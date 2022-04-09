|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . 3 . 4 | 4 2 2 . . .
|Last bat : Ruturaj Gaikwadb T Natarajan16(13b3x40x6) SR:123.08, FoW:36/2 (5.1 Ovs)
|8.6 : Drinks! Hyderabad bowlers have done well so far picking up two wickets and now allowing Chennai to get away with too many.Â
|Umran Malik to Ambati Rayudu, FOUR! Great shot to end the over! This is over 151 clicks and it has been sent to the fence with an even faster pace.
|8.5 : Umran Malik to Moeen Ali, A short delivery and outside off. Ali looks to cut it away but gets the bottom of his blade. The ball goes off the bottom of his blade and falls behind the cover fielder in the ring. A single taken.
|8.4 : Umran Malik to Moeen Ali, Back of a length, on middle. Ali works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|8.3 : Umran Malik to Moeen Ali, FOUR! This time Ali uses the pace of the ball to a great effect! It is full and around off. Ali creams it through point as he opens the face of his blade for a boundary.
|8.2 : Umran Malik to Moeen Ali, Back of a length, on off. Ali rides the bounce and blocks it out.
|8.1 : Umran Malik to Ambati Rayudu, Lands on a length, on off and middle at 153.1 kph. Ambati RayuduÂ looks to work it towards the leg side. He gets an inside edge onto his pads and takes a single towards the leg side. There is a slight appeal from the bowler but nothing serious.
|7.6 : Washington Sundar to Ambati Rayudu, Ambati RayuduÂ skips down the track and Sundar delivers it a tad short on middle and leg. Ambati RayuduÂ pulls it to deep square leg for a single. Chennai need to up the ante now!
|7.5 : Washington Sundar to Moeen Ali, Goes fuller on off. Ali drives it to long off for a single. 50 up for Chennai!
|7.4 : Washington Sundar to Ambati Rayudu, Sundar continues to go a bit short. On off and Ambati RayuduÂ pushes it towards the off side for a single.
|7.3 : Washington Sundar to Moeen Ali, On the shorter side, around off. Ali this time pushes it to deep point for a single.
|7.2 : Washington Sundar to Ambati Rayudu, A flatter delivery, around off from 'round the wicket. Ambati RayuduÂ punches it to deep point for a single.
|7.1 : Washington Sundar to Moeen Ali, On middle and leg. Ali works it to square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Umran Malik to Ambati Rayudu, Another dot ball! Good start by Malik! Back of a length, on off. Ambati RayuduÂ looks to pull it by getting a bit across the line. He misses and the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. It goes towards the off side.
|6.5 : Umran Malik to Ambati Rayudu, On the shorter side, around off. Ambati RayuduÂ skips down the track and looks to heave it away towards the leg side. However, he misses it and the ball goes back to the keeper.
|6.4 : Umran Malik to Ambati Rayudu, Beaten by the pace! Back of a length, outside off again. Ambati RayuduÂ tries to punch it away but misses again.
|6.3 : Umran Malik to Ambati Rayudu, FOUR! Ohh...an edge but it races away for a boundary! Back of a length, around off. Ambati RayuduÂ tries to push it from his crease away from his body. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball flies towards the third man region for a boundary.
|6.2 : Umran Malik to Ambati Rayudu, On a length and shaping into the batter, around off at 146.4 kph. Ambati RayuduÂ drives it to right of point and Abhishek SharmaÂ dives to stop it.
|6.1 : Umran Malik to Ambati Rayudu, Lands on a length, on off at 140.3 kph. Ambati RayuduÂ blocks it out.
|5.6 : T Natarajan to Moeen Ali, Another dot to end the over! Five from it and a wicket. A length delivery, on off. Ali pushes it towards the off side. After Powerplay,Â Chennai are 41/2.
|5.5 : T Natarajan to Moeen Ali, Lands on a length, on off. Ali gets forward and blocks it out solidly.
|5.4 : T Natarajan to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Boundary for Ali but T NatarajanÂ is getting some swing here. This is fuller on middle and leg. Shaping into the batter. Ali works it past short fine leg. The fielder there runs behind it and dives to stop it. However, the replays show that his foot has touched the ropes as he tries to keep the ball inside the playing area. So a boundary in the end.
|5.3 : T Natarajan to Ambati Rayudu, T NatarajanÂ delivers this on middle and leg again. Ambati RayuduÂ skips down the track and whips it to deep square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Ambati RayuduÂ is the new batsman in.
