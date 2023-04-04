|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . 0wd . . . 4 . . | 1 . 2 . 2 4
|Last bat : Mitchell Marshb Mohammad Shami4(4b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:37/2 (4.2 Ovs)
|7.2 : Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, 1 run.
|6.6 : Hardik PandyaÂ (1-0-6-0) to continue...
|7.1 : Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, Back of a length around off. Sarfaraz KhanÂ stands tall and drops it into the offside.Â
|6.6 : Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, Full and down the leg. David WarnerÂ flicks it toward the fine leg region for a couple. Joshua LittleÂ runs around to his left and dives in valiantlyÂ to save two for his side.
|6.5 : Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, Full length ball on off. David WarnerÂ defends it forward.Â
|6.4 : Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, FOUR MORE! Back of a length just outside off. David WarnerÂ plays late and guides this through the backward point region as the ball rockets away to the fence for a boundary.
|Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, WIDE! On a good length and down the leg. Warner lets it go and this is wided by the umpire.
|6.3 : Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, FOUR! BANG! Pitched up full and outside off. David WarnerÂ goes after it and lofts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary down the ground.
|4.2 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Mohammad ShamiÂ gets his second wicket and Delhi lose two inside the first five overs. Shami bowls it on a hard length in that channel around off. Mitchell MarshÂ stays on the back foot and looks to repeat the trick from the previous delivery and punch it away. Marsh's feet don't go anywhere and he ends up getting an inside edge and the ball goes back on to hit the stumps. Marsh is devastated and Gujarat are elated.
|Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, Good-length delivery on off. David WarnerÂ can't get this away and bunts toward extra cover.
|6.1 : Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, Hard-length delivery outside off. David WarnerÂ taps it towards covers for none.
|5.6 : Alzarri JosephÂ is all ready to steam in now.
|Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, FOUR LEG BYES! Back of a length and angling down the leg. Sarfaraz KhanÂ works it off his pads past the keeper as this runs away to the fine leg fence for four leg byes. Easy pickings.
|5.5 : Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, Hard length into the suface on off. Sarfaraz KhanÂ stands tall and tucks it toward short mid-wicket.
|5.4 : Hardik Pandya to David Warner, Good-length delivery just outside off. David WarnerÂ runs it down to the third man region for one.
|5.3 : Hardik Pandya to David Warner, On a good length and on off. David WarnerÂ pushes it to mid-off.
|5.2 : Hardik Pandya to David Warner, FOUR! PUT AWAY! Back of a length again around off. David WarnerÂ hangs back and pulls this through the deep square leg region for yet another boundary.
|Hardik PandyaÂ brings himself into the attack now.
|5.1 : Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, Pandya starts off with a back-of-a-length ball angling down the leg. Sarfaraz KhanÂ nudges it to fine leg for one.
|4.6 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, FOUR! Length again but pushed outside off, David WarnerÂ goes after the width on offer and slaps it over the point region for a boundary.
|4.5 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Length ball from around the stumps and angling in from around off, David WarnerÂ pushes it out toward extra cover.
|4.4 : Mohammad Shami to Sarfaraz Khan, A touch fuller and outside off, Sarfaraz KhanÂ plays it with an angled bat and guides it down to third man for a single.
|4.2 : Sarfaraz KhanÂ is the new man in.
|4.3 : Mohammad Shami to Sarfaraz Khan, Length ball outside off and swinging away, Sarfaraz KhanÂ leaves it alone.
|4.1 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Nicely played! Short of a length around off, Mitchell MarshÂ hops back and punches it in front of the diving man at cover-point for a boundary.
|3.6 : Mohammad ShamiÂ (2-0-20-1) to continue...
|Joshua Little to David Warner, FOUR!Â Joshua LittleÂ serves a high full toss around off, David WarnerÂ looks to pull but gets a thick outside edge that runs down into the third man fence for a boundary. Warner thinks its too high and reviews it. The third umpire checks the replays and finds the ball to be below waist height and it will be a fair delivery.
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad ShamiÂ has the last laugh here as he draws first blood and sends Prithvi ShawÂ packing. This is banged in around off stump and hurries onto the batter. Shaw doesn't move his feet and looks to drag the pull shot over mid-wicket. Shaw mistimes it badly in the air and Alzarri JosephÂ at mid on takes a simple catch. Shaw livesÂ and dies by the sword as Gujarat have their first wicket.
|3.5 : Joshua Little to David Warner, The dot-ball pressure just keeps building up. Full and angled into middle and leg, David WarnerÂ presses forward and pushes it toward mid off.
|3.4 : Joshua Little to David Warner, Four dots on the trot now. Good length over off and middle, David WarnerÂ looks to play at it but is taken aback by the extra bounce and manages to keep it down on the off side.
|3.3 : Joshua Little to David Warner, Pitches it a bit further up and angles it onto middle, David WarnerÂ blocks it out from inside his crease.
|3.2 : Joshua Little to David Warner, Loose shot! Length ball around off, David WarnerÂ looks to cut it away but is beaten past the outside edge.
|3.1 : Joshua Little to David Warner, Good length on the stumps and this one nips back in off the deck. David WarnerÂ gets caught on the crease yet again and gets rapped high on the pads. Half an appeal from Joshua LittleÂ but seems a bit high.
