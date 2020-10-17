|0.0 : Game 2 on Super Saturday and what do we have here? Iyer and Dhoni locking horns. A mouth-watering clash. You bet! Two champion teams and plenty of entertainment in store. Oh...and did we mention Sharjah! Yes, the venue where this game is being played.
|Delhi are on a roll this season! 6 wins out of 8 games. Nothing seems to plague them - Batting and bowling, both are top-class and reflective of a champion side. How is Shreyas Iyer now after injuring his shoulder in the last game and the update on Pant - 2 things that ride high on everyone's minds as we enter this game.Ã‚Â
|The reverse is the case for Chennai, a side which otherwise is invincible, tasted defeat at the hands of almost everyone, including by a big margin to Delhi earlier. Can they pay it back in the same coin now? Can they build on the win from Hyderabad they achieved in their last game and take advantage of the slowing down of the surfaces? Let's see as the toss and team updates trickle in shortly...
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle for the toss. Yes, Shreyas Iyer is fit, he is alongside Dhoni. Up goes the coin and it lands in Chennai's favour. They will BAT!
|MS Dhoni, Chennai's captain, says there is not much of grass on the wicket, the question is how much it will slow down. States that the last game was good where the team did not commit a lot of errors, onesÃ‚Â from which they cannot normallyÃ‚Â comeback. Adds that in the League, there is always pressure and it is alright to be under it sometimes, for one's own good. Informs that Kedar Jadhav comes in for Piyush Chawla.
|Shreyas Iyer, Delhi's skipper, says that he is fine now and is very eager to play. On Pant, he states that they want to give him one more game's rest, otherwise it is the same team. Iyer further states that from the last game he quietly observed that Delhi never gives up no matter what situation they are in. Important to keep that mindset going, he says.Ã‚Â
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav (IN PLACE OF PIYUSH CHAWLA),Ã‚Â MS Dhoni (WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma.
|Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
|0.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Sam Curran, Good start from Tushar! Good length and just outside off, Curran lets it go to the keeper.
|0.0 : Right! Time for the action! Both the umpires stride out to the middle and they are followed by the Chennai openers, Sam CurranÃ‚Â and Faf du Plessis. Shreyas Iyer is having a word with his teammates in a huddle near the ropes before they can take their positions in the field. Tushar Deshpande will take the new ball for Delhi. Here we go...
|0.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Sam Curran, This time he makes room and treis to lift it over mid-wicket but fails to get hit on the pad. The ball rolls towards the off side for nothing.
|0.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Sam Curran, OUT! CAUGHT! It is a clean catch. Top work at the fence by Nortje. Opening with Curran doesn't work out for Chennai this time around. Tushar with a success in the first over. Shortish and outside off, Curran looks to pull but gets a top edge. The ball balloons high and towards third man. Nortje is waiting for the ball there. He takes the catch but realizes the momentum will take him over the ropes. So, he manages to lob the ball up, and return back to take it
|Shane Watson walks out to the middle now.
|0.2 : The umpires want to have a check if the catch has been taken clean. Has Nortje taken it cleanly or has he stepped into the ropes while taking it? No, clean catch, OUT!
|0.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, Shortish and just outside off, pushed towards point.
|0.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, Length ball around middle, it is tucked towards mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, Couple to end the over! Good length and outside off, du Plessis punches it on the up through the covers. Two taken to get off the mark. Top start for Delhi though.
|Who will it be from the other end? Rabada? Nortje? Ashwin? Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Shane Watson, Full ball on middle, Watson comes on his front foot and blocks it out.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Shane Watson, Full and around off, Watson looks to drive but gets it off the inner half to short mid-wicket.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Shane Watson, Full and around off, a nice cover drive from Watson but he picks out Rahane at cover.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Shane Watson, Full and outside off, Watson dabs this behind square on the off side for a dot.
