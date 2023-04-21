|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 0wd . . 2 . . 4 | 1 . . 1 . 4
|Last bat : Harry Brookc Ruturaj Gaikwad b Akash Singh18(13b3x40x6) SR:138.46, FoW:35/1 (4.2 Ovs)
|8.3 : Moeen Ali to Rahul Tripathi, Four!
|8.2 : Moeen Ali to Rahul Tripathi, No run.
|8.1 : Moeen Ali to Abhishek Sharma, Ali comes 'round the wicket, angles it in full and on middle. Sharma pushes it to mid off and crosses.
|7.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Rahul Tripathi, Much quicker, angled into the batters. Rahul TripathiÂ only manages to get a thick inside edge on his pads. Fortunately the ball roll away from the sticks.
|7.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Abhishek Sharma, On leg, Sharma clips it to square leg for another single.
|7.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Rahul Tripathi, Floated and full, on off. Rahul TripathiÂ plays it late and guides it to the left of short third man. One taken.
|7.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Abhishek Sharma, Fuller, on off. Sharma clips it to wide of long on for a single.
|7.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Abhishek Sharma, On off, flicked to mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Ravindra JadejaÂ replaces Maheesh Theekshana.
|7.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Once again boundary off the first ball. This is brilliant shot from Abhishek Sharma. A bit shortish, angling across, outside off. Abhishek SharmaÂ cuts it late in front of backward point. The ball races away to the fence.
|6.6 : Moeen Ali to Rahul Tripathi, Flatter one, around off. Rahul TripathiÂ gets behind the line and blocks it solidly. This time the over started with a boundary for Hyderabad, rather than ending with one.
|6.5 : Moeen Ali to Abhishek Sharma, Quicker and full, on off. Sharma hits it down the park for one more.
|6.4 : Moeen Ali to Rahul Tripathi, Slower through the air, wide of off. Rahul TripathiÂ shuffles way across and tries to sweep it away. The ball lobs toward short fine leg. One taken.
|6.3 : Moeen Ali to Abhishek Sharma, Abhishek SharmaÂ now rotates the striker. Looped up, outside off. Sharma knocks it over backward point.
|0.0 : Spin from both ends as Moeen AliÂ is ready to bowl now.
|6.2 : Moeen Ali to Rahul Tripathi, Rahul TripathiÂ now sweeps this full ball to square leg for a single.
|6.1 : Moeen Ali to Rahul Tripathi, SIX! BANG! Rahul TripathiÂ puts some early pressure on Moeen Ali. It is full, on middle and leg. Rahul TripathiÂ uses his wrists here and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence. He hits it flat but gets enough distance on it to clear the fence.
|5.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahul Tripathi, Floated and full, on off. Rahul TripathiÂ knocks it to the right of mid off and gets a single.
|5.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Abhishek Sharma, A single now as this is pushed into cover.
|5.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Abhishek Sharma, Just over the fielder! It is full, outside off. Abhishek SharmaÂ slashes hard at it. The ball flies over covers. He gets enough elevation on it to beat the leaping effort of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Moeen AliÂ then gives it a chase and keeps it down to two runs.
|5.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! A boundary off the last ball surely spoils the over for Maheesh Theekshana. It is tossed up, outside off. Abhishek SharmaÂ goes inside out this time and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary. At the end of Powerplay, Hyderabad are 45/1.
|5.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahul Tripathi, LEG BYE! It is a bit fuller, outside off. Rahul TripathiÂ gets low and tries to sweep it away, but misses. The ball rolls out of his pads towards short fine leg. Akash SinghÂ there fumbles and the batters cross for a leg bye.
|5.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Abhishek Sharma, Flatter one, on off. Sharma knocks it down to park, towards long off. There is a fielder there and they cross for just a single.
|4.6 : Maheesh TheekshanaÂ comes into the attack now.
|Akash Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Fuller and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ pushes it towards short covers and wants the run, but is sent back.
|4.5 : Akash Singh to Rahul Tripathi, BEATEN AGAIN! Akash SinghÂ lands this on a good length and on off, angling away, Rahul TripathiÂ slashes at it, but misses.
|4.2 : Rahul TripathiÂ is the new man in. Still no sign of Mayank Agarwal. He usually opens for Hyderabad.
|4.4 : Akash Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Touch fuller and outside off, Rahul TripathiÂ uses his feet and throws his bat at it, but fails to connect.
|4.3 : Akash Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Back of a length and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ dabs it towards point.
|4.2 : Akash Singh to Harry Brook, OUT! TAKEN! Akash SinghÂ draws first blood! Harry BrookÂ goes back to the hut now. Singh serves this full and around off, Harry BrookÂ looks to cut it away, but is a bit late and ends up slicing it in the air towards wide backward point where Ruturaj GaikwadÂ takes a sharp catch diving forward. Hyderabad lose their first wicket!
|4.1 : Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Buzzers! This is on a good length and on off, Abhishek SharmaÂ guides it towards point and sets off for the run, but Brook denies, Devon ConwayÂ has a shy at the batter's end, but misses and the batters get a overthrow.
|3.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Harry Brook, FOUR! Another over that finishes with a boundary! Tushar DeshpandeÂ bowls the slower delivery, full and on middle, Harry BrookÂ goes down and scoops it towards the vacant fine leg fence for a boundary.
