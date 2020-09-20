|0.0 : A warm welcome to Match 2 of the Indian T20 League between Delhi and Punjab in Dubai. Delhi would look to start in a confident manner to their campaign. Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant are their key players. On the other hand, Punjab would look to get their first win of the tournament straightaway. Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will be crucial for the team. Stay tuned for the teams and the toss.
|Pitch Report - Michael Slater starts by saying there is a nice covering of grass. Kevin Pietersen says that he expects to play the wicket better than last night which we saw in Abu Dhabi. Adds that square boundaries are a bit bigger in Dubai. Slater states that 160 is a par score. Pietersen mentions that chasing will be the better option.Ã‚Â
|Ravichandran Ashwin is down for an interview. He starts by saying that it is a great feeling to play for Delhi. Adds that he has played with some boys in the Indian team. Says there is no particular role he is playing and he is just looking to play cricket just like he used to as a young kid.
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Delhi captain, Shreyas Iyer and Punjab's new captain, KL Rahul are out in the middle. Match Referee, Javagal Srinath spins the coin. Shreyas Iyer calls Tails, but it comes down in the favour of KL Rahul. PUNJAB OPT TO BOWL!
|Punjab skipper, KL Rahul says that the wicket looks fresh and he does not know what to expect from the wicket and hence they are looking to put pressure on them. Tells they all are pumped and excited. Tells staying indoors was difficult but that gave them time to think about and have done strategically everything they could do. Informs Maxwell, Pooran, Jordan and Cottrell are the 4 overseas player playing today.
|Shreyas Iyer, Delhi skipper, says they would have bowled first as well. Adds that as a captain you need a good temperament. Mentions it makes him responsible to lead the team. Iyer also says they have got so many options to look out for in the batting. Informs Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are the four overseas players playing today.
|Delhi Capitals (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.
|Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
|0.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Prithvi Shaw,Ã‚Â Wild delivery from Cottrell to start his Indian T20 League career but he gets away with it. A full toss on off, it is deemed just to be below the waist height. Shaw is taken by surprise and pushes it back to the bowler.
|0.0 : We are ready to begin. The Punjab players are out in the middle. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting for Delhi. Sheldon Cottrell will start the proceedings for Punjab.
|0.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Prithvi Shaw, Sheldon gets his line and length right and bowls it full around off, Shaw pushes it to cover.Ã‚Â
|0.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Prithvi Shaw, Full on off with a little bit of inward movement. Shaw taps it back to the bowler.
|0.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Prithvi Shaw, EDGED AND FOUR! Delhi and Shaw are underway in edgy fashion. Good length ball around off, Shaw slashes at it but the ball comes in and flies to the left of third man. Sarfaraz there makes good effort as he dives and gets to the ball but cannot stop it from parrying it to the ropes.
|0.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Prithvi Shaw, Good length ball on off, Shaw pushes it towards cover and gets a single.Ã‚Â
|0.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Shikhar Dhawan, Dot to finish the over. 5 from the first one. Cottrell hits the deck hard on middle. It shoots off the surface. Dhawan looks to flick but it hits the glove and goes to the off side.Ã‚Â
|1.1 : Mohammed Shami to Prithvi Shaw, Shami starts with a good length ball around off. Shaw pushes it to point.
|1.2 : Mohammed Shami to Prithvi Shaw, Absolute peach! Shami hits the deck on middle and leg. Shaw looks to turn it to the leg side but the ball shapes away and misses his willow and goes just over the middle pole.
|1.3 : Mohammed Shami to Prithvi Shaw, Good length ball outside off, Shaw looks to punch but misses. The ball falls to KL Rahul who fails to take it cleanly. It hits his glove and goes away. The Delhi batters steal a bye.Ã‚Â
|0.6 : Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end first up.
|1.4 : Mohammed Shami to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! RUN OUT! Dhawan's new season is off to a terrible start. A run out is something a batsman never wants and especially in the first game of the tournamet. A feeling of respite for Punjab's skipper, KL Rahul. Short ball around leg, Dhawan looks to pull but looks like gets a glove on it to the right of Rahul. He fails to take it and parries it further to his right. Dhawan comes out for a single but Shaw sends him back. Krishnappa Gowtham manages to get to
|Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in.