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Shane Watson, Full on middle, Watson defends it to the off side. Says no to his partner for the single.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Shane Watson, Yorker, around off, Watson digs it out for a dot.
|2.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, WIDE! Slips a length ball down the leg side, du Plessis looked to flick but misses.
|Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, Full and around off, du Plessis defends it out towards cover.
|2.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, Good length ball outside off, du Plessis pushes it to the left of the point fielder. Comes down a few steps for a single but sends back Watson later. Axar Patel was the man there, for Delhi.
|2.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis,Ã‚Â Full ball on middle, knocks it to short mid-wicket and takes one. The fielder there was a bit deep and hence the single was a possibility.
|2.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Shane Watson, FOUR! Aah...that is a gem of a shot. Full and around off, Watson drives it beautifully through mid off for a boundary. Just the free flow of the bat there.
|2.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Shane Watson, Full on middle, Watson clips but finds mid-wicket.
|2.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Shane Watson, FOUR! Watson waits and waits and then pounds it for a boundary.Ã‚Â Deshpande digs it in short, it though does not bounce as much. Good enough to pull still and Watson does that. Sends it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.1 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Full on middle, tapped to the on side for a single.
|0.0 : Axar Patel to roll his arms now.
|3.2 : Axar Patel to Shane Watson, Around off, fullish, driven past the bowler to long off for one.
|3.3 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Shorter on off, Faf rocks back and cuts but finds the man at cover-point.
|3.4 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Du Plessis taps the flatter ball to the off side for a dot.
|3.5 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Around off, short, hit to mid off and they take a quick single.
|3.6 : Axar Patel to Shane Watson, A dot to end.Ã‚Â On off, fullish, Watson tucks it towards mid on.
|4.1 : Anrich Nortje to Faf du Plessis, SIX! Very clever from du Plessis. Full and on middle, du Plessis moves to the off side and paddles it aerially. It goes over fine leg for a maximum. Woah!Ã‚Â
|4.2 : Anrich Nortje to Faf du Plessis, This time he drives but finds the man at mid off.
|0.0 : Anrich Nortje is into the attack now.
|4.3 : Anrich Nortje to Faf du Plessis, Good length ball on middle and leg, du Plessis looks to play at it but misses to get hit around the box.
|4.4 : Anrich Nortje to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Pressure right back on Delhi now. Fullish, around off, du Plessis swings across the line and sends it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|4.5 : Anrich Nortje to Faf du Plessis, Full and around off, driven but straight to mid on.
|4.6 : Anrich Nortje to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Shouts of catch but no one was catching that.Ã‚Â Full and outside off, du Plessis takes the aerial route. Gets it over the man at cover-point and the ball races away to the boundary.
|5.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Shane Watson, Good length ball around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|5.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Shane Watson, First run off Rabada! Good length ball around middle, Watson tucks it towards square leg for a run.
|0.0 : Kagiso Rabada is back for his second. Bowled a maiden in the first over. A rarity in this format.
|5.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Faf du Plessis, Uppish but safe! A short ball outside off, du Plessis looks to pull but the ball hits the upper part of the bat and lobs towards mid-wicket.
|5.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! THUMP! Short and wide outside off, du Plessis swivels and powers it over square leg and it races away to the fence.
|5.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Faf du Plessis, Full and on middle, du Plessis pushes it towards mid on and calls for the single. He puts his head down and goes for the run. He bumps into Rabada but manages to make it in. Rabada was ball-watching. That looked to be a nasty collision. Hope Faf is fine.
|5.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Shane Watson, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Watson uses the pace of the bowler and manages to run it down to the third man fence.10 off the final over of the Powerplay.
|6.1 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Full and outside off, driven to cover-point for a single.
|0.0 : Axar Patel is back to bowl his second over.
|6.2 : Axar Patel to Shane Watson, On middle, flat, tucked towards square leg for a single.
|6.3 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Lands it on middle, it turns in, du Plessis works it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Flatter and on off, bunted down to long on for a single.
|6.5 : Axar Patel to Shane Watson, A dot this time. Flatter and on off, tapped to the right of the bowler. Axar gets there and stops the ball from going any further.
|6.6 : Axar Patel to Shane Watson, A single to finish. This is driven down to long off for a single.
|Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack.
|7.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shane Watson, Watson hits it aerially over the bowler's head, to long off, for a single.
|7.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Flatter on off, tucked to the off side for a dot.
|7.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, On the shorter side around off, du Plessis works it on the off side and takes a single.
|7.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shane Watson, On the shorter side around off, driven to mid on for one.
|7.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Carrom ball, outside off, du Plessis gets down to sweep but fails to connect this one.
|7.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Shorter ball around off, du Plessis bunts this down to mid on and takes a single.