|3.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Harry Brook, FOUR! Nice shot! Tushar DeshpandeÂ serves this full and around off, Harry BrookÂ makes room and carves it through covers for a boundary.
|3.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Harry Brook, Short of a length and on off, slower too, Harry BrookÂ pats it to the off side, and calls for the run, but Sharma refuses.
|3.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Harry Brook, Touch fuller and around leg, shaping away, Harry BrookÂ moves across to scoop it, but misses. No wide given!
|3.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Harry Brook, Back of a length and on middle, Harry BrookÂ clips it past mid-wicket for a brace.
|3.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, This is on a good length and around off, Abhishek SharmaÂ steers it towards deep backward point for a single.
|2.6 : Akash Singh to Harry Brook, Back of a length and on off, Harry BrookÂ dabs it towards point.
|2.5 : Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Fullish and on middle, Abhishek SharmaÂ knocks it towards mid on for another run.
|2.4 : Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, SIX! Just over! Akash SinghÂ bowls this full, but down the leg side, Abhishek SharmaÂ picks it up and flicks it away with the bottom half of the bat, but it has enough power to go over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
|2.3 : Akash Singh to Harry Brook, Overpitched and on off, Harry BrookÂ once again goes for the drive, but goes a bit too hard and the ball takes the inside half of the bat to roll through square leg for a run.
|2.2 : Akash Singh to Harry Brook, Full again and on middle, Harry BrookÂ mistimes his drive towards mid on.
|2.1 : Akash Singh to Harry Brook, Full and on off, Harry BrookÂ goes for the drive, but gets an inside edge through square leg for a couple of runs.
|1.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Good shot! Tushar DeshpandeÂ serves this full and outside off, Abhishek SharmaÂ frees his arms and slices it wide of third man for a boundary.
|1.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, Tushar DeshpandeÂ bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Abhishek SharmaÂ ducks under it and MS DhoniÂ does well to stop it behind the stumps.
|1.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, This is on a hard length and on off, Abhishek SharmaÂ taps it towards short covers.
|1.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, Goes a bit fuller and on middle, Abhishek SharmaÂ flicks it over mid-wicket without much timing and comes back for the second.
|1.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, Length again and on leg, Abhishek SharmaÂ nudges it towards square leg.
|1.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, Chance of a run out....missed! This is on a good length and on off, Abhishek SharmaÂ pushes it wide of short covers as Harry BrookÂ sets off for the run and is already halfway down the pitch, and then tries to go back. Moeen AliÂ picks up the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end, but misses and Brooks survives a scare.
|Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, Tushar DeshpandeÂ begins with a wide! He lands this on a good length, but down the leg side, Abhishek SharmaÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|0.6 : Tushar DeshpandeÂ to bowl from the other end.Â
|Akash Singh to Harry Brook, FOUR! First boundary of the match! Akash SinghÂ overpitches it this time, on off, Harry BrookÂ stays there and drills it past the bowler for a lovely boundary.
|0.5 : Akash Singh to Harry Brook, This is pitched up, on middle, shaping in, Harry BrookÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|0.4 : Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Abhishek SharmaÂ works it towards mid on for a run and gets off the mark.
|0.3 : Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Fuller and on off, Abhishek SharmaÂ knocks it towards short covers.
|0.2 : Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Touch fuller and on off, Abhishek SharmaÂ looks to push it away, but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball goes nowhere.
|0.1 : Akash Singh to Harry Brook, Harry BrookÂ and Hyderabad are underway straightaway! Akash SinghÂ starts with a good-length delivery around leg, Harry BrookÂ nudges it through backward square leg for as single.
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. The crowd is buzzing already and why not, it is their home side making its way out on the field.Â Followed by Abhishek SharmaÂ and Harry BrookÂ who walk out to open for Hyderabad. It will be Akash SinghÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Aiden Markram,Â the captain of Hyderabad, is in for a chat. He starts by saying they would've loved to bowl first as well. Mentions they batted first in Kolkata and it is now about implementing something similar here. Adds that it is all about batting well throughout the innings. Informs that it has been a busy schedule but the boys have enjoyed it a lot. Adds that they are going into the game with the same 16 players, but might tweak the starting 11 as they are batting first.Â
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of ChennaiÂ says that they will bowl first. Informs that the rain is in the air andÂ there are chances of dew later on,Â that is why they will like to chase. Tells that the table is packed together, but this is not the time to look at it and focus more on themselves. Mentions that they have been lucky with the combination whenÂ all the players were not available butÂ the headache comes in when everyone is fit.
|PITCH REPORT - Pommie Mbangwa is near the deck. He says that there was a little bit drizzle before, but no forecast of it during the game. Adds that one square boundary is shorter than the other and it is 75 metres straight. Tells that the last time a game was played on this wicket a lot of runs were scored and he expects the same. Mentions that it is rock hard with some cracks and pacers will need to use variations while spinners might get some help from it. Ends by saying that the batters will
|Impact players for Hyderabad -Â Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik (In for T Natarajan).
|Impact players for Chennai -Â Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/ WK), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh (In for Ambati Rayudu).
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Chennai. MS DhoniÂ informs that they will BOWL first.