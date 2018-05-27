|0.0 : All things, good and bad, have to come to an end. Likewise, after 59 games and about 6 weeks, we're down to this. One final time for us to get high on the T20 fervor of the Indian T20 League. There isn't much of a surprise looking at the sides clashing for the title in this 11th edition. After all, both Hyderabad and Chennai finished 1 and 2 at the end of the league stage. We are glad to have you with us for company.
|The route from Mumbai to Mumbai was via Kolkata for Hyderabad. Losing the Qualifier 1 against the same opponents at this very place - the Wankhede stadium, the Orange-clad side is here after arresting its 4-game winless streak by eliminating Kolkata. By contrast, Dad's Army as they're called, Chennai have had a good rest of about 4 days before today. Rested or rusted? We'll know soon.
|Both the sides are aptly led by two of the coolest captains in the tourney - MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson. The latter is also leading the run charts while the former has seemed to regain his Midas touch. Mind you, yet again the best batting line-up in this competition squares up against the best bowling attack. These ingredients make this an interesting summit clash from the outset. Hopeful of a battle fitting the bill, we'll get you more details soon.
|PITCH REPORT - The track, Michael Clarke observes, seems to be tacky on top but dry underneath. He expects assistance for the bowlers as well. The average score batting first is 171. The Aussie reckons that if he wins the toss as a captain on this surface, he would send the opposition in.
|TOSS - Dhoni flips the coin. It comes down, goes for a walk and finally lands as Heads. There is a slight confusion about who called what. After some laughs, it is clarified that Williamson called Tails. As a result, the Men in Yellow win the toss and CHENNAI WILL FIELD.
|MS Dhoni says they will bowl first and feels that their batsman have to take the extra pressure and responsibility. Reckons that runs on the board is always good in a final but looking at the conditions he has chosen to bowl. Further adds that the journey has been good for them but a challenging one. Also believes that they had the core group with a few new faces and it helped. Informs about the only change, Harbhajan Singh makes way for Karn Sharma.
|Kane Williamson says that although he is happy to bat first, they also would have liked to bowl first. Reckons that the surface looks good and they would want to defend whatever they put on board. Talks about the occasion being a good one and something that they are looking forward to. About team changes, he informs the couple of changes that they have made - Sandeep Sharma comes in for Khaleel Ahmed and since Wriddhiman Saha is injured, Shreevats Goswami takes his place as the gloveman.
|Both the teams walk out on the red carpets laid down for both of them. When both sides walk out together, it means that it's time for the national anthem.
|It's 5 hours before the end of the day. This signals time for the sport to take centrestage. Out walk the umpires for the night, clad in different shades of blue. The Chennai players follow them and jog to the field. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreevats Goswami make their way to the middle now, shadow-practicing their batting. Deepak Chahar is all ready to deliver the first ball of the finale. A wide slip in place.
|0.1 : D Chahar to S Goswami, No ball to start! Chahar runs in from over the wicket and lets out a high full toss outside off. Immediately the umpire's arm is seen coming out. Goswami is caught by surprise and ends up directing it past backward point for one.
|Free Hit coming up...
|D Chahar to S Dhawan, The Free Hit doesn't prove costly. Chahar comes in from round the wicket and bowls it full around off. Dhawan hits it aerially towards wide long on for one to get going.
|0.2 : D Chahar to S Goswami, Back to over the wicket, it lands on a length on the pads. Shreevats nudges it down to fine leg for one.
|0.3 : D Chahar to S Dhawan, Around off on a length, defended towards point.
|0.4 : D Chahar to S Dhawan, Quick run. Dhawan taps this delivery towards point and sets off for a single. Completes it easily as well.
|0.5 : D Chahar to S Goswami, Angling across the southpaw on a length, Goswami guides it to third man for one.
|0.6 : D Chahar to S Dhawan, A hint of swing in around off. Dhawan stays back and ends up guiding it to backward point. Shouts NO after that. Good start from young Deepak after that not-so-good first ball, just 6 off the over.
|Lungi Ngidi to run in from the other end.