|0.0 : The physio is out! He checks with Faf. The bowler too checks with his South African teamamate. Faf is fine to continue.
|8.1 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Flatter ball on off, du Plessis rocks back and tucks this to the right of the bowler, hustles in for a quick single. The throw comes to the bowler's end but misses the stumps.
|8.2 : Axar Patel to Shane Watson, FOUR! Wrong line and paddled. Floated around off and middle, Watson gets across and paddles it well over the keeper's head, to the fine leg boundary.
|8.3 : Axar Patel to Shane Watson, Floated around off, driven to mid off for a single.
|8.4 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Flighted outside off, du Plessis comes down the track and drives it to wide long off for a run.
|8.5 : Axar Patel to Shane Watson, A single as this is pulled to Shaw at mid-wicket for one.
|8.6 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, On the shorter side, du Plessis pulls it to the leg side and crosses over for a single.
|The physio is out again. Du Plessis is getting the attention. Some stretching with the help of the physio. Ready to begin again.
|9.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Flatter ball on off and middle, hit back to the bowler.Ã‚Â
|9.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! In the gap and he gets a boundary. Fullish ball outside off, du Plessis swings across the line and sends it to the deep square leg fence.
|9.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, On middle, flat, tucked to the on side for a single.
|9.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shane Watson, FOUR! Bisects the fielders to perfection, Watson. Width on offer, short and wide outside off, Watson rocks back and hits it firmly past the diving cover fielder. It is to the left of Nortje at long off as well. Nortje runs there but fails to cut it off.
|9.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shane Watson, EDGY RUNS! Tossed up and around off, Watson looks to slog sweep it but he gets a top edge. The ball goes wide of the short third man fielder and races towards the fence. The fielder gives it a chase and keeps it down to a couple.
|9.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shane Watson, FOUR! Powerfully hit! Short and outside off, Watson muscles it uppishly over the bowler's head, to long off and bags a boundary. Another good over for Chennai as they get 15 off it.
|0.0 : DRINKS! A tough passage it was for Chennai, Iyer shuffled his bowlers and never really allowed the Chennai batters to settle into a rhythm. After losing Curran, du Plessis and Watson have played watchfully. Watson did hit a couple of boundaries at the start but has since mellowed down to rotate the strike. Chennai should not get into the too-familiar trap of reserving the big hitting for the later overs. They should start motoring now.
|10.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, SIX! Beautiful shot. Full and outside off, in the slot, du Plessis powers it over wide long off.
|10.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, Shortish and outside off, du Plessis looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes to third man for a single.
|0.0 : Tushar Deshpande is back on. 2-0-12-1 are his figures so far.
|10.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Shane Watson, Full and around off, Watson swings across the line, hits it to Dhawan at wide long on. Just the single though. Short boundaries and these two are not the quickest of runners.
|10.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! He has done it again, du Plessis. Full and outside off, du Plessis premeditates it, gets across, paddles it well and uppishly over Nortje at short fine leg for a boundary.
|10.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, Shortish and outside off, du Plessis cuts it to the left of sweeper cover. Stoinis, runs there, dives and does well to save a couple of runs for his side.
|10.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Faf du Plessis, A dot to finish. Good length ball outside off, du Plessis drives but finds the man at cover. 14 runs from Deshpande's third over.
|11.1 : Anrich Nortje to Shane Watson, Full and around off, Watson looks to work it on the off side. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. It rolls further towards mid on and a single is sneaked in.
|11.2 : Anrich Nortje to Faf du Plessis, Full and outside off, du Plessis defensively taps it behind square on the off side. Says no to his partner for a single.
|0.0 : Anrich Nortje is back on. Went for 14 in his 1st over. Let's see if he can get a wicket to his skipper.
|11.3 : Anrich Nortje to Faf du Plessis, NOT OUT! Spike on the UltraEdge and that means du Plessis survives. Half a shout from the fielding side for a LBW. The umpire gives no signal. So it comes off the bat. Du Plessis digs out the very full ball to the leg side and getsÃ‚Â to the other end. Delhi ponder and then take the review, it goes upstairs, Ultra Edge saves du Plessis. He gets to his 50 with that single as well. Off 39 balls. Back to form it looks like for him.
