the on side for one.
|8.6 : Time-out! This has been a fine start from Kolkata so far. Rana fell cheaply but Gill has continued. He is looking in a good rhythm and would look to up the ante now. Tripathi too is looking in touch. Delhi though have not bowled too badly. They have not given away easy runs. They would look to break this stand as soon as they can. Let's see how things go from here!
|Lalit Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Just 7 off the over and Lalit's impressive start to the game continues. The last ball is fuller on leg, Tripathi cannot get a boundary. He takes a single at long on to keep the strike. 15 off 14 for Tripathi. Needs to change gears here.
|Bowling change! Here's Marcus Stoinis with the ball.
|9.2 : Marcus Stoinis to Rahul Tripathi, EDGED AND FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Tripathi swings but gets an outside edge which takes the ball over short third man. No one in the deep there so easy for Tripathi.Â Much needed boundary for Rahul.Â
|9.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Rahul Tripathi, OUT! CAUGHT! Stoinis strikes in his first over and Tripathi's struggle comes to an end. Full and wide outside off, Tripathi looks to slam it over cover-point. He does not get in position to play that shot though. He throws his hands at it and just slices it to the man in the deep. Lalit Yadav is a very good fielder and he was never going to drop those. He accepts a simple catch.
|9.1 : Marcus Stoinis to Rahul Tripathi,Â Play and a miss! Tripathi's struggle continues. We saw Dube earlier in the day and Warner struggle and that cost their sides the game.Â He looks to put pressure on Stoinis straightaway. He comes down the track but misses.Â
|9.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Eoin Morgan,Â On the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses. It clips his pad and goes to the leg side for a leg bye.
|0.0 : Who is in next? Skipper Eoin Morgan joins Gill in the middle.
|9.5 : Marcus Stoinis to Shubman Gill,Â Length ball outside off, Gill taps it through point. Ishant Sharma runs to his right from third man and stops it with a syumble. Two taken.
|9.6 : Marcus Stoinis to Shubman Gill,Â Good stop from Hetmyer! Full toss around off, Gill drives it to the right of short extra cover. Hetmyer there dives and saves runs for his side. He parries it away which allows the batters to get at least one. Slow first half for Kolkata. They are 73/1 at the halfway mark of this innings.
|10.2 : Kolkata losing the track here. Sunil Narine walks in next.
|10.1 : Lalit Yadav to Shubman Gill,Â Short on middle, Gill clips it in front of square on the leg side for one.
|10.2 : Lalit Yadav to Eoin Morgan,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Lalit's impressive game continues as he sends back the Kolkata skipper for a silver duck.Â Very good catch from Smith and he has made it look easy. Good captaincy from Pant tooÂ as he has persisted with Lalit and is spot on with his field placement too. Tossed up on middle, Morgan looks to go inside-out over extra cover. He does not time it well. Smith in the deep there covers a lot of distance to his right and takes a good catch.
|10.3 : Lalit Yadav to Shubman Gill, Darted fuller on middle, Gill turns it to the on side for one.
|10.4 : Lalit Yadav to Sunil Narine,Â OUT! BOWLED! Golden duck for Narine and the ploy to send him before Karthik and Russell falls flat on the face. Silver duck for number 4, followed by a golden duck to number 5. What a comeback this has been for Lalit.Â 2 wickets and a catch already in this game. Floated delivery on middle and off. He gets some purchase off the surface. It spins a little bit away from Narine. He looks to play but misses. Lalit does not as he hits the off stump.
|Who is in at 6? Here's birthday boy, Andre Russell. His team is in a massive trouble.
|10.5 : Lalit Yadav to Andre Russell, On the pads, Russell flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
|10.6 : Lalit Yadav to Andre Russell, Flat and short outside off. Russell looks to stand and deliver but misses.
|Bowling change! Kagiso Rabada is back on.
|11.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Shubman Gill, Direct hit and Gill would've been walking home! Full and around off, he chips it to mid off. It goes to Smith on the bounce. They go for the single. Smith has a shy at the non-striker's end. He misses. Gill was a goner had he hit.
|11.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, Russell is off the mark. A high toss. He is caught by surprise as he works it to mid-wicket for one.
|11.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Shubman Gill, Around off on a length, Gill looks to work it on the leg side but the ball takes the outer half and goes to the off side.
|11.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Shubman Gill, A single now! Short and just around off, Shubhman taps it towards cover and takes one. Good running this time.
|11.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, Swing and a miss! Short and just outside off, it was the slower one. Russell goes for the pull but makes no connection. They think for the review as Pant was appealing. Didn't go for it eventually. Good call as replay showed there wasn't any wood.
|11.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, Lovely yorker around middle, Russell keeps it out. Just 3 off the over.
|12.2 : Avesh Khan to Andre Russell, Aroound off, poked to point for a single.
|12.1 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, Gill makes room. Avesh follows him. The length ball is pushed down to long on for one.