|1.5 : Mohammed Shami to Shimron Hetmyer, Appeal but nothing from the umpire. Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer looks to punch it on the off side but misses. The Punjab players put in a huge appeal but the umpire turns it down. Rahul does not take the review and it is a good call as replay shows the noise was off Hetmyer's chain.Ã‚Â
|1.6 : Mohammed Shami to Shimron Hetmyer, DROPPED! A very tough chance for Gowtham.but he will be gutted not to have taken it.Ã‚Â Shami bangs it in short. Hetmyer looks to go for a big pull, a shot which is not needed so early on but he still goes for it. He gets a top edge and it goes behind to the right of short mid-wicket. Gowtham runs behind and dives. He gets both his hands to it but fails to hold onto it.Ã‚Â
|2.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Shimron Hetmyer, Full toss on middle, Hetmyer flicks it to mid on.
|2.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Shimron Hetmyer, PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery outside off, Hetmyer looks to pull but misses it.
|2.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Shimron Hetmyer, Back of a length on off, Hetmyer plays it to covers.
|2.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Shimron Hetmyer, Good length ball on off, Hetmyer defends it off the front foot.
|2.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Shimron Hetmyer, Length delivery on off, Hetmyer pushes it to covers.
|2.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Shimron Hetmyer, Back of a length on off, Hetmyer punches it towards mid off for a single.
|3.1 : Mohammed Shami to Shimron Hetmyer, Good length ball outside off, it keeps going away from Shimron. He tries to play it on the off side but misses.
|3.2 : Mohammed Shami to Shimron Hetmyer, Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer manages his composure and looks to run it down to third man. He manages to do so but off the lower half of his bat. Single taken.Ã‚Â
|3.3 : Mohammed Shami to Prithvi Shaw, OUT! CAUGHT! Poor batting, very poor from the young and talented Shaw. He tries to take on the experienced and dangerous Shami. Not needed so early. Shami bowls it on a good length area just outside off. Shaw loks to swipe his pull from there over mid-wicket. He goes for it but it comes off the lower half of his bat and the ball lobs it high in the air to the right of mid-wicket. Jordan is a gun fielder and he is not going to drop these. He takes a simple cat
|Skipper, Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
|3.4 : Mohammed Shami to Shimron Hetmyer, FOUR! In the slot and punished! Back of a length on off, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.5 : Mohammed Shami to Shimron Hetmyer, Outside off, Hetmyer looks to run it down to third man but misses it.
|3.6 : Mohammed Shami to Shimron Hetmyer, OUT! Caught! Shami strikes again and Delhi are in a mess right now. Their top three are back in the dug out very early and Punjab are all over Delhi. Good length ball on middle and leg. This is bowled at pace as well. Hetmyer looks to flick it to the leg side but he closes the face of the bat early and gets a leading edge. It goes straight to short covers where MayankÃ‚Â Agarwal makes no mistake.
|4.1 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Length ball on off, Iyer pushes it to mid off.Ã‚Â
|4.2 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Jordan hits the deck hard on middle. Iyer tucks it to the leg side.
|4.3 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Gowtham has hurt himself here. Good length ball around off, Iyer punches it through covers. Gowtham runs behind it and looks to stop it but looks like his knee gets stuck on the turf and he ends up kicking it further away from him. He manages to recover and pull it back before the ropes. 3 taken.
|0.0 : Rishabh Pant joins his skipper out in the middle. What will be his approach? Will he go bang bang or stay calm? Also, Chris Jordan is into the attack.
|4.4 : Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, WIDE! Jordan misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Pant looks to flick but misses.Ã‚Â
|Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Slashed! Pant is off the mark in style! Length ball outside off, Pant quickly pounces on the width and slams it through point for a boundary.
|4.5 : Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, Quick and on the pads. Pant looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|4.6 : Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, Length ball on middle, Pant pushes it to mid on to get through the over.
|5.1 : Mohammed Shami to Shreyas Iyer,Ã‚Â Shami continues to bowl fast and hit the deck hard. It is on off, Iyer defends it.Ã‚Â
|5.2 : Mohammed Shami to Shreyas Iyer, Edged but in the gap! Good length ball outside off, it shapes away a bit. Shreyas looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes away from the man at slip and to third man for a single.