|5.2 : T Natarajan to Ambati Rayudu, Ohh...another delivery that shapes into the batter. Full delivery on middle and leg. Ambati RayuduÂ looks to drive but gets the inside edge to short fine leg.
|0.0 : T NatarajanÂ is introducedÂ into the attack now.
|5.1 : T Natarajan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! T NatarajanÂ strikes in his first ball and that means that it is another failure for Ruturaj Gaikwad! Top-notch delivery to start from T Natarajan. This is full and swinging into middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to drive it away but misses it completely as the ball sneaks between his bat and blade. It shatters the stumps and Hyderabad get their second wicket inside the Powerplay.
|4.6 : Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, Two again! Length ball, angling in on leg, Moeen AliÂ nudges it past mid-wicket for a couple of runs. A good over from Marco Jansen. Just 4 runs off it.Â
|4.5 : Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, Back of a length, on leg, angling in. Moeen AliÂ hangs back and defends.Â
|4.4 : Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, Back of a length, outside off. Moeen AliÂ taps it in front of point.Â
|4.3 : Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, Length ball, on the pads. Moeen AliÂ clips it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.Â
|4.2 : Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, Short ball from Jansen, outside off at 135.4 kph. Moeen AliÂ sways away from the line and leaves it alone.Â
|0.0 : Marco JansenÂ is brought back into the attack. Change of ends for him. He went for 8 runs in his first over.
|4.1 : Marco Jansen to Moeen Ali, On a good length, outside off. Moeen AliÂ cutsÂ it to point.Â
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Robin Uthappa, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ starts with a good-length ball, on middle, right on the money. Robin UthappaÂ shows his full face of the bat and defends it down on the pitch.Â
|3.6 : Washington Sundar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Another over that ends with a boundary! This will boost Ruturaj Gaikwad's confidence who has not found his mojo quite yet. Floated delivery, on off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ sits down on one knee and slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Almost got the distance as the ball bounces in front of the ropes. A boundary!Â
|3.5 : Washington Sundar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, WonderfulÂ effort in the deep! Tossed up delivery, outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets low and slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Rahul TripathiÂ from deep square leg runs to his left and puts in a dive. Saves two runs for his side. Good commitment from him.Â
|3.4 : Washington Sundar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Loopy ball, outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets behind the line and knocks it back to the bowler.Â
|3.3 : Washington Sundar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Floats it up, on off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ strides forward and defends it to the off side.Â
|3.2 : Washington Sundar to Moeen Ali, Tossed up, on off. Moeen AliÂ pushes it to long off and gets off the mark straightaway.Â
|0.1 : Moeen AliÂ walks in at number 3.
Washington Sundar to Robin Uthappa, OUT! CAUGHT! Washington Sundar is a dangerous bowler in Powerplay and he wastes no time to get the breakthrough. Robin Uthappa tries to take him on but perishes. Just what Hyderabad would have wanted. Loopy ball from Washington Sundar on middle, Robin Uthappa gets low and slog-sweeps it towards wide long on. It's a long side of the boundary and Uthappa does not get the distance. Aiden Markram there runs across, makes no mistake and catches it with both hands.
|2.6 : Will Marco JansenÂ continue? No, he won't. It's time for some spin now. Washington SundarÂ is into the attack.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Excellent timing and placement! Length ball, outside off, enough width for the batter to free his arms. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ slashes it past backward point and the ball just races away to the fence.Â
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Length ball, outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ dabs it to short third man.Â
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Touch fuller, on off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ meets it with a dead bat.Â
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Robin Uthappa, Full and outside off, Robin UthappaÂ pushes it off the front foot to deep cover-point for a single.Â
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a good length, on middle and leg. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Robin Uthappa, Three! Length ball, outside off. Robin UthappaÂ throws his hands at it. He slices it over cover-point. Washington SundarÂ gives it a chase and keeps it down to three.Â
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! What a way to finish the over! Full and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ takes full toll of it. He leans and drives this one crisply through covers for his firstÂ boundary.Â
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Good-length ball, on middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ keeps it out presenting full face of the bat.Â
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Robin Uthappa, Pulled away! Short and on middle, Robin UthappaÂ swivel-pulls it to deep square leg. Long chase for Umran MalikÂ who is at fine leg. He runs across and dives to push the ball back in. Saves a run for his side. Great effort from the pacer.Â
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Robin Uthappa, Touch fuller this time, outside off at 138.6 kph. Robin UthappaÂ pushes it to mid off.Â
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ is off the mark! Back of a length, on leg at 134.5 kph. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ hops and tucks it around the corner for a single.Â
|0.6 : Marco JansenÂ will start from the other end.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lovely start from Marco Jansen! On a good length, around off, angling away. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ stands tall and taps it to point.