|12.4 : Avesh Khan to Andre Russell, Bouncer down the leg side. Russell sits under it. Russell is surprised that this is not called wide.
|12.3 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, Shortish and around off, pushed down to long on for one.
|12.5 : Avesh Khan to Andre Russell, A single now! Very full and around off, Russell jams it to id off and takes one.
|12.6 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, OUT! TAKEN! Avesh strikes. Set Gill has been sent packing. Another fine catch from Smith. Gill once again has played a very slow knock and when it was time for him to go big, he has fallen. He once again makes room. The bowler follows him and serves him a full ball. Gill goes for the slog on the leg side but he miscues it off the toe end. The ball goes to the right of Smith. The Aussie moves that side swiftly to pouch the chance. Half the side for Kolkata back i
|Dinesh KarthikÂ walks out to bat now.
|13.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Dinesh Karthik, Good length and around off, punched to mid off.
|13.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Dinesh Karthik, Shortish and around off, DK pokes it through point to open his account.
|13.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, Low full toss, driven to long on for one.
|13.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Dinesh Karthik, One more single! Shortish and around off, Karthik hops and pokes it towards backward point. A single taken
|13.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, Swing and a miss! Good length and around off and middle, Rabada has rolled his fingers on this one. Russell goes for the pull but makes no connection.
|13.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, Short and wide outside off, slapped to deep cover for one.
|Time-Out! Kolkata continue to blow hot and cold while Delhi have comeback stronger after their defeat. Pant has been very good with his bowling changes, field placements and overall tactics so far. He will hope that his bowlers can continue this good work and finish the innings strongly with the ball. Kolkata have failed to get out of their 2nd gear in this game. Gill took his time but never accelerated. The onus now is on Russell and DK to give their side a grandstand finish and have a fighting
|14.1 : Axar Patel to Andre Russell, Flat and around off, played back to the bowler.
|14.2 : Axar Patel to Andre Russell, Flat again and around middle, punched to deep cover for one.
|14.3 : Axar Patel to Dinesh Karthik, On the pads, tucked to mid on for a quick run.
|14.4 : Axar Patel to Andre Russell, One more single. On off, Russell pokes it to the off side and gets to the other end.
|14.5 : Axar Patel to Dinesh Karthik, A dot now! Good bowling from Axar. Just 3 off the over so far. On the pads, DK looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pad.
|14.6 : Axar Patel to Dinesh Karthik, SIX! The last ball spoils the over. Loopy ball outside off, DK gets down and drags it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|Change in bowling. Ishant Sharma to bowl out.
|15.1 : Ishant Sharma to Andre Russell, Low full toss, flicked wide of long on for two. 6,000 T20 runs for Russell.
|15.2 : Ishant Sharma to Andre Russell, SIX! BANG! Russell connects this one alright. First maximum for Dre Russ. This should get him going. A full ball, right in the slot. He slogs it high in the air and it is long as well.
|15.3 : Ishant Sharma to Andre Russell, Good comeback from Ishant! Wide yorker. Russell looks to squeeze it on the off side but misses.
|15.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dinesh Karthik, Dot. Short and around off, DK goes for the pull. He is a bit too early and ends up getting it off the toe end. The ball rolls near the pitch on the off side.
|15.4 : Ishant Sharma to Andre Russell, A single now. Low full toss, Russell drills it to long on for one.
|15.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dinesh Karthik, Single to end the over. Very full and outside off, Karthik moves on the off side and looks to sweep. The ball takes the outer half and goes to the off side.
|16.1 : Axar Patel to Dinesh Karthik,Â FOUR! Good shot but cannot rest on it though. Kolkata need a lot more of these. Floated on off, Karthik sweeps it flat and powerfully through the cow corner region for a boundary.Â
|16.2 : Review time! Karthik has been given out LBW. He has gone for the review.
|Axar Patel to Dinesh Karthik,Â OUT! LBW! Dinesh Karthik perishes and right now Kolkata's hope of a grandstand are slowly perishing as well. DK fails to deliver yet again. Kolkata slide further into trouble here. Axar smartly pulls his length back and pitches it around off. It comes in with the angle as this is bowled quicker too.Â KarthikÂ looks to play the reverse hit over short third man but he misses and gets hit on the pad. An appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger.Â DK revi
|Who is the new man in? It is Pat Cummins.
|16.4 : Axar Patel to Pat Cummins, Shorter on off, Cummins pushes it to the fielder.
|16.6 : Axar Patel to Pat Cummins, Single to end the over. Short on middle, Cummins knocks it to long on and keeps the strike. Decent day at the office for Axar. He finishes with 2/32 from his 4.
|16.3 : Axar Patel to Pat Cummins, Flatter on off, Pat pushes it back to the bowler.
|16.5 : Axar Patel to Pat Cummins, Flighted on off, Cummins drives it away from sweeper cover and gets an easy two to get off the mark.
|16.6 : Who will bowl the 18th over? Avesh Khan it is.