|5.3 : Mohammed Shami to Rishabh Pant, Good length ball on off. Pant was moving away from his stumps but manages to adjust and defend it back to the bowler.
|5.4 : Mohammed Shami to Rishabh Pant, Fullish now on middle and leg. Pant tucks it to the left of mid on for a single.Ã‚Â
|5.5 : Mohammed Shami to Shreyas Iyer, Shami continues to bowl the right line and length. It is again on a length on off, Shreyas defends it to point.
|5.6 : Mohammed Shami to Shreyas Iyer, Dot to finish the over and it is another terrific over from Shami! Just two off this one and 8 off his three. Good length ball on the stumps, Iyer plays it back to Shami. End of the Powerplay. It belonged to Punjab. Delhi are 23/3 at the end of 6!
|6.1 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Rishabh Pant, Gowtham starts with a shorter delivery on off, Pant punches it through covers for one.
|6.2 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, Tossed up on off, Iyer pushes it to mid off.Ã‚Â
|6.3 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, Flatter and quicker on off, Shreyas pushes it to point.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Spin time now! Krishnappa Gowtham is into the attack.
|6.4 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, This time strokes it through covers for a run.
|6.5 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Rishabh Pant, Shorter outside off, Pant half pulls it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|6.6 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, Tossed up on off, Iyer nudges it to the right of cover. Maxwell dives but cannot stop it. Single to end the over.
|7.1 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Right off the middle but Sarfaraz dives and denies Iyer a boundary. Full on middle and off, Iyer flicks it off the meat of his blade but Sarfaraz at short mid-wicket dives and keeps it down to one.
|7.2 : Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, WIDE!Ã‚Â Jordan misses his line and sprays one down the leg side. Pant looks to flick but misses.
|Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant,Very good change of pace from CJ. He rolls his fingers on this one and bowls it on a length outside off. Pant looks to punch but is early in his shot as the ball arrives very slowly.
|7.3 : Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, On middle and leg, Pant tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.4 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer,Ã‚Â Good fielding from Nair! Saves runs for his side. Good length ball around off, Iyer taps it to the left of point. Nair there dives and denies a single.
|0.0 : Change of ends for Chris Jordan. 1-0-8-0 are his figures so far.
|7.5 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, On the pads, Iyer milks it to long on for a single.
|7.6 : Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, On the pads, Pant glances it towards mid-wcket and keeps the strike.Ã‚Â
|8.1 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Rishabh Pant,Ã‚Â FOUR! Pant goes after the spinner! Floated on the pads. Pant premeditates his sweep and lofts it behind square leg for a boundary.
|8.2 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Rishabh Pant, Smart cricket from Pant as he follows the boundary with a single. On the pads, Pant tucks it to the leg side and looks for two but Iyer is quick to turn it down.
|8.3 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, Floated on off, Shreyas pushes it to cover.
|8.4 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, SIX! The first biggie of the evening and it is a monster! Floated on off, Iyer keeps his balance and smashes it over the long on fence for a massive 99m biggie. New ball please!
|8.5 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer,Ã‚Â Short and quicker outside off. Iyer late cuts it behind, away from keeper for a single.
|8.6 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Rishabh Pant, Short outside off, Pant pulls it away from deep mid-wicket but the fielder there gets to the ball quickly and keeps it down to one. Good fielding.Ã‚Â
|The exciting young leg sinner, Ravi Bishnoi is into the attack for the first time in the league!
|9.1 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, This time bowls it inside the tramline outside off. Pant looks to reverse sweep but misses.Ã‚Â
|Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant,Ã‚Â WIDE! False start by Bishnoi as he starts with a wide delivery outside off, on the wrong side of the tramline.
|9.2 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, Short and wide outside off. It is quicker as well. Pant looks to cut but misses.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Strategic Time out! A very good game so far for Punjab! They are on top but the pair of Pant and Iyer are starting to find their feet in this innings. They have steadied the ship and looked like they have started to shift gears here. The duo have added 32 runs so far and have got their eyes in. Punjab will look to break this stand post the break and continue to put pressure on Delhi.