|11.2 : Delhi take the review for a LBW against du Plessis. A pretty late call. Let's see what the replays have got to show. There is a spike as the ball gets close to the bat, says the third umpire. Du Plessis is safe!
|11.4 : Anrich Nortje to Shane Watson, OUT! BOWLED! Shane Watson gives himself some room on the off side but that proves to be his undoing this time around. Test match length fetches Nortje the result. On a good length around off, Watson moves to the leg side and looked to heave it over covers. However he ends up missing it badly. But Nortje does not. It hits the stumps behind, top of off.Ã‚Â
|Ambati Rayudu is the next batsman in.
|11.5 : Anrich Nortje to Ambati Rayudu, Good length ball around off, pushed towards point.
|11.6 : Anrich Nortje to Ambati Rayudu, DOT! Superb over from Nortje. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it. Very full and on middle, Rayudu looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pad. The ball goes towards keeper for nothing.
|12.1 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Flatter ball on off, du Plessis hits it aerially, to the right of long off and takes a single.
|0.0 : Axar Patel is back on.
|12.2 : Axar Patel to Ambati Rayudu, On the shorter side around off, bunted down to the left of long on for a single.
|12.3 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, DROPPED! How costly will that drop be? On the shorter side around off, du Plessis comes down the track and hits it uppishly towards long on. It is a bit to the front of Dhawan. He comes running in, lunges forward to grab it but the ball pops out. A single taken.
|12.4 : Axar Patel to Ambati Rayudu, Flatter on off, bunted down to Dhawan at long on for a run. 4 balls so far and all have gone to Shikhar Dhawan at long on.
|12.5 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Flatter ball, around off, du Plessis rocks back and punches it on the off side for a single.
|12.6 : Axar Patel to Ambati Rayudu, On the shorter side outside off, hit over the covers, to the right of sweeper cover for two.
|13.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Full and on the pads, du Plessis tucks it towards square leg for a single.
|13.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ambati Rayudu, Full on middle, Rayudu comes down the track to play at it. But ends up getting it off the outer half to the man at point.
|13.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ambati Rayudu, SIX! Pressure off du Plessis as well with that hit, even though Rayudu hit it. Floated full on the stumps, Rayudu gets down and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket.
|13.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ambati Rayudu, Outside off, flat, Rayudu looks to cut but misses.
|13.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ambati Rayudu, Short ball, pulled to deep square leg for a couple.
|13.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ambati Rayudu, Fullish ball around off, Rayudu reverse sweeps it uppishly over cover-point and takes a couple.
|14.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Du Plessis throws the kitchen sink at that. Fullish and on middle, du Plessis swings across the line but gets an inside edge. It goes to the right of his stumps, past the keeper and into the fine leg boundary.
|0.0 : Kagiso Rabada is back on.
|14.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Faf du Plessis, Back of a length, outside off, du Plessis looks to slash hard at it but misses.
|14.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Faf du Plessis, Du Plessis moves across the line and looked to lift the length ball over the keeper's head but misses.
|14.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Faf du Plessis, OUT! CAUGHT! A well made 58 from 47 balls from du Plessis comes to an end. Shikhar Dhawan makes it up for his earlier fumbles with that. On off, du Plessis looked to slam that high on the leg side but ends up getting it off the toe edge. It goes uppishly towards long on. Shikhar Dhawan runs to his front and takes it this time. He is ecstatic with that as well. 50 wickets for Rabada in the Indian T20 League as well. Superb from the South African.
|MS Dhoni is the new man in.
|14.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Ambati Rayudu, NO BALL! Tough call, unncecessary call in fact. Short ball, Rayudu comes forward but sways away from the line. The umpires call it a no ball for the height. Too harsh as replays show that was actually a proper bumper. Free Hit coming up.
|Kagiso Rabada to Ambati Rayudu, Nothing off the free hit though. Fullish around off, Rayudu swings across the line and hits it to mid-wicket. Just one.
|14.6 : Kagiso Rabada to MS Dhoni, Dhoni is up and running. Taps the good length ball down to third man and takes a single.
|0.0 : DRINKS! Faf du Plessis has played a gem of a knock so far but you can sense that he is struggling a bit after he got into that nasty collision. Chennai though would want the South African to continue to take the side towards a big score. He has got Rayudu for company for now and the duo will look to go bonkers in the remaining overs. Delhi, on the other hand, would look to continue taking wickets and not allow another partnership to grow. Let's see how it pans out.