|1.1 : L Ngidi to S Goswami, Begins from over the wicket and bowls a delivery just short of a length. Goswami hops to tuck it away but misses. Gets it off his elbow onto his back thigh. The ball rolls towards point and a leg bye is taken.
|1.2 : L Ngidi to S Dhawan, FOUR! Valiant effort in the deep but in vain. Dhawan flicks this delivery off his pads towards fine leg. Karn Sharma rushes to his left there and puts in a dive to stop it. The umpires aren't sure as the batters run two. Taken upstairs and it is then seen that at one point, Karn was in contact with the ball and the ropes simultaneously.
|1.3 : L Ngidi to S Dhawan, Full and outside off, left alone.
|1.4 : L Ngidi to S Dhawan, Dhawan looks to flick this one but ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to the off side and a run is taken.
|Gone? There is a run out appeal against Goswami, which is taken upstairs. Looks to be the end of the night with the bat for him.
|1.5 : L Ngidi to S Goswami, OUT! Reckless running and Hyderabad lose one early in the piece on the big night. Length ball on leg, Goswami tucks it away through backward square leg. He always wanted two and went for it, being unmindful of Karn getting to the ball from fine leg. The fielder fires a good flat throw to Dhoni who does the rest. Goswami's body language isn't promising. It is taken upstairs and one look is enough to find the southpaw well short.
|Kane Williamson, the skipper, makes his way out to the middle. He is currently the leading run-getter of the competition, but is having a tame time for the past couple of games.
|1.6 : L Ngidi to K Williamson, Risky run to get off the mark. Williamson taps it towards mid on and sets off. Jadeja misses his shy at the non-striker's end and a run is taken.
|2.1 : D Chahar to K Williamson, Short in length, pulled away to mid-wicket.
|2.2 : D Chahar to K Williamson, Outside off on a length, slapped past point for one.
|2.3 : D Chahar to S Dhawan, Fuller on the stumps, defended towards mid-wicket.
|2.4 : D Chahar to S Dhawan, On the pads again, fuller in length. Dhawan whips it through backward square leg for one.
|2.5 : D Chahar to K Williamson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|2.6 : D Chahar to S Dhawan, In line of the stumps on a length, Shikhar defends it back to the bowler. Another decent over from young Chahar, just 3 off it.
|3.1 : L Ngidi to K Williamson, Well bowled and equally well played. Full around off, Kane gets across and pushes it to mid on for nothing.
|3.2 : L Ngidi to K Williamson, Similar delivery again. This time Williamson ends up getting it off the outer half of his blade towards point. He perhaps wanted to push it towards mid off.
|3.3 : L Ngidi to K Williamson, In line of the off stump, Williamson bunts it towards covers.
|3.4 : L Ngidi to K Williamson, Nicely bowled again. Fuller on off, a bit of curve inwards. Kane wants to push it to the off side but gets it off the inside half to mid on. He's struggling to get going.
|3.5 : L Ngidi to K Williamson, Width given but Kane fails to encash on that. He looks to slap it but the ball passes over the edge of his bat. He's faced 9 balls for his 3 so far.
|3.6 : L Ngidi to K Williamson, A maiden over is an appreciated one, more so in a T20. Lungi Ngidi has bowled one here. This is full outside off, Williamson can only drive it on the bounce to Faf at covers. Good from the side in Yellow to keep the Orange guys quiet.
|4.1 : D Chahar to S Dhawan, Landed in line of the stumps, Dhawan looks to heave it away to the on side. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads for one.
|4.2 : D Chahar to K Williamson, SIX! Relief for Williamson! Doesn't matter in this format how runs come. Short in length, he looks to pull it. Ends up getting a top edge taking the ball high in the evening sky. But the ground dimensions are pretty small and as a result, it clears the fine leg fence easily. 63 metre hit says the reading.
|4.3 : D Chahar to K Williamson, Around off, Kane steps down and blocks it to the off side.
|4.4 : D Chahar to K Williamson, FOUR! Next gear from Kane! Another short length ball, he gets on top of the bounce and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. The skipper crosses 700 runs in this edition.
|4.5 : D Chahar to K Williamson, WIDE! Bumper on the stumps, passes well over Williamson. Wide given.