|9.3 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, This time Pant manages to cut it to deep point for a single.Ã‚Â
|9.4 : Ravi Bishnoi to Shreyas Iyer, Shorter on off, Iyer defends it with a dead bat.
|9.5 : Ravi Bishnoi to Shreyas Iyer, 1 run, that is defended off the front foot for a single.
|9.6 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, Short on off, Pant punches it towards cover and keeps the strike with one. Stuttering start for Delhi as they are 49/3 at the end of the first half of the innings.
|10.1 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Rishabh Pant, Short delivery on off, Pant cuts it through point for a single.
|10.2 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, Flighted delivery on middle, Iyer flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|10.3 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, Short and outside off, Iyer makes room and cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|10.4 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, BEATEN! Floated delivery on off, Iyer looks to defend but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
|10.5 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, Tossed up delivery on off, Iyer punches it over covers for a single.
|10.6 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Rishabh Pant, Outside off, Pant slaps it through covers for a run.
|11.1 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Tossed up delivery on off, Pant looks to play a slog sweep but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|11.2 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, Loopy delivery on off, Pant looks to play a reverse sweep but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|11.3 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, Flighted delivery on middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|11.4 : Ravi Bishnoi to Shreyas Iyer, Floated delivery on middle, Shreyas tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|11.5 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, Outside off, Pant slaps it through covers for a single. 50-run stand is up between Pant and Iyer.
|11.6 : Ravi Bishnoi to Shreyas Iyer, On off, Iyer pushes it towards long off for a single.
|12.1 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, Flighted delivery on middle, Iyer pushes it through mid on for a single.
|12.2 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Rishabh Pant, Tossed up delivery on off, Pant defends it off the front foot.
|12.3 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Rishabh Pant, On middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|12.4 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, SIX! That is huge! Floated delivery on off, Iyer lofts it over long off for a maximum.
|12.5 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, SIX! This is even better! On middle, Iyer lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|12.6 : Krishnappa Gowtham to Shreyas Iyer, Loopy delivery on off, Iyer guides it towards third man for a single.
|13.1 : Ravi Bishnoi to Shreyas Iyer, Flighted delivery on middle, Shreyas flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|13.2 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|13.3 : Ravi Bishnoi to Shreyas Iyer, Floated delivery on middle, Iyer lofts it over mid on for a single. The fielder at long on does well to stop it.
|13.4 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, Loopy delivery on off, Pant punches it to covers.
|13.5 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Good shot! On middle, Pant lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
|13.6 : Ravi Bishnoi to Rishabh Pant, OUT! BOWLED! The young Bishnoi has his first wicket in the Indian T20 League andÃ‚Â he has got rid of the dangerous Pant! Just when Rishabh Pant was loosening up, he has to depart! A googly on off and turning away from the southpaw. Pant looks to go for the big slog sweep but ends up getting anÃ‚Â inside edge onto the stumps. The budding stand is over and Punjab needed this wicket.
|14.1 : Mohammed Shami to Shreyas Iyer, WIDE! Shami overcooks the bouncer. Iyer lets it be.
|Mohammed Shami to Shreyas Iyer,Ã‚Â OUT! Caught! Both the set batters are out of here and the reintroduction of Shami does the trick. What a game he is having! His third of the game. The Delhi captain departs after a beautiful innings. He is not happy though as he wanted to stay there till the end. Fullish ball around off, Iyer looks to go over mid off but does not get the timing. The ball lobs up straight to Jordan. It was the knuckle ball and the Delhi skipper failed to pick it up.
|Axar Patel replaces his skipper out in the middle.
|0.0 : Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman in. Also, Mohammed Shami is back on. 3-0-8-2 are his figures so far.
|14.2 : Mohammed Shami to Axar Patel, Length ball on off, Patel blocks it.Ã‚Â
|14.3 : Mohammed Shami to Axar Patel, NO BALL! Second bouncer of the over and it has been called a no ball! Bouncer over the head of Axar. He ducks .
|Mohammed Shami to Axar Patel, Just two off the Free Hit. Good length ball on off, Patel hoicks at it but does not time it. It falls at no man's land behind mid-wicket. Couple taken.
|14.4 : Mohammed Shami to Axar Patel, Length ball on middle, Axar Patel looks to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The batsmen cross ends.