|15.1 : Marcus Stoinis to MS Dhoni, Slow and low outside off from Stoinis, Dhoni throws his bat at it but fails to make any sort of connection.
|0.0 : Marcus Stoinis is on.
|15.2 : Marcus Stoinis to MS Dhoni, Full and outside off, driven to wide mid off for a single.
|15.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu, Length ball on off, Rayudu looked to hit that to the leg side but ends up getting an inside edge. It goes to the leg side and they take a quick single.Ã‚Â
|15.4 : Marcus Stoinis to MS Dhoni, Very full and around off, dug out to mid off for a quick single.Ã‚Â
|15.5 : Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu, SIX! He got a lot of that, Ambati Rayudu. Fullish and outside off, he shimmies down the track and powers this well over wide long on.
|15.6 : Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu, Low full toss outside off, Rayudu looks to drive but gets an outside edge to short third man. Dhoni wants the single and runs quickly to the striker's end as Rayudu responds as well.
|Anrich Nortje is back on. 2-0-16-1 from him so far.
|16.1 : Anrich Nortje to Ambati Rayudu, SIX! CRUNCHED! Full and outside off, Rayudu picks it up and deposits it over deep cover for a maximum. A slower ball but that did not matter to Rayudu.
|16.2 : Anrich Nortje to Ambati Rayudu, Low full toss on middle and leg, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|16.3 : Anrich Nortje to MS Dhoni, OUT! CAUGHT! A faint edge. A little edge. Length ball around off, Dhoni comes down the track and looked to hammer that over mid-wicket. Ends up getting a faint outside edge back to the keeper, Alex Carey, who takes it. Not much of an excitement there, Dhoni starts walking and Nortje has his second. The Chennai skipper could just manage 3 runs.
|16.4 : Anrich Nortje to Ravindra Jadeja, Back of a length ball outside off, Jadeja jumps and drives it uppishly to mid off.
|16.5 : Anrich Nortje to Ravindra Jadeja, On a good length outside off, drives it to the right of the bowler for a single. Shikhar Dhawan at mid off mops it up.
|16.3 : Who will walk out to bat now? It is Ravindra Jadeja. 21 balls left in this innings for him to make an impact with the bat.
|16.6 : Anrich Nortje to Ambati Rayudu, FOUR! Nicely turned around the corner. Full on middle, Rayudu moves to the off side and paddles it fine well to the right of the man at short fine leg and gets a boundary.
|17.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Ravindra Jadeja, Fullish on middle, tucked to deep square leg for a single.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Tushar Deshpande to bowl out. 3-0-26-1 from him so far.
|17.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Ambati Rayudu, Full on middle, Rayudu clips it to mid-wicket off the inner half and takes a single.Ã‚Â
|17.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Ravindra Jadeja, Full on off, Jadeja gives room and taps it towards mid off. Hurries to the other end as the throw comes to the bowler's end. Is safe though.
|17.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Ambati Rayudu, Very full and around off, dug out to the right of point for one.
|17.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Ravindra Jadeja, SIX! High in the air....and across to the road outside the stadium. Full ball on the pads, a pickup shot from Jadeja. Sends it soaring over deep backward square leg. A boy near the roadÃ‚Â takes away with that ball. Has Jadeja to thank for it.
|17.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Ravindra Jadeja, WIDE! Goes for the slower ball but ends up bowling it well outside off, Jadeja lets it be.
|Tushar Deshpande to Ravindra Jadeja, Chance for a run out but Deshpande could not gather it. Fullish, outside off, Jadeja strokes it to the right ofÃ‚Â the bowler, to long off. He wants two, Rayudu runs hard to the bowler's end. The throw comes in there but Deshpande fails to gather it properly. Chennai get their two.
|18.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Ambati Rayudu, WIDE! Rabada bowls a near yorker length ball but down the leg side, but only by just. Rayudu misses his flick.Ã‚Â
|Kagiso Rabada to Ambati Rayudu, Very full on the stumps, Rayudu comes down the track but can only dig it out towards cover-point. Just the single.