|D Chahar to K Williamson, Williamson looks to pull it but fails to execute the stroke. Ends up wearing it high on the thigh.
|4.6 : D Chahar to K Williamson, Slower one around off, Kane dances down and pushes it towards covers for one. 13 runs off the over.
|Shardul Thakur to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.1 : S Thakur to K Williamson, WIDE! Not a positive start from Thakur. Fires it full down the leg side, Williamson misses his attempted flick.
|S Thakur to K Williamson, In line of the off stump, Williamson lets it come to him, before tapping it towards point for one.
|5.2 : S Thakur to S Dhawan, Crisp stroke for nothing. Full around off, Dhawan gets a stride forward and drives it on the up. The ball goes off the middle of the blade to Jadeja at covers.
|5.3 : S Thakur to S Dhawan, SIX! GABBAR STRIKE! Full and around middle and leg, Dhawan gets his front leg out of the way and smokes it high and handsome over long on.
|5.4 : S Thakur to S Dhawan, Shardul drags his length back a bit than the previous one and serves it on the pads. Dhawan whips it through square leg. The fielder in the deep, Karn, puts in a diving effort and saves two. Taken upstairs for verification, but all good.
|5.5 : S Thakur to S Dhawan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|5.6 : S Thakur to K Williamson, This delivery is glided down to third man for one. 12 runs off this one, 25 off the past two. A good end to the Powerplay for Hyderabad, 42/1.
|Karn Sharma to bowl now.
|6.1 : K Sharma to K Williamson, Slower through the air around middle and off, Williamson goes deep and flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
|6.2 : K Sharma to S Dhawan, Flatter outside off, Dhawan camps on the back foot and cuts it through point for one.
|6.3 : K Sharma to K Williamson, Ahh, misfield! Seldom do you find Suresh Raina being the culprit. Floated outside off, Williamson drives it to covers and shouts WAIT ON! But the fielder there dives lazily and concedes a run.
|6.4 : K Sharma to S Dhawan, WIDE! Dhawan shuffles in his crease and hence Karn serves it down the leg side. The sweep shot is missed and wide is signalled.
|K Sharma to S Dhawan, Dhawan blocks this one getting half-forward.
|6.5 : K Sharma to S Dhawan, FOUR! Good shot. Floated on the stumps, Dhawan kneels and executes the sweep shot. The ball races through square leg, leaving no chance for the fine leg fielder, who ran to his right.
|6.6 : K Sharma to S Dhawan, On the stumps, Dhawan lofts it towards long on to retain strike.
|Dwayne Bravo introduced into the attack in as soon as the 8th over.
|7.1 : D Bravo to S Dhawan, Begins with a slower one around off, Dhawan comes down the track and pushes it to the off side.
|7.2 : D Bravo to S Dhawan, Yorker well outside off, Dhawan, in a bid to dig it out, hits the surface.
|7.3 : D Bravo to S Dhawan, Huge appeal! Banged short around leg, Dhawan looks to pull it after getting inside the line. Missed and the keeper and bowler go up in unison for a caught behind appeal. Marais Erasmus, the umpire, stays unmoved. Signals one bouncer for the over post that.
|7.4 : D Bravo to S Dhawan, Slower one on a fuller length around middle and off. Dhawan pushes it towards covers for one.
|No spike on the Ultra Edge on 7.3, as it is shown now. So a good call from the umpire.
|7.5 : D Bravo to K Williamson, FOUR! Fuller and slower one outside off, Williamson waits for the ball to come before bashing it over covers for a boundary. Seemed as if the sweeper would get to the ball but not to be.
|7.6 : D Bravo to K Williamson, SIX! The last two deliveries spoil what could have been a decent over from Bravo. Williamson walks across to this low full toss and plays the paddle. Makes good connection as the ball goes the distance over fine leg.
|First strategic break time! Hyderabad have come back well after the first four overs belonged to Chennai. 45 runs have been plundered off the previous four. Thus the word 'momentum' rests with whom now, isn't needed to be specified. Will the Yellow Brigade pull things back or is the Dhawan-Williamson combo going to take it the Orange Army's way?