|14.5 : Mohammed Shami to Marcus Stoinis, On off, MS punches it on the off side and gets a single.
|14.6 : Mohammed Shami to Axar Patel, On the pads, Axar glances it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
|15.1 : Ravi Bishnoi to Axar Patel, Tossed up delivery on off, Patel keeps it out.
|0.0 : Strategic Time Out! Just when Delhi were gaining momentum, Punjab have stolen that from them and got rid of the two set batsman. Axar Patel and Stoinis will have to do some power hitting in the last 5 overs. Both these batters are capable of that but can they do it tonight?
|15.2 : Ravi Bishnoi to Axar Patel, Full ball on off, Patel drives it through covers for a run.
|15.3 : Ravi Bishnoi to Marcus Stoinis, Floated delivery on middle, Stoinis flicks it towards short fine leg. Stoinis wants the single but Patel sends him back.
|15.4 : Ravi Bishnoi to Marcus Stoinis, Loopy delivery on middle, Stoinis flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|15.5 : Ravi Bishnoi to Axar Patel, On off, Axar punches it through point for a run.
|15.6 : Ravi Bishnoi to Marcus Stoinis, Tossed up delivery on off, Stoinis pushes it to mid off.
|Is it a clean catch?Ã‚Â Rahul and co. feel it is. Let us see what the replays have to say.
|Sheldon Cottrell is back on. 2-0-6-0 are his figures so far.
|16.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Axar Patel, OUT! Caught! Clean as you like! Cottrell comes and strikes! Soft dismissal! Slower ball down the leg side. Patel looks to flick but gets a feather on it. The ball dies down in front of Rahul. The Punjab skipper dives in front and takes a clean catch which is confirmed by the replay. Ã‚Â Sheldon has his first wicket in the league!
|0.0 : Former Punjab skipper, Ravichandran Ashwin walks out to bat for Delhi now.
|16.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ravichandran Ashwin, Slower ball to welcome to former Punjab skipper. Ashwin runs it down to third man for one.
|16.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Marcus Stoinis, Full outside off, Stoinis nudges it through cover for a single.
|16.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ravichandran Ashwin,Ã‚Â Good length ball on off bowled at just a touch over 128 kph. Ashwin opens the face of the bat and plays it to third man for another run.
|16.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Marcus Stoinis, Good ball! Slower ball outside off, Stoinis swings but misses.Ã‚Â
|16.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Marcus Stoinis, Full and at pace around off. Stoinis plays it to sweeper cover for a single. 100 comes up for Delhi at the end of 17 overs!Ã‚Â
|17.1 : Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis, SIX! Slower ball deposited into the stands! Slower ball on off, Stoinis hits it off the middle of his big hat over the wide long on fence for a biggie. Good start to the over for Delhi. Just what the doctor ordered.Ã‚Â
|17.2 : Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis,Ã‚Â EDGED AND FOUR! No matter how they come as long as they keep on coming. Full toss on off, Stoinis looks to hit it across the line but gets an inside edge which goes fine down the leg side for a boundary. 10 off the first two balls of the over!
|0.0 : Death overs specialist from England, Chris Jordan is on to operate at his area of expertise. 2-0-13-0 are his figures so far.
|17.3 : Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis, Full on off and middle, Marcus hits it to the left of long on. They look forÃ‚Â two but Ashwin is not the quickest and they have to settle for one.
|17.4 : Chris Jordan to Ravichandran Ashwin, Good slower ball outside off. Ashwin swings but misses.Ã‚Â
|17.5 : Chris Jordan to Ravichandran Ashwin, Pacy short ball outside off. Ashwin swings but misses. Again!
|17.6 : Chris Jordan to Ravichandran Ashwin, Slower ball on off, Ashwin manages to slice it over and away from mid off. The ball pitches on the turf and stops before the ropes. Two taken. Good over for Delhi. 13 off it. They need the last two overs to also give them something similar or more.
|18.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Good shot! Slower ball outside off, Stoinis picked it early and hits it with power through extra cover for a boundary.