|18.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Ravindra Jadeja, Full on off, an on drive from Jadeja, to long on. Just the single and it brings up the 150 for Chennai.
|18.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Ambati Rayudu, SIX! Very nicely timed. Length ball outside off, Rayudu comes down the pitch, swings across the line and sends it over the deep square leg boundary.
|18.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Ambati Rayudu, Short and pacy down the leg side, following the batsman there. Rayudu looks to pull but misses completely. Real pace on that ball from Rabada.
|18.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Ambati Rayudu, Yorker on the stumps, Rayudu looks to drive on the off side but gets an inside edge onto his boots. Jadeja wants one, takes off and gets safely as Rabada too runs to the ball and flicks it off his boots to the stumps at the striker's end. He hits but Jadeja was well in.
|18.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Ravindra Jadeja, SIX! Full toss, at this stage, oh dear! Full toss outside off, Jadeja picks it up from there and sends it soaring over deep mid-wicket. 16 from the penultimate over. Rabada finishes with 4-1-33-1.
|Anrich Nortje to bowl the final over of the innings. 3-0-28-2 from him so far. He needs to finish it well here.
|0.0 : Who will bowl the penultimate over of the innings? Rabada is the one who will. He has been brilliant in the death for Delhi. Can he finish it well, again? 3-1-17-1 are his figures so far.
|19.1 : Anrich Nortje to Ambati Rayudu, Low full toss on off, Rayudu swings across the line, gets it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|19.2 : Anrich Nortje to Ravindra Jadeja, Very full and well outside off but within the tramline, Jadeja stretches to get a grab of it but misses. Excellent bowling from Nortje here.
|19.3 : Anrich Nortje to Ravindra Jadeja, SIX! Gets just about enough of it, Jadeja. Low full toss outside off, Jadeja powers it over wide long on, by just, off the bottom half. A biggie.
|19.4 : Anrich Nortje to Ravindra Jadeja, SIX! Nortje does not miss his length by much here but he is still punished. Full and on off, Jadeja hammers it over wide long on again.
|19.5 : Anrich Nortje to Ravindra Jadeja, Short ball, Jadeja mistimes the pull to mid on but gets back for the second.
|19.6 : Anrich Nortje to Ravindra Jadeja, A single to finish the innings. Very full outside off, Jadeja drives it to deep cover for a single. Sweet sound off the bat but just one there. CHENNAI FINISH AT 179/4.
|Earlier in the game, after opting to bat, Chennai had a poor start as their ploy to continue opening with Sam Curran didn't work out as he went for a 3-ball duck in the first over. However, Watson walked and along with Chennai rebuilt the innings. They added 87 for the 2nd wicket and took the team towards a good score! Watson fell but Faf continued and got to yet another half ton. However, he got into a nasty collision with Rabada while going for a single and because of that, he struggled a bit
|The bowling from Delhi wasn't too bad! They were tested early on when Watson and du Plessis were punishing them. However, they didn't give it away all and kept pulling things back with tidy overs in between. However, towards the final overs, they were taken to the cleaners by Rayudu and Jadeja. Axar Patel was their most economical bowler but he didn't get wickets. Others, including Rabada, were treated disdainfully by the duo of Rayudu and Jadeja. Nortje got 2 while Rabada and Deshpande managed
|Right! Chennai have put on a big score on the board! But that is not enough. They will have to back it up with a fine bowling performance. Remember that Delhi's batters are in fine form. And one more thing to remember is the ground. Sharjah! The shorter boundaries might come to play again. If Shaw and Dhawan can give Delhi a fine start, we could be in for a fine second essay. Join us for the run chase in a bit.
|Excellent finish to the innings for Chennai! Rayudu and Jadeja's flourish in the last 5-overs means that they have put on a superb score on the board! 67Ã‚Â runs in the last 5 overs. Rabada was hammered, Nortje was hammered! Yes, two of Delhi and the tournament's best bowlers got some stick towards the end.
|Ravindra Jadeja, the man of the moment, is up for a chat. Says that they are playing a lot of cricket these days. Because of that, he is going to the gym a lot these days, every alternate day. Tells that he took a couple of balls to settle and then went big. Jadeja feels that the pitches are suiting more to Chennai's needs as they are on the slower side now. States though that it is imperative to modify their bowling according to the conditions at play.