|Time for Ravindra Jadeja to have a go with the ball now.
|8.1 : R Jadeja to S Dhawan, Floated around off, driven down to long on for one.
|8.2 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Tossed up around middle, Williamson gets inside the line and lofts it down to long off to get to the other end.
|8.3 : R Jadeja to S Dhawan, OUT! Castled! Not a word that you use to describe a wicket by a spinner but a 101.3 kph delivery deserves that expression. Fired full around middle, Dhawan gets down to play the slog sweep. Misses the ball and the ball goes off his back leg and onto the stumps. Timely break for Chennai as the 51-run stand culminates.
|Shakib Al Hasan walks in next.
|8.4 : R Jadeja to Al Hasan, FOUR! Fired on a shortish length outside off, Al Hasan camps back and cuts it fiercely through backward point for a boundary. Watson dived to stop it from short third man but failed to harm the ball. Nice way to get going.
|8.5 : R Jadeja to Al Hasan, Cut away through point for a single.
|8.6 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Floated on the pads, worked away round the corner for one. Ends a successful over for Jadeja.
|Deepak Chahar to bowl out now.
|9.1 : D Chahar to K Williamson, Around off and middle, whipped away to short mid-wicket.
|9.2 : D Chahar to K Williamson, Fuller delivery on middle and leg, it's slower in pace as well. Williamson pushes it towards mid-wicket and rotates strike.
|9.3 : D Chahar to Al Hasan, Guided straight to backward point from the crease.
|9.4 : D Chahar to Al Hasan, Fuller on the pads, worked away through square leg for three less than a boundary.
|9.5 : D Chahar to K Williamson, Back of a length delivery outside off at 115.5 kph. Williamson attempts to cut it through point but is early into the shot. Gets beaten.
|9.6 : D Chahar to K Williamson, Fuller on middle and leg, whipped away towards wide long on. Jadeja gets to his right quickly and keeps it down to one. 4-0-25-0 are the figures in the night of the final for Deepak Chahar. Wonderful.
|10.1 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Flatter and full around middle, Williamson opens the face of the bat and pushes it in front of square on the off side for a run.
|10.2 : R Jadeja to Al Hasan, Quicker through the air again, around middle and leg, Shakib turns it off his pads through square leg and picks up a single.
|10.3 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, FOUR! In the air... just short of short third man! Jadeja gives this one flight and serves it full around off, Williamson tries going inside out over covers but it spins away to take the outside edge. It flies towards Ngidi who rushes across to his right and puts in a little slide but fails to reach it. It races past him and reaches the fence.
|10.4 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Whoa! Jadeja fires this one in, around middle and leg, skidding in at 101.7 kph, Williamson fails to pick it and gets hit on the pads. It ricochets to the off side and they cross for a leg bye.
|10.5 : R Jadeja to Al Hasan, SIX! This is what Dhawan wanted to do but got bowled. Shakib has pulled off his slog sweep with aplomb. Jadeja continues to dart it in and puts it around middle. Shakib kneels and nails it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|10.6 : R Jadeja to Al Hasan, FOUR! The Bangladeshi star has decided to take on Jadeja. Quicker and fuller around middle and leg, Shakib attacks it with all his might and whips it through mid-wicket. No chance for the fielders in the deep. 17 from the over, the best of the final so far.
|Dwayne Bravo is back on.
|11.1 : D Bravo to K Williamson, Good length ball on off, shaping back into the batsman, Williamson defends it off his back foot.
|11.2 : D Bravo to K Williamson, FOUR! Goes full and outside off, Williamson drills it through the line, beats extra cover inside the ring and it speeds away to the fence.
|11.3 : D Bravo to K Williamson, FOUR! The boundaries are coming thick and fast for Hyderabad now. Poor length this time by Bravo. Drops it short and around leg, Williamson pulls it and finds the gap at mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs across to his left but fails to cut it off.
|11.4 : D Bravo to K Williamson, The batsman drives this through the covers. They pick up a single.
|11.5 : D Bravo to Al Hasan, Full toss in line of the stumps, forced down to long on for one.
|11.6 : D Bravo to K Williamson, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 11 from this over, 28 in last two. Hyderabad picking pace.
|After going for 17 in his last over. Jadeja has been removed from the attack. It's Karn Sharma to operate again.
|12.1 : K Sharma to K Williamson, OUT! Stumped! Karn strikes gold, removes Hyderabad's best batsman. Probably sensed the charge from the batsman and hence smartly serves a full ball wide outside off. Williamson scoots down the track, swings his bat at it but the ball spins away further to beat him. Dhoni is quick to dislodge the bails and it's a big blow to the Orange team. Kane falls three short of a fifty!