|18.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! No fine leg in place and that is always a risky move. Slower ball on middle, Stoinis lifts his low pull over fine leg for a boundary.Ã‚Â
|18.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Marcus Stoinis,Ã‚Â WIDE! Too far away on the off side. On the wrong side of the tramline. Pressure on Sheldon!
|Sheldon Cottrell to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Three boundaries off the 3 legal deliveries of the over! Cottrell misses the yorker by a bit. He serves a low full toss, Stoinis manages to squeeze it behind point for a boundary.
|18.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Marcus Stoinis,Ã‚Â Slower ball bowled onto the surface outside off. Stoinis looks to play but misses.
|18.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Marcus Stoinis, Length ball outside off, Stoinis punches it through cover-point and gets a single.Ã‚Â
|18.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ravichandran Ashwin, OUT! Caught! The Cottrell salute is out and he finishes the over with a smile. Bouncer around off, Ashwin looks to guide it over third man but he cannot get the distance and hits it straight to Shami at third man who makes no mistake.
|Kagiso Rabada walks out to bat now.Ã‚Â
|19.1 : Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis, SIX! Excellent shot! He started the previous over from Jordan with a six and he has done the same in the final over. Full outside off, it is in the slot. Stoinis lifts his flick well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|19.2 : Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis,Ã‚Â WIDE! Jordan bowls it just outside leg. Stoinis comes across and looks to hit but misses. It has been wided by the umpire.Ã‚Â
|Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis, EDGED AND FOUR! Stoinis is getting runs left, right and centre here! Good length ball outside off, Stoinis looks to play it over long off but gets a thick outside edge which goes over the vacant slip region and to the third man fence.
|19.3 : Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! What a final over this is turning out to be! Full on the pads, Stoinis flicks it away from short fine leg for another boundary. 15 off it already and 150 looks onÃ‚Â the cards now!
|19.4 : Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Make that 19 and the Hulk is Hulk smashing the ball! Fuller outside off, Stoinis lofts it over covers for a boundary!Ã‚Â 6, wide, and hat-trick of boundaries in this over so far.
|19.5 : Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis, SIX! Brilliant! What a womderful half century it is for Marcus Stoinis! Brings up the fifty and Delhi's 150 in style. Full on off and middle, Stoinis smashes it across the line over mid-wicket for a 90m biggie.Ã‚Â
|19.6 : Chris Jordan to Marcus Stoinis, RUN OUT BUT ALSO NO BALL! Ã‚Â Full on off, Stoinis lofts it over cover and loks for two. The second one is a suicidal and Stoinis is well short of his crease as Pooran sends a good throw at the keeper's end.Ã‚Â He is well short of the crease and the Punjab players are heading off but hold on. The umpire is having a chat with the T.V. umpire. The Punjab players need to come back because it is a NO BALL! Stoinis won't be there to face it though.
|Anrich Nortje to face the final ball of the innings!
|Chris Jordan to Anrich Nortje, Full on off, Nortje hits it over and away from covers. The batters rush and get three. Massive final over. 30 from it and DELHI FINISH WITH 157/8!
|What a final over it was for Delhi and they have finished the game with a huge momentum shift and head into the break the happier side. Marcus Stoinis take a bow! Magnificent!
|After being put to bat, Delhi got off to a terrible start as they lost their top 3 batsman inside the Powerplay. Skipper, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then steadied the ship with a solid 73-run stand. Just when it looked like the duo were looking to change gears, the pair fell one after the other. It looked like Delhi's momentum was again derailing as they were stuttering at 96/6 but Marcus Stoinis came out with this mind set to punish his former side. His 21-ball 53, where he took on Cottrell
|So Punjab need 158 to win! It won'tt be n easy target on this big ground. Delhi have momentum on their hand and will look to carry that with the ball! What will happen? Join us for the chase to find out. Bit before that we have the star of Delhi's innings and the man of the moment, Marcus Stoinis.
|A disappointing end to what was a good bowling performance from Punjab! The KL Rahul led side came out all guns blazing with the ball at the start and dominated most of the game but they lost the plot towards the end. 57 runs off the final 3 overs, 30 off the final over has made the task difficult for the Punjab batters and left a bitter taste in the mouth of Punjab bowlers. Shami though was the star with the ball and finished with superb figures of 4-0-15-3. Ravi Bishnoi was terrific in his deb