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Robin Uthappa, On a length, around off, nipping away. Robin UthappaÂ prods and knocks it to point. A decent first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 8 runs off it.Â
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Robin Uthappa, On a good length, outside off. Robin UthappaÂ stands tall and plays it to cover-point.Â
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Robin Uthappa, Nicely played! Length ball, on middle. Robin UthappaÂ drives it through mid on for another couple of runs.Â
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Robin Uthappa, Length ball, pushed wider of off. Robin UthappaÂ leans onto it and slashes it through covers. The fielder at cover-point half-stops it and saves a couple of runs for his side.Â
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Robin Uthappa, FOUR! Little bit of luck for Robin Uthappa! Full and outside off, swinging away from the batter. Robin UthappaÂ looks to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge and flies to the third man fence. First boundary of the innings!
|0.0 : The action is all set to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle. Hyderabad players are in the huddle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. Robin UthappaÂ and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ are the openers for Chennai. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ to start with the ball for Hyderabad. Robin UthappaÂ will take the strike. Here we go...
|So both teams have made changes to their playing XI. Chennai have replaced Dwaine PretoriusÂ with Maheesh TheekshanaÂ and it's a bit surprising as Dwaine PretoriusÂ has done well in the opportunities he has got. However, it's a day game and that is probably the reason behind the inclusion of Maheesh Theekshana. Hyderabad have included two exciting young talents in the form of Shashank SinghÂ and Marco JansenÂ and let's see how they go about their business.
|Ravindra Jadeja, the skipper of Chennai, says that they would have bowled first as they there is some grass on the wicket. Tells that it is good that there is no dew but it is part and parcel of the game. Informs that they have one change as Maheesh TheekshanaÂ comes in for Dwaine Pretorius.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh (In place of Abdul Samad), Marco Jansen (In place of Romario Shepherd), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana (In place of Dwaine Pretorius).Â
|Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they considered the moisture factor and that's why they are bowling first. Informs that they have made two changes. Tells that for them it's all about improving their performances.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hyderabad. They have elected to BOWL first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and welcome to match 17. It's Chennai taking on Hyderabad. Believe it or not, Chennai have won 12 out of 16 games against Hyderabad but it will count for nothing in this game as they are yet to record a win in this season. And just like Chennai, Hyderabad are following the same trail. Three out of the five matches at DY Patil Stadium have been won by the team bowling first. Will be interesting to see if the captains stick to 'win toss and bowl' mantra...
|As far as Hyderabad are concerned, they are in the same boat as Chennai. Somehow, the players havenât come together as a unit and the same has cost the team a couple of victories. Skipper Kane Williamson must roar back to form to marshal his troops from the front. They are placed at the bottom of the points table and this would be a good opportunity for them to make a mark in this game.
|Many loopholes in both sides have been exposed and they must come up with a revised strategy. This promises to be a riveting contest with both teams finding themselves in uncharted territory. At least one team would put an end to their losing streak. So who are you backing? Our guess is as good as yours. Stick around for the toss and team news.
|Shashank SinghÂ and Marco JansenÂ are seen getting their caps in the Hyderabad huddle. So expect at least two changes in the Hyderabad team.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is down for the pitch report. He says that it's a day game and there'll be no dew so all the bowlers will be happy with that. Tells that there's a lot of grass on this pitch and there is moisture as well. Mentions that the wicket is fairly easy-paced and the bowlers would want to avoid bowling short on this track. Informs that the spinners could quite enjoy this wicket as there might be a bit of turn but it'll be fairly slow. States that it is not a high-scoring venue.
The defending champions have a point to prove having lost their first three games of the season. Chennai are off to their worst start in Indian T20 League and must make amends sooner than later. They have many potent names in their order but need to fire in unison to win this match. They would want the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali to fire at the top of the order and provide them a platform while their bowling looks a little fragile in the absence of Deepak Chahar. They must execute their plans well.