Yusuf Pathan is in next. Big responsibility on the experienced campaigner.
|12.2 : K Sharma to Y Pathan, Short and outside off, Pathan gets back to punch it through the line but finds the fielder square on the off side.
|12.3 : K Sharma to Y Pathan, FOUR! Well played! Extra room on this occasion, wide outside off, Pathan delays his shot a bit and then runs it down past first slip. The fielder from point gives it the chase but fails to pull it back. Pathan is off the mark!
|12.4 : K Sharma to Y Pathan, Eases this one in the gap at mid-wicket. Good enough for a couple of runs.
|12.5 : K Sharma to Y Pathan, Quicker leg break bowled on the shorter side outside off, Pathan tries to cut but misses.
|12.6 : K Sharma to Y Pathan, Slows it up just a bit but the length remains a bit on the shorter side. Around off and Pathan plays it down in front of square on the off side for a single. 7 runs and a wicket from the over, just what Chennai needed after a plenty of boundaries in the previous two overs.
|Shardul Thakur returns into the attack.
|13.1 : S Thakur to Y Pathan, A length ball angling into the batsman, Pathan chips it over mid on and the fielder in the deep collects it on one bounce. A single taken.
|13.2 : S Thakur to Al Hasan, A touch short and around off, not much room but Shakib still manages to chop his square cut past backward point. The scoreboard ticks by one run.
|13.3 : S Thakur to Y Pathan, FOUR! Brutal! A little bit on the shorter side outside off, Pathan rocks back and slaps it through cover-point. The sweeper in the deep moves across to his left but can't do anything. Went like a tracer bullet. That's Pathan power for you.
|13.4 : S Thakur to Y Pathan, Now knocks a full ball down to long on and rotates the strike. Smart batting!
|13.5 : S Thakur to Al Hasan, Good length ball on off, Shakib cuts it at the last moment towards third man and takes one.
|13.6 : S Thakur to Y Pathan, Digs in a short ball on off, Pathan pulls it in front of square leg and the fielder in the deep makes an easy stop by jogging across to his left. Another single added to the total. 9 from this over.
|14.1 : K Sharma to Y Pathan, Flighted full delivery landing outside off and then spinning away, Pathan leaves it thinking it to be a wide. Nothing from the umpire. It pitched inside the tramline and then spun past it.
|14.2 : K Sharma to Y Pathan, FOUR! Boooommmm.... Pathan attacks this full ball wide outside off and smacks it with the spin. Takes the aerial route and sends it sailing over covers and into the crowd.
|14.3 : K Sharma to Y Pathan, Quicker and flatter on middle, forced down to long on for one.
|14.4 : K Sharma to Al Hasan, Swing and a miss! Bowls a leg spinner just outside leg as Shakib is backing up. The Bangladeshi then tries to power it over the leg side but misses. Dhoni quickly takes the bails off but the batsman had never left the crease.
|14.5 : K Sharma to Al Hasan, Reaches out for a short delivery outside off and cuts it behind point for a couple of runs.
|14.6 : K Sharma to Al Hasan, Walks forward to push it towards covers and slips in the process as well. No run taken as it has gone straight to the fielder inside the ring. Another 9-run over for Hyderabad.
|Dwayne Bravo is back into the attack.
|15.1 : D Bravo to Y Pathan, FOUR! Excellent start to the over for Hyderabad! Bravo bowls it short and wide outside off, Pathan camps back and whacks it through extra cover. Once it goes past the fielder inside the circle, the sweeper had a very little chance to cut it off. He rushes to his right but to no avail. Add four more to Bravo's tally, he already has got an unwanted record of conceding the most number of runs in a season.