|17.1 : Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins,Â FOUR LEG BYES! Full on the pads, Cummins looks to flick but it kisses his pad and goes fine down the leg side and to the fence. Does not matter how the runs come as long as they keep coming.Â
|17.5 : Avesh Khan to Andre Russell, FOUR! Powered away! In the slot outside off, Russell throws his muscle behind this and the ball races away to the fence at cover.
|17.3 : Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins, Top-notch from Avesh! Another yorker outside off, Cummins cannot get bat on ball.
|17.2 : Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins, Yorker outside off, Cummins cannot get it away. Fantastic from the youngster.
|17.4 : Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins,Â Length ball around off, Cummins hits it across the line but with no timing. Just a run. Russell gets the strike after a long, long time but he too has not been at his lethal best.
|17.6 : Kagiso Rabada to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
|18.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Pat Cummins,Â WIDE! KG misses his line and sprays it down the leg side. Cummins looks to swing but misses. Wided by the umpire.Â
|17.6 : Avesh Khan to Andre Russell, Yorker wide outside off. Russell manages to guide it past the in-field and get a couple as the man at deep third man cleans it up before the ropes.
|18.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Pat Cummins,Â Full toss around the waist height. Cummins mistimes it to deep mid-wikcet for one. The umpire deems it to be a fair delivery so no signal from him.Â
|18.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, A huge swing but a big miss! Slower short ball outside off, Russell throws his bat at it as he looks to pull. Unfortunately, he connects with nothing.
|18.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell,Â FOUR! Mistimed but in the gap! Full toss on middle and off, Russell swings and gets it away from deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|18.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, Swing and a miss! Brilliant stop from Pant too! Full outside leg, Russell moves away and swings hard at it but does not connect. Pant behind the stumps, dives to his left and makes a good stop.
|18.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, SIX! BOOM! Slower ball from Rabada. But it is in the slot and Russell picks the change of pace too. He tonks it straight down the ground for a biggie.
|18.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell, SIX! Russell-Mania has arrived in Ahmedabad! The question is, is it too late? Rabada misses his yorker and bowls it in the slot. Russell smokes it over the cow corner fence for a biggie.
|19.1 : Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins, Very full outside off, Cummins swings and misses. Dot ball!
|19.2 : Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins,Â FOUR! Good shot! Full around off it is in the slot. Cummins slams it through covers for a boundary.
|19.3 : Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins,Â Good ball! Low full toss on middle, Cummins clips it to fine leg and gets the big man on strike.
|19.4 : Avesh Khan to Andre Russell,Â Good stop from Smith! Low full toss around off, Russell slams it powerfully to the right of long off. Both Russell and Cummins are ball watching. Smith runs to his right and saves a boundary. The ball-watching from the two Kolkata players sees it be just a one.Â
|19.5 : Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins, Another gem of a yorker. Cummins can just jams it to the on side for one.
|19.6 : Avesh Khan to Andre Russell, SIX! KABOOM! Russell finishes it off in style! A solid finish from Russell and Kolkata have something to bowl at! Low full toss on off, Russell gets under it and hits it long and high over the bowler's head for a biggie. 13 off the final over. KOLKATA FINISH WITH 154/6!
|What a finish from Russell! 42 in the final 3 overs and Kolkata have got to a decent score on the board. And it is the birthday boy, who deserves the double treat. One for his birthday and one for this power-hitting in these last 3 overs. Kolkata will believe.
|Asked to bat first, Kolkata didn't start well. They lost Rana early. The duo of Gill and Tripathi added 44 for the second wicket but they were slow. Tripathi fell and Kolkata lost the track with skipper Morgan and Narine getting dismissed in the same over. Gill too failed to put the pedal on the gas and got out, leaving the side reeling. Russell and Karthik combined for a little partnership but before DK could go big, he too got out. But Russell, on his birthday, went bang, bang to power Kolkata
|Delhi were superb with the ball. They kept things tight in the Powerplay and managed to keep the scoring rate slow. Lalit and Axar did a fine job with the ball as the duo bagged 4 between them. Rabada once again had a poor game. He failed to take any wickets and was smoked for 18 runs in the penultimate over. Avesh, once again, did a fine job, apart from going for 13 in the final over. One would still feel that Delhi have done a decent job with the ball. It is up to their batters now.Â
|Lalit Yadav is caught for a little chat. He says he considers himself as a batting all-rounder. Lalit says that he enjoys fielding since the start and hence he is naturally good. Lalit adds that the length ball was sticking on the pitch and tells the plan was not to bowl in the slot. Feels that if they do not lose wickets early on then it will be a relatively easy chase.
|Right! 154 is what Delhi needs to get back to the winning ways. They have got a powerful batting lineup. However, Kolkata will know that a couple of early wickets and then they can take the game deep. Interesting chase on the other side.
|We are back for the chase! The Kolkata players stride out in the middle, following the two umpires. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, the openers for Delhi make their way to the center as well.