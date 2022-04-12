|0.0 : Ravindra Jadeja, the skipper of Chennai says that he would have bowled first as well, and further says that the pitch looks a bit dry today. Mentions that the toss is something that has not been going their way. But they are here to play competitive cricket and they will fight and hopefully clinch their first victory. Informs that they are playing with the same team.
|Faf du Plessis, the Bangalore captain says they will bowl first. They are unsure how the dew will impact the game. Mentions, there is some knowledge shared but Chennai knows his game really well. Further says that it looks like playing against a brother. Mentions a youngster is set to make hisÂ debut.
|ChennaiÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (C), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.Â
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai (In for Harshal Patel), Josh Hazlewood (In for David Willey), Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
|TOSS - Bangalore have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome folks to match number 22 of the Indian T20 League where Bangalore will lock horns with Chennai. Bangalore are coming into this game at the back of a victory and will be heading into this game high on confidence. While Chennai are yet to win a game in this tournament, nothing seems to be working for them right but they need to turn things around before it gets too late for them. Get ready for the battle of the south! Like every other game, this too promises to be a cracke
|After losing their opening game, Bangalore have fought back well and have managed to win 3 back-to-back games. They are performing as a unit and will want to carry on the momentum. It will be interesting to see how Faf du PlessisÂ plays against his former team. Also, Bangalore could be without their bowler Harshal Patel. Who would replace him? We will know soon!
|Chennai have some great quality in their ranks, but they have not clicked just yet. They are surely missing out on the services of their ace bowler Deepak ChaharÂ and they will be hoping he returns to the side as soon as possible. But for now, they will want players like Ruturaj GaikwadÂ to step up. He has not displayed his true magic yet and it is time for him to provide Chennai with the desired start.Â
|Toss has also played an important factor in this edition. Ravindra JadejaÂ has not had the best of lucks with toss as well. We have witnessed the teams bowling first come out on top on most of the occasions at this venue and we could see the team winning the toss chase a target here. Stay tuned for the all important toss and other updates as well.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Â Graeme Swann is near the pitch. He says that this is the same pitch that was used last night, and it is very very dry. Adds that the pitch will support spin and while it's not the best for seamers. Mentions that around 170-180 should be a good score.Â