|15.2 : D Bravo to Y Pathan, Helps it on the leg side, finds the gap and takes a single.
|15.3 : D Bravo to Al Hasan, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|15.4 : D Bravo to Y Pathan, A length ball on off, Pathan punches it right back and Bravo tries to stop it to his left. Makes only a half stop and they switch ends.
|15.5 : D Bravo to Al Hasan, OUT! Straight to the fielder! It is a low full toss around off, Shakib unwinds to blast it over covers. All he does is smash it straight into the safe hands of Suresh Raina on the ring. He takes it and falls, writhing in pain. Shows the power behind that shot, futile though. Another promising stand ends at an inopportune moment for Hyderabad.
|Strategic time-out! Runs are coming for Hyderabad but they are also losing wickets in the process. The pitch has looked to be on the slower side and they will hope that their power-hitters take them close to 170. Chennai would like to limit the damage towards the end. Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda has joined Pathan in the deep.
|15.6 : D Bravo to D Hooda, Good length ball on middle and leg, Hooda works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
|Lungi Ngidi is back on.
|16.1 : L Ngidi to D Hooda, Swings his bat across the line to a length ball and hits it over mid-wicket for a run.
|16.2 : L Ngidi to Y Pathan, Full and wide outside off, Pathan throws his bat at it but edges it down to third man. Only a run again.
|16.3 : L Ngidi to D Hooda, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hooda tries hitting square of the wicket on the off side but ends up edging it down. Another single at third man.
|16.4 : L Ngidi to Y Pathan, SIX! Pathan has cleared the straighter boundary with ease. Rocks back to a shortish ball outside off and clubs it over long on. His presence is very important for Hyderabad as he is well-capable of lifting their score to 175-plus.
|16.5 : L Ngidi to Y Pathan, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|16.6 : L Ngidi to D Hooda, OUT! As I mentioned earlier, runs are coming but so are the wickets. Ngidi with a slow off cutter outside off, on a fuller length, Hooda reaches out and tries to swing it over mid-wicket. But it flies off the inner half of the bat and the fielder at deep backward square leg makes no mistake. Dhruv Shorey is the sub who took that catch.
|Carlos Brathwaite arrives. He played a handy cameo the other night at the Wankhede and his team would be hoping for the same from the big fella.
|17.1 : D Bravo to Y Pathan, Wide! Slips one down the leg side, Pathan tries to flick but misses.
|D Bravo to Y Pathan, Full and outside off, driven down to long off for a single.
|17.2 : D Bravo to C Brathwaite, Wide! Bravo goes full again but it's down the leg side, Brathwaite tries whipping it off his pads but misses.
|D Bravo to C Brathwaite, SIX! That's clean and long, screams Manjrekar on air. Bravo resorts to the slower one and bowls it on a length outside off. Brathwaite stays back inside the crease and muscles it over long off. Deep into the stands.
|17.3 : D Bravo to C Brathwaite, Very full and outside off, Carlos squeezes it out straight towards backward point. Ngidi moves across to his left to make a half stop and they cross for a run.
|17.4 : D Bravo to Y Pathan, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|17.5 : D Bravo to C Brathwaite, A mistimed shot on this occasion by Carlos Brathwaite. Tries swinging the short ball across the line but it takes the higher part of his bat. Balloons in the air but falls in no man's land as the deep mid-wicket and long on fielders charge towards it. A single added to the total.
|17.6 : D Bravo to Y Pathan, FOUR! Big bottom hand of Pathan comes into play this time as he has completely dismissed a shortish delivery down to long on. No chance for the fielder in the deep. 16 from this one.
|18.1 : L Ngidi to C Brathwaite, Sharp delivery, bowled at 138.2 kph. Following the batsman down the leg side, Brathwaite swings and misses.
|18.2 : L Ngidi to C Brathwaite, Another miscued shot by Brathwaite but he is riding his luck at the moment. It falls safely behind the bowler. The West Indian was targeting to heave it over mid-wicket but a bottom edge meant it went straight down the ground. Fell well short of the onrushing long on fielder.