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, A touch fuller around middle and angling in, Mitchell MarshÂ watchfully blocks it out.
|2.4 : Mitchell MarshÂ is in at number 3.
|2.5 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, Full and on the fifth stump line and swinging away, Mitchell MarshÂ lets it through to the keeper.
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, Good length, angling into middle and leg, Prithvi ShawÂ works it away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, Length ball on the stumps, flicked away in front of mid-wicket but the fielder there makes a good stop.
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Put away! Good length outside off and shaping away. Prithvi ShawÂ stays put and goes hard at it, getting a thick outside edge over the slip cordon into the third man fence.
|Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, Three wides! On a length and swinging down the leg side, Wriddhiman SahaÂ dives but fails to get to it and the batters get a couple of runs as well.
|1.6 : Joshua Little to David Warner, FOUR! BANG! Short and wide outside off. David WarnerÂ hangs back and cuts this through the extra cover region for a boundary. Joshua LittleÂ gave the width and Warner accepted this. Easy pickings for the batter.Â
|1.5 : Joshua Little to David Warner, Good length outside off and shaping away, David WarnerÂ opens the bat face and guides it past point for a brace.
|1.4 : Joshua Little to David Warner, Nicely bowled! Back of a length around middle and this one comes back in sharply. David WarnerÂ looks to pull it away but has to adjust and eventually gets cut in half.
|1.3 : Joshua Little to David Warner, Misfield! Very full outside off and shaping away, David WarnerÂ reaches out and strokes it through the hands of the cover fielder for a couple of runs.
|1.2 : Joshua Little to David Warner, On a length around middle and angling in a long way. David WarnerÂ gets caught on the crease and gets hit on the pads.
|0.6 : Joshua LittleÂ to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Joshua Little to Prithvi Shaw, Starts off with a short and wide one, Prithvi ShawÂ throws his hands at it and gets it off the outer half of the bat down to third man for one. Shaw is off the mark right away.
|0.6 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Good length over middle and leg, David WarnerÂ nudges it down in front of mid-wicket. End of a entertaining first over, Delhi get 11 runs off it.
|Mohammad Shami to David Warner, FIVE WIDES! Back to over the wicket now and bowls an inswinger down the leg side. This one just keeps on swinging and runs away into the fine leg fence.
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, FOUR! Angling down leg, David WarnerÂ stays back and tickles it fine. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dives full stretch to hid right but can't get there. The ball runs away into the fence.
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Comes from around the wicket and bowls it a bit fuller and outside off, seaming away. David WarnerÂ leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Length ball, outside off and swinging further away, Warner leaves it alone and a wide isn't called this time around.
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Peach of a delivery! Perfect length around off stump and this one nips back in sharply off the deck. David WarnerÂ looks to play at it but is beaten on the inside edge and its a good take from Wriddhiman SahaÂ diving to his right behind the sticks.
|Mohammad Shami to David Warner, WIDE! A touch fuller and angling down leg, Warner misses the flick and a wide is called.
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Nicely bowled! Good length again, on middle and leg, this one hits the deck and seams across the left-hander. David WarnerÂ is beaten all ends up.
|Mohammad Shami to David Warner, WIDE! Begins with a loosener does Mohammad Shami. This is on a good length, pushed well outside the off stump and beyond the tramline. Wide called and Delhi are underway!
|0.0 : We are all set for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Gujarat. David WarnerÂ and Prithvi ShawÂ are the openers for Delhi. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Rovman PowellÂ is down for a chat.Â Powell says that he wants to keep the momentum going down the order. Mentions Ricky Ponting is a positive person and tells them to enjoy their game. Adds that it looks like a good wicket with grass on it and he hopes to set things right for the fans.
|Hardik Pandya, the captain of GujaratÂ says that they will bowl first. He adds that he is not sure howÂ the wicket will play so he wants to bowl first and see how it goes. Mentions they are gutted to miss Kane WilliamsonÂ but says they need to move on and adds that David MillerÂ comes back for Kane with Sai SudharsanÂ also coming in for Vijay Shankar. Closes by saying that they didnât play their best cricket in the previous game but they did compete and came out on top.
|Delhi skipper, David WarnerÂ says that it looks like a nice wicket and they need to come out with positive intent. Says that it's awesome to play here and the turnout is amazing. Adds that they have made two changes in the team and says that having two left-handers in the middle is a big thing and there are going to be a lot of hard decisions throughout the tournament.
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan (In for Khaleel Ahmed), Abishek Porel (WK) (In for Chetan Sakariya), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje (In for Rovman Powell), andÂ Mukesh Kumar.
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (In for Vijay Shankar), Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller (In for Kane Williamson), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, and Yash Dayal.Â
|Impact Players nominated by Gujarat - Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, and Srikar Bharat.
|Impact Players nominated by Delhi - Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed andÂ Manish Pandey.
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favor of Gujarat. They have elected to BOWL first.