|18.3 : L Ngidi to Y Pathan, Slower one deceives the batsman. On a shorter length outside off, Pathan is early into the shot and checks his shot at the last moment. It goes towards covers, a bit aerially but safely and they cross.
|Mid off drops back.
|18.4 : L Ngidi to C Brathwaite, Angling on middle and leg, Brathwaite walks across the stumps with a big swing of his bat but fails to connect.
|18.5 : L Ngidi to C Brathwaite, This is brilliant bowling. The South African takes the pace off this one, on a length and outside off, Brathwaite is way too early into the shot and hence misses.
|18.6 : L Ngidi to C Brathwaite, SIX! Spoils a good over. Gets one in the slot outside off, he clears his front leg and launches it over long on for a biggie. Still, only 8 from the over.
|Shardul Thakur to bowl the last over.
|19.1 : S Thakur to Y Pathan, A low full toss on the pads, Pathan tries to flick it behind but it takes the bottom edge and rolls towards mid-wicket. They take a couple of runs, good running between the wickets by Pathan, something you don't associate with him.
|19.2 : S Thakur to Y Pathan, Wide! Gets away with one Thakur. With fine leg up, he bowls a short one down the leg side, Pathan tries to pull but misses.
|S Thakur to Y Pathan, Chance of a run out but the bowler decides not to have a shy! A short delivery wide outside off, Pathan mistimes his attempted pull shot on the leg side and Carlos comes running down the track. Thakur immediately gets to the ball, turns but doesn't fire it. Maybe, the West Indian was in the way.
|19.3 : S Thakur to Y Pathan, A low full toss on off, pushed down to long off for a run.
|19.4 : S Thakur to C Brathwaite, Knuckle delivery, on a length and outside off at 115.8 kph, Brathwaite is foxed by the variation and ends up swinging and missing.
|19.5 : S Thakur to C Brathwaite, SIX! That's all power! Thakur digs in a short ball around off, Brathwaite ain't in very good position to play at it but still manages to power it over long on. He hit a similar kind of tennis-forehand shot in the previous game at the Wankhede which sailed over long off. This time he chose the same shot but went cross court, I mean over long on.
|19.6 : S Thakur to C Brathwaite, OUT! A wicket off the final ball. Thakur takes the pace off this length ball outside off, Brathwaite latches onto it with the intention to clear long on but fails to get enough meat behind his shot. Rayudu moves across to his right from long on and takes an easy catch. Hyderabad end on 178/6!
|18 off the last 2 overs in the context of the game was a very good effort by Lungi Ngidi and Shardul Thakur. Still, Hyderabad managed 52/3 in last five overs which has taken their total past the 175-run mark. Their innings was meandering at one stage as the partnership between Dhawan and Williamson failed to provide them the right kind of kick. It was Yusuf Pathan's knock which handed them the impetus as their innings finished on a bright note. Not to forget Carlos Brathwaite's contribution as w
|Once again it was the case of blowing hot and cold with the ball for Chennai. They were near perfect in the first 10 overs but then faltered in the next 10. Their bowlers were pretty mediocre in the middle overs where plenty of boundaries came and towards the death, their main weapon, Dwayne Bravo disappointed once more. Credit should be given to Lungi Ngidi though, who was the best bowler on show for them, both up front and towards the end, while Deepak Chahar was smartly utilized by MS Dhoni i
|The target of 179 along with the pressure of final! Chennai although have the resources, they would have to be wary of Hyderabad's potent bowling unit. The pitch has played on the slower side and Rashid Khan once again will be the biggest threat for them. Promises to be a riveting last innings of this year's Indian T20 League. Do join us for that, meanwhile here is what Shakib Al Hasan has to say...
|Shakib Al Hasan is caught on the sidelines by Graeme Smith. The Hyderabad all-rounder feels that it is a good total. Asserts about score on the board in the final being advantageous. States that they knew that wickets in hand in the final 10 overs being crucial for them to get more runs. Talks about making right use of the slower deliveries and changes in pace in the second innings, sounding confident of the defense of the total. Concedes to having butterflies in his stomach as it is the final g